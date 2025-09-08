A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.

AVI reported a resilient performance for the year ending 30 June 2026, with revenue increasing by 1.4% to R16.24 billion despite challenging conditions in the second semester. Segmental growth was led by I&J with a 10.2% rise, and Snackworks with 1.9%. Operating profit and margins improved due to effective cost management and restructuring initiatives. Headline earnings per share are expected to rise by 4.0% to 6.0%, reaching between 758.3 and 772.9 cents, while total earnings per share are projected to increase similarly, between 761.9 and 776.6 cents. The full results are scheduled for release around 7 September 2026.

AVI Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: AVI Ltd. chart patterns and the supporting graph of recent trading point to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout, so the price forecast stays constructive but measured. The price today in rands is R86.26, and the latest data suggests investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend profile, including preference shares payout considerations where relevant. For those asking how to buy, the share code AVI is available online through a trading account on the JSE, with current trading conditions offering a practical entry point for buyers and sellers monitoring the tradable stock for sale.

AVI Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:53:24 Share Name & Ticker AVI Ltd. (AVI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food Products Current Price 86.26 Market Capitalization 29.38bn P/E Ratio 11.07 Dividend Yield 7.57 Trading Volume (Live Data) 72 086 Recent Price Change 0.3

AVI Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 86.26, reflecting a 0.3 increase from the previous close Market Cap 29.38bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 11.07, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.57, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by the latest trading volume of 72 086

AVI Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while the share holds above near-term support, with the latest price up 0.3 on volume of 72 086. The combination of a 7.57 dividend yield and an 11.07 P/E ratio points to value support, though follow-through will likely depend on broader JSE sentiment and consumer spending trends.

FAQ on AVI Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are AVI Ltd. shares?

Answer: AVI Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed consumer staples business. At today’s price per share of R86.26, the market values the company at 29.38bn, with the ticker AVI used to identify the ordinary shares on the exchange.

Q2: How can I buy AVI Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy AVI Ltd. shares, use a JSE-approved trading account and search for share code AVI. The current price is R86.26, so purchases will be executed around that level, subject to market movement and order placement through your online platform.

Q3: What affects the price of AVI Ltd. shares?

Answer: AVI’s price is influenced by its R86.26 level, trading volume of 72 086, the 0.3 recent change, and valuation metrics like the 11.07 P/E ratio. Sector demand and JSE sentiment also shape how investors trade the share during the day.

Q4: Does AVI Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.57, which indicates AVI Ltd. pays dividends. At the current price of R86.26, income-focused investors may view the payout stream as a meaningful part of the total return profile on this JSE share.

Q5: How can I track my AVI Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track AVI Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading account by monitoring the share code AVI, current price of R86.26, and dividend yield of 7.57. Watching volume, price moves, and corporate announcements helps keep records accurate and up to date.

Q6: What factors are affecting the AVI Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is reacting to a 0.3 gain, 72 086 shares traded, and a market capitalisation of 29.38bn. The 11.07 P/E ratio and 7.57 dividend yield also frame how investors assess value when they buy or sell AVI on the JSE.

Q7: Is AVI Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live metrics, AVI may appeal to investors seeking income and stability rather than aggressive growth. Its R86.26 price, 7.57 dividend yield, and 11.07 P/E ratio suggest a reasonable valuation, though suitability depends on individual risk tolerance and objectives.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy AVI Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, AVI looks defensible for investors who prioritise dividends and moderate valuation. The price today in rands is R86.26, with recent trading volume at 72 086 and a 0.3 rise, but buyers should still weigh timing and portfolio fit.

Q9: How much does one AVI Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One AVI Ltd. share costs R86.26 based on the latest live data. That price per share sits alongside a 29.38bn market cap, an 11.07 P/E ratio, and a 7.57 dividend yield, giving investors a fuller picture of value.

Q10: How to sell AVI Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell AVI Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, locate ticker AVI, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the share trading at R86.26 and volume at 72 086, liquidity appears adequate for normal JSE execution.

How to Buy AVI Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

AVI Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given AVI Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.