Shareholders were advised that the Company's: -Headline earnings per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be a loss of 10.8 cents per share, representing a decrease of more than 100% when compared to the headline earnings per share of 76.9 cents per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2024; and -Earnings per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be a loss of 27.7 cents per share, representing a decrease of more than 100% when compared to the earnings per share of 77.6 cents for the six month period ended 31 December 2024. AOE's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be released on or about 30 March 2026.

Revenue for the interim period was 4.4% higher at R478.1 million (2024: R458.2 million) and gross profit went up by 0.1% to R190.2 million (2024: R190.0 million). Operating profit dropped 60.9% to R17.5 million (2024: R44.8 million). Loss for the period came to R3.3 million (2024: profit of R9.2 million). In addition, headline loss per share was reported at 10.8 cents per share (2024: headline earnings of 76.9 cents per share). Dividends The directors have not proposed nor paid a dividend (2024: Rnil) in respect of the ordinary and 'N' ordinary shares.

Rex Trueform Group Ltd. has renewed a service level agreement with Geomer Managerial Services (Pty) Ltd. ('GMS') for advisory services, effective from 1 July 2026 until 30 June 2028 or until R14 million in fees is paid. GMS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geomer Investments Proprietary Limited, will provide transactional and non-transactional advisory services, including merger and acquisition advice, corporate finance, and strategic consulting. As GMS is a related party, the independent directors confirmed that the terms are fair and on arm’s length basis, supported by a fairness opinion from Valeo Capital Proprietary Limited. The transaction is classified as a small related party transaction under JSE rules.

A cash dividend ('preference share dividend') on the 6% cumulative preference shares ('preference shares') for the six months ending 30 June 2026 at the rate of 6% per annum (6.00 cents per preference share) has been declared and will be paid on Monday, 3 August 2026 to all holders of preference shares ('preference shareholders') recorded in the register of AOE at close of business on Friday, 31 July 2026.

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. price forecast stays closely tied to the latest data, dividend visibility, and chart signals, with charts and graph readings pointing to modest growth rather than a major breakout. The price today in rands is R10.51, and traders checking buy or sell setups can note that preference shares payout expectations, if any, should be assessed separately from ordinary shares. For sale interest remains measured, while the share code AOVP can be used to review data online, compare cost, and decide how to buy through a trading account on the JSE. Short-term trading activity remains the key factor in any prediction, and investors watching the dividend profile may see the current price as a practical entry reference.

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. (AOVP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 10.51 Market Capitalization 2.89m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 1.14 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 10.51, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 2.89m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting valuation cannot be confirmed from earnings multiples Dividend Yield 1.14, supportive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains limited unless volume improves and the share sustains moves above current price levels. With no recent price change and no live volume reported here, the near-term read is neutral-to-cautious, not strongly directional. A firmer trend would need broader JSE support and clearer buying interest.

FAQ on African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares represent ownership units in a JSE-listed company. The current share price is 10.51, the market cap is 2.89m, and the dividend yield is 1.14. The P/E ratio is unavailable, so valuation must lean on price and distribution data.

Q2: How can I buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares, use the JSE ticker AOVP through a regulated trading platform. The live price is 10.51, so a purchase order should reflect current market conditions. An online account is needed to trade and track execution.

Q3: What affects the price of African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is affected by demand on the JSE, market liquidity, and any change in investor sentiment around AOVP. With recent price change at 0 and no live trading volume shown, the price today is steady at 10.51, which suggests limited immediate pressure.

Q4: Does African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the listed dividend yield is 1.14, which indicates the shares do offer income potential. At a current price of 10.51, dividend appeal may matter to investors seeking yield. Because the P/E ratio is unavailable, income data is one of the clearer signals.

Q5: How can I track my African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track AOVP on your trading account using the JSE share code and watch the current price of 10.51. Dividend monitoring should focus on the reported yield of 1.14. With no live volume provided, price and dividend updates remain the main reference points.

Q6: What factors are affecting the African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible from the live data are the unchanged price of 10.51, the small market cap of 2.89m, and the absence of a P/E ratio. With recent price change at 0, market reaction appears muted and liquidity seems limited.

Q7: Is African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether it is a good share to buy depends on your goal. The dividend yield of 1.14 may appeal to income seekers, while the 10.51 price and 2.89m market cap suggest a small-cap profile. The missing P/E ratio limits a fuller valuation view.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on live data, today’s case is neutral. The price is 10.51, recent change is 0, and volume is not disclosed. That makes timing uncertain. Investors may still buy if they want yield exposure, but the signal is not strongly urgent.

Q9: How much does one African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share costs 10.51 in today’s market data. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, according to the live figures provided. Trading interest is not shown, so the quoted cost remains the most direct reference.

Q10: How to sell African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell AOVP shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the current price of 10.51. Since the recent price change is 0 and volume isn’t listed, execution may depend on available buyers and spread conditions.

How to Buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and monitor AOVP data.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares at your chosen price per share.

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 10.51 and SELL if they fall BELOW 10.51. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.