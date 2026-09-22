Overall, ThinkMarkets offers cashback Forex rebates on the Standard and ThinkZero Accounts up to $27.32 per lot on Precious Metals.
|💰 ThinkMarkets Cashback Forex Rebates
|📊 Standard account
|📊 ThinkZero account
|ℹ️ Forex
|$4.25 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|ℹ️ Indices
|Up to $1.943 per contract
|Up to $1.943 per contract
|ℹ️ Cryptocurrency
|Up to $5.34 per lot per contract
|Up to $4.40 per lot per contract
|ℹ️ Precious Metals
|XAU/USD - $4.85 per lot XAU/USD Mini - $0.485 per lot XAG/USD - $27.32 per lot XAG/USD Mini - $2.732 per lot
|Gold - $0.50 per lot Silver - $2.50 per lot
|ℹ️ Energies
|Up to $1.943 per contract
|Up to $1.943 per contract
|ℹ️ Payment Frequency
|ThinkMarkets offers Real-Time Reports Cashbacks are paid monthly
|ThinkMarkets offers Real-Time Reports Cashbacks are paid monthly
A Quick Overview of our ThinkMarkets Cashback Forex Rebates Review:☑️ ThinkMarkets Rebates System Overview ☑️ ThinkMarkets Rebates Payments ☑️ ThinkMarkets Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates ☑️ How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with ThinkMarkets (via SAShares) ☑️ ThinkMarkets Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions
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ThinkMarkets Rebates System OverviewThinkMarkets Rebates refer to a part of the transaction cost returned to the client for each trade executed. This results in a reduction in the spread and an enhancement in the win ratio. To illustrate, if the rebate amount is 1 pip and the spread is 3 pips, the net spread would only be 2 pips. In terms of the availability of information, reports on cashback status are regularly updated in real-time on the profile dashboard. For most MT4 accounts, updates occur every 10 minutes. Furthermore, unlike other brokers, ThinkMarkets aims to provide daily updates on all instruments except for crypto transactions, as they are excluded from real-time reporting. With SA Shares, for instance, South Africans can register an account with ThinkMarkets to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.
ThinkMarkets Rebates Payments
Payments for accumulated cashback are credited and automatically dispatched on the 12th day of each month for trades executed between the first and last day of the preceding month.
|💰 ThinkMarkets Cashback Forex Rebates
|📊 Standard account
|📊 ThinkZero account
|ℹ️ Forex
|$4.25 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|ℹ️ Indices
|Up to $1.943 per contract
|Up to $1.943 per contract
|ℹ️ Cryptocurrency
|Up to $5.34 per lot per contract
|Up to $4.40 per lot per contract
|ℹ️ Precious Metals
|XAU/USD - $4.85 per lot XAU/USD Mini - $0.485 per lot XAG/USD - $27.32 per lot XAG/USD Mini - $2.732 per lot
|Gold - $0.50 per lot Silver - $2.50 per lot
|ℹ️ Energies
|Up to $1.943 per contract
|Up to $1.943 per contract
|ℹ️ Payment Frequency
|ThinkMarkets offers Real-Time Reports Cashbacks are paid monthly
|ThinkMarkets offers Real-Time Reports Cashbacks are paid monthly
ThinkMarkets Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates
|✅ ThinkMarkets has ceased accepting traders from Australia.
|✅ The UK entity of ThinkMarkets prohibits trading in cryptocurrencies.
|✅ The Standard Account incurs a cost of $9.
|✅ The ThinkZero Account incurs a cost of $6.35, excluding any rebate that could be applicable.
How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with ThinkMarkets (via SAShares)You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with ThinkMarkets via SAShares.
New Accounts
If you do not have an existing account with ThinkMarkets, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.
Step 1Visit the ThinkMarkets website and click “Open Account.”
Step 2Submit your Trading ID to us: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New ThinkMarkets Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my ThinkMarkets Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”
Step 3Wait for approval, which will be sent within [number of hours]. Once approval is given, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the ThinkMarkets system.
Existing Accounts
If you have an existing ThinkMarkets account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.
Step 1Send an email to ThinkMarkets: support@ThinkMarkets.com Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: Account Transfer Request “Dear ThinkMarkets Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code [SAShares Code]. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”
Step 2Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from ThinkMarkets, you can create an additional trading account.
Step 3Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to [SAShares]. For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New ThinkMarkets Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my ThinkMarkets Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.
ThinkMarkets Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions
How does the Forex Cashback Rebate process work with ThinkMarkets?You can register with ThinkMarkets, fund your live account, and begin trading. ThinkMarkets will deposit your trading rebates into your trading account monthly.
What is the ThinkMarkets minimum deposit to earn rebates?ThinkMarkets does not require a fixed minimum deposit from South Africans to start earning rebates once they have registered and verified a live trading account.
On which ThinkMarkets account types can I earn rebates?ThinkMarkets pays rebates on its Standard and ThinkZero accounts.
Does ThinkMarkets allow the use of a Forex Rebate EA?ThinkMarkets allows all strategies, including Forex Rebate EA, on MetaTrader.
Can I participate in a Cashback Forex Contest with ThinkMarkets?ThinkMarkets does not currently have a cashback forex contest but offers a sign-up bonus when traders have deposited $2,500 or more for the first time.
Is ThinkMarkets a legit Forex Rebate provider?ThinkMarkets is a well-regulated and legit forex rebate provider with strict regulations through several entities around the world.
Why should I work through the SA Shares Cashback to earn rebates from ThinkMarkets?You can expect some of the highest commissions if you work through SA Shares to earn Cashback Rebates from ThinkMarkets. Furthermore, SA Shares strives to negotiate the most competitive commission rates with brokers such as ThinkMarkets to maximize your trading returns.
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