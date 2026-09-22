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  10 Best Forex Brokers that accept Bank Wire Transfer. Bank Wire is undoubtedly the most widely accepted form of payment when it comes to Forex Brokers trading accounts, which is why there are so many Forex Brokers that accept Bank Wire Transfers. This is mainly due to the characteristic advantage and security of transactions.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Best forex brokers that accept bank wire transfer in South Africa
  • Forex brokers with bank wire deposit and withdrawal options
  • Regulated forex brokers accepting wire transfers for funding
  • Low-fee forex brokers with bank wire transfer support
  • Forex trading platforms with international bank wire deposits
  • Best forex brokers for large deposits via bank wire transfer
  • Forex brokers with fast bank wire withdrawal processing times
  • Trusted forex brokers accepting SWIFT bank transfers globally
  • Forex brokers with secure bank wire payment methods
  • Top forex brokers with bank wire transfer and low spreads

   

10 Best Forex Brokers that accept Bank Wire Transfer

   

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

What are Forex Brokers that accept Bank Wire Transfer?

A Forex broker is a company that gives traders access to the global currency market, acting as an intermediary between retail traders and the interbank market. A bank wire transfer is an electronic transfer of money between banks, often used for secure and large international payments via systems like SWIFT.  

Our 10 Best Handpicked Bank Wire Transfer Forex Brokers Revealed:

  1. ☑️ AvaTrade – A well-regulated broker ideal for beginners with secure bank wire transfers.
  2. ☑️ FP Markets – An ECN broker offering low spreads and reliable wire transfer funding.
  3. ☑️ Pepperstone – Known for fast execution and secure bank wire deposit options.
  4. ☑️ IG – A trusted global broker with strong regulation and bank wire support.
  5. ☑️ FxPro – A multi-platform broker with stable execution and wire transfer availability.
  6. ☑️ XM – A beginner-friendly broker with low deposits and bank wire funding.
  7. ☑️ IC Markets – A true ECN broker offering ultra-low spreads and wire transfers.
  8. ☑️ Exness – A flexible broker with fast withdrawals and bank wire support.
  9. ☑️ Plus500 – A simple CFD broker with strong regulation and secure funding methods.
  10. ☑️ Vantage – A modern broker offering competitive spreads and bank wire deposits.

 

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  AvaTrade is a globally regulated forex broker known for its strong compliance and beginner-friendly environment. It supports bank wire transfers for both deposits and withdrawals, making it a reliable option for traders seeking secure and traditional funding methods with consistent execution.  

Featured

CategoryAvatrade-CTA-logo.png
⭐ FeaturesMT4 MT5 AvaTradeGO Fixed spreads Negative balance protection
🏛️ RegulationFSCA ASIC FSA Central Bank of Ireland
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 -ZAR 1777.57
📊 Average Spreads From0.9 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromZero commissions Cost included in spread
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by AvaTrade
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:400 (depending on regulation and instrument)
🔥 BonusWelcome bonus available
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat Phone Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Islamic (Swap-Free) Professional accounts
📈 LeverageRetail: up to 1:400 Professional: up to 1:400
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs on stocks Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETFs Bonds
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, free demo account with virtual funds
💰 SpreadsFixed spreads from 0.9 pips
🚀 BonusUp to $10,000 welcome bonus (region-dependent, subject to conditions)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP ZAR
📙 EducationComprehensive learning academy Webinars Videos eBooks
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards Bank transfer Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, ZAR-denominated accounts are supported
☎️ South African Phone Number+27 31 980 0174
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade Bank Wire Transfer  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay)Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
20% welcome bonusNo US clients accepted
Education contentSpread is higher then others brokers
Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade)Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer
 

What makes AvaTrade a good forex broker for bank wire transfers?

AvaTrade is a good forex broker for bank wire transfers because it is highly regulated and supports secure deposits and withdrawals. Traders benefit from reliable processing, global banking support, and a user-friendly platform suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  

How long do AvaTrade bank wire deposits and withdrawals take?

AvaTrade bank wire deposits typically take one to three business days, while withdrawals are processed within similar timeframes. However, total transfer duration depends on banking institutions, international processing, and intermediary fees, which may slightly delay final fund availability.  

2. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  FP Markets is an ECN-style broker offering tight spreads and fast execution. It supports bank wire transfers globally, making it ideal for traders who want low-cost trading combined with secure funding options and deep liquidity access.  

Featured

CategoryFP Markets
⭐ FeaturesTrue ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting
🏛️ RegulationASIC CySEC FSCA SCB
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)$100 / ZAR 1,950
📊 Average Spreads FromRaw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromRaw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small)
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply)
🔥 BonusOccasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support via phone Live chat Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors)
📈 LeverageForex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1)
🔘 Products OfferedForex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountUnlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, trading accounts in ZAR available
☎️ SA Telephone NumberNot Available
📝 Sign-up👉 Open Account
  FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Forex fees are lowStock CFD fees are high
Accounts can be opened fast and easyProduct portfolio are somewhat limited
Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executedWeb and desktop platform is somewhat outdated
Offers genuine swap-free Islamic accounts on Standard and Raw accounts.Some exotic symbols carry administrative charges.
 

Does FP Markets support bank wire transfers for all traders?

FP Markets supports bank wire transfers for most traders worldwide, allowing secure deposits and withdrawals. This method is ideal for larger transactions, providing direct bank-to-bank transfers, although processing times and fees depend on the trader’s bank and geographic location.  

Are FP Markets' wire transfers suitable for large deposits?

FP Markets' wire transfers are suitable for large deposits because they offer a secure, reliable banking infrastructure. Traders can transfer significant amounts without strict limits, making it a preferred funding method for professional traders seeking stable and regulated trading environments.  

3. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Pepperstone is a leading forex broker known for ultra-fast execution and competitive pricing. It accepts bank wire transfers, offering traders a secure funding option alongside advanced trading tools and institutional-grade liquidity.  

Featured

CategoryPepperstone
⭐ FeaturesRazor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution
🏛️ RegulationASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips)
💹 Commissions FromStandard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn)
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesFree via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets
📊 Maximum LeverageSouth Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500
🔥 BonusOccasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments
👍 Demo Account30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds
💳 Account CurrenciesUSD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered
📙 EducationWebinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
📝 Sign-up👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Account opening is fast and fully digitalOnly Forex, CFDs, and crypto
Majority clients belong to a top-tier authorityHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Low Forex and equity index CFD feesHigh financing rate for CFDs
Low non-trading feesBasic news flow, no fundamental data
No deposit feeDoes not hold a banking license
Great customer serviceNot listed on the stock exchange
Seamless and free deposit and withdrawalFinancial information not publicly available
 

Why choose Pepperstone for bank wire transfer forex trading?

Pepperstone is a popular choice for bank wire transfer forex trading due to its fast execution, low spreads, and strong regulation. It offers secure banking options, making it ideal for traders who want both efficient trading conditions and reliable deposit methods.  

How secure are Pepperstone bank wire transactions?

Pepperstone bank wire transactions are highly secure because funds are processed through regulated banking systems. The broker follows strict compliance standards, ensuring client funds are protected, although traders should still verify banking details carefully before initiating transfers.  

4. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  IG is one of the most established forex brokers globally, offering extensive market access and strong regulation. It supports bank wire transfers, making it a trusted choice for traders prioritizing safety, transparency, and diverse trading instruments.  

Featured

CategoryIG
⭐ FeaturesAdvanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.6 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions From$0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC)
🔥 BonusN/A
☎️ Customer Support24/5 Phone Email Live Chat
👥 Account TypesStandard DMA (Forex Direct)
📈 Leverage1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA)
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – unlimited use
💰 Spreads0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity)
🚀 BonusNo deposit or welcome bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesZAR USD GBP EUR AUD
📙 EducationIG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions)
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
☎️ South African Telephone+27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office)
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  IG Bank Wire Transfer    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Used by 180,000+ tradersInactivity Fee
Established in 1974Limited range of instruments
 

Does IG support bank wire transfers for forex trading accounts?

IG supports bank wire transfers for forex trading accounts, allowing secure deposits and withdrawals. As a globally regulated broker, it ensures safe fund handling, making it a trusted option for traders who prefer traditional banking methods for managing trading capital.  

Are IG bank wire transfers reliable for international traders?

IG bank wire transfers are reliable for international traders due to strong regulatory oversight and established banking relationships. While transfers may take several days, they provide a secure method for moving funds across borders with transparency and compliance.  

5. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  FxPro is a well-established broker offering multiple platforms and execution models. It supports bank wire transfers and provides a balanced environment for both beginner and experienced traders seeking reliable trading infrastructure.  

Featured

CategoryFX Pro
⭐ FeaturesFast execution No dealing desk MT4/MT5/cTrader platforms Low latency
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA CySEC SCB
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$100 / ZAR 1,800
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.3 pips (Raw) 1.4 pips (Standard)
💹 Commissions FromFrom $3.50 per side (cTrader Raw account only)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone from FXPro’s side (third-party fees may apply)
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (FSCA)
🔥 BonusAvailable via seasonal promos (not always active)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 Live Chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesMT4 Fixed MT4 Floating MT5 cTrader (Raw spread)
📈 Leverage1:30 (EU/UK) Up to 1:500 (FSCA/SCB)
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Shares Crypto Futures Metals Energies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited use
💰 Spreads0.0–2.0 pips (account-dependent)
🚀 BonusYes (when available)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CHF PLN
📙 EducationWebinars Video tutorials Articles Trading tools
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit cards PayPal Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
☎️ South African TelephoneGlobal Support +44 (0) 203 151 5550
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  FxPro Bank Wire Transfer  

Pros and Cons

FeatureDetails
Trading PlatformsProprietary Web Platform, Mobile App, API
Minimum DepositUSD $20
Maximum Leverage1:30 (Retail)
FTSE 100 SpreadsFrom 0.3 pips
Account TypesStandard, Islamic
Demo AccountYes, Unlimited
Payment MethodsCredit Card, Bank Transfer, eWallets, Crypto
Customer Support24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone
Mobile TradingYes, AI-Powered Mobile App
Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Can I use bank wire transfer with FxPro accounts?

FxPro allows traders to use bank wire transfers for both deposits and withdrawals. This funding method provides a secure and widely accepted option, particularly for international clients who prefer traditional banking channels over faster but less regulated payment alternatives.  

What are the fees for FxPro bank wire transfers?

FxPro bank wire transfers may involve fees depending on the banks involved in the transaction. While FxPro itself may not charge for deposits, intermediary and receiving banks can apply charges, making it important to review all potential costs beforehand.  

6. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM is a popular forex broker offering flexible account types and low entry requirements. It supports bank wire transfers and is widely used by beginners looking for accessible trading with strong educational resources.  

Featured

🔎BrokerXM CTA logo
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:888
⬇️Min. SpreadZero pips
⚖️RegulatorsCySEC, Asic
📈Trading Desk TypeDealing Desk
📢 Hedging Yes
💹 SpreadAs Low as 1 Pip
🔢Number of FX Pairs330
📊Hedging AllowedYes
📈ScalpingYes, but limited
✴️ Institutional AccountsNo
💬 Customer Support Languages23 Languages
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, commodities, shares, indices, metals, energies, options, bonds, CFDs, and ETFs
🪙Base Currency OptionsUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR
❌ Inactivity FeeUSD 10
💰Trade On the GoAccess over 1000 instruments
📍XM Trading ToolsCompatible with MT4 and MT5 Algorithmic technical analysis The right tools for precise investment decisions
👥Change Languages on XMYes
☪️Swap-Free AccountsYes
💳 Withdrawal Fee*No
📧Email addresssupport@xmza.com
💸 Trading Fee ClassNo
💰 XM Ultra-Low Accountminimum deposit of $5
🏦 Shares Accountminimum deposit of $10,000
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).Yes
📍Minimum Trade Size0.01 Lots
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Transparency in PricingCommissions Add Up
Commissions are charged per tradeOverlooking Spread Risks
XM emphasizes fast execution speedsLimited Educational Resources
 

Does XM allow bank wire transfers for forex trading?

XM allows bank wire transfers for forex trading, providing a secure method for funding accounts. This option is particularly useful for traders making larger deposits, although processing times may vary depending on the banking system and region involved.  

How long do XM wire transfer withdrawals take?

XM wire transfer withdrawals typically take two to five business days to complete. Processing times depend on internal approval and banking systems, with international transfers potentially taking longer due to intermediary banks and currency conversion procedures.  

7. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  IC Markets is known for its true ECN environment and very low spreads. It supports bank wire transfers and is favored by professional traders seeking deep liquidity and high-speed execution.  

Featured

CategoryIC Markets
⭐ FeaturesTrue ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging
🏛️ RegulationASIC CySEC FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 / ZAR 3,540
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account)
💹 Commissions From$3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusNo standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesStandard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5)
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo accounts
💰 SpreadsRaw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips
🚀 BonusNo deposit or trading bonuses offered
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD
📙 EducationWebinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot direct, but global 24/7 phone support
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC Markets Bank Wire Transfer  

Pros and Cons

✅ IC Markets Pros❌ IC Markets Cons
IC Markets is reputable and well-regulated, offering a safe environment and investor protectionThe initial deposit is higher than other brokers
The broker is compliant with regulatory requirementsThere may be a conversion fee charged
IC Markets offers a wide range of tools, technical indicators, trading ideas, and comprehensive trading services.United States traders, amongst some other regions, are not accepted
The broker accepts all trading strategies including automated trading strategies, scalping, hedging, and so on.Fixed spread accounts are not provided
IC Markets is known for providing a safe, transparent trading experience through powerful desktop platforms, web terminals, and mobile trading platformsIC Markets does not have any proprietary trading platforms
There are several educational articles offered to beginner traders
Traders can expect deep liquidity and reliable trade execution
There is a transparent fee structure with low trading costs and competitive spreads
There is a wide range of tradable instruments offered
 

Is IC Markets suitable for bank wire transfer deposits?

IC Markets is suitable for bank wire transfer deposits due to its secure infrastructure and global banking support. Traders can deposit large amounts safely, making it an excellent choice for professionals seeking low spreads and reliable funding methods.  

Are IC Markets withdrawals via bank wire fast?

IC Markets withdrawals via bank wire are generally processed within one to three business days. However, the final transfer time depends on banking institutions and international processing, which may extend the total time before funds reach the trader’s account.  

8. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  Exness is known for flexible trading conditions and fast withdrawals. It supports bank wire transfers, although it is more recognized for instant payment methods and high leverage options.  

Featured

CategoryExness-logo.png
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA CySEC FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 / ZAR 180
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard / Standard Cent: from 0.3–0.7 pips Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission Zero Account: from 0.0 pips on 30+ pairs most of the day Pro: from 0.1 pips
💹 Commissions FromStandard / Cent / Pro: No commission Raw Spread: $3.50 per side ($7 round trip) per lot Zero Account: from $0.20 per lot per side (varies by instrument)
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesZero fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to unlimited (conditions apply for balances under $5,000)
🔥 BonusOccasional promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support Live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesStandard Standard Cent Raw Spread Zero Pro
📈 LeverageFlexible Tiered up to unlimited
🔘 Products OfferedForex Metals Crypto Energies Indices Stocks
👍 Demo/Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsStandard: ~0.3–0.7 pips, no commission Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + $7/lot round trip Zero Account: 0.0 pips most of the day, low commission Pro: from 0.1 pips, no commission
🚀 BonusNo Traditional Bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD ZAR EUR GBP
📙 EducationWebinars Market news Analysis Trading tools
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsInstant local bank transfer Cards E-wallets Crypto Regional methods
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, ZAR accounts available
☎️ South African Telephone Number+35725030959
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is regulated in South Africa by the FSCAThere are payment providers that still charge withdrawal fees that Exness is not liable for
Exness does not charge any withdrawal feesThe bank transfer processing time is longer than other methods
There are flexible, local withdrawal methods offeredThere can be limits on the minimum withdrawable
 

Does Exness support bank wire transfers for deposits?

Exness supports bank wire transfers for deposits, although it is better known for instant payment methods. Wire transfers remain a secure option for larger transactions, offering reliability despite slightly slower processing times compared to digital payment alternatives.  

Are Exness bank wire withdrawals reliable?

Exness bank wire withdrawals are reliable, with secure processing through regulated banking channels. While Exness is known for fast withdrawals, wire transfers still depend on external banking systems, which may increase processing time for international transactions.  

9. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Plus500 is a CFD-focused broker offering a simple and intuitive trading platform. It supports bank wire transfers, making it suitable for traders who prefer straightforward trading with strong regulatory backing.  

Featured

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesUser-friendly proprietary platform Tight spreads, risk management tools Mobile app ZAR accounts.
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA CySEC ASIC
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)From $100 / ZAR 1,800
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.6 pips on major Forex pairs (variable).
💹 Commissions FromZero commissions All costs in the spread.
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesFree deposits and withdrawals Banking fees may apply for certain methods.
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:300
🔥 BonusNo standard welcome bonus Sometimes offers promotional credit.
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Email Multilingual support Mobile help center.
👥 Account TypesRetail CFD account Professional account Free demo.
📈 LeverageFlexible leverage per instrument and region Up to 1:300.
🔘 Products OfferedForex Shares Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETFs CFDs.
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, free unlimited demo account to practice.
💰 SpreadsCompetitive spreads from 0.6 pips on Forex majors.
🚀 BonusOccasional promo credits
💵 Account CurrenciesZAR USD EUR GBP
📙 EducationBasic trading guides Risk management info FAQ center.
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsZAR EFT Debit/credit cards Skrill PayPal Bank transfer.
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, fully supported for local funding and withdrawals.
☎️ South African Telephone NumberLive chat and email only.
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)
  Plus500  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Highly simple and intuitiveLimited local SA shares
Supports SA tradersNo MT4/MT5
Guaranteed stop ordersNo deep technical tools
Commission-free CFD tradingNot ideal for advanced traders
 

Can I deposit funds via bank wire transfer on Plus500?

Plus500 allows deposits via bank wire transfer, offering a secure and traditional funding method. This is suitable for traders who prefer direct bank transactions, although processing times may be longer compared to instant payment methods like cards or e-wallets.  

Are Plus500 wire transfer withdrawals safe?

Plus500 wire transfer withdrawals are safe due to strong regulatory oversight and secure banking systems. Traders can withdraw funds confidently, although they should account for potential delays caused by intermediary banks and international transfer processing requirements.  

10. Vantage

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC
Start Trading Read Review
  Vantage is a growing forex broker offering ECN trading and copy trading features. It supports bank wire transfers and provides competitive spreads alongside modern trading tools.  

Featured

CategoryVantage
⭐ Features1,000+ instruments Negative balance protection MT4/MT5/TradingView platforms Copy trading Trading Central tools
🏛️ RegulationASIC FSCA VFSC CIMA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$50 / ZAR 900 (Standard STP & Raw ECN), $10,000 / ZAR 180,000 (Pro ECN)
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips Raw ECN: from 0.0 pips Pro ECN: from 0.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromStandard STP: $0 Raw ECN: $3 per side ($6 round trip) Pro ECN: $1.50 per side ($3 round trip)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees Third-party provider fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (varies by region & instrument)
🔥 BonusVantage Club rebates Occasional deposit promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 Live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesStandard STP Raw ECN Pro ECN Cent Swap-Free Premium Perpetual (crypto)
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Metals Bonds Crypto CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited with $100k virtual balance
💰 SpreadsStandard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips (no commission) Raw ECN: 0.0 pips + $6/lot round trip Pro ECN: 0.0 pips + $3/lot round trip
🚀 BonusVantage Club loyalty program Trading contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD CAD JPY NZD SGD
📙 EducationWebinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards Bank wire Skrill Neteller Crypto payments
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberYes – FSCA-regulated local office
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  Vantage  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Supports Neteller for fast deposits/withdrawalsNeteller availability may vary by region
Competitive spreads on ECN accountsCommission applies on Raw/Pro ECN accounts
Multiple platforms (MT4 & MT5)Some instruments may have higher fees
Strong execution and deep liquidityNo fully native copy trading feature
24/7 multilingual customer supportLeverage and terms vary by jurisdiction
 

Does Vantage support bank wire transfers globally?

Vantage supports bank wire transfers globally, enabling traders to deposit and withdraw funds securely. This method is ideal for international clients, offering a reliable banking infrastructure, although processing times and fees depend on the trader’s location and bank.  

How efficient are Vantage Bank wire withdrawals?

Vantage Bank wire withdrawals are generally efficient, with processing times of one to three business days. However, total transaction time depends on banking systems and international processing, meaning traders may experience slight delays before funds are received.  

Conclusion

For investors who are looking to deposit large sums of money into their online trading account, bank wire transfers are highly recommended.

 

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Forex Trading in South Africa – For BeginnersBest Forex Brokers with ZAR AccountsBest cryptocurrency stocks to own

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What are the best forex brokers that accept bank wire transfer in South Africa?

The best forex brokers that accept bank wire transfer in South Africa include globally regulated platforms offering secure deposits and withdrawals. These brokers support local traders with reliable banking methods, ensuring safe transactions, although processing times may vary depending on banks and intermediaries.  

Do forex brokers with bank wire deposit and withdrawal options charge fees?

Forex brokers with bank wire deposit and withdrawal options may charge fees depending on the broker and the banking institutions involved. While some brokers offer free deposits, intermediary or receiving banks often apply charges, making it important to check full transaction costs beforehand.  

Are regulated forex brokers accepting wire transfers safe to use?

Regulated forex brokers accepting wire transfers are generally safe because they follow strict financial compliance rules. These brokers segregate client funds and use secure banking systems, ensuring that deposits made through wire transfers are handled safely within regulated trading environments.  

Which low-fee forex brokers with bank wire transfer support are best?

Low-fee forex brokers with bank wire transfer support typically offer competitive spreads and minimal commissions. Traders should compare brokers carefully, focusing on hidden costs such as bank fees, currency conversion charges, and withdrawal costs when selecting the most cost-effective option.  

Can I use forex trading platforms with international bank wire deposits easily?

Forex trading platforms with international bank wire deposits are widely accessible and easy to use. Traders simply transfer funds from their bank using SWIFT details, though they must ensure correct reference information to avoid delays in processing transactions.  

Are forex brokers for large deposits via bank wire transfer recommended?

Forex brokers for large deposits via bank wire transfer are often preferred due to higher security and reliability. Bank transfers are ideal for moving significant capital, especially when trading with regulated brokers that provide strong fund protection and transparent transaction handling.  

How fast are forex brokers with fast bank wire withdrawal processing times?

Forex brokers with fast bank wire withdrawal processing times typically process requests within one to three business days. However, total transaction time depends on banking systems, with international transfers sometimes taking up to five business days to complete.  

What are trusted forex brokers accepting SWIFT bank transfers globally?

Trusted forex brokers accepting SWIFT bank transfers globally provide secure cross-border payments for traders. These brokers support international clients and ensure that transactions are processed through reliable banking networks, making them suitable for global forex trading activities.  

Why choose forex brokers with secure bank wire payment methods?

Forex brokers with secure bank wire payment methods are preferred for safety and transparency. Wire transfers reduce fraud risks compared to other payment methods, making them suitable for traders who prioritize security when depositing or withdrawing large trading amounts.  

Which top forex brokers with bank wire transfer and low spreads should I choose?

Top forex brokers with bank wire transfer and low spreads combine cost efficiency with secure funding options. Traders should look for brokers offering tight spreads, strong regulation, and reliable banking support to ensure both affordability and safety in trading operations.    

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