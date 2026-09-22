Premium Trading has been around since 2011 and provides a rebate service, distributing a portion of the fee or spread paid to the broker to traders who join up with that IB.

?️ Not Regulated. ?️ 1020 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Premium Trading Spider Chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

Overview

Premium trading offers competitive spreads, fast execution, and access to advanced platforms like MT4 and MT5.

Traders benefit from strong regulation, secure transactions, and a wide range of tradable assets.

Flexible funding options and relatively low minimum deposits make it accessible to most users.

Best suited for traders seeking a reliable, feature-rich environment, though some fees and limitations may apply.

Featured Offered

Access to multiple markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, from a single account.

Advanced trading platforms like MT4 and MT5 have powerful charting and automated trading tools.

Competitive trading conditions with low spreads (from 0.0 pips) and high leverage options.

Fast execution speeds and modern trading infrastructure designed for efficient, real-time trading.

Premium Trade Safety and Security

Strong regulatory oversight ensures fair trading, transparency, and protection against fraud through licensed authorities.

Client funds are kept in segregated accounts with features like negative balance protection to minimize financial risk.

Advanced security measures such as SSL encryption, 2FA, and strict KYC/AML compliance safeguard personal data and transactions.

Is Premium Trade a safe and regulated broker?

Premium Trade currently shows no verified regulatory oversight, which raises concerns about fund safety and transparency. Traders are generally advised to choose regulated brokers for better protection and accountability.

What security features does Premium Trade offer?

The platform claims to use basic protections like encryption and segregated accounts, but without regulation, these measures may not offer the same level of protection as licensed brokers.

Premium Trade At a Glance

Premium Trade Customer Review

Many users report serious trust concerns, mainly due to the broker operating without verified regulation.

Reviews frequently highlight withdrawal issues and difficulty accessing funds, raising major red flags.

Overall sentiment is largely negative, with complaints about transparency, credibility, and potential fraudulent activity

Customers Ratings

Premium Trade Account Types

Standard account

An entry-level account designed for beginner traders. Typically offers basic trading conditions, standard spreads, and lower minimum deposit requirements. Suitable for starting out with simple market access.

Platinum account

Mid-tier account aimed at more active traders. Usually includes improved trading conditions such as tighter spreads, faster execution, and access to more trading tools and market features.

Premium account

Top-tier account designed for experienced or high-volume traders. Offers the best trading conditions, including the lowest spreads, priority support, enhanced features, and possibly higher leverage and VIP-style benefits.

How to open a Premium account

Step 1 – Register an account

Visit the official website and fill in the registration form with your basic details such as name, email address, and phone number.

Step 2 – Complete information

Provide additional personal information and submit required verification documents (ID, proof of address) to comply with KYC requirements.

Step 3 – Receive confirmation

Once your details are verified, you’ll receive a confirmation email. You can then fund your account and start trading.

Premium Trade Fees

Premium Trade offers spread-based pricing, with most accounts charging no direct commissions on trades.

Spreads can be relatively high, especially on lower-tier accounts, while higher-tier accounts may get better rates.

Additional charges may include inactivity fees and possible withdrawal fees, though details are not always transparent.

Overall fee structure lacks clarity, so traders should review terms carefully to avoid unexpected costs.

Does Premium Trade charge commissions or spreads?

Premium Trade does not clearly disclose its fee structure. While most brokers use spreads and/or commissions, specific details for Premium Trade are vague or missing, making it difficult to determine actual trading costs.

Are there any hidden fees with Premium Trade?

Yes, there is a risk of hidden or unclear fees, as the broker lacks transparency around spreads, commissions, and other charges—this can lead to unexpected costs for traders.

Premium Market Instruments

Premium market instruments are high-quality financial assets (like blue-chip stocks, government bonds, or top-tier derivatives) known for strong creditworthiness and stability.

They typically offer lower risk compared to standard instruments, making them attractive to conservative or institutional investors.

Returns are often more predictable but may be lower than riskier assets, reflecting their safety and reliability.

These instruments are widely used for portfolio diversification, capital preservation, and long-term investment strategies.

What are premium market instruments?

Premium market instruments are high-quality financial assets—such as blue-chip stocks, government bonds, or top-rated securities—known for their strong reliability, low default risk, and stable performance.

Who should invest in premium market instruments?

They are best suited for conservative investors, institutions, or anyone seeking steady returns, capital preservation, and lower exposure to market volatility.

Trading Platforms

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 (MT4): A widely used platform mainly for forex trading, known for its simplicity, reliability, and strong support for automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs).

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 (MT5): A more advanced, multi-asset platform that supports trading in forex, stocks, and futures with enhanced charting tools and faster execution. Premium Market Use: Both platforms are considered premium instruments due to their robust security, professional-grade analytics, and suitability for institutional and retail traders.

Premium trade deposit withdrawal

Premium trade deposits and withdrawals are designed to be fast, secure, and reliable, ensuring smooth fund transfers for traders.

Multiple payment methods are typically supported, including bank transfers, cards, and digital payment systems.

Transactions often feature enhanced security measures such as encryption and verification protocols.

Withdrawal processing times are usually optimized, with priority handling for premium account holders.

Transparent fee structures and clear transaction tracking help traders manage their funds with confidence.

How long do premium deposits and withdrawals usually take?

Deposits are often instant when using cards or e-wallets, while bank transfers may take 1–3 business days. Withdrawals typically take 1–5 business days, depending on the payment method and account verification.

Are there fees for premium deposits and withdrawals?

Many premium accounts offer low or zero deposit fees, and sometimes reduced or waived withdrawal fees. However, charges can vary depending on the payment provider or bank involved.

Premium vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

Education

Premium trading education offers structured, expert-led courses covering fundamentals, technical analysis, risk management, and trading psychology.

It often includes advanced tools, mentorship, and real-time learning such as webinars, live trading sessions, and AI-assisted strategies.

Learners benefit from step-by-step programs ranging from beginner to advanced levels, often with certifications to validate skills.

Premium education emphasizes practical application, helping traders develop real-world strategies and avoid costly mistakes in live markets.

Many platforms provide ongoing support, lifetime access, and community engagement, improving long-term trading success.

Customer Support

Premium Trading’s customer support can only be contacted via email.

Customer Reviews

Eric Clapstein ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) Strong long-term satisfaction (5+ years), zero issues, and highlights of top-tier rebates. No negatives mentioned—this is a fully positive review. Wolfgang_Amodius_5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) Very positive overall (reliable service, consistent rebates), but loses a star due to the clear suggestion for improvement (education and tools missing). Luke Walkman ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) Highly positive experience with profitability, strong platform features, and excellent rebates. No complaints or downsides mentioned.

Conclusion Premium Trading positions itself as a cost-saving intermediary for forex traders, primarily by offering cashback rebates on spreads and commissions through partnerships with multiple brokers. By returning up to 80% of trading costs, the platform aims to enhance overall profitability without altering trading conditions, making it an attractive add-on rather than a replacement for a broker.

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Frequently asked questions

How many broker partners does Premium Trading have?

Premium Trading is partnered with 55 worldwide brokers.

How long does it take to sign up for an account with Premium Trading?

Signing up with Premium Trading on the official website takes seconds.

How much cashback can I expect from Premium Trading?

You can expect up to 80% in spread and commissions.

How can I earn rebates from Premium Trading?

You can sign up on the website, link your broker account, and start trading.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement to sign up with Premium Trading?

There is no minimum deposit requirement when registering on the Premium Trading Website. However, a minimum initial investment might be required when you open a broker account.

Addendum/Disclosure

No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the financial markets are volatile and could shift and change at any given time, even if the information supplied is correct at the time of going live.