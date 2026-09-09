Skilling.com is a regulated forex and CFD broker with a bigger platform selection than most brokers in its category. Traders can choose between Skilling Trader, cTrader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and TradingView-supported trading, with more than 1,000 CFD instruments available across its main platforms.

Skilling Limited is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number 357/18. The group also operates Skilling (Seychelles) Limited, regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority under licence SD042.

That distinction matters. Your leverage, investor protection, available products and some account conditions depend on which Skilling entity your account falls under. I would check that before depositing, rather than assuming the conditions shown on one version of the website apply everywhere.

Risk warning: Skilling’s European website currently reports that 49% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. That number is worth paying attention to. CFDs use leverage, and even a relatively small market move can produce a much larger percentage gain or loss on the capital committed to the position.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Quick answer: Skilling.com may suit traders who want access to forex and CFDs through Skilling Trader, cTrader, MetaTrader 4 and TradingView-supported trading. Standard accounts offer spreads from 0.8 pips, while Premium pricing starts from 0.1 pips. Skilling is regulated by CySEC and the Seychelles FSA, but traders should still check which entity applies to them, what leverage is available, and which deposit and withdrawal methods are supported in their country.

Does Skilling.com offer a demo account?

Yes. Skilling.com offers a demo account that lets traders practise in a simulated market environment without risking real money. It is useful for beginners learning how the platform works, but experienced traders can also use it to test strategies, indicators, and order types before moving to a live account.

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Is Skilling.com suitable for beginner traders?

Skilling.com can suit beginners because it offers a relatively simple Standard Account, demo trading, and the user-friendly Skilling Trader platform. Beginners should still be careful with leveraged CFDs, though. Starting with the demo account and learning how margin, stop-loss orders, spreads, and leverage work is a sensible approach before trading with real funds.

Skilling.com Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Regulated by CySEC Trading conditions vary by jurisdiction Seychelles FSA-regulated international entity Premium accounts require substantially more capital More than 1,000 CFD instruments CFDs carry significant leveraged trading risk Skilling Trader proprietary platform Some platform availability can depend on account type cTrader available Premium accounts charge volume-based commission MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 available Restricted in several jurisdictions, including the US and UK TradingView integration available No traditional ownership of underlying CFD assets Standard account has no forex trading commission Overnight financing charges can apply Spreads from 0.1 pips on Premium accounts Higher-risk products may not suit beginners

Overview

Skilling is a Scandinavian-founded fintech broker built mainly around forex and CFD trading.

One thing I like about the setup is that Skilling has not tried to push every trader onto the same platform. Its own Skilling Trader keeps things relatively simple, while cTrader is there for traders who want more control over charting, orders and algorithmic trading.

keeps things relatively simple, while cTrader is there for traders who want more control over charting, orders and algorithmic trading. MetaTrader users are covered as well. Skilling supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , and its TradingView integration gives chart-focused traders another way to work.

, and its TradingView integration gives chart-focused traders another way to work. Across the broker's offering, Skilling advertises more than 1,000 CFD products across six asset classes.

Is Skilling.com a good broker for beginners?

Skilling.com can be a good option for beginners because it combines a relatively simple proprietary platform with access to demo trading, educational content, and a Standard account with straightforward spread-based pricing. Beginners should still take time to understand leverage, margin, and CFD risks before moving from a demo account to live trading.

What makes Skilling.com stand out from other CFD brokers?

Skilling.com stands out mainly for its platform choice. Traders can use Skilling Trader, cTrader, MetaTrader, and TradingView-supported tools instead of being limited to one system. It also offers more than 1,000 CFD instruments, making it suitable for traders who want access to forex, shares, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies from one broker

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offering

The platform selection is probably Skilling's most useful selling point for an actual trader.

If you want something simple, Skilling Trader covers the basics without throwing too much at you. If you are more technical, cTrader and MetaTrader give you considerably more room for indicators, automated systems and customised workflows.

The account pricing is also easy to understand. Standard accounts use wider spreads without a standard forex commission, while Premium accounts cut the quoted spread and add a volume-based commission. Which model is cheaper depends on how much you trade and the instruments you use.

Feature Skilling Broker Type Forex and CFD Broker Regulation CySEC and FSA Seychelles CySEC Licence 357/18 Seychelles FSA Licence SD042 Instruments 1,000+ CFDs Forex Pairs 70+ Standard Spreads From 0.8 pips Premium Spreads From 0.1 pips Standard Commission No forex trading commission Premium Commission From $35 per $1 million traded Platforms Skilling Trader, cTrader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView Demo Account Yes Micro Lots Available on supported accounts Retail EU Leverage Up to 1:30

Skilling Customer Reviews

Broker reviews from individual traders are useful, but I would never use them in isolation. One trader may be talking about spreads and execution on a CySEC account while another is reviewing a different entity, payment method or platform.

When reading Skilling reviews, the areas worth paying attention to are execution, platform stability, spreads, withdrawals and support. Then compare those comments against the broker's current account terms and legal documents.

This is particularly important with Skilling because account conditions can change by jurisdiction. Two traders using different entities may have noticeably different experiences.

Skilling Safety and Security

Skilling Limited is regulated by CySEC under licence 357/18. Its international Seychelles business operates separately under FSA licence SD042.

Safety Feature Details CySEC Regulation Yes CySEC Licence 357/18 Seychelles FSA Regulation Yes Seychelles Licence SD042 KYC Verification Required Risk Disclosure Provided Retail Leverage Controls Apply under applicable entities Entity-Specific Protection Yes Negative Balance Protection Yes for retail clients under Skilling Limited’s CySEC policy Investor Compensation Fund Up to €20,000 for eligible clients of Skilling Limited

How does Skilling protect traders?

Each regulated Skilling entity has to follow the financial rules that apply in its jurisdiction. That covers areas such as client onboarding, risk disclosures, conduct and operational requirements.

The important point is that CySEC and Seychelles regulation should not be treated as interchangeable. Read the client agreement for the actual entity opening your account.

Does Skilling require identity verification?

Yes. Expect KYC checks before a live account is fully operational.

That normally means supplying personal details and proof of identity, with proof of address or other supporting documents requested where necessary.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Skilling Review at a Glance

Skilling makes the most sense to me for traders who care about platform choice. You are not forced into a proprietary terminal if you would rather trade through cTrader or MetaTrader, and there is a clear pricing step between the Standard and Premium accounts.

The trade-off is that Skilling is not identical in every country. Regulation, leverage, account protection and even parts of the product offering can change according to the entity you register with.

Feature Current Skilling Offering Regulation CySEC 357/18; Seychelles FSA SD042 Best For Platform choice, active CFD traders and MetaTrader/cTrader users Standard Account Deposit From €100 on the current EU account structure Premium Account From €5,000 or qualifying trading volume on the current EU structure Spreads From 0.8 pips Standard; from 0.1 pips Premium Trading Platforms Skilling Trader, cTrader, MT4, MT5 and TradingView Forex Pairs 70+ advertised; exact count varies by platform Demo Account Yes Swap-Free Account Available for religious purposes, subject to terms and approval EU Retail Leverage Up to 1:30, subject to instrument limits EU Investor Compensation Eligible clients may be covered by the ICF up to €20,000 Open an Account Open Account

Skilling Account Types

Skilling splits its accounts mainly by pricing model and platform.

On the current European comparison, the main options are Standard, Premium, MT4 and MT4 Premium. I would treat the figures below as EU terms rather than assume they apply to every international account.

Feature Standard Premium MT4 MT4 Premium Spreads From 0.8 pips 0.1 pips 0.8 pips 0.1 pips Commission From None $35 per $1 million None $40 per $1 million Starting Deposit €100 €5,000 or qualifying trading volume* €100 €5,000 or qualifying trading volume* EU Retail Leverage Up to 1:30 Up to 1:30 Up to 1:30 Up to 1:30 Micro Lot Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes Suitable For Everyday traders Active traders MetaTrader users Active MT4 traders Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Standard Account

The Standard Account is the easier entry point. Pricing is built around the spread, with spreads currently starting from 0.8 pips and no standard forex trading commission.

and no standard forex trading commission. Skilling's European account page lists the opening deposit from €100 .

. For a lower-volume trader, this structure is simpler because there is no separate forex commission to calculate on every trade. You still need to compare the actual spread on the pairs you trade, especially during volatile sessions when quoted spreads can widen.

Premium Account

The Premium Account is the one I would compare if trading volume starts becoming meaningful.

Spreads start from 0.1 pips , with commission from $35 per $1 million in trading volume . Skilling currently lists a €5,000 starting deposit for this configuration.

, with commission from . Skilling currently lists a starting deposit for this configuration. Lower headline spreads sound attractive, but the commission has to be included when calculating the real round-trip cost of a position. For an active trader, that calculation matters more than the advertised minimum spread on its own.

MT4 Account

The MT4 account brings Skilling's Standard-style pricing into MetaTrader 4.

This is likely to be the more familiar route for traders who already have MT4 templates, custom indicators or Expert Advisors and do not want to rebuild their setup on another platform.

MT4 Premium Account

MT4 Premium combines MetaTrader 4 with Skilling's tighter Premium pricing.

The current European comparison lists spreads from 0.1 pips, commission from $40 per $1 million traded and a starting deposit of €5,000.

MetaTrader 5 Account Access

Skilling has also added MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It is available on desktop, web, iOS and Android and supports CFDs across forex, metals, indices, energies, soft commodities and cryptocurrencies.

. It is available on desktop, web, iOS and Android and supports CFDs across forex, metals, indices, energies, soft commodities and cryptocurrencies. One detail to check before funding: Skilling's current EU account comparison does not yet show MT5 in its own Standard/Premium column. I would therefore confirm the exact MT5 spread and commission structure inside the client portal rather than assuming the MT4 pricing carries across automatically.

What account types does Skilling offer?

Skilling offers several account options, including the Standard, Premium, MT4 and MT4 Premium accounts. The Standard options are better suited to traders who prefer simple spread-based pricing, while Premium accounts are designed for more active traders looking for tighter spreads and volume-based commission pricing.

Which Skilling account is best for beginners?

The Skilling Standard Account is generally the better choice for beginners because it offers a simpler pricing structure, no standard forex commission and a lower starting deposit than the Premium accounts. Traders can also use a demo account first to become familiar with Skilling’s platforms before trading with real money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Skilling Account

The account-opening process is online. You register, complete the required personal and financial information, pass identity verification and fund the account once it has been approved.

Step 1 – Create Your Skilling Account

Go to Skilling.com and select the option to open an account.

Name

Email address

Telephone number

Country of residence

Secure account password

Use the same personal information that appears on your identification documents. Differences in names or addresses are an easy way to slow down KYC.

Step 2 – Complete Your Personal Information

Work through the onboarding questions and provide the requested personal and financial details.

Depending on your country and the Skilling entity involved, this may include employment, income, source of funds, previous trading experience and your understanding of leveraged products.

Step 3 – Verify Your Identity

Complete the KYC process.

You may need a passport or national identity document. Proof of residential address or further supporting documents can also be requested.

Step 4 – Select an Account and Platform

Choose the account and platform based on how you actually trade.

A Standard account is simpler for lower-volume trading. Premium becomes more interesting when the tighter spread can justify the additional commission and higher account requirement.

Step 5 – Fund the Account

Once approved, choose one of the funding methods shown in the client area.

Before sending funds, check the account currency, minimum transaction, processing time and any payment-provider fees. Currency conversion is another cost traders often overlook.

Step 6 – Start Trading

Once the funds clear, open your chosen platform and select the market you want to trade.

Before sending an order, check the position size, required margin, leverage and stop-loss level. More importantly, know exactly how much money the trade loses if your stop is hit.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Skilling Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Skilling uses two main pricing approaches.

The Standard account builds most of the forex trading cost into the spread. Advertised spreads currently start from 0.8 pips , with no standard forex commission.

, with no standard forex commission. Premium pricing starts from 0.1 pips , but commission starts at $35 per $1 million traded . MT4 Premium starts at $40 per $1 million .

, but commission starts at . MT4 Premium starts at . Do not compare those accounts using spread alone. For Premium, add the commission to the spread cost and calculate it against your normal trade size. That's the figure that matters.

Account Spreads From Commission From Standard 0.8 pips No standard commission Premium 0.1 pips $35 per $1 million MT4 0.8 pips No standard commission MT4 Premium 0.1 pips $40 per $1 million

Are Skilling deposits free?

Skilling says it generally does not charge a deposit fee. Your bank, card issuer or payment provider can still charge its own fee.

Skilling also reserves the right to apply a fee of up to 2.9% to Neteller and Skrill deposits or withdrawals in certain circumstances. Available payment methods depend on the country.

Does Skilling charge overnight fees?

Yes, positions held overnight can attract swap or financing charges.

The amount depends on the instrument, whether you are long or short, the account and current market conditions. If your trading style involves holding positions for several days, swaps need to be included in the cost of the trade. They can make a noticeable difference over time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Skilling Trading Platforms

Platform choice is one of the better parts of Skilling's offering.

The current lineup includes Skilling Trader, cTrader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and TradingView-supported trading.

Platform Best For Key Features Skilling Trader Beginners and everyday traders Simple interface, technical tools, web and mobile access cTrader Advanced traders Advanced charting, Level II pricing, algorithmic trading MetaTrader 4 Forex and automated trading Expert Advisors, custom indicators, established MT4 environment MetaTrader 5 Multi-asset and algorithmic traders 21 timeframes, 80+ built-in indicators, EAs, 6 pending order types and integrated economic calendar TradingView Chart-focused traders Advanced charts, technical analysis and TradingView interface Open an Account Open Account

Open Account



Skilling Trader

Skilling Trader is the broker's own platform.

It is the least complicated option in the lineup and should be enough for traders who want to open positions, follow markets and use standard technical tools without spending hours configuring the terminal.

It includes technical indicators, drawing tools and web and mobile access.

Skilling cTrader

cTrader is the platform I would look at if execution tools, charting and automation are higher priorities.

It includes more advanced charting, several order types, detailed pricing information and tools for traders who want finer control over order execution.

Algorithmic trading is available through cTrader's automation environment.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 needs little introduction if you have traded forex for a while. It remains popular because there is a huge existing ecosystem of indicators, Expert Advisors and trading tools built around it.

Expert Advisors

Automated trading

Technical indicators

Custom indicators

Multiple charting tools

Desktop trading

Mobile access

Web-based access

If you already have an MT4 setup that works for you, there is a good argument for keeping it rather than changing platforms simply because a broker has built its own terminal.

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 gives Skilling traders the newer MetaTrader environment. It supports Expert Advisors, 21 chart timeframes, more than 80 built-in indicators, several pending order types and an integrated economic calendar and news feed.

Skilling currently offers MT5 on desktop, web, iOS and Android.

For traders who like MetaTrader but want a broader multi-asset toolkit than MT4, MT5 is the obvious platform to compare first.

TradingView

TradingView support makes sense for traders who already do most of their market analysis there.

If your watchlists, layouts and indicators are already built in TradingView, being able to keep that workflow can be more valuable than learning another charting package from scratch.

Which Skilling trading platform is best?

That depends on the way you trade.

Skilling Trader is the simpler choice. cTrader is better suited to traders who want more detailed execution and automation tools. MT4 remains useful for existing EAs and custom indicators, while MT5 gives you a newer multi-asset MetaTrader setup. TradingView makes sense if charting is already central to your process.

I would choose the platform around the strategy and workflow rather than picking the one with the longest feature list.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Skilling Deposits and Withdrawals

Funding and withdrawals are handled through the Skilling client area. The methods you see depend on your country, account currency and legal entity.

Before depositing, I would check:

Which payment methods are available

The minimum transaction amount

The trading account currency

Processing times

Deposit charges

Withdrawal charges

Possible currency conversion costs

Whether the withdrawal must go back to the original funding source

Skilling may request extra verification before processing certain transactions as part of its compliance and anti-money-laundering checks.

How long do Skilling withdrawals take?

Skilling says withdrawal requests are processed within one working day. That is the broker's processing period. The final arrival time still depends on the bank, card network or payment provider.

Payment Method Typical Time After Skilling Processing Bank Transfer 1–5 working days Direct Banking 1–3 working days Credit / Debit Card 1–5 working days e-Wallet Instant to up to 1 working day Open an Account Open Account

Those are typical periods rather than guarantees. Banks and payment processors have their own cut-off times and internal checks.

Can I withdraw to a different payment method?

Skilling says withdrawals normally have to go back to the original depositor using the same method used to fund the trading account. Third-party withdrawals are not allowed under its anti-money-laundering controls.

Check the withdrawal options in the client area before you deposit, especially if you plan to use a card or e-wallet that you may later close or replace.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Skilling Swap-Free Accounts

Skilling offers swap-free accounts for religious purposes, subject to approval and separate terms.

One point traders sometimes miss: swap-free does not automatically mean a position can be held forever without any holding cost. Skilling states that fees may be introduced after certain instruments have remained open for a specified number of days.

If you need a swap-free account, ask support for the current instrument-by-instrument fee schedule before funding. I would want those rules in writing before building a longer-term strategy around the account.

Skilling Leverage

Skilling's leverage depends on the legal entity, your client classification and the instrument being traded.

On its current European account structure, retail leverage is shown as up to 1:30.

Client / Entity Maximum Leverage EU Retail Client Up to 1:30 Professional / Other Eligible Clients May be higher Seychelles Entity Conditions depend on eligibility and instrument

Leverage is useful, but it is also where a lot of inexperienced traders get into trouble. At 1:30 leverage, the market exposure can be many times larger than the cash committed as margin. Losses therefore move faster as well.

Retail clients under Skilling Limited's CySEC policy receive negative balance protection, but that should not be confused with protection against trading losses. You can still lose the capital in the account.

Skilling Markets

Skilling advertises more than 1,000 CFD instruments across six asset classes.

Forex is a sizeable part of the offering, with more than 70 currency pairs advertised across majors, minors and exotics.

Market Available Forex Yes Share CFDs Yes Indices Yes Commodities Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes, subject to jurisdiction Other CFDs Yes 1,000+ CFD Products Yes

Do check the instrument list for the platform you intend to use. The broker-wide total does not mean every platform carries every instrument.

For example, Skilling's current EU comparison lists 73 currency pairs on Standard/Premium accounts but 53 on MT4. MT5 has its own instrument selection as well. If you trade a specific cross or exotic pair, confirm it on your chosen platform first.

Skilling Research and Trading Tools

Most of Skilling's useful analysis capability comes from the platforms themselves.

MetaTrader gives technical traders the familiar indicator and custom-tool ecosystem. cTrader offers stronger charting and execution functionality, while TradingView is already one of the most widely used charting environments among active traders.

Skilling Trader includes its own indicators and drawing tools for traders who prefer to stay inside the broker's platform.

For me, the real advantage is that you can choose the toolset that matches your trading process instead of trying to force one platform to do everything.

Skilling Customer Support

Skilling's European support team is currently available Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 22:00 CET.

Support is available through live chat, email and telephone. The official contact details list support@skilling.com and +357 22 276710.

Support Channel Availability Live Chat Monday–Friday, 07:00–22:00 CET Email support@skilling.com; Skilling states replies are generally provided within 24 hours Telephone +357 22 276710, Monday–Friday, 07:00–22:00 CET Help Centre Self-service articles covering accounts, funding, verification and trading

Skilling Education

Skilling provides educational material and a demo account for newer traders.

I would use the demo first, particularly if leverage and margin are still unfamiliar. It gives you room to practise position sizing, order placement and stop losses without putting real capital behind every mistake.

Education content is useful for learning terminology and platform mechanics. It should not be treated as a replacement for a tested strategy and proper risk management.

Where Is Skilling Available?

Skilling does not accept clients from every country.

Its current European website says its products are not directed at residents of several jurisdictions, including Belgium, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and North Korea, along with countries where offering the service would breach local law or regulation.

Availability can change. Check your country during registration and confirm the Skilling legal entity you will contract with before making a deposit.

Is Skilling Suitable for Beginners?

There are parts of Skilling that work well for a newer trader. The Standard account is relatively easy to understand, Skilling Trader is less intimidating than some professional terminals, and a demo account is available.

What I would not do is confuse an easy platform with an easy product.

CFDs are leveraged. A beginner still needs to understand margin, position sizing, stop losses and what happens to account equity when a leveraged position moves against them.

If those basics are still unclear, stay on demo until they aren't.

Is Skilling Suitable for Experienced Traders?

Experienced traders probably have more to work with here.

Premium spreads start from 0.1 pips, while cTrader offers more advanced charting, execution tools and algorithmic functionality.

MT4 and MT5 also mean traders can bring existing Expert Advisors, indicators and platform habits with them rather than starting again inside proprietary software.

The main calculation for an active trader will be cost. Compare the spread plus commission on the instruments and position sizes you actually trade.

Skilling Awards and Recognition

Skilling describes itself as a multi-award-winning broker.

I would treat awards as background information rather than a reason to open an account. Regulation, real trading costs, execution, withdrawals and the legal entity holding your account matter far more than an award badge on a broker website.

How We Reviewed Skilling

For this review, we checked Skilling's current account pages, platform information, help centre, legal documents and regulator details.

The areas we focused on are the ones I would check when comparing any CFD broker: regulation, account structure, minimum deposits, actual pricing model, platforms, withdrawal rules, leverage, investor protection, available markets and support.

Where Skilling's terms change by jurisdiction, we have avoided presenting the European conditions as though they apply everywhere.

Broker conditions do change. Always check the final account details shown in the client portal and client agreement before depositing.

Conclusion

Skilling's strongest point is its flexibility.

A newer trader can start with Skilling Trader and a Standard account. Someone who already trades actively can use cTrader, MT4 or MT5 and compare whether Premium pricing makes more sense for their volume. TradingView support adds another useful route for traders who already chart there.

On the current European structure, Standard spreads start from 0.8 pips. Premium pricing starts from 0.1 pips and adds a volume-based commission. Those figures should be compared using the total cost of a normal trade rather than the minimum spread alone.

Skilling Limited's CySEC licence 357/18 gives its European business regulatory oversight, while Skilling (Seychelles) Limited operates under FSA licence SD042. Eligible Skilling Limited clients may also have ICF protection up to €20,000 and retail negative balance protection.

The entity distinction is important. Protections, leverage and trading conditions can differ depending on where your account is registered.

For traders who want a broad CFD range and the freedom to choose between Skilling Trader, cTrader, MetaTrader and TradingView, Skilling is worth comparing with other regulated brokers in the same pricing bracket.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

CFDs are leveraged products and losses can build quickly. Skilling's European website currently reports that 49% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Before trading live, make sure you understand leverage, margin, spreads, commission and overnight financing. Know the cash amount at risk on every position before you place it.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Skilling?

Skilling is an online forex and CFD broker with more than 1,000 CFD products across its offering. Depending on the account and jurisdiction, traders can access forex, share CFDs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and other CFD markets through several trading platforms.

Is Skilling regulated?

Yes. Skilling Limited is authorised and regulated by CySEC under licence 357/18. Skilling (Seychelles) Limited is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority under licence SD042.

Check which entity applies to your account because regulation and account protection differ by jurisdiction.

What is the minimum deposit at Skilling?

Skilling's current European account page lists a starting deposit of €100 for Standard and MT4 accounts. Premium and MT4 Premium accounts are listed from €5,000, although qualifying trading volume can also affect Premium eligibility.

Requirements may differ outside the European entity.

What spreads does Skilling offer?

Standard and MT4 spreads currently start from 0.8 pips. Premium and MT4 Premium pricing starts from 0.1 pips.

Those are advertised starting spreads. The spread you actually receive depends on the instrument and market conditions.

Does Skilling charge commission?

Standard accounts generally use spread-based forex pricing without a standard commission. Premium commission starts from $35 per $1 million traded, while MT4 Premium starts from $40 per $1 million.

What trading platforms does Skilling offer?

Skilling offers Skilling Trader, cTrader, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. TradingView-supported trading is also available within parts of its offering.

Platform and instrument availability can depend on the account, entity and jurisdiction.

Does Skilling offer a demo account?

Yes. Skilling offers demo trading. It is a sensible way to learn the platform, test order types and practise position sizing before putting real money at risk.

Is Skilling good for beginners?

It can be. The Standard account and Skilling Trader platform are relatively straightforward, and a demo account is available.

The harder part is the product rather than the platform. CFDs use leverage, so beginners should understand margin and position risk before moving to a live account.

Is Skilling good for experienced traders?

Skilling has more to offer active traders through Premium pricing, cTrader, MT4 and MT5.

Premium spreads start from 0.1 pips, and the advanced platforms support custom indicators, automated strategies and more detailed charting and execution tools.

How much leverage does Skilling offer?

Skilling's current European retail comparison shows leverage of up to 1:30.

Other entities and eligible client classifications may have different limits. Check the leverage schedule attached to your actual account.

Sources and Fact-Checking

Key facts in this review were checked against Skilling's official account pages, platform pages, support centre, deposit and withdrawal information, legal documents, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission register and Skilling's Seychelles legal information.

Fees, instruments and account conditions can change. Before opening or funding an account, use the broker's current client agreement and the conditions displayed in your client portal as the final reference.