Overall, RS MARKETS is a trustworthy and high-risk broker with an overall rating of 4 out of 10. RS MARKETS is authorized and regulated by SVC and offers leverage up to 1:400.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSA. ?️ 0110 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Feature Details Regulation FINMA / FSA / FCA / ASIC Minimum Deposit $2,000 Trading Platforms SaxoTraderGO, MT4, API Access Sign Up 👉 Open Account Spreads From 0.8 pips Demo Account Yes 24/7 Support Yes Trading Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Bonds, Crypto

RS MARKETS Spider Chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons High leverage offered Not regulated Demo account Website lacks important information Variety of trading instruments

Overview

Business model: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a major metals distributor and processor, supplying products like steel, aluminum, copper, and titanium to industries such as construction, aerospace, and manufacturing.

Financial & market position: The company operates at a large scale (≈$13B+ revenue, ~$14B market cap) with solid profitability, moderate valuation (P/E ~19), and relatively low debt levels, indicating financial stability.

Outlook & performance drivers: Growth is supported by strong demand across industrial sectors and acquisitions, but performance can fluctuate with commodity prices, tariffs, and economic cycles.

Featured Offered

Multi-asset trading access: Provides trading across various instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies, allowing diversified investment opportunities.

Trading platform & tools: Offers the MetaTrader 5 platform with advanced charting, automated trading (bots), and integrated market analysis tools for both beginners and experienced traders.

Account features & services: Includes multiple account types, high leverage (up to 1:400), demo accounts, and additional services like customer support and marketing/affiliate tools, depending on account level.

RS MARKETS Safety and Security

Unregulated broker: RS Markets operates without a valid financial license in major jurisdictions, meaning there is no strong regulatory oversight to protect traders.

Offshore registration risk: The company is based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where authorities do not actively regulate forex brokers, increasing overall risk.

Weak fund protection measures: There is no clear evidence of segregated client accounts or investor compensation schemes, leaving client funds vulnerable if issues arise.

Limited transparency: Lack of detailed information about ownership and management raises concerns about accountability and trustworthiness.

User complaints & risk indicators: Reports of withdrawal delays, poor support, and hidden fees suggest potential operational and security risks for traders.

Is RS Markets a safe broker to use?

No, RS Markets is considered high risk because it is not regulated by any recognized financial authority, meaning there is little to no protection for client funds.

Can I trust RS Markets with my money?

Caution is advised—there are reports of withdrawal issues, lack of transparency, and no guaranteed fund protection, making it difficult to recover funds if problems occur.

RS MARKETS at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name RS Markets 📍 Headquartered St. Vincent & the Grenadines 📅 Year Founded 2019 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities SVC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA, European Economic Area, Canada, Australia, Japan. ☪️ Islamic Account (Swap Free) Not indicated 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Not indicated 📊 Managed Accounts Not indicated 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 199,38 💳 Deposit Options Visa, MasterCard, Discover credit and debit cards, bank wire, Skrill, NETELLER, Wire Transfer, Perfect Money, QIWI, WebMoney, SafeCharge, eMerchant, MoneyNetlnt Limited, OKPAY, Gate2Shop, Acapture 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa, MasterCard, Discover credit and debit cards, bank wire, Skrill, NETELLER, Wire Transfer, Perfect Money, QIWI, WebMoney, SafeCharge, eMerchant, MoneyNetlnt Limited, OKPAY, Gate2Shop, Acapture 💻 Platform Types MT5 📱 OS Compatibility Desktop, Web, Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable Assets Forex Currencies, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Bulgarian, Vietnamese, Arabic, Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Thai. 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Bulgarian, Vietnamese, Arabic, Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Thai. 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 👉 Open a account 👉 Click Here

RS MARKETS Customer Review

Mostly negative feedback: Many users report withdrawal delays, poor customer support, and unexpected fees, raising concerns about reliability and trustworthiness.

Mixed but limited positives: While a few traders mention acceptable trading experience, overall sentiment is largely negative with strong risk warnings from review platforms.

Customers Ratings

RS MARKETS Accounts Types

A forex account at RS MARKETS is a trading account that you will hold, and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading currencies. Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts, as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against the Islamic faith.

Demo Account

RS MARKETS offers demo accounts with which traders can practice their skills unlimitedly before attempting live trading.

Zero Account

A Zero account can be opened with a deposit of $250. The maximum leverage ratio allowed is 1:400, and spreads start from 1,6 pips.

Pro Account

This account comes with the industry-standard MetaTrader5 platform and leverage of 1:400, with varying spreads. No prescribed minimum deposit requirement is mentioned on the website.

What account types does RS Markets offer?

RS Markets typically offers Demo, Zero, and Pro accounts, along with tiered options like Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum accounts, designed to suit different trading levels and investment sizes.

What is the minimum deposit for RS Markets accounts?

The minimum deposit usually starts around $250 for a Zero account, while higher-tier accounts (like Bronze or Platinum) may require $700–$1,000+, depending on features and benefits.

How to open an RS MARKETS account step by step

Step 1 – Register an account

Visit the RS Markets website and fill in the registration form with your basic details such as name, email, phone number, and password. Once submitted, you’ll receive a confirmation to activate your account.

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

After registration, complete a short questionnaire about your trading experience, financial knowledge, and risk tolerance. This helps determine the most suitable account type for you.

Step 3 – Download MT4 Platform

Download and install the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform on your device. Log in using your account credentials, fund your account, and start trading.

RS MARKETS Fees

Trading costs (spreads & commissions): Spreads start around 1.6 pips, and there may be ~€5 per lot commission depending on the account.

Deposit & withdrawal fees: Deposits can include up to ~6% fees, and withdrawal fees can be as high as 10% per request.

Additional charges: Includes payment processing fees, financing (overnight) fees, market data fees, and inactivity fees.

Currency & admin fees: Extra costs like currency conversion (~3%) and administrative fees on payments may apply.

Does RS Markets charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Yes. Deposits can include fees of up to about 6%, and withdrawals may be charged as much as 10% per request, which is considered very high compared to most brokers.

What types of trading and extra fees does RS Markets charge?

RS Markets charges spreads (from ~1.6 pips), commissions (~€5 per lot), and additional fees such as financing (overnight), inactivity, administration, and payment processing fees.

RS MARKETS Market instruments

Wide range of CFD instruments: RS Markets offers 1000+ tradable instruments, mostly as CFDs across major global markets.

Forex (currency pairs): Traders can access 100+ forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic currencies, with competitive spreads.

Stocks (share CFDs): Includes popular global companies like Apple, Google, and Meta, allowing speculation on price movements without owning shares.

Cryptocurrencies & ETFs: Provides access to crypto assets and exchange-traded products

What types of market instruments does RS Markets offer?

RS Markets provides access to a wide range of instruments, including forex (currency pairs), stocks (share CFDs), indices, commodities (like gold and oil), cryptocurrencies, and ETFs, mostly traded as CFDs.

Does RS Markets offer real asset ownership or only CFDs?

RS Markets mainly offers CFD trading, meaning you do not own the underlying assets—you’re speculating on price movements rather than buying the actual stocks, crypto, or commodities.

RS MARKETS Trading platforms

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

RS Markets mainly offers MetaTrader platforms (MT4/MT5), which are widely used in forex and CFD trading.

Platforms include advanced tools like charting, indicators, and market analysis features.

Supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs) and algorithmic strategies.

Provides fast execution and one-click trading for quick order placement.

Accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, allowing flexible trading anywhere.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

RS Markets offers MetaTrader 5 (MT5) as an advanced trading platform for forex and multiple asset classes.

Multi-asset trading: MT5 allows trading in forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies from one platform.

Advanced tools & analysis: Includes 80+ indicators, 21 timeframes, charting tools, and an economic calendar for deeper market analysis.

Automated trading: Supports Expert Advisors (EAs) and algorithmic trading using the MQL5 programming language.

Faster performance & flexibility: Built as a 64-bit, multi-threaded platform, offering faster execution and better performance than MT4.

Multi-device access: Available on desktop, web, and mobile, allowing trading anytime and anywhere.

What trading platforms does RS Markets offer?

RS Markets provides access to MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which are widely used platforms for trading forex and CFDs, offering advanced charting tools, indicators, and fast trade execution.

What features do RS Markets trading platforms include?

The platforms include automated trading (Expert Advisors), advanced technical analysis tools, multi-asset trading, and multi-device access (desktop, web, mobile), allowing traders to trade efficiently anytime and anywhere.

RS MARKETS Deposit and Withdrawal

Multiple payment methods: RS Markets typically supports credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets, giving traders flexible funding options.

Deposit processing time: Deposits are usually instant or processed within a few hours, depending on the payment method used.

Withdrawal processing time: Withdrawals can take 1–5 business days, depending on the method and verification process.

Fees and charges: While some brokers claim low or no fees, third-party fees (banks, payment providers, currency conversion) may still apply.

Verification & security: Withdrawals are only processed to accounts in the same name as the trader, and identity verification is required for security and compliance.

How are deposits and withdrawals processed on RS Markets?

Deposits are usually processed instantly or within a few hours, while withdrawals can take a few business days, depending on the method and verification process. Processing times vary by payment provider and account checks.

Are there any rules for withdrawing funds from RS Markets?

Yes. Withdrawals must follow strict security rules, meaning funds are typically sent back to the same payment method and account name used for deposits, and identity verification is required before approval.

RS MARKETS vs Etoro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 🥇 RS MARKETS 🥈 eToro 🥉 XM 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 199,38 $1000 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus ☑️ Yes ☑️ Yes ☑️ Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:400 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 50 47 57 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here

Education

No formal education center: RS Markets does not appear to provide a structured or dedicated educational program, such as tutorials, courses, or webinars, directly on its official website.

Limited educational resources: Unlike major brokers that offer trading lessons or risk‑management education, RS Markets’ site lacks visible sections for market education or learning tools.

Basic support only: Traders can access customer support and may receive general guidance, but there’s no robust set of learning materials (e.g., e‑books or videos) offered by the broker itself.

Focus is on trading services: The company emphasizes trading technology and platform access rather than teaching or building trader skills.

Education must be external: Prospective traders need to seek educational content (such as third‑party courses, books, or independent market analysis) outside of RS Markets to learn trading fundamentals effectively.

RS MARKETS Customer support

Multiple support channels: RS Markets reportedly offers customer support through live chat, email, and phone, with availability claimed as 24/7.

Multilingual assistance: The support team is said to handle several languages (e.g., English, Arabic, Chinese, Portuguese, and others), which helps serve a diverse global client base.

Basic rather than comprehensive: While support exists, it is mainly for general assistance — not full trading education or in‑depth market guidance.

Mixed user feedback: Customer service responsiveness has been criticized in reviews, with delays and inadequate help reported by some traders, particularly around withdrawal issues.

No detailed service guarantees: There’s no clear documentation on response times, service levels, or support quality standards, making it hard to assess actual performance objectively.

Conclusion Overall, RS MARKETS is a trustworthy and reliable broker that provides traders with great digital tools. RS MARKETS provides MetaTrader 5 (MT5) as a trading platform. RS MARKETS has a Leverage of 1:400.

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Disclaimer

RS MARKETS warns potential customers that Forex and CFD trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with RS MARKETS, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. RS MARKETS warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable. RS MARKETS cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RS Markets?

RS Markets is an online trading platform offering access to forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. It provides traders with leveraged trading opportunities through digital platforms, aiming to support both beginner and experienced traders in global financial markets.

Is RS Markets regulated?

RS Markets is not regulated by major financial authorities such as the Financial Sector Conduct Authority or Financial Conduct Authority. It is associated with offshore registration, which does not provide strong investor protection or strict regulatory oversight for traders.

What assets can you trade on RS Markets?

RS Markets offers a range of trading instruments, including forex currency pairs, commodities like gold and oil, global indices, and cryptocurrencies. This allows traders to diversify portfolios and access multiple financial markets from a single trading account.

What is the minimum deposit at RS Markets?

The minimum deposit at RS Markets may vary depending on the account type selected. Generally, it is considered relatively high for beginners, which can limit accessibility for new traders who want to start with smaller investment amounts.

Does RS Markets offer a demo account?

RS Markets may offer demo accounts for practice trading, allowing users to test strategies using virtual funds. This feature helps beginners understand market conditions, platform functionality, and trading tools before committing real money to live trading environments.

How safe is RS Markets?

RS Markets is considered high risk due to a lack of strong regulation and limited transparency. While it implements internal policies like KYC procedures, traders do not benefit from investor protection schemes typically provided by regulated brokers in established financial jurisdictions.

What trading platforms does RS Markets provide?

RS Markets provides access to web-based trading platforms designed for ease of use. These platforms include charting tools, technical indicators, and real-time price data, enabling traders to analyze markets and execute trades efficiently from various devices.

How do withdrawals work on RS Markets?

Withdrawals on RS Markets depend on verification and internal approval processes. Some users report delays or complications, so traders should carefully review withdrawal terms and conditions before depositing funds to avoid unexpected issues when accessing their profits.

Does RS Markets provide customer support?

RS Markets offers customer support through channels such as email or online contact forms. The quality and responsiveness of support may vary, so traders should test communication efficiency before relying on the platform for active trading assistance.

Who should use RS Markets?

RS Markets may suit experienced traders comfortable with higher risk environments. However, beginners or risk-averse investors are generally advised to consider regulated brokers that offer stronger security, transparency, and legal protections for trading activities.