Yearn Finance is based on Ethereum’s blockchain as an ecosystem of protocols that were created to streamline user interaction with decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by multiple reputable international authorities. No dedicated ZAR-denominated trading accounts available. Offers MT4 and MT5 with competitive pricing. Trading conditions vary across regulatory entities. Provides access to diverse CFD markets globally. Educational content is less extensive than leading competitors. Supports high leverage and multiple account types. No dedicated South African telephone support number.

What is Yearn Finance?

Yearn Finance is based on Ethereum’s blockchain as an ecosystem of protocols that were created to streamline user interaction with decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols. Yearn Finance maximises annual percentage yields (APYs) of cryptocurrencies that are deposited in DeFi.

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Key Features and Takeaways of Yearn.finance

Yearn Finance is one of the most innovative and popular protocols in the DeFi ecosystem that has the following key features and takeaways:

Yearn Finance is an aggregator service intended for decentralised finance investors. Yearn Finance uses automation to allow investors to maximise their profits earned from yield farming.

In short, the goal of Yearn Finance is to simplify the process involved in the DeFi space, especially for investors who are not technically minded or who prefer to interact in a less committal manner.

The native token for Yearn Finance, YFI, is often referred to as the Bitcoin of DeFi, and it is responsible for the more than 2000% APY that early users of the protocol capitalized on.

There is more than 2 billion ZAR in assets, which are locked up in the Yearn Finance protocol, which is just one of the reasons that investors are still regarding it as a valuable addition to diversify their portfolios.

The Yearn Finance ecosystem includes several other protocols, such as Yearn Finance, which allows users to long or short on stablecoins with 1:1000 leverage, Yearn Finance, which uses flash loans in Aave for the liquidation of funds, Yearn Finance, which is a single source for manual deposits of funds between protocols, and Iborrow Finance, involving tokenizing debt in other protocols.

YFI is an ERC20 token that was built on the Ethereum blockchain, and users can earn YFI by interacting with various protocols, providing liquidity to the platform.

The community of Yearn Finance is currently in the process of releasing a new supply of YFII tokens. This will further incentivise users to continue providing liquidity to the ecosystem.

YFII is a “fork” of YFI, which has a maximum supply of 60 000, with the entire supply being distributed over 10 weeks in the same manner that the original YFI token was distributed.

Yearn Finance works to move stablecoin funds between Compound, Aave, and DyDx according to the stablecoin asset pool that is generating the highest APY.

Yearn Finance currently supports DAI, USDC, USDT, and sUSD.

Yearn Finance is governed by the community, which means that lending protocols switch along with the list of supported cryptocurrencies, likely to change over time.

When users deposit a stablecoin into Yearn Finance, the stablecoin is converted into an equivalent amount of YTokens, such as DAI into yDAI. These tokens are known as “yield optimised tokens” that can be used to earn YFI.

Yearn Finance Mining

YFI cannot be mined or staked, but users can still earn tokens in a variety of ways.

YTokens that are provided when users deposit stablecoins into the protocol are sent to the “ypool” in Curve Finance, which is a DeFi protocol that allows users to trade stablecoins with minimal slippage.

Curve Finance incentivises liquidity mining, which provides users with a return in yCRV, or yCurve, tokens that are generated when users add to the liquidity. Initially, these rewards were subsequently locked in the Curve Finance protocol.

When Andre Cronje created YFI, he allowed users to “trade” the yCRV in which their funds were accumulating in the pool in exchange for governance over the ecosystem of Yearn.finance.

The three ways through which users can earn both YFI and YFII are as follows:

Users can deposit their yCRV into the yGov pool on Yearn.finance.

Users can deposit a 98% to 2% mix of DAI and YFI into the Balancer protocol in exchange for Balancer protocol tokens (BAL), which are then deposited into yGov in exchange for YFI.

Users can deposit a mix of YFI and yCRV into Balancer in exchange for Balancer pool tokens (BPT) which are deposited into yGov and can accrue YFI tokens.

Pros and Cons

✔️Pros ❌Cons Yearn.finance simplifies all involved with DeFi and provides a variety of use cases for traders and investors There is a lack of documentation on the protocol, which has many questioning its legitimacy The fees involved are lower than with other protocols Yearn.finance has faced many security concerns in the past Yearn.finance is secure and fully decentralised

Should you buy Yearn Finance?

Yearn.finance was developed with the aim of simplifying DeFi investments and various activities such as yield farming for broader investor sectors, especially those who are not technically minded or who do not prefer to interact in committal ways.

Yearn.finance has the potential to mark the dawn of a new era for decentralised finance, especially considering the level of complexity involved with DeFi, which dissuades many investors from being involved.

Yearn.finance provides a much-needed level of real community governance to DeFi while simultaneously providing impressive returns on investment which is low risk.

The future of Yearn.finance is not clear, but it will provide one of the first real-world experiments in DeFi that the world has seen, allowing investors to fully understand what is involved and allowing them to decide whether it is worthy of their investment long-term.

Yearn.finance aims to ensure that the platform is community-operated and that it is one that welcomes development, giving users more power and control over their assets.

How to buy Yearn.finance (YFI)

Step 1 – Register an account with Gate.io

Navigate to the official Gate.io website and select the option to “Sign Up” from the homepage.

Complete the online registration form by providing country/region, a selected username, email address, and user-selected password. Read and accept the User Agreement and Privacy and select “Next”.

Create a fund password and select “Create Account”. Complete the “I am not a robot” reCAPTCHA. Check your email inbox for the activation email and click on the link in the email. If the link does not work, you can copy and paste the URL into your browser.

Log in to your account using your credentials and complete the reCAPTCHA.

Check your email again for the verification email that contains the 6-digit code and click on “Confirm”. Enter the code that you received into the blocks provided and select “Log In” to proceed.

Before you can use the platform to purchase Yearn.finance/YFI and other cryptocurrencies on Gate.io, you must complete the “Know Your Client” or KYC procedure to verify your identity and your proof of residence.

Click on “KYC Now” at the bottom of the webpage to start the process.

Select whether you are an individual or an organisation by selecting “Verify Now” under the relevant option.

Select your country from the dropdown list, enter your full name followed by confirmation thereof. Select your ID document type and provide your ID Number as shown on your official ID Document.

Click on the first image to upload a clear photo of the front of your ID document, followed by a clear photo of the back of the document.

Next, write your Gate.io unique ID on a piece of paper and take a photo of yourself holding up your identity document (front) and the paper containing your unique ID.

Once you have done this, click on “Confirm and Submit”.

Next, you must enable the Timed One-Time Password (TOTP) to be able to log into your account. This can be done by clicking on “Set Now” at the bottom of the page.

On the new page that loads, select “Click here” to set up Two-factor Authentication.

Download Google Authenticator onto your mobile device by making use of any of the abovementioned methods.

Follow the steps indicated to add your Gate.io account by scanning the QR code or entering your unique key.

Enter the TOTP, your fund password, and the code sent to your email address, and select “Enable Two-factor Authentication”. With this setup, you must use the Google Authenticator app to sign into your account every time.

Step 2 – Deposit funds

You must note that Gate.io is only a crypto-to-crypto exchange, which means there is no fiat gateway. The only way through which funds can be added is to transfer an existing crypto into your Gate.io wallet.

YFI can only be bought through Tether/USDT or Bitcoin/BTC, while it can be traded with USD as a futures contract.

Navigate to the deposit/withdrawal section by hovering over your account and selecting the relevant option. Choose from the list of coins in which you can make a deposit and select “deposit” next to the appropriate coin.

You will be redirected to a page that generates a deposit address for the coin that you wish to deposit.

Copy this address, or scan the QR code, into the wallet where you are making a withdrawal from and depositing to Gate.io, and wait for the relevant blockchain to confirm your transaction. Once the transaction has been completed and verified by the nodes on the chain, the coins will be sent to the Gate.io wallet, and you can start trading YFI.

Step 3 – Explore your trading options

Gate.io offers a variety of ways through which cryptocurrencies can be obtained. Each of these can be explored individually depending on your trading needs and objectives.

To start trading YFI, select the option from the “Trade” Menu. Enter “YFI” into the search bar to see which trading options are available.

For spot trading, for instance, and as an example, select YFI_USDT. Once you have selected, you will be directed to the exchange page, which corresponds to the cryptocurrency pair YFI/USDT.

Here, you will see that you have the option to buy or sell YFI either as a limit order, grid trading, or as a time condition. The most common trading method is that of limit trading, and thus it will be used for this guide.

Step 4 – Buy YFI via Limit Order

To buy YFI and create a limit order for it, you can enter the amount of YFI you want to purchase, and the price you want to buy it at in USDT.

This tool will tell you what the overall cost is in USDT, or any other chosen counter-currency, which will be deducted from your wallet once the order has been executed.

Step 5 – Sell YFI via Limit Order

To sell YFI, find the panel under the chart and create a limit order for USDT according to your own preferences. Note that with a peg to USD, YFI that you exchange for USDT will hold the flat value that it has despite market conditions in the cryptocurrency market.

Step 6 – Withdraw funds

To withdraw funds, you will use the same page in Gate.io that was used to make a deposit.

Click on the deposit/withdrawal option on your Account dropdown and find the wallet of the currency that you wish to withdraw. You can do this easily by using the search bar provided.

Instead of a deposit address being generated, you will do this on the exchange or the wallet being used as the destination for withdrawal of funds from Gate.io.

Paste the address of the receiving wallet in the field provided and provide your Gate.io fund password, email code, and TOTP before selecting “Submit Request”.

How Yearn.finance Works

Yearn.finance operates as a yield optimisation protocol that automates complex DeFi strategies on behalf of users. Instead of manually moving funds between lending platforms, liquidity pools, and yield farming opportunities, Yearn aggregates these processes into a single interface.

At its core, the protocol uses smart contracts to dynamically allocate user funds across multiple DeFi platforms such as Aave, Compound, and Curve.

These allocations are not static — they are continuously adjusted based on market conditions, interest rates, and available yield opportunities.

When a user deposits funds into Yearn.finance, those funds are placed into Vaults, which are automated investment strategies designed to maximise returns.

Yearn Vaults Explained

Vaults are one of the most important components of the Yearn ecosystem. They allow users to deposit assets and earn yield without actively managing their positions. Each vault follows a specific strategy, which may include:

Lending assets on protocols like Aave or Compound

Providing liquidity on decentralised exchanges

Participating in yield farming incentives

Auto-compounding rewards to maximise returns

Vault strategies are developed by experienced DeFi strategists and are continuously optimised. This means users benefit from institutional-grade strategies without needing advanced knowledge. Additionally, vaults automatically:

Harvest rewards

Reinvest profits

Adjust allocations based on performance

This automation significantly reduces both time and complexity for investors.

Understanding YTokens and Yield Generation

When users deposit funds into Yearn. finance, they receive YTokens, which represent their share of the pool. For example:

Deposit DAI → receive yDAI

Deposit USDC → receive yUSDC

These tokens are not just placeholders — they actively earn yield. Their value increases over time as the underlying strategies generate returns. This mechanism allows users to:

Earn passive income

Maintain liquidity

Track performance transparently

Unlike traditional finance, where interest is often fixed, Yearn’s yields are dynamic and market-driven.

Yearn Finance Ecosystem Overview

Yearn Finance is not just a single protocol — it is a suite of interconnected DeFi products designed to enhance capital efficiency.

Core Components of the Ecosystem

Vaults (Earn) The primary product where users deposit funds to earn yield. Earn (Legacy Lending Aggregator) Automatically shifts funds between lending protocols to maximise interest rates. Zap Allows users to move funds between different DeFi protocols in a single transaction. Cover (Discontinued but influential) Previously provided insurance against smart contract risks. Iron Bank A decentralised credit system designed for institutional borrowing without collateral (under specific conditions).

Tokenomics of YFI

The YFI token plays a central role in governance and protocol incentives. Key Tokenomics Features

Fixed supply: 30,000 YFI tokens

No pre-mine or ICO

Distributed to early users

Governance-driven value

YFI holders can:

Vote on protocol upgrades

Decide on fee structures

Approve new strategies

Influence ecosystem development

Unlike many cryptocurrencies, YFI was designed with a fair launch model, which contributed significantly to its reputation in the DeFi space.

Governance and Community Control

Yearn. Finance is governed through a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) structure. This means:

No central authority controls the protocol

Decisions are made through token holder voting

Proposals are submitted and voted on by the community

Governance proposals (known as YIPs — Yearn Improvement Proposals) can include:

Adding new vault strategies

Adjusting fees

Integrating new protocols

Risk management updates

This decentralised governance model ensures that Yearn evolves based on community consensus rather than corporate interests.

Security and Risks of Yearn.finance

While Yearn Finance offers significant opportunities, it is important to understand the associated risks.

Key Risks to Consider

Smart Contract Risk As with all DeFi protocols, vulnerabilities in smart contracts can lead to loss of funds. Market Risk Cryptocurrency prices are volatile, and yields can fluctuate significantly. Strategy Risk Vault strategies may underperform or fail due to market conditions. Liquidity Risk In extreme conditions, withdrawing funds may be delayed or costly. Protocol Dependency Risk Yearn relies on other DeFi platforms like Aave and Curve — if these fail, Yearn may be impacted.

Security Measures in Place

To mitigate risks, Yearn Finance employs several security practices:

Smart contract audits by third-party firms

Bug bounty programmes

Multi-signature wallets for treasury control

Continuous monitoring of vault strategies

Despite these measures, users should always practice risk management and avoid investing more than they can afford to lose.

Yearn Finance vs. Other DeFi Protocols

Yearn Finance operates in a highly competitive DeFi landscape. Understanding how it compares to other platforms is essential.

Yearn.finance vs Aave

Yearn aggregates yield strategies

Aave focuses on lending and borrowing

Yearn uses Aave as part of its strategies

Yearn.finance vs Compound

Compound offers fixed lending rates

Yearn optimises across multiple platforms, including Compound

Yearn.finance vs Curve Finance

Curve specialises in stablecoin trading

Yearn uses Curve for liquidity and yield farming

Key Advantage of Yearn

Yearn’s main advantage is automation and optimisation, making it ideal for users who want exposure to DeFi without managing strategies manually.

Type of Fee Information Gas subsidisation fees 5% Withdrawal Fees 0.5%

Real-World Use Cases of Yearn.finance

Yearn.finance is not just theoretical — it has practical applications for investors.

Passive Income Generation

Users can deposit stablecoins and earn yield without active management.

Portfolio Diversification

Yearn provides exposure to multiple DeFi protocols through a single platform.

Institutional Strategy Access

Retail investors gain access to advanced yield strategies typically reserved for professionals.

Stablecoin Yield Farming

Yearn is particularly effective for generating returns on stablecoins like DAI, USDC, and USDT.

Advantages of Using Yearn.finance

Yearn.finance offers several key benefits:

Automated yield optimisation

Access to multiple DeFi protocols

Passive income opportunities

Strong community governance

Transparent on-chain activity

No need for technical expertise

These features make Yearn one of the most user-friendly entry points into DeFi.

Disadvantages of Yearn.finance

Despite its advantages, there are some drawbacks:

Complex underlying mechanisms

High Ethereum gas fees during congestion

Exposure to multiple protocol risks

No guaranteed returns

Requires understanding of DeFi basics

Future of Yearn.finance

The future of Yearn.finance is closely tied to the broader growth of decentralised finance.

Key Growth Drivers

Increasing adoption of DeFi

Expansion of cross-chain functionality

Integration with Layer 2 solutions

Institutional interest in decentralised yield

Yearn continues to evolve through:

New vault strategies

Improved capital efficiency

Enhanced security measures

Expanded ecosystem partnerships

As DeFi matures, Yearn.finance is likely to remain a core infrastructure layer within the ecosystem.

Is Yearn.finance Suitable for Beginners?

Yearn.finance simplifies many aspects of DeFi, but it is not entirely beginner-friendly. Suitable For:

Intermediate to advanced crypto users

Investors seeking passive income

Users familiar with wallets and DeFi basics

Not Ideal For:

Complete beginners with no crypto experience

Users unfamiliar with risk management

Investors expecting guaranteed returns

However, compared to manual yield farming, Yearn significantly lowers the barrier to entry.

Tips for Investing in Yearn.finance

If you are considering investing in Yearn.finance, keep the following best practices in mind:

Start with small amounts

Use secure wallets

Monitor gas fees on Ethereum

Diversify across multiple assets

Stay updated with governance proposals

Understand vault strategies before investing

Final Say About Yearn Finance Yearn Finance represents one of the most innovative developments in decentralised finance. By automating yield optimisation and simplifying complex strategies, it has made DeFi more accessible to a broader audience. Its strong community governance, limited token supply, and continuous innovation position it as a significant player in the crypto ecosystem. However, like all DeFi platforms, it carries inherent risks that must be carefully considered. Investors should approach Yearn Finance with a clear understanding of both its opportunities and limitations. For those willing to engage with decentralised finance, Yearn Finance offers a powerful tool for generating yield and participating in the future of finance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was Yearn Finance first launched?

Yearn Finance was launched in February 2026.

Who founded Yearn Finance?

Andre Cronje established Yearn Finance.

What is “ICO”?

It is Initial Coin Offering that, unlike an IPO, does not mean that those who invest in the cryptocurrency will have an ownership stake of the company that they provide funds to.

When was Yearn Finance’s ICO and how much did it raise?

Yearn Finance did not have an ICO.

Is Yearn Finance legit?

Yes, Yearn Finance is legit.

What is Yearn Finance’s total supply?

There is a total of 30 000 YFI tokens.

What is the purpose of Yearn Finance?

Yearn Finance aims to become a well-established DeFi project that aims to build basic, intuitive frameworks for all DeFi.

On which blockchain is Yearn Finance based?

Yearn Finance is based on the Ethereum blockchain.

Does Yearn Finance work with smart contracts?

Yes, Yearn Finance supports the use of smart contracts.

Does Yearn Finance have the potential to become more valuable?

Yes, Yearn Finance has already attracted a lot of attention and has the potential to become more valuable.