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African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. JSE: AOVP
R10.51 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
10.51
Prev close
10.51
Day range
10.51 - 10.51
Volume
52-wk range
10.50 – 10.51
Market cap
2.89m
P/E Ratio
&ndash;
EPS (ZARc)
&ndash;
Dividend Yield
1.14%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap2.89m
EPS&ndash;
P/E ratio&ndash;
Div. yield1.14%
DPSn/a (cps)
Issued shares275 000
52-week range
R 10.50 R 10.51
R10.51
Price overview
Open10.51
Previous close10.51
Day range10.51 - 10.51
Volume
52-week range10.50 – 10.51
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio&ndash;
EPS&ndash;
Dividendn/a (cps)
Dividend yield1.14%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 26 Sep 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Interim Div 0.06 ZAR
    Decl 13 Jan 2026, LDT 27 Jan 2026
  • Interim Div 0.06 ZAR
    Decl 13 Jan 2026, Pay 2 Feb 2026
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 27 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Final Div 0.06 ZAR
    Decl 8 Jul 2026, LDT 28 Jul 2026
  • Final Div 0.06 ZAR
    Decl 8 Jul 2026, Pay 3 Aug 2026
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 25 Sep
  • 13 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.06 ZAR
    Decl 13 Jan 2027, LDT 27 Jan 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.06 ZAR
    Decl 13 Jan 2027, Pay 2 Feb 2027
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 30 Mar
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.06 ZAR
    Decl 8 Jul 2027, LDT 28 Jul 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.06 ZAR
    Decl 8 Jul 2027, Pay 3 Aug 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 478.10 458.20
Attributable Income -3.30 9.20
Market Cap (ZARm) 222.70 192.40
EPS (ZARc) -27.70 77.60
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) -10.80 76.90
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Af & Ovr - preference dividend declared
    2026-07-08 16:47:48
    A cash dividend ('preference share dividend') on the 6% cumulative preference shares ('preference shares') for the six months ending 30 June 2026 at the rate of 6% per annum (6.00 cents per preference share) has been declared and will be paid on Monday, 3 August 2026 to all holders of preference shares ('preference shareholders') recorded in the register of AOE at close of business on Friday, 31 July 2026.
  • Af & Ovr - small related party transactions
    2026-06-30 19:42:51
    Rex Trueform Group Ltd. has renewed a service level agreement with Geomer Managerial Services (Pty) Ltd. ('GMS') for advisory services, effective from 1 July 2026 until 30 June 2028 or until R14 million in fees is paid. GMS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geomer Investments Proprietary Limited, will provide transactional and non-transactional advisory services, including merger and acquisition advice, corporate finance, and strategic consulting. As GMS is a related party, the independent directors confirmed that the terms are fair and on arm’s length basis, supported by a fairness opinion from Valeo Capital Proprietary Limited. The transaction is classified as a small related party transaction under JSE rules.
  • African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. - Change in
    2026-06-29 17:15:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Af & Ovr interim results December 2025
    2026-03-27 12:58:06
    Revenue for the interim period was 4.4% higher at R478.1 million (2024: R458.2 million) and gross profit went up by 0.1% to R190.2 million (2024: R190.0 million). Operating profit dropped 60.9% to R17.5 million (2024: R44.8 million). Loss for the period came to R3.3 million (2024: profit of R9.2 million). In addition, headline loss per share was reported at 10.8 cents per share (2024: headline earnings of 76.9 cents per share). Dividends The directors have not proposed nor paid a dividend (2024: Rnil) in respect of the ordinary and 'N' ordinary shares.
  • Af & Ovr - trading statement
    2026-03-25 15:40:34
    Shareholders were advised that the Company's: -Headline earnings per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be a loss of 10.8 cents per share, representing a decrease of more than 100% when compared to the headline earnings per share of 76.9 cents per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2024; and -Earnings per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be a loss of 27.7 cents per share, representing a decrease of more than 100% when compared to the earnings per share of 77.6 cents for the six month period ended 31 December 2024. AOE's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be released on or about 30 March 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
() R 0.00 +0%

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African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. price forecast stays closely tied to the latest data, dividend visibility, and chart signals, with charts and graph readings pointing to modest growth rather than a major breakout. The price today in rands is R10.51, and traders checking buy or sell setups can note that preference shares payout expectations, if any, should be assessed separately from ordinary shares. For sale interest remains measured, while the share code AOVP can be used to review data online, compare cost, and decide how to buy through a trading account on the JSE. Short-term trading activity remains the key factor in any prediction, and investors watching the dividend profile may see the current price as a practical entry reference.

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerAfrican and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. (AOVP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustrySector Name / Industry Name
Current Price10.51
Market Capitalization2.89m
P/E Ratio
Dividend Yield1.14
Trading Volume (Live Data)
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price10.51, unchanged from the previous close
Market Cap2.89m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio–, suggesting valuation cannot be confirmed from earnings multiples
Dividend Yield1.14, supportive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on the flat recent price change

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains limited unless volume improves and the share sustains moves above current price levels. With no recent price change and no live volume reported here, the near-term read is neutral-to-cautious, not strongly directional. A firmer trend would need broader JSE support and clearer buying interest.

FAQ on African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares represent ownership units in a JSE-listed company. The current share price is 10.51, the market cap is 2.89m, and the dividend yield is 1.14. The P/E ratio is unavailable, so valuation must lean on price and distribution data.

Q2: How can I buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares, use the JSE ticker AOVP through a regulated trading platform. The live price is 10.51, so a purchase order should reflect current market conditions. An online account is needed to trade and track execution.

Q3: What affects the price of African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is affected by demand on the JSE, market liquidity, and any change in investor sentiment around AOVP. With recent price change at 0 and no live trading volume shown, the price today is steady at 10.51, which suggests limited immediate pressure.

Q4: Does African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the listed dividend yield is 1.14, which indicates the shares do offer income potential. At a current price of 10.51, dividend appeal may matter to investors seeking yield. Because the P/E ratio is unavailable, income data is one of the clearer signals.

Q5: How can I track my African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track AOVP on your trading account using the JSE share code and watch the current price of 10.51. Dividend monitoring should focus on the reported yield of 1.14. With no live volume provided, price and dividend updates remain the main reference points.

Q6: What factors are affecting the African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors visible from the live data are the unchanged price of 10.51, the small market cap of 2.89m, and the absence of a P/E ratio. With recent price change at 0, market reaction appears muted and liquidity seems limited.

Q7: Is African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether it is a good share to buy depends on your goal. The dividend yield of 1.14 may appeal to income seekers, while the 10.51 price and 2.89m market cap suggest a small-cap profile. The missing P/E ratio limits a fuller valuation view.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based strictly on live data, today’s case is neutral. The price is 10.51, recent change is 0, and volume is not disclosed. That makes timing uncertain. Investors may still buy if they want yield exposure, but the signal is not strongly urgent.

Q9: How much does one African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share costs 10.51 in today’s market data. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, according to the live figures provided. Trading interest is not shown, so the quoted cost remains the most direct reference.

Q10: How to sell African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell AOVP shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the current price of 10.51. Since the recent price change is 0 and volume isn’t listed, execution may depend on available buyers and spread conditions.

How to Buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and monitor AOVP data.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares at your chosen price per share.

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 10.51 and SELL if they fall BELOW 10.51. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On African Overseas Enterprises
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