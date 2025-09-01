Sea Harvest announced its upcoming AGM, scheduled for 28 May 2026, which will be held virtually. Shareholders on the record date of 22 May 2026 are eligible to vote. The company has also published its integrated report, ESG report, and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 on its website. Additionally, Sea Harvest seeks authority to repurchase up to 5 914 993 vested forfeitable shares (approximately 1.64% of issued share capital) through its wholly-owned subsidiaries during the 2026 and 2027 financial years, at the volume weighted average share price over 30 trading days prior to vesting. The repurchase will be funded from existing cash resources and will be held as treasury shares, with no impact on the company's share capital.

Shareholders were referred to the Category 2 announcement wherein shareholders were advised that the Company had entered into a sale of shares and claims agreement with Fairfield Dairy (Pty) Ltd. The Company advised shareholders that approval by the Competition Authority has been obtained and that all of the suspensive conditions of the Sale of Shares and Claims Agreement have been fulfilled. Accordingly, the Ladismith Cheese Disposal became unconditional and closed today, 8 May 2026.

Sea Harvest shareholders were advised that at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 10h00 on Thursday, 28 May 2026 (Annual General Meeting), all the ordinary and special resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of votes of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.

Sea Harvest restructured its board committees to enhance governance. The company has established a standalone Risk Committee, separating risk oversight from the Audit and Risk Committee, which will now focus solely on financial reporting and audit responsibilities. Effective 11 August 2026, the Audit Committee will be chaired by Kari Ann Lagler, with Bahleli Marshall Rapiya, Carol Kholeka Zama, and Wouter Andre Hanekom as members. The Risk Committee will be chaired by Carol Kholeka Zama, with Kari Ann Lagler and Frederick Robertson as members. All other committees remain unchanged.

In terms of the Sale of Shares and Claims Agreement ('SPA') entered into between, inter alias, Sea Harvest and Terrasan (the “Parties”), West Point Processors (Pty) Ltd. ('West Point Processors'), one of the acquired companies, is required to remediate certain matters in terms of the SPA ('Remediation Process'). Details of the arrangements governing the remediation of, and security for, the associated liability are set out in the SPA as detailed in, and made available for inspection pursuant to, the joint circular issued by the parties on 14 February 2024 (“2024 Circular”). Shareholders are referred to the 2024 Circular for additional details relating to that transaction. Pursuant to the above, the Parties have entered into a cession and pledge of shares agreement (“Cession and Pledge Agreement”) and a related escrow agent appointment letter with Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd., as escrow agent, to regulate the security arrangements relating to the Remediation Process.

Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sea Harvest Group Ltd. price today in rands remains anchored near R8.41, and the charts plus graph context point to a stable setup rather than a dramatic swing. The latest data supports a measured price forecast and prediction bias, with dividend support and payout appeal still relevant for income-minded holders. If you’re weighing buy or sell decisions, the SHG share code remains easy to check online, and investors comparing preference shares, for sale opportunities, growth prospects, and cost should review how to buy through a regulated trading account before starting trading or any purchase on the JSE.

Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Sea Harvest Group Ltd. (SHG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food Products Current Price R8.41 Market Capitalization R3.04bn P/E Ratio 4.31 Dividend Yield 9.04% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R8.41, reflecting 0 from the previous close Market Cap R3.04bn, indicating a mid-market presence P/E Ratio 4.31, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 9.04%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, given the unchanged recent price move

Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The unchanged price at R8.41, low reported movement, and a P/E of 4.31 point to a restrained near-term setup. The 9.04% dividend yield may support the share, while the main downside risk remains any softening in consumer staples demand or sector margin pressure.

FAQ on Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under SHG. The current price is R8.41, the market cap is R3.04bn, and the company sits in Consumer Staples / Food Products, which frames its market profile.

Q2: How can I buy Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy SHG through a JSE-supported trading account with a regulated broker. With the current price per share at R8.41, investors should compare the entry cost, review the 9.04% dividend yield, and use verified online trading access before a purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by the R8.41 level, the 4.31 P/E ratio, and the company’s mid-sized R3.04bn market cap. Because recent price change is 0, traders may focus on sector conditions in Consumer Staples / Food Products for direction.

Q4: Does Sea Harvest Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live dividend yield is 9.04%, which indicates a meaningful income component for SHG holders. At the current price of R8.41, that yield is central to the investment case and may help support demand for the shares.

Q5: How can I track my Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SHG through your brokerage dashboard by watching the current price of R8.41, the 0 change reading, and the 9.04% dividend yield. A trading account on the JSE platform also lets you monitor position value, payout history, and execution activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sea Harvest Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors in the live data are the R8.41 share price, the 4.31 P/E ratio, the 9.04% dividend yield, and the R3.04bn market cap. Trading volume was not provided, so momentum assessment remains limited.

Q7: Is Sea Harvest Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, SHG looks relatively inexpensive on a 4.31 P/E and offers a 9.04% dividend yield. The unchanged price at R8.41 may appeal to value-oriented buyers, though the decision depends on risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, the data suggests a cautious buy case rather than an aggressive one. The price is R8.41, recent change is 0, and the dividend yield is 9.04%. Investors may prefer to wait for clearer volume confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Sea Harvest Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One SHG share currently costs R8.41. That price per share is unchanged in the latest session, and it comes with a 4.31 P/E ratio plus a 9.04% dividend yield, giving investors both valuation and income context.

Q10: How to sell Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SHG shares, log into your trading account, search the share code SHG on the JSE platform, and place a sell order at or near the R8.41 market price. Execution will depend on available liquidity and your broker’s process.

How to Buy Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into the trading account.

Buy SHG shares on the JSE when your entry level suits your plan.

Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sea Harvest Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R8.60 and SELL if they slip BELOW R8.20. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.