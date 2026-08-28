Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. today on the jse is trading with a price today in rands of R6 per share, and the latest data points lean on valuation rather than momentum. The charts and historical graph suggest a share that can move quickly, so any price forecast or prediction should stay grounded in the current data, growth profile, and the modest cost of entry. From a buy or sell perspective, preference shares and payout awareness matter, even though the dividend is currently not showing; that makes the trade more about price action than income. For investors checking for sale opportunities or planning a buy, the share code SSK is easy to follow online through a trading account, and understanding how to buy, the cost, and trading conditions remains the practical first step.

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:35:01 Share Name & Ticker Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. (SSK) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Construction & Engineering Current Price 6 Market Capitalization 1.10bn P/E Ratio 1.53 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 61 514 Recent Price Change 2.92

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 6, reflecting a 2.92 gain from the previous close Market Cap 1.10bn, indicating a small-market presence P/E Ratio 1.53, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, limiting income visibility for dividend-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by a 61 514 volume print and a firm intraday move

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The share’s low P/E ratio, positive price change, and active trading volume point to improving sentiment in the near term. A sustained move above the current price level could keep short-term traders engaged, especially if construction-sector sentiment stays stable. Bearish risk is tied to thin income visibility and the possibility of profit-taking after the recent advance.

FAQ on Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed construction and engineering business. At a price per share of 6, the market values the company at 1.10bn, with a low P/E ratio of 1.53 and live volume of 61 514.

Q2: How can I buy Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. shares, use a JSE-approved trading account and enter the share code SSK. The current price is 6, so the trade size depends on your budget and the live market cost at execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by live trading volume, the recent 2.92 move, sector sentiment, and how the market interprets the 1.53 P/E ratio. With a market cap of 1.10bn, liquidity and investor demand can also shift price per share quickly.

Q4: Does Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –. That means there is no current dividend yield visible in the dataset, so income-focused investors should rely on price action and valuation rather than payout expectations.

Q5: How can I track my Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track SSK through your online trading account on the JSE platform or your broker dashboard. Monitor the 6 price level, 61 514 volume, and the dividend field, which currently shows –, to stay updated on performance and income data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of 6, the 2.92 recent change, the 1.53 P/E ratio, and the company’s 1.10bn market capitalization. Trading volume of 61 514 suggests active interest, which can magnify near-term price swings.

Q7: Is Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The data may appeal to value-oriented investors because the P/E ratio is 1.53 and the share price is only 6. However, the missing dividend yield means the case for a buy depends more on trading momentum and valuation than income.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a price of 6 and a 2.92 rise, which supports short-term interest. Still, the decision to buy should fit your risk tolerance, since the dividend yield is – and the move may be driven by trading rather than stable fundamentals.

Q9: How much does one Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. share costs 6 today. That price per share on the JSE sits alongside a market cap of 1.10bn and a live volume reading of 61 514, giving traders a clear snapshot of current pricing.

Q10: How to sell Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SSK shares, place a sell order through your broker or trading account on the JSE. With the current price at 6 and a recent change of 2.92, traders may use live liquidity and volume to guide execution.

How to Buy Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Purchase and trade SSK shares for your portfolio.

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.