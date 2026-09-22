💰 ThinkMarkets Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Standard account 📊 ThinkZero account ℹ️ Forex $4.25 per lot $1.50 per lot ℹ️ Indices Up to $1.943 per contract Up to $1.943 per contract ℹ️ Cryptocurrency Up to $5.34 per lot per contract Up to $4.40 per lot per contract ℹ️ Precious Metals XAU/USD - $4.85 per lot XAU/USD Mini - $0.485 per lot XAG/USD - $27.32 per lot XAG/USD Mini - $2.732 per lot Gold - $0.50 per lot Silver - $2.50 per lot ℹ️ Energies Up to $1.943 per contract Up to $1.943 per contract ℹ️ Payment Frequency ThinkMarkets offers Real-Time Reports Cashbacks are paid monthly ThinkMarkets offers Real-Time Reports Cashbacks are paid monthly

A Quick Overview of our ThinkMarkets Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

ThinkMarkets Rebates System Overview

ThinkMarkets Rebates Payments

💰 ThinkMarkets Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Standard account 📊 ThinkZero account ℹ️ Forex $4.25 per lot $1.50 per lot ℹ️ Indices Up to $1.943 per contract Up to $1.943 per contract ℹ️ Cryptocurrency Up to $5.34 per lot per contract Up to $4.40 per lot per contract ℹ️ Precious Metals XAU/USD - $4.85 per lot XAU/USD Mini - $0.485 per lot XAG/USD - $27.32 per lot XAG/USD Mini - $2.732 per lot Gold - $0.50 per lot Silver - $2.50 per lot ℹ️ Energies Up to $1.943 per contract Up to $1.943 per contract ℹ️ Payment Frequency ThinkMarkets offers Real-Time Reports Cashbacks are paid monthly ThinkMarkets offers Real-Time Reports Cashbacks are paid monthly

ThinkMarkets Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ ThinkMarkets has ceased accepting traders from Australia. ✅ The UK entity of ThinkMarkets prohibits trading in cryptocurrencies. ✅ The Standard Account incurs a cost of $9. ✅ The ThinkZero Account incurs a cost of $6.35, excluding any rebate that could be applicable.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with ThinkMarkets (via SAShares)

New Accounts

Step 1

Step 2

For Example:

Step 3

Existing Accounts

If you do not have an existing account with ThinkMarkets, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.Visit the ThinkMarkets website and click “Open Account.”Submit your Trading ID to us:“Dear SAShares Team, Please view my ThinkMarkets Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”Wait for approval, which will be sent within. Once approval is given, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the ThinkMarkets system.

Step 1

For Example:

Step 2

Step 3

For Example:

ThinkMarkets Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions

How does the Forex Cashback Rebate process work with ThinkMarkets?

What is the ThinkMarkets minimum deposit to earn rebates?

On which ThinkMarkets account types can I earn rebates?

Does ThinkMarkets allow the use of a Forex Rebate EA?

Can I participate in a Cashback Forex Contest with ThinkMarkets?

Is ThinkMarkets a legit Forex Rebate provider?

Why should I work through the SA Shares Cashback to earn rebates from ThinkMarkets?

Recommended brokers

If you have an existing ThinkMarkets account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.Send an email to ThinkMarkets:Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID:“Dear ThinkMarkets Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from ThinkMarkets, you can create an additional trading account.Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to“Dear SAShares Team, Please view my ThinkMarkets Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.You can register with ThinkMarkets, fund your live account, and begin trading. ThinkMarkets will deposit your trading rebates into your trading account monthly.ThinkMarkets does not require a fixed minimum deposit from South Africans to start earning rebates once they have registered and verified a live trading account.ThinkMarkets pays rebates on its Standard and ThinkZero accounts.ThinkMarkets allows all strategies, including Forex Rebate EA, on MetaTrader.ThinkMarkets does not currently have a cashback forex contest but offers a sign-up bonus when traders have deposited $2,500 or more for the first time.ThinkMarkets is a well-regulated and legit forex rebate provider with strict regulations through several entities around the world.You can expect some of the highest commissions if you work through SA Shares to earn Cashback Rebates from ThinkMarkets. Furthermore, SA Shares strives to negotiate the most competitive commission rates with brokers such as ThinkMarkets to maximize your trading returns.