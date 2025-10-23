Shareholders were advised of the results of the voting at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 14:00 on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, at the Company's registered office at Tyger Valley Office Park No. 2, Corner of Willie van Schoor Avenue and Old Oak Road, Tyger Valley, 7530.

Afrimat reported challenging conditions in HY1 2027, impacted by a stronger Rand, lower international iron ore prices, higher shipping costs, and weather disruptions. Despite these headwinds, the company’s diversified portfolio showed resilience, with notable gains in aggregates, fly ash, manganese, and iron ore exports. The Construction Materials segment is expected to be the main contributor to revenue and profit. Afrimat has strengthened its balance sheet through asset disposals and maintains a debt-to-equity ratio similar to FY2026. The company anticipates an improved second half of the year and will host a virtual pre-close briefing on 28 August 2026. Further updates will be provided in September 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Afrimat Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and the historical graph pointing to steady growth rather than a dramatic move. The price today in rands is R26.02, so the current buy or sell debate should focus on valuation, dividend support, and whether preference shares or ordinary shares better suit the payout profile. For investors checking how to buy the share code AFT for sale on the JSE, a cost-conscious online trading account can simplify trading, while the current data and graph signals support a measured prediction rather than an aggressive call.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:35:25 Share Name & Ticker Afrimat Ltd. (AFT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Construction Materials Current Price 26.02 Market Capitalization 4.20bn P/E Ratio 26.93 Dividend Yield 1.28 Trading Volume (Live Data) 4 625 Recent Price Change 0.85

Afrimat Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 26.02, reflecting a 0.85 rise from the previous close Market Cap 4.20bn, indicating a mid market presence P/E Ratio 26.93, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 1.28, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on today’s price move and live volume of 4 625

Afrimat Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the latest move to R26.02, paired with a moderate trading volume of 4 625 and a positive 0.85 change, suggests near-term momentum may stay constructive if buyers continue to support the JSE line. The 26.93 P/E leaves room for valuation scrutiny, so price action around current levels is the key signal to watch.

FAQ on Afrimat Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Afrimat Ltd. shares?

Answer: Afrimat Ltd. shares are ordinary equity SHARES listed on the JSE under AFT. At R26.02 per share, they represent partial ownership in a mid-sized Basic Materials company with a market cap of 4.20bn, a P/E of 26.93, and a dividend yield of 1.28.

Q2: How can I buy Afrimat Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Afrimat Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account that supports the AFT share code. With the price per share at R26.02, you’d place a purchase order on your platform, monitor volume at 4 625, and confirm fees before trade execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Afrimat Ltd. shares?

Answer: Afrimat Ltd. SHARES are influenced by the current price of R26.02, today’s change of 0.85, trading volume of 4 625, and the market’s view of the 26.93 P/E. Sector conditions in construction materials and JSE sentiment also matter.

Q4: Does Afrimat Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.28, which indicates Afrimat Ltd. does pay a dividend. That yield sits alongside the R26.02 price per share and should be considered when assessing income potential versus valuation at a 26.93 P/E.

Q5: How can I track my Afrimat Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Afrimat Ltd. SHARES through your trading account using the AFT code, the R26.02 price today, and live volume of 4 625. Dividend tracking is helped by the 1.28 yield, while price movement and market cap of 4.20bn give context.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Afrimat Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R26.02 level, the 0.85 price change, the 4 625 trading volume, and the 26.93 P/E ratio. The company’s mid-cap size of 4.20bn and dividend yield of 1.28 also guide investor assessment.

Q7: Is Afrimat Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: AFRIMAT Ltd. SHARES may suit investors who value a JSE-listed Basic Materials name with a dividend yield of 1.28 and a price per share of R26.02. The 26.93 P/E suggests the market is not pricing it as cheap, so buy decisions should stay disciplined.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Afrimat Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows Afrimat Ltd. at R26.02 with a positive 0.85 move and 4 625 shares traded. That makes a buy case possible, but the 26.93 P/E and 1.28 dividend yield suggest investors should compare the cost against valuation and income.

Q9: How much does one Afrimat Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Afrimat Ltd. share costs R26.02 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a market cap of 4.20bn, a P/E ratio of 26.93, and a dividend yield of 1.28, giving investors a clear live reference point.

Q10: How to sell Afrimat Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Afrimat Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, select AFT, and place a sell order at or near the R26.02 market. Live volume of 4 625 can affect execution, so competitive pricing and timing matter for an efficient trade.

How to Buy Afrimat Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.

2. Verify your account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Review the trading dashboard and search for AFT.

6. Deposit funds into your trading account.

7. Place a purchase order for Afrimat Ltd. SHARES at your chosen price per share.

Afrimat Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Afrimat Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R26.02 and SELL if the price weakens BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.