Pacific Financial Derivatives Review

Overall, Pacific Financial Derivatives is a trustworthy and low-risk broker with a high overall rating of 8 out of 10. Pacific Financial Derivatives is authorized and regulated by FMA and offers leverage up to 1:300.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FMA. ?️ 1210 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

🔎 Feature Tickmill 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 49464 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Full MT4 functionality for desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / Approx. R1,800 ZAR 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes, ZAR-denominated trading accounts available 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Stock Indices, Commodities, Bonds, CFDs, Cryptocurrencies* 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Tickmill Mobile App, WebTrader 📍 Local Presence FSCA-Regulated Entity Serving South African Traders 🕵️ Account Types Classic Account, Raw Account, Islamic Account 🎓 Education & Tools Webinars, Market Analysis, Trading Guides, Economic Calendar, Autochartist 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Promotions may vary by region (check website for latest offers) 📝 Sign Up Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pacific Financial Derivatives Spider Chart

Pros and cons

Feature Exness 🥇 Broker Exness CTA Logo 🌟 CFD Trading Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Terminal, Exness Trade App ⚖️ Regulation CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CMA (Kenya), FSA (Seychelles) 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 USD / ±R180 (varies by account type and payment method) 📊 Maximum Leverage Unlimited Leverage Available (subject to conditions and jurisdiction) 📈 Spreads From 0.0 Pips on Raw Spread and Zero Accounts 🏦 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro, Islamic (Swap-Free) 🕒 Trading Hours 24/5 on Most CFD Markets 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, Local Payment Methods 🚀 Key Benefits Instant Withdrawals, Flexible Leverage, Low Trading Costs, Multiple Account Types 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Pacific Financial Derivatives Limited is a brokerage firm based in Auckland, New Zealand.

The company is controlled by an experienced Japanese investor with a rich history of managing similar Japanese derivative firms.

The company was founded in 1991. Through the years, it achieved great success, registered with several regulators, and expanded throughout the world.

Pacific Financial Derivatives’ aim is to provide a safe trading environment and protection for its customers’ funds.

The company specializes in indices, forex, commodities, metals, and CFDs.

It offers advanced technology from Japan, ultra-fast execution, and high-performance standards to all traders.

Featured Offered

Multiple account types with competitive pricing – Offers PFDTrader, PFDPro, and PFDProPlus accounts with low spreads, optional commission models, and leverage up to about 1:300.

Advanced trading platform and tools – Trading is done through MetaTrader 4, supporting automated trading (Expert Advisors), real-time charts, and algorithmic strategies.

Flexible trading environment – Allows scalping, hedging, and algorithmic trading with No Dealing Desk execution and access to forex, indices, and commodities markets.

Pacific Financial Derivatives Safety and Security

Regulated broker – The company is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority in New Zealand, which oversees financial service providers and ensures compliance with financial market laws.

Segregated client funds – Client money is kept in separate trust accounts, meaning it is held separately from the broker’s operational funds to reduce misuse risk.

Long operating history – Founded in 2004, the broker has more than two decades of industry presence, which contributes to its credibility in the forex and CFD markets.

KYC and verification procedures – Account verification processes are used to confirm trader identities and comply with financial regulations and anti-money-laundering rules.

Counterparty risk exists – Some client funds may be transferred to liquidity providers or counterparties for trading activities, which means clients may be exposed to those institutions’ financial risks.

Is Pacific Financial Derivatives a regulated and safe broker?

Yes. Pacific Financial Derivatives (PFD) is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand. Regulation requires the broker to follow strict financial standards, including compliance checks and client identity verification procedures. However, the broker is considered mid-tier regulated rather than Tier-1, which means traders should still practice proper risk management.

How does Pacific Financial Derivatives protect client funds?

Pacific Financial Derivatives protects client funds by keeping them in segregated accounts, meaning client money is held separately from the company’s operational funds. This separation helps safeguard traders’ funds and prevents them from being used for company expenses if the broker faces financial difficulties.

Pacific Financial Derivatives at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name Pacific Financial Derivatives 📍 Headquartered New Zealand 📅 Year Founded 1991 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FMA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:300 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 / R16,34 💳 Deposit Options E-Wallets Credit/Debit Cards POLi Online Banking Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options E-Wallets Credit/Debit Cards POLi Online Banking Bank Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Indices CFDs Precious Metals Oil Commodities Stocks 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Russian, Chinese, and Vietnamese. 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Russian, Chinese, and Vietnamese. 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Click Here

Customer Review

Mixed trader feedback: Many users highlight Pacific Financial Derivatives’ competitive spreads, fast execution, and responsive customer support, with broker review scores around 6.8–6.9/10 on review platforms.

Some negative experiences reported: A portion of traders mention limited trading instruments, fewer educational resources, and occasional complaints related to withdrawals or service responsiveness, leading to an average rating of about 3.1/5 on ForexPeaceArmy.

🔎 Feature Exness 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 51024 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Full MT4 functionality for desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 / Approx. R180 ZAR (depending on payment method and region) 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts available 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Terminal, Exness Trade App 📍 Local Presence FSCA-Regulated Entity Serving South African Traders 🕵️ Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro 🎓 Education & Tools Market News, Trading Calculator, Economic Calendar, VPS Hosting, Trading Signals 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No Deposit Bonus and Promotions Not Typically Offered 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews with complaints about customer service and app performance, though some users appreciate the investment tools and banking services. ⭐ ~2.5 / 5

Pacific Financial Derivatives Account Types

PFD Trader Account

PFD Trader Account – A commission-free trading account on the MetaTrader 4 platform with competitive spreads and leverage up to 1:300, giving traders real-time access to global forex and CFD markets.

Key Features – No minimum deposit, fast execution with a No Dealing Desk (NDD) model, and support for strategies like scalping, news trading, and automated trading (Expert Advisors).

Pacific Financial Derivatives offers up to six different account types. These consist of the PFD Trader Account, PFDPro Account, PFDProPlus Account, Islamic Accounts, a Multi-Terminal Account, and a MAM Account.

PFDPro Account

PFD Pro Account – Designed for professional and active traders, this account offers very tight spreads with fast market execution and operates on a commission-based model of about $1 per side per standard lot.

Key Features – Provides access to Forex, metals, and CFDs on MT4, supports strategies like scalping, news trading, and automated trading, and typically offers leverage up to around 1:100 with no minimum deposit requirement.

PFDProPlus Account

PFD Pro Plus Account – A premium MT4 account designed for experienced traders, offering institutional-grade tight spreads, fast market execution, and commission-based pricing of about $1 per side per standard lot.

Key Features – Requires a minimum deposit of around $1,000, provides leverage up to 1:100, and includes a swap net-out system for unhedged positions, making it suitable for professional and high-volume trading strategies.

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Multi Terminal Account

Multi Terminal Account – Designed for professional traders, money managers, and introducing brokers who need to manage multiple client trading accounts simultaneously from a single MT4 interface.

Key Features – Allows placing and allocating orders across multiple accounts in one click, with flexible lot allocation methods such as equal distribution, equity ratio, or free-margin ratio while supporting Forex, CFDs, metals, and other instruments.

MAM Account

MAM (Multi-Account Manager) Account – Designed for professional money managers to trade and manage multiple investor accounts from a single master MT4 account, allowing block orders to be executed and automatically allocated to client accounts.

It supports flexible allocation methods (e.g., by balance, equity, or margin), real-time performance monitoring, and the ability to execute block trades for many accounts in one click on the MT4 platform.

Islamic Account

The Islamic Account from Pacific Financial Derivatives is a swap-free trading account designed for traders who follow Islamic finance principles, meaning no rollover interest is charged on overnight positions.

It offers similar trading conditions to standard accounts—such as competitive spreads, leverage up to 1:300, fast execution, and no trading restrictions—though an administrative fee may apply if positions are held for more than three days.

What account types does Pacific Financial Derivatives offer?

Pacific Financial Derivatives offers three main trading accounts: the PFDTrader Account, PFDPro Account, and PFDProPlus Account. These accounts are designed for different types of traders, ranging from beginners who want commission-free trading to more advanced traders seeking tighter spreads and professional trading conditions.

Which Pacific Financial Derivatives account is best for professional traders?

The PFDProPlus Account is typically best suited for professional or high-volume traders. It offers tight spreads starting from around 0.3 pips and provides the same low commission structure as the Pro account, but with conditions designed for traders depositing larger amounts and executing higher-volume trades.

How to open a Pacific Financial Derivatives Markets account

Step 1 – Register an account

Go to the official PFD signup page: Open Account

Fill in your personal information (name, email, phone) to create your trading account

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

Fill out the client questionnaire and risk disclosure forms.

This ensures PFD understands your trading experience and risk tolerance.

Step 3 – Download MT4 Platform

Download and install the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, which is used to trade all PFD accounts.

Log in using the credentials provided during registration and start trading.

Pacific Financial Derivatives Fees

Spreads: Trading costs mainly come from spreads, which start from about 0.1–0.6 pips depending on the account type (tighter spreads on Pro and ProPlus accounts).

Commissions: The PFDTrader account has no commission, while PFDPro and PFDProPlus charge about $1 per trade/side per lot.

Deposit & Withdrawal Fees: Deposits may incur around 2.7–3.7% fees depending on the payment method, and withdrawals can cost about 1.5–2.9%, though some methods may be free.

Overnight (Swap/Rollover) Fees: Positions held overnight may incur swap fees based on interest rate differences between currencies, which can result in a charge or credit.

Inactivity Fee: If an account is not used for a period, a $25 inactivity fee may be charged.

Does Pacific Financial Derivatives charge commission on trades?

The PFDTrader account does not charge commission, and trading costs are mainly included in the spread. However, PFDPro and PFDProPlus accounts charge about $1 per trade (per lot) but offer lower spreads starting from around 0.1–0.2 pips.

Are there any additional fees besides spreads and commissions?

Yes. Traders may pay overnight swap (rollover) fees when positions are held overnight, and a $25 inactivity fee may be charged if the account remains unused for a period of time. Some payment methods may also have deposit and withdrawal fees.

Pacific Financial Derivatives Market Instruments

Forex (Foreign Exchange): PFD allows traders to trade a wide range of global currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and USD/ZAR, giving access to the highly liquid global forex market.

Metals: Traders can also trade precious metals like gold and silver, which are popular instruments for hedging against inflation and market volatility.

Indices: PFD offers CFD trading on major stock market indices such as the Australia 200 and UK 100, allowing traders to speculate on overall market performance without owning the underlying assets.

Commodities: The platform provides access to commodity CFDs, enabling traders to speculate on price movements of commodities without physically owning them.

CFDs (Contracts for Difference): Many instruments are offered as CFDs, meaning traders can profit from rising or falling prices without owning the underlying asset, as trades are cash-settled contracts.

What market instruments can be traded on Pacific Financial Derivatives?

Pacific Financial Derivatives allows traders to access several markets, including Forex (currency pairs), metals like gold and silver, stock indices, and commodities such as oil. Most of these instruments are traded as Contracts for Difference (CFDs), allowing traders to speculate on price movements without owning the actual asset.

Do traders own the underlying assets when trading PFD instruments?

No. When trading instruments on Pacific Financial Derivatives, traders usually trade CFDs, meaning they speculate on the price changes of the underlying assets. The contracts are cash-settled, so profits or losses are credited or debited to the trader’s account rather than delivering the physical asset.

Pacific Financial Derivatives Trading Platforms

MetaTrader 4

Advanced trading and analysis tools: The platform provides real-time charting, technical indicators, and multiple chart types that help traders analyze the market and make informed trading decisions.

Automated trading features: Traders can use Expert Advisors (EAs) to automate strategies, allowing the platform to execute trades automatically based on preset rules.

Accessible on multiple devices: MT4 can be used on desktop computers and mobile devices (iOS and Android), enabling traders to manage accounts and trade from anywhere.

The company provides the award-winning MetaTrader 4 (MT4) as a trading platform. It is a reliable terminal and is used by most traders globally. It offers a wide selection of features and is highly customizable.

Multi Terminal

Manages multiple trading accounts: The Multi Terminal platform allows traders and account managers to manage several trading accounts at the same time from one interface, making it useful for money managers and professional traders.

Supports multiple order types and execution tools: It allows traders to place market, stop, and limit orders, and includes advanced features such as trailing stop and closing multiple trades at once.

Flexible trade allocation methods: Orders can be distributed across accounts using methods such as equal allocation, equity ratio, free-margin ratio, or predefined volume, helping managers control how trades are shared between accounts.

FIX API

Direct market connectivity: The FIX API gives traders direct access to PFD’s core aggregation engine and price stream, allowing faster and more efficient trade execution.

Supports automated and institutional trading: The platform uses the Financial Information Exchange (FIX) protocol, which enables real-time electronic communication for trading systems and is commonly used for algorithmic and high-volume trading.

Compatibility and integration: PFD’s FIX API supports FIX version 4.2 and can integrate with tools such as MAM (Multi-Account Manager), making it suitable for professional traders and account managers.

What features does MetaTrader 4 offer for PFD traders?

MetaTrader 4 offers advanced charting tools, technical indicators, real-time market quotes, and automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs). These tools help traders analyze markets and execute trades more efficiently.

Can I use MetaTrader 4 on mobile devices with Pacific Financial Derivatives?

Yes. MetaTrader 4 is available on desktop computers, web browsers, and mobile devices (Android and iOS), allowing traders to monitor the markets and manage their trades from anywhere.

Pacific Financial Derivatives Deposit and Withdrawal

Multiple payment methods: Pacific Financial Derivatives supports several funding options including credit/debit cards (Visa/MasterCard), bank wire transfer, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and POLi online banking.

Deposit fees: Deposit charges depend on the payment method and are typically around 2.7%–3.7% for cards or some payment services, while POLi payments may charge about 1% per transaction.

Withdrawal fees: Withdrawal costs vary by method, usually about 1.5%–2.9%, although Neteller withdrawals can be free in some cases.

Processing times: Most online payments are processed instantly or the same day, while bank wire transfers may take about 1–5 business days to complete.

Secure transaction rules: Deposits must be made from accounts in the trader’s own name, and withdrawals can be requested through an online form or a

🌟 Feature Binomo 🏦 Accepts PayPal No (Card, Bank Transfer, E-wallet, Crypto) 🌍 Regulation FSA (Seychelles) - Minimal 💼 Account Types Standard, Gold, VIP, Demo 📈 Trading Platforms Binomo Web Platform, Mobile App (iOS/Android) 📊 Spreads Variable (Binary/Fixed Time Trades) ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant (Card, E-wallet, Crypto) 💸 Withdrawal Speed Fast (1-3 business days) 🎓 Education Resources Good - Tutorials, Video Guides, Demo Account 🛠️ Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat, Email Support 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

What deposit methods does Pacific Financial Derivatives support, and are there fees?

Pacific Financial Derivatives accepts credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), bank wire transfers, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and POLi. Fees vary depending on the method, typically 1%–3.7% for cards and e-wallets, while some methods like POLi may charge around 1% per transaction. Deposits must come from accounts registered in the trader’s name.

How long do withdrawals take, and are there any fees?

Withdrawal processing times depend on the method: e-wallets are usually instant or same day, while bank wire transfers can take 1–5 business days. Withdrawal fees generally range from 1.5% to 2.9%, and funds can only be returned to the original funding source for security reasons.

Pacific Financial Derivatives vs Etoro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 🥇Pacific Financial Derivatives 🥈 eToro 🥉 XM 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 / R16,34 $1000 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No ☑️ Yes ☑️ Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:300 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here

Education

Basic educational content: PFD provides a Forex introduction article and glossary that explain key trading concepts, terms, and forex fundamentals to help beginners understand the basics of trading.

Economic calendar: A tool that displays upcoming economic events and data releases, which traders can use to monitor market‑moving announcements and plan their strategies.

Limited advanced materials: While some text‑based content and simple tools are available, PFD does not offer in‑depth courses, webinars, or structured learning programs that many brokers provide for novice traders.

Supplementary research tools: Traders may need to use external market analysis and educational resources from other platforms to gain more comprehensive

Customer Reviews

Mixed user experiences: Some traders report a smooth trading experience with competitive spreads, fast execution, and functional platforms. A few positive reviewers mention that the MT4 platform performs well with acceptable costs and order execution. Withdrawal complaints: A notable number of online comments and user feedback allege difficulties withdrawing funds, with reports of withdrawals being delayed, restricted, or blocked, and additional demands made before funds are released. Allegations of manipulation and unresponsiveness: Several reviewers describe withdrawal refusals, account freezes, and requests for extra payments or verification steps, along with claims that customer support is not helpful in resolving these issues. Credibility concerns in some reviews: Certain sources raise red flags regarding regulatory clarity and transparency, suggesting caution due to vague licensing claims or limited verifiable information on oversight. Brokers’ professional reviews vary: Professional review sites often rate PFD’s trading conditions and product offerings moderately well, noting low

Conclusion Overall, Pacific Financial Derivatives can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker and is considered an average risk with competitive trading fees and spreads. Pacific Financial Derivatives offers traders the MetaTrader 4 suite of platforms as well as a basic web and mobile app.

Disclaimer

Trading in futures, forex, and Over Counter (OTC) products offered as Contract for Differences (CFDs) by Pacific Financial Derivatives Limited, Company #973842 is speculative in nature and not appropriate for all investors.

Investors should only use risk capital when trading futures, forex, and CFDs because there is always the risk of substantial loss. It is important investors carefully consider their objectives, financial situation, and level of experience.

It is recommended that investors seek independent advice before trading. Account access, trade executions, and system response may be adversely affected by market conditions, quote delays, system performance, and other factors, according to research in South Africa.

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Risk Management

Pacific Financial Derivatives (PFD) is a financial services firm that specializes in risk management for derivative products. The company provides a range of services, including risk management software, market data, and consulting services to clients in the financial sector. PFD's goal is to help clients manage the risks associated with trading in derivative products, such as options and futures, by providing tools and expertise to monitor and control exposure to market risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pacific Financial Derivatives?

Pacific Financial Derivatives is a forex and CFD broker offering trading on currencies, commodities, indices, and shares. It provides platforms like MetaTrader, competitive spreads, leverage options, and access to global markets for retail and professional traders across multiple account types.

Is Pacific Financial Derivatives regulated?

Pacific Financial Derivatives is regulated in New Zealand by the Financial Markets Authority, providing oversight and compliance standards. However, traders should always verify current regulatory status, understand protections offered, and assess whether the broker aligns with their jurisdiction-specific requirements.

What trading platforms does it offer?

Pacific Financial Derivatives supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, popular platforms known for advanced charting, automated trading through expert advisors, and customizable indicators. These platforms are available on desktop, web, and mobile, enabling flexible trading across devices and environments.

What are the spreads like?

Spreads at Pacific Financial Derivatives are competitive, varying by account type and market conditions. Forex pairs offer tight spreads, while instruments can be wider. Traders should review live pricing and consider commissions when evaluating total trading costs and execution efficiency.

Does it offer leverage?

Pacific Financial Derivatives offers leverage that varies depending on asset class and regulatory constraints. While leverage can amplify potential profits, it also increases risk significantly. Traders should use risk management strategies, understand margin requirements, and avoid overexposure when trading leveraged products.

How do deposits and withdrawals work?

Deposits and withdrawals at Pacific Financial Derivatives can be made using payment methods, including bank transfers and options. Processing times and fees may vary. Traders should review funding policies to ensure smooth transactions and avoid unexpected delays or additional charges.

What account types are available?

Pacific Financial Derivatives offers account types designed for beginners and experienced traders. These accounts may vary in spreads, commissions, minimum deposits, and features. Selecting the right account depends on trading style, capital, and preference for pricing structures and execution conditions.

Does it provide education and tools?

Pacific Financial Derivatives provides educational resources, such as webinars, tutorials, and market analysis, to help traders improve their skills. For beginners, traders should supplement learning with research, practice on demo accounts, and develop a structured trading plan before committing real capital.

How good is customer support?

Customer support at Pacific Financial Derivatives is available through channels, email, phone, and live chat. Response times and service quality can vary. Traders should test support responsiveness and ensure assistance is reliable when dealing with urgent account or trading issues.

Is trading with this broker safe?

Trading with Pacific Financial Derivatives involves risk, as with any leveraged financial product. While the broker implements security measures and regulatory compliance, traders must manage their risk, use stop losses, and only trade with capital they can afford to lose.