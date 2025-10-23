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Afrimat Ltd. JSE: AFT
R26.76 ▲ 0.96 (3.72%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
25.79
Prev close
26.76
Day range
25.30 - 27.62
Volume
246 152
52-wk range
25.20 – 28.35
Market cap
4.35bn
P/E Ratio
27.93
EPS (ZARc)
95.80
Dividend Yield
1.23%
DPS (ZARc)
33 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap4.35bn
EPS95.80
P/E ratio27.93
Div. yield1.23%
DPS 33 (cps)
Issued shares162.69m
52-week range
R 25.20 R 28.35
R26.76
Price overview
Open25.79
Previous close26.76
Day range25.30 - 27.62
Volume246 152
52-week range25.20 – 28.35
Change▲ 0.96 (3.72%)
P/E ratio27.93
EPS95.80
Dividend 33 (cps)
Dividend yield1.23%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 23 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 0.2 ZAR
    Decl 23 Oct 2025, LDT 18 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.2 ZAR
    Decl 23 Oct 2025, Pay 24 Nov 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 21 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.13 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2026, LDT 9 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.13 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2026, Pay 15 Jun 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 23 Oct
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.2 ZAR
    Decl 23 Oct 2026, LDT 18 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.2 ZAR
    Decl 23 Oct 2026, Pay 24 Nov 2026
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 21 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.13 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2027, LDT 9 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.13 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2027, Pay 15 Jun 2027
  • 29 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 10 009.10 8 317.80
Attributable Income 121.70 95.60
Market Cap (ZARm) 5 581.60 9 625.90
EPS (ZARc) 80 63
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 95.80 72.30
DPS (ZARc) 33 25
Latest SENS announcements
  • Afrimat - pre-close briefing session
    2026-08-25 07:27:02
    Afrimat reported challenging conditions in HY1 2027, impacted by a stronger Rand, lower international iron ore prices, higher shipping costs, and weather disruptions. Despite these headwinds, the company’s diversified portfolio showed resilience, with notable gains in aggregates, fly ash, manganese, and iron ore exports. The Construction Materials segment is expected to be the main contributor to revenue and profit. Afrimat has strengthened its balance sheet through asset disposals and maintains a debt-to-equity ratio similar to FY2026. The company anticipates an improved second half of the year and will host a virtual pre-close briefing on 28 August 2026. Further updates will be provided in September 2026.
  • Afrimat Ltd. - Acceptance of awards of shares in t
    2026-08-05 08:30:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Afrimat - results of the annual general meeting
    2026-07-30 12:05:09
    Shareholders were advised of the results of the voting at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 14:00 on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, at the Company's registered office at Tyger Valley Office Park No. 2, Corner of Willie van Schoor Avenue and Old Oak Road, Tyger Valley, 7530.
  • Afrimat Ltd. - Dealings by a director - correction
    2026-07-01 17:13:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Afrimat Ltd. - Dealings by a director
    2026-06-30 14:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
BHP (BHG) R 775.00 +1.28%
GLENCORE (GLN) R 129.99 +1.05%
ANGLO (AGL) R 931.50 +1.57%
SOUTH32 (S32) R 60.90 +1.86%
ARM (ARI) R 189.44 +0.65%
AFRIMAT (AFT) R 26.76 +3.72%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Afrimat Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and the historical graph pointing to steady growth rather than a dramatic move. The price today in rands is R26.02, so the current buy or sell debate should focus on valuation, dividend support, and whether preference shares or ordinary shares better suit the payout profile. For investors checking how to buy the share code AFT for sale on the JSE, a cost-conscious online trading account can simplify trading, while the current data and graph signals support a measured prediction rather than an aggressive call.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:35:25
Share Name & TickerAfrimat Ltd. (AFT)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryBasic Materials / Construction Materials
Current Price26.02
Market Capitalization4.20bn
P/E Ratio26.93
Dividend Yield1.28
Trading Volume (Live Data)4 625
Recent Price Change0.85

Afrimat Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price26.02, reflecting a 0.85 rise from the previous close
Market Cap4.20bn, indicating a mid market presence
P/E Ratio26.93, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield1.28, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on today’s price move and live volume of 4 625

Afrimat Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the latest move to R26.02, paired with a moderate trading volume of 4 625 and a positive 0.85 change, suggests near-term momentum may stay constructive if buyers continue to support the JSE line. The 26.93 P/E leaves room for valuation scrutiny, so price action around current levels is the key signal to watch.

FAQ on Afrimat Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Afrimat Ltd. shares?
Answer: Afrimat Ltd. shares are ordinary equity SHARES listed on the JSE under AFT. At R26.02 per share, they represent partial ownership in a mid-sized Basic Materials company with a market cap of 4.20bn, a P/E of 26.93, and a dividend yield of 1.28.

Q2: How can I buy Afrimat Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Afrimat Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account that supports the AFT share code. With the price per share at R26.02, you’d place a purchase order on your platform, monitor volume at 4 625, and confirm fees before trade execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Afrimat Ltd. shares?
Answer: Afrimat Ltd. SHARES are influenced by the current price of R26.02, today’s change of 0.85, trading volume of 4 625, and the market’s view of the 26.93 P/E. Sector conditions in construction materials and JSE sentiment also matter.

Q4: Does Afrimat Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.28, which indicates Afrimat Ltd. does pay a dividend. That yield sits alongside the R26.02 price per share and should be considered when assessing income potential versus valuation at a 26.93 P/E.

Q5: How can I track my Afrimat Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Afrimat Ltd. SHARES through your trading account using the AFT code, the R26.02 price today, and live volume of 4 625. Dividend tracking is helped by the 1.28 yield, while price movement and market cap of 4.20bn give context.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Afrimat Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R26.02 level, the 0.85 price change, the 4 625 trading volume, and the 26.93 P/E ratio. The company’s mid-cap size of 4.20bn and dividend yield of 1.28 also guide investor assessment.

Q7: Is Afrimat Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: AFRIMAT Ltd. SHARES may suit investors who value a JSE-listed Basic Materials name with a dividend yield of 1.28 and a price per share of R26.02. The 26.93 P/E suggests the market is not pricing it as cheap, so buy decisions should stay disciplined.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Afrimat Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows Afrimat Ltd. at R26.02 with a positive 0.85 move and 4 625 shares traded. That makes a buy case possible, but the 26.93 P/E and 1.28 dividend yield suggest investors should compare the cost against valuation and income.

Q9: How much does one Afrimat Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Afrimat Ltd. share costs R26.02 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a market cap of 4.20bn, a P/E ratio of 26.93, and a dividend yield of 1.28, giving investors a clear live reference point.

Q10: How to sell Afrimat Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Afrimat Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, select AFT, and place a sell order at or near the R26.02 market. Live volume of 4 625 can affect execution, so competitive pricing and timing matter for an efficient trade.

How to Buy Afrimat Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.

2. Verify your account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Review the trading dashboard and search for AFT.

6. Deposit funds into your trading account.

7. Place a purchase order for Afrimat Ltd. SHARES at your chosen price per share.

Afrimat Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Afrimat Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R26.02 and SELL if the price weakens BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Afrimat Shares
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