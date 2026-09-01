10 Best SEBI-Regulated Forex Brokers in India 2026

SEBI Regulated Forex Brokers in India Main Banner Image

Overall, the best SEBI-regulated forex brokers in India are brokers that offer legal access to currency futures and options through recognised Indian exchanges such as the NSE and BSE. In India, “forex trading” is different from offshore forex and CFD trading. Indian residents should use SEBI-registered brokers for exchange-traded currency derivatives, rather than offshore platforms that offer high-leverage spot forex or CFDs.

What is the best SEBI-regulated forex broker in India?

The best SEBI-regulated forex broker in India is usually one that offers legal currency derivative trading, transparent brokerage, a reliable trading platform, strong customer support, and easy access to NSE or BSE currency futures and options. Zerodha, Angel One, Upstox, ICICI Direct, HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, 5paisa, and IIFL Securities are among the most recognised names for Indian traders who want regulated access to currency trading.

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Are SEBI-regulated forex brokers safe in India?

SEBI-regulated forex brokers are generally safer than unregulated offshore forex platforms because they operate within India’s securities market framework. However, currency derivatives still carry risk. Traders can lose money due to leverage, volatility, margin requirements, and poor risk management. Beginners should start small, understand currency futures and options, and avoid any broker or platform promising guaranteed forex profits.

 

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:

  • Which SEBI-regulated brokers offer currency derivative trading in India
  • How legal forex trading works in India
  • The difference between currency derivatives and offshore forex CFDs
  • Features of the best Indian currency trading brokers
  • Pros and cons of each broker
  • How to choose a SEBI-registered forex broker in India

10 Best SEBI-Regulated Forex Brokers in India

RankBrokerBest ForBroker TypeWhy It Stands OutBest Suited To
1ZerodhaBest overall SEBI-registered broker for currency derivativesDiscount brokerZerodha is known for its low-cost trading model, clean Kite platform, and strong reputation among Indian traders.Traders who want simple, low-cost access to currency futures and options.
2Angel OneBest beginner-friendly broker for currency tradingFull-service and digital brokerAngel One offers an easy-to-use mobile app, broad market access, and educational resources for new traders.Beginners who want mobile trading, guidance, and access to multiple market segments.
3UpstoxBest low-cost trading platform for active tradersDiscount brokerUpstox is popular with active traders because of its modern platform, competitive pricing, and trading tools.Active traders who want low-cost currency derivative trading and charting tools.
4ICICI DirectBest bank-backed broker for forex and derivativesBank-backed full-service brokerICICI Direct offers strong brand trust, research support, and integration with ICICI Bank services.Traders who prefer a large financial institution with research and banking integration.
5HDFC SecuritiesBest for trusted banking and trading integrationBank-backed full-service brokerHDFC Securities is backed by one of India’s major banking groups and offers a wide range of trading and investment products.Traders who value trust, banking convenience, and full-service support.
6Kotak SecuritiesBest for full-service currency tradingBank-backed brokerKotak Securities combines trading access, banking integration, research, and support through the Kotak financial ecosystem.Traders who want a full-service broker linked to a major Indian banking group.
7Motilal OswalBest for research and advisory supportFull-service brokerMotilal Oswal is known for market research, advisory services, and guided trading support.Currency traders who want research-backed ideas and advisory support.
8SharekhanBest for education and guided tradingFull-service brokerSharekhan offers trading education, research, and support, making it useful for traders still learning derivatives.Beginners who want education, guidance, and assisted trading support.
95paisaBest discount broker for budget-conscious tradersDiscount broker5paisa focuses on affordable access to trading and investing across multiple market segments.Cost-conscious traders who want a budget-friendly platform.
10IIFL SecuritiesBest for multi-asset traders who want research toolsFull-service and digital brokerIIFL Securities offers currency derivatives, equities, commodities, research tools, and broader market access.Traders who want multi-asset access with research and market insights.

What is a SEBI-regulated forex broker?

A SEBI-regulated forex broker in India is not the same as an international forex CFD broker. In India, legal retail forex access is usually provided through exchange-traded currency derivatives, such as currency futures and options listed on recognised exchanges. These products allow traders to trade currency pairs in a regulated environment.

Indian traders should be careful when comparing broker pages online, because many offshore forex brokers market themselves globally but are not SEBI-regulated brokers for Indian currency derivative trading. The safest wording is SEBI-registered brokers offering currency derivatives in India.

10 Best SEBI-Regulated Forex Brokers in India 2026

  1. Zerodha – Best overall SEBI-registered broker for currency derivatives.
  2. Angel One – Best beginner-friendly broker for currency trading.
  3. Upstox – Best low-cost trading platform for active traders.
  4. ICICI Direct – Best bank-backed broker for forex and derivatives.
  5. HDFC Securities – Best for trusted banking and trading integration.
  6. Kotak Securities – Best for full-service currency trading.
  7. Motilal Oswal – Best for research and advisory support.
  8. Sharekhan – Best for education and guided trading.
  9. 5paisa – Best discount broker for budget-conscious traders.
  10. IIFL Securities – Best for multi-asset traders who want research tools.

1. Zerodha

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC
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Zerodha is one of India’s most popular discount brokers and is widely used for trading and investing across equities, futures, options, commodities, currency, ETFs, mutual funds, and bonds. Zerodha’s Kite platform is clean, fast, and beginner-friendly, making it a strong option for Indian traders who want legal access to currency derivatives.

Features

FeatureZerodha
RegulationSEBI
SEBI RegistrationINZ000031633
Currency TradingNSE Currency Derivatives
Currency PairsUSD/INR, EUR/INR, GBP/INR, JPY/INR
ProductsCurrency Futures & Options
Trading PlatformKite
Cross-Currency PairsNot available
Best ForIndian currency derivatives traders
Open an AccountOpen Account

Zerodha

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Very popular and trusted Indian discount brokerCurrency trading may require segment activation
Kite platform is simple and easy to useNot a traditional offshore forex CFD broker
Good for low-cost active tradersBeginners still need to understand margin and derivatives
Strong educational support through Zerodha VarsityNo guaranteed profits from currency trades
Suitable for traders who want legal currency derivative accessAdvanced traders may want more advisory support

Our Findings

Zerodha is a strong choice for Indian traders who want a clean, low-cost, SEBI-regulated way to access currency derivatives. It is not an offshore forex broker, which is a positive for regulatory clarity in India.

Does Zerodha offer forex trading in India?

Yes, Zerodha offers access to currency derivatives in India, including currency futures and options through recognised Indian exchanges. This is different from offshore forex CFD trading. Indian traders using Zerodha should enable the currency derivatives segment and understand margin, contract expiry, and exchange trading rules before placing trades.

Is Zerodha good for beginner currency traders?

Zerodha can be a good choice for beginners because its Kite platform is simple, clean, and widely used in India. New traders can also use Zerodha Varsity to learn about markets and derivatives before trading currency futures or options with real money.

2. Angel One

Angel One is a well-known Indian broker offering access to equities, derivatives, commodities, currency trading, mutual funds, IPOs, and other financial products. It is beginner-friendly and has a strong mobile trading experience. Angel One is useful for new Indian traders who want to understand regulated currency trading through a familiar app-based broker.

Features

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeFull-service and digital broker
Best ForBeginner-friendly mobile currency trading
Trading PlatformAngel One app and web platform
Currency AccessCurrency derivatives
Other MarketsStocks, F&O, commodities, mutual funds, IPOs, and bonds
Beginner SuitabilityStrong for beginners because of app usability and education
Pricing StyleBrokerage plans vary by product and account
Key StrengthMobile app, broad product range, and education
Risk NoteCurrency derivatives can be risky for inexperienced traders

Angel One

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Beginner-friendly appCurrency derivatives still require learning
Offers education on currency derivativesPricing should be checked before trading
Wide range of trading and investment productsNot a global spot forex broker
Suitable for mobile-first tradersTraders must understand leverage and margin
Strong brand presence in IndiaAdvanced traders may compare execution tools with discount brokers

Our Findings

Angel One is a good option for beginners who want an easy app, educational support, and access to currency derivative trading in India. It is better positioned as a regulated Indian broker rather than an international forex platform.

Does Angel One offer currency trading?

Yes, Angel One offers currency derivative trading for Indian traders through regulated exchange-traded products. Traders can access currency futures and options depending on account activation, segment permissions, and current exchange availability.

Is Angel One suitable for beginner forex traders in India?

Angel One can be suitable for beginners because it offers a user-friendly mobile app, educational resources, and access to multiple market segments. However, beginners should remember that currency derivatives involve leverage and should be traded carefully with proper risk management.

3. Upstox

Upstox is a popular Indian discount broker that offers trading and investing across stocks, F&O, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, IPOs, and more. Its platform is designed for active traders who want charting, order tools, and competitive brokerage.

Features

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeSEBI-registered discount broker
Best ForActive traders and low-cost trading
Trading PlatformUpstox app and Upstox Pro
Currency AccessCurrency derivatives
Other MarketsEquities, F&O, commodities, mutual funds, and IPOs
Beginner SuitabilityGood for beginners who want a modern platform
Pricing StyleDiscount brokerage model
Key StrengthLow-cost trading and strong trading tools
Risk NoteTraders should check margin before placing currency trades

Upstox

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Good for active tradersBeginners may need time to learn the platform
Supports currency trading along with other marketsNot designed for offshore forex CFD trading
Strong charting and trading toolsMargin trading can increase losses
Competitive brokerage structureCustomer support experience can vary
Mobile-first platformTraders must understand derivative risk

Our Findings

Upstox is a strong choice for active Indian traders who want a discount broker with currency derivative access. It is suitable for users who want platform tools and low-cost trading rather than full-service advisory.

Can I trade forex with Upstox?

Yes, Upstox allows Indian traders to access currency derivatives through recognised exchanges. This means traders can trade currency futures and options, but it does not mean Upstox offers offshore-style spot forex or high-leverage CFD trading.

Is Upstox good for active currency traders?

Upstox can be a good option for active traders because it offers a modern trading platform, charting tools, and a discount brokerage model. Traders who want low-cost access to currency derivatives may find Upstox useful, but they should always check brokerage, margin, and exchange charges before trading.

4. ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is a major bank-backed broker in India and part of the ICICI Group ecosystem. It offers trading and investment services across equities, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities, and other products. ICICI Direct is suitable for traders who prefer a large financial institution, banking integration, research, and a more traditional full-service broker experience.

Features

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeBank-backed full-service broker
Best ForTraders who want banking and trading integration
Trading PlatformICICI Direct web and mobile platforms
Currency AccessCurrency derivative trading, subject to account access
Other MarketsStocks, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities, and IPOs
Beginner SuitabilityGood for users who prefer trusted financial institutions
Pricing StyleFull-service brokerage model
Key StrengthBank-backed trust, research, and integrated services
Risk NoteTraders should compare brokerage and margin costs

ICICI Direct

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Strong bank-backed brandMay be more expensive than discount brokers
Good research and market supportPlatform may feel heavier for beginners
Wide range of financial productsTraders should check all charges carefully
Useful for existing ICICI customersNot a high-leverage offshore forex broker
Suitable for traders who value full-service supportActive traders may prefer lower-cost platforms

Our Findings

ICICI Direct is a good fit for traders who want a trusted, bank-backed broker with research and broader investment services. It may not be the cheapest option, but it offers strong brand confidence.

Does ICICI Direct offer forex trading in India?

ICICI Direct offers currency derivative trading through regulated Indian market channels. This allows eligible traders to access exchange-traded currency futures and options rather than offshore forex CFDs.

Is ICICI Direct good for currency trading beginners?

ICICI Direct may suit beginners who prefer a bank-backed broker with research, customer support, and integrated financial services. It may not always be the cheapest option, so traders should compare brokerage, platform fees, and currency derivative charges before opening trades.

5. HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is one of India’s best-known bank-backed brokers. It may suit Indian traders who want a broker connected to a major banking group, with access to equities, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, fixed income products, and other market instruments. For currency derivative traders, the main appeal is brand trust, banking convenience, and a full-service trading experience.

Features

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeBank-backed full-service broker
Best ForTraders who want trust and banking integration
Trading PlatformHDFC Securities web and mobile platforms
Currency AccessCurrency derivative trading, subject to product availability
Other MarketsStocks, F&O, mutual funds, IPOs, bonds, and ETFs
Beginner SuitabilityGood for users who prefer a familiar banking group
Pricing StyleFull-service brokerage model
Key StrengthTrust, research, and banking ecosystem
Risk NoteBrokerage and platform charges should be checked before trading

HDFC Securities

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Strong banking group associationMay not be the cheapest for active traders
Good for users who want full-service supportPlatform experience may not suit all active traders
Offers multiple trading and investment productsCurrency trading rules and charges should be checked
Suitable for cautious beginnersNot an offshore spot forex platform
Research and support can help new tradersAccount opening and documentation may take time

Our Findings

HDFC Securities is best for traders who value trust, brand reputation, and banking integration. It may suit beginners who prefer a full-service broker over a discount-only platform.

Can I trade currency derivatives with HDFC Securities?

Yes, HDFC Securities may provide access to currency derivative trading, subject to account permissions and product availability. Indian traders should confirm segment activation, brokerage charges, and exchange access before trading currency futures or options.

Is HDFC Securities a safe broker for forex trading in India?

HDFC Securities is a well-known bank-backed broker in India, which may appeal to traders who value brand trust and banking integration. However, traders should understand that currency derivatives still carry market risk, even when traded through a regulated broker.

6. Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is a major Indian broker linked to Kotak Mahindra Bank. It offers trading and investment services across multiple asset classes and may appeal to traders who want bank-linked services, market research, and a full-service broking experience.

Features

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeBank-backed broker
Best ForIntegrated banking and trading services
Trading PlatformKotak Securities app and web platforms
Currency AccessCurrency derivatives, subject to account and segment activation
Other MarketsStocks, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, and commodities
Beginner SuitabilityGood for traders who want a full-service brand
Pricing StyleBrokerage varies by plan and product
Key StrengthBanking integration and research support
Risk NoteTraders should understand derivative risk before using leverage

Kotak Securities

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Strong financial services brandCosts may be higher than discount brokers
Good for users who want bank-linked servicesPlatform choice may not suit every trader
Offers a wide range of trading productsCurrency derivative charges should be reviewed
Research support can help beginnersNot suitable for traders seeking offshore forex CFDs
Useful for existing Kotak customersActive traders may compare lower-cost alternatives

Our Findings

Kotak Securities is a strong choice for traders who prefer a bank-linked broker and want access to multiple markets from one provider. It is better for users who value service and trust over the lowest possible fees.

Does Kotak Securities offer currency trading?

Yes, Kotak Securities offers access to currency derivatives for eligible Indian traders. This may include currency futures and options traded through recognised exchanges, depending on account activation and current product availability.

Who should choose Kotak Securities for currency trading?

Kotak Securities may suit traders who want a bank-linked broker with research, support, and access to multiple financial products. It can be useful for traders who prefer full-service support rather than a discount-only trading platform.

7. Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is a full-service Indian broker known for research, advisory support, wealth products, and trading access across several markets. For currency derivative traders, Motilal Oswal may be suitable if they want more research and guidance than a basic discount broker provides.

Features

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeFull-service broker
Best ForResearch-backed currency and derivatives trading
Trading PlatformMotilal Oswal trading platforms and apps
Currency AccessCurrency derivatives, subject to availability
Other MarketsStocks, derivatives, commodities, mutual funds, and IPOs
Beginner SuitabilityGood for traders who want research support
Pricing StyleFull-service brokerage model
Key StrengthResearch, advisory, and market insights
Risk NoteResearch does not remove trading risk

Motilal Oswal

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Strong research and advisory reputationMay cost more than discount brokers
Good for traders who want market insightsNot the simplest option for all beginners
Offers multiple products and asset classesCurrency derivatives still require risk control
Useful for guided trading decisionsNot a global forex CFD broker
Suitable for serious market learnersActive scalpers may prefer lower-cost platforms

Our Findings

Motilal Oswal is a good option for traders who want more than order execution. It is suitable for Indian traders who value research, advisory support, and multi-asset market access.

Does Motilal Oswal offer forex trading?

Motilal Oswal offers currency derivative trading in India through regulated market products. Traders can use it to access exchange-traded currency futures and options, subject to account approval and segment activation.

Is Motilal Oswal good for research-based currency trading?

Yes, Motilal Oswal may be suitable for traders who want research, advisory support, and market insights before placing trades. It can be useful for currency traders who prefer guided decision-making instead of using only a low-cost execution platform.

8. Sharekhan

Sharekhan is one of India’s long-standing retail brokers and is known for its trading platforms, market education, research, and customer support. It may suit beginners who want more guidance while learning currency derivatives and other market products.

Features

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeFull-service broker
Best ForEducation and assisted trading
Trading PlatformSharekhan app and trading platforms
Currency AccessCurrency derivative trading, subject to account access
Other MarketsStocks, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, and commodities
Beginner SuitabilityGood for users who want education and support
Pricing StyleFull-service brokerage model
Key StrengthEducation, research, and support
Risk NoteBeginners should not trade derivatives without understanding margin

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Strong education and market learning resourcesMay not be the cheapest broker
Suitable for beginners who want supportPlatform may feel less minimal than discount apps
Long-standing Indian broker brandCharges should be compared before trading
Offers broad market accessCurrency trading is still risky
Good for guided learningNot a traditional spot forex broker

Sharekhan

Our Findings

Sharekhan is a good fit for beginners who want education, research, and help while learning the markets. It is better suited to traders who prefer support over the lowest possible trading cost.

Can I trade currencies with Sharekhan?

Yes, Sharekhan offers access to currency derivative trading for eligible Indian traders. Traders should confirm whether the currency segment is active on their account and check the latest brokerage, margin, and exchange charges before trading.

Is Sharekhan good for beginners learning currency trading?

Sharekhan can be a good option for beginners who want education, research, and assisted trading support. It may suit traders who prefer learning resources and customer guidance while they build confidence in currency derivatives.

9. 5paisa

5paisa is a discount broker that offers trading and investing services across stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, and other products. It is often considered by budget-conscious traders who want a low-cost platform with access to multiple market segments, including currency derivatives where available.

Features

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeDiscount broker
Best ForBudget-conscious traders
Trading Platform5paisa app and web platform
Currency AccessCurrency derivatives, subject to account activation
Other MarketsStocks, F&O, mutual funds, IPOs, and commodities
Beginner SuitabilityGood for cost-conscious beginners
Pricing StyleDiscount brokerage model
Key StrengthLow-cost access and multi-asset availability
Risk NoteLow brokerage does not reduce trading risk

5paisa

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Cost-conscious trading optionPlatform and service experience can vary
Access to multiple market segmentsBeginners must still learn derivatives properly
Useful for traders comparing low-cost brokersNot a global forex CFD provider
Mobile app accessResearch depth may be lower than full-service brokers
Good for smaller traders watching costsCharges and plan details should be checked carefully

Our Findings

5paisa is a practical option for traders who want a budget-friendly broker. It is suitable for users who already understand what they want to trade and want to keep costs under control.

Does 5paisa offer currency derivative trading?

Yes, 5paisa offers access to currency derivatives for eligible Indian traders. Traders can use the platform to trade regulated currency futures and options, depending on account activation and exchange availability.

Is 5paisa good for low-cost currency trading?

5paisa may suit cost-conscious traders who want a discount broker for currency derivatives and other market products. However, traders should still review all charges, including brokerage, exchange fees, GST, and margin requirements before trading.

10. IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities is a well-known Indian broker offering trading, investing, research, and financial products across several asset classes. It may suit traders who want a mix of platform access, research, market updates, and multi-asset trading services.

Features

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeFull-service and digital broker
Best ForMulti-asset trading and research
Trading PlatformIIFL trading app and platforms
Currency AccessCurrency derivatives, subject to account access
Other MarketsStocks, derivatives, commodities, mutual funds, and IPOs
Beginner SuitabilityGood for traders who want research and product variety
Pricing StyleBrokerage varies by plan and product
Key StrengthResearch, market access, and multi-asset tools
Risk NoteCurrency derivatives require strong risk management

IIFL Securities

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Offers multiple trading and investment productsPricing should be checked before account opening
Good research and market supportBeginners may find product range overwhelming
Suitable for multi-asset tradersCurrency derivatives can be risky
Strong Indian broker brandNot an offshore forex trading platform
Useful for traders who want research and execution togetherDiscount brokers may offer lower costs

Our Findings

IIFL Securities is a good choice for Indian traders who want currency derivative access together with broader market research and multi-asset trading options.

Does IIFL Securities offer forex trading in India?

IIFL Securities offers access to currency derivatives in India through regulated exchange-traded products. This means traders can access currency futures and options, but not offshore-style spot forex trading through the Indian regulated framework.

Is IIFL Securities good for multi-asset traders?

Yes, IIFL Securities can be useful for traders who want access to currencies, equities, derivatives, commodities, mutual funds, and research tools from one broker. It may suit traders who want both market access and research support, but beginners should understand derivative risk before trading.

 

Conclusion

  • In conclusion, the best SEBI-regulated forex brokers in India are brokers that offer legal access to currency derivatives through Indian exchanges.
  • Zerodha, Angel One, Upstox, ICICI Direct, HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, 5paisa, and IIFL Securities are strong options depending on whether traders want low costs, mobile trading, bank-backed trust, research, or full-service support.
  • Indian traders should avoid confusing SEBI-regulated currency derivative brokers with offshore forex and CFD brokers.
  • The safest wording is SEBI-registered brokers offering currency derivatives in India.
  • Beginners should compare fees, platforms, margin requirements, and education before opening an account.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a SEBI-regulated forex broker?

A SEBI-regulated forex broker in India is a registered broker that offers access to exchange-traded currency derivatives such as currency futures and options. These products are traded through recognised Indian exchanges, not through offshore spot forex or CFD platforms.

Which is the best SEBI-regulated forex broker in India?

Zerodha is often considered one of the best overall options because of its low-cost model, Kite platform, and strong reputation. Angel One, Upstox, ICICI Direct, HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, 5paisa, and IIFL Securities are also popular choices.

Is forex trading legal in India?

Forex trading is legal in India when done through permitted currency derivative products on recognised exchanges and through registered brokers. Offshore forex CFD trading or trading unauthorised currency pairs may create legal and regulatory risk for Indian residents.

Can Indians trade EUR/USD or GBP/USD?

Indian traders should check current exchange rules and broker availability. India permits certain currency derivatives through recognised exchanges, including INR pairs and selected cross-currency contracts where available. Traders should avoid offshore platforms that offer unauthorised forex products.

Are SEBI-regulated forex brokers better than offshore forex brokers?

For Indian residents, SEBI-regulated brokers are usually safer from a regulatory standpoint because they operate within India’s recognised market framework. Offshore brokers may offer higher leverage or more currency pairs, but they may not provide the same legal clarity for Indian traders.

Do SEBI-regulated brokers offer MetaTrader?

Most Indian brokers use their own web, desktop, or mobile trading platforms rather than MetaTrader. Traders who specifically want MetaTrader should check whether the product is legally available and whether the broker is authorised for the relevant market.

What is the difference between forex trading and currency derivatives?

Forex trading usually refers to buying and selling currencies. In India, legal retail access is commonly through currency derivatives, which are exchange-traded futures and options contracts based on currency pairs.

Which broker is best for beginners in India?

Angel One, Zerodha, Upstox, Sharekhan, and ICICI Direct can be good for beginners, depending on whether the trader wants low fees, an easy mobile app, education, research, or bank-backed support.

Do currency derivatives use leverage?

Yes, currency derivatives are margin-based products, which means traders can control a larger position with a smaller amount of capital. This increases both potential profit and potential loss.

How do I check if a broker is SEBI registered?

Traders can check SEBI’s recognised intermediaries list and confirm whether the broker appears under the relevant segment, such as the Currency Derivative Segment. Traders should also check the broker’s official website, exchange membership details, and regulatory disclosures.

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