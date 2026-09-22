Top 6 Forex Brokers with USD 500 Welcome Bonuses in 2026 – Trusted Expert Picks We've thoroughly reviewed and ranked the leading forex brokers offering a rewarding USD 500 welcome bonus in 2026. Discover the complete list of the 6 best $500 forex bonus deals you can claim this year.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: The top 6 forex brokers offering a $USD 500 welcome bonus in 2026

A detailed comparison of each broker's bonus terms, conditions, and withdrawal rules

Which brokers are regulated and safe for South African and global traders

Insights into trading platforms, leverage, spreads, and account types offered

Tips on how to qualify for and maximize your bonus without risking your own money

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best $500 No-Deposit Forex Welcome Bonus Offers (2026) - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 📌 Bonus Overview 🎉 Sign up 🎀 Other Bonus Offers 💚 Affiliate Option 🤝 Partner Up $30 No-Deposit Bonus (New traders only) 👉 Open Account 100% Deposit Bonus, Loyalty Points Yes Refer a Friend, IB Program $50 No-Deposit Bonus (New traders only) 👉 Open Account 100% Supercharged Bonus, 50% Rescue Bonus Yes IB Program, CPA Plans Up to $140 "level up" No-Deposit Bonus 👉 Open Account 100% Deposit Bonus, Cashback Program Yes IB & Partnership Programs $30 No-Deposit Bonus (Limited-Time) 👉 Open Account Seasonal Bonuses, Deposit Boosts Yes Affiliate & Referral Program $30 Welcome Bonus + Bonus Funds for Deposit 👉 Open Account Profit Share, Classic Bonus up to 120% Yes Affiliate & Loyalty Program $88 No-Deposit Bonus (for first time users) 👉 Open Account 120% Easy Bonus, Energy Bonus, Loyalty Program Yes Multilevel Affiliate Program

6 Best $500 No-Deposit Forex Welcome Bonus Offers (2026)

☑️ XM – $30 free bonus with easy conditions ☑️ HFM – $50 no-deposit bonus, FSCA regulated ☑️ FBS – Up to $140 bonus via app ☑️ FXGT – $30 bonus, trade GTLots to withdraw ☑️ RoboForex – $30 bonus plus demo contest rewards ☑️ SuperForex – $88 instant bonus, offshore regulated

1. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

XM is a globally trusted forex and CFD broker, well-known for its user-friendly platforms, strong regulation, and educational support. For new traders, XM offers a $30 No Deposit Bonus—a risk-free opportunity to start live trading without depositing any funds. Once you sign up and verify your account, the $30 bonus is automatically credited, allowing you to trade real markets and even withdraw profits after meeting simple trading conditions.

Category Details ⭐ Features Multiple account types 🏛️ Regulation Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA) via XM ZA, DFSA (Dubai), FSC (Belize). 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 USD 📊 Average Spreads From Standard/Micro: ~1.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No Broker Fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 under FSCA 🔥 Bonus Welcome Bonus 100% ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support 👥 Account Types Micro 📈 Leverage Flexible from 1:1 up to 1: 1000 🔘 Products Offered 55+ forex pairs, CFDs on indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Crypto, and shares 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR 📙 Education Webinars, Video tutorials, Seminars, Market analysis, XM research and educational tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank wire Card E-wallet Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons $30 bonus requires no initial deposit Bonus cannot be withdrawn, only profits can Instantly credited after account verification Limited time offer – may expire or change anytime Regulated by FSCA, CySEC, ASIC Strict withdrawal conditions (0.1 lot, 5 trades) Available on MT4 & MT5 platforms Bonus is for new clients only

Our Findings

XM’s $30 No Deposit Bonus stands out as a reliable and beginner-friendly offer, especially for new traders looking to experience live forex trading without financial risk.

How do I claim the XM $30 No Deposit Bonus?

Register a new account with XM, verify your identity (KYC), and the $30 bonus will be automatically credited no deposit required.

Can I withdraw profits made from the no-deposit bonus?

Yes, you can withdraw profits after trading at least 0.1 lots across 5 round-turn trades. The bonus itself is not withdrawable.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

HFM is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker known for its strong regulatory standing, low trading costs, and versatile account types. Regulated by the FSCA in South Africa, HFM offers traders access to popular platforms like MT4 and MT5, along with fast execution and competitive spreads. For new traders, HFM provides a $50 no-deposit bonus, allowing beginners to experience live trading without any financial risk. With a user-friendly interface, extensive educational tools, and responsive customer support, HFM is a top choice for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a secure and rewarding trading environment.

🔹 Category Details ⭐ Features Trusted broker with low spreads, bonus offers, FSCA-regulated 🏛️ Regulation FSCA (South Africa), FCA, CySEC, DFSA, FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD (On Premium, Pro & Cent Accounts) Other accounts Min of $5 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (on Zero account) 💹 Commissions From $3 per lot (Zero Spread account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees on most methods 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 (depending on account type and region) 🔥 Bonus $50 No Deposit Bonus, Up to $500 in promotional bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Support 👥 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, HFcopy, Islamic 📈 Leverage Flexible up to 1:1000 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Crypto, Bonds 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes – free unlimited demo available 💰 Spreads Tight spreads from 0.0 – 1.2 pips 🚀 Bonus Up to $500 Credit Bonus, 100% Supercharged, 50% Rescue Bonus 💵 Account Currencies USD, ZAR, EUR, NGN, others 📙 Education Webinars, eCourses, Videos, Market Analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes – ZAR-denominated accounts supported 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds. Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit. No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile. Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features High leverage: Up to 1:2000 Fees applicable when the account has been unused Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region

Our Findings

The broker’s bonus structure is particularly attractive, offering a $50 no-deposit bonus for new clients and additional promotions like the 100% Supercharged Bonus and 50% Rescue Bonus, with rewards that can total up to $500 or more.

How do I claim the HFM $50 No Deposit Bonus?

To claim the $50 bonus, register a new live account with HFM, complete the account verification process (upload ID and proof of residence), and the bonus will be credited automatically to your trading account—no deposit required.

Can I withdraw profits made from the HFM bonus?

Yes, you can withdraw profits after meeting the bonus conditions, which typically include trading at least 1 standard lot and generating a minimum profit of $60. The bonus itself is not withdrawable, only the profits earned from it.

3. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Features

FBS is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker known for its accessibility, user-friendly trading conditions, and generous bonus offers. Catering to both beginners and experienced traders, FBS provides a flexible trading environment across MT4 and MT5 platforms with low minimum deposits and multiple account options. One of its standout promotions is the “Level Up” No Deposit Bonus, which offers up to $140 in trading credit—$70 via the website and an additional $70 through the mobile app. This bonus allows new users to experience live trading without any financial risk, with profits withdrawable upon meeting the trading requirements.

🔎 Broker FBS 📌 Regulation and Licenses Internationally regulated, including by IFSC (Belize) 💰 Bonuses $50 Welcome Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus, Referral Bonus ⏰ Support Hours 24/7 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📉 Account Types Standard, Cent, ECN, Micro, Zero Spread, and more 💴 Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, 💹 Spreads From 0 pips (for ECN and Zero Spread accounts) 📊 Leverage Up to 1:3000 depending on the account type 💵 Currency Pairs 35+ currency pairs including major, Minor, and exotic 💶 Minimum Deposit From $5 (depending on the account type) 💷 Inactivity Fee $5/month after 90 days of inactivity 💻 Website Languages English, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Chinese, 💰 Fees and Commissions Low spreads, no commission for most accounts 🤝 Affiliate Program CPA and Revenue Share models available 🅰️ Scalping Allowed 🅱️ Hedging Allowed ⚙️ Trading Instruments Forex, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low minimum deposit (from $5) Lacks top-tier regulation (no FCA, CFTC) High leverage up to 1:3000 High leverage increases risk of large losses Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, Crypto) Inactivity fees may apply after 180 days

Our Findings

It stands out with its “Level Up” No Deposit Bonus of up to $140, allowing traders to test live markets risk-free.

How does the FBS “Level Up” No Deposit Bonus work?

The FBS Level Up Bonus gives new users $70 for registering via the website and an extra $70 when using the FBS mobile app, for a total of $140 in trading credit. No deposit is required to claim it.

Can I withdraw profits from the FBS No Deposit Bonus?

Yes, profits can be withdrawn after you trade at least 5 lots over 20 active trading days, and complete FBS’s basic verification and educational steps. The bonus amount itself is not withdrawable.

4. FXGT

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSA, VFSC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Features

FXGT is a fast-growing global forex and CFD broker, regulated by the FSCA, FSA, and VFSC. It supports both beginners and pros with flexible account types on MT4 and MT5. South African traders can claim a $30 No-Deposit Bonus, withdrawable after trading 2 GTLots. FXGT also offers a 50% Welcome Bonus (up to $500), a 25% Loyalty Bonus, and VPS hosting for active traders. With leverage up to 1:1000, negative balance protection, and diverse instruments—including forex, crypto, and stocks FXGT delivers a powerful and rewarding trading experience.

Category Details ⭐ Features Hybrid broker (Forex + Crypto) MT4, MT5, proprietary app, STP/ECN execution, fast onboarding, and bonus offers 🏛️ Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (EU), FSA (Seychelles), and VFSC (Vanuatu) 💰 Minimum Deposit From R90 ZAR (~$5 USD) for Mini and Standard+ accounts 📊 Average Spreads From ECN Zero: 0.0 pips; Pro: ~0.5 pips; Standard+/Mini: ~1.0 pips 💹 Commissions From ECN Zero: ~$3 per lot per side; other accounts are commission-free 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No FXGT fees; external payment provider fees may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 (ECN, Pro); up to 1:5000 on Optimus accounts 🔥 Bonus $30 USD No-Deposit Bonus on signup (equivalent to ~R550 ZAR); plus 25% loyalty bonus and crypto deposit booster promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 support via live chat and email; no dedicated South African phone number 👥 Account Types Mini, Standard+, Pro, ECN Zero, Optimus; Islamic (swap-free) options available 📈 Leverage Up to 1:5000, based on account type and deposit amount 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Stocks, and cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts with real market conditions 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN Zero); ~1.0 pips on Standard+ and Mini 🚀 Bonus (Duplicate) R550 No-deposit, Deposit match, Crypto booster bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, JPY, BTC, ETH, and ZAR supported 📙 Education Market analysis, Webinars, Economic Calendar 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank cards, EFT, Skrill, Neteller, Ozow, PayGate, Crypto; instant deposits, Fast withdrawals 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Risk-Free Entry – Trade with $30–50 real funds without depositing your own money Bonus Not Withdrawable – Only profits from the bonus are withdrawable; the bonus itself expires or is voided upon withdrawal True Live Experience – Allows trading on MT4/MT5 in real market conditions Limited Bonus Amount – Bonus is capped (typically $30–50); not $500 as mistakenly rumored Withdraw Profits – Profits can be withdrawn after trading at least 2 GT‑Lots Strict Terms – Must complete KYC within 30 days, trade volume requirement (2 GT‑Lots), bonus voided if withdrawing bonus or inactivity for 30 days Protection Feature – Offers negative balance protection and fair stop‑out rules Bonus Revoked After Withdrawal/Transfer Out – Any transfer from trading account removes the bonus

Our Findings

FXGT provides a no-deposit bonus of $30–$50, allowing new traders to experience live trading without risking their funds.

Does FXGT offer a no-deposit bonus?

Yes, FXGT offers a $30–$50 no-deposit bonus to new users, allowing them to trade real markets without depositing funds. Profits can be withdrawn after meeting trading conditions (usually 2 GT-lots within 30 days).

Is FXGT a regulated and safe broker?

Yes, FXGT is regulated by multiple authorities, including the FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles), and CySEC (Cyprus). It offers client fund protection, such as segregated accounts and negative balance protection.

5. Roboforex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Features

RoboForex is a trusted global broker that’s been around since 2009, regulated by the FSC in Belize and backed by the Financial Commission’s compensation fund of up to €20,000 per client, plus €2.5 million in liability insurance. Traders can access a wide range of markets with over 12,000 instruments across platforms like MT4, MT5, and RoboForex’s own R Trader and R StocksTrader. With low minimum deposits starting at just $10, leverage up to 1:2000, and account types for all experience levels, RoboForex also stands out for its competitive spreads, generous bonuses, cashback rewards, trading contests, and free VPS for active users.

Category Details ⭐ Features Global forex & CFD MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader, ECN/STP, Negative-balance protection, Segregated funds 🏛️ Regulation Regulated by IFSC (Belize); also registered with CySEC (Cyprus). Not directly FSCA-regulated—SAR traders onboard via IFSC 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD (~R160 ZAR) for Pro, ECN, Prime, Cent accounts; $100 USD (~R1,600 ZAR) for R StocksTrader 📊 Average Spreads From ECN/Prime: from 0 pips; Pro: ~1.3 pips; Cent similar 💹 Commissions From ECN/Prime: ~$3 per lot per side; Pro/Cent: no commission 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Broker covers fees twice monthly; third-party fees apply (wire, card, e-wallet). Withdrawals: 1–2 business days, some fees apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 depending on account type 🔥 Bonus $30 USD Welcome Bonus for new SA clients; other promotions possible ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 support via live chat, email, phone; Includes South African coverage 👥 Account Types Pro, Pro‑Cent, ECN, Prime, R StocksTrader, Islamic available 📈 Leverage Adjustable 1:1–1:2000 based on account and region 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Futures, CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo on MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader 💰 Spreads From 0 pips (ECN/Prime) to ~1.3 pips (Pro/Cent) 🚀 Bonus $30 Welcome Bonus for SA clients 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, CNY, RUB; ZAR deposits accepted by conversion 📙 Education Includes webinars, market analysis, trading tools, CopyFx program 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, AdvCash, AstroPay, Bank wires, Crypto; fast real-time deposit & withdrawal 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No direct ZAR trading currency, but ZAR deposits accepted via local methods 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Trading Fees Limited range of instruments Variety of Trading Platforms Not FCA Regulated Comprehensive Education Reports of occasional slow execution speeds Copy Trading Lacks in live webinars 24/7 Customer Support Several non-trading fees apply

Our Findings

RoboForex is a well-established global broker offering low-cost trading, flexible account types, and powerful platforms like MT4, MT5, and R Trader.

Does RoboForex offer a no-deposit bonus?

Yes, RoboForex offers a $30 Welcome Bonus for new users. To claim it, you need to register, verify your account, and make a minimum deposit of USD 10. The bonus itself can't be withdrawn, but profits made from it can be, once specific trading volume requirements are met.

What other bonuses does RoboForex provide?

RoboForex also offers deposit bonuses up to 120% Classic Bonus, a 60% Profit Share Bonus, and a 10% additional bonus for active trading. These promotions can help boost trading capital, but usually come with trading volume conditions before profits are withdrawable.

6. SuperForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IFSC Start Trading Read Review

Features

SuperForex is an offshore broker regulated by Belize's IFSC, offering $1–5 minimum deposits, high leverage (up to 1:3,000), MT4 platform access, over 400 instruments, and a broad bonus menu including no-deposit and deposit-matching promotions. However, potential concerns include withdrawal fees and offshore-only regulation, which may pose risks to traders seeking strong fund protection.

Category Details ⭐ Features Offers hybrid STP & ECN trading, MetaTrader 4 platform, copy-trading, No VPS, Zero-spread option, Negative balance protection. 🏛️ Regulation Regulated offshore by IFSC Belize; NO FSCA/FCA/ASIC oversight 💰 Minimum Deposit From $1 on Cent account; $5 on standard/Micro; $50–100 for ECN/No‑Spread/Profi 📊 Average Spreads From ECN/Raw: ~0.3 pips EUR/USD; Standard STP: ~1–2 pips; 💹 Commissions From STP accounts: commission-free 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No broker fees on deposits; withdrawals 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000 on Profi STP; Standard ECN up to 1:1000; ECN has margin-based leverage 🔥 Bonus No-deposit bonus (up to $88–99 credited after $10 deposit); Welcome Bonus 50%, 300% Hot Bonus, 60% Energy, Easy Deposit, 120% Hot Bonus ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 support 👥 Account Types Cent, Standard, Swap-Free (Islamic), Micro, ECN-Standard/Mini, Profi STP, No‑Spread, Crypto, Demo 📈 Leverage Adjustable 1:1 to 1:3000 depending on account type and version (ECN/STP) 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, Stocks CFDs (via STP/ECN) 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo account via MT4 with full STP/ECN conditions 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN No‑Spread); ECN average ~0.3 pips; Standard floats ~1–2 pips 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, CNY, ZAR, IDR, BRL, INR, and others per specific account types 📙 Education Offers some educational resources and copy-trading, but lacks structured programs 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank wire, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, E-payments (Qiwi, UnionPay), Crypto; Instant deposits, withdrawals take 1–3 business days 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Regulated Offshore regulation Social trading supported Only one trading platform supported MetaTrader 4 supported Spreads are not the tightest in the industry

Our findings

SuperForex typically offers a $50 or $88 no-deposit bonus for new traders. This allows beginners to experience live trading

Does SuperForex offer a no-deposit bonus?

Yes, SuperForex offers a no-deposit bonus of up to $88–99 to new clients. To claim it, you need to register, verify your account, and meet specific trading volume requirements before profits can be withdrawn.

Is SuperForex a regulated and safe broker?

SuperForex is regulated by the IFSC in Belize, which is considered an offshore regulator. While it does provide basic regulatory oversight and negative balance protection, it may not offer the same level of security as top-tier regulators like the FSCA, FCA, or ASIC.

Conclusion When it comes to bonus and no-deposit offers in South Africa, these 6 brokers each bring something unique to the table. FBS offers one of the most generous no-deposit bonuses—up to $140—through its “Level Up” promotion via app and web, making it ideal for new traders wanting to start risk-free. FXGT provides a solid $30–$50 no-deposit bonus, easy account setup, and attractive ongoing promotions like a 25% loyalty and crypto deposit bonus. XM, fully regulated by the FSCA, remains a reliable favorite with its $30 no-deposit bonus and deposit incentives up to 70%, offering a great balance of safety and rewards. HFM (HotForex) doesn’t currently offer a no-deposit bonus, but it stands out with 100% supercharged deposit bonuses and solid loyalty programs for long-term traders. RoboForex gives a $30 welcome bonus (after a $10 deposit) alongside cashback, profit-sharing, and deposit bonuses up to 120%. Finally, SuperForex leads with aggressive promotions like a $99 no-deposit bonus and deposit matches of up to 300%, though its offshore regulation may not appeal to every trader.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which brokers offer a true no-deposit bonus in South Africa?

Currently, XM, FBS, FXGT, RoboForex, and SuperForex offer no-deposit bonuses. HFM (HotForex) does not provide a no-deposit bonus but offers strong deposit-based promotions.

Can I withdraw profits made from the no-deposit bonus?

Yes, but each broker has conditions. You typically need to meet a minimum trading volume (e.g., number of lots or trades) before profits become withdrawable. Bonus funds themselves are usually non-withdrawable.

What are the requirements to claim the no-deposit bonus?

Register a live account, Complete KYC verification, and in some cases (e.g., RoboForex), make a small deposit to activate the bonus

Do the bonuses expire?

Yes. Bonuses generally expire if unused within 7–30 days, depending on the broker. FBS, for example, gives 30 days to trade the Level Up bonus.

Are bonuses available on all account types?

Not always. Some brokers limit bonuses to Standard or Micro accounts only. For example, XM’s $30 bonus applies only to new Standard or Micro accounts.

Is ZAR supported for deposits and withdrawals?

Yes, XM, FXGT, and HFM support ZAR accounts and local payment methods. Others like FBS and SuperForex allow ZAR deposits via conversion but don’t offer native ZAR accounts.

Can I combine multiple bonuses (e.g., no-deposit + deposit bonus)?

Some brokers allow this, FBS and FXGT often combine a first-time no-deposit bonus with loyalty or crypto deposit bonuses. XM separates its bonus tiers (first no-deposit, then deposit match).

Which broker has the most beginner-friendly bonus system?

FBS stands out for its generous, user-friendly “Level Up” no-deposit bonus, while XM is praised for clarity and transparency in bonus terms.

Which broker offers the highest deposit bonus?

SuperForex leads with deposit bonuses up to 300%, while HFM and RoboForex also offer strong 100–120% match bonuses on qualifying deposits. SAShares Instagram