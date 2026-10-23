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Best Forex Brokers with No Requotes Revealed. South African traders looking for brokers with reliable trade execution should understand that no requotes do not mean guaranteed prices or zero slippage. Execution models, market liquidity, spreads, and order policies all influence the final price of a trade.

Which Forex broker is best for no requotes?

FP Markets ranks first in our comparison of the best Forex brokers with no requotes. It combines market execution, ECN pricing, and published execution statistics, making it worth considering for traders who prioritise order handling. FxPro is another option, with detailed information about slippage and volume-weighted average pricing, while Tickmill appeals to active traders looking for no-requote execution and an FSCA-authorised South African entity.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Do Forex brokers really offer trading without requotes?

Yes. Several Forex brokers offer market execution without requotes, but traders need to understand what this means in practice. Instead of asking the trader to accept a new price, the broker attempts to execute the order at the available market price. That price may be better or worse than expected, especially when markets move quickly. Brokers can also apply different execution policies across account types, so the conditions should always be checked before trading.

What “no requotes” means in Forex trade execution

A requote occurs when a broker cannot execute an order at the requested price and returns a different price for acceptance. Market execution follows a different route. The order goes to the best available price at execution time, which removes the revised price acceptance stage.

Suppose EUR/USD shows 1.17000 when a trader submits a market order, then liquidity changes before execution. Instant execution could return a revised price. Market execution could fill at 1.17002 instead, which creates two pips of negative slippage.

Execution without requotes does not mean zero slippage, zero rejection risk, fixed spreads, or a guaranteed fill price. Market gaps, low liquidity, order size, and volatility can still change the final price. Positive slippage can also produce a more favourable fill.

Instant execution → requested price unavailable → requote or rejection possible.

Market execution → best available price → positive, negative, or zero slippage possible.

10 Best Forex Brokers with No Requotes (2026)

Our comparison focuses on Forex brokers with documented no-requote execution on relevant trading accounts or order types. The ranking considers execution policies, slippage disclosure, available account types, trading costs, platform functionality, and regulatory information relevant to South African traders.

FP Markets – Best overall for execution transparency. FxPro – Best for fill and slippage disclosure. Tickmill – Best for active traders under an FSCA entity. IC Markets – Best for raw spreads and algorithmic strategies. Pepperstone – Best for liquidity and market order execution. Vantage – Best for STP and ECN account choice. ThinkMarkets – Best for South African regulatory coverage. XM – Best for a strict no-requote policy. FXTM – Best for market execution across Advantage accounts. Exness – Best for execution choice by account.

Not every broker uses the same execution model. Some provide market execution across several accounts, while others limit no-requote conditions to specific platforms or account types. Traders should compare the execution policy for the exact account they intend to open rather than relying only on a general broker claim.

Comparing the 10 best no-requote Forex brokers

The table compares execution route, slippage disclosure, regulatory position relevant to South Africans, and the trader type each broker serves.

Broker No-requote basis Execution model Fill and slippage disclosure South Africa status Trader profile FP Markets No requotes ECN prices with market execution Under 8 ms; 90% order fill rate FP Markets (Pty) Ltd, FSP 50926 Execution metrics FxPro No requotes across account types Market execution with VWAP 91% at requested price or more favourable FxPro Financial Services Ltd, authorisation 45052 Detailed fill data Tickmill No requotes Hybrid dealer model plus STP Average execution of 0.15 seconds Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd, FSP 49464 Active traders IC Markets No requotes on Raw Spread service Market execution Under 40 ms average execution International Capital Markets Pty Ltd, FSP 50715 in SA terms Raw spreads and algorithms Pepperstone No requotes on market orders Market execution Positive or negative slippage possible Africa entity: Pepperstone Markets Kenya Ltd, CMA 128 Liquidity and platform choice Vantage Standard STP has no requotes STP; Raw ECN also available Liquidity provider prices determine execution Vantage Markets (Pty) Ltd, FSP 51268 STP or ECN choice ThinkMarkets ThinkTrader has no requotes Automated internal or STP execution Positive and negative slippage policy TF Global Markets SA (Pty) Ltd, FSP 49835, ODP Local regulatory route XM Zero rejections or requotes Market execution Requote and rejection policy disclosed XM Global Ltd, Belize FSC 8557558 Strict no-requote policy FXTM Advantage accounts have no requotes Market execution Best available price; positive or negative slippage possible Exinity Ltd, FSCA FSP 50320, ODP Advantage account execution Exness Zero account has no requotes Market or instant by account Slippage and requotes vary by execution type Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd, FSP 51024 Account-specific execution choice

Execution figures do not share one method, instrument mix, order size, or sample period. A lower millisecond figure does not prove superior realised fills. Review slippage, rejection rules, liquidity, and the account contract too.

How the brokers were assessed

Documented execution detail receives the largest share because the topic concerns requotes and fill quality, not a generic broker score. Regulation, costs, and platform capability also affect the order.

30%: Evidence for no-requote execution and detail on the order model.

25%: Fill quality, slippage, rejection, and execution policy disclosure for clients.

20%: South African legal entity detail, FSCA relevance, and regulatory verification.

15%: Spread, commission, and account cost transparency for Forex trades.

10%: Platform choice, order controls, and compatibility with strategies where execution quality is a priority.

Broker execution statistics are company data, not independent test results, and should not be treated as laboratory results across brokers.

10 no-requote Forex brokers for South African traders

Each broker below has a documented route that removes requotes from relevant market orders or account types. Differences appear in execution model, disclosure depth, regulatory entity, and the conditions that apply when the requested price is unavailable.

1. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets has no requotes, ECN prices, and Equinix NY4 infrastructure, with average execution below 8 milliseconds and a 90% order fill rate for market orders at the requested price.

FP Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA as a financial services provider under FSP 50926. First Prudential Markets Limited in Seychelles is another entity within the group, and traders should verify the company on the account agreement.

Features

Feature Details No-requote execution Yes Execution model ECN pricing with market execution Execution speed Below 8 milliseconds, according to broker figures Order fill rate 90% at the requested price, according to broker figures Infrastructure Equinix NY4 Spreads ECN pricing; account conditions apply Slippage Possible during market execution Regulation FSCA FSP 50926 Best suited for Traders prioritising execution transparency Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No-requote market execution Slippage can still occur Published execution statistics Execution figures are broker-reported ECN pricing Total trading costs depend on the account Equinix NY4 infrastructure Different group entities operate under different regulators FSCA-authorised South African entity Actual fills depend on market conditions

Does FP Markets offer Forex trading without requotes?

Yes. FP Markets offers market execution without requotes, meaning traders are not asked to accept a revised price before an order is filled. However, the final execution price can still differ from the displayed quote when liquidity changes or the market moves quickly.

How fast does FP Markets execute Forex orders?

FP Markets reports average execution below 8 milliseconds and a 90% fill rate at the requested price for market orders. These are broker-published figures, and actual execution depends on liquidity, the trading instrument, order size, and prevailing market conditions.

2. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro applies market execution across account types, which removes requotes. Market orders receive volume-weighted average price, or VWAP, when liquidity spans several prices. About 91% of FxPro orders receive the requested price or a more favourable price, with positive slippage passed to clients.

FxPro Financial Services Limited holds FSCA authorisation 45052 and CySEC licence 078/07. VWAP accounts for cases where top-price liquidity cannot cover the requested volume.

Features

Feature Details No-requote execution Across account types Execution model Market execution Order pricing Volume-weighted average price (VWAP) Fill statistics About 91% at the requested price or better Positive slippage Passed to clients Negative slippage Possible Liquidity Multiple price levels may be used Regulation FSCA 45052; CySEC 078/07 Best suited for Traders comparing execution quality and fill data Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No requotes across account types Execution prices can still change Publishes detailed fill statistics Broker-reported figures are not independent results Passes positive slippage to traders Negative slippage remains possible VWAP execution for larger orders Large orders can fill across different price levels FSCA and CySEC authorisations Traders must verify their contracting entity

Does FxPro guarantee execution without requotes?

FxPro uses market execution across its account types, removing the traditional requote stage. However, this does not guarantee that every order will fill at the price originally displayed. Orders are executed against available liquidity, and the final price can change during fast-moving markets.

What percentage of FxPro orders receive the requested price?

FxPro reports that approximately 91% of orders are executed at the requested price or a more favourable price. The broker also passes positive slippage to clients. Traders should remember that these statistics reflect the broker's reported execution results and do not guarantee future fills.

3. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill has a hybrid model that combines a dealer role with STP. Average execution is 0.15 seconds, and trades receive no requotes within that model. Tickmill should not be regarded as a pure ECN broker, but a mix between STP and ECN.

Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 49464. Scalpers and expert adviser traders are accepted, but execution time does not determine final cost without spreads, commission, and slippage.

Features

Feature Details No-requote execution Yes Execution model Hybrid dealer and STP Average execution 0.15 seconds Scalping Supported Expert advisers Supported Pricing Depends on trading account Slippage Possible during market movements Regulation FSCA FSP 49464 Best suited for Scalpers and active Forex traders Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No-requote trade execution Not a pure ECN broker Supports scalping strategies Hybrid execution includes a dealer role Expert advisers are accepted Slippage can affect final trade prices Published average execution speed Trading costs depend on spreads and commissions FSCA-authorised South African entity Actual speed varies with market conditions

Does Tickmill offer no-requote Forex trading?

Yes. Tickmill provides no-requote execution through its hybrid trading model, which combines dealer involvement with straight-through processing. Traders are not normally presented with a revised price for approval, but their final execution price can still be affected by market conditions.

Is Tickmill suitable for scalping and automated trading?

Tickmill accepts scalping strategies and expert advisers, making it an option for traders who place frequent or automated orders. Its reported average execution time is 0.15 seconds, although traders should also compare spreads, commissions, liquidity, and slippage before selecting an account.

4. IC Markets

IC Markets promotes Raw Spread execution with spreads from 0.0 pips, no requotes, and average execution below 40 milliseconds. The service targets high-volume traders, scalpers, and automated strategies.

IC Markets Global is under Raw Trading Ltd and Seychelles FSA licence SD018, while International Capital Markets Pty Ltd has South African FSP 50715. Traders should verify the company shown in the application before depositing funds.

Features

Feature Details No-requote execution Raw Spread service Execution model Market execution Minimum advertised spread From 0.0 pips Average execution Below 40 milliseconds Scalping Supported Automated strategies Suitable for algorithmic trading Commission Depends on account conditions Regulation Seychelles FSA SD018; SA FSP 50715 associated with another group entity Best suited for Raw-spread and automated traders Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No requotes on Raw Spread service No-requote conditions are account-specific Spreads advertised from 0.0 pips Commission can increase total costs Fast broker-reported execution Execution speeds are not guaranteed Suitable for scalping and algorithms Slippage remains possible Raw Spread pricing model South African traders must check their contracting entity

Does IC Markets offer Forex trading with no requotes?

Yes. IC Markets advertises no-requote execution on its Raw Spread service. Orders are processed using market execution, which removes the need to accept a revised quote. However, traders may still experience slippage when prices change before an order reaches the market.

Is IC Markets suitable for automated Forex trading?

IC Markets is aimed partly at traders using automated strategies, scalping, and high-volume trading. Its Raw Spread service offers spreads from 0.0 pips and broker-reported execution below 40 milliseconds. Traders should include commission and slippage when calculating the actual cost of automated trades.

5. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone provides market orders without requotes, and slippage can move the fill above or below the requested price. Razor accounts can have Forex spreads from 0.0 pips, with commission charged separately. Market execution removes the requote stage without a guaranteed displayed price.

The Africa service is under Pepperstone Markets Kenya Limited, licensed by Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority under licence 128. Traders who prefer an FSCA authorised entity should factor the regulatory route into the decision.

Features

Feature Details No-requote execution Market orders Execution model Market execution Razor account spreads From 0.0 pips Razor commissions Charged separately Positive slippage Possible Negative slippage Possible Execution price Best available market price Africa regulation Kenya CMA licence 128 Best suited for Traders prioritising market execution and pricing options Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No requotes on market orders Final execution prices are not guaranteed Razor spreads from 0.0 pips Razor commissions apply Market execution model Positive and negative slippage possible Different trading account options Liquidity can change during volatility African regulatory route Identified Africa entity is Kenyan-regulated rather than FSCA-authorised

Does Pepperstone provide Forex execution without requotes?

Yes. Pepperstone offers market execution without requotes on market orders. Rather than returning a new price for approval, the order is processed at the available market price. This can result in positive or negative slippage, particularly during news events and periods of high volatility.

Does Pepperstone guarantee zero slippage?

No. Pepperstone does not guarantee zero slippage simply because its market orders avoid requotes. Price movements, available liquidity, and order size can affect the final execution price. Traders should review the execution policy and compare their actual fills against requested prices.

6. Vantage

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Vantage’s Standard STP account sends client positions through its liquidity network without a dealer desk, and the Standard STP account has no requotes. The Standard account does not have any commission fees on most covered products, while Raw ECN charges commission against raw spreads.

Vantage Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 51268. Execution conditions differ by account; traders should compare Standard STP and Raw ECN accounts before choosing an option.

Features

Feature Details No-requote execution Standard STP account Execution model STP; Raw ECN also available Standard account commission No commission on most covered products Raw ECN pricing Raw spreads plus commission Dealer desk Standard STP routes through liquidity network Slippage Depends on market and available liquidity Account choice Standard STP and Raw ECN Regulation FSCA FSP 51268 Best suited for Traders comparing STP and ECN-style pricing Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No requotes on Standard STP Execution conditions differ across accounts Choice of STP and Raw ECN Raw ECN commissions apply Standard account has no commission on most covered products Spreads and slippage can vary Uses liquidity network for execution No guarantee of the originally displayed price FSCA-authorised South African entity Traders must compare individual account terms

Does Vantage offer Forex trading without requotes?

Yes. Vantage states that its Standard STP account operates without requotes. Orders are routed through its liquidity network rather than requiring a traditional dealer desk to return revised quotes. Traders should still review the execution conditions because order prices can change when market liquidity moves.

What is the difference between Vantage Standard STP and Raw ECN?

The Standard STP account generally offers commission-free trading on most covered products, with trading costs reflected in spreads. Raw ECN provides access to raw spreads with a separate commission. The best option depends on trading frequency, order size, spread conditions, and total execution costs.

7. ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets has automated execution with two risk routes. A trade can pass to a liquidity provider through STP, or ThinkMarkets can act as counterparty.

Its execution framework covers slippage, market gaps, liquidity shortages, and first available price execution. ThinkTrader also supports no-requote execution.

TF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider under FSP 49835 and a licensed OTC derivatives provider. South African traders have a local entity plus detailed execution documentation.

Features

Feature Details No-requote execution ThinkTrader Execution model Automated internal or STP execution Broker as counterparty Possible under execution framework Liquidity providers Used for STP routing Slippage policy Positive and negative slippage disclosed Market gaps Covered in execution documentation Regulation FSCA FSP 49835 ODP status Licensed OTC derivatives provider Best suited for Traders prioritising local regulatory oversight Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ThinkTrader supports no-requote execution Broker can act as counterparty Detailed execution policy Liquidity shortages can affect fills Automated order handling Slippage and price gaps remain possible FSCA-authorised South African entity Execution route may differ between trades Licensed OTC derivatives provider Traders should check platform-specific conditions

Does ThinkMarkets provide no-requote execution?

ThinkMarkets supports no-requote execution through ThinkTrader. Its order handling framework uses automated execution, with trades either passed through to liquidity providers or handled internally. The final execution price can still be affected by slippage, market gaps, and available liquidity.

Is ThinkMarkets regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

Yes. TF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 49835 and is a licensed OTC derivatives provider. Traders should still confirm the legal entity on their account agreement to understand the regulatory protections that apply.

8. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM has a strict zero rejections or requotes policy. Market execution can still expose a trader to spread changes and slippage when the available price moves between order submission and fill.

XM Global Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize under licence 8557558. There is no FSCA licence attached to that entity.

Features

Feature Details No-requote policy Zero requotes advertised Order rejection policy Zero rejections advertised Execution model Market execution Slippage Possible Spreads Can change with market conditions Fill price Based on available market price Regulator Belize FSC Licence 8557558 Best suited for Traders prioritising a clearly stated execution policy Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Advertises zero requotes Slippage remains possible Advertises zero rejections Market spreads can widen Uses market execution Does not guarantee a specific fill price Clear execution positioning Identified entity is regulated offshore No requote acceptance stage XM Global Limited does not hold an FSCA licence

Does XM really offer zero requotes?

XM advertises a zero-requote policy, meaning traders are not asked to accept a revised quote during normal market execution. However, the available price can change between order submission and execution. A no-requote policy should not be confused with guaranteed execution at the original price.

Can traders experience slippage with XM?

Yes. XM uses market execution, so slippage can occur when prices move or liquidity changes before an order is filled. The final price may differ from the original quote, particularly during market volatility or major economic announcements.

9. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM applies market execution to Advantage and Advantage Plus accounts, with no requotes when the requested price changes before execution. Orders receive the best available market price, which means positive or negative slippage can occur when liquidity or price changes affect the fill.

Exinity Limited is regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission and is licensed by the FSCA under FSP 50320 as an OTC derivatives provider.

Features

Feature Details No-requote execution Advantage and Advantage Plus accounts Execution model Market execution Fill price Best available market price Positive slippage Possible Negative slippage Possible Account options Advantage and Advantage Plus Market liquidity Affects execution prices Regulation Mauritius FSC; FSCA FSP 50320 ODP status Licensed OTC derivatives provider Best suited for Traders using Advantage accounts Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No requotes on Advantage accounts No-requote conditions are account-specific Market execution Slippage can be positive or negative Best available price execution Displayed prices are not guaranteed Choice of Advantage account types Costs vary by account FSCA licence and ODP status Traders should confirm contracting entity

Does FXTM offer no-requote trading on all accounts?

FXTM identifies market execution without requotes on its Advantage and Advantage Plus accounts. Traders considering other account types should review the relevant execution policy because order handling conditions may differ depending on the account selected.

Can FXTM orders experience negative slippage?

Yes. Market execution means orders are filled at the best available price rather than guaranteeing the original quote. If prices move unfavourably before execution, negative slippage can occur. A favourable price movement can also result in positive slippage.

10. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness shows why no-requote claims require account-specific verification. Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts have market execution, while Zero specifically has no requotes.

Pro has instant execution for most supported instruments, which means a requote can occur after a price change beyond the accepted deviation.

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP 51024. Exness (SC) Ltd also has FSCA authorisation as an OTC derivatives provider. Traders should match the intended account to its execution method before depositing.

Features

Feature Details No-requote execution Zero account Market execution accounts Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero Instant execution Pro account for most supported instruments Requotes Possible on relevant instant-execution orders Slippage Depends on execution method Account selection Determines order execution conditions South African entity Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd Regulation FSCA FSP 51024 Best suited for Traders comparing account-specific execution Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No-requote Zero account Pro account can experience requotes Market execution available on several accounts Execution policies vary by account Choice of account types Slippage can affect fills FSCA-authorised South African entity Account conditions require careful comparison Different execution options No-requote conditions are not universal

Does Exness offer Forex trading without requotes?

Yes. Exness offers market execution across several account types, with its Zero account specifically identified as providing no requotes. However, its Pro account uses instant execution for most supported instruments, which can result in requotes when prices move outside accepted deviation limits.

Which Exness account is best for avoiding requotes?

The Exness Zero account is the clearest option in this comparison for traders who want an explicitly stated no-requote policy. Other market-execution accounts may also avoid the traditional requote stage, but traders should check the execution method and trading costs before selecting an account.

What can no-requote Forex execution still cost?

Trading without requotes can remove one frustrating part of order execution, but it does not mean every trade is executed at the displayed price or that trading becomes cheaper. Spreads, commissions, slippage, and overnight financing charges can all influence the final cost of a position.

For South African traders, understanding these costs is particularly important when comparing brokers with different execution models. An account with spreads from 0.0 pips may still charge commission, while a commission-free account may include the broker's trading costs in a wider spread.

Trading cost or execution factor What it means Why it matters Spread Difference between the buying and selling price Wider spreads increase the initial cost of a trade Commission Separate fee charged for executing a trade Raw-spread accounts can charge commission Negative slippage An order fills at a worse price than requested Can increase the cost or loss Positive slippage An order fills at a better price than requested Can improve the final execution price Overnight swap Financing charge or credit for holding positions overnight Affects the cost of longer-term positions Market gaps Prices move between available trading levels Can produce unexpected execution prices Partial fills An order is executed in smaller portions Different portions may fill at different prices

Consider a trader buying EUR/USD at a displayed price of 1.17000. If the market moves before execution and the order fills at 1.17002, the trader experiences two pips of negative slippage. There was no requote, but the execution price was still less favourable than expected.

The same principle applies in reverse. A market order can receive a better price when liquidity and price movement are favourable. That is why traders should compare actual order fills, not simply whether a broker advertises zero requotes.

How to select a no-requote broker in South Africa

Broker selection should begin with the execution contract and regulatory entity, then move to cost and platform preferences. Five checks can reduce avoidable surprises before you deposit funds, including:

Verify the legal company on the account agreement and its current regulatory authorisation.

Check the execution method for the exact account type under consideration.

Review slippage, rejection, partial fill, and market gap rules in the execution policy document.

Compare spread, commission, swap charges, and other trade costs as one cost picture.

Examine personal trade records after execution to compare requested prices with actual fill prices.

An FSCA licence attached to a broker group does not automatically place the account under its South African entity. Match the company name and FSP number on the agreement against the FSCA register. Offshore regulation has different complaint routes, client protections, and legal recourse.

Is market execution better than instant execution?

Neither execution method is automatically better for every trader. Market execution removes the traditional requote process because orders are filled at available market prices, but the final price may change. Instant execution attempts to fill an order at the requested price, although traders may receive a requote or rejection when that price is unavailable.

The difference becomes particularly noticeable during major economic announcements, periods of low liquidity, or sudden market movements. Traders using short-term strategies may prefer to avoid requotes, but they should also consider how much slippage occurs during those same conditions.

Feature Market execution Instant execution Requotes Normally no requotes Requotes may occur Execution price Best available market price Requested price, subject to conditions Slippage Positive or negative slippage possible Depends on broker and execution policy Price guarantee Not guaranteed Requested-price execution may be conditional Order rejection Still possible Possible Market volatility Final price may change quickly Requested price may become unavailable Best suited for Traders prioritising market-based order handling Traders who prefer requested-price control where offered

The execution model should match the trader's strategy rather than simply sounding faster or more reliable. Reviewing real account statements, price differences, and total trading costs provides a more practical way to compare brokers.

Conclusion

The Best Forex Brokers with No Requotes offer trading conditions that remove the need to accept revised prices during relevant order execution. However, that does not eliminate slippage, rejected orders, changing spreads, or the possibility of financial losses. Traders still need to compare how orders are handled and what happens when market prices move unexpectedly.

FP Markets stands out for its published execution statistics and ECN pricing, while FxPro provides detailed information about fill quality and slippage. Tickmill is another option for active traders who want no-requote execution and access to an FSCA-authorised South African entity.

IC Markets and Pepperstone may appeal to traders who prioritise raw spreads and market execution. ThinkMarkets, Vantage, FXTM, XM, and Exness are also worth comparing, particularly when specific account types or regulatory arrangements influence the decision.

Before opening a trading account, check the legal entity, execution policy, total trading costs, and applicable slippage conditions. A broker that does not issue requotes can still execute trades at different prices during volatile markets, so risk management remains essential.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which Forex brokers offer trading without requotes?

Several Forex brokers provide no-requote execution, including FP Markets, FxPro, Tickmill, IC Markets, Pepperstone, Vantage, ThinkMarkets, XM, FXTM, and Exness. However, execution conditions can differ between account types and trading platforms. Traders should confirm whether the no-requote policy applies to their intended account before opening a live trading position.

What does no requotes mean in Forex trading?

No requotes means a broker does not ask traders to accept a revised price when an order is submitted. Instead, orders are generally processed using market execution at the best available price. Although this removes the traditional requote process, it does not guarantee that trades will always be executed at the originally displayed price.

Are no-requote Forex brokers better for beginners?

No-requote brokers can offer straightforward order execution, but they are not automatically better for beginners. New traders also need to consider regulation, educational resources, account costs, leverage, and risk management tools. Understanding how slippage works is particularly important because a trade can still execute at a different price without a requote.

Can I experience slippage with a no-requote Forex broker?

Yes. Slippage occurs when an order is executed at a price different from the one requested. Even brokers offering no requotes can experience positive or negative slippage during volatile markets or periods of limited liquidity. The execution model determines how orders are handled, but it cannot prevent market prices from changing.

Do no-requote Forex brokers offer faster execution?

Some no-requote brokers offer fast execution, but removing requotes does not automatically make every trade faster. Execution speed depends on server infrastructure, liquidity, order size, and market conditions. FP Markets, IC Markets, and Tickmill publish execution statistics, although these figures are not directly comparable because brokers use different measurement methods.

What is the difference between no requotes and zero slippage?

No requotes means traders are not asked to approve a new price before execution. Zero slippage means a trade fills at exactly the requested price. These are different concepts. A broker can execute orders without requotes while still filling them at better or worse prices because of changes in market liquidity.

Are no-requote Forex brokers regulated in South Africa?

Some no-requote Forex brokers operate through FSCA-authorised entities, including FP Markets, Tickmill, Vantage, and ThinkMarkets. Others may provide services through companies regulated in different jurisdictions. South African traders should verify the legal company named in their trading agreement and check the relevant authorisation before depositing funds.

Can I use a no-requote Forex broker for scalping?

Yes. Some no-requote brokers support scalping and automated strategies. Tickmill and IC Markets are examples worth comparing for these trading approaches. However, scalpers should also examine execution speed, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and slippage. Avoiding requotes alone does not guarantee that a short-term trading strategy will be profitable.

Do no-requote Forex brokers charge higher spreads?

Not necessarily. Some no-requote brokers provide raw spreads with separate commissions, while others offer commission-free accounts with wider spreads. Trading costs depend on the broker, account type, instrument, and market conditions. Traders should compare the combined cost of spreads and commissions rather than assuming no-requote execution is more expensive.

How do I choose the best Forex broker with no requotes?

Start by checking whether the broker offers documented no-requote execution on the account you intend to use. Compare spreads, commissions, slippage policies, execution speeds, and regulatory information. South African traders should also verify FSCA authorisation where applicable and review the legal entity responsible for their accounts before depositing money.