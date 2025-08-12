Weaver released its integrated annual report for the year ending 31 December 2025, available on its website. The notice of the company's annual general meeting will be held electronically on 11 June 2026 at 13:00 MUT / 11:00 SAST. Shareholders recorded as of 17 April 2026 are eligible to attend, vote, or speak at the AGM. Additionally, the company's B-BBEE compliance certificate, is now accessible on its website.

At the annual general meeting of the shareholders of Weaver, held on 11 June 2026, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

Revenue rose by 9.6% to R2.8 billion (R2.6 billion) with operating profit ending 2.5% higher on R578 million (R564 million). Profit and total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the parent lowered to 9.3% to R272 million (R300 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share decreased by 10.2% to 256.5 cents per share (285.5 cents per share). Group outlook The group enters the second half of the year with a strong platform for growth. Fintech’s payments business is scaling rapidly, supported by strong customer acquisition, continued momentum in the growing ecosystem, steady growth in insurance, curtailed growth in lending, strong receivables cash generation and a healthy balance sheet. We expect to soft launch PJN Mobile in Q3, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership requiring minimal capital that establishes the foundation for rewarding and incentivising customer engagement and loyalty. Credit conditions are expected to remain challenging in the near term and management will continue to prioritise the quality of the book and disciplined growth. The increasing diversification of the revenue base, the growth in fee-based income and the group’s strong receivables cash generation provide confidence in the long-term growth outlook. Changes to the board and committee Shareholders are hereby advised that, effective 31 August 2026, Pierre Joubert, currently the lead independent director, has been appointed as independent non-executive chairman of the board. Shirley Maltz has been appointed executive deputy chair. As a consequence of Pierre’s appointment, Marlisa Harris, an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as the chair of the remuneration committee. Pierre will continue to be a member of the remuneration committee.

Weaver Fintech Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares are holding a price today in rands of R46.04, and the charts and graph suggest a steady setup rather than a sharp dislocation. The latest data points lean toward measured growth, with a price forecast that looks balanced rather than aggressive. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the dividend and payout profile, plus the presence of preference shares context, can help frame the cost of entry. If you’re checking how to buy, the share code, online trading access, and a funded trading account on the JSE make the process straightforward, whether the share is for sale now or being watched for a better entry. The current data supports cautious trading, with the prediction best treated as a near-term reference rather than a firm guarantee.

Weaver Fintech Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Weaver Fintech Ltd. (WVR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Financial Technology Current Price R46.04 Market Capitalization 4.91bn P/E Ratio 8.79 Dividend Yield 2.87% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not available Recent Price Change 0

Weaver Fintech Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R46.04, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 4.91bn, indicating a mid-cap presence P/E Ratio 8.79, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 2.87%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Weaver Fintech Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive on the available numbers. With the price unchanged at R46.04 and a modest valuation profile, any breakout thesis would need stronger volume confirmation and broader JSE support. Without live volume, the clearest signal remains stability rather than a decisive trend.

Bullish Outlook: A sustained push above the current price could gain traction if sentiment across South African financial services improves and investor demand returns to the JSE. Bearish Outlook: Weak liquidity, stale momentum, or sector risk could keep the share range-bound and limit follow-through.

FAQ on Weaver Fintech Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares?

Answer: Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares are ordinary equity interests in Weaver Fintech Ltd. on the JSE under ticker WVR. At R46.04 a share, the market capitalization is 4.91bn, giving investors exposure to the company’s financial technology business.

Q2: How can I buy Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares through a JSE-licensed online trading account. The current price per share is R46.04, and the ticker is WVR. After funding your account, search the share code and place your order through the platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares is influenced by market demand, sentiment toward JSE financial services, and valuation metrics such as the 8.79 P/E ratio. With the recent change at 0, the market is currently showing limited short-term pressure.

Q4: Does Weaver Fintech Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.87% for Weaver Fintech Ltd. That suggests the share does pay a dividend, which may appeal to income-focused investors. At R46.04, the payout profile adds another layer to the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading account dashboard or brokerage platform. Use the WVR ticker to follow the price today, monitor the R46.04 price per share, and review the 2.87% dividend yield alongside any changes in market capitalization.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Weaver Fintech Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Weaver Fintech Ltd. share price is being shaped by its unchanged trading level at R46.04, the 4.91bn market cap, and the 8.79 P/E ratio. Sector sentiment in financial technology and the lack of reported trading volume also matter.

Q7: Is Weaver Fintech Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Weaver Fintech Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking a mid-cap JSE share with a moderate dividend yield and a relatively modest P/E ratio. At R46.04, the valuation looks measured, but the case to buy depends on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on the live data, buying Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares today is a neutral call rather than an urgent one. The price is flat at R46.04, recent change is 0, and the yield is 2.87%, so patience may suit traders better.

Q9: How much does one Weaver Fintech Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Weaver Fintech Ltd. share costs R46.04 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the WVR ticker on the JSE currently reflects a market capitalization of 4.91bn and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

Q10: How to sell Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Weaver Fintech Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, locate WVR, and place a sell order through your broker. At R46.04, the current market is flat, so execution timing may matter if you want a specific trade price.

How to Buy Weaver Fintech Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for WVR.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your buy order at your chosen price per share.

Weaver Fintech Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Weaver Fintech Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.