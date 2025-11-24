The Group's financial results for the 5 months ended 22 February 2026 reflect that revenue remained consistent with the previous 5 months period, while operating profit was, as expected, slightly lower. Strong results from the Lucky Star foods and Wild caught seafood segments offset the expected weaker results from the fishmeal and fish oil businesses. The performance of fishmeal and fish oil was adversely affected by reduced industrial fish landings in South Africa and lower global fish oil prices. Lucky Star foods performed well, driven by high demand for canned fish and better margins. Additionally, improved results from the horse mackerel businesses in South African and Namibia enhanced the overall performance of the Wild caught seafood segment. Publication of interim results The Group's interim results for the six months ending 31 March 2026 are expected to be released on the Stock Exchange News Service on or about 21 May 2026.

Oceana announced that the Board has approved the extension of Neville Brink's employment agreement with the Group to continue to assume office as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) until 31 December 2027, originally set to end on 31 December 2026.

Revenue for the interim period lowered to R4.9 billion (R5.2 billion) and operating profit decreased to R665 million (R676 million). Profit for the period attributable to shareholders of Oceana Group Ltd. went up to R424 million (R386 million). In addition, headline earnings per share increased to 349.8 cents per share (324.9 cents per share). Declaration of interim dividend number 164 Notice is hereby given that the board declared an interim gross cash dividend of 110 cents per share, out of current earnings, in respect of the period ended 31 March 2026. Company outlook Securing an adequate supply of frozen fish to rebuild inventory levels remains a key priority for Lucky Star foods in the second half of the year. With the lower inventory carried into the second half, proactive management will be required to maintain consistent market supply until stocks are sufficiently replenished. The stronger pilchard biomass outlook in both South Africa and Namibia, reflected in the increased SA TAC to 51 800 tons, should help alleviate some of the supply pressure. US Dollar-denominated costs are expected to rise due to global shortages and increasing freight expenses; however, the strength of the Rand relative to the prior year should help to offset some of these pressures. Higher levels of frozen fish procurement will result in higher working capital levels and inventory holding costs during the second half. Lucky Star foods remains focused on driving volume growth by broadening its product range in the wider food sector. Global fishmeal and fish oil prices are experiencing upward pressure due to prevailing market conditions. This trend is largely driven by the 36% reduction in the Peruvian anchovy first season quota to 1.9 million tons (March 2025: 3.0 million tons). Compounding this impact, fishing performance in Peru has been weak, with only 24% of quota landed to date, heightening supply concerns and supporting higher prices. Recent SA anchovy biomass research also indicates a higher biomass compared to last year, signalling a favourable outlook for next season’s recruitment. The 2026 anchovy TAC has been maintained at a conservative level of 30 000 tons, consistent with the 2025 allocation, to ensure sustainable management of the resource. Redeye catches up to end-April are 68% lower than the prior year, making increased catch rates during the winter months essential for improved profitability of the FMO (Africa) segment in the second half of the year. The US Gulf menhaden fishing season started mid-April and will run for 28 weeks to the end of October. By the end of week 4, early-season landings are ahead of the 5-year average for the same period. The Wild caught seafood segment is projected to maintain strong demand and firm pricing. Rising fuel costs, particularly where hedging is not in place, together with increased freight expenses and the strengthening of the Rand, are however expected to offset these positive effects. Additionally, planned surveys for two Namibian horse mackerel vessels and one South African hake vessel in the second half will reduce operational days at sea, which may further impact segment performance. A recently acquired dual-purpose vessel was delivered in May 2026. The vessel will undergo a comprehensive refit to equip it to target both the hake and horse mackerel fisheries, further supporting fleet versatility. Operations are scheduled to commence in January 2027, following completion of these upgrades. The Group anticipates that higher working capital levels in the second half of the year will result in higher short-term borrowings and a corresponding increase in interest expense in South Africa.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Oceana Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Oceana Group Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to steady growth rather than a dramatic breakout, shaping a measured price forecast and cautious prediction on near-term upside. With the price today in rands at R64.99, traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost of entry against the dividend outlook, while also noting preference shares, payout discipline, and the share code OCE. For investors checking for sale opportunities or planning how to buy on the JSE, an online trading account makes the buying and trading process straightforward, and the latest data supports a watchlist-first approach before taking a trade or purchase decision.

Oceana Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Oceana Group Ltd. (OCE) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Fishing and Farming Current Price R64.99 Market Capitalization R8.37bn P/E Ratio 10.94 Dividend Yield 4.42% Trading Volume (Live Data) 2 Recent Price Change R0.76 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:21

Oceana Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R64.99, reflecting a R0.76 move from the previous close Market Cap R8.37bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 10.94, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 4.42%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the narrow live move and minimal volume

Oceana Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains limited unless volume expands materially from the current level of 2 shares traded and the price holds above R64.99 with follow-through. For now, the setup looks neutral to mildly constructive, with the 4.42% dividend yield and 10.94 P/E providing valuation support rather than a strong momentum signal.

FAQ on Oceana Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Oceana Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Oceana Group Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under OCE. At a price per share of R64.99, the company carries a market cap of R8.37bn and a P/E ratio of 10.94, placing it in the consumer staples sector.

Q2: How can I buy Oceana Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Oceana Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the ticker OCE. The current price is R64.99, so purchase decisions should consider the live price per share, the 4.42% dividend yield, and the low reported volume of 2.

Q3: What affects the price of Oceana Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by live trading activity, valuation metrics, sector conditions, and income demand. Today, the most relevant data points are R64.99 per share, a R0.76 recent change, a P/E of 10.94, and a market cap of R8.37bn.

Q4: Does Oceana Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.42%, which indicates Oceana Group Ltd. does pay dividends. At R64.99 per share, that yield may appeal to income-focused investors, especially those comparing payout quality against the fairly valued P/E of 10.94.

Q5: How can I track my Oceana Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track OCE on the JSE using your trading account, then monitor the live price of R64.99, the 4.42% dividend yield, and the R0.76 change. Keeping an eye on market cap, volume of 2, and valuation helps with portfolio review.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Oceana Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the low trading volume of 2, the current price of R64.99, the R0.76 move, and the 10.94 P/E ratio. The 8.37bn market cap and 4.42% dividend yield also matter.

Q7: Is Oceana Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live figures, Oceana Group Ltd. looks reasonable rather than aggressively priced. The R64.99 price per share, 10.94 P/E, 4.42% dividend yield, and mid-cap size suggest a balanced profile, though volume of 2 signals limited immediate liquidity.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Oceana Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today may suit investors who want exposure to a JSE-listed consumer staples share at R64.99, especially with a 4.42% dividend yield. However, the volume of 2 is thin, so timing and liquidity should be considered carefully before purchase.

Q9: How much does one Oceana Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Oceana Group Ltd. share costs R64.99 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R8.37bn, a P/E ratio of 10.94, and a dividend yield of 4.42%, which gives traders useful context for valuation.

Q10: How to sell Oceana Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell OCE shares, use your brokerage trading account on the JSE and place a sell order at or near the live price of R64.99. With volume at 2, liquidity is light, so order execution may depend on market depth.

How to Buy Oceana Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for OCE.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your purchase order and monitor execution.

Oceana Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Oceana Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R64.99 and if volume improves from the current 2-share level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.