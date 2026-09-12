Spreadex is a long-running UK spread betting and CFD provider with access to more than 10,000 financial markets. It has been around since 1999 and is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 190941.

There is quite a lot to like here if you are an active trader. Spreadex has a wide market range, its own trading platform, TradingView integration, a very low £5 minimum deposit and no inactivity fee. You can trade forex, indices, UK and international shares, commodities, bonds, options, ETFs and interest-rate markets from the web platform, mobile apps or through the supported TradingView connection.

South African traders need to look at the regulatory setup a little more carefully. Spreadex is FCA-regulated in the UK, but we have not confirmed an FSCA authorisation for Spreadex Limited. If you are opening an account from South Africa, check that you are eligible, which products you will actually have access to and, most importantly, which legal entity will hold your account before sending money.

Quick answer: Spreadex may suit South African traders who want access to forex, shares, indices, commodities and other global markets through spread betting and CFDs, with more than 10,000 markets and retail leverage of up to around 1:30 on major forex pairs. However, Spreadex is FCA-regulated rather than FSCA-regulated, so South Africans should first confirm whether they are eligible to open an account, which products are available to them, what ZAR-to-GBP, USD or EUR conversion costs may apply, and how international deposits and withdrawals are handled.

Is Spreadex regulated?

Yes. Spreadex Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under FCA firm reference number 190941. It has also been operating since 1999, so this is not a broker that appeared during the recent retail-trading boom.

Under FCA regulation, Spreadex has to follow rules dealing with areas such as client money, financial promotions, complaints, appropriateness checks and the treatment of retail clients.

Regulatory Feature Spreadex Company Spreadex Limited Regulator Financial Conduct Authority FCA Number 190941 Country United Kingdom Established 1999 Retail Clients Yes Professional Clients Yes, subject to eligibility Retail Negative Balance Protection Yes Segregated Retail Client Funds Yes FSCA Regulation Not confirmed

Is Spreadex regulated by the FSCA?

We have not confirmed Spreadex Limited as an FSCA-authorised South African financial services provider. The financial regulator clearly disclosed by Spreadex is the UK's FCA.

That distinction is worth paying attention to. FCA regulation is not the same thing as holding a local FSCA authorisation. If local South African regulation is a requirement for you, check the FSCA's current regulated-entity database before opening an account.

Spreadex clone firm warning

There is another issue traders should be aware of. During 2026, the FCA published warnings about unauthorised clone firms using Spreadex branding and genuine company information.

The genuine financial trading company is Spreadex Limited, FCA reference number 190941. A copied logo or licence number proves very little on its own. Check the website domain and contact information against the regulator's official record before transferring funds.

Can South African traders open an account with Spreadex?

Spreadex accepts international applications, although availability still depends on local legal and regulatory restrictions. If you are applying from South Africa, confirm that registrations are currently open to South African residents before funding the account.

Also check the actual products available to you. Brokers do not necessarily offer every product in every country, so something shown on the UK version of the website may not automatically be available to a South African account.

Account currency is another practical issue. Standard Spreadex financial accounts are available in GBP, USD and EUR. There is no standard ZAR account listed. If your income and banking are in rand, that means currency conversion becomes part of your trading costs.

Before applying, I would check the following:

Whether South African residents are currently eligible

Which Spreadex products are available in South Africa

Which legal entity will hold your trading account

Which FCA protections apply to your specific account

Whether you qualify for any FSCS protection

ZAR-to-GBP, USD or EUR conversion costs

Which deposit and withdrawal methods work from South Africa

Any international bank or card charges

The leverage available under your client classification

South African tax and exchange-control considerations

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Spreadex Trust Score

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Pros and Cons

Pros Cons FCA-regulated financial provider FSCA authorisation not confirmed Operating since 1999 No standard ZAR account listed More than 10,000 markets No MetaTrader 4 £5 minimum deposit No MetaTrader 5 No inactivity fee South African eligibility should be confirmed before funding TradingView integration Currency conversion can affect South African traders Proprietary web and mobile platforms Spread betting and CFDs carry significant leverage risk Guaranteed stops available on qualifying markets Guaranteed stops can carry a premium Retail negative balance protection Professional clients give up some retail protections 35+ indicators on Spreadex's own platform No confirmed standard Spreadex demo account on the financial pages reviewed Multiple deposit methods Payment options can vary by location GBP, USD and EUR accounts No built-in ZAR base currency

Overview

Spreadex is a UK financial trading company focused on financial spread betting and Contracts for Difference .

. It launched in 1999 and now advertises access to more than 10,000 markets. This is one of the areas where Spreadex is genuinely stronger than a typical forex-only broker. You are not limited to currencies and the major indices. The range also covers UK and international shares, commodities, bonds, ETFs, options, interest-rate markets and selected extended-hours products.

Platform-wise, Spreadex has taken its own route. It does not build the trading experience around MetaTrader. The main platforms are its own browser and mobile software, with TradingView available as an additional option.

For a discretionary trader who already uses TradingView, that setup can work well. If your entire strategy runs through MT4 or MT5 Expert Advisors, it is a much harder fit.

What markets can you trade with Spreadex?

Spreadex provides access to markets including:

Forex

UK shares

International shares

Major and regional stock indices

Commodities

Precious metals

Bonds

Options

ETFs

Interest rates

Out-of-hours indices

Selected out-of-hours U.S. shares

How many markets does Spreadex offer?

Spreadex advertises more than 10,000 global financial markets. That is a meaningful number if you trade more than one asset class. It gives you room to move between forex, shares, commodities, indices and other derivatives without maintaining accounts with several different providers.

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Featured Offering

The market range is probably the first thing I would point to when comparing Spreadex with a standard forex broker. More than 10,000 instruments is a broad offering, and it includes several markets that simply are not available through smaller FX-focused brokers.

There are also selected out-of-hours markets. These can be useful around company announcements or economic events that break outside normal exchange hours. Just remember that extended-hours trading can come with different liquidity and wider spreads.

Spreadex's own platform includes charting, alerts, order controls and technical tools. If you want a more advanced charting setup, you can connect the account to TradingView.

Feature Spreadex Broker Type Spread Betting and CFD Provider Established 1999 Regulation FCA FCA Number 190941 Markets 10,000+ Minimum Deposit £5 Forex Yes Shares Yes Indices Yes Commodities Yes Bonds Yes Options Yes ETFs Yes Spread Betting Yes, subject to jurisdiction CFDs Yes, subject to jurisdiction Retail Major FX Leverage Approximately 1:30 maximum Professional Major FX Leverage Up to approximately 1:200 Account Currencies GBP, USD, EUR Web Platform Yes TradingView Yes Mobile Trading Yes MT4 / MT5 No

Spreadex Customer Reviews

I would never choose a broker purely because it has a high review score. Customer reviews can still be useful, though, particularly when the same operational issues keep appearing.

With Spreadex, I would pay most attention to comments about withdrawals, platform stability, order execution, spreads during volatile markets, customer support and how actual complaints are handled.

Spreadex says its financial customer-support team is available 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday. If you are trading from South Africa, check the practical side as well: time-zone differences and possible international call charges.

For anything involving the safety of your money, regulatory records, legal documents and the latest fee schedule carry more weight than an isolated five-star or one-star review.

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Spreadex Safety and Security

Spreadex operates under FCA supervision and carries out identity and anti-fraud checks when a new account is opened.

Some applicants can be verified electronically. If the automated process cannot confirm the required information, Spreadex may ask for additional identification or proof-of-address documents.

Safety Feature Spreadex FCA Regulation Yes FCA Number 190941 Established 1999 Identity Verification Required Appropriateness Assessment Required Risk Disclosure Yes Segregated Retail Client Money Yes Retail Negative Balance Protection Yes Guaranteed Stops Available on qualifying markets Professional Client Option Yes FSCA Regulation Not confirmed

Does Spreadex verify new customers?

Yes. Applicants need to provide accurate personal information so Spreadex can complete its identity, regulatory, anti-money-laundering and security checks.

If extra documentation is needed, that can include a passport, driving licence, other government-issued ID, a recent utility bill or a bank statement.

Does Spreadex assess whether leveraged trading is appropriate?

Yes. New applicants complete an appropriateness assessment covering their understanding of products such as spread bets and CFDs.

This is standard for regulated leveraged trading accounts. Expect questions around experience, leverage, margin and the risks involved.

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Spreadex at a Glance

Feature Detail Company Spreadex Limited Established 1999 Regulator Financial Conduct Authority FCA Number 190941 Markets 10,000+ Products Spread Betting and CFDs Minimum Deposit £5 Minimum Withdrawal £5 in normal circumstances Retail Accounts Yes Professional Accounts Yes Account Currencies GBP, USD, EUR Main Platform Spreadex Proprietary Platform TradingView Integration Yes Mobile Apps iOS and Android Technical Indicators 35+ on core Spreadex offering Inactivity Fee No Retail Negative Balance Protection Yes International Applications Accepted from eligible territories Open an Account Open Account

Who is Spreadex best for?

Spreadex is a better fit for traders who want plenty of markets, use TradingView or prefer a browser-based platform and want to trade with an FCA-regulated provider.

It is particularly relevant to discretionary traders who move between forex, indices, commodities and shares instead of staying in one narrow market.

Who may prefer another broker?

I would look elsewhere if FSCA regulation, a ZAR base account, MT4, MT5, MetaTrader Expert Advisors, a clearly advertised broker-hosted demo account or South African-focused payment methods are high on your list.

Spreadex Account Types

Spreadex keeps the account structure fairly simple. You do not get a long menu of Standard, Raw, ECN, Premium and VIP accounts. The main choice is between financial spread betting and CFD trading, with Professional Client status available to experienced clients who meet the requirements.

Standard account currencies are GBP, USD and EUR. Spreadex also says customers looking for another account currency can contact the company to see whether an alternative is possible.

Feature Spread Betting Account CFD Account Product Financial Spread Betting Contracts for Difference Markets 10,000+ 10,000+ Forex Yes Yes Shares Yes Yes Indices Yes Yes Commodities Yes Yes Leverage Subject to classification and market Subject to classification and market Account Currency GBP, USD or EUR GBP, USD or EUR Web Trading Yes Yes TradingView Available through supported integration Available through supported integration Mobile Trading Yes Yes Open an Account Open Account Open Account

Spread Betting Account

A Spread Betting Account lets eligible clients take a position on whether a market will rise or fall without buying the underlying asset.

The position is generally expressed as a stake per point of market movement rather than as a conventional number of shares or contracts.

Spread betting receives specific tax treatment in the UK. South African traders should not assume those UK rules apply to them. Your tax position depends on where you live, your circumstances and South African law.

CFD Account

The CFD Account provides leveraged exposure through Contracts for Difference. You can take long or short positions without taking conventional ownership of the underlying instrument.

Costs and margin requirements vary from one market to another. Check the actual market-information sheet before trading. A forex CFD, share CFD and commodity CFD should not be treated as though they all carry the same spread, margin or overnight financing.

Retail Account

Retail classification comes with protections that are specifically designed for ordinary clients, including leverage restrictions and negative balance protection.

On major forex pairs, a margin requirement of roughly 3.3% works out to leverage of about 1:30.

Professional Account

Experienced traders who qualify can apply for Spreadex Professional Client status after opening a standard account.

The attraction is lower margin. On major forex pairs and major indices, professional margin can start at around 0.5% , which is equivalent to roughly 1:200 leverage .

, which is equivalent to roughly . There is a trade-off. Moving to professional status means giving up some of the protections attached to a retail account, including retail negative balance protection. Higher leverage is useful only if you understand what you are giving up to get it.

Spreadex Demo Account

We did not find a conventional Spreadex financial demo account clearly advertised as a standard current feature on the official financial pages reviewed for this update. If a broker-hosted demo is important to you, confirm availability directly before opening the account.

If a broker-hosted demo is important to you, confirm availability directly before opening the account. Spreadex does support TradingView, and TradingView has its own Paper Trading feature. That is useful for testing ideas, but it does not reproduce the exact spreads, fills or execution conditions you would experience on a live Spreadex account.

What account types does Spreadex offer?

Spreadex offers financial spread betting and CFD accounts, depending on jurisdiction and eligibility. Retail clients who meet the required criteria can later apply for Professional Client status.

Which Spreadex account is best for beginners?

For a new trader, retail classification is the more sensible starting point because it keeps protections such as negative balance protection and lower regulatory leverage limits.

That does not make the underlying products beginner-friendly. Before trading meaningful size, learn how position sizing, margin, stops and overnight funding actually affect a live account.

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How to Open a Spreadex Account

The account-opening process is online. You provide personal and financial details, complete an appropriateness assessment and go through identity verification.

Step 1 – Check Country Eligibility

If you are in South Africa, check first that Spreadex is currently accepting South African residents and that the product you want is available in your jurisdiction.

Step 2 – Start the Spreadex Application

Select the option to open a financial trading account. Spreadex states that online applications can be submitted 24 hours a day.

Step 3 – Provide Your Personal Details

You will need to enter accurate information including:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Residential address

Email address

Telephone number

Country of residence

Employment information

Step 4 – Choose Your Account Currency

The standard options are:

GBP

USD

EUR

For a South African trader, this choice matters more than it might appear. If you are funding in rand, compare the likely conversion costs before choosing the base currency.

Step 5 – Provide Financial and Trading Information

Spreadex asks about your financial circumstances and previous trading experience as part of the regulated onboarding process.

Step 6 – Complete the Appropriateness Assessment

You will answer questions covering areas such as CFDs, spread betting, leverage, margin and the risks of leveraged trading.

Step 7 – Verify Your Identity

Spreadex may be able to verify you electronically. If it needs additional documents, these can include:

Passport

Driving licence

Government-issued identification

Recent utility bill

Bank statement

Proof of residential address

Step 8 – Wait for Account Approval

Spreadex says many applications can be approved immediately when electronic verification is successful. If additional documents are needed, the process can take longer.

Step 9 – Fund Your Account

The standard minimum deposit is currently £5. Funding options can include cards, Pay by Bank, Apple Pay, Google Pay and bank transfer, although the methods available to you can depend on your country and account.

Step 10 – Open the Trading Platform

Once the account is active, you can trade through the Spreadex web or mobile platform or connect an eligible account to TradingView.

Before placing the first live order, check the actual spread, trade size, required margin, stop level and overnight financing. These details matter far more than how quickly the account took to open.

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Spreadex Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Spreadex mainly earns its trading revenue through the spread, which is the difference between the buy and sell price. There is no single spread that applies across the platform. Pricing varies by market and can widen when liquidity dries up or volatility jumps.

Spreadex currently states that it charges no joining fee, account-maintenance fee or inactivity fee .

. That does not mean your trading costs are zero. Depending on what and how you trade, costs can still come through the spread, overnight financing, currency conversion and guaranteed-stop premiums.

Cost Spreadex Account Opening Fee No standard joining fee Minimum Deposit £5 Account Maintenance Fee No Inactivity Fee No Primary Trading Cost Spread Overnight Funding Can apply Currency Conversion Can apply Guaranteed Stop Premium Can apply where used Futures Financing Normally reflected through contract pricing Professional Margin Lower on qualifying markets

Does Spreadex charge an inactivity fee?

No. Spreadex currently says it does not charge customers simply because an account has been left unused.

Does Spreadex charge overnight fees?

Yes. Rolling, daily or spot positions that stay open overnight can be subject to funding adjustments. The calculation depends on the underlying market.

For spot forex, Spreadex publishes an overnight funding formula based on the relevant interbank rate plus its applicable annualised charge.

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Spreadex Trading Platforms

Spreadex uses its own trading technology alongside TradingView integration. MT4 and MT5 are not part of the core platform offering.

Platform Availability Key Features Spreadex Web Platform Yes Charts, alerts, advanced orders, trade management TradingView Integration Yes Advanced charting, indicators, screeners and trade-from-chart tools Spreadex iOS App Yes Mobile trading, charting, funding and account management Spreadex Android App Yes Mobile trading, charting, funding and account management Technical Indicators 35+ on core platform Technical analysis One-Click Trading Yes Faster manual order entry Price Alerts Yes Text, push or email notifications Trailing Stops Yes Risk and trade management Guaranteed Stops Available on qualifying markets Protection against stop slippage, subject to premium MetaTrader 4 No Not supported as a core platform MetaTrader 5 No Not supported as a core platform Open an Account Open Account Open Account

Spreadex Web Trading Platform

The proprietary platform runs in a compatible browser, so there is no need to build your setup around separate desktop software. It includes charting, price alerts, order controls, trade management and customisable workspace tools.

Spreadex also lists features such as pattern recognition, Pro Trend Lines, price alerts and trading directly from the chart.

TradingView with Spreadex

Eligible Spreadex accounts can be connected to TradingView. For traders already using TradingView for their chart work, this is one of the stronger parts of the offering because it removes the need to analyse on one platform and manually copy everything into another.

TradingView includes more than 100 pre-built indicators, several chart types, drawing tools, screeners, alerts and chart-based trading. Some features sit behind TradingView's own paid subscriptions.

Funding still stays on the Spreadex side. Deposits and withdrawals are not handled through TradingView.

Spreadex Mobile App

The financial trading app is available on iOS and Android. It is more than a price-watching app; traders can manage positions and handle several account functions from the phone.

Mobile users can:

Open and close positions

Edit qualifying trades

Add or adjust stops and limits

View charts

Monitor market movements

Review account history

Access account balances

Deposit funds

Request withdrawals

Spreadex Charting Tools

The native Spreadex platform has more than 35 technical indicators together with its charting tools. That should cover the basics for many manual traders. Traders who want a much larger technical-analysis toolkit will probably gravitate toward the TradingView connection.

One-Click Trading

One-click dealing is useful when speed matters, particularly in faster-moving markets. It also makes it easier to send the wrong trade quickly, so double-check your default position size before switching it on.

Price Alerts, Trailing Stops and Guaranteed Stops

Price alerts can notify you when a market reaches a level you are watching. Standard and trailing stops are available for trade management, although a normal stop can still slip if the market gaps through the selected price.

Guaranteed stops are available on qualifying markets. They are designed to close the position at the guaranteed level even if the market gaps past it. There is an extra premium involved and the relevant market conditions still apply.

Does Spreadex Offer MetaTrader 4?

No. MT4 is not part of Spreadex's core financial trading platform range.

Does Spreadex Offer MetaTrader 5?

No. MT5 is also not offered as part of the core platform setup.

If your strategy relies on MetaTrader Expert Advisors, MQL scripts or indicators written specifically for MT4/MT5, this is one of the first limitations to consider.

Which trading platform does Spreadex use?

Spreadex has its own browser and mobile platforms and also supports TradingView integration. The in-house platform includes charts, price alerts, advanced orders and trade-management tools.

Can I trade Spreadex from my phone?

Yes. The iOS and Android apps support live trading, charts, deposits, withdrawals and account management.

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Spreadex Deposits and Withdrawals

Spreadex supports several ways to fund and withdraw from an account. It currently says its standard deposit methods are free on its side, although your bank, card issuer or currency provider can still charge its own fees.

The minimum deposit is £5. Under normal circumstances, the minimum withdrawal is also £5 of funds that are available and not needed to support an open position. If the available balance is below £5, Spreadex says the remaining amount can be withdrawn in full.

Funding Method Availability / Current Information Pay by Bank Available; generally instant where supported Debit Card Visa and Mastercard Credit Card Visa and Mastercard where available Apple Pay Available through supported app functionality Google Pay Available through supported app functionality Bank Transfer Available Cheque Available subject to processing time Third-Party Payments Not accepted GBP Account Yes USD Account Yes EUR Account Yes ZAR Account No standard ZAR account listed Open an Account Open Account

How can I deposit money with Spreadex?

Funding methods can include Pay by Bank, eligible debit or credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and bank transfer. The payment method needs to meet Spreadex's account-ownership and anti-fraud requirements.

How long do Spreadex deposits take?

Spreadex says many electronic deposits are instant. Bank transfers can take longer depending on the sending bank and the time the transfer is made.

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Spreadex Leverage and Margin

Leverage at Spreadex depends on the market you trade and whether you are classified as a retail or professional client.

Retail accounts operate under tighter leverage limits. Professional clients who meet the eligibility criteria can access much lower initial margin requirements on certain markets.

Market Retail Margin Retail Leverage Professional Margin Professional Leverage Major Forex 3.3% Approximately 1:30 0.5% 1:200 Minor Forex 5% 1:20 2.5% 1:40 Major Indices 5% 1:20 0.5% 1:200 Gold 5% 1:20 0.5% 1:200 Other Commodities 10% 1:10 0.5% 1:200 Shares 20% 1:5 4.5% Approximately 1:22

Does Spreadex offer 1:30 leverage?

Yes. Retail clients can receive leverage of around 1:30 on major forex pairs, based on a minimum margin requirement of roughly 3.3%.

Does Spreadex offer 1:200 leverage?

Eligible professional clients can access leverage of up to approximately 1:200 on selected markets, including major forex pairs, major indices, gold and certain commodities.

Do not treat 1:200 as automatically better than 1:30. A £1,000 account controlling a much larger position can lose money very quickly if the trade moves the wrong way. Leverage is a tool, not an account benefit in isolation.

Spreadex Forex Trading

Spreadex offers major, minor and additional currency markets through its spread betting and CFD products.

Retail leverage on major FX pairs can reach roughly 1:30. Eligible professional traders can access leverage of up to 1:200 on selected major currency products.

Forex spreads are variable, so they can move with liquidity, volatility, trading hours and position size. If you hold a spot FX position overnight, funding adjustments can also affect the final result.

Spreadex Share Trading

Spreadex offers derivative exposure to UK and international shares. You are trading the change in the share price through a spread bet or CFD rather than buying the underlying shares in the conventional way.

Some U.S. shares are also available during extended sessions. That can be useful around earnings and company announcements released outside the normal trading day, although extended-hours conditions can be different from the main session.

Spreadex Index Trading

Major global indices are available, along with selected extended-hours markets.

Retail margin on major indices starts at around 5%, which works out to approximately 1:20 leverage. Eligible professional clients can access lower margin requirements on qualifying markets.

Spreadex Commodities

Spreadex covers precious metals, energy and other commodity markets.

Retail margin on gold starts at approximately 5%, while qualifying professional clients can access gold margin from around 0.5%.

Commodity pricing and funding are not identical across every instrument. Check the contract details before holding a position overnight.

Spreadex Research

Spreadex publishes market news, commentary, technical analysis and trading updates covering current financial-market developments.

You can use this alongside the broker's charting tools, alerts, economic information and TradingView integration when working through a setup.

I would still treat broker research as one input rather than as a trading signal. It is information, not a forecast that has to be right.

Spreadex Education

Spreadex has an Education Hub covering trading basics, spread betting, CFDs, individual markets, leverage, orders, risk management and platform functions.

For a new trader, the useful part is learning what happens after the order is opened. Clicking buy or sell is easy. Understanding position size, margin usage, overnight financing and where a stop should sit is where most of the real work starts.

Is Spreadex Good for Beginners?

Spreadex is relatively easy to access, but the products themselves still require care. A £5 minimum deposit keeps the account-opening threshold low, and there is educational material together with fairly straightforward web and mobile platforms.

The bigger issue is leverage. Spreadex reports that 61% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading its spread betting and CFD products.

If you are new, spend more time on position sizing, stops, margin calls, overnight charges and currency conversion than on finding the highest leverage available.

Is Spreadex Good for Experienced Traders?

Spreadex becomes more interesting once you move into experienced discretionary trading. The 10,000+ market range, TradingView connection, Professional Client option, extended-hours markets and more advanced order functionality give you considerably more room than a basic FX account.

The obvious gap is MetaTrader. If your strategy depends on an MT4 or MT5 Expert Advisor, you will need to work out whether it can be transferred to another setup before moving across.

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Spreadex for South African Traders

For South Africans, Spreadex is a mixed proposition. The FCA regulation and long operating history are positives. The lack of confirmed FSCA authorisation and a standard ZAR account are the main drawbacks.

South African Consideration What to Know FSCA Regulation Not confirmed FCA Regulation Yes, FRN 190941 South African Applications International applications accepted subject to country restrictions; confirm current eligibility ZAR Account No standard ZAR account listed Account Currencies GBP, USD and EUR Currency Risk ZAR conversion and exchange-rate exposure can apply Local Bank Transfer Confirm international funding instructions before depositing Tax Treatment UK spread-betting tax treatment should not be assumed to apply in South Africa Regulatory Protection Depends on account classification, entity and eligibility

If your priority is having an FSCA-authorised broker, a ZAR base account and local funding infrastructure, compare Spreadex with South African-focused alternatives before making a decision.

Spreadex vs Other Brokers

Feature Spreadex Typical Forex/CFD Broker FCA Regulation Yes Varies Established 1999 Varies Markets 10,000+ Varies considerably Minimum Deposit £5 Varies Spread Betting Yes, subject to eligibility Often unavailable CFDs Yes Usually Forex Yes Yes Shares Yes Usually MetaTrader 4 No Often available MetaTrader 5 No Often available TradingView Integration Yes Varies Proprietary Web Platform Yes Varies Mobile Apps Yes Usually Professional Accounts Yes Varies Retail Negative Balance Protection Yes Depends on entity and regulation Retail Major FX Leverage Up to approximately 1:30 Depends on regulator Professional Leverage Up to approximately 1:200 on selected markets Varies Inactivity Fee No Varies ZAR Base Account No standard ZAR account Available at some South African-focused brokers

How We Reviewed Spreadex

For this review, we concentrated on the things I would check before putting money with any leveraged trading provider: who regulates it, which legal entity holds the account, what protection retail clients receive, what you can trade, what it costs, how much leverage is available, how deposits and withdrawals work and whether the platform suits the way you trade.

We checked the current information against Spreadex's financial trading pages and the regulatory information available when this review was prepared. Features that can change according to country, client classification or instrument have been described that way rather than presented as though every trader receives the same terms.

Conclusion

Spreadex is an established FCA-regulated spread betting and CFD provider with one of the broader market ranges in this part of the industry.

It has been operating since 1999 and is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 190941 . The product list runs beyond the usual FX and index offering, with more than 10,000 markets covering forex, shares, indices, commodities, bonds, options, ETFs and interest rates.

and is authorised by the . The product list runs beyond the usual FX and index offering, with more than 10,000 markets covering forex, shares, indices, commodities, bonds, options, ETFs and interest rates. The platform offering also makes sense for manual traders. You can use Spreadex's own web and mobile platforms or connect a supported account to TradingView. The native platform has charts, alerts, advanced orders and more than 35 technical indicators.

The £5 minimum deposit is unusually low, and there is no standard joining, maintenance or inactivity fee. Retail accounts also come with negative balance protection.

minimum deposit is unusually low, and there is no standard joining, maintenance or inactivity fee. Retail accounts also come with negative balance protection. For South African traders, I would focus on the drawbacks just as closely. We have not confirmed FSCA authorisation, there is no standard ZAR account, and MT4/MT5 traders will not find their preferred platform here.

For an eligible trader who wants FCA regulation, plenty of markets, a proprietary platform and TradingView, Spreadex is worth considering. If your priorities are FSCA regulation, ZAR funding or MetaTrader, there are likely to be better-fitting alternatives.

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Disclaimer

Spread betting and CFDs are leveraged products. Losses can build quickly when a position moves against you.

Spreadex currently states that 61% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider .

. Before opening a live trade, make sure you understand the market, the margin requirement, the spread, any financing charges and exactly how your stop will behave.

Retail clients receive protections that do not necessarily extend to Professional Clients. Spreadex states that professional clients waive negative balance protection and may therefore face losses beyond their initial deposit or stake.

Any FSCS protection depends on eligibility and the type of claim. It does not cover ordinary losses from trading.

Tax treatment depends on your circumstances and jurisdiction and can change. South African residents should not assume that the UK's tax treatment of financial spread betting applies to them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spreadex?

Spreadex is a UK-based financial trading provider that has operated since 1999. It offers financial spread betting and CFDs across more than 10,000 markets, including forex, shares, indices, commodities, bonds, ETFs, options and interest rates.

Is Spreadex regulated?

Yes. Spreadex Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 190941.

Is Spreadex FSCA-regulated?

We have not confirmed FSCA authorisation for Spreadex Limited. The financial regulator disclosed by Spreadex is the FCA in the United Kingdom. If local South African regulation matters to you, check the current FSCA regulated-entity register before opening an account.

Can South Africans use Spreadex?

Spreadex says it accepts international applications, although legal and regulatory restrictions apply in some countries. South African residents should confirm that applications are currently being accepted before transferring money.

Is Spreadex safe?

Spreadex is FCA-regulated and has been operating since 1999. It also states that retail client money is segregated and retail accounts receive negative balance protection. The trading products remain high risk, though. Spreadex currently reports that 61% of retail accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs.

What is the Spreadex minimum deposit?

The standard minimum deposit is currently £5. Available payment methods and any currency conversion costs depend on your account and location.

Does Spreadex charge an inactivity fee?

No. Spreadex says it does not charge joining, account-maintenance or inactivity fees. You can still incur trading costs through spreads, overnight financing and currency conversion.

What account types does Spreadex offer?

Spreadex offers financial spread betting and CFD accounts, subject to jurisdiction and eligibility. Accounts generally start with retail classification, while qualifying experienced traders can apply for Professional Client status.

What account currencies does Spreadex support?

Standard Spreadex financial accounts are available in GBP, USD and EUR. Traders who need another currency can contact Spreadex to ask whether an alternative can be supported.

Can I open a Spreadex account in ZAR?

No standard ZAR account is currently listed. A South African client may therefore need to convert rand into GBP, USD or EUR, bringing both conversion costs and exchange-rate exposure into the picture.