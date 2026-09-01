10 Best SEBI-Regulated Forex Brokers in India 2026

Overall, the best SEBI-regulated forex brokers in India are brokers that offer legal access to currency futures and options through recognised Indian exchanges such as the NSE and BSE. In India, “forex trading” is different from offshore forex and CFD trading. Indian residents should use SEBI-registered brokers for exchange-traded currency derivatives, rather than offshore platforms that offer high-leverage spot forex or CFDs.

What is the best SEBI-regulated forex broker in India?

The best SEBI-regulated forex broker in India is usually one that offers legal currency derivative trading, transparent brokerage, a reliable trading platform, strong customer support, and easy access to NSE or BSE currency futures and options. Zerodha, Angel One, Upstox, ICICI Direct, HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, 5paisa, and IIFL Securities are among the most recognised names for Indian traders who want regulated access to currency trading.

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Are SEBI-regulated forex brokers safe in India?

SEBI-regulated forex brokers are generally safer than unregulated offshore forex platforms because they operate within India’s securities market framework. However, currency derivatives still carry risk. Traders can lose money due to leverage, volatility, margin requirements, and poor risk management. Beginners should start small, understand currency futures and options, and avoid any broker or platform promising guaranteed forex profits.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Which SEBI-regulated brokers offer currency derivative trading in India

How legal forex trading works in India

The difference between currency derivatives and offshore forex CFDs

Features of the best Indian currency trading brokers

Pros and cons of each broker

How to choose a SEBI-registered forex broker in India

10 Best SEBI-Regulated Forex Brokers in India

Rank Broker Best For Broker Type Why It Stands Out Best Suited To 1 Zerodha Best overall SEBI-registered broker for currency derivatives Discount broker Zerodha is known for its low-cost trading model, clean Kite platform, and strong reputation among Indian traders. Traders who want simple, low-cost access to currency futures and options. 2 Angel One Best beginner-friendly broker for currency trading Full-service and digital broker Angel One offers an easy-to-use mobile app, broad market access, and educational resources for new traders. Beginners who want mobile trading, guidance, and access to multiple market segments. 3 Upstox Best low-cost trading platform for active traders Discount broker Upstox is popular with active traders because of its modern platform, competitive pricing, and trading tools. Active traders who want low-cost currency derivative trading and charting tools. 4 ICICI Direct Best bank-backed broker for forex and derivatives Bank-backed full-service broker ICICI Direct offers strong brand trust, research support, and integration with ICICI Bank services. Traders who prefer a large financial institution with research and banking integration. 5 HDFC Securities Best for trusted banking and trading integration Bank-backed full-service broker HDFC Securities is backed by one of India’s major banking groups and offers a wide range of trading and investment products. Traders who value trust, banking convenience, and full-service support. 6 Kotak Securities Best for full-service currency trading Bank-backed broker Kotak Securities combines trading access, banking integration, research, and support through the Kotak financial ecosystem. Traders who want a full-service broker linked to a major Indian banking group. 7 Motilal Oswal Best for research and advisory support Full-service broker Motilal Oswal is known for market research, advisory services, and guided trading support. Currency traders who want research-backed ideas and advisory support. 8 Sharekhan Best for education and guided trading Full-service broker Sharekhan offers trading education, research, and support, making it useful for traders still learning derivatives. Beginners who want education, guidance, and assisted trading support. 9 5paisa Best discount broker for budget-conscious traders Discount broker 5paisa focuses on affordable access to trading and investing across multiple market segments. Cost-conscious traders who want a budget-friendly platform. 10 IIFL Securities Best for multi-asset traders who want research tools Full-service and digital broker IIFL Securities offers currency derivatives, equities, commodities, research tools, and broader market access. Traders who want multi-asset access with research and market insights.

What is a SEBI-regulated forex broker?

A SEBI-regulated forex broker in India is not the same as an international forex CFD broker. In India, legal retail forex access is usually provided through exchange-traded currency derivatives, such as currency futures and options listed on recognised exchanges. These products allow traders to trade currency pairs in a regulated environment.

Indian traders should be careful when comparing broker pages online, because many offshore forex brokers market themselves globally but are not SEBI-regulated brokers for Indian currency derivative trading. The safest wording is SEBI-registered brokers offering currency derivatives in India.

10 Best SEBI-Regulated Forex Brokers in India 2026

Zerodha – Best overall SEBI-registered broker for currency derivatives. Angel One – Best beginner-friendly broker for currency trading. Upstox – Best low-cost trading platform for active traders. ICICI Direct – Best bank-backed broker for forex and derivatives. HDFC Securities – Best for trusted banking and trading integration. Kotak Securities – Best for full-service currency trading. Motilal Oswal – Best for research and advisory support. Sharekhan – Best for education and guided trading. 5paisa – Best discount broker for budget-conscious traders. IIFL Securities – Best for multi-asset traders who want research tools.

1. Zerodha

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Zerodha is one of India’s most popular discount brokers and is widely used for trading and investing across equities, futures, options, commodities, currency, ETFs, mutual funds, and bonds. Zerodha’s Kite platform is clean, fast, and beginner-friendly, making it a strong option for Indian traders who want legal access to currency derivatives.

Features

Feature Zerodha Regulation SEBI SEBI Registration INZ000031633 Currency Trading NSE Currency Derivatives Currency Pairs USD/INR, EUR/INR, GBP/INR, JPY/INR Products Currency Futures & Options Trading Platform Kite Cross-Currency Pairs Not available Best For Indian currency derivatives traders Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Very popular and trusted Indian discount broker Currency trading may require segment activation Kite platform is simple and easy to use Not a traditional offshore forex CFD broker Good for low-cost active traders Beginners still need to understand margin and derivatives Strong educational support through Zerodha Varsity No guaranteed profits from currency trades Suitable for traders who want legal currency derivative access Advanced traders may want more advisory support

Our Findings

Zerodha is a strong choice for Indian traders who want a clean, low-cost, SEBI-regulated way to access currency derivatives. It is not an offshore forex broker, which is a positive for regulatory clarity in India.

Does Zerodha offer forex trading in India?

Yes, Zerodha offers access to currency derivatives in India, including currency futures and options through recognised Indian exchanges. This is different from offshore forex CFD trading. Indian traders using Zerodha should enable the currency derivatives segment and understand margin, contract expiry, and exchange trading rules before placing trades.

Is Zerodha good for beginner currency traders?

Zerodha can be a good choice for beginners because its Kite platform is simple, clean, and widely used in India. New traders can also use Zerodha Varsity to learn about markets and derivatives before trading currency futures or options with real money.

2. Angel One

Angel One is a well-known Indian broker offering access to equities, derivatives, commodities, currency trading, mutual funds, IPOs, and other financial products. It is beginner-friendly and has a strong mobile trading experience. Angel One is useful for new Indian traders who want to understand regulated currency trading through a familiar app-based broker.

Features

Feature Details Broker Type Full-service and digital broker Best For Beginner-friendly mobile currency trading Trading Platform Angel One app and web platform Currency Access Currency derivatives Other Markets Stocks, F&O, commodities, mutual funds, IPOs, and bonds Beginner Suitability Strong for beginners because of app usability and education Pricing Style Brokerage plans vary by product and account Key Strength Mobile app, broad product range, and education Risk Note Currency derivatives can be risky for inexperienced traders

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Beginner-friendly app Currency derivatives still require learning Offers education on currency derivatives Pricing should be checked before trading Wide range of trading and investment products Not a global spot forex broker Suitable for mobile-first traders Traders must understand leverage and margin Strong brand presence in India Advanced traders may compare execution tools with discount brokers

Our Findings

Angel One is a good option for beginners who want an easy app, educational support, and access to currency derivative trading in India. It is better positioned as a regulated Indian broker rather than an international forex platform.

Does Angel One offer currency trading?

Yes, Angel One offers currency derivative trading for Indian traders through regulated exchange-traded products. Traders can access currency futures and options depending on account activation, segment permissions, and current exchange availability.

Is Angel One suitable for beginner forex traders in India?

Angel One can be suitable for beginners because it offers a user-friendly mobile app, educational resources, and access to multiple market segments. However, beginners should remember that currency derivatives involve leverage and should be traded carefully with proper risk management.

3. Upstox

Upstox is a popular Indian discount broker that offers trading and investing across stocks, F&O, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, IPOs, and more. Its platform is designed for active traders who want charting, order tools, and competitive brokerage.

Features

Feature Details Broker Type SEBI-registered discount broker Best For Active traders and low-cost trading Trading Platform Upstox app and Upstox Pro Currency Access Currency derivatives Other Markets Equities, F&O, commodities, mutual funds, and IPOs Beginner Suitability Good for beginners who want a modern platform Pricing Style Discount brokerage model Key Strength Low-cost trading and strong trading tools Risk Note Traders should check margin before placing currency trades

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Good for active traders Beginners may need time to learn the platform Supports currency trading along with other markets Not designed for offshore forex CFD trading Strong charting and trading tools Margin trading can increase losses Competitive brokerage structure Customer support experience can vary Mobile-first platform Traders must understand derivative risk

Our Findings

Upstox is a strong choice for active Indian traders who want a discount broker with currency derivative access. It is suitable for users who want platform tools and low-cost trading rather than full-service advisory.

Can I trade forex with Upstox?

Yes, Upstox allows Indian traders to access currency derivatives through recognised exchanges. This means traders can trade currency futures and options, but it does not mean Upstox offers offshore-style spot forex or high-leverage CFD trading.

Is Upstox good for active currency traders?

Upstox can be a good option for active traders because it offers a modern trading platform, charting tools, and a discount brokerage model. Traders who want low-cost access to currency derivatives may find Upstox useful, but they should always check brokerage, margin, and exchange charges before trading.

4. ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is a major bank-backed broker in India and part of the ICICI Group ecosystem. It offers trading and investment services across equities, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities, and other products. ICICI Direct is suitable for traders who prefer a large financial institution, banking integration, research, and a more traditional full-service broker experience.

Features

Feature Details Broker Type Bank-backed full-service broker Best For Traders who want banking and trading integration Trading Platform ICICI Direct web and mobile platforms Currency Access Currency derivative trading, subject to account access Other Markets Stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities, and IPOs Beginner Suitability Good for users who prefer trusted financial institutions Pricing Style Full-service brokerage model Key Strength Bank-backed trust, research, and integrated services Risk Note Traders should compare brokerage and margin costs

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong bank-backed brand May be more expensive than discount brokers Good research and market support Platform may feel heavier for beginners Wide range of financial products Traders should check all charges carefully Useful for existing ICICI customers Not a high-leverage offshore forex broker Suitable for traders who value full-service support Active traders may prefer lower-cost platforms

Our Findings

ICICI Direct is a good fit for traders who want a trusted, bank-backed broker with research and broader investment services. It may not be the cheapest option, but it offers strong brand confidence.

Does ICICI Direct offer forex trading in India?

ICICI Direct offers currency derivative trading through regulated Indian market channels. This allows eligible traders to access exchange-traded currency futures and options rather than offshore forex CFDs.

Is ICICI Direct good for currency trading beginners?

ICICI Direct may suit beginners who prefer a bank-backed broker with research, customer support, and integrated financial services. It may not always be the cheapest option, so traders should compare brokerage, platform fees, and currency derivative charges before opening trades.

5. HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is one of India’s best-known bank-backed brokers. It may suit Indian traders who want a broker connected to a major banking group, with access to equities, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, fixed income products, and other market instruments. For currency derivative traders, the main appeal is brand trust, banking convenience, and a full-service trading experience.

Features

Feature Details Broker Type Bank-backed full-service broker Best For Traders who want trust and banking integration Trading Platform HDFC Securities web and mobile platforms Currency Access Currency derivative trading, subject to product availability Other Markets Stocks, F&O, mutual funds, IPOs, bonds, and ETFs Beginner Suitability Good for users who prefer a familiar banking group Pricing Style Full-service brokerage model Key Strength Trust, research, and banking ecosystem Risk Note Brokerage and platform charges should be checked before trading

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong banking group association May not be the cheapest for active traders Good for users who want full-service support Platform experience may not suit all active traders Offers multiple trading and investment products Currency trading rules and charges should be checked Suitable for cautious beginners Not an offshore spot forex platform Research and support can help new traders Account opening and documentation may take time

Our Findings

HDFC Securities is best for traders who value trust, brand reputation, and banking integration. It may suit beginners who prefer a full-service broker over a discount-only platform.

Can I trade currency derivatives with HDFC Securities?

Yes, HDFC Securities may provide access to currency derivative trading, subject to account permissions and product availability. Indian traders should confirm segment activation, brokerage charges, and exchange access before trading currency futures or options.

Is HDFC Securities a safe broker for forex trading in India?

HDFC Securities is a well-known bank-backed broker in India, which may appeal to traders who value brand trust and banking integration. However, traders should understand that currency derivatives still carry market risk, even when traded through a regulated broker.

6. Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is a major Indian broker linked to Kotak Mahindra Bank. It offers trading and investment services across multiple asset classes and may appeal to traders who want bank-linked services, market research, and a full-service broking experience.

Features

Feature Details Broker Type Bank-backed broker Best For Integrated banking and trading services Trading Platform Kotak Securities app and web platforms Currency Access Currency derivatives, subject to account and segment activation Other Markets Stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, and commodities Beginner Suitability Good for traders who want a full-service brand Pricing Style Brokerage varies by plan and product Key Strength Banking integration and research support Risk Note Traders should understand derivative risk before using leverage

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong financial services brand Costs may be higher than discount brokers Good for users who want bank-linked services Platform choice may not suit every trader Offers a wide range of trading products Currency derivative charges should be reviewed Research support can help beginners Not suitable for traders seeking offshore forex CFDs Useful for existing Kotak customers Active traders may compare lower-cost alternatives

Our Findings

Kotak Securities is a strong choice for traders who prefer a bank-linked broker and want access to multiple markets from one provider. It is better for users who value service and trust over the lowest possible fees.

Does Kotak Securities offer currency trading?

Yes, Kotak Securities offers access to currency derivatives for eligible Indian traders. This may include currency futures and options traded through recognised exchanges, depending on account activation and current product availability.

Who should choose Kotak Securities for currency trading?

Kotak Securities may suit traders who want a bank-linked broker with research, support, and access to multiple financial products. It can be useful for traders who prefer full-service support rather than a discount-only trading platform.

7. Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is a full-service Indian broker known for research, advisory support, wealth products, and trading access across several markets. For currency derivative traders, Motilal Oswal may be suitable if they want more research and guidance than a basic discount broker provides.

Features

Feature Details Broker Type Full-service broker Best For Research-backed currency and derivatives trading Trading Platform Motilal Oswal trading platforms and apps Currency Access Currency derivatives, subject to availability Other Markets Stocks, derivatives, commodities, mutual funds, and IPOs Beginner Suitability Good for traders who want research support Pricing Style Full-service brokerage model Key Strength Research, advisory, and market insights Risk Note Research does not remove trading risk

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong research and advisory reputation May cost more than discount brokers Good for traders who want market insights Not the simplest option for all beginners Offers multiple products and asset classes Currency derivatives still require risk control Useful for guided trading decisions Not a global forex CFD broker Suitable for serious market learners Active scalpers may prefer lower-cost platforms

Our Findings

Motilal Oswal is a good option for traders who want more than order execution. It is suitable for Indian traders who value research, advisory support, and multi-asset market access.

Does Motilal Oswal offer forex trading?

Motilal Oswal offers currency derivative trading in India through regulated market products. Traders can use it to access exchange-traded currency futures and options, subject to account approval and segment activation.

Is Motilal Oswal good for research-based currency trading?

Yes, Motilal Oswal may be suitable for traders who want research, advisory support, and market insights before placing trades. It can be useful for currency traders who prefer guided decision-making instead of using only a low-cost execution platform.

8. Sharekhan

Sharekhan is one of India’s long-standing retail brokers and is known for its trading platforms, market education, research, and customer support. It may suit beginners who want more guidance while learning currency derivatives and other market products.

Features

Feature Details Broker Type Full-service broker Best For Education and assisted trading Trading Platform Sharekhan app and trading platforms Currency Access Currency derivative trading, subject to account access Other Markets Stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, and commodities Beginner Suitability Good for users who want education and support Pricing Style Full-service brokerage model Key Strength Education, research, and support Risk Note Beginners should not trade derivatives without understanding margin

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong education and market learning resources May not be the cheapest broker Suitable for beginners who want support Platform may feel less minimal than discount apps Long-standing Indian broker brand Charges should be compared before trading Offers broad market access Currency trading is still risky Good for guided learning Not a traditional spot forex broker

Our Findings

Sharekhan is a good fit for beginners who want education, research, and help while learning the markets. It is better suited to traders who prefer support over the lowest possible trading cost.

Can I trade currencies with Sharekhan?

Yes, Sharekhan offers access to currency derivative trading for eligible Indian traders. Traders should confirm whether the currency segment is active on their account and check the latest brokerage, margin, and exchange charges before trading.

Is Sharekhan good for beginners learning currency trading?

Sharekhan can be a good option for beginners who want education, research, and assisted trading support. It may suit traders who prefer learning resources and customer guidance while they build confidence in currency derivatives.

9. 5paisa

5paisa is a discount broker that offers trading and investing services across stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, and other products. It is often considered by budget-conscious traders who want a low-cost platform with access to multiple market segments, including currency derivatives where available.

Features

Feature Details Broker Type Discount broker Best For Budget-conscious traders Trading Platform 5paisa app and web platform Currency Access Currency derivatives, subject to account activation Other Markets Stocks, F&O, mutual funds, IPOs, and commodities Beginner Suitability Good for cost-conscious beginners Pricing Style Discount brokerage model Key Strength Low-cost access and multi-asset availability Risk Note Low brokerage does not reduce trading risk

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Cost-conscious trading option Platform and service experience can vary Access to multiple market segments Beginners must still learn derivatives properly Useful for traders comparing low-cost brokers Not a global forex CFD provider Mobile app access Research depth may be lower than full-service brokers Good for smaller traders watching costs Charges and plan details should be checked carefully

Our Findings

5paisa is a practical option for traders who want a budget-friendly broker. It is suitable for users who already understand what they want to trade and want to keep costs under control.

Does 5paisa offer currency derivative trading?

Yes, 5paisa offers access to currency derivatives for eligible Indian traders. Traders can use the platform to trade regulated currency futures and options, depending on account activation and exchange availability.

Is 5paisa good for low-cost currency trading?

5paisa may suit cost-conscious traders who want a discount broker for currency derivatives and other market products. However, traders should still review all charges, including brokerage, exchange fees, GST, and margin requirements before trading.

10. IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities is a well-known Indian broker offering trading, investing, research, and financial products across several asset classes. It may suit traders who want a mix of platform access, research, market updates, and multi-asset trading services.

Features

Feature Details Broker Type Full-service and digital broker Best For Multi-asset trading and research Trading Platform IIFL trading app and platforms Currency Access Currency derivatives, subject to account access Other Markets Stocks, derivatives, commodities, mutual funds, and IPOs Beginner Suitability Good for traders who want research and product variety Pricing Style Brokerage varies by plan and product Key Strength Research, market access, and multi-asset tools Risk Note Currency derivatives require strong risk management

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Offers multiple trading and investment products Pricing should be checked before account opening Good research and market support Beginners may find product range overwhelming Suitable for multi-asset traders Currency derivatives can be risky Strong Indian broker brand Not an offshore forex trading platform Useful for traders who want research and execution together Discount brokers may offer lower costs

Our Findings

IIFL Securities is a good choice for Indian traders who want currency derivative access together with broader market research and multi-asset trading options.

Does IIFL Securities offer forex trading in India?

IIFL Securities offers access to currency derivatives in India through regulated exchange-traded products. This means traders can access currency futures and options, but not offshore-style spot forex trading through the Indian regulated framework.

Is IIFL Securities good for multi-asset traders?

Yes, IIFL Securities can be useful for traders who want access to currencies, equities, derivatives, commodities, mutual funds, and research tools from one broker. It may suit traders who want both market access and research support, but beginners should understand derivative risk before trading.

Conclusion In conclusion, the best SEBI-regulated forex brokers in India are brokers that offer legal access to currency derivatives through Indian exchanges.

Zerodha, Angel One, Upstox, ICICI Direct, HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, 5paisa, and IIFL Securities are strong options depending on whether traders want low costs, mobile trading, bank-backed trust, research, or full-service support.

Indian traders should avoid confusing SEBI-regulated currency derivative brokers with offshore forex and CFD brokers.

The safest wording is SEBI-registered brokers offering currency derivatives in India .

. Beginners should compare fees, platforms, margin requirements, and education before opening an account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a SEBI-regulated forex broker?

A SEBI-regulated forex broker in India is a registered broker that offers access to exchange-traded currency derivatives such as currency futures and options. These products are traded through recognised Indian exchanges, not through offshore spot forex or CFD platforms.

Which is the best SEBI-regulated forex broker in India?

Zerodha is often considered one of the best overall options because of its low-cost model, Kite platform, and strong reputation. Angel One, Upstox, ICICI Direct, HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, 5paisa, and IIFL Securities are also popular choices.

Is forex trading legal in India?

Forex trading is legal in India when done through permitted currency derivative products on recognised exchanges and through registered brokers. Offshore forex CFD trading or trading unauthorised currency pairs may create legal and regulatory risk for Indian residents.

Can Indians trade EUR/USD or GBP/USD?

Indian traders should check current exchange rules and broker availability. India permits certain currency derivatives through recognised exchanges, including INR pairs and selected cross-currency contracts where available. Traders should avoid offshore platforms that offer unauthorised forex products.

Are SEBI-regulated forex brokers better than offshore forex brokers?

For Indian residents, SEBI-regulated brokers are usually safer from a regulatory standpoint because they operate within India’s recognised market framework. Offshore brokers may offer higher leverage or more currency pairs, but they may not provide the same legal clarity for Indian traders.

Do SEBI-regulated brokers offer MetaTrader?

Most Indian brokers use their own web, desktop, or mobile trading platforms rather than MetaTrader. Traders who specifically want MetaTrader should check whether the product is legally available and whether the broker is authorised for the relevant market.

What is the difference between forex trading and currency derivatives?

Forex trading usually refers to buying and selling currencies. In India, legal retail access is commonly through currency derivatives, which are exchange-traded futures and options contracts based on currency pairs.

Which broker is best for beginners in India?

Angel One, Zerodha, Upstox, Sharekhan, and ICICI Direct can be good for beginners, depending on whether the trader wants low fees, an easy mobile app, education, research, or bank-backed support.

Do currency derivatives use leverage?

Yes, currency derivatives are margin-based products, which means traders can control a larger position with a smaller amount of capital. This increases both potential profit and potential loss.

How do I check if a broker is SEBI registered?

Traders can check SEBI’s recognised intermediaries list and confirm whether the broker appears under the relevant segment, such as the Currency Derivative Segment. Traders should also check the broker’s official website, exchange membership details, and regulatory disclosures.