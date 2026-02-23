Shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following changes to the Sasol Ltd. Board committees with effect from 1 June 2026: • Rhidwaan Gasant, an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as member of the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee; • David Eyton, an independent non-executive director, will step down from the Audit Committee as member; and • Muriel Dube, Chairman of the Board and independent non-executive director, will step down from the Capital Investment Committee as member.

Sasol has published its business performance metrics for the year ended 30 June 2026 on the Company´s website at www.sasol.com, under the Investor Centre section: www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-results. Business performance In Southern Africa, Secunda Operations (SO) achieved its highest annual production in the past five years, exceeding market guidance. This performance was underpinned by the successful implementation of the destoning project, which kept average sinks below the market guidance range of 12 - 14%, together with increased natural gas availability and stable operations at SO during the quarter. Natref maintained strong operational performance in the quarter and continued to play a critical role in South Africa's fuel supply and energy security. ORYX GTL remained offline following earlier gas supply disruptions, with restart activities dependent on stable operating conditions in the region.

Sasol expects its earnings per share (EPS) for the year ending 30 June 2026 to be between R17.50 and R19.50, representing a 65% to 84% increase from the prior year's R10.60. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are forecasted to be between R36 and R40, up 2% to 14% from R35.13. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between R58 billion and R62 billion, a 12% to 20% rise from R51.8 billion. The earnings growth was driven by higher sales volumes, increased Brent crude oil prices, improved refining margins, and lower impairments. However, stronger Rand/USD exchange rates and one-off settlements partially offset these gains. Significant impairments include the Secunda refinery, polyethylene CGU, and Mozambique development. Sasol will release full results on 1 September 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sasol Ltd. price today in rands is R72 per share, and the charts plus the broader graph setup suggest the market is still weighing growth against cyclical pressure. On the latest data, the share code SOLBE1 leaves investors asking buy or sell, with the dividend and payout profile remaining a key support point for income seekers. For those scanning for sale opportunities or planning a buy, the price forecast and prediction stay tied to trading momentum, the cost of entry, and whether preference shares matter in the capital structure. If you want to know how to buy online, the process starts with a trading account on the JSE, where active trading decisions should be based on live data rather than guesswork.

Sasol Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Sasol Ltd. (SOLBE1) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Chemicals / Energy Current Price 72 Market Capitalization 455.86m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 16.67 Trading Volume (Live Data) Data not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Sasol Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 72, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 455.86m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting fair valuation signals are limited by missing earnings data Dividend Yield 16.67, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on a flat recent price change and cyclical sector exposure

Sasol Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term tone is neutral with a slight defensive bias. A flat recent move implies the share is likely consolidating near R72, while the elevated dividend yield can help cushion sentiment. For a clearer bullish breakout, traders would usually want stronger volume and a cleaner move above nearby resistance; otherwise, sideways trade remains the base case.

FAQ on Sasol Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sasol Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sasol Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under SOLBE1. At a current price of 72, they represent ownership exposure to a Chemicals / Energy business with a market capitalization of 455.86m and an observed dividend yield of 16.67.

Q2: How can I buy Sasol Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Sasol Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. Use the share code SOLBE1, fund your account, then place a purchase order around the current price of 72. This lets you trade directly in the market, subject to platform access and settlement rules.

Q3: What affects the price of Sasol Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by sector demand, investor sentiment, earnings visibility, and the company’s small market capitalization of 455.86m. With a P/E ratio unavailable and recent price change at 0, valuation and momentum both matter when traders assess the share today.

Q4: Does Sasol Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 16.67, so Sasol Ltd. is currently positioned as an income-bearing share. That yield can matter to investors comparing purchase cost against cash return, especially when the price today is 72 and recent movement has been flat.

Q5: How can I track my Sasol Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Sasol Ltd. shares and dividends through your online trading account and portfolio dashboard. Monitor SOLBE1 on the JSE, check the price per share at 72, and review dividend yield updates. That helps you follow both capital movement and income performance without relying on estimates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sasol Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of 72, the flat recent change, the 16.67 dividend yield, and the small 455.86m market cap. Missing P/E data also limits valuation clarity, so market participants often focus on trading activity and sector conditions instead.

Q7: Is Sasol Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Sasol Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking income because the dividend yield is 16.67 and the share price is 72. However, the small market cap and unavailable P/E ratio mean a buy decision should be weighed carefully against liquidity, valuation, and trading risk.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sasol Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on whether you want income or short-term price movement. With the share trading at 72 and recent change at 0, the setup looks steady rather than stretched. That supports a measured approach, especially if your trading account is already active.

Q9: How much does one Sasol Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Sasol Ltd. share costs 72 in today’s data, so the price per share is R72. That level sits alongside a dividend yield of 16.67 and a market cap of 455.86m, giving investors a simple reference point before they purchase.

Q10: How to sell Sasol Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Sasol Ltd. shares, log into your brokerage platform, search for SOLBE1, and enter a sell order at your chosen price. With the current share price at 72 and recent movement flat, traders may use limit orders to manage execution more precisely.

How to Buy Sasol Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Sasol Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sasol Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.