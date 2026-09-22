- What is the grey list?
- Role of the Reserve Bank
- Four South African banks hit with administrative sanctions
What is the grey list?The grey list is a public document that is issued three times a year by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The FATF is a global inter-governmental body which was founded in 1989 with the mandate to develop and promote policies and define international policies regarding anti-money laundering (AML). In 2001, its mandate was expanded also to counter the financing of terrorism (CFT). Currently, the FATF comprises 39 members—for example, South Africa, Mozambique, and Namibia. According to Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH), some of the features of the FAFT grey list are:
- The list publicly identifies a country with serious deficiencies regarding AML/CFT. As a result, the country is subjected to, ‘among other things, increased monitoring by the FATF.’
- ‘A country is typically placed on the grey list when there are serious deficiencies through the mutual evaluation exercise, but despite such deficiencies, the country is actively working with the FATF to address the deficiencies in their regimes.’
- Increased monitoring means the country has ‘committed to resolving the identified deficiencies within an agreed time frame and with the FATF monitoring such implementation.’
- Greylisting is not a punitive action, but rather additional support and motivation for countries.
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Role of the Reserve BankThe South African Reserve Bank is one of the large number of government authorities that is tightening the screws to address the outstanding deficiencies listed on FATF’s grey list. In an address to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority industry on 13 March 2026, Lesetja Kganyago (governor of the Reserve Bank) said that he is confident South Africa will be removed from FATFs grey list by the next review date of the watchdog during early 2026. Kganyago said that the Reserve Bank are ‘implementing fixes.’ The Prudential Authority (PA) of the South African Reserve Bank plays a major role in the bank’s efforts to address and rectify failures regarding money laundering and the financing of terrorism in the South African banking industry. The Prudential Authority (PA) The Prudential Authority (PA) is a juristic person that operates within the administration of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). The PA was established on 1 April 2018. The PA ‘regulates financial institutions and market infrastructures to promote and enhance their safety and soundness, and support financial stability,’ according to the Reserve Bank. The FIC Act is an important tool used by the Prudential Authority to identify and penalise South African banks involved in unlawful activities. The FIC Act The FIC Act (Act 38 of 2001), short for the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, (in this article also referred to as the Act) was introduced on 1 July 2003, establishing a juristic person, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) with, in terms of section 3 of the Act, amongst others, the following objectives:
- assisting in the identification of the proceeds of unlawful activities, as well as in the identification of persons involved in money laundering activities, and
- the combating of money laundering activities, and the financing of terrorist and related activities.
- an investigating authority,
- the National Prosecuting Authority,
- the South African Revenue Service (SARS), or
- a Special Investigating Unit, and the office of the Public Protector, to name a few.
- Section 21 (1) - Identification of clients and other persons
- establish and verify the identity of the client, or
- establish the identity of a person on whose behalf the client is acting, or
- establish and verify the identity of the person who is acting on behalf of the client, as well as the person’s authority to act on behalf of the client.
- Sections 21A to 21H
- Section 21B - Additional due diligence measures relating to legal persons, trusts, and partnerships.
- Section 21C - An accountable institution is required to conduct ongoing diligence regarding a business relationship, including the monitoring of transactions such as the source of funds (where necessary), ensuring that the transactions are consistent with the accountable institution’s knowledge of the client and the client’s business and risk profile.’
- Section 21D - When an accountable institution has doubts about the veracity or adequacy of previously obtained information, the institution must repeat the steps described in sections 21 and 21B ‘to the extent that it is necessary to confirm the information previously obtained.’
- Section 21E - If an accountable institution is not able to:
- establish a business relationship or conduct any transaction with a client, or
- conclude a transaction in the course of a business relationship.
- Section 21F - If a prospective client is a ‘foreign politically exposed person,’ the accountable institution is legally bound to:
- Section 21G - The requirements of section 21F are also applicable when a prospective client, or the beneficial owner of that prospective client, is a ‘domestic politically exposed person or a prominent influential person.’
- Section 21H - This section clarifies the term ‘exposed person’ referred to in sections 21F and 21G, saying it indicates ‘immediate family members and ‘known close associates of a foreign or domestic politically exposed person or a prominent influential person.’
- Section 42 - Risk Management and Compliance Programme (RMCP)
Four South African banks hit with administrative sanctionsThe four banks discussed below serve only as an example of the Reserve Bank’s efforts to get the country off the grey list. The banks are listed in alphabetical order,
Bank of China
- Reserve Bank announcement
- Inspection preceding the announcement
- Reasons for administrative sanctions, cautions, and penalties
- The bank failed to comply with its Customer Due Diligence (CDD) obligations as per sections 21(1) and 21A of the Act.
- BOC Jhb did not comply with its ‘Suspicious and Unusual Transaction Reporting (STR) obligations,’ failing to promptly report suspicious transactions and/or activities to the FIC.
- Not complying with FIC Directive 5 of 2019, neglecting to timeously attend to its automated transaction monitoring system alerts within the prescribed 48-hour period.
- BOC Jhb did not comply with some requirements of section 42 of the Act. For instance:
- failed to adequately develop and document its RMCP regarding its dormant accounts, and
- neglected to ensure that its board of directors customise and approves its RMCP.
- The bank’s response
Bidvest Bank
- Reserve Bank announcement
- Inspection preceding the announcement
- Reason for administrative sanctions, caution, and penalty
HSBC Bank
- Reserve Bank announcement
- Inspection preceding the announcement
- Reasons for administrative sanctions, cautions, and penalties
- The bank’s response
Sasfin Bank
- Sasfin announcement
- Reasons for administrative sanctions, and penalties
- The bank’s response
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