Overall, PaxForex is an online forex and CFD broker that gives traders access to forex pairs, commodities, stock CFDs, indices, and selected cryptocurrency CFDs through the MetaTrader 4 platform. The broker may appeal to South African traders who want a low minimum deposit, flexible account types, and high-leverage trading conditions. However, PaxForex is not known as an FSCA-regulated broker, so South African traders should carefully check the exact entity they are registering with and understand the risks before depositing funds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Is PaxForex regulated and safe for South African traders?

PaxForex is not regulated by South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). This is important because global or offshore registration is not the same as local South African protection. Some traders may still choose offshore brokers for higher leverage or flexible account conditions, but this usually means fewer local safeguards if a dispute occurs. South African traders should verify the broker’s regulatory status, read the client agreement, and avoid depositing more than they can afford to lose.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the minimum deposit at PaxForex, and how long do withdrawals take?

PaxForex is often listed with a low minimum deposit from around $10 on its entry-level account, making it accessible for beginners who want to start with smaller trading capital. Withdrawal times can depend on the payment method, account verification status, and the currency used. Bank transfers may take several business days, while cards, e-wallets, or crypto payments may be faster. South African traders should check whether ZAR deposits are supported, whether currency conversion fees apply, and whether withdrawal fees are charged before funding an account.

PaxForex Trust score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low minimum deposit makes PaxForex accessible for beginner traders. PaxForex does not appear to be regulated by South Africa’s FSCA. Offers MetaTrader 4, a familiar and widely used forex trading platform. South African traders may not have the same local protection as with an FSCA-regulated broker. Multiple account types are available, including Cent, Mini, Standard, and VIP accounts. Offshore regulation and legal entity details should be checked carefully before depositing. Demo account available for beginners who want to practise before trading live. High leverage can increase losses quickly, especially for inexperienced traders. Access to forex, commodities, stock CFDs, indices, and selected crypto CFDs. ZAR funding, local bank transfers, and currency conversion fees may not be as convenient as local brokers. High leverage may appeal to experienced traders who understand margin risk. Withdrawal times and fees can depend on the payment method and account verification status. MT4 supports technical indicators, charting tools, and automated trading through Expert Advisors. Does not appear to offer MetaTrader 5 for traders who prefer newer platform features. Swap-free account options may be available for traders who need them. Beginners may need stronger education and local support than PaxForex provides.

PaxForex Overview

PaxForex is a forex and CFD broker that provides access to the global markets through MetaTrader 4. The broker offers multiple account types, including beginner-friendly and higher-tier accounts, with trading available on forex, commodities, stock CFDs, and selected cryptocurrencies. PaxForex may suit traders who prefer MT4, flexible leverage, and a simple account structure. However, South African traders should treat regulation as a key review point because PaxForex is not locally licensed by the FSCA.

What makes PaxForex different from other offshore brokers?

PaxForex stands out mainly through its low entry barrier, MT4 access, multiple account types, and high leverage. It may appeal to traders who want to start with a small deposit or test strategies on a familiar platform. However, its offshore status means traders should compare it carefully against FSCA-regulated brokers, especially if investor protection, local dispute resolution, and regulatory oversight are important to them.

Can I trade all asset classes on PaxForex, or are there restrictions?

PaxForex offers access to forex pairs, commodities, stock CFDs, indices, and selected cryptocurrency CFDs. Availability may vary depending on account type, trading conditions, and the broker’s current product list. South African traders should always confirm the exact instruments, spreads, leverage, contract specifications, and trading hours directly inside the PaxForex platform before placing live trades.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

PaxForex offers online forex and CFD trading through the MetaTrader 4 platform.

The broker provides multiple account types, including Cent, Mini, Standard, and VIP-style accounts.

Tradable markets may include forex pairs, commodities, stock CFDs, indices, and selected crypto CFDs.

The broker offers high leverage, but South African traders should use leverage carefully because it can increase both profits and losses.

PaxForex supports demo trading, which is useful for beginners who want to test the platform before depositing real money.

Trading tools may include market analysis, economic calendar resources, VPS access, and MT4 technical indicators.

Feature PaxForex Details Broker Type Online forex and CFD broker Best For Traders who want MT4 trading, low minimum deposit options, and access to leveraged forex/CFD markets Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 Account Types Cent, Mini, Standard, VIP, Demo, and Swap-Free accounts Minimum Deposit From around $10, depending on the account type Markets Offered Forex, commodities, indices, stock CFDs, and selected cryptocurrency CFDs Leverage Up to 1:500, depending on account type and trading conditions Spreads Variable spreads, depending on the account type and market traded Commission PaxForex is generally marketed as offering commission-free trading on selected accounts Demo Account Yes, demo accounts are available for practice trading Swap-Free Account Yes, swap-free account options may be available Trading Tools MT4 indicators, charting tools, Expert Advisors, economic calendar, and market analysis resources Automated Trading Yes, through MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisors Mobile Trading Yes, through the MT4 mobile app Deposit Methods May include bank transfer, card payments, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency options Withdrawal Methods Withdrawals are usually processed through supported payment methods in the client area ZAR Account Support South African traders should check directly with PaxForex, as ZAR support may not always be available Regulation PaxForex is not known as an FSCA-regulated broker South Africa Suitability Suitable only for traders who understand offshore broker risk and are comfortable checking the account entity, fees, and withdrawal terms before depositing Main Advantage Low starting deposit, MT4 access, multiple account types, and high leverage Main Limitation No clear FSCA regulation, which means South African traders may not receive local regulatory protection Risk Warning Forex and CFD trading is high risk, especially when using leverage. Beginners should start with a demo account and avoid trading money they cannot afford to lose.

PaxForex Customer Reviews

Some traders may like PaxForex for its low minimum deposit, MetaTrader 4 access, and simple account options.

Beginners may appreciate the Cent or Mini account structure because it allows smaller position sizes and lower starting capital.

More experienced traders may be interested in higher-tier accounts, tighter spreads, and VPS options.

However, customer feedback should be read carefully because offshore brokers can attract mixed reviews, especially around withdrawals, verification, regulation, and trading conditions.

South African traders should test the broker with a demo account and a small withdrawal before committing larger funds.

Customer Review Category What Traders Say About PaxForex Review Summary Trading Platform Many traders mention that PaxForex uses MetaTrader 4, which is familiar, simple to use, and suitable for forex trading. MT4 is a strong point for traders who already know the platform. Account Types Some users like that PaxForex offers different account options, including smaller beginner-style accounts and higher-tier accounts. The account structure may suit both new and more experienced traders. Minimum Deposit Traders often find the low minimum deposit appealing, especially if they want to start with a smaller amount. Good for beginners who do not want to risk a large deposit upfront. Market Access Customers may appreciate access to forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and selected crypto CFDs. PaxForex offers a reasonable range of CFD markets. Leverage Some traders like the high leverage options, but others see this as risky for beginners. High leverage can be useful, but it can also increase losses quickly. Deposits and Withdrawals Reviews around withdrawals can be mixed, with traders advised to verify their account and test a small withdrawal first. Withdrawal reliability should be tested before depositing larger funds.

PaxForex Safety and Security

PaxForex should be reviewed carefully from a safety perspective because it is not regulated by South Africa’s FSCA.

South African traders should confirm which legal entity they are opening an account with before depositing money.

Traders should check whether client funds are segregated, what dispute process applies, and which jurisdiction governs the account.

MT4 provides secure platform access, but platform security is not the same as strong broker regulation.

Beginners should use two-factor authentication where available and avoid funding an account before completing verification checks.

Safety Feature PaxForex Details Regulation PaxForex is not known to be regulated by South Africa’s FSCA. Some sources list the brand under a St Vincent and the Grenadines registration, but this is not the same as strong Tier-1 regulation or local South African protection. FSCA Status South African traders should verify PaxForex directly on the FSCA regulated entities register before opening an account. If the broker is not FSCA-authorised, local complaint and protection options may be limited. Client Fund Protection PaxForex-related reviews mention segregated client funds, but traders should confirm this directly with the broker and check which legal entity holds their account. Investor Compensation PaxForex does not appear to offer South African investor compensation protection through the FSCA. Offshore entities may not provide the same compensation schemes available under stricter regulators. Platform Security PaxForex uses MetaTrader 4, which supports secure login, encrypted data transmission, and standard trading platform protections. However, platform security does not replace broker regulation. Account Verification Traders may need to complete KYC verification before making withdrawals. This can include proof of identity and proof of address. Withdrawal Safety South African traders should test withdrawals with a small amount first before depositing larger funds. This helps confirm processing times, fees, and account verification requirements.

How safe is PaxForex for South African traders?

PaxForex may be used by international traders, but South Africans should be cautious because the broker is not FSCA-regulated. This means local regulatory protection may not apply. Traders should verify the broker’s current legal entity, read the terms carefully, and test withdrawals before depositing larger amounts.

What should South African traders check before joining PaxForex?

South African traders should check regulation, account entity, deposit and withdrawal methods, currency conversion fees, leverage, margin rules, and complaint procedures. It is also important to confirm whether the broker accepts South African clients under terms that match the trader’s risk tolerance.

PaxForex at a glance

Feature PaxForex Broker Name PaxForex Broker Type Online forex and CFD broker Best For Traders who want MT4, low minimum deposits, and high leverage Founded Commonly listed as 2010 Regulation Not regulated by South Africa’s FSCA; offshore status should be checked carefully South African Trader Protection No clear FSCA protection for South African clients Minimum Deposit From around $10 on entry-level accounts Account Types Cent, Mini, Standard, VIP, and Demo Demo Account Yes Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 Mobile Trading Yes, through MT4 mobile Markets Available Forex, commodities, stock CFDs, indices, and selected cryptocurrency CFDs Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500, depending on account type and trading conditions Spreads From around 0.4 pips on selected higher-tier accounts Commissions Often marketed as commission-free, but spreads and other fees may apply Deposit Methods May include bank transfer, cards, e-wallets, and crypto options, depending on region Withdrawal Time Depends on the payment method and account verification status ZAR Account South African traders should confirm whether ZAR accounts or ZAR deposits are supported Islamic / Swap-Free Account May be available; traders should confirm current conditions directly Customer Support Live chat, email, phone, and contact form may be available Trust Score 45/100 Main Advantage Low deposit, MT4 access, and flexible account types Main Risk Not FSCA-regulated, so South African traders should use extra caution Open an Account Open Account

PaxForex Account Types

PaxForex offers several account types designed for different levels of experience and trading capital. The account structure is usually described as Cent, Mini, Standard, and VIP. The Cent account is aimed at beginners who want to trade with smaller amounts, while the Mini account is suited to traders who are still testing live market conditions. Standard and VIP accounts are aimed at traders with larger deposits who want better trading conditions and more account features.

Cent Account

The Cent Account is designed for beginners who want to trade with smaller live positions.

It may be useful for testing real market execution without committing large capital.

This account type is suitable for traders moving from demo trading to live trading.

Mini Account

The Mini Account is aimed at newer traders who want access to live trading with moderate starting capital.

It may offer broader trading conditions than the Cent Account.

South African traders should check the exact spreads, margin rules, and minimum deposit before choosing this account.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is designed for traders with more experience and larger deposits.

It may offer tighter spreads than entry-level accounts.

This account type is better suited to traders who already understand MT4, leverage, margin, and risk management.

VIP Account

The VIP Account is usually aimed at higher-volume or more experienced traders.

It may include improved spreads, priority support, or additional account features.

South African traders should only consider a VIP-style account if they are comfortable with the deposit requirement and broker risk.

Demo Account

PaxForex offers demo trading for users who want to test MT4 and practise strategies without risking real money.

A demo account is strongly recommended for South African beginners before opening a live account.

Traders should remember that demo execution may not fully match live trading conditions.

PaxForex Account Type Minimum Deposit Spreads From Maximum Leverage Minimum Trade Size Best For Key Features Cent Account $10 2.4 pips Up to 1:500 0.0001 lots Beginners testing live trading with very small capital Low starting deposit, cent-based trading, smaller position sizes, suitable after demo trading Mini Account $100 1.4 pips Up to 1:500 0.01 lots New traders who want a basic live account Standard live trading conditions, higher deposit than Cent, suitable for learning MT4 with smaller risk Standard Account $2,000 0.4 pips Up to 1:500 0.01 lots More experienced traders wanting tighter spreads Lower spreads, access to personal education in some listings, better suited to active traders VIP Account $10,000 0.4 pips Up to 1:500 0.01 lots High-volume or experienced traders Lowest listed spread level, larger capital requirement, suited to traders who need improved conditions Demo Account $0 Simulated Simulated Simulated Beginners practising before using real money Risk-free practice, MT4 testing, strategy testing, useful before opening a live account Islamic / Swap-Free Account Varies by account type Varies Up to 1:500 Varies Traders who need swap-free conditions Available on selected accounts, replaces overnight swaps with alternative terms or fees depending on broker policy Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

What account types are available at PaxForex?

PaxForex generally offers Cent, Mini, Standard, VIP, demo, and swap-free account options. The exact minimum deposit, spreads, leverage, and features can differ by account type, so traders should confirm the latest conditions before opening an account.

Which PaxForex account is best for beginners?

The Cent Account or Mini Account may be better for beginners because they allow traders to start with smaller amounts. South African beginners should still use a demo account first and avoid using high leverage until they understand margin risk.

How to Open a PaxForex Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the PaxForex Website

Go to the PaxForex website and select the option to register a new account.

Make sure you are on the correct website and not a copycat or fake broker page.

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Enter your personal details, contact information, and account preferences.

Choose the account type that matches your trading experience and deposit size.

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Upload proof of identity and proof of address if required.

Account verification is important because withdrawals may be delayed if documents are incomplete.

Step 4: Fund Your Account

Select a deposit method available in your client area.

South African traders should check whether ZAR is supported or whether funds will be converted to USD or another base currency.

Step 5: Download MT4 and Start Trading

Install MetaTrader 4 on desktop, web, or mobile.

Log in with your PaxForex account details and test the platform before placing larger live trades.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

PaxForex Fees

PaxForex generally uses spread-based pricing, with spreads depending on the account type and market conditions.

The broker is often described as offering commission-free trading on selected accounts.

Trading costs can include spreads, overnight swap fees, conversion fees, and withdrawal/payment-provider fees.

Swap-free accounts may be available, but traders should check whether alternative administration fees apply.

South African traders should consider currency conversion costs if their account is not held in ZAR.

What are the trading fees on PaxForex?

PaxForex trading fees are mainly based on spreads, which can vary by account type, instrument, and market volatility. Some accounts may advertise lower spreads, but they may require a larger minimum deposit. Traders should compare the live spread on their preferred instruments before trading.

Are there any additional fees on PaxForex?

Additional costs may include overnight swap fees, withdrawal fees, currency conversion charges, and payment-provider fees. South African traders should check the funding page and account terms before depositing, especially if they are funding in rand but trading in USD.

PaxForex Trading Platform

PaxForex offers MetaTrader 4, one of the most widely used forex trading platforms in the world.

MT4 supports technical indicators, charting tools, automated trading through Expert Advisors, and multiple order types.

The platform is available on desktop, web, and mobile, depending on the user’s device and setup.

MT4 is suitable for beginners and experienced traders, but it may feel outdated compared with newer platforms such as MT5, cTrader, or TradingView integrations.

MetaTrader 4 Desktop

The desktop version of MT4 is suitable for traders who want full charting, Expert Advisors, indicators, and custom tools.

It supports manual and automated trading strategies.

It is generally preferred by traders who analyse charts on a laptop or desktop computer.

MetaTrader 4 WebTrader

MT4 WebTrader allows users to access their trading account through a browser.

It is useful for traders who do not want to install software.

Web trading can be convenient, but desktop MT4 may offer more flexibility for advanced tools.

MetaTrader 4 Mobile App

The MT4 mobile app is available for traders who want to monitor positions on the go.

It supports charting, account management, market orders, pending orders, and push notifications.

South African traders can use the mobile app to manage trades, but complex analysis is usually easier on desktop.

Expert Advisors and Automated Trading

MT4 supports Expert Advisors, allowing traders to automate strategies.

Automated trading can be useful, but it also increases risk if the strategy is not properly tested.

Beginners should test EAs on demo accounts before using live capital.

VPS Trading

PaxForex may offer VPS access for traders who use automated strategies or need stable platform uptime.

VPS trading can help keep Expert Advisors running when a personal device is offline.

Traders should check the cost and eligibility requirements for VPS access.

Does PaxForex offer MetaTrader 4?

Yes, PaxForex offers MetaTrader 4. MT4 is suitable for forex trading, technical analysis, Expert Advisors, and mobile trading. It remains popular among traders who want a familiar and customisable trading platform.

Does PaxForex offer MetaTrader 5?

PaxForex is mainly associated with MetaTrader 4. Traders who specifically want MetaTrader 5 should check the broker’s latest platform list or compare PaxForex with brokers that clearly support both MT4 and MT5.

PaxForex Deposits and Withdrawals

PaxForex supports several funding methods, which may include bank transfer, card payments, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency payments.

Available deposit and withdrawal methods may depend on the trader’s country, account entity, and payment provider.

South African traders should check whether ZAR deposits are available or whether funds must be converted into USD.

Withdrawals may require a verified account, and delays can happen if documents are incomplete.

Traders should test the withdrawal process with a smaller amount before depositing larger funds.

How can South African traders deposit money into PaxForex?

South African traders can usually deposit through the funding methods available in the PaxForex client area. These may include bank transfer, debit or credit card, e-wallet, or crypto options. Traders should confirm the minimum deposit, currency, processing time, and fees before making a payment.

How long do PaxForex withdrawals take?

PaxForex withdrawal times can vary by payment method. Card and e-wallet withdrawals may be faster than bank transfers, while wire transfers may take several business days. South African traders should make sure their account is verified and that the withdrawal method is in their own name.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

PaxForex is often listed as offering leverage up to 1:500.

High leverage can increase potential profits, but it can also increase losses quickly.

Beginners should use lower leverage until they understand margin, stop-outs, and position sizing.

South African traders should remember that offshore leverage rules may differ from local broker conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

PaxForex vs Exness – A Comparison

Feature PaxForex Exness Broker Type Offshore forex and CFD broker Global forex and CFD broker with stronger South African presence Best For Traders who want MT4, low entry deposits, and high leverage South African traders who want FSCA regulation, ZAR support, MT4, MT5, and fast withdrawals Regulation PaxForex is commonly reviewed as an offshore or unregulated broker, with no clear FSCA authorisation for South African traders Exness has a stronger South African regulatory profile, with Exness ZA listed as FSCA-authorised under FSP No. 51024 in South Africa-focused broker reviews FSCA Protection for SA Traders Not clearly FSCA-regulated, so South African traders should be cautious Stronger South Africa fit due to local FSCA authorisation and entity disclosure Minimum Deposit Often listed from around $10 on entry-level or Cent accounts Often offers low minimum deposits depending on account type and payment method Account Types Cent, Mini, Standard, and VIP accounts Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Terminal, WebTerminal, and Exness Trade App Tradable Markets Forex, commodities, indices, stock CFDs, and selected crypto CFDs Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies Leverage Often listed up to 1:500 Flexible leverage, with limits depending on account, instrument, equity, and entity Spreads and Commissions Spread-based pricing, with zero-commission marketing on selected accounts Standard accounts are spread-based, while Raw Spread and Zero accounts may include commissions ZAR Account Support Not clearly a strong ZAR-focused broker Stronger ZAR support for South African traders, including local funding options in some reviews Deposits and Withdrawals Methods may include cards, bank transfer, e-wallets, and crypto, depending on region Broad payment support, with South Africa-focused reviews highlighting local options and fast withdrawals Beginner Friendliness Beginner-friendly account options, but weaker regulation is a concern Better beginner fit because of stronger regulation, platform choice, low deposits, and education Education and Research Basic market analysis and trading resources Stronger research and tools, including market news, education, and platform-based analysis Main Advantage Low starting deposit, MT4 access, and high leverage Stronger SA suitability, FSCA profile, ZAR support, MT4/MT5, and better platform range Main Limitation Regulation and trust score are weaker for South African traders Entity structure should still be checked before opening an account Overall Verdict PaxForex may suit traders who specifically want a low-deposit offshore MT4 broker, but it carries higher trust concerns for South Africans Exness is the stronger overall choice for most South African traders due to regulation, platform choice, local support, and broader account options

Research

PaxForex provides market-related resources that may include forex analysis, educational articles, economic calendar tools, and trading commentary.

These resources can help beginners understand market movement, but they should not be treated as guaranteed trading advice.

South African traders should combine broker research with independent analysis from trusted market sources.

Before trading news events, traders should understand spreads, slippage, volatility, and margin requirements.

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PaxForex Awards

PaxForex may reference broker recognition, platform features, or service-related achievements in marketing material.

Traders should verify any award claims directly because broker awards can vary in credibility.

Awards should not be treated as a substitute for regulation, transparent trading conditions, or reliable withdrawals.

South African traders should prioritise safety, fee transparency, and account protections over promotional claims.

Conclusion PaxForex is a forex and CFD broker offering MT4 trading, multiple account types, and access to forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and selected cryptocurrencies.

The broker may appeal to beginners because of its low starting deposit and demo account access.

More experienced traders may be interested in the higher leverage, MT4 tools, and VPS options.

However, South African traders should be cautious because PaxForex is not regulated by the FSCA.

Before depositing, traders should confirm the broker’s legal entity, fees, withdrawal rules, and investor protection arrangements.

Disclaimer

This PaxForex review is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk, especially when leverage is used.

South African traders should verify all broker information directly with PaxForex and check current regulatory status before opening an account.

Past performance, broker claims, or customer reviews do not guarantee future trading results.

Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

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Frequently asked questions

What is PaxForex?

PaxForex is an online forex and CFD broker that offers trading through the MetaTrader 4 platform. Traders may access forex pairs, commodities, stock CFDs, indices, and selected cryptocurrency CFDs, depending on the current product list.

Is PaxForex regulated in South Africa?

No, PaxForex is not known as an FSCA-regulated broker. South African traders should check the exact entity they are registering with and understand that offshore registration is not the same as local FSCA protection.

Is PaxForex safe for South African traders?

PaxForex may be used by some international traders, but South Africans should treat it as a higher-risk offshore broker. Traders should check regulation, fees, withdrawal rules, and client protection before depositing funds.

What is the minimum deposit at PaxForex?

PaxForex is often listed with a minimum deposit of around $10 on its entry-level account. The actual minimum deposit may depend on the account type and payment method.

Does PaxForex offer a demo account?

Yes, PaxForex offers demo trading. A demo account is useful for beginners who want to test MT4, practise strategies, and understand trading conditions before using real money.

What platforms does PaxForex offer?

PaxForex mainly offers MetaTrader 4. MT4 is available on desktop, web, and mobile, and supports charting, indicators, automated trading, and order management.

Does PaxForex offer MT5?

PaxForex is mainly associated with MetaTrader 4. Traders who specifically want MT5 should check the broker’s latest platform list or compare PaxForex with MT5-supported brokers.

What can I trade with PaxForex?

PaxForex may offer forex, commodities, stock CFDs, indices, and selected cryptocurrencies. Traders should check the live platform for current instruments, spreads, trading hours, and contract specifications.

What leverage does PaxForex offer?

PaxForex is often listed as offering leverage up to 1:500. High leverage can increase both profits and losses, so beginners should use it carefully and understand margin requirements before trading.

How long do PaxForex withdrawals take?

Withdrawal times depend on the method used, account verification, and payment provider processing. Bank transfers may take several business days, while e-wallets or card withdrawals may be faster. Traders should test withdrawals early with a small amount.