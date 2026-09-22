Overall, Xtrade is considered a trustworthy and low-risk, with an overall Trust Score of 80 out of 100. Xtrade is authorized and regulated by FSC and has a maximum leverage ratio of 1:400.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSC. ?️ 1123 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $250 minimum deposit required to open a live trading account. 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Offers various promotional bonuses and incentives depending on region and account type. 💸Fees XTRADE charges spreads and overnight rollover fees; no deposit fees but withdrawal fees may apply. 📉Spreads & Commissions Competitive fixed or variable spreads starting from 2 pips; no additional trading commissions. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets with secure and fast processing. 🖥️Platforms Provides XTRADE WebTrader and Mobile App with real-time charts and one-click trading. 🛡️Regulation Fully regulated under international financial authorities ensuring compliance and client protection. 🔐Trust Score Considered a reliable broker with strong regulatory oversight and transparent trading conditions. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within 3–5 business days depending on payment method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XTRADE Spider Chart

Pro and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by ASIC No MetaTrader4 Education tools provided Lack of information on the website Demo account No swap-free account Provide research tools

Overview

According to research in South Africa , Xtrade is an Australian company founded in 2003 with headquarters in Melbourne, Victoria.

Besides the office in Australia, Xtrade has offices in more than 15 locations globally and the broker’s website is presented in over 30 languages.

The broker offers online trading through its own in-house platform for CFDs on shares, commodities, forex, and indices.

The platform complements its institutional strength, practical expertise, comprehensive technology, and unparalleled network.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

XTrade has received positive feedback from its clients, highlighting its user-friendly platform, responsive customer support, and comprehensive educational resources.

Users appreciate the intuitive design and ease of use, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced traders.

The availability of helpful information and videos through the XTrade Academy is frequently mentioned, assisting traders in enhancing their skills.

Clients also commend the quality of customer service, noting the professionalism and assistance provided by account managers and support staff.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Premium, Platinum, VIP. Also demo account offered ⚖️ Leverage Standard, Premium, Platinum, VIP. Also demo account offered 📉 Spreads & Commissions Fixed spreads; no commissions in many account types. Typical forex pair spreads are in range 2–5 pips (e.g. EUR/USD). 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), commodities (precious metals, oil, etc.), stock CFDs, indices, ETFs, government bonds, and cryptocurrency CFDs. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Proprietary platform: WebTrader, Mobile App (iOS & Android), Tablet version. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Mixed / conflicting info: Some sources say no Islamic/swap-free accounts in many regions. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting I found no reliable, confirmed info that XTRADE offers free VPS hosting. Not mentioned in primary sources. 👥 Copy Trading I didn’t find verified evidence that “Copy Trading” is a standard feature across XTRADE’s offerings. Some user reviews or third-party sites don’t list copy trading. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Some claims of client protection features, but exact mechanisms (e.g. segregated accounts, insurance etc.) not clearly detailed in all regions. Must check specific regulatory jurisdiction. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Varied: XTRADE claims regulation in certain jurisdictions; however some reviews state limited regulation or past regulatory challenges. The regulatory status depends on region

XTRADE Customer Reviews

XTrade has received positive feedback from its clients, highlighting its user-friendly platform, responsive customer support, and comprehensive educational resources.

Users appreciate the intuitive design and ease of use, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced traders.

The availability of helpful information and videos through the XTrade Academy is frequently mentioned, assisting traders in enhancing their skills.

Clients also commend the quality of customer service, noting the professionalism and assistance provided by account managers and support staff.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ~3.5-4.0 out of 5 (or ~6.5-7.0/10) across review sites. E.g. Trustpilot ~3.6/5. Trustpilot BrokerNotes gave an overall score of ~6.7/10. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed to negative. Some users report satisfaction with the platform interface, educational content and ease of use. Others cite frustrations: difficulty withdrawing funds, alleged misleading behaviour, delays, etc. Examples: on Trustpilot many negative reviews about withdrawals; on Chrome-Stats reviews mention pressured deposit requests. 📞Customer Service Also mixed / inconsistent. Some customers say support is quick and helpful. Others complain of unresponsiveness, vague replies, ignored withdrawal requests. Multiple sources mention documentation delays and trouble resolving issues.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Very few reviews. One listing shows a “Review Score” of 3.1 / 5 for “X-Trade Brokers” in a broader broker list. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Many complaints of withdrawal issues, suspicious/fake positive reviews, regulatory concern flags. ⭐★☆☆☆ Mixed to negative overall. On Trustpilot, ~52% 5-star and ~18% 1-star; some users say “scam,” others say platform is good. ⭐⭐★☆☆ 353 reviews. Many negative experiences of funds being withdrawn without consent, unresponsiveness, alleged scam behavior. ⭐★☆☆☆

XTRADE Safe or scam

Xtrade is the operating body of Xtrade.AU Pty Ltd. with an Australian Financial Services license.

The broker is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

The broker keeps client funds in separate accounts, which can only be used for trading activities, in addition to being withdrawable by clients at any given time.

The funds are kept in top-rated international banks.

Is XTrade safe and legitimate?

XTrade is regulated by CySEC and IFSC, offering some oversight. However, past licenses in Australia and Seychelles were revoked, raising concerns. Traders should carefully research and consider the regulatory history before using XTrade.

Has XTrade been involved in scams?

There are client complaints about withdrawal delays and unresponsive support. Some users report misleading promises or aggressive sales tactics. While not proven scams, these issues suggest caution is needed when trading with XTrade.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing XTRADE operates under multiple regulatory jurisdictions, including CySEC in Europe and IFSC internationally. It also holds licensing under the FSCA in South Africa. However, its former ASIC licence in Australia was cancelled in 2024 due to non-compliance. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, ensuring they remain separate from the company’s operational funds and are protected in case of insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance XTRADE does not appear to offer Lloyd’s of London insurance coverage for client funds, and this feature is not publicly confirmed. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating The company claims strong financial stability with capital reserves above regulatory requirements, though specific credit ratings or public audit details are not disclosed. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) XTRADE uses SSL encryption and advanced data protection protocols to secure trading accounts and transactions, but detailed crypto custodial protections are not specified. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients are protected from losing more than their account balance, ensuring that trading losses cannot exceed deposited funds. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits XTRADE adheres to regulatory reporting standards and investor protection schemes, maintaining transparency through compliance documentation, though independent audit reports are not publicly available.

XTRADE at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Melbourne, Victoria, Australia 📅 Year Founded 2003 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities ASIC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Numerous countries such as the US, New Zealand, several African countries, and more ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account No 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 293,48 💳 Deposit Options Wire Transfer, VISA, MasterCard, Alipay, AstroPay, Boleto, BPAY, Cartão Mercado Livre, CASHU, ecoPayz, Elo (Brazil), ePay (epay.bg), EPS, FasaPay, Giropay, HalCash, iBank&BankLink, iDEAL, Itau, JCB, Jeton, Moneta.ru, Multibanco, Neosurf, Oxxo, PagoEfectivo, PagoFacil, PayU, Poli, Przelewy24, PSE, Qiwi, Rapipago, SOFORT, TeleIngreso , toditoCash, UnionPay, VLoad, WebMoney, WeChatPay, Wire2Pay, and Yandex Money. 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire Transfer, VISA, MasterCard, Alipay, AstroPay, Boleto, BPAY, Cartão Mercado Livre, CASHU, ecoPayz, Elo (Brazil), ePay (epay.bg), EPS, FasaPay, Giropay, HalCash, iBank&BankLink, iDEAL, Itau, JCB, Jeton, Moneta.ru, Multibanco, Neosurf, Oxxo, PagoEfectivo, PagoFacil, PayU, Poli, Przelewy24, PSE, Qiwi, Rapipago, SOFORT, TeleIngreso , toditoCash, UnionPay, VLoad, WebMoney, WeChatPay, Wire2Pay, and Yandex Money. 💻 Platform Types Xtrade WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Android, and iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Indices, Commodities, Shares, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, ETFs, Bonds, and CFDs. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Danish, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Norse, Romanian, Indonesian, French, Chinese, Dutch, and many more. 👥 Customer Support Languages Multi-lingual support 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XTRADE Accounts

XTrade offers a streamlined account setup process, enabling traders to start swiftly.

Opening an account involves completing a brief online application, followed by a verification process that typically takes up to 24 hours.

To initiate trading, a minimum deposit of $250 is required

Standard Account

The Standard Account is ideal for new or cost-conscious traders looking for a straightforward entry into the markets.

It features a low minimum deposit, competitive fixed spreads, access to core trading instruments, and essential platform tools.

This account allows traders to learn, practice risk management, and explore multiple asset classes efficiently.

Premium Account

The Premium Account is suited for traders seeking tighter trading conditions and enhanced support.

With a higher minimum deposit than the Standard Account, it offers improved spreads, advanced market data, and priority customer support.

Premium clients benefit from additional features that help active traders refine strategies and reduce trading costs.

Platinum Account

The Platinum Account targets experienced traders requiring superior execution and lower transaction costs.

It comes with a larger minimum deposit, narrower spreads, advanced trading tools, market analysis, and faster execution speeds.

This account is designed for traders scaling their activity while accessing professional-grade trading conditions.

VIP Account

The VIP Account is built for high-volume or institutional-style traders who need the most competitive pricing and premium service.

It features the tightest spreads, dedicated account management, customised trading solutions, and exclusive promotions.

VIP clients enjoy top-tier execution, personalised support, and features tailored for large-scale trading operations.

Demo Account

The Demo Account allows traders to practice without risk using virtual funds.

It provides the same platform environment as live accounts, enabling users to learn platform mechanics, test strategies, and familiarise themselves with instruments and order types.

The demo environment mirrors real market conditions to prepare traders for live trading.

What types of accounts does XTrade offer?

XTrade provides multiple account types designed for different trading levels. Accounts vary in terms of spreads, leverage, and trading tools. Choosing the right account ensures that both beginners and experienced traders have suitable features and support for their strategies.

How do I open an XTrade account?

To open an account, register on the XTrade platform, and provide the required personal and identification documents. Once verified, you can select your preferred account type, deposit funds, and start trading across a variety of financial instruments securely and efficiently.

How to open an XTRADE Demo A ccount step by step

Opening a demo account with Xtrade is a relatively simple process, which will consist of the following steps:

Step 1 – Open Your Account

Visit the Xtrade website, click on “Open a demo account” in the top, middle bottom of the website

Step 2 – Fill out the form

You will be prompted to select your full name, email, and phone number.

Select the option to open a demo account, and complete the registration form

Once you have read and accepted the terms and conditions, you can submit your registration form

Upon acceptance of your demo account registration, the broker will send you a link to open your free demo account and start risk-free practice trading

Step 3 –Submit your Registration

Once you have read and accepted the terms and conditions, you can submit your registration form

Upon acceptance of your demo account registration, the broker will send you a link to open your free demo account and start risk-free practice trading

XTRADE Fees

Costs and fees depend on different factors, like spreads and margins, and Xtrade clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the asking rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position.

Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position, and the leverage applied to your trading account.

Xtrade offers both fixed and variable spreads depending on the account type used. Spreads reduce as the account type goes higher.

What fees does XTrade charge for trading?

XTrade may charge spreads, commissions, or overnight fees depending on the account type and instruments traded. All fees are transparent and clearly displayed on the platform, allowing traders to plan their strategies and understand potential costs.

Are there any hidden or additional fees on XTrade?

XTrade does not charge hidden fees. All costs, including spreads, commissions, and account maintenance, are disclosed upfront. Traders should review the fee schedule carefully to understand how charges apply to different instruments and trading conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Moderate – mainly spread-based fees with no added trading commission. 💰 Required Min Deposit $250 minimum deposit required to open a live account. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Withdrawal fees may apply depending on the payment method used. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees charged by XTRADE; third-party processor fees may apply. 📝 Average Spread Fixed spreads starting from approximately 2 pips on major currency pairs like EUR/USD. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XTRADE Trading platforms

The forex trading platform provided by Xtrade to its clients is the software to carry out their trades.

Some brokers provide only one, and others quite a few platforms.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes.

The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

Xtrade provides trading through the Xtrade Webtrader platform, which is its own in-house trading platform and is available for web and smartphones.

XTrade WebTrader

The XTrade WebTrader is a browser-based platform that requires no downloads or installations, providing instant access to the markets.

It boasts an intuitive interface with advanced charting tools, real-time market data, and multiple order types, facilitating efficient trading directly from any web browser.

XTrade Mobile Trading App

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the XTrade Mobile App offers traders the flexibility to manage their accounts and execute trades on the go.

The app provides real-time price updates, advanced charting capabilities, and secure account management features, ensuring a comprehensive trading experience from anywhere.

XTrade Tablet Trading App

Optimized for tablet devices, the XTrade Tablet App delivers a user-friendly interface with enhanced charting tools and real-time market data.

Traders can monitor their portfolios, place trades, and access analytical tools, all tailored for the tablet experience, ensuring convenience and efficiency.

What trading platforms does XTrade offer?

XTrade provides user-friendly and powerful trading platforms suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The platforms offer advanced charting tools, real-time market data, and multiple order types, ensuring a seamless and efficient trading experience across devices.

Can I trade on XTrade platforms using mobile devices?

Yes, XTrade platforms are fully compatible with mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. The mobile app allows access to real-time charts, account management, and trading tools, enabling users to monitor markets and execute trades anytime, anywhere.

XTRADE Deposit and withdrawal

XTrade provides a secure and efficient deposit and withdrawal process for its clients.

Deposits can be made using credit or debit cards, bank transfers, and electronic wallets, depending on the chosen currency.

Withdrawals are processed via the same method used for the initial deposit, requiring clients to submit a withdrawal request and complete verification steps.

All transactions are protected with advanced encryption, and client funds are safeguarded through segregated accounts and regulatory compliance.

How do I make a deposit on XTrade?

Depositing on XTrade is simple and secure. You can use bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and electronic wallets. After account verification, funds are processed quickly, allowing you to start trading on a variety of instruments immediately.

How do I withdraw funds from XTrade?

Withdrawals on XTrade use the same method as your initial deposit. Your account must be verified for security purposes. Processing times vary depending on the payment method, and the platform ensures safe, reliable, and efficient transactions for all clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

XTRADE Leverage

Leverage enables a trader to get a much larger exposure to the market the person is trading than the amount deposited to open the trade.

Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify a trader’s potential profit - but also increase the potential loss.

Leverage is expressed as a ratio, for instance, 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1.

Assuming that you have $1 000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate to 500:1.

XTRADE vs Etoro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 293,48 $1000 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread from 2 to 5 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage 1:400 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs zero 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

XTRADE Research

To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much research as possible about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitably as possible.

With Xtrade, customers have access to research tools such as daily news and analysis, a financial calendar, daily analysis videos, and calculators.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

XTRADE Awards

Being an awarded company instills extra confidence in traders.

Xtrade can show several awards accumulated during its years in business, including awards as Best Middle East Broker, Best Forex Education, Best Mobile Trading Platform, and Best Customer Service in 2016 alone.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager I had the pleasure of working with Aristos Panteli, who demonstrated exceptional professionalism and expertise as a Senior Account Manager. His guidance made the trading process smooth and easy to understand. ⭐ Great Assistance from Aristos Panteli Aristos Panteli provided outstanding assistance, addressing all my questions promptly and clearly. His support helped me navigate complex trading tools with confidence, making my experience highly positive and stress-free. ⭐ I Have Worked with Many Different I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his dedication, knowledge, and personalized approach. His consistent support ensures that clients feel valued and confident throughout their trading journey.

Conclusion

Overall, Xtrade is a trustworthy and reliable broker that provides traders with ample digital tools. Xtrade provides trading through the Xtrade Webtrader platform, which is its own in-house trading platform. trade is the operating body of Xtrade.AU Pty Ltd, with an Australian Financial Services license.

Disclaimer

Trading in FX and CFDs involves risks of loss due to the leveraged nature of the trading. The information contained in the Xtrade website and disclosure documents is of a general nature only and does not consider your personal circumstances, financial situation, or needs. While Xtrade promises to make all efforts to fill a trade at the requested price, trading online does not necessarily reduce risks associated with currency trading; therefore, quotes and trades are usually subject to the terms and conditions of a Client Agreement. Potential traders should first acquaint themselves with all these associated risks and seek advice from an independent financial advisor, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do I start trading with XTrade?

To begin trading, open an account on XTrade, complete registration, and provide identification for verification. Once approved, deposit funds to access a variety of financial instruments. The platform is user-friendly and supports beginners and experienced traders alike.

Is my money safe with XTrade?

XTrade uses advanced security measures and encryption to protect client funds. The broker complies with regulations and industry standards. However, all trading carries risk, and users should carefully manage investments and understand that losses are possible.

What deposit options does XTrade offer?

XTrade supports multiple deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and electronic wallets. Options may vary depending on location. Deposits are processed securely, allowing traders to fund accounts quickly and begin trading without delays.

What are the withdrawal options available?

Withdrawals can typically be made using the same method as the initial deposit. Accounts must be verified to comply with regulations. Processing times vary depending on the method, but XTrade aims to complete transactions efficiently and securely.

How do I set a stop loss or take profit?

Stop loss and take profit orders can be set when opening a position. These automatically close trades at predefined levels, helping traders manage risk and secure profits. XTrade’s platform makes configuring these orders straightforward and flexible.

Does XTrade charge fees for trading?

XTrade may charge spreads, commissions, or fees depending on the account type and instruments traded. Fees are transparent and displayed in the platform. Traders should review all costs to understand their impact on profitability and overall strategy.

Can I trade on mobile with XTrade?

Yes, XTrade offers a mobile trading app compatible with most smartphones and tablets. The app provides access to real-time charts, trading tools, and account management features, allowing users to trade efficiently while on the go.

What types of accounts does XTrade provide?

XTrade offers several account types designed for different trading levels. Accounts vary in terms of spreads, leverage, and support. Choosing the right account ensures traders have suitable tools, educational resources, and trading conditions for their experience.

Is XTrade regulated?

XTrade complies with regulations in various jurisdictions to ensure security and fairness. Regulatory oversight provides client protection and transparency. Traders should confirm the applicable regulatory authority for their location to understand the safeguards in place.

How can I get support if I have issues?

XTrade provides customer support through live chat, email, and phone. Support teams assist with technical problems, account queries, and trading questions. Help is available in multiple languages to ensure users can resolve issues efficiently and continue trading smoothly.