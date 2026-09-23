Tier1FX is a Malta-based forex and CFD broker that has been operating since 2013 under Hogg Capital Investments Limited. This is not really a broker aimed at traders looking to start with a $10 deposit. Its focus is much more on execution: DMA/STP routing, institutional liquidity and access to MT4, JForex, Fortex 6 and FIX API connectivity.

Is Tier1FX regulated for South African traders?

Yes, Tier1FX is regulated, but not in South Africa. The broker operates through Hogg Capital Investments Limited, registration number C 18954, which is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

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Can South African traders open an account with Tier1FX?

South Africa is not currently included in Tier1FX's published list of restricted jurisdictions. That means South African residents may be able to apply, although approval still depends on the broker's KYC and compliance checks.

The current site-wide restriction notice names the United States and its territories, Turkey, India and Japan. There is an older FAQ page showing a different list, which is exactly why I would confirm eligibility during the application rather than relying on an old page or cached search result.

quick verdict: Tier1FX is an MFSA-regulated European broker with a EUR 1,000 minimum initial deposit, DMA/STP execution and more than 50 forex pairs. The platform choice is better than average if you are a technical trader: MT4, JForex, Fortex 6 and FIX API are all available. South Africa is not currently listed in the broker's published restrictions, but Tier1FX is not FSCA-regulated and ZAR is not offered as a standard base currency. For South African traders, that means the offshore regulatory setup, conversion from rand and international bank charges deserve as much attention as the trading spreads.

Tier1FX Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons MFSA-regulated European broker Not regulated by the FSCA Established in 2013 EUR 1,000 minimum initial deposit DMA/STP agency execution ZAR account not currently listed Broker states it does not profit from client losses Bank transfer is the main funding method Segregated client funds Withdrawal fees apply Negative balance protection for retail clients Dormant-account fee can apply after one year Investor Compensation Scheme protection for eligible clients Retail leverage capped by European rules MT4 available MT5 is not currently listed JForex available No cTrader Fortex available Less beginner-focused than many mass-market brokers FIX API available Fee structure includes commissions per lot or contract Algorithmic trading supported No standard card or e-wallet funding highlighted Hedging and scalping allowed Limited emphasis on beginner education Low average EUR/USD spread South African bank conversion costs can apply No maintenance fee Crypto CFDs limited compared with crypto-focused brokers

Overview

Founded in 2013.

Operated by Hogg Capital Investments Limited.

Company registration number C 18954.

Regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Operates within the MiFID II framework.

South Africa is not currently listed among the broker's restricted countries.

Not regulated by South Africa's FSCA.

EUR 1,000 minimum initial deposit or equivalent.

EUR and USD are listed as the main account base currencies.

Pure agency brokerage model.

STP/DMA execution.

Broker states that it does not profit from client losses.

More than 50 forex pairs.

Tier1FX feels different from the typical retail broker built around tiny deposits and aggressive leverage. The broker talks far more about routing, liquidity and execution than account promotions.

Under its agency setup, Tier1FX says orders are routed through DMA/STP infrastructure to outside liquidity providers without dealer intervention. It also advertises market execution and no requotes.

That is the sort of setup an active trader, scalper or automated-system user is more likely to care about. If you only place a few swing trades a month, FIX connectivity and low-latency infrastructure may be interesting on paper without making much difference to your actual trading.

Is Tier1FX a good broker for South African traders?

There are several reasons an experienced South African forex trader might look at Tier1FX. The platform choice alone is unusual. You get MT4, JForex, Fortex 6 and FIX API rather than being locked into one proprietary platform.

Expert Advisors, algorithmic strategies, hedging and scalping are supported. Tier1FX also publishes a fair amount of technical information about execution, contract sizes and commissions. One restriction to note: the broker says arbitrage strategies are not allowed.

Is Tier1FX regulated in South Africa?

No. Tier1FX is not currently authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

The broker is regulated in Malta through Hogg Capital Investments Limited. That does not make it an unregulated broker, but it does mean a South African client is relying on an overseas regulatory structure. Complaints, investor-compensation rules, and the contractual relationship sit under the Maltese entity rather than an FSCA-regulated South African company.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

50+ forex pairs.

Spot precious metals.

Spot commodities.

Index CFDs.

Crypto CFDs.

Multi-asset trading.

MetaTrader 4.

JForex.

Fortex 6.

FIX API.

MT4-to-FIX API connectivity.

Expert Advisors.

Algorithmic trading.

Scalping.

Hedging.

STP execution.

Feature Availability Forex Yes Forex Pairs 50+ Precious Metals Yes Commodities Yes Indices Yes Crypto CFDs Yes MT4 Yes MT5 No JForex Yes Fortex 6 Yes FIX API Yes Expert Advisors Yes Scalping Yes Hedging Yes Demo Account Yes DMA/STP Yes Negative Balance Protection Retail clients ZAR Base Account Not currently listed Support 24/5 support line

Tier1FX Execution Model Explained

Tier1FX describes itself as a pure agency broker. In practical terms, the broker says client orders are sent to external liquidity rather than being handled through a dealing desk that takes the other side of the trade.

Its published trading conditions refer to DMA/STP market execution, no requotes and no dealer intervention.

DMA/STP order routing.

Market execution.

No traditional requotes.

Expert Advisors allowed on supported platforms.

Scalping allowed.

Hedging allowed.

Arbitrage strategies not permitted.

Retail stop-out level listed at 50%.

Stop and limit orders can be placed close to market, subject to platform and market conditions.

Execution matters most when the strategy is sensitive to a few tenths of a pip or to the speed and quality of fills. Scalpers and automated traders will care about this much more than someone holding a position for several days.

There is still no such thing as a guaranteed fill in a fast market. DMA or low-latency infrastructure can improve how orders are handled, but it does not remove slippage, gaps or liquidity risk.

Tier1FX Customer Reviews

Tier1FX has a much smaller public-review footprint than the big retail names. I would be careful about drawing a conclusion from a handful of ratings either way.

If you are checking customer feedback, recent withdrawal experiences, verification delays, support response and execution complaints are more useful than an old star rating with no detail behind it.

Tier1FX has fewer public retail reviews than many large mass-market brokers.

The broker's own website concentrates more on execution, liquidity, regulation, and trading technology.

I would not invent or repeat an unverified numerical customer score just to fill the section.

Recent detailed comments are more useful than isolated ratings with no explanation.

There is also the MFSA's previous warning about a clone site impersonating Tier1FX. Because of that history, checking that you are on the genuine tier1fx.com domain before uploading personal or banking information is worth doing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Tier1FX Safety and Security

The company also participates in Malta's Investor Compensation Scheme. According to the MFSA, the scheme can cover 90% of an eligible investor's net claim up to EUR 20,000 when a qualifying licensed investment firm cannot meet eligible obligations.

That is insolvency-related protection. It does not refund a bad trade, a margin call or losses caused by the market moving against you.

Retail clients also receive negative balance protection. With leveraged CFDs, that matters because an extreme move can otherwise leave an account below zero.

How does Tier1FX protect client funds?

Tier1FX says client funds are held in segregated accounts with reputable banks. The purpose is to keep client money separate from the company's operating capital.

Again, segregation is not protection against trading losses. If a leveraged position moves against you, the account can still lose some or all of the capital you deposited.

Is Tier1FX protected by an Investor Compensation Scheme?

Eligible clients may have access to Malta's Investor Compensation Scheme if a qualifying MFSA-licensed investment firm is unable to meet eligible obligations.

The MFSA states that compensation is generally 90% of the firm's net liability to an eligible investor, capped at EUR 20,000 per person. Eligibility matters. Professional and institutional clients may not receive the same protection, so I would check the rules that apply to your account classification rather than assuming you are automatically covered.

Tier1FX at a Glance

Feature Tier1FX Founded 2013 Legal Company Hogg Capital Investments Limited Registration Number C 18954 Regulator MFSA MiFID II Yes FSCA Regulation No South African Clients Not named in current published restrictions; subject to approval Minimum Initial Deposit EUR 1,000 or equivalent Base Currencies EUR, USD Execution STP/DMA Forex Pairs 50+ Minimum FX Trade 0.01 lot Average EUR/USD Spread Around 0.2 pips MT4 Yes JForex Yes Fortex 6 Yes FIX API Yes MT5 No Retail Major FX Leverage Up to 1:30 Professional Elective Leverage Up to 1:100 Other Eligible Clients Up to 1:200 Negative Balance Protection Retail clients Stop-Out Level 50% Deposits Bank transfer Support 24/5 line Open an Account Open Account

Tier1FX Accounts

Tier1FX does not use the usual Standard, Gold and VIP account ladder. Accounts are structured more around who owns the account and how the client is classified.

You can open an Individual, Joint or Corporate Account. Eligible experienced clients can apply for Professional classification, and Demo Accounts are available for testing the platforms.

The basic trading setup is similar across classifications, although leverage, fees and regulatory protections can change.

Account Typical User Minimum Deposit Leverage Main Features Individual Account Retail trader EUR 1,000 or equivalent Up to 1:30 retail MT4, JForex, Fortex Joint Account Two account holders EUR 1,000 or equivalent Classification dependent Shared ownership Corporate Account Company / legal entity Confirm with Tier1FX Classification dependent Corporate ownership Professional Classification Eligible experienced trader Account-specific Up to 1:100 Reduced retail restrictions Demo Account Practice trader None Simulated Virtual trading Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Individual Account

The Individual Account is the normal option if you are opening a Tier1FX account in your own name.

EUR 1,000 minimum initial deposit or equivalent.

ESMA leverage limits for retail traders.

Negative balance protection for retail clients.

Minimum forex trade size of 0.01 lot.

EUR and USD listed as the main account currencies.

MT4, JForex and Fortex available.

Algorithmic trading permitted.

Hedging and scalping allowed.

Joint Account

A Joint Account is available when two people want to hold the trading account together. Both applicants need to go through verification.

Both account holders must complete KYC.

Identity documents are required from both applicants.

Recent proof of address is required.

A Joint Account application must be completed.

The Client Agreement applies to both holders.

Additional compliance documents can be requested.

Tier1FX currently accepts passports, national identity cards or driving licences as qualifying ID, subject to its verification rules. Proof of address generally needs to be no more than three months old.

Corporate Account

Corporate Accounts are intended for companies and other qualifying legal entities. The paperwork is naturally heavier than it is for a personal account.

Designed for legal entities.

Company documents required.

Directors and beneficial owners may need verification.

Trading conditions can vary according to client classification.

Institutional or professional terms can differ from standard retail terms.

Exact funding and account requirements should be confirmed with Tier1FX.

Professional Client Classification

Experienced retail clients who meet the relevant criteria can request Professional classification. The attraction is mainly higher leverage and fewer retail restrictions, but there is a trade-off: some retail protections are reduced.

Eligibility criteria apply.

Maximum leverage can reach 1:100.

Crypto CFDs remain capped at 1:2.

Different restrictions can apply.

Professional clients receive fewer protections than retail clients.

Classification follows MiFID rules.

Demo Account

A Demo Account is available if you want to learn the platform or run a strategy before putting real capital behind it.

No deposit required.

More than one Demo Account can be opened.

MT4 and JForex practice available.

Useful for testing Expert Advisors.

Useful for learning order entry and platform tools.

Demo fills cannot fully reproduce live liquidity, slippage or the pressure of trading real money.

What types of accounts does Tier1FX offer?

Tier1FX offers Individual, Joint and Corporate Accounts, along with Professional client classification and Demo Accounts. The setup is based on ownership and regulatory status rather than marketing labels such as Gold or VIP.

What is the Tier1FX minimum deposit?

The minimum initial deposit is EUR 1,000 or the equivalent in another supported currency. Tier1FX says there is no minimum for later top-up deposits.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Tier1FX Account

The application is handled through the Tier1FX Client Portal. You will need to provide personal and financial information, complete the regulatory assessment and upload KYC documents.

Step 1 – Start the Tier1FX Application

Go to the official Tier1FX website.

Select the Live Account option.

Create your Client Portal access.

Enter your legal name and contact details.

Select South Africa as your real country of residence.

Step 2 – Enter Your Personal Information

Complete your residential details.

Provide your date of birth and nationality.

Enter the requested financial information.

Provide employment or source-of-funds information where requested.

Use the same details shown on your identification documents.

Step 3 – Complete the Trading Assessment

Answer questions about your trading experience.

Confirm your understanding of leveraged CFDs.

Provide information about your investment knowledge.

Complete the MiFID appropriateness assessment where required.

Answer accurately. There is no benefit in claiming experience you do not have.

Step 4 – Upload Verification Documents

Upload a passport, national ID card or driving licence.

Provide recent proof of address.

Accepted examples include utility bills, bank statements and government residence certificates.

Proof of address generally needs to be less than three months old.

Tier1FX can ask for extra documents during compliance review.

Step 5 – Choose Your Account and Platform

Select the correct account ownership structure.

Choose the account currency available to you.

Select MT4, JForex, Fortex or the appropriate professional setup.

Check the commission schedule for your account currency.

Confirm the leverage attached to your client classification.

Step 6 – Deposit Funds

Open the Transfers section in the Client Portal.

Use the bank-transfer details supplied by Tier1FX.

Your first deposit needs to meet the EUR 1,000 equivalent minimum.

The bank account must be in your own name.

Third-party transfers are not accepted.

If you are sending money from South Africa, check the bank's international transfer and FX conversion charges first.

Step 7 – Access the Trading Platform

Download or open the selected platform.

Log in using the credentials provided by Tier1FX.

Check the live spread and commission before placing a trade.

Look at the contract specification and current swap rate.

Confirm leverage for the exact instrument.

Size the position based on the amount of capital you are actually prepared to risk.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Tier1FX Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Tier1FX separates the spread from the commission. I prefer looking at pricing this way because it makes it harder to mistake a very tight quoted spread for the full trading cost.

Forex, commodities, CFDs and crypto CFDs have their own published commission schedules. The spread sits on top of that.

Trading Cost EUR Account USD Account Forex Commission EUR 2.50 per standard lot per side USD 2.75 per standard lot per side Commodity Commission EUR 3.00 per standard lot per side USD 3.25 per standard lot per side CFD Commission EUR 0.25 per contract per side USD 0.30 per contract per side Crypto CFD Commission 0.10% of notional value 0.10% of notional value Deposit by Bank Wire Free from Tier1FX Free from Tier1FX Withdrawal Fee EUR 15 USD 20 Maintenance Fee None None Dormant Fee Can apply after 1 year Can apply after 1 year

Tier1FX currently advertises an average all-session EUR/USD spread of about 0.2 pips . Do not stop the calculation there.

. Do not stop the calculation there. On a EUR-denominated account, for example, forex commission is EUR 2.50 per standard lot per side. That means you pay commission when opening the trade and again when closing it. Any swap charges, currency conversion and banking costs are separate again.

For active trading, the number that matters is the complete round-trip cost.

Does Tier1FX charge an inactivity fee?

There is no dormant-account fee during the first year of inactivity. After more than one year, Tier1FX's detailed fee schedule and FAQ state that a monthly fee of EUR 20, GBP 20 or USD 20 can apply, depending on the account currency.

The broker also says an inactive account may be placed into read-only mode after six months, while a zero-balance account can be archived after six months.

Does Tier1FX charge overnight fees?

Yes. Positions held overnight can attract swap or rollover charges. The actual rate depends on the instrument and whether you are long or short, so check the current contract specification before holding a leveraged position for several days.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Tier1FX Trading Platforms

The platform range is one of the stronger parts of the Tier1FX offering if you are technically minded. The current choice includes MetaTrader 4, JForex, Fortex 6, FIX API and an MT4-to-FIX API solution.

That gives you a conventional retail terminal, alternative professional platforms and direct connectivity for automated systems.

MetaTrader 4 – MT4

MT4 will be the most familiar option for most forex traders. Tier1FX uses the normal MetaTrader interface on top of its DMA/STP execution setup.

MT4 desktop.

Mobile MT4 for iOS and Android.

Fortex WebTrader connection.

100+ instruments.

Average EUR/USD spread around 0.2 pips.

85+ pre-installed indicators.

Custom indicators.

Expert Advisors.

Minimum forex position of 0.01 lot.

Market Depth through the web environment.

One-click execution.

JForex

JForex is the alternative for traders who prefer Dukascopy's technology and the SWFX environment rather than MetaTrader.

ECN-oriented professional platform.

Desktop and web versions.

Mobile applications.

Full market depth.

180+ indicators.

Integrated technical-analysis tools.

Algorithmic trading.

Visual JForex strategy builder.

Wide range of order types.

FX, commodities, indices and stock CFDs.

Fortex 6

Fortex 6 is aimed more at active and professional traders. The appeal here is execution and market access rather than having the most familiar retail interface.

Professional trading environment.

Designed for active and high-frequency trading.

Access to Tier1FX liquidity.

Advanced execution functions.

Multi-asset support.

Web-based access through the wider Fortex environment.

Works with Tier1FX's DMA/STP infrastructure.

FIX API

FIX API is for traders who want direct electronic connectivity rather than clicking orders through a normal retail platform. This is mainly relevant to proprietary systems, professional algo traders and institutional-style setups.

DMA access to FX, metals and CFD liquidity.

High-frequency message handling.

Direct MT4 bridge connectivity.

NY4 infrastructure.

Beeks Financial Cloud cross-connection.

Back-office Web API integration.

Compatible with proprietary systems.

Professional post-trade reporting.

FIX API on MT4

This is useful if you already have a working MT4 Expert Advisor and do not want to rebuild the entire strategy just to move to a FIX-based setup.

Existing MT4 Expert Advisors can be used.

No complete strategy recoding required.

Execution takes place through the FIX account.

Fortex professional interface available.

MT4 hedging supported.

Commission and swaps are charged in the FIX account.

Post-trade reporting available.

Platform Feature MT4 JForex Fortex 6 FIX API Desktop Yes Yes Yes Custom connection Web Yes Yes Yes API-based Mobile Yes Yes Device/setup dependent No conventional app Expert Advisors Yes Alternative automation Professional automation Algorithmic systems Market Depth Yes Yes Yes Direct liquidity Automated Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes Best Suited To Retail/algorithmic FX Advanced traders Active professionals Algo/institutional traders Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Which trading platforms does Tier1FX offer?

Tier1FX currently offers MetaTrader 4, JForex, Fortex 6, FIX API and an MT4-to-FIX API bridge.

Does Tier1FX offer MetaTrader 5?

No. MT5 is not currently part of Tier1FX's main platform list. If you do not want to use MT4, the alternatives are JForex, Fortex 6, or the FIX API, depending on your trading setup.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Tier1FX Deposit and Withdrawal

Funding is fairly old-school: bank transfer is the main route .

. Deposits need to come from a bank account held in your own name. Withdrawals are normally sent back to that same account, and third-party funding is not accepted.

Tier1FX says incoming international transfers can take around three to five business days to reach its bank account.

Funding Feature Tier1FX Bank Transfer Yes Credit / Debit Cards Not currently highlighted E-wallets Not currently highlighted Third-Party Funding No Minimum Initial Deposit EUR 1,000 or equivalent Minimum Top-Up None Tier1FX Deposit Fee Free EUR Withdrawal Fee EUR 15 USD Withdrawal Fee USD 20 GBP Withdrawal Fee GBP 15 ZAR Base Account Not listed Currency Conversion Can apply Open an Account Open Account

Does Tier1FX charge withdrawal fees?

Yes. Current bank-wire withdrawal fees are USD 20, EUR 15, or GBP 15. A receiving or intermediary bank can add its own fee as well.

How do Tier1FX withdrawals work?

Withdrawals normally go back to the bank account used to fund the trading account.

Tier1FX says requests received during its business hours are generally processed on the same business day. Requests submitted later move to the following working day. After that, an international bank transfer can take roughly three to five business days.

If the original bank account has been closed, support can help register another account in the same client's name.

Tier1FX Costs South African Traders Should Check

This is where I would spend a little more time if funding the account from South Africa.

The forex commission may be competitive, but it is only one part of the bill. With no standard ZAR account and bank transfer as the main funding method, getting money between South Africa and the brokerage account can add costs that are easy to overlook.

Cost to Check Why It Matters ZAR conversion Rand may need to be converted into EUR, USD or another supported transfer currency. International transfer fee Your South African bank may charge for the outward international payment. Intermediary bank charges Correspondent banks can deduct charges before the funds arrive. Tier1FX withdrawal fee Tier1FX currently lists USD 20, EUR 15 or GBP 15 for bank-wire withdrawals. Spread and commission Your real trading cost includes both the market spread and per-side commission. Overnight swap Positions held overnight can incur instrument-specific financing charges.

For a South African account, I would compare the likely monthly all-in cost rather than judging Tier1FX on the advertised EUR/USD spread alone.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Tier1FX Leverage

There is no single leverage figure for every Tier1FX account. It depends on the instrument and the way the client is classified.

Retail accounts follow European product-intervention limits. Professional and certain other eligible clients can receive higher maximum leverage, but moving away from retail classification can also mean losing some protections.

Client / Market Maximum Leverage Retail – Major Forex 1:30 Retail – Non-Major Forex 1:20 Retail – Gold 1:20 Retail – Major Indices 1:20 Retail – Other Commodities 1:10 Retail – Non-Major Equity Indices 1:10 Retail – Crypto CFDs 1:2 Elective Professional Client Up to 1:100 Other Eligible Client Categories Up to 1:200 Professional / Other – Crypto CFDs 1:2

Tier1FX can also reduce leverage temporarily around extreme volatility, major economic events or unusual market conditions.

South African residence does not automatically give you access to 1:200 leverage. The actual figure depends on the classification Tier1FX gives the account and on the instrument being traded.

If leverage is an important part of your strategy, confirm the exact level that will apply to your own account before funding it.

Tier1FX Trading Instruments

Tier1FX is mainly a leveraged trading broker. It is not really trying to compete with a broad long-term investing platform offering thousands of cash shares and ETFs.

The current range includes more than 50 forex pairs, precious metals, spot commodities, index CFDs and crypto CFDs. Certain platforms also provide additional instruments.

Retail crypto CFD leverage is capped at 1:2. Contract sizes, lot sizes and overnight swap rates differ by instrument, so check the contract specification for the exact market you want to trade.

Tier1FX vs eToro vs IC Markets – A Comparison

These brokers are built for fairly different traders, which makes a simple “winner” comparison less useful than it first appears.

Tier1FX puts a lot of weight on agency execution, DMA/STP routing and professional connectivity. eToro is better known for its proprietary platform and CopyTrader setup. IC Markets offers a wide active-trading platform range including MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView connectivity.

Feature Tier1FX eToro IC Markets MT4 Yes No Yes MT5 No No Yes JForex Yes No No cTrader No No Yes TradingView No direct integration highlighted Proprietary platform focus Yes FIX API Yes No retail FIX focus Professional/API options vary Copy Trading Not a core retail feature CopyTrader Available through supported services DMA/STP Focus Yes Different execution model Yes / account-dependent Demo Account Yes Yes Yes Main Strength Professional execution infrastructure Social and copy trading Broad active-trading platform range

A trader running an automated system may put FIX access and execution routing near the top of the list. Someone interested in copying other traders will care much more about eToro's social setup. A discretionary day trader may simply want MT5, cTrader or TradingView.

The useful comparison is the one that matches how you actually trade.

Tier1FX Research and Education

Education is not where Tier1FX spends most of its effort.

The public website contains much more detail on liquidity, platforms, execution, contract specifications and legal documentation than on beginner trading courses.

Experienced traders may actually prefer that. If you are trying to learn what margin, a stop loss or a pip is for the first time, you will probably want a separate education resource.

Contract specifications.

Live spread information.

Swap-rate information.

Company and trading notices.

Platform technical indicators.

Market Depth on supported platforms.

JForex analysis tools.

MT4 indicators.

Company news.

Trading-hours updates.

Execution and liquidity information.

Legal and regulatory documents.

Tier1FX also posts trading-hour notices around major international holidays and operational updates through its News section.

Does Tier1FX provide trading education?

There is platform guidance, an FAQ section, trading-condition information and technical documentation. What you do not get is a large beginner academy packed with courses and webinars.

For an experienced trader, that may not matter. For someone learning forex from scratch, it probably will.

Does Tier1FX provide live market information?

Yes. Tier1FX publishes live spread information and contract specifications. Platforms such as MT4 and JForex also provide the usual live pricing and technical-analysis tools.

Tier1FX Customer Support

Dedicated 24/5 telephone support line .

. Separate office-hours telephone number.

Email support.

Sales contact.

Separate Applications email address.

Multilingual support.

Online Support Centre with FAQs, downloads, funding information and account documents.

Tier1FX Awards and Recognition

I would not spend much time judging Tier1FX by award badges. The current website does not lean heavily on recent awards anyway.

For a broker with this type of execution-led offering, there are more useful things to check: who regulates the legal entity, how orders are handled, what you actually pay per round trip and whether withdrawals work as stated.

Tier1FX was founded in 2013.

The broker describes itself as an early retail provider of Direct Market Access technology.

Infrastructure includes Equinix NY4 and LD4 environments.

Tier1FX works with institutional liquidity providers.

Low-latency connectivity is available through Beeks Financial Cloud.

MFSA regulation and the MiFID II framework are more useful due-diligence checks than an award logo.

If I were assessing the account, I would verify the company, regulator, execution terms, client-money arrangements, total trading cost and withdrawal process first.

How We Reviewed Tier1FX

This review uses Tier1FX's published information on accounts, fees, funding, platforms, trading conditions and customer support, along with Malta Financial Services Authority material relating to Hogg Capital Investments Limited, the 2022 clone warning and Malta's Investor Compensation Scheme.

Where Tier1FX makes claims about its own execution or liquidity, those are treated as broker claims rather than independent guarantees of future performance.

Regulation checked against MFSA material.

Minimum deposit checked against Tier1FX's account information and FAQ.

Fees checked against the current fee schedule.

Leverage checked against published trading conditions.

Platforms checked against the current Tier1FX platform directory.

Funding and withdrawal rules checked against funding pages and the FAQ.

South African relevance considered separately, including FSCA status and ZAR availability.

Broker terms can move quickly. Spreads, banking details, country restrictions and other variable conditions should be checked again before you use them to make an account or funding decision.

Conclusion Tier1FX is a fairly specialised broker. The EUR 1,000 minimum deposit alone tells you this is not aimed at someone looking to open a first forex account with $20. What interests me more is the execution setup. Tier1FX uses an agency model, offers DMA/STP routing and supports MT4, JForex, Fortex 6 and FIX API. If you trade with Expert Advisors, run an automated system or care about direct connectivity, that platform mix is genuinely useful. The pricing is also relatively easy to break down. A EUR forex account currently carries a EUR 2.50 commission per standard lot per side. For a USD account, it is USD 2.75 per side. The advertised average EUR/USD spread is around 0.2 pips. But 0.2 pips is not your complete trading cost. You still have two sides of commission, and depending on the trade, you may also have swaps, account-currency conversion or banking fees. On regulation, Tier1FX operates through MFSA-regulated Hogg Capital Investments Limited under the European MiFID framework. Retail clients receive negative balance protection, client money is segregated and eligible investors may qualify for Malta's Investor Compensation Scheme under the scheme's rules. The South African angle needs a little more thought. South Africa is not currently named in Tier1FX's published country restrictions, but your account is still held with the Maltese entity. You are not trading under an FSCA-licensed South African company. Funding is also less convenient than it is with brokers offering local rand accounts and local bank transfers. Tier1FX mainly uses bank wires and does not currently list ZAR as a standard account base currency. If you are sending rand, conversion costs and international bank fees need to go into your calculation. Retail leverage is much lower than the 1:500 or 1:1000 numbers seen at some offshore brokers. Major forex pairs are capped at 1:30, non-major currencies and gold at 1:20, other commodities at 1:10 and crypto CFDs at 1:2. Professional clients can qualify for higher leverage, but that comes with a different protection framework. For me, Tier1FX makes the most sense for an experienced trader who will actually use its execution and connectivity options. If your priority is a tiny opening deposit, easy ZAR funding or lots of beginner material, the EUR 1,000 minimum and bank-wire setup will probably feel unnecessarily heavy. If you are interested in the broker for its execution, check the exact commission schedule, leverage, account currency, platform and funding route that will apply to your account before sending money. Those details will affect your real trading experience far more than a single advertised spread.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of financial risk.

Tier1FX currently displays a warning stating that 64.15% of its retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. This figure can change.

Tier1FX is the brokerage division of Hogg Capital Investments Limited.

Hogg Capital Investments Limited is regulated by the MFSA in Malta.

Tier1FX is not currently regulated by the South African FSCA.

South Africa is not currently named in Tier1FX's site-wide restricted-country notice.

Country eligibility can change and should be confirmed when applying.

The current minimum initial deposit is EUR 1,000 or equivalent.

ZAR is not currently listed as a standard account base currency.

International bank-transfer and FX conversion charges can apply.

Tier1FX charges bank-wire withdrawal fees.

An inactivity charge can apply after more than one year of inactivity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tier1FX?

Tier1FX is a Malta-based forex and CFD broker founded in 2013. It operates as the online brokerage division of Hogg Capital Investments Limited and focuses heavily on DMA/STP execution and professional trading technology.

Is Tier1FX regulated?

Yes. Tier1FX operates through Hogg Capital Investments Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority under registration number C 18954.

Is Tier1FX regulated by the FSCA?

No. Tier1FX is not currently regulated by South Africa's FSCA. A South African client deals with the Maltese-regulated company rather than an FSCA-licensed local broker.

Can South African traders use Tier1FX?

South Africa is not listed in Tier1FX's current site-wide restriction notice, so South African residents may be able to apply subject to the normal compliance checks.

The current restriction notice names the United States and its territories, Turkey, India and Japan. Older Tier1FX pages contain different historical wording, so I would still confirm eligibility when opening the account.

What is the minimum deposit at Tier1FX?

The minimum initial deposit is EUR 1,000 or the equivalent in another supported currency. Tier1FX says there is no minimum amount for later top-up deposits.

Does Tier1FX offer a ZAR account?

No standard ZAR account is currently listed. EUR and USD are shown as the main trading-account currencies. South African traders should therefore factor currency conversion into the cost of funding the account.