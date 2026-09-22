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The 5 Best Forex Brokers for Beginners Rated and Reviewed. We have listed the best Forex brokers in South Africa that accept novices and established traders.  

What is the best forex broker for beginners?

The best forex broker for beginners is usually one that keeps things simple. Look for a broker with an easy-to-use platform, low minimum deposit, strong regulation, demo account access, clear fees, and helpful learning tools. Beginners do not need the most advanced broker right away.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
  

How much money do I need to start trading forex as a beginner?

You can start with a small amount, but it is better to begin with money you can afford to lose. Many beginner-friendly forex brokers allow low minimum deposits, and some offer demo accounts so you can practice without risking real money. The goal in the beginning should not be to make quick profits. 

 

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • The Best Forex Broker for Beginners - a List
  • Which broker is the best for beginners in SA - Reviews
  • Which forex trading is best for beginners?
  • Which forex broker is the cheapest in SA?

 

5 Best Forex Broker for Beginners

🔎 Broker🚀Open an Account💴 Minimum Deposit (ZAR)💶 Minimum Deposit (USD)
Avatrade CTA logo
👉 Open Account1803 ZAR100 USD
Exness logo
👉 Open Account179 ZAR10 USD
XM Logo
👉 Open Account90 ZAR5 USD
Markets.com CTA👉 Open Account1803 ZAR100 USD
FxPro-CTA-logo.png👉 Open Account1803 ZAR100 USD
 

5 Best Forex Broker for Beginners (2026)

  1. AvaTrade – Best Beginner-Friendly Broker for South African Traders.
  2. Exness – Best Low-Deposit Broker for New Forex Traders.
  3. XM – Best Overall Beginner Trading Experience.
  4. Markets.com – Best Trading Tools and Proprietary Platform Support.
  5. FxPro – Best Platform Range for Beginners Ready to Grow.

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

AvaTrade is regarded as a low-risk and reliable forex broker. It ensures fast trading execution, secure trading conditions, and competitive spreads. AvaTrade boasts over 500,000 registered clients worldwide, highlighting its extensive user base.

AvaTrade offers South African traders access to a ZAR-based account via the AvaTrade South Africa website.  In addition, a Dedicated South African support team is available.  

Featured

🔖 Broker NameAvatrade CTA logo
🏛️ Regulated ByFSCA Regulated (FSP No. 45984)
💸 Minimum Deposit in Local Currency$100 / ZAR R1,843
💵 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, etc.
💹 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4/5, AvaTradeGo WebTrader
🔧 Account TypesRetail Islamic, Professional
🎯 LeverageUp to 1:400 (Retail SA clients)
🧮 SpreadsFrom 0.9 pips
🔒 Negative Balance ProtYes – You’ll never go below zero
📚 Education & ToolsTrading Central, SharpTrader Risk Management Tools
🕐 Execution SpeedUltra-fast < 0.1s average execution
📞 Local SupportAvailable 🇿🇦 – Dedicated SA team
✅ Accepts Traders in South AfricaYes, AvaTrade welcomes clients from South Africa.
💱 Can You Trade with Local CurrencyYes, ZAR accounts are available, allowing trading in South African Rand.
📞 Is There Local SupportYes, support is available via local phone: +27 10 594 1353 and WhatsApp: +44 7520 644093.
🏦 South Africa Based AccountYes, AvaTrade offers ZAR-based accounts to South African clients.
🛡️ Safety of FundsClient funds held in segregated accounts
🏆 Overall Score 5/5 – Reliable, Regulated, and Easy to Use
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fee Free DepositLimit Offers
Low Trading FeesInactivity Fee
User FriendlyAdministration Fee
Highly RegulatedWithdrawal Fees
Wide Range of Trading InstrumentsLimited Local Payment Methods
Competitive SpreadsComplex Fee Structure
Advanced Trading PlatformsLimited Customization on Some Platforms
 

Why is AvaTrade suitable for beginners in 2026?

AvaTrade offers a simple platform with user-friendly interfaces like AvaTradeGO and WebTrader. It includes educational resources, risk management tools, and a free demo account, helping beginners learn trading effectively and confidently.  

Does AvaTrade provide automated trading tools?

Yes, AvaTrade supports automated trading via MetaTrader, DupliTrade, and AvaSocial. These tools allow beginners to copy expert strategies or automate trades, making it easier to start trading without extensive market experience.  

2. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness is a popular Forex broker among South African traders. It offers a range of competitive trading conditions, including low spreads, high leverage, and various account types tailored to different trading needs.

The broker enhances the trading experience by providing robust educational resources, advanced trading platforms, and excellent customer support. Exness also supports a range of deposit and withdrawal methods, making it accessible and convenient for traders in South Africa.  

Featured

🔖 Broker NameExness logo
🏛️ Regulated ByFSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA, CBCS
💸 Minimum Deposit in Local CurrencyFrom $10 / ZAR 200
📉 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4/5 Exness Terminal WebTrader
💹 Account TypesStandard Raw Spread Zero, Pro Islamic
🎯 LeverageUp to Unlimited
🧮 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Raw Spread account)
🔒 Negative Balance ProtYes – Safety-first trading
📚 Education & ToolsWebinars Market insights, Calculator suite
🕐 Execution SpeedUltra-fast – < 25 ms on major pairs
📞 Is There Local SupportExness provides dedicated customer support for South African clients, including local contact options.
✅ Accepts Traders in South AfricaYes, Exness welcomes South African clients and offers services tailored to the local market.
🛡️ Regulation Number in South AfricaExness ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorized by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with FSP number 51024.
🏢 Local OfficesExness maintains a physical office at 9A CT House, 2nd Floor, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles, providing local presence and support.
💱 Can You Trade with Local CurrencyYes, Exness offers trading accounts denominated in South African Rand (ZAR), allowing for deposits, withdrawals, and trading in the local currency.
🏦 South Africa-Based AccountSouth African traders can open accounts based in ZAR, facilitating easier fund management and avoiding currency conversion fees.
🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New TradersExness does not offer sign-up bonuses or promotional incentives, focusing instead on providing transparent and fair trading conditions.
🏆 Overall Score5/5 – Industry-leading leverage, low costs, SA-regulated
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-authorised South African intermediaryLimited Local Support
Exness (SC) Ltd also holds FSCA ODP authorisationVery high leverage can wipe out an account quickly
Very high leverage can wipe out an account quicklyComplex Fee Structure
ZAR is available as an account currencyWithdrawal Fees
Variety of Trading InstrumentsPayment methods and limits may change inside the Personal Area
Educational ResourcesCustomer Service Variability
Payment methods and limits may change inside the Personal AreaRegional Variations in Service
No inactivity feeCustomer Service Variability
Demo AccountsPotential Over-Reliance on Automation
 

Why is Exness great for beginner traders?

Exness is beginner-friendly with low minimum deposits, instant withdrawals, and simple trading platforms. Its transparent pricing and excellent educational materials help new traders understand market movements and trade safely.  

Does Exness offer demo accounts for learners?

Yes, Exness provides free demo accounts on both MT4 and MT5 platforms, allowing beginners to practice trading with virtual funds before switching to live accounts, minimizing risk while gaining real-market experience.  

3. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is a trusted Forex Broker with a high South African trust score. It offers several trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and shares, with competitive spreads and flexible leverage options.  

Featured

🔖 Broker Name
XM Logo

🏛️ Regulated ByASIC, CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
💵 Deposit & WithdrawalBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others
💸 Minimum Deposit in Local CurrencyUSD 5 / ZAR 90
💹 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 (desktop/web/mobile), plus the XM app
🔧 Account TypesMicro Account Standard Account Ultra Low Account Shares Account
🎯 LeverageUp to 1:1000, depending on account type and regulatory restrictions
🧮 SpreadsFrom 1.0 pip
🔒 Negative Balance ProtYes, ensuring traders cannot lose more than their deposited funds
📚 Education & ToolsFree educational resources, live webinars, trading signals, economic calendar, and tools like Trading Central
🕐 Execution SpeedUltra-fast execution with no re-quotes or rejections
📞 Local Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone Johannesburg office available
✅ Accepts Traders in South AfricaYes, with ZAR-denominated accounts and local support
💱 Can You Trade with Local CurrencyYes, ZAR-denominated accounts are available
🏦 South Africa Based AccountYes, with an office in Cape Town
🛡️ Safety of FundsFunds held in segregated accounts negative balance protection in place
🏆 Overall Score4.5/5 – Highly rated for regulation, platform variety, and local support
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  XM Beginners  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Highly RegulatedSwap Fees
Low Minimum DepositNo Proprietary Platform for Web or Desktop
Wide Range of InstrumentsWithdrawal Fees
Competitive SpreadsInactivity Fee
High LeverageComplex Fee Structure
Educational ResourcesLimited Research Tools
 

What makes XM beginner-friendly in 2026?

XM offers micro accounts, low deposit requirements, and an intuitive platform layout. Its educational webinars, trading tutorials, and multilingual support make it an ideal choice for those just starting their forex journey.  

Does XM offer flexible account types?

Yes, XM provides Micro, Standard, and Ultra-Low accounts, catering to different trader levels. Beginners can start small and gradually progress as their skills and trading confidence grow.  

4. Markets.com

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: 1:300
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC
Start Trading
 

Markets.com is a well-established Forex Broker that is popular amongst South African traders. It offers ZAR deposit options, competitive spreads, various account types, and robust trading platforms.

Additionally, Markets.com provides comprehensive customer support and educational resources to enhance users' trading experience.  

Featured

🔎 BrokerMarkets.com CTA
📌 Year Founded2008
📍 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)
🚩 RegulationASIC, CySEC, FCA, FSC, FSCA, FSA
🌎 Country of regulationAU, EU, UK, South Africa
↪️ Account SegregationYes
🚨 Negative balance protectionYes
📈 Investor Protection SchemesYes
🅰️ Institutional AccountsYes
🅱️ Managed AccountsYes
📉 Minor account currenciesAvailable
📊 Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
💹 Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days for withdrawals
💴 Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally none for standard methods
↪️ Spreads from0.6 pips
💶 CommissionsVaries by account type and instrument
💵 Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
💷 Swap FeesApplicable based on account type and instrument
📌 LeverageUp to 1:300
📍 Margin requirementsVaries by instrument and account type
☪️ Islamic accountYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
🖥️ Order Execution TimeWithin milliseconds
💻 VPS HostingAvailable for eligible accounts
📈 CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2,000
📊 CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices
🍎 CFD Commoditiesoil, gold, etc.
📉 CFD SharesA wide range of global shares
💴 Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets
💶 Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets
📏 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), proprietary web platform
📐 OS CompatibilityWindows, MacOS, iOS, Android
⚙️ Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, market news, trading signals
☎️ Phone Support+27 104470539
🥰 Live chat availabilityYes
💌 Customer Support Email addresssupport@markets.com
☎️ Customer Support Contact NumberLocal contact numbers available on the website
💙 Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
⭐ Languages supportedMultiple
✏️ Forex courseYes
📔 WebinarsYes
📚 Educational ResourcesTrading guides, articles, videos, and webinars
📒 Affiliate programYes
📑 IB ProgramYes
🗃️ Rebate programYes
🗄️ Does Markets.com accept South African tradersYes
📇 Is Markets.com regulated by the (FSCA)Yes
📌 Do Markets.com offer an Affiliate Program for South African TradersYes
📍 Do Markets.com allow opening trading accounts in ZARYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  markets.com  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong RegulationHigher Fees on Certain Accounts
Diverse Trading InstrumentsWithdrawal Fees for Some Methods
Competitive SpreadsInactivity Fees
User-Friendly PlatformsComplex Fee Structure
Educational ResourcesLimited Cryptocurrency Options
Local Deposit OptionsAverage processing times for Withdrawals
VPS HostingComplex Trading Tools
 

Why is Markets.com a good choice for beginners?

Markets.com features a modern interface with simple navigation, free market insights, and integrated trading tools. Its low-risk demo accounts and learning resources make it easy for beginners to understand forex trading.  

Does Markets.com offer mobile trading?

Yes, the Markets.com app allows traders to manage positions, analyze charts, and access real-time news from anywhere, offering flexibility and convenience for new traders who prefer mobile trading.  

5. FXPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXPro is a popular Forex Broker with a high SA trust score. In addition, it offers a range of trading accounts, competitive spreads, and several trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

FXPro is also known for its strong regulatory oversight and comprehensive educational resources, making it a reliable choice for novice and experienced traders.  

Featured

🔎 BrokerFxPro CTA logo
📌 Year Founded2006
👤 Amount of staffOver 500
👥 Amount of active tradersOver 700,000
📍 Publicly TradedYes (Listed on the London Stock Exchange)
📈 RegulationFCA (Financial Conduct Authority), CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission)
📉 Country of regulationUnited Kingdom, Cyprus
📊 Account SegregationYes
💹 Negative balance protectionYes
🚨 Investor Protection SchemesYes
🅰️ Institutional AccountsYes
🅱️ Managed AccountsYes
💴 Minor account currenciesYes
💶 Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
💵 Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeTypically 1-3 business days for withdrawals
💷 Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally none, but can vary depending on the method
↪️ Spreads from0.0 pips (on Pro accounts)
🚩 CommissionsVaries by account type and instrument
🔢 Number of base currencies supported50+
💳 Swap FeesVaries by instrument and account type
⚙️ LeverageUp to 1:500
📐 Margin requirementsVaries by instrument and account type
☪️ Islamic accountYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
⏰ Order Execution TimeTypically milliseconds to seconds
🖥️ VPS HostingAvailable for clients with specific account types
📈 CFDs-Total Offered1,000+
📉 CFD Stock IndicesYes
🍎 CFD CommoditiesYes
📊 CFD SharesYes
💴 Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets
💶 Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader
💻 OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖱️ Forex trading toolsExpert Advisors, Trading Signals, Market News
🫶 Customer SupportYes
🥰 Live chat availabilityYes
💌 Customer Support Email addresssupport@fxpro.com
☎️ Customer Support Contact NumberVaries by region
⭐ Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🚩 Languages supported on FXPro WebsiteMultiple
✏️ Forex courseYes
📔 WebinarsYes
📚 Educational ResourcesYes
📒 Affiliate programYes
📑 Amount of partnersMultiple
🗃️ IB ProgramYes
🗄️ Do they sponsor any notable events or teamsYes
📇 Rebate programYes
🔖 Does FXPro accept South African tradersYes
🏷️ Is FXPro regulated by the FSCAYes
⚙️ Do FXPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African TradersYes
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

   FxPro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High Regulatory StandardsHigh Minimum Deposit for Some Accounts
Wide Range of Trading InstrumentsSwap Fees
Competitive SpreadsCustomer Support Variability
Advanced Trading PlatformsFees for Inactive Accounts
High LeverageLimited Customer Support Channels
Islamic Accounts AvailableComplex Fee Structure
Educational ResourcesGeographical Restrictions
 

Is FXPro beginner-friendly in 2026?

FXPro offers a well-designed platform and easy access to major markets. It provides educational guides, low starting deposits, and strong regulation, giving beginners a safe and efficient trading environment.  

What tools does FXPro provide for learning?

FXPro offers tutorials, webinars, and daily market analysis, allowing new traders to improve their skills. Its demo account also helps beginners practice trading strategies without risking real money.  

Forex Trading in South Africa - Is it Legal?

Forex trading is legal in South Africa. Here are some key points to understand about forex trading in South Africa:

🔎 Aspect📌 Details
📈 Regulatory AuthorityThe South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is the regulatory body overseeing financial markets, including forex trading, in South Africa.
📉 Broker RegulationForex brokers operating in South Africa should be licensed by the FSCA. This ensures that they adhere to local regulations and standards for trading practices.
📊 Trading PlatformsTraders in South Africa can use various trading platforms that are regulated by international or local authorities. It's important to choose platforms that comply with FSCA regulations.
💹 TaxationForex trading profits are subject to taxation under South African tax law. Traders should declare their earnings and pay the appropriate taxes. It’s advisable to consult with a tax professional for guidance.
💱 Investor ProtectionThe FSCA provides a level of investor protection by ensuring that brokers adhere to strict regulatory standards, including safeguarding clients' funds and transparency in trading practices.
💵 Currency UseWhile South African Rand (ZAR) is not always available as a base currency, traders can still trade in major currencies and convert their funds as needed.
 

What is the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)?

The FSCA was established in 2018, taking over from the Financial Services Board (FSB) to focus on market conduct regulation. The FSCA is responsible for supervising and regulating the conduct of financial institutions and service providers, ensuring that they operate fairly, transparently, and in the best interest of consumers. The FSCA regulates various financial entities, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, pension funds, and forex brokers.  

Conclusion

Forex trading in South Africa is a well-regulated and viable activity for traders, with a supportive regulatory environment provided by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).  

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Can South African traders open an account with AvaTrade?

South African traders can open accounts with AvaTrade. The broker accepts South African clients and supports trading in ZAR (South African Rand).  

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with AvaTrade?

The minimum deposit required to open a trading account with AvaTrade is 100 USD/1803 ZAR.  

Is Exness regulated?

Exness is regulated by several financial authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and the FSCA (South Africa).  

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with Exness?

No Minimum deposit is required to open an Exness account.  

What is XM?

XM is a well-established Forex broker that provides trading services across various asset classes, including forex, indices, commodities, and shares.  

Is XM a regulated broker?

XM is regulated by several reputable financial authorities, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).  

What is Markets.com?

Markets.com is a well-established online trading platform that offers a variety of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and CFDs. It is known for its user-friendly interface and robust trading features.  

Is Markets.com regulated?

Markets.com is regulated by reputable financial authorities, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus.  

What is FXPro?

FXPro is a global Forex and CFD broker that offers a range of trading instruments, including Forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. It is known for its strong regulatory compliance and advanced trading platforms.  

Is FXPro regulated?

FXPro is regulated by several top-tier financial authorities, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).  

 

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