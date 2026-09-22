  GBE Brokers Review  

Overall, GBE Brokers can be summarised as reliable and credited brokers and are considered low-risk with competitive trading fees and 0.0 pips spreads. GBE Brokers has an overall trust score of 70 out of 99. GBE Brokers offers 500+ trading instruments.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the CySEC and FCA. ?️ 1210 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ ZAR accounts with local methods Limited commodity selection Spreads from 0.03 on gold Leverage up to 1:2000 risky Micro-lot trading supported Limited educational resources MT4, MT5, HF App available Customer support inconsistent High leverage options Spreads widen during volatility

GBE Brokers spider chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Broker bonus and trading bonus offered Referral bonus not offered Tight Spreads Limited financial instruments offered Social trading supported No swap-free account Regulated through CySEC and FCA No educational tools Low initial capital Spreads are marked-up Commission-free trading Verification is complicated and time-consuming Competitive spreads Stock trading not offered Demo account provided US and Canadian clients not accepted Competitive trading conditions offered Spreads are not the tightest Commission-free trading offered Withdrawal fees charged Deposit fees are not charged Spreads are marked-up Several deposit currencies supported Offshore regulation Deposit fees are not charged Low minimum deposit amount required MT4 and MT5 platforms

Overview

Regulated global CFD broker: GBE Brokers is licensed by authorities like CySEC and BaFin, offering a secure trading environment with investor protection measures.

Competitive trading conditions: Known for tight spreads (from 0 pips), fast execution, and access to 500+ instruments across forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto.

Best suited for experienced traders: Higher minimum deposit and advanced trading features make it more ideal for traders with some experience rather than beginners.

Featured Offered

Wide range of tradable instruments: GBE Brokers offers access to forex, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs, giving traders broad market exposure. Advanced trading platforms & tools: Supports popular platforms like MT4, MT5, and TradingView, with features such as automated trading, technical analysis tools, and cross-device access. ECN trading with fast execution: Provides an ECN environment with tight spreads, reliable execution, and professional-grade trading conditions suited for active traders.

GBE Brokers Safety and Security

Strong regulatory oversight: GBE Brokers is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and registered with Germany’s BaFin, operating under EU laws like MiFID II that enforce transparency and investor protection.

Client fund protection measures: Client funds are kept under strict safeguards, with access to the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), which can cover eligible clients up to €20,000 if the broker fails to meet obligations.

Additional risk awareness & fraud caution: While the broker itself is regulated, traders should stay alert for impersonation scams, as authorities have warned about fake companies pretending to be GBE Brokers—highlighting the importance of verifying official channels.

Is GBE Brokers a regulated and safe broker?

Yes, GBE Brokers is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and operates under EU regulations like MiFID II, which enforce strict standards for transparency, client protection, and fair trading practices.

Are client funds protected with GBE Brokers?

Yes, client funds are protected through the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), which can cover up to €20,000, with additional insurance coverage extending protection up to €300,000 per client under certain conditions.

GBE Brokers At a Glance

Broker's Name GBE Brokers 🏛️ Headquarters Limassol, Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC and FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade No country outside of the EU 📌 Accounts Standard Account ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1:500 👉 Sign Up Bonus No 💰 Minimum Deposit €500 / R 8000 ZAR 💳 Spread From 0.00 pips 💳Fees No Deposit or withdrawal fees 💳 Deposit Options Credit Card, Neteller, Skrill, Hellenic Bank Cyprus, Astro Bank, Sutor Bank Germany, PayPal (EU residents only) 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit Card, Neteller, Skrill, Hellenic Bank Cyprus, Astro Bank, Sutor Bank Germany, PayPal (EU residents only) 📊 Platform Types MT4 and MT5 📶 OS Compatibility Mac, Microsoft Windows, Android, iPhone, iPad, Web, Desktop 📈 Tradable assets offered Over 70 trading instruments in in forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, indices, bonds, commodities, energies, and shares 💬 Languages supported on Website English, German and Arabic 💬 Customer Support Languages English, German and Arabic ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 🔎 Open an Account 👉 Click Here

Customer Review

Mostly positive trading experience: Many users highlight tight spreads, fast execution, and reliable platforms (MT4/MT5), making it attractive for active traders.

Mixed feedback for beginners: Reviews often mention limited educational resources and fewer tools for new traders, which can make it less beginner-friendly.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ ZAR accounts with local office Limited commodity range FSCA regulated locally Higher minimum deposits 13+ commodities available Platform features limited Low-latency execution Leverage management required Multiple platform options Support hours limited

Customers Ratings

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 17+ commodities available Higher minimum deposit required ECN execution model tight spreads Complex for beginners Razor Account with rebates Leverage options limited Low-latency execution fast No ZAR account support MetaTrader 4 and 5 support Customer support limited hours

GBE Broker Account Types

Live Account

Multiple account tiers: GBE Brokers offers Classic, Plus, and VIP accounts, each with increasing minimum deposits and better trading conditions (lower commissions and tighter spreads).

Professional trading environment: Live accounts provide access to 1000+ CFD instruments, raw spreads from 0.0 pips, leverage up to 1:30 (retail), and platforms like MT4/MT5.

Advanced features & support: Includes Expert Advisors (EAs), market analysis tools, personal account managers, and investor protection up to €300,000.

Demo Account

Risk-free trading practice: The demo account allows users to trade with virtual funds in real market conditions, helping them learn without financial risk.

Full platform access: Traders can test strategies on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 with the same tools and instruments as live accounts.

Ideal for beginners & testing: Useful for learning trading basics, experimenting with strategies, and understanding platform features before switching to a live account.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 22+ commodities CFDs Higher minimum deposit required Low-latency connectivity Complex interface for beginners Low spreads and commissions Limited educational content Multiple platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader No ZAR account available Ideal for algorithmic traders Customer support limited hours

What account types does GBE Brokers offer?

GBE Brokers offers two main account types: Live accounts (including Classic, Plus, and VIP tiers) and a Demo account. Live accounts vary by minimum deposit and trading conditions, while the demo account allows risk-free practice.

What is the difference between Live and Demo accounts at GBE Brokers?

A Live account requires identity verification and real funds to trade in actual market conditions, while a Demo account uses virtual funds and can be opened without full verification, making it ideal for learning and testing strategies.

How to open a GBE Brokers account

Step 1 – Register an account

Visit the official GBE Brokers website and click on “Open Account.”

Fill in basic details such as your name, email address, phone number, and country of residence.

Create your login credentials to access the client portal

Step 2 – Complete information

Log in to your account and complete the online application form.

Provide additional details, including financial information, trading experience, and risk preferences.

Choose your preferred account type (Classic, Plus, or VIP) and trading platform (MT4 or MT5).

Step 3 – Verification of account

Upload required documents to verify your identity (KYC process):

Proof of Identity (passport or ID)

Proof of Address (utility bill or bank statement)

Once approved, fund your account and start trading with GBE Brokers Accounts

💠Feature 📈 GBE Classic Account 📈 GBE Plus Account 📊 Minimum Deposit $1000 / R 16000 ZAR $500 USD / R 8000 ZAR 📈 Spreads from 0,7 pips from 2.0 pips 💵 Fees No Deposit fees / No withdrawal fees No Deposit fees / No withdrawal fees 💳 Leverage 1:400 1:400 👉 Open an Account 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here

GBE Brokers Fees

Low overall fee structure: GBE Brokers is considered a competitive low-cost broker, with no account maintenance or inactivity fees charged.

Spreads and commissions: Offers spreads from 0.0 pips, with commissions (~$7 per lot round turn) on certain ECN-style accounts, while some instruments are commission-free.

Deposit & withdrawal costs: GBE Brokers generally does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees, but third-party providers (banks, cards, e-wallets) may apply charges.

Additional trading costs: Traders may incur swap/overnight fees and spread costs, depending on the instrument and how long positions are held.

Does GBE Brokers charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

GBE Brokers generally offers free deposits, but some payment methods (like cards or e-wallets) may include small third-party charges. Withdrawals via SEPA transfer are free, while other methods may incur a 0.15% fee (minimum €15/$20) depending on the provider.

What trading fees does GBE Brokers charge?

Trading costs mainly come from spreads and commissions. Some accounts offer raw spreads with a commission per trade, while others include costs within the spread. Additional fees, like overnight (swap) charges, may apply for positions held longer.

GBE Brokers Market instruments

Wide range of markets: GBE Brokers offers access to 1,000+ CFD instruments, allowing traders to diversify across multiple global markets.

Forex trading: Includes hundreds of currency pairs (major, minor, and exotic), with competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Stocks & indices: Traders can access major global stocks (like Apple, Microsoft) and indices such as DAX, NASDAQ, and Dow Jones.

Commodities & metals: Covers key assets like gold, silver, oil, and other commodities, helping traders hedge and diversify portfolios.

Cryptocurrencies & futures: Offers CFDs on popular cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum) and futures contracts, providing exposure to both traditional and emerging markets.

What markets can I trade with GBE Brokers?

GBE Brokers offers access to a wide range of CFD instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrencies, allowing traders to diversify across global markets.

How many trading instruments are available at GBE Brokers?

GBE Brokers provides access to approximately 250–500+ instruments, depending on the entity and account type, covering major asset classes and the most actively traded markets.

GBE Brokers Trading platforms

MetaTrader5

MT5 is the revised version of MT4 and provides over 80 built-in technical indicators and analytical objects for detailed price analysis. It offers advanced financial trading functions, as well as professional tools for technical and fundamental analysis.

Advanced multi-asset trading platform: MetaTrader 5 offers access to 1,000+ instruments, with advanced features like 38+ indicators, multiple timeframes, integrated market news, and deeper market analysis tools for more precise trading decisions. Enhanced performance and flexibility: MT5 provides faster execution, more order types (including stop-limit), and automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs), making it ideal for traders seeking a more powerful and flexible platform than MT4.

What trading platforms does GBE Brokers offer?

GBE Brokers provides access to MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and TradingView, giving traders a choice between classic, advanced, and social trading platforms with powerful tools and market access.

Can I trade on mobile and multiple devices with GBE Brokers platforms?

Yes, all GBE Brokers platforms are available on desktop, web, and mobile (iOS & Android), allowing traders to access markets, analyze charts, and manage trades from anywhere.

GBE Brokers Deposit and Withdrawal

Multiple payment methods available: GBE Brokers supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and online payment systems like PayPal, giving traders flexible funding options. Fast and efficient processing: Deposits are typically processed within 1–4 business days, while withdrawals are processed within 1 working day, depending on the method used. Low or no deposit fees: Most deposit methods (especially bank transfers) are free, although some providers, like cards or PayPal, may charge small fees (e.g., ~1.49%–3.5%). Transparent withdrawal fees: SEPA withdrawals in EUR are free, while other methods may incur a small fee (around 0.15% with a minimum charge), plus possible third-party bank fees. Secure and regulated transactions: All payments follow strict regulatory standards, with client name matching and anti-money laundering (AML) checks to ensure safe and compliant transactions.

Feature Details Company Type Crypto Investment Firm Market Cap Range $2+ Billion Business Segments Trading, Mining, Venture Regulation Multi-Jurisdiction Revenue Model Diversified Streams Asset Management Yes Investment Banking Yes Volatility Moderate to High

What payment methods can I use to deposit and withdraw with GBE Brokers?

You can fund your GBE Brokers account or make withdrawals using bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e‑wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal (availability may vary by region).

Are there any fees or processing times for deposits and withdrawals?

Deposits are typically fast and may be free, though some card/e‑wallet providers might charge small fees. Withdrawals are processed within 1–5 business days, with SEPA bank transfers often free and other methods potentially incurring a small fee (~0.15% or a minimum charge).

GBE Brokers vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

🔎 Broker 🥇 GBE Brokers 🥈 Exness 🥉 XM Established Established in 2014 Established in 2008 Established in 2009 💵 Min. Deposit $500 USD / R8000 ZAR $1 USD / R16 USD $5 USD / R80 ZAR 💳 Inactivity Fee No Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Account 📌 No Yes Yes 🎉 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes

Education

Webinars and live training available: GBE Brokers provides interactive webinars with expert insights, live Q&A, and practical trading strategies for different experience levels.

Learning through videos & market updates: Traders can access video content, market reports, and newsletters to stay informed on trading strategies and financial trends.

Focus on self-directed learning: Compared to competitors, GBE Brokers has limited structured courses or beginner-focused education, making it more suitable for independent or experienced traders.

Additional tools instead of a full academy: The broker complements education with trading calculators, demo accounts, and analytical tools to help traders improve decision-making and risk management.

Customer Reviews

Best Broker low spreads, many symbols (incl. Crypto), no tax offset in Germany (very important, because other brokers charge 25% tax for every successful trade without offset). And last but not least: Very friendly and quick customer support.

Support work fast I set up an account on the recommendation of another user, and I am satisfied. Support works fast, order executions have no problems, nice client portal, and last but not least, great support. The application is convenient. I recommend

Conclusion GBE Brokers offers trading on a number of market instruments through the MT4 and MT5 platforms, and multiple account types. It offers competitive spreads and fees. The broker is well-regulated through CySEC and FCA, and client funds are protected and kept in separate accounts.

Disclaimer

Customers and interested parties are asked to consider and check the opinions and analyses on the pages of GBE Brokers as well as the sources of information in order to decide how to trade. GBE Brokers shall not be liable for any direct or indirect loss arising from access to the website or use of any information and services offered on the website or the inability to access or use the website. GBE Brokers is only responsible for compliance with the laws and regulations within the European Union (EU), specifically Cyprus. The customer is responsible for compliance with any laws and regulations outside the EU. GBE brokers do not offer their services outside the EU. Potential traders should first acquaint themselves with all these associated risks and seek advice from an independent financial advisor, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is GBE Broker a fake or scam broker?

GBE Brokers is regulated by the CySEC and FCA

What is the overall rating for GBE Brokers?

The overall rating for GBE Brokers is 7/10

How many instruments can I trade with GBE Brokers?

GBE Brokers offer over 70 trading instruments in forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, indices, bonds, commodities, energies, and shares

Which platforms are supported by GBE Brokers?

MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5

Does GBE Brokers offer leverage?

Yes, GBE Brokers offers maximum leverage of 1:500