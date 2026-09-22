As an IB broker in the financial sector, RebateKingFx provides clients with access to forex rebates. Their company philosophy is to provide the greatest rebate rates with the most well-known forex brokers
and beat any rival offer.
RebateKingFX Review – 18 Key Point Quick Overview
- ✅ RebateKingFX Website Metrics
- ✅ RebateKingFx Brokers
- ✅ RebateKingFx Website Metrics
- ✅ Licensing and Regulations
- ✅ Features
- ✅ Tools Provided
- ✅ Education
- ✅ Customer Support
- ✅ What are the Broker Criteria used for Rebate Reviews?
- ✅ RebateKingFx Spread Reduction
- ✅ RebateKingFx Rebates per Lot
- ✅ RebateKingFx Commission Reduction
- ✅ RebateKingFx Rebates
- ✅ How to Sign Up with RebateKingFx
- ✅ RebateKingFx Customer Reviews
- ✅ RebateKingFx Top Competitors
- ✅ Final Verdict on RebateKingFx
- ✅ Frequently asked questions
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|🥉
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|4
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|5
|
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|6
|
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|7
|
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|8
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|9
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|10
|
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
RebateKingFX Website Metrics
|📊 Website metrics
|ℹ️ Info
|🌐 Total Visits
|61.3K
|✋ Bounce Rate
|55.26%
|📃 Pages per Visit
|2.40
|⏳ Average Visit Duration
|00:02:01
|💯 Global Rank
|711,577
|💯 Country Rank
|1,022,788
|💯 Category Rank
|6,373
RebateKingFx achieves this by matching or beating the rebate rates of any of its competitors. This business approach ensures the maximum potential forex refunds for the customers of this stellar IB broker.
Clients of RebateKingFx also get correct payback from trading and timely reimbursements, in addition to the greatest customer care in the industry. RebateKingFx, based out of Ireland, is affiliated with Cashback Forex, the industry standard in rebates.
Real-time rebate reports are available on the client profile dashboard, a feature exclusive to RebateKingFx.
If your rebates account is linked to a MetaTrader 4 trading account, you will get an updated report every 10 minutes; if it is linked to a MetaTrader 5 trading account, you will receive an updated report once a day.
This new and improved function lets customers see their account balance and broker rebates in real-time.
RebateKingFx Brokers
RebateKingFx currently has 42 brokers on its website, which is continuously expanding. The broker list includes the following:
|🌐 Forex Brokers listed on RebateKingFX website
|✅ FxPro
|✅ Orbex
|✅ AAAFx
|✅ FXTM
|✅ Pepperstone
|✅ Admirals
|✅ FXTrading.com
|✅ RoboForex
|✅ Avatrade
|✅ Global Prime
|✅ ThinkMarkets
|✅ Axi
|✅ GO Markets
|✅ Tickmill
|✅ Axiory
|✅ HFM
|✅ TitanFX
|✅ BDSwiss
|✅ IC Markets
|✅ TMGM
|✅ Eightcap
|✅ IG
|✅ Traders Trust
|✅ Errante
|✅ INFINOX
|✅ TradersWay
|✅ Exness
|✅ InstaForex
|✅ Tradeview Markets
|✅ Forex.com
|✅ LiteFinance
|✅ Vantage Markets
|✅ FP Markets
|✅ MYFX Markets
|✅ Winsdor Brokers
|✅ FXDD Trading
|✅ IFC Markets
|✅ XM
|✅ FXOpen
|✅ OANDA
|✅ Zulutrade
|✅ FXPRIMUS
Licensing and Regulations
RebateKingFx is not regulated by any known entities as it is not a broker offering trading solutions. However, traders must be cautious when using cashback rebate websites as the industry is fraught with scams.
Despite its lack of regulation or licenses, RebateKingFx offers its services to traders worldwide. In addition, many traders have given RebateKingFx positive reviews, further indicating that the vendor is trustworthy.
Features
Cashback is available for trading with some brokers that provide protection measures for retail investors, such as the Investor Compensation Scheme and the Negative Balance Protection, on various platforms (MT4, MT5, and cTrader), with these brokers.
But the main reason RebateKingFx is becoming more well-known is that they provide some of the highest refund rates available, in addition to the following features:
- Several useful calculators
- Several useful tools
- A Forex Trading Academy for Beginners
- A comprehensive Forum
- Dedicated Customer Support
- Broker Reviews
- Forex Broker Rebates
- Guides
- Crypto Exchange Reviews
- Crypto Exchange Fees Discounts
- Cryptocurrency Broker Rebates
- Contests for traders
- Trading Performance Trackers
- Charts
- Economic Calendar
Tools Provided
RebateKingFx offers the following tools on the official website:
- Calculators
- Crypto Exchange Fee Calculator
- Crypto and Forex Converter
- Live Price Charts
- Broker Spreads Comparison Tools
- Economic Calendar
- Broker Swaps Comparison Tool
Education
RebateKingFx stands out from the competition in terms of the educational material offered on the website. Beginners can access the following:
- Learn Forex
- Forex Brokers
- Calculators and Tools
- Technical Indicators
- Forex Basics
- MQL4
- Training Videos
- Other sources
Learn Forex
Traders can learn all they need about the forex market using RebateKingFx’s range of articles, strategies, calculators, trading tools, and more.
Forex Brokers
RebateKingFx offers comprehensive articles that provide the information traders need on forex brokers currently operating.
Calculators and Tools
Forex calculators include position size, risk, margin, Fibonacci, Pivot Point, and Pip calculators, among others.
Technical Indicators
RebateKingFx offers a comprehensive section where traders can access in-depth instructions and tutorials on using popular technical analysis indicators when they trade forex.
Forex Basics
This section provides South African beginners with a foundation containing the information they need when they start trading forex.
MQL4
In this section, traders will learn what MetaTrader 4 is. Furthermore, traders will learn about MT4 Expert Advisors, MQL4, and more. Traders can also learn how to write code to accomplish trading goals using automated trading solutions.
Training Videos
RebateKingFx offers a library of educational videos that can help beginners find their feet in the forex industry. The videos are fun, interactive, and provide valuable information.
Other sources
South Africans will find a library with forex articles that cover several topics, including COT reports, scalping strategies, market sentiment, and more.
Customer Support
RebateKingFx can be contacted through the official website using the live chat function. Alternatively, traders can contact RebateKingFx telephonically, by email, or via Skype. Furthermore, there is an FAQ section and an online contact request form.
What are the Broker Criteria used for Rebate Reviews?
RebateKingFx reviews the following criteria on Rebate Brokers:
- Cashback Rebates
- Web Traffic
- Profile
- Account Types
- Regulation / Money Protection
- Overall Rating
- Promotions
- Real Customer Rating
RebateKingFx Spread Reduction
When compared to competitors, RebateKingFx offers the most competitive exchange rates. With this rebates provider linked to a trading account, the average spread for forex CFDs is reduced by 0.76 pips.
If an investor opens a Standard trading account with one of the recommended brokers from RebateKingFx and the EUR/USD spread is 1 pip, more than half of the spread (0.76 pip) will be refunded back to the client’s rebate account.
RebateKingFx Rebates per Lot
Rebates per lot are another attractive feature of several CFD brokers
that RebateKingFx suggests. This indicates that, on average, investors will get $7.32 for every lot (100,000 currency units) they trade.
Mini-lots exchanged throughout the month must total at least 1 full lot at the end of the month to qualify for the rebates. Whether a client’s transactions were profitable or unprofitable when they were closed, RebateKingFx will award the same number of rebates for each lot.
RebateKingFx Commission Reduction
The third way you can get cash back with RebateKingFx is via a discount on your trading commission. If a trader selects this option, the broker will credit a portion of the trading commission, typically 27.1% with ECN brokers
, to the trader’s rebates account.
An investor with an ECN account at a well-known broker that demands $6.00 per 1 lot of EUR/USD in commission pays $4.374, with the rest of $1.626 refunded as cashback.
RebateKingFx Rebates
- Cash rebates are offered by RebateKingFx on all closed deals in forex, cryptocurrencies, equities, indices, and commodities via a network of vetted brokers.
- Every transaction, profitable or not, is rewarded with a rebate in the form of a reduced spread or trading fees.
- There are seven ways to cash in on your rebate, including bank transfers and a few common e-payment options.
- Rebate funds are credited to the trading account and increase the account’s equity.
How to Sign Up with RebateKingFx
To sign up with RebateKingFx, South Africans can follow these steps:
- Visit the RebateKingFx website and click the “Sign Up” banner on the homepage.
- Complete the short registration form that will pop up (make sure that pop-ups are allowed on your browser).
- You can complete the form manually, or you can opt to use your Facebook or Google credentials to sign up. If you want to register manually, you can provide your Public Name, Full Name, Valid Email address, and a user-selected password. In addition, you can opt for the RebateKingFx mailing list and choose whether you want to receive contest notifications.
- Next, you can click the “Sign Up” banner, and a new page will load, informing you that an activation link has been sent to the email address that you provided. Finally, if you have not received the email, you can click the “Resend Email” banner to have it sent again (remember to check your spam folder).
- Once you click the activation link, you will be redirected to the RebateKingFx website, where you will be signed in automatically.
- You can click on your profile icon at the top of the page and be redirected to your client portal, where you will find your account balance, payment methods, broker accounts, and activity history.
- To earn cashback with RebateKingFx, you can link or register a broker account by clicking “Add Account” under the Broker Accounts section.
- You will be redirected to the “Forex Broker Rebates” page, where you can search for your existing or preferred broker or scroll down the list until you find the name.
- To register for or link a broker account, click on the “Get cashback” banner next to the broker’s name to get started.
RebateKingFx Customer Reviews
Some customer reviews and comments include:
- Rusty Banner (May 04, 2026) “I recommend RebateKing. I find it crucial to know how much discount I receive daily; with this platform, I get just that. In addition, the platform has excellent customer support, and withdrawals are done quickly and without any issue.”
- Harry Halliwell (June 09, 2026) “I am genuinely happy with the service I received from RebateKingFx. I must admit that I was very hesitant initially, but they offer some of the best commissions through MetaTrader 4, plus a monthly pay-out too! I 100% would recommend this site. The only downside is that you cannot use any other referrer, but this is how the platform works, and it is a sacrifice worth making.”
- Strategic Trader 007 (June 16, 2026) “The service of RebateKingFx is just as advertised. I received my first payment without any issues. Support always answers quickly. At first, I thought it was all too good to be true, but I gave it a go, and it worked out well.”
RebateKingFx Top Competitors
RebateKingFx’s Top Competitors are:
- Cashbackforex.com
- Fxrebate.eu
- FXDD.com
- Paybackfx.com
Cashbackforex.com
|📊 Website metrics
|ℹ️ Info
|🌐 Total Visits
|1 million
|✋ Bounce Rate
|49.42%
|📃 Pages per Visit
|2.57
|⏳ Average Visit Duration
|00:03:25
|💯 Global Rank
|69,613
|💯 Country Rank
|33,214
|💯 Category Rank
|618
Cashback Forex falls within the same umbrella of platforms as RebateKingFx, providing traders with some of the best cash rebates and referral codes on crypto exchanges and forex brokers.
Fxrebate.eu
|📊 Website metrics
|ℹ️ Info
|🌐 Total Visits
|5.3K
|✋ Bounce Rate
|61.32%
|📃 Pages per Visit
|2.26
|⏳ Average Visit Duration
|00:02:53
|💯 Global Rank
|4,236,826
|💯 Country Rank
|120,607
|💯 Category Rank
|1,241
Fxrebate.eu is a Romanian rebate website that provides a list of forex brokers, allowing South Africans to earn competitive rebates.
FXDD.com
|📊 Website metrics
|ℹ️ Info
|🌐 Total Visits
|42.4K
|✋ Bounce Rate
|39,47%
|📃 Pages per Visit
|3.17
|⏳ Average Visit Duration
|00:04:00
|💯 Global Rank
|864,600
|💯 Country Rank
|58,769
|💯 Category Rank
|459
FXDD is a trusted broker that provides online trading, forex, and CFD trading support, trading tools, and several resources.
Paybackfx.com
|📊 Website metrics
|ℹ️ Info
|🌐 Total Visits
|204.8K
|✋ Bounce Rate
|63.99%
|📃 Pages per Visit
|2.38
|⏳ Average Visit Duration
|00:01:36
|💯 Global Rank
|275,341
|💯 Country Rank
|42,259
|💯 Category Rank
|271
PAYBACKFX pays users to trade by providing lucrative cashback rebates for any trade made using trading accounts from top brokers.
Final Verdict on RebateKingFx
RebateKingFx offers high forex rebate rates on several accounts held with popular forex and CFD brokers. In addition, the platform has dedicated customer support and flexible payment methods. As a result, registration is quick, and South Africans can get started in no time to start earning.
However, RebateKingFx does not offer comprehensive information on licensing or regulation, and there is no mobile app for iOS or Android.
Frequently asked questions
Can I trust RebateKingFx?
RebateKingFx is not licensed or regulated, but there are several positive reviews on RebateKingFx as one of the top rebate providers.
How many brokers are partnered with RebateKingFx?
RebateKingFx is partnered with 42 brokers, with more being added frequently.
How long does it take to register with RebateKingFx?
Registering on the RebateKingFx is instant, and account registration with a forex and CFD broker might take a day or two, depending on the broker’s verification process.
Which payment methods can I link on RebateKingFx?
You can choose between PayPal, China UnionPay, Sticpay, Skrill, Neteller, or Bank Wire.
How much does it cost to sign up with RebateKingFx?
It does not cost anything to register on the RebateKingFx website. However, there are fees charged, including withdrawal fees.
Addendum/Disclosure
No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the financial markets are volatile that could shift and change at any given time, even if the information supplied is correct at the time of going live.