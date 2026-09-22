Overall, Trade245 is a trustworthy and low-risk broker with an overall rating of 7 out of 10. Trade245 is authorized and regulated by the FSCA and offers leverage up to 1:500.

Is Trade245 regulated in South Africa?

Trade245 is commonly listed as a South Africa-based forex and CFD broker with FSCA regulation, which is an important trust factor for local traders. However, South Africans should still verify the exact legal entity, FSP number, and licence status directly with the FSCA before opening an account, because broker protections can depend on which entity holds the account. Local regulation is more relevant for SA traders than vague claims such as “globally regulated.”

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Trade245 a good broker for South African beginners?

Trade245 may suit South African beginners who want MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5, forex and CFD markets, and a lower-barrier trading setup. However, beginners should start with a demo account, check spreads and withdrawal rules, and avoid using high leverage until they understand the risks. South African traders should also read recent user feedback, especially around withdrawals and support, before depositing larger amounts.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Available through promotional offers (varies by region) 💸Fees Low trading fees with zero deposit fees and competitive withdrawal costs 📉Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts; commission applies on ECN only 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets with fast processing and no hidden fees 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 for web, desktop, and mobile trading 🛡️Regulation FSCA 🔐Trust Score High trust score due to transparency, regulation, and secure trading environment ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within 24 hours depending on payment method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Trade245 Spider chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Requires no minimum deposit Limited market instruments and products No deposit or withdrawal fees Customer support is limited Welcome bonus Commission could be more competitive Offers a transparent cost structure Spreads could be tighter

Overview

Since its recent establishment, Trade245 has already experienced some impressive growth thanks to its strong offering, which comes with a range of trade-enhancing services.

Using the broker’s advanced trading environment, traders are able to take advantage of tailored and customizable features in order to better meet their trading goals, particularly through the wide range of account types that serve a variety of different specific trading needs.

Both beginner and advanced traders will certainly appreciate the relatively low spreads, commission-free accounts, and ultra-fast execution across an impressive selection of trading instruments, including FX pairs, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities CFDs.

Traders are provided full access to the market-leading MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms; as such, MetaQuotes is considered to be the most popular online trading platform to access the global markets, aimed at giving you the control to help you trade with speed, security, and reliability.

Is Trade245 a good broker for South African traders?

Trade245 is a South Africa-based forex and CFD broker that offers access to markets such as forex, indices, commodities, shares, and CFDs through trading platforms like MetaTrader. It may appeal to South African traders who want local broker access, multiple account options, and high-leverage trading. However, traders should always verify the exact Trade245 entity they are opening an account with, confirm the FSCA licence details, and understand the risks of CFD and leveraged forex trading before depositing funds.

Is Trade245 regulated in South Africa?

Trade245 is linked to South African FSCA-regulated entities, with reviews and broker information referencing Red Pine Capital (Pty) Ltd as an authorised financial services provider. South African traders should still check the broker’s current licence and entity details directly with the FSCA before opening an account, because the protection you receive depends on the exact company holding your trading account and the legal terms that apply. Global or offshore registration should not be treated as the same as South African regulatory protection.

Features Offered

Trade245 offers a wide range of features designed to accommodate both beginner and experienced traders.

The platform supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which are known for their advanced charting tools, automated trading, and user-friendly interfaces.

Traders can choose from various account types, including Cent, Standard, and ECN accounts, with flexible leverage up to 1:500.

Trade245 also provides competitive spreads, commission-free trading options, and attractive bonus promotions such as deposit matches and no-deposit bonuses.

Additional features include a demo account for practice, 24/7 customer support, and mobile and web trading platforms for convenient access anytime, anywhere.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Cent, Standard, Pro, and ECN accounts designed for different experience levels ⚖️ Leverage High leverage available, up to 1:500 depending on account type and instrument 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts; Standard accounts are commission-free 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, commodities, metals, energies, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs 🖥️ Trading Platforms MT4 and MT5 for desktop, web, and mobile ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available on request for eligible accounts 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered to active traders who meet minimum trading volume requirements 👥 Copy Trading Supports copy trading through compatible third-party tools 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts and encrypted data protection 📋 Regulatory Oversight FSCA

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Trade245 are mixed but generally lean positive, with many traders praising the platform’s low minimum deposits, high leverage options, and fast trade execution.

Users appreciate the availability of MetaTrader 4 and 5, along with various account types that suit different trading styles. Bonus offers and promotional campaigns are frequently highlighted as attractive benefits.

However, some customers have expressed concerns about delayed withdrawals and inconsistent customer service response times.

Despite these issues, many traders find Trade245 to be a reliable and accessible broker, especially for those looking to start with a small investment and grow their trading experience.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally rated highly for user-friendly platforms, tight spreads, and fast withdrawals 👏Customer Satisfaction Traders report positive experiences with execution speed, account options, and platform reliability 📞Customer Service Support team praised for being responsive, helpful, and available through multiple communication channels

Customers Ratings

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 🔐 Compensation Amount Up to €20,000 per client 🔓 SSL Certificate Yes 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) Available 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Yes 🔓 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders Not typically offered

Trade245 Safety and Security

Trade245 claims to take safety seriously by holding all client funds in segregated bank accounts under its parent company, Red Pine Capital, which is licensed by South Africa’s FSCA.

According to its own site, this setup is meant to isolate customer money from company operations, and they also promise negative-balance protection, so traders supposedly cannot lose more than they deposit.

On paper, they offer fast withdrawals and use trusted platforms (MT4/MT5), reinforcing their professional image.

However, third-party reviews paint a more troubling picture: many users report withdrawal delays or rejections, poor customer service, and general trust issues.

What security measures does Trade245 use to protect client funds?

Trade245 states that it protects client funds by keeping them in segregated bank accounts, separate from company operations. The broker also claims to provide negative-balance protection, ensuring traders cannot lose more than their deposited capital.

How does Trade245 ensure a safe trading environment?

The broker explains that it uses secure trading platforms and internal monitoring procedures to maintain a stable environment. However, traders should still approach with caution, as user feedback and independent assessments often highlight concerns about withdrawal reliability and overall transparency.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FSCA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept in separate accounts to prevent misuse and enhance financial safety 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional protection through coverage that safeguards eligible client funds 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains solid capital reserves to support financial stability and operational reliability 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Strong encryption and secure protocols help protect crypto-related account activity 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures traders cannot lose more than their account balance, even during high volatility 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and strict internal controls promote transparency and operational integrity

Trade245 at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Johannesburg, South Africa 📅 Year Founded 2020 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1683,52. 💳 Deposit Options Visa/Mastercard Skrill MPesa Ozow 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa/Mastercard Skrill MPesa Ozow 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English Only 👥 Customer Support Languages English Only 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Trade245 Account Types

Trade245 offers an impressive selection of tailored account types, which currently include Bonus 100, Bonus Rescue, No Bonus, Swap Free, Zero Spread, Cent, and Weekend Trader Accounts.

However, interested traders should be aware that the available selection of accounts can be subject to continual change at the broker’s discretion, with some options, such as the Swap Free and Weekend Trader Account, only available for a limited time.

Bonus 100 Account

This account grants you a 100% deposit bonus, effectively doubling your trading capital. With leverage up to 1:500, it’s designed for traders who want to maximise their exposure using bonus funds.

The spreads are variable and start from about 1 pip, and trading is done on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

Because of the bonus, it’s well-suited for traders who are comfortable with higher risk and want to potentially amplify their gains but must carefully monitor margin, since bonus funds may be removed under certain balance conditions.

No Bonus Account

Ideal for traders who prefer straightforward, clean trading without any bonus entanglements.

Like other account types, the No Bonus account supports up to 1:500 leverage and has variable spreads from around 1 pip.

As there is no bonus applied, your trading balance reflects only your real-deposited funds, which can make risk management and withdrawals simpler and more transparent. This account runs on MT4.

Swap-Free Account

This account is tailored for traders who hold positions overnight and want to avoid swap (rollover) fees.

It supports leverage up to 1:500, uses variable spreads starting at roughly 1 pip, and does not include any bonus.

Because there are no overnight interest charges, this kind of account is especially useful for longer-term or swing-style traders, or for those who, for religious or personal reasons, prefer to avoid swap costs. It’s offered on MT4.

Zero Spread Account

For traders who prioritise tight pricing and execution precision, the Zero Spread account offers spreads from 0 pips.

To make up for this, there’s a fixed commission of US$10 per lot. Trade245 marks zero-spread instruments with a “.z” suffix (for example, EURUSD.z) so you know which symbols are available under this pricing model.

This account has high leverage (up to 1:500) and runs on MT4. It’s particularly suited for scalpers or high-frequency traders who need very tight entry and exit points.

Bonus 245 Account

This is the most aggressive bonus option: Trade245 gives a 245% bonus on your deposited funds, giving you more than triple your capital for trading.

Leverage reaches up to 1:500, and spreads remain variable from around 1 pip.

Because the bonus significantly boosts your equity, this account can be attractive for traders seeking high risk/high reward — but traders must closely monitor their available balance, as the bonus may be removed if equity drops below certain levels.

Bonus Rescue Account

This account type offers a partial safety net: when you deposit, Trade245 applies a 25% “drawdown rescue” bonus.

This means that if your trades move against you, the bonus may help cushion losses up to a point.

Like other accounts, it supports leverage up to 1:500, uses variable spreads from around 1 pip, and functions on the MT4 platform.

It’s a middle-ground option — less aggressive than the 245% bonus account, but still gives additional margin compared to a no-bonus account.

Micro Account

Designed for beginners or traders working with very small capital, the Micro account allows trading in micro-lots (0.01 lots).

It supports leverage up to 1:500 and is offered on both MT4 and MT5 platforms, giving flexibility in which environment you prefer.

Spreads are variable and start from about 1 pip. The minimum deposit is quite low, making this account ideal for testing strategies, learning the markets, or trading with minimal financial exposure.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does Trade245 offer?

Trade245 provides several account options designed for different trading needs, including commission-free accounts, raw-spread accounts, and accounts tailored for beginners with lower minimum deposits. Each account varies in spreads, execution speed, and trading conditions to suit different experience levels.

How do I choose the right Trade245 account type?

To select the best account, traders should consider their experience level, preferred trading strategy, and budget. Beginners often choose standard accounts with zero commission, while experienced or active traders may prefer raw-spread accounts for tighter pricing and faster execution.

How to open a Trade245 Account – Step by Step

Step 1 — Choose account type & start registration

Go to Trade245’s sign-up/registration page, pick the account type that suits you (Micro, No-Bonus, Zero-Spread, Bonus accounts, Swap-Free, etc.), then click Register or Open Account.

Provide basic details (full name, email, phone) and create a secure password. Tip: Use an email you check and enable a password manager.

Step 2 — Complete KYC / identity verification

Upload required documents: a government ID or passport (photo page), and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement dated within 3 months).

Some brokers also ask for a selfie or video verification.

Fill any extra profile fields (employment, trading experience) so your account isn’t delayed.

Step 3 — Fund your account & understand the terms

Choose a deposit method (card, bank transfer, e-wallet — check available options) and deposit the minimum required for your account type.

Read deposit/withdrawal rules, bonus terms (if using a bonus account), and margin/leverage.

If you want, start with a demo first to practice before funding a live account.

Step 4 — Download the platform, set up security, and place your first trade

Download MT4/MT5 or the broker’s platform, log in with the credentials provided, and test a small trade to confirm execution and withdrawals.

Enable two-factor authentication where available, verify withdrawal methods (you may need to confirm your card or bank), and keep customer support details handy.

Final tip: check withdrawal processing times and any bonus withdrawal conditions before trading large sizes.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Trade245 Fees and Spreads

Trade245 offers competitive trading fees and flexible spreads.

Deposit methods are free of charge, while spreads vary depending on the account type, starting around 1 pip for standard accounts.

Their Zero-Spread Account provides spreads from 0.0 pips but applies a commission of $10 per lot.

Overnight trades incur swap fees unless using a Swap-Free (Islamic) account, which eliminates these charges.

Overall, Trade245 provides transparent costs with options to suit both low-cost and active traders.

What are the typical spreads on Trade245 accounts?

Trade245 offers variable spreads depending on the account type. Standard accounts have spreads starting from around 1 pip, while the Zero-Spread Account provides ultra-tight spreads from 0.0 pips but includes a commission of $10 per lot.

Are there any fees for deposits or holding trades overnight on Trade245?

Deposits on Trade245 are completely free across all payment methods. However, holding trades overnight incurs a swap fee unless you use a Swap-Free (Islamic) account, which avoids these overnight charges entirely.

🧾 Account Type 📉 Spreads 💵 Commission 🔁 Swap Fees 💤 Inactivity Fee 🎁 Bonus 100 From 1 pip None Applies (unless Swap-Free) $50/month after 3 months inactivity 🛟 Bonus Rescue From 1 pip None Applies (unless Swap-Free) $50/month after 3 months inactivity 🚫 No Bonus From 1 pip None Applies (unless Swap-Free) $50/month after 3 months inactivity 🕋 Swap-Free From 1 pip None None (Sharia-compliant) $50/month after 3 months inactivity 🧾 Zero Spread From 0 pip $10 per lot Applies $50/month after 3 months inactivity

Trade245 Trading Platforms

Traders can analyze financial markets, perform advanced trading operations, run trading robots (Expert Advisors), and copy deals of other traders.

Traders can analyze financial markets, perform advanced trading operations, run trading robots (Expert Advisors), and copy deals of other traders. Three trade execution modes, including Instant Execution, as well as 2 market, 4 pending, and 2 stop orders, and a trailing stop function.

Three trade execution modes, including Instant Execution, as well as 2 market, 4 pending, and 2 stop orders, and a trailing stop function. Quick trading functions allow sending trading orders straight from the chart with one click.

Quick trading functions allow sending trading orders straight from the chart with one click. The built-in tick chart feature provides an accurate method for determining entry and exit points.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is the core trading platform provided by Trade245 and is known for its stability, speed, and simplicity.

It supports trading across forex, indices, equities, and CFDs, making it suitable for a wide range of traders.

MT4 offers powerful charting, dozens of technical indicators, customizable tools, and the ability to automate strategies using Expert Advisors.

Trade245 integrates MT4 across most of its account types, ensuring traders get consistent performance whether on desktop, mobile, or web-based access.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is Trade245’s more advanced multi-asset platform, designed for traders who want deeper analytical tools and faster execution.

It includes more timeframes, more built-in indicators, enhanced order types, and a more modern interface compared to MT4.

MT5 also supports trading in additional asset classes, including stocks and futures.

On Trade245, MT5 is particularly used for specialized account options like the Weekend Trader accounts, offering extended flexibility for traders who prefer expanded market access.

Desktop and Mobile Platforms

Both MT4 and MT5 are available on desktop versions for Windows and on mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Desktop platforms are ideal for traders who rely heavily on advanced technical analysis, automated systems, and customized layouts.

The mobile versions provide a streamlined interface for monitoring markets, managing trades, and reacting quickly to price movements while on the go.

This combination allows Trade245 clients to maintain full control of their trading activities from any device.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Trade245 offer to its clients?

Trade245 provides access to multiple trading platforms, including the widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). These platforms support desktop, web, and mobile versions, allowing traders to manage positions, analyze markets, and execute trades seamlessly from any device.

Are Trade245 trading platforms suitable for beginners and advanced traders?

Yes, Trade245 platforms cater to all experience levels. Beginners benefit from intuitive interfaces, educational tools, and demo accounts, while advanced traders can access sophisticated charting, automated trading, custom indicators, and advanced order types to optimize trading strategies.

Trade245 Deposits and Withdrawals

A minimum deposit amount is not required in order to register for a broker account with Trade245.

That said, the broker does go on to recommend that traders ensure that they make a minimum deposit of at least $100 into their account in order to be able to enjoy flexible and profitable trades.

It is also important to know that traders cannot deposit less than $5 into their accounts, which is a low cut-off amount.

The lack of a minimum deposit makes this broker an affordable option for many beginner traders.

What payment methods does Trade245 accept for deposits and withdrawals?

Trade245 supports a variety of payment methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Deposits are generally processed instantly, while withdrawals may take 1–3 business days, depending on the chosen method.

Are there any fees or minimum amounts for depositing or withdrawing on Trade245?

Trade245 does not charge fees for deposits, and most withdrawal methods are free, though some payment providers may apply their own charges. Minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts vary by method, ensuring flexibility for both new and experienced traders.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller), local payment options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, local withdrawal methods ⏱️ Processing Time Instant to a few hours depending on method Typically within 24 hours (may vary by provider) 💵 Minimum Amount Starts from $10 (varies by method) Varies by method, generally low minimums 💳 Fees No deposit fees charged by Trade245 Low or no withdrawal fees; third-party fees may apply

Trade245 Leverage

Trade245 offers very high leverage—up to 1:500 on a variety of instruments including major forex pairs, indices, and commodities.

This means you can control a significantly larger position than your account balance would normally allow, amplifying both potential profits and losses.

Importantly, you can adjust your leverage through your Trade245 dashboard, giving you flexibility to align your risk exposure with your trading strategy.

However, because higher leverage magnifies the downside as well as the upside, careful risk management like setting tight stop‑losses and monitoring your margin level is critical.

Trade245 vs Etoro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1683,52. $1000 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:500 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Trade245 Awards

Trade245 provides a research and educational section aimed at helping traders, especially beginners, improve their understanding of financial markets.

The platform offers trading insights, educational materials, and analytical tools for instruments such as forex, indices, stocks, and commodities.

Their research resources focus on market trends, trading strategies, and risk management techniques, though they are primarily integrated into their platform rather than offering independent, in-depth market reports.

Overall, Trade245’s research is designed to support informed trading decisions and enhance users’ knowledge and confidence in market analysis.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager: Aristos Panteli serves as a Senior Account Manager, providing professional guidance and personalized support to clients.

⭐ Great Assistance from Aristos Panteli: Clients consistently report receiving great assistance from Aristos Panteli, highlighting his responsiveness and helpful approach.

⭐ I Have Worked with Many Different: I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his expertise, attentiveness, and commitment to ensuring a smooth trading experience.

Conclusion Overall, Trade245 can be summarized as a credible and relatively trustworthy broker that provides a solid range of trading features for both beginner and experienced traders. It is considered to carry an average level of risk, which is common in the online trading industry, especially with brokers operating under offshore regulation. However, its registration with South Africa's FSCA does add a layer of oversight and reassurance for users. Trade245 is well-regarded for its competitive trading fees and tight spreads, especially on its ECN and Zero accounts, which make it an attractive option for active traders looking to minimize costs. Additionally, the broker offers flexible account types, generous bonuses, and promotional campaigns that cater to various trading styles and budget levels.

Disclaimer

TRADE245 warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading carry a substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with TRADE245, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. TRADE245 warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss. Movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, TRADE245 cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer.

You might also like:

Trade245 Account Types Overview

Trade245 Demo Account

Trade245 Fees and Spreads

Trade245 Islamic Account Overview

Trade245 Minimum Deposit

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Trade245 a legitimate broker?

Yes, Trade245 is a regulated broker offering forex and CFD trading. It is registered in South Africa and has gained mixed reviews, with users praising leverage options but raising concerns over withdrawal delays and customer service responsiveness.

What are the pros of using Trade245?

Trade245 offers high leverage, low minimum deposits, various account types, and MetaTrader platforms. Traders appreciate bonus promotions and fast trade execution. However, some caution is advised due to occasional customer service issues and platform reliability concerns.

Are there any withdrawal issues with Trade245?

Some users report withdrawal delays or requiring multiple follow-ups. Others have smooth transactions. It’s important to verify your account and follow all withdrawal guidelines to avoid issues. Always review terms before making a deposit.

Does Trade245 offer demo accounts?

Yes, Trade245 provides demo accounts for beginners and experienced traders to practice strategies without risk. The demo simulates live market conditions, making it useful for skill development before transitioning to a real-money trading account.

Is Trade245 suitable for beginners?

Trade245 offers a user-friendly platform, demo accounts, and various account types, making it beginner-friendly. However, limited educational resources mean new traders may need external training or mentorship to understand the risks and basics of forex trading.

What trading platforms does Trade245 use?

Trade245 supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), both known for their advanced charting, indicators, and automated trading. These platforms are widely used and appreciated for their flexibility and mobile compatibility across devices.

Are Trade245’s bonuses worth it?

Trade245 offers attractive bonuses, like deposit matches. While appealing, they come with strict terms, including trading volume requirements before withdrawal. Traders should read bonus policies thoroughly to avoid misunderstandings and ensure eligibility for withdrawals.

How is Trade245’s customer service?

Customer service receives mixed reviews. Some users praise the 24/7 support and helpful agents, while others report slow response times. The experience may vary depending on the issue and time of contact. Patience may be necessary.

What are the fees and spreads like on Trade245?

Trade245 offers competitive spreads and low or zero commissions on some accounts. Spreads vary by account type and market conditions. It’s advisable to compare account options to select the one best aligned with your strategy.

Can I trust Trade245 with my money?

Trade245 is regulated by South Africa’s FSCA, offering some level of trust. However, mixed reviews on withdrawals and service mean traders should start small, research thoroughly, and proceed with caution to avoid potential financial risks.