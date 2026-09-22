PAYBACKFX was created by the same group that created Myfxbook. PAYBACKFX, the greatest rebate service on the market, is the consequence of recognizing the need for a better rebate service above current ones and acting accordingly.

?️ Not Regulated. ?️ 1100 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

PAYBACKFX Spider Chart

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Pros and Cons

Overview

PAYBACKFX is a forex cashback (rebate) service that gives traders money back on every trade by sharing broker commissions.

It works by linking your trading account to supported brokers, allowing you to earn rebates without changing trading conditions like spreads or fees.

The platform offers real-time tracking, multiple broker support, and flexible withdrawals, making it easy to monitor and access earnings.

Earnings depend on trading volume, broker rates, and instruments traded, meaning higher activity generally leads to higher cashback.

Featured Offered

Provides real-time rebate tracking, allowing traders to monitor earnings instantly through the platform dashboard.

Offers high cashback (rebate) rates from partnered brokers, helping reduce overall trading costs.

Developed and maintained by Myfxbook, a well-known forex trading community, it adds credibility and reliability.

Includes responsive customer support and easy withdrawals, ensuring users can access their cashback smoothly.

PAYBACKFX Safety and Security

PAYBACKFX appears technically safe to use, with a high trust score, SSL encryption, and no major malware or phishing risks detected by security scanners.

However, it is not regulated by any major financial authority, meaning there is limited investor protection compared to licensed financial services.

The platform follows standard data protection practices, but like any online service, it cannot guarantee 100% security and depends partly on third-party brokers and systems.

Is PAYBACKFX safe to use?

Yes, PAYBACKFX is generally considered safe from a technical standpoint, using SSL encryption and showing a high trust score with no major security threats detected. However, no online platform can guarantee 100% security.

Can PAYBACKFX access or control my trading account?

No, PAYBACKFX cannot access or control your trading account. It only tracks trades for cashback purposes, meaning your funds remain with your broker and under your control.

PAYBACKFX At a Glance

PAYBACKFX Customer Review

Most users report positive experiences, highlighting fast withdrawals, reliable cashback payments, and an easy-to-use platform, with an average rating of around 4.4/5 on Trustpilot.

Some negative reviews mention delayed payments, inconsistent rebate amounts, and slow customer support responses in certain cases.

Over 90% of responses were favorable, demonstrating that customers value the rebates offered. Furthermore, PAYBACKFX has expanded its product offering to compete with more established businesses.

Customers Ratings

PaybackFX Account Types

Unlike traditional brokers, PaybackFX does not offer its own trading account types. Instead, it works as a cashback (rebate) provider that connects to your existing broker account

New Linked Trading Account

You can open a new trading account through PaybackFX with a supported broker. This ensures your account is automatically linked for cashback, allowing you to earn rebates on every trade from the start.

Existing Linked Account

If your broker allows it, you can link an existing trading account to PaybackFX by changing the referral (IB). Once connected, you begin earning rebates without changing your trading conditions.

Broker Account Types (Indirect)

Standard accounts

Raw/ECN accounts

Zero spread accounts

Your cashback depends on the broker and account type you choose, as rebate rates vary accordingly.

Can PAYBACKFX access or control my trading account?

No, PAYBACKFX cannot access or control your trading account. It only tracks trades for cashback purposes, meaning your funds remain with your broker and under your control.

How to open a PAYBACKFX account

Step 1 – Register an account

Visit the official PAYBACKFX website and click on Sign Up. Enter your basic details such as name, email address, and password to create your account.

Step 2 – Complete information

Log in to your account and fill in the required profile details. Then, connect your trading account by selecting a supported broker or linking an existing one to start earning cashback.

Step 3 – Receive confirmation

After submitting your details and linking your trading account, you will receive a confirmation email. Once approved, your account is activated, and cashback tracking begins automatically.

Do I need to create a new trading account to use PAYBACKFX?

Not necessarily. You can either open a new trading account through PAYBACKFX or link an existing account, as long as the broker is supported.

When do I start receiving cashback after registration?

Cashback starts once your trading account is successfully linked and approved, and you begin placing trades—rebates are then tracked automatically.

PAYBACKFX Trade Fees

PAYBACKFX itself does not charge any trading fees—you trade with your broker as usual, and the service earns from shared commissions.

Traders still pay normal broker fees (spreads, commissions, swaps), but PAYBACKFX returns a portion of these costs as cashback rebates.

The rebate amount varies depending on the broker, account type, trading instrument, and volume (e.g., per lot or percentage of spread).

Overall, PAYBACKFX effectively reduces trading costs by giving back part of the fees, improving net profitability without changing trading conditions.

Does PAYBACKFX charge any trading fees?

No, PAYBACKFX does not charge its own trading fees. You only pay the usual broker costs (spreads, commissions, swaps), while PAYBACKFX returns a portion of those costs as cashback rebates.

Do cashback rebates affect my trading costs or conditions?

No, your trading conditions (spreads, commissions, execution) remain exactly the same as with the broker—PAYBACKFX simply gives you part of the broker’s commission back, effectively reducing your overall costs.

PAYBACKFX Market Instruments

PAYBACKFX supports Forex currency pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs, depending on the connected broker.

Traders can access commodities such as gold, oil, and other raw materials through supported brokers.

The platform also includes indices and stock CFDs, allowing users to trade global markets like the US, EU, and Asian indices.

Many brokers offer cryptocurrencies and ETFs, expanding trading opportunities into digital assets and diversified portfolios.

Available instruments vary by broker, meaning PAYBACKFX provides access to multi-asset trading, but actual offerings depend on the broker you link.

What instruments can I trade with PAYBACKFX?

PAYBACKFX itself does not provide trading instruments. It connects you to partner brokers where you can trade forex, commodities, indices, stocks/CFDs, and cryptocurrencies, depending on the broker you choose.

Do all brokers on PAYBACKFX offer the same assets?

No. The available market instruments vary by broker. Some brokers offer only forex and metals, while others provide full multi-asset trading, including crypto, stocks, and indices.

PAYBACKFX Trading Platforms

PaybackFX does not offer its own trading platform. Instead, it works by connecting your trading account with supported forex brokers, allowing you to continue using the broker’s existing platforms while earning cashback on every trade.

Because PaybackFX partners with many brokers, it supports a wide range of industry-standard trading platforms, including:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) cTrader TradingView (via supported brokers)

Various web-based and mobile trading platforms

Which trading platforms does PAYBACKFX support?

PAYBACKFX supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) through its partner brokers. These are third-party platforms where you execute trades, while PAYBACKFX only provides cashback rebates on trading activity.

What is the difference between MT4 and MT5 on PAYBACKFX?

MT4 is mainly used for simple forex trading, scalping, and automated trading (EAs), while MT5 is a more advanced platform offering more timeframes, more indicators, and access to additional markets like stocks and commodities.

PAYBACKFX Deposit and Withdrawal

PAYBACKFX does not handle deposits directly—all deposits are made through your chosen broker using methods like bank transfer, cards, or e-wallets.

Withdrawals are typically processed in cycles (usually once a month) after rebates are collected from brokers.

Available withdrawal methods include Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, bank wire, and crypto (e.g., USDT), depending on region.

Minimum withdrawal is very low (often around $1–$100 depending on method), but fees may apply for some payment options.

Processing times vary: e-wallets are faster, while bank transfers can take several business days after approval.

PAYBACKFX vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

We Pay You Back for Your Trades

Trade. Get paid. Repeat. With cashback services like PaybackFX, earning from your trades goes beyond profits alone.

When you open a new trading account or connect an existing one through the platform, your broker pays a rebate for every trade you execute.

Instead of keeping it all, the service shares most of that rebate back with you, which you can withdraw anytime.

Importantly, your trading conditions, including spreads and execution, remain exactly the same as going directly through the broker.

This means you effectively lower your trading costs without any downside. It’s a simple, efficient way to boost profitability—just trade as usual and earn cashback automatically.

How Much Forex Rebates Can I Earn?

The amount of forex rebates you can earn depends largely on your broker’s rebate rate, the instruments you trade, and your overall trading volume.

Higher trading activity typically results in greater cashback earnings, especially for active traders and scalpers. Since rebate structures vary between brokers and account types, your actual earnings can differ significantly.

To get a clearer estimate tailored to your trading habits, it is best to use a rebate calculator, which can provide a rough projection based on your lot size, frequency, and chosen broker conditions.

Education

BACKFX explains that forex cashback (rebates) is money returned from trading costs, such as spreads and commissions, paid by brokers through referral systems.

Traders earn rebates on every trade they place, whether the trade is profitable or not, helping reduce overall trading expenses.

The platform teaches that trading conditions (spreads, execution, commissions) remain unchanged, even when using cashback services.

Cashback is generated because brokers share part of their commission with PAYBACKFX, which is then passed back to the trader as earnings.

PAYBACKFX highlights that earnings depend on trading volume and broker rebate rates, meaning more trading activity leads to higher cashback.

The education section emphasizes that cashback is a cost-reduction tool, not a trading strategy, helping traders improve net profitability over time.

PAYBACKFX Customer Reviews

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Nancy Drewstene – Smooth integration and successful cashback withdrawals with AvaTrade. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Teddie Brown – Effective cost reduction, but limited payment options (PayPal only). ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Miranda Bailey – Long-term satisfaction, fast payouts, and consistent performance.

Conclusion PAYBACKFX offers a comprehensive rebate program, and the provider has several positive reviews from existing clients. But first, South Africans can evaluate the program to see whether it suits their preferences and objectives. However, there are some areas where PAYBACKFX can improve, including providing a larger variety of tools and resources, providing more background and company information to instil trust, and providing an educational section for beginner traders.

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Frequently asked questions

What is PaybackFX?

PaybackFX is a forex cashback service that refunds a portion of trading costs, such as spreads and commissions. Traders link their broker accounts to earn rebates automatically, helping reduce overall trading expenses and improve long-term profitability without changing their trading strategy.

How does PaybackFX cashback work?

PaybackFX works by sharing a portion of the broker’s commission with traders. Once you register and connect your trading account, rebates are calculated based on your trading volume and credited regularly to your PaybackFX wallet or trading account.

Is PaybackFX free to use?

Yes, PaybackFX is completely free to use. Traders do not pay additional fees for cashback services, as the platform earns from broker partnerships. This allows users to receive rebates without increasing their trading costs or commissions.

Which brokers are supported by PaybackFX?

PaybackFX supports many well-known forex brokers, including IC Markets, Exness, and Tickmill. Availability may vary by region, and traders should confirm that their chosen broker is partnered with PaybackFX before linking their trading account.

How often are cashback payments made?

Cashback payments are typically processed daily or weekly, depending on the broker and trading activity. The accumulated rebates are then transferred to the trader’s account or wallet, providing a consistent stream of cost savings over time.

Can I withdraw cashback earnings anytime?

Yes, traders can withdraw their cashback earnings once they meet the minimum withdrawal threshold. PaybackFX offers multiple withdrawal methods, but processing times and minimum limits may vary depending on the selected payment option.

Does PaybackFX affect trading conditions?

No, using PaybackFX does not affect your trading conditions. Spreads, execution speed, and account features remain the same as offered by your broker, ensuring that traders benefit from rebates without compromising trading performance.

Is PaybackFX safe and legitimate?

PaybackFX is considered a legitimate cashback provider operating through partnerships with regulated brokers. However, traders should always verify broker regulation and read terms carefully, as PaybackFX itself is not a broker or financial regulator.

Do I need a new trading account to use PaybackFX?

In many cases, you may need to open a new trading account through PaybackFX to qualify for cashback. Some existing accounts can be linked, but eligibility depends on the broker’s policies and partnership agreements.

Who should use PaybackFX?

PaybackFX is ideal for active traders, scalpers, and high-volume investors who want to reduce trading costs. Even casual traders can benefit from rebates, making it a useful tool for improving cost efficiency across different trading strategies.

Addendum/Disclosure

No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the financial markets are volatile and could shift and change at any given time, even if the information supplied is correct at the time of going live.