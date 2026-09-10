SmartFX is a regulated forex and CFD broker built mainly around MetaTrader 5. The international business is operated by Smart Securities and Commodities Limited, and the account setup is refreshingly simple: there is one main live account, the Smart Account, rather than five or six account tiers with slightly different names.

On the international account, traders can open forex positions from 0.01 lots, use leverage of up to 1:400 and place an unlimited number of open and pending orders. Spreads are floating, so the price you see will move with liquidity and market conditions. There is also a demo account for anyone who wants to test SmartFX and MT5 before putting real money on the line.

The regulatory setup needs a little more attention. Smart Securities and Commodities Limited says it is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) under registration number 40491. There is also a separate Cyprus company, SSC Smart FX Ltd, regulated by CySEC under licence 316/16.

Here is the important part: SmartFX states that its CySEC-regulated company is not currently serving retail clients. So if you are opening a standard international SmartFX account, do not assume you are automatically trading under CySEC protection.

Always check the legal entity on the actual client agreement before depositing. That determines the regulator, leverage rules, dispute process and investor protections that apply to your account.

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Quick answer: SmartFX may suit traders looking for a simple forex and CFD setup through MetaTrader 5, with a Smart Account, forex trades from 0.01 lots and leverage of up to 1:400 under its international offering. However, the main retail entity is regulated by the VFSC in Vanuatu rather than the FSCA, so South African traders should first confirm their eligibility, the exact entity holding their account, available deposit and withdrawal methods, and any currency-conversion costs that may apply.

What does SmartFX regulation mean for traders?

A regulated broker has to operate within the rules of the authority supervising that particular company. The catch is that those rules and protections can vary quite a bit between regulators.

If your account is opened through the Vanuatu entity, you should not assume that you receive the same protections as a retail trader whose account falls under an EU investment firm. SmartFX specifically notes on its international site that clients there fall outside the EU MiFID II framework.

Before funding the account, I would check the company named in the client agreement, how client money is handled, what leverage applies, the withdrawal rules and what happens if you need to lodge a complaint.

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Can South African traders open an account with SmartFX?

South African traders may be able to open an account with SmartFX, provided South Africa is still an accepted jurisdiction when you apply and you pass the broker's verification checks.

For a South African trader, the regulatory point is worth understanding properly. SmartFX's main international account is regulated in Vanuatu, not by South Africa's FSCA. Opening an account therefore does not give you the same regulatory setup you would get from an FSCA-regulated local entity.

I would also check the practical costs before opening the account. If ZAR is not available as a base currency, deposits and withdrawals may involve currency conversion. Your bank or payment provider can also add its own international transaction fees even when SmartFX itself lists no deposit commission.

Other things worth confirming include the available payment methods, withdrawal processing times, leverage and exactly which SmartFX company will hold your account.

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SmartFX Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Regulated international entity Main international retail entity is regulated offshore MetaTrader 5 available Limited choice of alternative trading platforms Simple Smart Account structure Only one primary live account type Leverage up to 1:400 1:400 leverage can magnify losses very quickly Forex trades from 0.01 lots MT4 is not the broker's main advertised platform Demo account available Live trading conditions change with the market Skrill and Neteller supported Payment providers or banks may add their own fees Card and bank-transfer funding Bank transfers are slower than electronic methods No additional SmartFX deposit commission advertised Country restrictions apply Unlimited open and pending orders advertised Investor protection depends on the entity holding the account MT5 supports Expert Advisors and algorithmic trading No separate Raw Spread account is currently highlighted

Overview

SmartFX keeps its trading setup fairly lean. You get one main live account, the Smart Account, and MetaTrader 5 as the core platform.

You get one main live account, the Smart Account, and MetaTrader 5 as the core platform. That will suit traders who do not want to compare Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro and VIP accounts before they can even decide where to place a trade.

The broker advertises access to thousands of instruments, although the exact markets available can depend on your jurisdiction and account setup.

Under the international service, maximum leverage is 1:400 , forex orders start from 0.01 lots , and SmartFX says traders can maintain an unlimited number of open and pending orders.

, forex orders start from , and SmartFX says traders can maintain an unlimited number of open and pending orders. The demo account is useful here. Even if you already know MT5, it gives you a way to see how the broker's symbols, spreads and execution environment are set up before you fund a live account.

What is SmartFX known for?

SmartFX is known for its straightforward trading setup, offering one main Smart Account through the MetaTrader 5 platform. Traders can access forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and other CFDs, depending on their region.

Is SmartFX suitable for beginners?

Yes. SmartFX can suit beginners because it offers a simple account structure, a demo account, and access to MetaTrader 5. However, beginners should understand the risks of leveraged CFD trading before moving from a demo to a live account.

SmartFX at a glance

Feature SmartFX Details Broker SmartFX Broker Type Forex and CFD Broker International Entity Smart Securities and Commodities Limited Main International Regulator VFSC Registration Number 40491 Separate EU Entity SSC Smart FX Ltd EU Regulator CySEC CySEC Licence 316/16 Main Account Smart Account Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400 under the international offering Minimum Forex Order 0.01 lots Open and Pending Orders Unlimited Demo Account Yes Spreads Floating Open an Account

Open Account

What markets can you trade with SmartFX?

SmartFX offers several market categories through MT5. What you actually see in the platform can vary according to your country and account, but the broker lists:

Forex currency pairs

Stock CFDs

Indices

Commodities

Gold and other metals

Cryptocurrency-related CFDs where permitted

Remember that a CFD is a derivative. If you trade a share CFD or crypto CFD, you are taking a position on the price rather than buying and owning the underlying share or cryptocurrency itself.

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Featured Offering

The part of SmartFX that stands out most is the single-account setup . There is no maze of account tiers. The Smart Account is the main live account.

. There is no maze of account tiers. The Smart Account is the main live account. MT5 is the other big part of the offering. If you already trade on MetaTrader, there will not be much of a learning curve. You get the usual charting, indicators, order management and Expert Advisor support in one platform.

SmartFX highlights 21 timeframes and more than 80 built-in technical indicators and analytical tools , along with EAs, trading signals, hedging and netting functionality and an economic calendar.

, along with EAs, trading signals, hedging and netting functionality and an economic calendar. Registration, verification, deposits and withdrawals are handled through the SmartFX Client Portal.

SmartFX Customer Reviews

Broker reviews are useful, but I would be careful about putting too much weight on one five-star review or one angry complaint.

A trader scalping EUR/USD during London open can have a very different experience from somebody holding an index CFD for several days. Execution, spreads, withdrawals and even support can also change over time.

When reading SmartFX reviews, look for recurring comments about:

Withdrawals and verification

Platform stability

Spread widening during volatile periods

Order execution

Support response times

Account verification

Funding and withdrawal methods

I would treat online ratings as supporting information rather than the deciding factor. The legal documents, regulation and actual trading conditions matter more.

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SmartFX Safety and Security

SmartFX asks clients to verify their identity and uses payment controls when accounts are funded or money is withdrawn.

You may be asked for a passport or another government-issued ID together with proof of address. Extra documents can be required depending on your jurisdiction or payment method.

Safety Feature Details VFSC Regulation Yes VFSC Registration 40491 Separate CySEC Entity Yes CySEC Licence 316/16 Identity Verification Required Proof of Address May be required Third-Party Deposits Not accepted Withdrawal Verification Required where applicable Risk Disclosure Provided

How does SmartFX verify client accounts?

Verification is handled through the registration and Client Portal process. Depending on your country, SmartFX may ask for a passport or government-issued ID and proof of residential address.

Do not leave verification until the day you want to withdraw. Brokers can require KYC and payment checks before releasing funds, and incomplete documentation can slow the process down.

Does SmartFX allow third-party deposits?

No. SmartFX says deposits must come from a payment method linked to the registered account holder.

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SmartFX Account Types

SmartFX has taken a simpler route than most forex brokers. There is one main live account: the Smart Account .

. It runs on MetaTrader 5, allows forex trades from 0.01 lots and offers leverage of up to 1:400 through the international service.

For newer traders, this makes the choice easy. More experienced traders may see it differently. If you specifically want a Raw Spread, ECN, VIP or commission-based setup, SmartFX does not currently highlight those as separate account options.

Feature Smart Account Account Type Smart Account Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400 Minimum Forex Order 0.01 lots Maximum Open Orders Unlimited Maximum Pending Orders Unlimited Spreads Floating EUR/USD Indicative Spread Around 1.2 pips GBP/USD Indicative Spread Around 2.2 pips USD/CHF Indicative Spread Around 2.0 pips EUR/GBP Indicative Spread Around 2.2 pips Demo Account Available Expert Advisors Supported through MT5 Open an Account Open Account

Smart Account

The Smart Account is SmartFX's standard live account. There is not much to compare because it is the broker's main option.

is SmartFX's standard live account. There is not much to compare because it is the broker's main option. Forex positions start from 0.01 lots , and SmartFX advertises unlimited open and pending orders.

, and SmartFX advertises unlimited open and pending orders. The maximum advertised leverage is 1:400 . Your actual leverage can still depend on the instrument, jurisdiction, account settings and regulatory restrictions.

. Your actual leverage can still depend on the instrument, jurisdiction, account settings and regulatory restrictions. SmartFX currently gives indicative spreads of around 1.2 pips on EUR/USD, 2.2 pips on GBP/USD, 2.0 pips on USD/CHF and 2.2 pips on EUR/GBP .

. Those are reference figures. They are not fixed dealing spreads. The number on your screen can widen when liquidity dries up, around major data releases or during quieter trading hours.

SmartFX Demo Account

SmartFX also offers a demo account using virtual funds.

using virtual funds. If you are new to MT5, use it to get comfortable with order types, stop losses and position sizing. If you are already experienced, the demo is still useful for checking the broker's platform setup before funding a live account.

Just do not confuse good demo results with proof that a strategy will perform the same way live. Real execution, slippage, liquidity and the psychological effect of having actual money at risk can change the result considerably.

What types of accounts does SmartFX offer?

SmartFX mainly offers one live account, the Smart Account, alongside its demo account. The live account runs on MT5, starts forex positions at 0.01 lots and offers leverage up to 1:400 under the international setup.

Which SmartFX account is best for beginners?

There is only one primary live option, so beginners will generally be looking at the Smart Account. I would use the demo first, particularly if you have never worked with margin, stop-loss placement or MT5 order tickets before.

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How to Open a SmartFX Account

The account-opening process is online and follows the normal broker sequence: registration, KYC, account setup and funding.

Step 1 – Complete the Registration Form

Go to SmartFX and choose the option to open a live account.

Enter your personal details

Add your contact information

Select your country of residence

Create access to the Client Portal

Read the terms and risk disclosures

Submit the application

Step 2 – Upload Your Verification Documents

You will then need to complete KYC.

SmartFX may ask for a valid passport or other government-issued ID and proof of address. Depending on where you live and how you fund the account, additional documents can be requested.

Step 3 – Open Your Smart Trading Account

Once the required checks are complete, log in to the Client Portal and create your Smart Account.

The account connects to MetaTrader 5.

Step 4 – Deposit Funds

Choose one of the funding methods available in your Client Portal.

SmartFX currently lists cards, Skrill, Neteller and bank wire transfers, although availability and supported currencies can depend on your country.

The payment method should be in your own name. Third-party deposits are not accepted.

Step 5 – Download or Open MetaTrader 5

Install MT5 on a compatible device or use the web version where available. Then log in with the credentials linked to your SmartFX trading account.

Step 6 – Practise Before Trading Live

If you are still getting used to leveraged trading, spend some time on the demo. Learn exactly where your order size, stop loss and margin numbers sit before you start clicking Buy or Sell with real money.

Step 7 – Start Trading

Once the account is verified and funded, you can trade the markets available on your account.

With leverage of up to 1:400, position size deserves more attention than the maximum leverage figure. Decide what you are prepared to lose on a trade first, then size the position around that risk.

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SmartFX Fees, Spreads and Commissions

The Smart Account is mainly spread-priced. SmartFX does not currently push a separate Raw Spread account with an additional per-lot commission as its primary retail setup.

The published forex spreads are indicative, so treat them as a reference rather than a promise of what you will see every second of the trading day.

Trading Cost SmartFX EUR/USD Indicative Spread Around 1.2 pips GBP/USD Indicative Spread Around 2.2 pips USD/CHF Indicative Spread Around 2.0 pips EUR/GBP Indicative Spread Around 2.2 pips Deposit Commission Charged by SmartFX No additional commission advertised Withdrawal Commission Charged by SmartFX No commission advertised for listed methods Third-Party Banking Fees May apply Overnight Financing Can apply to positions held through rollover

What is the SmartFX EUR/USD spread?

SmartFX currently quotes an indicative EUR/USD spread of around 1.2 pips. Your live spread can be tighter or wider depending on liquidity and volatility when the trade is placed.

Does SmartFX charge deposit fees?

SmartFX says it does not add a commission to the listed deposit methods. Your bank, card provider, e-wallet or FX conversion provider can still charge you separately.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

SmartFX Trading Platforms

MetaTrader 5 is the main SmartFX trading platform.

For traders already familiar with MT5, the setup is standard enough: charts, technical indicators, multiple order types, Expert Advisors, an economic calendar and both hedging and netting functionality.

Platform Availability Key Features MetaTrader 5 Desktop Yes Charts, indicators and automated trading MT5 Web Available Browser-based market access MT5 Mobile Yes Mobile monitoring and trade management Expert Advisors Supported Algorithmic and automated trading Hedging Supported Flexible position management Netting Supported Alternative position accounting Technical Indicators 80+ built-in analytical tools advertised Technical analysis Timeframes 21 Short- and longer-term analysis Open an Account Open Account Open Account

MetaTrader 5 Desktop

The desktop version gives SmartFX traders the full MT5 toolkit. SmartFX highlights 21 chart timeframes and more than 80 built-in indicators and analytical tools .

. You also get financial news, an economic calendar and the MQL5 environment for automated strategies.

SmartFX MT5 Web

The browser version is useful when you need access to the account without installing MT5 on that particular computer.

It is handy as a backup, although most active traders will probably still prefer the desktop platform for their main charting and execution setup.

SmartFX Mobile Trading

MT5 is available on compatible mobile devices, so you can monitor markets and manage positions away from the desk.

I would be more careful opening large leveraged trades from a phone. A small screen makes it easier to miss the lot size, order direction or stop level, especially if you are moving quickly.

Automated Trading with Expert Advisors

SmartFX supports Expert Advisors through MT5 . EAs can monitor conditions and place trades automatically according to programmed rules.

. EAs can monitor conditions and place trades automatically according to programmed rules. MT5 also includes MQL5 tools for building, testing and modifying automated strategies.

An EA is only as good as the strategy behind it. Automation will execute bad rules just as efficiently as good ones, and live results can diverge sharply from a backtest when spreads, slippage or market behaviour change.

Hedging and Netting

MT5 supports both hedging and netting accounting systems, subject to the setup available on the SmartFX account.

Which trading platform does SmartFX use?

SmartFX primarily uses MetaTrader 5, with charting, technical analysis, Expert Advisors, an economic calendar and hedging and netting support.

Does SmartFX offer MetaTrader 4?

SmartFX currently promotes MT5 as its main platform. If MT4 is non-negotiable for you because of existing EAs or indicators, confirm availability before opening the account.

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SmartFX Deposit and Withdrawal

Funding is handled through the Client Portal. SmartFX currently supports cards, Skrill, Neteller and bank wire transfers.

The options you actually see can depend on your country, account currency and the payment providers available in your region.

Payment Method Supported Currencies SmartFX Commission Published Processing Information Credit / Debit Card USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, RUB No commission listed Withdrawal approval/transfer generally listed as 1–3 hours Skrill USD, EUR, GBP No commission listed Withdrawal approval/transfer generally listed as 1–3 hours Neteller USD, EUR, GBP No commission listed Withdrawal approval/transfer generally listed as 1–3 hours Bank Wire USD, EUR No commission listed Approval may take 1–3 hours, followed by around 2–3 business days Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

How can I deposit money with SmartFX?

Log in to the Client Portal and choose one of the funding methods available for your account. SmartFX lists cards, Skrill, Neteller and bank transfers.

The payment account must belong to you. SmartFX does not accept third-party funding.

How long do SmartFX withdrawals take?

SmartFX currently quotes around 1–3 hours for approval and transfer of listed card, Skrill and Neteller withdrawals.

For bank wires, the broker gives a similar approval period, followed by roughly 2–3 business days for the banking system to complete the transfer.

Those are processing estimates, not guaranteed arrival times. KYC checks, correspondent banks and payment providers can all add delays.

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SmartFX Leverage

The international Smart Account advertises leverage of up to 1:400.

That number looks attractive if you are focused on buying power, but leverage is really a risk-management issue. At 1:400, only a small amount of margin is needed to control a much larger position. The same leverage that amplifies a winning move also amplifies a bad one.

Feature SmartFX Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:400 Minimum Forex Trade Size 0.01 lots Margin Requirement Depends on leverage, position size and instrument Higher Leverage Risk High Leverage Availability Depends on client, instrument and jurisdiction

What does 1:400 SmartFX leverage mean?

It means you can control a market position that is many times larger than the cash posted as margin.

It does not mean you should size every position as if 1:400 were a target. A trader using a sensible 0.5% or 1% account risk per trade may never come close to using the maximum leverage available.

Is 1:400 leverage suitable for beginners?

It is very easy for an inexperienced trader to misuse leverage at this level. Before trading live, understand position sizing, margin, stop losses and how much money a one-pip move is actually worth on your chosen lot size.

SmartFX Markets

SmartFX offers CFDs across several market groups through MT5. Instrument counts can change, so the live symbol list in the platform is more useful than an old headline number.

Market Available Forex Yes Indices Yes Commodities Yes Stock CFDs Yes Gold and Metals Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Subject to jurisdiction and availability MetaTrader 5 Trading Yes

Are SmartFX instruments CFDs?

A large part of the SmartFX offering is forex and CFDs. With CFDs, you are trading the price movement rather than taking direct ownership of the underlying asset.

That distinction is particularly important with shares and crypto. A Bitcoin CFD is not the same thing as owning Bitcoin in your own wallet, and a stock CFD does not give you the same ownership position as buying the actual share.

SmartFX Forex Trading

Forex is one of the main markets offered by SmartFX.

The minimum forex order is 0.01 lots, or one micro lot.

Through MT5 you get charts, pending orders, technical indicators, Expert Advisors and economic data. The published indicative spreads include around 1.2 pips on EUR/USD and 2.2 pips on GBP/USD.

As always with floating spreads, the live number matters more than the advertised reference figure.

What is the minimum forex trade on SmartFX?

The minimum forex trade size is 0.01 lots. That tells you the position size, not the risk. Your actual cash risk still depends on the pair, stop distance and account currency.

SmartFX Research

SmartFX publishes trading and market-analysis material on its website, while MT5 supplies another layer of research tools inside the platform.

MT5 includes indicators, charting tools, financial news and an economic calendar, so traders can combine broker commentary with their own technical and fundamental work.

I would still treat any market analysis as a view rather than a signal that has to be followed. No research report can tell you with certainty where the next candle closes.

SmartFX Education

SmartFX publishes educational material covering forex, markets and trading tools.

For a beginner, the demo account is probably more useful than reading twenty introductory articles and then immediately trading at 1:400 leverage.

Start with the basics:

How spreads affect entry costs

Leverage and margin

Position sizing

Stop-loss and take-profit orders

Liquidity across trading sessions

Economic announcements and volatility

Risk-to-reward ratios

The difference between CFDs and owning the underlying asset

Is SmartFX Suitable for Beginners?

SmartFX is fairly easy to understand from an account-structure point of view. There is one main live account and MT5 is the central platform.

The demo account gives beginners a sensible place to learn how order execution, charts and margin work without putting cash at risk.

The bigger issue is the 1:400 maximum leverage. A simple account does not make leveraged trading simple. If the position is too large, a small market move can become a large account loss.

I would treat 1:400 as a ceiling, not an invitation to use every bit of buying power available.

Is SmartFX Suitable for Experienced Traders?

Experienced MT5 traders will recognise most of what SmartFX offers: EAs, technical indicators, multiple order types, hedging, netting and small trade sizes from 0.01 lots.

The unlimited open and pending order policy can also be useful for strategies that manage multiple entries.

The trade-off is choice. If you want cTrader, a proprietary platform, MT4 or dedicated Raw/ECN account tiers, the SmartFX setup may feel limited.

SmartFX Customer Support

SmartFX offers support for account access, verification, funding and platform issues.

The broker says its support line is available 24 hours a day, while its published office hours are Monday to Saturday, 10:00 to 19:00 Dubai time.

Support is available by phone, email and live chat.

Support Feature SmartFX Live Chat Available Email Support Available Telephone Support Available Support Line Advertised as available 24 hours a day Published Office Days Monday to Saturday Published Office Hours 10:00–19:00 Dubai time

When might you need SmartFX support?

The times support really matters are usually when money or account access is involved: failed KYC, locked accounts, payment problems, delayed withdrawals or an MT5 login that suddenly stops working.

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SmartFX Restricted Countries

SmartFX does not accept clients from every country.

The broker currently identifies the United States, India, China and North Korea among restricted jurisdictions and also refers to FATF-blacklisted countries. SmartFX says it does not onboard UAE citizens or UAE residents through its international service either.

These lists can change. Regulation, sanctions and payment-provider policies move over time, so check eligibility before starting the application.

Who Should Consider SmartFX?

SmartFX makes the most sense for traders who want MT5 and do not need a complicated choice of account types.

It may suit you if you want:

MetaTrader 5

One straightforward live account

Forex positions from 0.01 lots

Expert Advisors and algorithmic trading

Leverage up to 1:400 where permitted

Cards, Skrill, Neteller and bank transfers

A demo account for testing the setup

It is less convincing if your priority is an FSCA-regulated South African entity, a Raw Spread account or a choice between several trading platforms.

SmartFX vs Other Forex Brokers

SmartFX's main point of difference is simplicity.

Some brokers offer four account types, MT4, MT5, cTrader and a proprietary platform. SmartFX concentrates mainly on the Smart Account and MT5.

Category SmartFX Position Account Choice One primary Smart Account Main Platform MetaTrader 5 Maximum International Leverage Up to 1:400 Minimum Forex Order 0.01 lots Demo Account Yes Main International Regulation VFSC Raw Spread Account Not highlighted as a separate primary account Best Fit Traders who want a straightforward MT5 setup

Whether that is better or worse depends on what you actually trade. Regulation, spreads, execution, withdrawal terms and platform requirements should carry more weight than the number of account names on a broker's website.

Conclusion

SmartFX is easy to understand: one main Smart Account, MetaTrader 5 and leverage of up to 1:400 under its international offering.

The account supports forex orders from 0.01 lots and an unlimited number of open and pending orders. MT5 brings the familiar toolkit of charts, 21 timeframes, 80+ analytical tools, Expert Advisors, hedging and netting.

For me, regulation is the part that needs the closest look.

The international retail operation sits under VFSC regulation in Vanuatu. SmartFX also has a CySEC-authorised company, but the broker says that entity is not currently serving retail clients.

That does not automatically make SmartFX a poor choice, but it does mean traders should understand exactly where their account sits legally rather than seeing “CySEC” somewhere on the group website and assuming EU retail protection applies.

If MT5, small position sizes and a straightforward account are your priorities, SmartFX has a relatively uncomplicated offering. If you want stronger onshore regulation, Raw pricing or several platform choices, I would compare it with other brokers before opening an account.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFDs are leveraged products and can result in substantial losses.

SmartFX advertises leverage of up to 1:400 on its international account. At that level, relatively small market movements can have a large effect on your equity if the position is oversized.

Products, leverage, payment methods and trading conditions can differ according to your jurisdiction and account.

Make sure you understand margin, leverage, position sizing and the mechanics of CFDs before risking real money. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future results.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SmartFX?

SmartFX is a forex and CFD broker that offers trading mainly through MetaTrader 5.

Is SmartFX regulated?

Yes. Smart Securities and Commodities Limited says it is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission under registration number 40491. A separate company, SSC Smart FX Ltd, is regulated by CySEC under licence 316/16.

Is SmartFX regulated by CySEC?

SSC Smart FX Ltd is regulated by CySEC under licence 316/16. SmartFX currently says this entity does not provide services to retail clients.

Is SmartFX regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

The international SmartFX entity covered here operates under VFSC regulation rather than an FSCA licence. South African traders should check which legal entity appears on their account agreement before depositing.

What account types does SmartFX offer?

SmartFX mainly promotes one live account, the Smart Account. It uses MT5, supports forex positions from 0.01 lots and offers leverage up to 1:400 under the international service.

Does SmartFX offer a demo account?

Yes. The demo account uses virtual funds and can be used to practise on MT5 before trading live.

Which trading platform does SmartFX offer?

MetaTrader 5 is SmartFX's main platform. It includes charts, indicators, Expert Advisors, an economic calendar, algorithmic trading and hedging and netting functionality.

Does SmartFX offer MT4?

SmartFX currently focuses on MT5. If you specifically need MT4 for an existing EA or indicator, check availability with the broker before opening the account.

What leverage does SmartFX offer?

The international Smart Account advertises leverage up to 1:400. The exact leverage available can depend on your jurisdiction, account and instrument.

What is the minimum trade size at SmartFX?

The minimum advertised forex order is 0.01 lots.