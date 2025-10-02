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Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. JSE: BACC
R3.50 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
3.50
Prev close
3.50
Day range
3.50 - 3.50
Volume
376
52-wk range
3.50 – 3.50
Market cap
69.50m
P/E Ratio
&ndash;
EPS (ZARc)
&ndash;
Dividend Yield
–%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap69.50m
EPS&ndash;
P/E ratio&ndash;
Div. yield–%
DPSn/a
Issued shares19.86m
52-week range
R 3.50 R 3.50
R3.50
Price overview
Open3.50
Previous close3.50
Day range3.50 - 3.50
Volume376
52-week range3.50 – 3.50
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio&ndash;
EPS&ndash;
Dividendn/a
Dividend yield–%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 2 Oct 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 26 May 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 2 Oct
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 26 May
  • 30 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25R
Turnover 8.60 7.60
Attributable Income 16.90 47.90
Market Cap (ZARm) 211.30 134.50
EPS (ZARc) 51 154
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 57 157
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. - Dealings In Secu
    2026-08-27 10:45:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. - Dealings in Secu
    2026-08-19 11:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. - Dealings in Secu
    2026-08-18 09:50:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company. The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • AFBitcoin - admission on Aquis market update
    2026-08-14 08:51:23
    Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. has announced a delay in its planned secondary listing on the Aquis Growth Market and the associated share placement, originally scheduled for 31 July 2026.
  • AFBitcoin - Aquis Market application & placing
    2026-07-31 08:12:19
    Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. will commence trading its ordinary shares, of no par value, on the Aquis Growth Market's Access segment at 8:00 a.m. BST on 17 August 2026, following a secondary listing. The company has conditionally raised approximately R5.54 million through a placement of 1 086 957 new ordinary shares at GBP23 pence (about R5.10) per share, with proceeds allocated for working capital.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
REMGRO (REM) R 197.83 +2.48%
REINET (RNI) R 436.48 +0.17%
PSG FIN (KST) R 31.97 +0.98%
HCI (HCI) R 162.34 +0.2%
BRAIT (BAT) R 1.90 +1.6%
AFBITCOIN (BAC) R 9.50 +90%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. share code BACC is trading with a price today in rands of R3.5, and the charts plus the historical graph point to a stable setup rather than a dramatic move. The data suggests a cautious price forecast and prediction profile, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions should compare the cost against the lack of a dividend and the absence of preference shares payout. For anyone checking how to buy online through a trading account on the JSE, the current buy or sell case looks driven more by growth expectations than by income, with the for sale market offering limited near-term trading conviction.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerAfrica Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. (BACC)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancial Services / Diversified Financial Services
Current PriceR3.5
Market Capitalization69.50m
P/E Ratio
Dividend Yield
Trading Volume (Live Data)
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR3.5, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
Market Cap69.50m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio–, suggesting potential undervaluation is not measurable from earnings
Dividend Yield–, not attractive for income-focused investors on available data
VolatilityLow to moderate, based on the unchanged recent price action

Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains muted at this level. With the share unchanged at R3.5 and no visible earnings multiple or dividend support, traders are likely to focus on liquidity, listing updates, and broader JSE risk appetite. A breakout would need stronger volume; otherwise, sideways trade looks more probable.

FAQ on Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. shares?
Answer: Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. shares are listed equity securities on the JSE under BACC. Based on the live data, they trade at R3.5 per share, with a market capitalization of 69.50m and no stated dividend yield or P/E ratio.

Q2: How can I buy Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy BACC through a JSE-approved trading account with a broker or platform that supports local shares. The live price today is R3.5 per share, so your purchase order should be placed around that level or at your chosen limit.

Q3: What affects the price of Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R3.5, trading volume, company announcements, and investor demand on the JSE. With a zero recent price change and a 69.50m market cap, liquidity and sentiment matter most.

Q4: Does Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no dividend is currently indicated in the available market snapshot. Investors should treat the share as non-income producing until a formal payout is declared or reflected by the exchange.

Q5: How can I track my Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track BACC using its share code on your trading dashboard and watch the price per share, current market cap, and any dividend updates. The available data shows no dividend yield and no price change, so monitoring is focused on market moves.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the R3.5 price, unchanged recent movement, and the absence of a P/E ratio and dividend yield. That combination suggests valuation signals are limited, so market sentiment and trade flow are key.

Q7: Is Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: On the live numbers alone, BACC is a neutral watchlist candidate rather than an obvious buy. The price is R3.5, market cap is 69.50m, and both P/E ratio and dividend yield are unavailable, so conviction remains limited.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data does not show a strong catalyst for an immediate purchase. The share is unchanged at R3.5, with no dividend yield and no P/E ratio, so any buy decision should depend on your trading plan and risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. share costs R3.5 based on the current live price. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the data snapshot does not show a active dividend yield or valuation ratio.

Q10: How to sell Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell BACC shares, log into your brokerage account, place a sell order, and choose either market or limit execution. The live quote is R3.5, so your sale price should be set according to the level you’re willing to accept.

How to Buy Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a broker that offers JSE access.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC checks to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and order screen.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy the shares you want to hold in your portfolio.

Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Africa Bitcoin Shares
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