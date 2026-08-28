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Sygnia Ltd. JSE: SYG
R31.35 ▲ 0.19 (0.61%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
31
Prev close
31.35
Day range
31 - 31.45
Volume
32 275
52-wk range
30.50 – 32
Market cap
4.91bn
P/E Ratio
11.47
EPS (ZARc)
273.40
Dividend Yield
8.13%
DPS (ZARc)
255 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap4.91bn
EPS273.40
P/E ratio11.47
Div. yield8.13%
DPS 255 (cps)
Issued shares156.47m
52-week range
R 30.50 R 32
R31.35
Price overview
Open31
Previous close31.35
Day range31 - 31.45
Volume32 275
52-week range30.50 – 32
Change▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
P/E ratio11.47
EPS273.40
Dividend 255 (cps)
Dividend yield8.13%
Important dates
  • No upcoming dates.
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 616.10 495.70
Attributable Income 215.60 172.40
Market Cap (ZARm) 4 442.50 3 531.70
EPS (ZARc) 138.10 113.20
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 138.10 113.20
DPS (ZARc) 122 98
Latest SENS announcements
  • No recent announcements.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
No peers available.

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sygnia Ltd. price today in rands is R31 per share, and the latest charts and graph activity point to steady growth rather than a dramatic move. The current data-based price forecast remains measured, with dividend support, a clear buy or sell decision framework, and preference shares payout considerations helping investors assess cost. For those checking how to buy for sale opportunities online, the share code SYG on the JSE can be worked through a trading account, with trading conditions and prediction signals still anchored to live data, not hype.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerSygnia Ltd. (SYG)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancial Services / Asset Management
Current PriceR31.00
Market CapitalizationR4.88bn
P/E Ratio11.40
Dividend Yield8.18%
Trading Volume (Live Data)75
Recent Price Change-0.51
Data as of2026-08-28 09:55:51

Sygnia Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR31.00, reflecting a -0.51 move from the previous close
Market CapR4.88bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
P/E Ratio11.40, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield8.18%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow to moderate volatility, based on the limited live price movement and thin volume

Sygnia Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bearish-to-neutral short-term outlook: the share’s R31.00 price, modest -0.51 move, and very light trading volume of 75 suggest limited momentum today. The 11.40 P/E supports valuation discipline, while the 8.18% dividend yield may cushion downside. A clearer trend would need stronger turnover or a decisive break in price.

FAQ on Sygnia Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sygnia Ltd. shares?
Answer: Sygnia Ltd. shares are equity units in a JSE-listed financial services business with the share code SYG. The issue currently trades at R31.00, carries a market capitalization of R4.88bn, and has a P/E of 11.40, reflecting a fairly valued profile.

Q2: How can I buy Sygnia Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy SYG through a JSE-enabled trading account with a licensed broker. At a price per share of R31.00, the trade would be small-capital intensive for only 75 reported live volume, so order execution matters and liquidity should be checked before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Sygnia Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price is influenced by the current R31.00 level, recent change of -0.51, trading volume of 75, and valuation signals such as the 11.40 P/E. Market cap at R4.88bn and sector sentiment in asset management also shape day-to-day moves.

Q4: Does Sygnia Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 8.18%, which indicates the shares currently offer income support. With the price at R31.00 and market cap at R4.88bn, the dividend remains a key part of the investment case today.

Q5: How can I track my Sygnia Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track SYG on the JSE through your broker dashboard and monitor the R31.00 share price, dividend yield of 8.18%, and daily volume of 75. The market cap of R4.88bn and P/E of 11.40 help you judge whether the position remains attractive.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sygnia Ltd. share price?
Answer: Today’s price action reflects the R31.00 level, the -0.51 move, and thin trading volume of 75. The 11.40 P/E and 8.18% dividend yield suggest the market is weighing valuation against income, while the R4.88bn market cap points to a mid-sized presence.

Q7: Is Sygnia Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on live data, SYG may suit investors seeking dividend income, given the 8.18% yield and 11.40 P/E. However, the R31.00 price and low volume of 75 mean buyers should consider liquidity and execution carefully before they buy today.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sygnia Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data gives a cautious answer. The share price is R31.00, recent change is -0.51, and volume is only 75, so momentum is limited. The 8.18% dividend yield supports interest, but timing should depend on liquidity and risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Sygnia Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Sygnia Ltd. share costs R31.00 today. That price sits alongside a market cap of R4.88bn, a P/E ratio of 11.40, and a dividend yield of 8.18%, which together frame the share’s current valuation and income profile.

Q10: How to sell Sygnia Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell SYG, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the R31.00 market price. With volume at 75 and the latest change at -0.51, order placement and timing matter if you want efficient execution.

How to Buy Sygnia Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and locate SYG.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your purchase order at the desired price per share.

Sygnia Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sygnia Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R31.50 and consider SELL discipline if they slip BELOW R30.50. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Sygnia Shares
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