Zilliqa is a third-generation platform and public, permissionless blockchain designed to offer high throughput and the ability for thousands of transactions to be executed per second.

Details Information Company Name Naspers Limited - JSE Share Code NPN - Sector Technology / Consumer Internet - Primary Commodity Technology Investments and Digital Platforms - Headquarters Cape Town, South Africa - Market Capitalisation Approximately R700 billion – R900 billion - Dividend Yield Less than 1% - Risk Level Medium to High - Suitable For Investors seeking long-term growth and exposure to global technology market -

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What is Zilliqa?

Zilliqa is a third-generation platform and public, permissionless blockchain designed to offer high throughput and the ability for thousands of transactions to be executed per second.

Zilliqa aims to solve the issue that many other blockchains face with scalability and speed by using sharding technology.

Key Features and Takeaways of Zilliqa

Zilliqa went live in March 2018, and it has become one of the most popular and reputable projects in the crypto space. Zilliqa has some of the following key features and takeaways:

Zilliqa is one of the few blockchain platforms that makes use of functioning sharding, allowing the blockchain to scale in a linear way as the network continues to grow.

The use of sharding technology is an innovative and fundamental change in how blockchains reach consensus. The solution attributable to sharding scales alongside the size of the Zilliqa network, which means that, in theory, there is no limit on the number of transactions per second that could be processed.

However, this is contrasted by the fact that the number of transactions processed on Zilliqa will depend on the number of nodes that are present on the network.

The scalability issue that Zilliqa solves is done through a hybrid consensus protocol that increases throughput with every extra 600 nodes in the network.

The Zilliqa blockchain works by dividing the work that is carried out, with throughput increasing for every 600 new nodes. However, this is only in theory, as there are problems faced when the network scales to more than 1 million nodes.

Each group of 600 nodes is known as a shard, and this forms part of the larger picture known as sharding technology. These shards divide the work being carried out, and as the network grows, more shards will become available.

Every shard creates a microblock that contains the transaction that it is processing. All shards process transactions in parallel, and at the end of this parallel processing is the DS Epoch, when microblocks are formed into a full block, which is added to the blockchain.

The DS Epoch has its own Committee, which consists of a group of people who are randomly selected nodes that act to manage all other shards. The DS Community has the responsibility of deciding on the transactions that are assigned to shards.

Once microblocks have been created, the DS committee of Zilliqa must create the full block and commit it to the blockchain.

Smart contracts and DApps are a technical hurdle where sharding technology is involved as a result of a reliance on external sources of data, functions, and several other variables. For Zilliqa to incorporate these components, it means that there is a significant amount of communication between shards.

Smart contracts were released on Zilliqa in 2019, and it uses a safe-by-design smart contract language called Scilla.

In addition, Zilliqa also makes it possible for developers to create decentralised applications by taking advantage of Scilla, which gives developers a significant amount of flexibility and versatility.

Zilliqa Licence and Regulation

Zilliqa operates as a decentralized blockchain network rather than a traditional financial institution, meaning it does not hold a single global “license” like a broker or bank.

The project is managed by the Zilliqa Group, which oversees ecosystem development, partnerships, and infrastructure.

Because Zilliqa is a public blockchain protocol, its regulatory treatment depends largely on the jurisdiction where users, exchanges, or businesses interact with the network.

Entities building services on Zilliqa must comply with local financial regulations such as anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) requirements.

The Zilliqa ecosystem also collaborates with regulatory bodies and industry organizations to promote compliant blockchain adoption, particularly in regions like Singapore, where the project originated.

Overall, Zilliqa itself is not directly regulated as a financial service provider but operates within the broader legal frameworks governing cryptocurrencies and digital assets worldwide.

Details Information Company Name Standard Bank Group Limited - JSE Share Code SBK - Sector Banking and Financial Services - Primary Commodity Banking, Lending, Wealth Management, and Financial Services - Headquarters Johannesburg, South Africa - Market Capitalisation Approximately R478 billion – R510 billion - Dividend Yield Approximately 5.5% – 6.0% - Risk Level Medium - Suitable For Investors seeking stable dividends, long-term growth, and exposure to African banking markets -

Zilliqa User Reviews & Reputation

Zilliqa generally has a mixed but mostly positive reputation within the cryptocurrency community.

Many users appreciate the blockchain’s high scalability, low transaction fees, and sharding technology, which allows the network to process transactions faster than many older blockchains.

The project has also gained recognition for its custom smart-contract language (Scilla) and active developer ecosystem.

However, user sentiment is not entirely unanimous. Some investors and community members believe the project has underperformed in market growth compared with other smart-contract platforms, while others feel its marketing, partnerships, or adoption could be stronger.

Despite these criticisms, Zilliqa continues to maintain an active global community and ongoing technical upgrades, which help sustain its credibility in the blockchain industry.

Details Information Company Name Capitec Bank Holdings Limited - JSE Share Code CPI - Sector Banking and Financial Services - Primary Commodity Retail Banking, Digital Banking and Financial Services - Headquarters Stellenbosch, South Africa - Market Capitalisation Approximately R450 billion – R520 billion - Dividend Yield Approximately 1.5% – 2.5% - Risk Level Medium - Suitable For Investors seeking long-term growth and exposure to innovative banking services -

Pros and Cons

✔️Pros ❌Cons Zilliqa uses advanced sharding technology to increase scalability Even though there is no limit on the number of transactions in theory, in practice there is a limit on the number of nodes Transactions are processed fast A major hurdle in the development of Zilliqa has been the inclusion of smart contracts, especially as it uses sharding technology. Zilliqa uses a PoW and BFT consensus to secure the network Zilloqa is not Turing complete and cannot be used to create applications Zilliqa supports the use of smart contracts by using Scilla, which adds a substantial number of benefits to the platform Zilliqa has a sold team behind it and there is a lot of room for development

Zilliqa Fees and Costs

Zilliqa is designed to be a low-cost blockchain network, making it suitable for microtransactions, decentralized applications (dApps), and everyday transfers.

The network uses its native token ZIL to pay for transaction processing and smart-contract execution.

Typical transaction fees are extremely low—often around 0.1 ZIL (roughly less than $0.01 depending on price)—thanks to Zilliqa’s sharding architecture, which increases scalability and reduces processing costs.

Users mainly incur costs when sending transactions, interacting with smart contracts, staking tokens, or withdrawing funds from exchanges. However, compared to many blockchains, Zilliqa’s network fees remain very affordable, helping developers and users run applications and perform transactions without high gas costs.

Details Information Company Name FirstRand Limited - JSE Share Code FSR - Sector Banking and Financial Services - Primary Commodity Banking, Insurance, Lending, and Financial Services - Headquarters Johannesburg, South Africa - Market Capitalisation Approximately R500 billion – R600 billion - Dividend Yield Approximately 5% – 6% - Risk Level Medium - Suitable For Investors seeking dividend income, stability, and long-term growth -

Zilliqa Ease of Use and Platform Experience

Zilliqa is designed to provide a user-friendly and efficient blockchain experience for both developers and everyday cryptocurrency users.

The network focuses on fast transactions, low fees, and scalable infrastructure, making it relatively easy to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and digital assets.

Users can access Zilliqa through various supported wallets such as ZilPay and Moonlet Wallet, which provide simple interfaces for sending tokens, staking ZIL, and interacting with dApps.

From a developer perspective, Zilliqa uses the Scilla smart-contract language, which was built to improve security and reduce vulnerabilities in decentralized applications.

Although Scilla requires some learning for new developers, it helps create safer smart contracts and a more reliable ecosystem.

Overall, Zilliqa offers a smooth and accessible platform experience, supported by fast network performance and a growing ecosystem of tools and wallets.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Benefits from rising gold prices Highly dependent on gold price movements - Diversified mining operations across multiple countries Exposed to mining and production risks. - Strong cash generation and dividend potential. Rising operating and labour costs can impact profits. - Often performs well during economic uncertainty. Subject to regulatory and political risks. -

Zilliqa Features and Assets Offered

Zilliqa is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support scalable decentralized applications (dApps), digital assets, and smart contracts.

The network is best known for implementing sharding technology, which enables higher transaction throughput and improved efficiency compared with many traditional blockchains.

Zilliqa’s ecosystem includes the native ZIL token, staking opportunities, decentralized finance (DeFi) services, NFTs, and developer tools for building blockchain applications.

The platform also supports secure smart contracts written in the Scilla programming language, which aims to reduce vulnerabilities and improve contract safety.

Overall, Zilliqa provides a versatile infrastructure for developers, investors, and businesses looking to build or interact with blockchain-based assets and services.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Benefits from higher gold prices. Highly dependent on gold price movements - Diversified mining operations globally. Exposed to operational and production risks. - Strong cash flow during commodity upcycles. Mining costs can reduce profitability. - Acts as a hedge during market uncertainty. Subject to political and regulatory risks. -

Zilliqa Risk Warnings and Transparency

Zilliqa, like most blockchain networks and digital assets, involves several risks that users and investors should understand before participating in the ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile, meaning the price of ZIL tokens can fluctuate significantly over short periods.

Market conditions, investor sentiment, and global regulatory developments may all influence the value and adoption of the token.

Another important risk relates to regulatory uncertainty. Because cryptocurrencies operate globally, regulations can vary widely across jurisdictions, which may impact trading, taxation, or the use of blockchain-based services.

Additionally, while Zilliqa is designed with advanced security mechanisms such as sharding and consensus protocols, blockchain platforms can still face technical risks, software vulnerabilities, or network attacks if malicious actors gain significant influence over the network.

In terms of transparency, Zilliqa maintains public blockchain records, open-source code, and community governance mechanisms, allowing users and developers to verify transactions and review technical developments.

Governance participation through tokens and community proposals helps ensure that network changes are discussed openly within the ecosystem.

However, users should still conduct independent research and risk assessments before investing or interacting with any crypto platform

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong growth in data and fintech services. Exposed to currency fluctuations across Africa. - Large customer base across multiple countries. Regulatory changes can impact operations. - Attractive dividend-paying share. Political instability in some markets creates risk. - Benefits from growing digital adoption. Faces competition from other telecom providers. -

Should You Buy Zilliqa?

Zilliqa can be an interesting cryptocurrency investment, but whether you should buy it depends on your risk tolerance, investment horizon, and belief in its technology.

Zilliqa is known for its sharding architecture, which improves scalability and allows the blockchain to process transactions more efficiently.

This technological advantage and its expanding ecosystem (DeFi, NFTs, and dApps) give the project potential for long-term growth.

However, like most cryptocurrencies, Zilliqa is highly volatile, and its price movements are strongly influenced by the broader crypto market.

Recent forecasts show a wide range of possible outcomes for ZIL, with some predictions suggesting modest growth while others expect stagnation or declines depending on market conditions and adoption.

For example, some estimates suggest ZIL could reach around $0.035 in a strong market scenario, while other projections indicate it may remain near current levels if adoption slows.

How to buy Zilliqa (ZIL)

Step 1 – Register an account with Gate.io

Navigate to the official Gate.io website and select the option to “Sign Up” from the homepage.

Complete the online registration form by providing country/region, a selected username, email address, and a user-selected password. Read and accept the User Agreement and Privacy and select “Next”.

Create a fund password and select “Create Account”. Complete the “I am not a robot” reCAPTCHA. Check your email inbox for the activation email and click on the link in the email. If the link does not work, you can copy and paste the URL into your browser.

Log in to your account using your credentials and complete the reCAPTCHA.

Check your email again for the verification email that contains the 6-digit code and click on “Confirm”. Enter the code that you received into the blocks provided and select “Log In” to proceed.

Before you can use the platform to purchase Zilliqa/ZIL and other cryptocurrencies on Gate.io, you must complete the “Know Your Client” or KYC procedure to verify your identity and your proof of residence.

Click on “KYC Now” at the bottom of the webpage to start the process.

Select whether you are an individual or an organisation by selecting “Verify Now” under the relevant option.

Select your country from the dropdown list, enter your full name followed by confirmation thereof. Select your ID document type and provide your ID Number as shown on your official ID Document.

Click on the first image to upload a clear photo of the front of your ID document, followed by a clear photo of the back of the document.

Next, write your Gate.io unique ID on a piece of paper and take a photo of yourself holding up your identity document (front) and the paper containing your unique ID.

Once you have done this, click on “Confirm and Submit”.

Next, you must enable the Timed One-Time Password (TOTP) to be able to log into your account. This can be done by clicking on “Set Now” at the bottom of the page.

On the new page that loads, select “Click here” to set up Two-factor Authentication.

Download Google Authenticator onto your mobile device by making use of any of the abovementioned methods.

Follow the steps indicated to add your Gate.io account by scanning the QR code or entering your unique key.

Enter the TOTP, your fund password, and the code sent to your email address, and select “Enable Two-factor Authentication”. With this setup, you must use the Google Authenticator app to sign into your account every time.

Step 2 – Deposit funds

You must note that Gate.io is only a crypto-to-crypto exchange, which means there is no fiat gateway.

The only way through which funds can be added is to transfer an existing crypto into your Gate.io wallet.

ZIL can only be bought through Tether/USDT or Bitcoin/BTC, while it can be traded with USD as a futures contract.

Navigate to the deposit/withdrawal section by hovering over your account and selecting the relevant option.

Choose from the list of coins in which you can make a deposit and select “deposit” next to the appropriate coin.

You will be redirected to a page that generates a deposit address for the coin that you wish to deposit.

Copy this address, or scan the QR code, into the wallet where you are making a withdrawal from and depositing to Gate.io, and wait for the relevant blockchain to confirm your transaction.

Once the transaction has been completed and verified by the nodes on the chain, the coins will be sent to the Gate.io wallet, and you can start trading ZIL.

Step 3 – Explore your trading options

Gate.io offers a variety of ways through which cryptocurrencies can be obtained. Each of these can be explored individually depending on your trading needs and objectives.

To start trading ZIL, select the option from the “Trade” Menu. Enter “ZIL” into the search bar to see which trading options are available.

For spot trading, for instance, and as an example, select ZIL_USDT. Once you have selected, you will be directed to the exchange page, which corresponds to the cryptocurrency pair ZIL/USDT.

Here, you will see that you have the option to buy or sell ZIL either as a limit order, grid trading, or as a time condition. The most common trading method is that of limit trading, and thus it will be used for this guide.

Step 4 – Buy ZIL via Limit Order

To buy ZIL and create a limit order for it, you can enter the amount of ZIL you want to purchase and the price you want to buy it at in USDT.

This tool will tell you what the overall cost is in USDT, or any other chosen counter-currency, which will be deducted from your wallet once the order has been executed.

Step 5 – Sell ZIL via Limit Order

To sell ZIL, find the panel under the chart and create a limit order for USDT according to your own preferences.

Note that with a peg to USD, ZIL that you exchange for USDT will hold the flat value that it has, despite market conditions in the cryptocurrency market.

Step 6 – Withdraw funds

To withdraw funds, you will use the same page in Gate.io that was used to make a deposit.

Click on the deposit/withdrawal option on your Account dropdown and find the wallet of the currency that you wish to withdraw. You can do this easily by using the search bar provided.

Instead of a deposit address being generated, you will do this on the exchange or the wallet being used as the destination for withdrawal of funds from Gate.io.

Paste the address of the receiving wallet in the field provided and provide your Gate.io fund password, email code, and TOTP before selecting “Submit Request”.

Zilliqa Account

Unlike traditional financial platforms, Zilliqa does not require users to open a centralized “account.”

Instead, users interact with the network through cryptocurrency wallets that function as their account on the blockchain.

These wallets allow users to store ZIL tokens, send and receive payments, stake tokens, and interact with decentralized applications (dApps) built on the Zilliqa ecosystem.

To access Zilliqa services, users typically create a wallet using tools such as ZilPay or Moonlet Wallet.

Once the wallet is set up, it generates a public address and private key, which together provide access to the user’s funds and blockchain transactions.

Unlike traditional accounts, users are responsible for safeguarding their private keys because losing them can mean losing access to their assets.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exposure to leading global technology companies. Technology stocks can be highly volatile. - Diversified portfolio of digital investments. Performance depends heavily on underlying investments. - Strong long-term growth potential. Global market downturns can impact returns. - Access to international markets through one share. Limited dividend income for investors. -

Zilliqa Mobile App

Zilliqa does not have a single official “bank-style” mobile app. Instead, users access the Zilliqa network through mobile crypto wallets that support ZIL tokens and decentralized applications (dApps).

These mobile apps allow users to store ZIL, send and receive payments, stake tokens, and interact with Web3 services directly from their smartphones.

Popular mobile wallets for Zilliqa include ZilPay, Moonlet Wallet, Trust Wallet, and Atomic Wallet.

These apps provide a secure way to manage ZIL while keeping users in control of their private keys and funds.

ZilPay, for example, allows users to manage digital assets and interact with decentralized applications directly from a mobile interface.

Some wallets in the ecosystem, such as Torch Wallet, also offer mobile-first features like staking, token swaps, and asset management within a single application.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong presence across Africa. Sensitive to economic downturns. - Attractive and consistent dividends. Higher bad debts can affect earnings. - Diversified banking services. Interest rate changes impact profitability. - Strong balance sheet and earnings growth. Subject to banking regulations. -

Where to Download and Get the App

Since Zilliqa does not have a single official mobile application, users typically download supported crypto wallet apps that allow them to store, send, stake, and interact with ZIL tokens.

These apps are available on major app stores, browser extension stores, and official wallet websites.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong customer growth and market share. Premium valuation compared to peers. - Innovative digital banking platform Sensitive to consumer credit risk. - Consistent earnings growth. Economic downturns can affect lending. - High operational efficiency and profitability Regulatory changes may impact operations. -

Zilliqa Wallet

A Zilliqa wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet used to store, send, receive, and manage ZIL tokens on the Zilliqa blockchain.

Like other crypto wallets, it provides users with a public wallet address and private keys, which allow them to access their funds and interact with decentralized applications (dApps) in the Zilliqa ecosystem.

Most Zilliqa wallets are non-custodial, meaning users maintain full control of their private keys and assets without relying on a central authority.

These wallets can also support features such as staking ZIL, exchanging tokens, and managing multiple cryptocurrencies, depending on the wallet provider.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Consistent earnings and dividend growth. Sensitive to economic conditions. Strong brands including FNB and RMB. Credit losses can impact profits. Diversified financial services business Banking regulations may affect operations. Strong management and risk controls. Interest rate changes influence performance.

Who is Zilliqa Best For?

Zilliqa (ZIL) is designed as a high-performance blockchain focused on scalability, low transaction costs, and support for decentralized applications (dApps).

Its key innovation—sharding—allows the network to process transactions in parallel, enabling thousands of transactions per second and making it suitable for large-scale blockchain use cases.

Final Say About Zilliqa (ZIL) Zilliqa (ZIL) stands out as one of the early pioneers in blockchain scalability, introducing sharding technology to improve transaction throughput and network efficiency. This innovation allows the network to process transactions in parallel, making it more scalable than many traditional blockchains.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zilliqa, and how does it work?

Zilliqa is a high-performance blockchain designed to improve scalability through sharding technology. It divides the network into smaller groups of nodes that process transactions simultaneously, allowing faster transaction speeds, reduced congestion, and lower fees compared with many traditional blockchains.

What is the ZIL token used for?

ZIL is the native cryptocurrency of the Zilliqa blockchain. It is used to pay transaction fees, execute smart contracts, participate in network governance, and earn rewards through staking. ZIL also powers decentralized applications and services built within the Zilliqa ecosystem.

How does Zilliqa’s sharding technology work?

Zilliqa uses sharding to split the network into smaller groups of nodes called shards. Each shard processes a portion of transactions simultaneously. This parallel processing increases overall network capacity and helps the blockchain handle higher transaction volumes efficiently.

Can users stake Zilliqa tokens?

Yes, Zilliqa supports staking. Token holders can delegate or stake their ZIL to help secure the network and validate transactions. In return, they receive staking rewards, making it a popular option for long-term investors seeking passive income.

Is Zilliqa suitable for decentralized applications?

Zilliqa is designed to support decentralized applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain games. Its scalable infrastructure and the Scilla smart-contract language aim to improve security and efficiency for developers building Web3 applications.

What programming language does Zilliqa use for smart contracts?

Zilliqa uses a specialized smart-contract language called Scilla. It was developed to improve security and reduce common vulnerabilities found in other blockchain programming languages. Scilla separates contract logic and communication, making smart contracts easier to verify and audit.

Where can you buy Zilliqa (ZIL)?

ZIL can be purchased on many cryptocurrency exchanges, including centralized and decentralized trading platforms. After buying ZIL, users can store it in compatible crypto wallets, stake it for rewards, or use it within decentralized applications built on the Zilliqa network.

What are the advantages of the Zilliqa blockchain?

Zilliqa offers high scalability, fast transaction processing, and relatively low fees due to its sharding technology. It also provides secure smart-contract functionality through Scilla and supports a growing ecosystem of DeFi, gaming, and Web3 applications.

Is Zilliqa environmentally friendly?

Zilliqa uses a hybrid consensus mechanism combining Proof-of-Work for identity establishment and Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance for transaction validation. This approach reduces the need for continuous mining, making the network more energy-efficient compared with traditional Proof-of-Work blockchains.

Is Zilliqa a good long-term investment?

Zilliqa may appeal to investors interested in scalable blockchain infrastructure and Web3 development. However, like all cryptocurrencies, ZIL carries market volatility and investment risk. Investors should research carefully, review market trends, and consider diversification before investing in digital assets.