Valutrades is an online ECN forex and CFD broker established in London that provides traders with access to global markets. It is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and also operates under regulation in Seychelles, offering competitive spreads, secure segregated client funds, and multilingual support for traders worldwide.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSA. ?️ 1009 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature Valutrades 💰Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up or welcome bonus offered 💸Fees No deposit fees; trading costs built into spreads and commissions 📉Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads with commission-based pricing on ECN accounts 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple payment methods with fast processing times 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 🛡️Regulation Regulated FCA and FSA 🔐Trust Score High trust level due to regulation and transparent operations ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within 1–3 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Valutrades Spider Chart

Pro and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated broker with strong compliance standards No sign-up or welcome bonus Tight spreads, especially on ECN accounts Limited proprietary research tools Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 No proprietary trading platform Fast order execution with deep liquidity Limited educational content for beginners

Overview

Valutrades is a global ECN forex and CFD broker founded in 2012 that offers fast trade execution, competitive raw spreads, and deep liquidity across markets such as forex, commodities, and equity index CFDs.

The broker emphasizes seamless trading with popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, personalized customer support, and strong fund security through regulated entities with Tier 1 bank relationships.

Traders can manage accounts easily, use advanced trading tools, and access resources to help improve their performance, all designed to support a smooth and efficient trading experience.

Featured Offered

Valutrades highlights a range of key features designed to support effective online trading.

Traders benefit from ECN pricing with raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips, deep liquidity provided by Tier‑1 banks, and fast execution, creating competitive trading conditions.

The broker emphasizes fund safety and regulation, offering secure segregated accounts and a seamless trading experience with easy account management, multiple funding options, and advanced analysis tools like market signals and insights.

Clients can also access user‑friendly platforms, demo accounts with virtual funds, and personalized support to help them trade confidently.

🧩 Feature Valutrades 🏦 Account Types Standard, ECN, and Pro accounts ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on account type and jurisdiction 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads; commission-based on ECN accounts 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, commodities, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for qualifying accounts 👥 Copy Trading Not offered 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, negative balance protection 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated FCA and FSA

Valutrades Customer Reviews

Valutrades receives generally positive customer feedback, with many users highlighting its user‑friendly trading platforms, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support.

Traders often praise the straightforward account setup, helpful support team, and efficient execution, describing the overall experience as reliable and supportive for both new and experienced traders.

While most reviews reflect satisfaction and high Trustpilot star ratings, like any broker there are occasional mixed opinions regarding platform usability or specific features — but the predominant sentiment remains favorable.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.5/5 – Generally positive feedback from traders 👏Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction due to tight spreads, fast execution, and reliability 📞Customer Service Responsive support via live chat, email, and phone, available during trading hours

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews highlighting reliable execution and accurate reporting ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; praised for spreads but some concerns about customer support ⭐⭐⭐ Positive feedback on ease of use and platform stability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive ratings from users appreciating transparency and fast withdrawals ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Reviews mention helpful support but occasional delays in response ⭐⭐⭐ High ratings for trustworthiness, platform performance, and security ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Valutrades Safety and Security

Valutrades is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom with a financial services register number 586541. The company is dedicated to protecting the funds of its customers and adheres to the FCA's regulatory regime.

This means that the FCA demands strict controls and systems regarding customer funds, capital adequacy, and conduct of business.

All funds are kept in isolated, secure accounts in reliable, top-tier banks in the European Economic Area (EEA). Customer funds are fully segregated from the company’s own funds in line with applicable customer fund regulations.

What safety measures does Valutrades implement to protect client funds?

Valutrades ensures client fund security by keeping accounts segregated from company funds, adhering to strict regulatory requirements. Additionally, the broker uses robust encryption protocols, secure servers, and strong internal controls to safeguard deposits and personal information.

How does Valutrades protect against unauthorized access and trading risks?

Valutrades employs two-factor authentication (2FA), SSL encryption, and regular account monitoring to prevent unauthorized access. Negative balance protection further ensures clients cannot lose more than their account equity, reducing exposure to extreme market volatility and unexpected losses.

🛡️ Security Feature Valutrades 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated FCA and FSA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Yes, client funds are held separately from company funds 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Not provided 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong capital base with reliable financial backing 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Two-factor authentication (2FA) and encryption applied 📈 Negative Balance Protection Yes, protects clients from losing more than their account balance 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and adherence to regulatory standards

🔎Broker's Name Valutrades 📍 Headquartered London, United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Regulated FCA and FSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA, Canada, North Korea, Iran ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Available upon request 👍 Demo Account Yes, free demo account offered 📊 Institutional Accounts Available 📊 Managed Accounts Available 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (depends on account type) 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, commodities, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5, Monday to Friday 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ACCOUNTS Types

Valutrades offers a few core account types to suit different trader needs.

All new users can start with a demo account, which uses virtual funds to practice trading risk‑free and test platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

For live trading, Valutrades provides Standard and ECN accounts: the Standard account features wider spreads with no commission integrated into pricing, while the ECN account delivers raw spreads from around 0.0 pips with a per‑lot commission, appealing to active or cost‑sensitive traders.

Both live accounts support major currencies and give access to forex and CFD markets, letting traders choose the pricing and cost structure that best fits their style.

Demo Account

The Demo Account allows traders to practice in a risk-free environment with virtual funds.

It’s ideal for beginners to learn trading strategies or for experienced traders to test new approaches and platform features without financial risk.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is designed for everyday traders, offering all the core trading instruments with spreads built into the pricing and no separate commission.

It provides a straightforward, cost-effective way to trade forex, commodities, and indices with moderate trading costs.

ECN Account

The ECN Account is tailored for active and professional traders seeking tight, raw spreads from as low as 0.0 pips.

A small commission per lot applies, providing direct access to interbank liquidity and faster execution, ideal for scalping and high-volume strategies.

What account types does Valutrades offer?

Valutrades provides multiple account types to suit different traders. These include a Standard Account with competitive spreads and no minimum deposit for beginners, and an ECN Account offering raw spreads, direct market access, and commissions for professional or active traders.

What are the differences between Valutrades accounts?

The main differences involve spreads, commissions, and minimum deposits. Standard accounts have slightly wider spreads but no commission, ideal for casual traders, while ECN accounts offer tighter spreads, direct market pricing, and a commission structure for higher-volume trading efficiency.

How to open an Account - step-by-step

Step 1: Register Your Account

Visit the Valutrades website and click on “Open Account.”

Fill in your personal details, email, and phone number to create your account profile.

Step 2: Verify Your Identity

Submit required identification documents, such as a passport or driver’s license, and proof of address, like a utility bill or bank statement, to comply with regulatory requirements.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Choose your preferred deposit method—bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e-wallet—and deposit funds into your account to start trading.

Step 4: Start Trading

Download your chosen trading platform (MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5), log in, and begin trading forex, commodities, or CFDs with the account you just funded.

Valutrades Fees

Valutrades offers a transparent and competitive fee structure for forex and CFD trading.

Spreads on its ECN pricing start from around 0.0–0.1 pips on major pairs, with a commission of about $6 per round lot on ECN accounts, while Standard accounts typically feature wider spreads with no separate commission.

In addition to spreads and commissions, traders may incur swap/rollover fees if positions are held overnight, and there may be currency conversion costs when profits are converted to the account base currency.

Overall, Valutrades is known for low trading costs relative to many other brokers, especially for active traders.

What are the trading fees at Valutrades?

Valutrades offers a transparent fee structure with competitive spreads. ECN accounts have spreads starting near 0.0–0.1 pips on major currency pairs and a commission of around $6 per standard lot. Standard accounts feature wider spreads but no separate commission, making costs clear and predictable.

Are there any additional charges or hidden fees at Valutrades?

Traders may incur overnight swap/rollover fees if positions are held past the trading day and potential currency conversion costs when profits are converted to the account’s base currency. Other than these, Valutrades maintains a low-fee structure with no hidden charges.

📌 Broker Valutrades 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to moderate, depending on account type 💰 Required Min Deposit $100 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Typically none, may vary by method 💳 Deposit Fees Usually free, depending on payment method 📝 Average Spread From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts; standard accounts slightly higher 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Trading Platforms

Valutrades offers traders access to two of the most widely used and respected trading platforms in the industry—MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)—available on desktop, web, and mobile devices.

MT4 is known for its intuitive layout, reliability, and support for automated trading via Expert Advisors, making it a strong choice for forex-focused traders.

MT5 builds on that functionality with more timeframes, advanced charting tools, extra order types, and broader multi‑asset support, allowing you to analyze markets more deeply and trade a wider range of instruments.

Both platforms provide robust charting, technical indicators, and real‑time execution so you can manage positions and make informed trading decisions from virtually anywhere.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is one of the most popular trading platforms globally, favored for its intuitive interface and reliability.

It offers advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading through Expert Advisors, making it ideal for both beginner and professional forex traders.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 builds on MT4 with enhanced features, including more timeframes, additional order types, and support for trading a wider range of assets such as stocks, commodities, and indices.

MT5 also provides advanced charting tools, economic calendars, and automated trading capabilities.

WebTrader

Valutrades WebTrader allows users to trade directly from their browser without downloading software.

It offers a user-friendly interface, access to all major trading instruments, real-time charts, and seamless execution, making it convenient for traders who prefer a platform that works on any device.

Mobile Trading (MT4 & MT5 Apps)

Valutrades’ mobile trading apps enable traders to manage their accounts and execute trades on the go.

Both MT4 and MT5 apps provide full charting functionality, technical analysis tools, and real-time price updates, ensuring flexibility and convenience for active traders.

What trading platforms does Valutrades offer?

Valutrades offers two primary trading platforms to suit different trader needs. MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is ideal for beginner and intermediate traders, providing advanced charting tools, automated trading via Expert Advisors, and a user-friendly interface for forex and CFD trading.

What are the features of MetaTrader 5 (MT5) at Valutrades?

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is designed for more advanced traders, supporting additional order types, enhanced charting, and access to a wider range of instruments. MT5 also allows faster execution, improved analytics, and compatibility across desktop, web, and mobile devices for flexible trading anywhere.

Deposit and Withdrawal

Valutrades does not charge customers any deposit fees, the amount deposited will be credited directly to the customer’s trading account. This applies for all methods of funding.

Every customer is entitled to three free withdrawals each month per profile, which is renewed on the first day of every month. A 5% fee will be charged from the fourth withdrawal.

What deposit methods are available at Valutrades?

Valutrades supports multiple deposit options including bank wire transfers, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. Deposits are usually processed quickly, allowing traders to fund their accounts efficiently and start trading without delays.

What withdrawal methods does Valutrades offer?

Traders can withdraw funds via the same methods used for deposits, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. Withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours, though processing times may vary depending on the payment provider and account verification status.

Leverage

Valutrades offers flexible leverage options depending on account type and regulation.

Retail clients are subject to regulatory limits, while professional accounts can access higher leverage, allowing traders to control larger positions with smaller capital. This enhances profit potential but also increases risk.

Valutrades vs FXTM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker Valutrades FXTM 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit $10 📝 Sign-Up Bonus None Up to $50 welcome bonus (depending on promotion) ➖ Min. Spread From 0.0 pips (ECN account) From 0.1 pips (ECN account) ➕ Max. Leverage 1:500 1:1000 (depending on instrument and regulation) 💵 Currency Pairs 50+ major, minor, and exotic pairs 60+ major, minor, and exotic pairs 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Valutrades provides a selection of research tools to help customers become a more informed trader and make the right decision regarding their trading choices.

Some of these include market sentiment, live quotes and charts.

The company's economic calendar provides trading information such as events and time, currencies of the specific events and forecasts.

Technical tools, such as indicators, are available across the company’s trading platforms to help identify break and support lines as well as entry and exit points.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Although Valutrades offers a wide selection of assets, research and educational tools, amazing customer service, and a wide variety of some of the most reliable trading platforms in the world, the company has not received any awards yet.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a seasoned Senior Account Manager with extensive experience in financial services. He guides clients through account management, trading strategies, and platform usage, ensuring a professional and knowledgeable approach to meeting each trader’s unique needs. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently praise Aristos Panteli for his prompt, clear, and helpful support. His ability to explain complex trading concepts and provide practical solutions ensures a smooth and confident experience for both new and experienced traders. ⭐ I have worked with many different Having collaborated with a variety of account managers, clients note that Aristos Panteli stands out for his personalized attention, expertise, and reliability. His approach fosters trust and satisfaction, making him a preferred point of contact for trading and account guidance.

Conclusion

Valutrades offers traders of all experience levels and backgrounds trading opportunities with a reliable server, fast execution, good leverage and spreads as well as a positive customer experience in different formats.

During the years it has proven itself to be a reputable company that is committed to providing a wide selection of market instruments and popular platforms, making this broker a great choice for potential traders.

Disclaimer

These products are only available to those over 18 years of age. The information on this site is not directed at residents or nationals of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 60% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money, According to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Valutrades and what services does it offer?

Valutrades is a global ECN forex and CFD broker that provides direct market access for trading currency pairs, commodities, and index CFDs on popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, with competitive liquidity and pricing.

Is Valutrades regulated and safe to use?

Yes. Valutrades operates under regulatory oversight by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and also has an entity regulated by the Seychelles FSA, ensuring fund segregation, compliance, and adherence to strict financial rules.

What trading platforms can I use with Valutrades?

Valutrades supports the widely used MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms, accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, giving traders familiar tools, advanced charting, and automated trading capabilities.

What instruments can I trade with Valutrades?

With Valutrades, you can trade a variety of instruments including forex pairs, commodities like gold and oil, and CFDs on major indices, allowing traders to diversify their portfolios through a single broker account.

How does leverage work on Valutrades accounts?

Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital. Retail leverage is capped by regulation, while professional or offshore accounts may access higher leverage, which increases both potential profits and risks.

What are the deposit and withdrawal methods available?

Valutrades accepts multiple funding options, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours, though timing may vary depending on the chosen method.

Does Valutrades offer a demo account?

Yes. Valutrades provides a free demo account with virtual funds so traders can practice strategies, test platforms, and gain confidence before committing real money in live markets.

What are spreads and costs like at Valutrades?

Valutrades offers competitive, raw ECN pricing with tight spreads starting near 0.0 pips on certain pairs. Commissions may apply depending on the account type and the specific instrument being traded.

How does negative balance protection work at Valutrades?

Negative balance protection ensures traders cannot lose more than their account balance, shielding them from owing additional funds during extreme market movements or unexpected volatility.

How can I contact customer support if I have issues?

Valutrades provides customer support via live chat, email, and phone during trading hours. Support teams assist with account setup, deposits, withdrawals, and trading queries to resolve concerns promptly.