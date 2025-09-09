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Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. JSE: WBO
R146.91 ▲ 2.89 (2.01%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
144.95
Prev close
146.91
Day range
144.93 - 147.55
Volume
129 925
52-wk range
142.94 – 151.70
Market cap
10.14bn
P/E Ratio
6.35
EPS (ZARc)
2 312.70
Dividend Yield
4.22%
DPS (ZARc)
620 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap10.14bn
EPS2 312.70
P/E ratio6.35
Div. yield4.22%
DPS 620 (cps)
Issued shares69.00m
52-week range
R 142.94 R 151.70
R146.91
Price overview
Open144.95
Previous close146.91
Day range144.93 - 147.55
Volume129 925
52-week range142.94 – 151.70
Change▲ 2.89 (2.01%)
P/E ratio6.35
EPS2 312.70
Dividend 620 (cps)
Dividend yield4.22%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 9 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 3.2 ZAR
    Decl 9 Sep 2025, LDT 21 Oct 2025
  • Final Div 3.2 ZAR
    Decl 9 Sep 2025, Pay 27 Oct 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 3 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 3 ZAR
    Decl 3 Mar 2026, LDT 21 Apr 2026
  • Interim Div 3 ZAR
    Decl 3 Mar 2026, Pay 28 Apr 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 9 Sep
  • Next Expected Final Div 3.2 ZAR
    Decl 9 Sep 2026, LDT 21 Oct 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 3.2 ZAR
    Decl 9 Sep 2026, Pay 27 Oct 2026
  • 27 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 3 Mar
  • Next Expected Interim Div 3 ZAR
    Decl 3 Mar 2027, LDT 21 Apr 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 3 ZAR
    Decl 3 Mar 2027, Pay 28 Apr 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 14 023.20 14 658.50
Attributable Income 560.50 572
Market Cap (ZARm) 11 866.40 16 566.40
EPS (ZARc) 1 086.40 1 080.20
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1 085.60 1 072
DPS (ZARc) 300 300
Latest SENS announcements
  • WBHO - share repurchase and ownership change
    2026-06-25 16:09:46
    WBHO repurchased 8 022 333 ordinary shares from Akani 2 Investments Holdings (Pty) Ltd. at R0.01 per share, amounting to R80 223.33, and issued 6 000 000 new shares to Akani 2 at the same price, valued at R60 000.00. Post-transaction, the company's issued share capital decreases from 71 018 425 to 68 996 092 shares. Akani 2's beneficial ownership in WBHO now stands at 18.10%. The repurchase will be funded from existing cash reserves and results in a reduction of cash and equity, with the shares being delisted from the JSE.
  • Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. - TRP121 Retracti
    2026-06-05 17:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. - Notice of an ac
    2026-06-03 12:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. - Notice of an ac
    2026-05-28 12:10:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • WBHO - compliance with JSE listing requirements
    2026-03-26 16:08:36
    WBHO was granted until 01 December 2026 to comply with Section 5 of the JSE Listings Requirements, following amendments from the Simplification Project effective 16 February 2026. The section prohibits the appointment of an executive chairperson. The company engaged with the JSE, which agreed to this extension to ensure compliance.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
PPC (PPC) R 7.28 +3.26%
WBHO (WBO) R 146.91 +2.01%
RAUBEX (RBX) R 42.01 +2.49%
STEFSTOCK (SSK) R 6.00 +2.92%
AVENG (AEG) R 4.30 +0%

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Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. share price today in rands is anchored by live data and the current graph shows a firm setup, with charts and historical data pointing to steady growth rather than a stretched move. The price forecast remains cautious but constructive, leaving room for a buy or sell decision based on valuation, dividend support, and near-term momentum. At the current cost, preference shares and payout references are worth checking alongside the ordinary dividend, and investors wanting to know how to buy for sale shares on the jse can use an online trading account to follow the share code, review the data, and place trading orders after comparing the latest prediction against the market graph.

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerWilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. (WBO)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConstruction / Construction & Engineering
Current PriceR145.5
Market Capitalization9.94bn
P/E Ratio6.23
Dividend Yield4.30%
Trading Volume (Live Data)39 889
Recent Price Change1.03
Data as of2026-08-28 09:49:36

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR145.5, reflecting a 1.03 rise from the previous close
Market Cap9.94bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
P/E Ratio6.23, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield4.30, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest live volume and price movement

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term outlook is cautiously bullish. The combination of a low P/E ratio, positive price change, and solid dividend yield suggests market support, although construction-sector execution risk and project timing can still move the shares quickly. A sustained break above recent highs would improve the setup.

If volume stays close to the current 39 889 level or improves, traders may continue to favor momentum entries. A faltering market bid, however, would argue for patience rather than chasing strength.

FAQ on Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. shares?
Answer: Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. SHARES represent ownership in a JSE-listed construction and engineering business. At R145.5 per share today, the market values the company at 9.94bn, with a P/E of 6.23 and a 4.30% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy WBO SHARES through a JSE-approved trading account. The live price today is R145.5, so purchase decisions depend on that cost, the 9.94bn market cap, and whether the 6.23 P/E supports your valuation approach.

Q3: What affects the price of Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price per share is influenced by live trading volume, now 39 889, the 1.03 recent change, earnings expectations behind the 6.23 P/E, and income demand linked to the 4.30% dividend yield. Sector sentiment also matters.

Q4: Does Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the SHARES currently show a dividend yield of 4.30%, which indicates the company pays income to shareholders. With a R145.5 share price and 9.94bn market cap, that payout may appeal to investors seeking regular returns.

Q5: How can I track my Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track WBO SHARES by monitoring the JSE quote, the current price of R145.5, and live volume of 39 889. For dividends, watch the 4.30% yield, company announcements, and your trading account records for payout updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by a 1.03 gain, the 39 889 trading volume, a 6.23 P/E, and the 4.30% dividend yield. As a mid-cap construction SHARES counter, sentiment can shift with contract visibility and earnings delivery.

Q7: Is Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on live data, the SHARES look reasonably priced at R145.5 with a 6.23 P/E and 4.30% dividend yield. That combination can support a buy case, but investors should still compare it against their risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today, the data is supportive but not risk-free. R145.5 per share, a 1.03 rise, and 39 889 volume suggest active interest, while the 9.94bn market cap and 4.30% dividend may justify a cautious purchase.

Q9: How much does one Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One SHARES unit costs R145.5 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 6.23 P/E, 4.30% dividend yield, and 9.94bn market cap, giving traders a clear snapshot of valuation.

Q10: How to sell Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell WBO SHARES, use your trading account or broker platform on the JSE, enter the share code, and choose your limit or market order. The live price is R145.5, with 39 889 volume available for execution.

How to Buy Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy and trade Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. SHARES based on your plan.

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd.'s current performance, investors should buy the shares if prices move above the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Shares
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