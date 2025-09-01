Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Sea Harvest Group Ltd. price today in rands remains anchored near R8.41, and the charts plus graph context point to a stable setup rather than a dramatic swing. The latest data supports a measured price forecast and prediction bias, with dividend support and payout appeal still relevant for income-minded holders. If you’re weighing buy or sell decisions, the SHG share code remains easy to check online, and investors comparing preference shares, for sale opportunities, growth prospects, and cost should review how to buy through a regulated trading account before starting trading or any purchase on the JSE.
Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
|Share Name & Ticker
|Sea Harvest Group Ltd. (SHG)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Staples / Food Products
|Current Price
|R8.41
|Market Capitalization
|R3.04bn
|P/E Ratio
|4.31
|Dividend Yield
|9.04%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R8.41, reflecting 0 from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R3.04bn, indicating a mid-market presence
|P/E Ratio
|4.31, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|9.04%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, given the unchanged recent price move
Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The unchanged price at R8.41, low reported movement, and a P/E of 4.31 point to a restrained near-term setup. The 9.04% dividend yield may support the share, while the main downside risk remains any softening in consumer staples demand or sector margin pressure.
FAQ on Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under SHG. The current price is R8.41, the market cap is R3.04bn, and the company sits in Consumer Staples / Food Products, which frames its market profile.
Q2: How can I buy Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy SHG through a JSE-supported trading account with a regulated broker. With the current price per share at R8.41, investors should compare the entry cost, review the 9.04% dividend yield, and use verified online trading access before a purchase.
Q3: What affects the price of Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price is influenced by the R8.41 level, the 4.31 P/E ratio, and the company’s mid-sized R3.04bn market cap. Because recent price change is 0, traders may focus on sector conditions in Consumer Staples / Food Products for direction.
Q4: Does Sea Harvest Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live dividend yield is 9.04%, which indicates a meaningful income component for SHG holders. At the current price of R8.41, that yield is central to the investment case and may help support demand for the shares.
Q5: How can I track my Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track SHG through your brokerage dashboard by watching the current price of R8.41, the 0 change reading, and the 9.04% dividend yield. A trading account on the JSE platform also lets you monitor position value, payout history, and execution activity.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Sea Harvest Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors in the live data are the R8.41 share price, the 4.31 P/E ratio, the 9.04% dividend yield, and the R3.04bn market cap. Trading volume was not provided, so momentum assessment remains limited.
Q7: Is Sea Harvest Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live figures, SHG looks relatively inexpensive on a 4.31 P/E and offers a 9.04% dividend yield. The unchanged price at R8.41 may appeal to value-oriented buyers, though the decision depends on risk tolerance.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today, the data suggests a cautious buy case rather than an aggressive one. The price is R8.41, recent change is 0, and the dividend yield is 9.04%. Investors may prefer to wait for clearer volume confirmation.
Q9: How much does one Sea Harvest Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One SHG share currently costs R8.41. That price per share is unchanged in the latest session, and it comes with a 4.31 P/E ratio plus a 9.04% dividend yield, giving investors both valuation and income context.
Q10: How to sell Sea Harvest Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell SHG shares, log into your trading account, search the share code SHG on the JSE platform, and place a sell order at or near the R8.41 market price. Execution will depend on available liquidity and your broker’s process.
How to Buy Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE trading account with a regulated broker.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Explore the trading dashboard and order types.
Deposit fiat into the trading account.
Buy SHG shares on the JSE when your entry level suits your plan.
Sea Harvest Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Sea Harvest Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R8.60 and SELL if they slip BELOW R8.20. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.