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  Top 6 Forex Brokers with USD 500 Welcome Bonuses in 2026 – Trusted Expert Picks We've thoroughly reviewed and ranked the leading forex brokers offering a rewarding USD 500 welcome bonus in 2026. Discover the complete list of the 6 best $500 forex bonus deals you can claim this year.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • The top 6 forex brokers offering a $USD 500 welcome bonus in 2026
  • A detailed comparison of each broker's bonus terms, conditions, and withdrawal rules
  • Which brokers are regulated and safe for South African and global traders
  • Insights into trading platforms, leverage, spreads, and account types offered
  • Tips on how to qualify for and maximize your bonus without risking your own money

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

6 Best $500 No-Deposit Forex Welcome Bonus Offers (2026) - A Comparison

🔎 Broker📌 Bonus Overview🎉 Sign up🎀 Other Bonus Offers💚 Affiliate Option🤝 Partner Up
XM CTA logo
$30 No-Deposit Bonus (New traders only)👉 Open Account100% Deposit Bonus, Loyalty PointsYesRefer a Friend, IB Program
$50 No-Deposit Bonus (New traders only)👉 Open Account100% Supercharged Bonus, 50% Rescue BonusYesIB Program, CPA Plans
FBS CTA logo
Up to $140 "level up" No-Deposit Bonus👉 Open Account100% Deposit Bonus, Cashback ProgramYesIB & Partnership Programs
FXGT CTA Logo
$30 No-Deposit Bonus (Limited-Time)👉 Open AccountSeasonal Bonuses, Deposit BoostsYesAffiliate & Referral Program
RoboForex CTA logo
$30 Welcome Bonus + Bonus Funds for Deposit👉 Open AccountProfit Share, Classic Bonus up to 120%YesAffiliate & Loyalty Program
SuperForex CTA logo
$88 No-Deposit Bonus (for first time users)👉 Open Account120% Easy Bonus, Energy Bonus, Loyalty ProgramYesMultilevel Affiliate Program
 

6 Best $500 No-Deposit Forex Welcome Bonus Offers (2026)

    1. ☑️ XM – $30 free bonus with easy conditions
    2. ☑️ HFM – $50 no-deposit bonus, FSCA regulated
    3. ☑️ FBS – Up to $140 bonus via app
    4. ☑️ FXGT – $30 bonus, trade GTLots to withdraw
    5. ☑️ RoboForex – $30 bonus plus demo contest rewards
    6. ☑️ SuperForex – $88 instant bonus, offshore regulated

 

1. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM is a globally trusted forex and CFD broker, well-known for its user-friendly platforms, strong regulation, and educational support. For new traders, XM offers a $30 No Deposit Bonus—a risk-free opportunity to start live trading without depositing any funds. Once you sign up and verify your account, the $30 bonus is automatically credited, allowing you to trade real markets and even withdraw profits after meeting simple trading conditions.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesMultiple account types
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA) via XM ZA, DFSA (Dubai), FSC (Belize).
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 USD
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard/Micro: ~1.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromStandard
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo Broker Fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000 under FSCA
🔥 BonusWelcome Bonus 100%
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support
👥 Account TypesMicro
📈 LeverageFlexible from 1:1 up to 1: 1000
🔘 Products Offered55+ forex pairs, CFDs on indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Crypto, and shares
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars, Video tutorials, Seminars, Market analysis, XM research and educational tools
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire Card E-wallet Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  XM Listing  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
$30 bonus requires no initial depositBonus cannot be withdrawn, only profits can
Instantly credited after account verificationLimited time offer – may expire or change anytime
Regulated by FSCA, CySEC, ASICStrict withdrawal conditions (0.1 lot, 5 trades)
Available on MT4 & MT5 platformsBonus is for new clients only
 

Our Findings

XM’s $30 No Deposit Bonus stands out as a reliable and beginner-friendly offer, especially for new traders looking to experience live forex trading without financial risk.  

How do I claim the XM $30 No Deposit Bonus?

Register a new account with XM, verify your identity (KYC), and the $30 bonus will be automatically credited no deposit required.  

Can I withdraw profits made from the no-deposit bonus?

Yes, you can withdraw profits after trading at least 0.1 lots across 5 round-turn trades. The bonus itself is not withdrawable.  

2. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  HFM is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker known for its strong regulatory standing, low trading costs, and versatile account types. Regulated by the FSCA in South Africa, HFM offers traders access to popular platforms like MT4 and MT5, along with fast execution and competitive spreads. For new traders, HFM provides a $50  no-deposit bonus, allowing beginners to experience live trading without any financial risk. With a user-friendly interface, extensive educational tools, and responsive customer support, HFM is a top choice for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a secure and rewarding trading environment.  

Features

🔹 CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesTrusted broker with low spreads, bonus offers, FSCA-regulated
🏛️ RegulationFSCA (South Africa), FCA, CySEC, DFSA, FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD (On Premium, Pro & Cent Accounts) Other accounts Min of $5
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips (on Zero account)
💹 Commissions From$3 per lot (Zero Spread account)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees on most methods
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000 (depending on account type and region)
🔥 Bonus$50 No Deposit Bonus, Up to $500 in promotional bonuses
☎️ Customer Support24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Support
👥 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, HFcopy, Islamic
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:1000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Crypto, Bonds
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – free unlimited demo available
💰 SpreadsTight spreads from 0.0 – 1.2 pips
🚀 BonusUp to $500 Credit Bonus, 100% Supercharged, 50% Rescue Bonus
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, ZAR, EUR, NGN, others
📙 EducationWebinars, eCourses, Videos, Market Analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes – ZAR-denominated accounts supported
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds.Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones
Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit.No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders
Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile.Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features
High leverage: Up to 1:2000Fees applicable when the account has been unused
Fast execution: Quick trades with low delaysBonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region
Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMATransparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region
 

Our Findings

The broker’s bonus structure is particularly attractive, offering a $50 no-deposit bonus for new clients and additional promotions like the 100% Supercharged Bonus and 50% Rescue Bonus, with rewards that can total up to $500 or more.  

How do I claim the HFM $50 No Deposit Bonus?

To claim the $50 bonus, register a new live account with HFM, complete the account verification process (upload ID and proof of residence), and the bonus will be credited automatically to your trading account—no deposit required.  

Can I withdraw profits made from the HFM bonus?

Yes, you can withdraw profits after meeting the bonus conditions, which typically include trading at least 1 standard lot and generating a minimum profit of $60. The bonus itself is not withdrawable, only the profits earned from it.  

3. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
  FBS is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker known for its accessibility, user-friendly trading conditions, and generous bonus offers. Catering to both beginners and experienced traders, FBS provides a flexible trading environment across MT4 and MT5 platforms with low minimum deposits and multiple account options. One of its standout promotions is the “Level Up” No Deposit Bonus, which offers up to $140 in trading credit—$70 via the website and an additional $70 through the mobile app. This bonus allows new users to experience live trading without any financial risk, with profits withdrawable upon meeting the trading requirements.  

Features

🔎 BrokerFBS
📌 Regulation and LicensesInternationally regulated, including by IFSC (Belize)
💰 Bonuses$50 Welcome Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus, Referral Bonus
⏰ Support Hours24/7
📈 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
📉 Account TypesStandard, Cent, ECN, Micro, Zero Spread, and more
💴 Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY,
💹 SpreadsFrom 0 pips (for ECN and Zero Spread accounts)
📊 LeverageUp to 1:3000 depending on the account type
💵 Currency Pairs35+ currency pairs including major, Minor, and exotic
💶 Minimum DepositFrom $5 (depending on the account type)
💷 Inactivity Fee$5/month after 90 days of inactivity
💻 Website LanguagesEnglish, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Chinese,
💰 Fees and CommissionsLow spreads, no commission for most accounts
🤝 Affiliate ProgramCPA and Revenue Share models available
🅰️ ScalpingAllowed
🅱️ HedgingAllowed
⚙️ Trading InstrumentsForex, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  fbs  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very low minimum deposit (from $5)Lacks top-tier regulation (no FCA, CFTC)
High leverage up to 1:3000High leverage increases risk of large losses
Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, Crypto) Inactivity fees may apply after 180 days
 

Our Findings

It stands out with its “Level Up” No Deposit Bonus of up to $140, allowing traders to test live markets risk-free.  

How does the FBS “Level Up” No Deposit Bonus work?

The FBS Level Up Bonus gives new users $70 for registering via the website and an extra $70 when using the FBS mobile app, for a total of $140 in trading credit. No deposit is required to claim it.  

Can I withdraw profits from the FBS No Deposit Bonus?

Yes, profits can be withdrawn after you trade at least 5 lots over 20 active trading days, and complete FBS’s basic verification and educational steps. The bonus amount itself is not withdrawable.  

4. FXGT

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSA, VFSC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
  FXGT is a fast-growing global forex and CFD broker, regulated by the FSCA, FSA, and VFSC. It supports both beginners and pros with flexible account types on MT4 and MT5. South African traders can claim a $30 No-Deposit Bonus, withdrawable after trading 2 GTLots. FXGT also offers a 50% Welcome Bonus (up to $500), a 25% Loyalty Bonus, and VPS hosting for active traders. With leverage up to 1:1000, negative balance protection, and diverse instruments—including forex, crypto, and stocks FXGT delivers a powerful and rewarding trading experience.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesHybrid broker (Forex + Crypto) MT4, MT5, proprietary app, STP/ECN execution, fast onboarding, and bonus offers
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (EU), FSA (Seychelles), and VFSC (Vanuatu)
💰 Minimum DepositFrom R90 ZAR (~$5 USD) for Mini and Standard+ accounts
📊 Average Spreads FromECN Zero: 0.0 pips; Pro: ~0.5 pips; Standard+/Mini: ~1.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromECN Zero: ~$3 per lot per side; other accounts are commission-free
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo FXGT fees; external payment provider fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000 (ECN, Pro); up to 1:5000 on Optimus accounts
🔥 Bonus$30 USD No-Deposit Bonus on signup (equivalent to ~R550 ZAR); plus 25% loyalty bonus and crypto deposit booster promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/7 support via live chat and email; no dedicated South African phone number
👥 Account TypesMini, Standard+, Pro, ECN Zero, Optimus; Islamic (swap-free) options available
📈 LeverageUp to 1:5000, based on account type and deposit amount
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Stocks, and cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo accounts with real market conditions
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (ECN Zero); ~1.0 pips on Standard+ and Mini
🚀 Bonus(Duplicate) R550 No-deposit, Deposit match, Crypto booster bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, JPY, BTC, ETH, and ZAR supported
📙 EducationMarket analysis, Webinars, Economic Calendar
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank cards, EFT, Skrill, Neteller, Ozow, PayGate, Crypto; instant deposits, Fast withdrawals
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FXGT.com  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Risk-Free Entry – Trade with $30–50 real funds without depositing your own moneyBonus Not Withdrawable – Only profits from the bonus are withdrawable; the bonus itself expires or is voided upon withdrawal
True Live Experience – Allows trading on MT4/MT5 in real market conditionsLimited Bonus Amount – Bonus is capped (typically $30–50); not $500 as mistakenly rumored
Withdraw Profits – Profits can be withdrawn after trading at least 2 GT‑LotsStrict Terms – Must complete KYC within 30 days, trade volume requirement (2 GT‑Lots), bonus voided if withdrawing bonus or inactivity for 30 days
Protection Feature – Offers negative balance protection and fair stop‑out rulesBonus Revoked After Withdrawal/Transfer Out – Any transfer from trading account removes the bonus
 

Our Findings

FXGT provides a no-deposit bonus of $30–$50, allowing new traders to experience live trading without risking their funds.  

Does FXGT offer a no-deposit bonus?

Yes, FXGT offers a $30–$50 no-deposit bonus to new users, allowing them to trade real markets without depositing funds. Profits can be withdrawn after meeting trading conditions (usually 2 GT-lots within 30 days).  

Is FXGT a regulated and safe broker?

Yes, FXGT is regulated by multiple authorities, including the FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles), and CySEC (Cyprus). It offers client fund protection, such as segregated accounts and negative balance protection.  

5. Roboforex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  RoboForex is a trusted global broker that’s been around since 2009, regulated by the FSC in Belize and backed by the Financial Commission’s compensation fund of up to €20,000 per client, plus €2.5 million in liability insurance. Traders can access a wide range of markets with over 12,000 instruments across platforms like MT4, MT5, and RoboForex’s own R Trader and R StocksTrader. With low minimum deposits starting at just $10, leverage up to 1:2000, and account types for all experience levels, RoboForex also stands out for its competitive spreads, generous bonuses, cashback rewards, trading contests, and free VPS for active users.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesGlobal forex & CFD MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader, ECN/STP, Negative-balance protection, Segregated funds
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by IFSC (Belize); also registered with CySEC (Cyprus). Not directly FSCA-regulated—SAR traders onboard via IFSC
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 USD (~R160 ZAR) for Pro, ECN, Prime, Cent accounts; $100 USD (~R1,600 ZAR) for R StocksTrader
📊 Average Spreads FromECN/Prime: from 0 pips; Pro: ~1.3 pips; Cent similar
💹 Commissions FromECN/Prime: ~$3 per lot per side; Pro/Cent: no commission
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesBroker covers fees twice monthly; third-party fees apply (wire, card, e-wallet). Withdrawals: 1–2 business days, some fees apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000 depending on account type
🔥 Bonus$30 USD Welcome Bonus for new SA clients; other promotions possible
☎️ Customer Support24/7 support via live chat, email, phone; Includes South African coverage
👥 Account TypesPro, Pro‑Cent, ECN, Prime, R StocksTrader, Islamic available
📈 LeverageAdjustable 1:1–1:2000 based on account and region
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Futures, CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo on MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader
💰 SpreadsFrom 0 pips (ECN/Prime) to ~1.3 pips (Pro/Cent)
🚀 Bonus$30 Welcome Bonus for SA clients
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, CNY, RUB; ZAR deposits accepted by conversion
📙 EducationIncludes webinars, market analysis, trading tools, CopyFx program
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsVisa/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, AdvCash, AstroPay, Bank wires, Crypto; fast real-time deposit & withdrawal
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo direct ZAR trading currency, but ZAR deposits accepted via local methods
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  RoboForex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Trading FeesLimited range of instruments
Variety of Trading PlatformsNot FCA Regulated
Comprehensive EducationReports of occasional slow execution speeds
Copy TradingLacks in live webinars
24/7 Customer SupportSeveral non-trading fees apply
 

Our Findings

RoboForex is a well-established global broker offering low-cost trading, flexible account types, and powerful platforms like MT4, MT5, and R Trader.  

Does RoboForex offer a no-deposit bonus?

Yes, RoboForex offers a $30 Welcome Bonus for new users. To claim it, you need to register, verify your account, and make a minimum deposit of USD 10. The bonus itself can't be withdrawn, but profits made from it can be, once specific trading volume requirements are met.  

What other bonuses does RoboForex provide?

RoboForex also offers deposit bonuses up to 120% Classic Bonus, a 60% Profit Share Bonus, and a 10% additional bonus for active trading. These promotions can help boost trading capital, but usually come with trading volume conditions before profits are withdrawable.  

6. SuperForex

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: IFSC
Start Trading Read Review
  SuperForex is an offshore broker regulated by Belize's IFSC, offering $1–5 minimum deposits, high leverage (up to 1:3,000), MT4 platform access, over 400 instruments, and a broad bonus menu including no-deposit and deposit-matching promotions. However, potential concerns include withdrawal fees and offshore-only regulation, which may pose risks to traders seeking strong fund protection.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesOffers hybrid STP & ECN trading, MetaTrader 4 platform, copy-trading, No VPS, Zero-spread option, Negative balance protection.
🏛️ RegulationRegulated offshore by IFSC Belize; NO FSCA/FCA/ASIC oversight
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $1 on Cent account; $5 on standard/Micro; $50–100 for ECN/No‑Spread/Profi
📊 Average Spreads FromECN/Raw: ~0.3 pips EUR/USD; Standard STP: ~1–2 pips;
💹 Commissions FromSTP accounts: commission-free
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees on deposits; withdrawals
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:3000 on Profi STP; Standard ECN up to 1:1000; ECN has margin-based leverage
🔥 BonusNo-deposit bonus (up to $88–99 credited after $10 deposit); Welcome Bonus 50%, 300% Hot Bonus, 60% Energy, Easy Deposit, 120% Hot Bonus
☎️ Customer Support24/7 support
👥 Account TypesCent, Standard, Swap-Free (Islamic), Micro, ECN-Standard/Mini, Profi STP, No‑Spread, Crypto, Demo
📈 LeverageAdjustable 1:1 to 1:3000 depending on account type and version (ECN/STP)
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, Stocks CFDs (via STP/ECN)
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo account via MT4 with full STP/ECN conditions
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (ECN No‑Spread); ECN average ~0.3 pips; Standard floats ~1–2 pips
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, CNY, ZAR, IDR, BRL, INR, and others per specific account types
📙 EducationOffers some educational resources and copy-trading, but lacks structured programs
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank wire, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, E-payments (Qiwi, UnionPay), Crypto; Instant deposits, withdrawals take 1–3 business days
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  SuperForex  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
RegulatedOffshore regulation
Social trading supportedOnly one trading platform supported
MetaTrader 4 supportedSpreads are not the tightest in the industry
 

Our findings

SuperForex typically offers a $50 or $88 no-deposit bonus for new traders. This allows beginners to experience live trading  

Does SuperForex offer a no-deposit bonus?

Yes, SuperForex offers a no-deposit bonus of up to $88–99 to new clients. To claim it, you need to register, verify your account, and meet specific trading volume requirements before profits can be withdrawn.  

Is SuperForex a regulated and safe broker?

SuperForex is regulated by the IFSC in Belize, which is considered an offshore regulator. While it does provide basic regulatory oversight and negative balance protection, it may not offer the same level of security as top-tier regulators like the FSCA, FCA, or ASIC.  

Conclusion

When it comes to bonus and no-deposit offers in South Africa, these 6 brokers each bring something unique to the table. FBS offers one of the most generous no-deposit bonuses—up to $140—through its “Level Up” promotion via app and web, making it ideal for new traders wanting to start risk-free. FXGT provides a solid $30–$50 no-deposit bonus, easy account setup, and attractive ongoing promotions like a 25% loyalty and crypto deposit bonus. XM, fully regulated by the FSCA, remains a reliable favorite with its $30 no-deposit bonus and deposit incentives up to 70%, offering a great balance of safety and rewards. HFM (HotForex) doesn’t currently offer a no-deposit bonus, but it stands out with 100% supercharged deposit bonuses and solid loyalty programs for long-term traders. RoboForex gives a $30 welcome bonus (after a $10 deposit) alongside cashback, profit-sharing, and deposit bonuses up to 120%. Finally, SuperForex leads with aggressive promotions like a $99 no-deposit bonus and deposit matches of up to 300%, though its offshore regulation may not appeal to every trader.  

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Which brokers offer a true no-deposit bonus in South Africa?

Currently, XM, FBS, FXGT, RoboForex, and SuperForex offer no-deposit bonuses. HFM (HotForex) does not provide a no-deposit bonus but offers strong deposit-based promotions.  

Can I withdraw profits made from the no-deposit bonus?

Yes, but each broker has conditions. You typically need to meet a minimum trading volume (e.g., number of lots or trades) before profits become withdrawable. Bonus funds themselves are usually non-withdrawable.  

What are the requirements to claim the no-deposit bonus?

Register a live account, Complete KYC verification, and in some cases (e.g., RoboForex), make a small deposit to activate the bonus  

Do the bonuses expire?

Yes. Bonuses generally expire if unused within 7–30 days, depending on the broker. FBS, for example, gives 30 days to trade the Level Up bonus.  

Are bonuses available on all account types?

Not always. Some brokers limit bonuses to Standard or Micro accounts only. For example, XM’s $30 bonus applies only to new Standard or Micro accounts.  

Is ZAR supported for deposits and withdrawals?

Yes, XM, FXGT, and HFM support ZAR accounts and local payment methods. Others like FBS and SuperForex allow ZAR deposits via conversion but don’t offer native ZAR accounts.  

Can I combine multiple bonuses (e.g., no-deposit + deposit bonus)?

Some brokers allow this, FBS and FXGT often combine a first-time no-deposit bonus with loyalty or crypto deposit bonuses. XM separates its bonus tiers (first no-deposit, then deposit match).  

Which broker has the most beginner-friendly bonus system?

FBS stands out for its generous, user-friendly “Level Up” no-deposit bonus, while XM is praised for clarity and transparency in bonus terms.  

Which broker offers the highest deposit bonus?

SuperForex leads with deposit bonuses up to 300%, while HFM and RoboForex also offer strong 100–120% match bonuses on qualifying deposits.   SAShares Instagram

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