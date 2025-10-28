Santova Ltd. shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM held on 28 July 2026, including re-elections of directors TL Woodroffe, EM Ngubo, and ME Stewart, and the appointment of Moore Johannesburg Inc. as auditors. The meeting saw a turnout of 60.73% of shares in issue, with 77 721 905 shares represented. Key votes included a near-unanimous 99.98% support for the company's Remuneration Policy and its implementation report. Shareholders also granted authority for the company to provide financial assistance under Sections 44 and 45 of the Companies Act and approved amendments to the Memorandum of Incorporation. All resolutions were passed with 100% support on a poll.

Santova applied to the JSE for the cancellation of 2 790 787 treasury shares registered in its name, effective 27 August 2026. These shares were repurchased at an average price of 800 cents per share under the company's general repurchase authority. After cancellation, the company's total issued share capital will be 125 925 151 no par value ordinary shares.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Santova Ltd. shares on the jse are trading with a price today in rands of R8.25, and the latest charts and historical graph point to steady growth rather than a sharp momentum move. The current data support a measured price forecast and a cautious buy or sell debate, with dividend expectations still relevant despite the reported payout and preference shares context. Investors checking for sale opportunities should compare the cost against the share code SNV, since the online trading route through a properly funded trading account is the cleanest way to assess the prediction and decide how to buy.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Santova Ltd. (SNV) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Logistics Services Current Price 8.25 Market Capitalization 1.03bn P/E Ratio 7.59 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 14 613 Recent Price Change 0.61 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:00:37

Santova Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 8.25, reflecting a 0.61 move from the previous close Market Cap 1.03bn, indicating a small- to mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 7.59, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently offering an income yield signal Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price change and live volume

Santova Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the share’s modest P/E of 7.59, combined with active volume of 14 613 and a positive recent move of 0.61, suggests buyers are still engaged. A sustained break above the current price may keep the trend constructive, but confirmation from follow-through trading is important.

Bearish risk: if volume fades and the price slips back below R8.25, the move could lose momentum quickly. In that case, the market may reprice the SHARES more defensively until fresh catalysts emerge from results or sector sentiment.

FAQ on Santova Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Santova Ltd. shares?

Answer: Santova Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed logistics services business. With a market capitalization of 1.03bn and a current price of 8.25, the SHARES trade as a small- to mid-cap counter under share code SNV.

Q2: How can I buy Santova Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Santova Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using share code SNV. At the current price of 8.25, the trade is executed through your broker, and volume of 14 613 suggests the counter is active enough for order placement.

Q3: What affects the price of Santova Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Santova Ltd. shares is influenced by listed-market demand, volume, and valuation. Today’s data show a price of 8.25, a P/E ratio of 7.59, and a recent move of 0.61, all of which help shape short-term pricing.

Q4: Does Santova Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, Santova Ltd. currently shows a dividend yield of –. That means there is no active yield figure available today, so income-focused investors should rely on the price, valuation, and trading activity instead.

Q5: How can I track my Santova Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Santova Ltd. SHARES in your trading account by monitoring SNV, the current price of 8.25, and the live volume of 14 613. Dividend monitoring is straightforward here because the reported yield is –, so there’s no live income stream to follow.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Santova Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is reacting to a recent change of 0.61, a live price of 8.25, and a relatively low P/E ratio of 7.59. Those metrics, together with the 1.03bn market cap, frame how the market is valuing the SHARES today.

Q7: Is Santova Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Santova Ltd. may suit investors looking for a reasonably valued JSE counter, given the 7.59 P/E and 1.03bn market cap. Still, whether it is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance, because the dividend yield is – and volume is moderate.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Santova Ltd. shares today?

Answer: A buy decision today depends on whether you want exposure at 8.25 with a recent lift of 0.61. The data are constructive, but the absence of a dividend yield and the modest volume of 14 613 argue for disciplined entries.

Q9: How much does one Santova Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Santova Ltd. share costs 8.25 today. That price per share is based on the latest live data, with SNV trading on the JSE, a market cap of 1.03bn, and a recent price change of 0.61.

Q10: How to sell Santova Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Santova Ltd. shares, place a sell order in your trading account using SNV at the current market level of 8.25. The live volume of 14 613 indicates there is ongoing activity, which can help with execution today.

How to Buy Santova Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Deposit fiat into your trading account.

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Santova Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Santova Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 8.25 and retain a disciplined stance if the price slips BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.