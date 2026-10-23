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Best Forex Brokers with No Requotes Revealed. South African traders looking for brokers with reliable trade execution should understand that no requotes do not mean guaranteed prices or zero slippage. Execution models, market liquidity, spreads, and order policies all influence the final price of a trade.

Which Forex broker is best for no requotes?

FP Markets ranks first in our comparison of the best Forex brokers with no requotes. It combines market execution, ECN pricing, and published execution statistics, making it worth considering for traders who prioritise order handling. FxPro is another option, with detailed information about slippage and volume-weighted average pricing, while Tickmill appeals to active traders looking for no-requote execution and an FSCA-authorised South African entity.

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🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewFSC$10Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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Do Forex brokers really offer trading without requotes?

Yes. Several Forex brokers offer market execution without requotes, but traders need to understand what this means in practice. Instead of asking the trader to accept a new price, the broker attempts to execute the order at the available market price. That price may be better or worse than expected, especially when markets move quickly. Brokers can also apply different execution policies across account types, so the conditions should always be checked before trading.

What “no requotes” means in Forex trade execution

A requote occurs when a broker cannot execute an order at the requested price and returns a different price for acceptance. Market execution follows a different route. The order goes to the best available price at execution time, which removes the revised price acceptance stage.

Suppose EUR/USD shows 1.17000 when a trader submits a market order, then liquidity changes before execution. Instant execution could return a revised price. Market execution could fill at 1.17002 instead, which creates two pips of negative slippage.

Execution without requotes does not mean zero slippage, zero rejection risk, fixed spreads, or a guaranteed fill price. Market gaps, low liquidity, order size, and volatility can still change the final price. Positive slippage can also produce a more favourable fill.

  • Instant execution → requested price unavailable → requote or rejection possible.
  • Market execution → best available price → positive, negative, or zero slippage possible.

10 Best Forex Brokers with No Requotes (2026)

Our comparison focuses on Forex brokers with documented no-requote execution on relevant trading accounts or order types. The ranking considers execution policies, slippage disclosure, available account types, trading costs, platform functionality, and regulatory information relevant to South African traders.

  1. FP Markets – Best overall for execution transparency.
  2. FxPro – Best for fill and slippage disclosure.
  3. Tickmill – Best for active traders under an FSCA entity.
  4. IC Markets – Best for raw spreads and algorithmic strategies.
  5. Pepperstone – Best for liquidity and market order execution.
  6. Vantage – Best for STP and ECN account choice.
  7. ThinkMarkets – Best for South African regulatory coverage.
  8. XM – Best for a strict no-requote policy.
  9. FXTM – Best for market execution across Advantage accounts.
  10. Exness – Best for execution choice by account.

Not every broker uses the same execution model. Some provide market execution across several accounts, while others limit no-requote conditions to specific platforms or account types. Traders should compare the execution policy for the exact account they intend to open rather than relying only on a general broker claim.

Comparing the 10 best no-requote Forex brokers

The table compares execution route, slippage disclosure, regulatory position relevant to South Africans, and the trader type each broker serves.

BrokerNo-requote basisExecution modelFill and slippage disclosureSouth Africa statusTrader profile
FP MarketsNo requotesECN prices with market executionUnder 8 ms; 90% order fill rateFP Markets (Pty) Ltd, FSP 50926Execution metrics
FxProNo requotes across account typesMarket execution with VWAP91% at requested price or more favourableFxPro Financial Services Ltd, authorisation 45052Detailed fill data
TickmillNo requotesHybrid dealer model plus STPAverage execution of 0.15 secondsTickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd, FSP 49464Active traders
IC MarketsNo requotes on Raw Spread serviceMarket executionUnder 40 ms average executionInternational Capital Markets Pty Ltd, FSP 50715 in SA termsRaw spreads and algorithms
PepperstoneNo requotes on market ordersMarket executionPositive or negative slippage possibleAfrica entity: Pepperstone Markets Kenya Ltd, CMA 128Liquidity and platform choice
VantageStandard STP has no requotesSTP; Raw ECN also availableLiquidity provider prices determine executionVantage Markets (Pty) Ltd, FSP 51268STP or ECN choice
ThinkMarketsThinkTrader has no requotesAutomated internal or STP executionPositive and negative slippage policyTF Global Markets SA (Pty) Ltd, FSP 49835, ODPLocal regulatory route
XMZero rejections or requotesMarket executionRequote and rejection policy disclosedXM Global Ltd, Belize FSC 8557558Strict no-requote policy
FXTMAdvantage accounts have no requotesMarket executionBest available price; positive or negative slippage possibleExinity Ltd, FSCA FSP 50320, ODPAdvantage account execution
ExnessZero account has no requotesMarket or instant by accountSlippage and requotes vary by execution typeExness ZA (Pty) Ltd, FSP 51024Account-specific execution choice

Execution figures do not share one method, instrument mix, order size, or sample period. A lower millisecond figure does not prove superior realised fills. Review slippage, rejection rules, liquidity, and the account contract too.

How the brokers were assessed

Documented execution detail receives the largest share because the topic concerns requotes and fill quality, not a generic broker score. Regulation, costs, and platform capability also affect the order.

  • 30%: Evidence for no-requote execution and detail on the order model.
  • 25%: Fill quality, slippage, rejection, and execution policy disclosure for clients.
  • 20%: South African legal entity detail, FSCA relevance, and regulatory verification.
  • 15%: Spread, commission, and account cost transparency for Forex trades.
  • 10%: Platform choice, order controls, and compatibility with strategies where execution quality is a priority.

Broker execution statistics are company data, not independent test results, and should not be treated as laboratory results across brokers.

10 no-requote Forex brokers for South African traders

Each broker below has a documented route that removes requotes from relevant market orders or account types. Differences appear in execution model, disclosure depth, regulatory entity, and the conditions that apply when the requested price is unavailable.

1. FP Markets 

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets has no requotes, ECN prices, and Equinix NY4 infrastructure, with average execution below 8 milliseconds and a 90% order fill rate for market orders at the requested price.

FP Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA as a financial services provider under FSP 50926. First Prudential Markets Limited in Seychelles is another entity within the group, and traders should verify the company on the account agreement.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote executionYes
Execution modelECN pricing with market execution
Execution speedBelow 8 milliseconds, according to broker figures
Order fill rate90% at the requested price, according to broker figures
InfrastructureEquinix NY4
SpreadsECN pricing; account conditions apply
SlippagePossible during market execution
RegulationFSCA FSP 50926
Best suited forTraders prioritising execution transparency
Open an AccountOpen Account

FP Markets

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
No-requote market executionSlippage can still occur
Published execution statisticsExecution figures are broker-reported
ECN pricingTotal trading costs depend on the account
Equinix NY4 infrastructureDifferent group entities operate under different regulators
FSCA-authorised South African entityActual fills depend on market conditions

Does FP Markets offer Forex trading without requotes?

Yes. FP Markets offers market execution without requotes, meaning traders are not asked to accept a revised price before an order is filled. However, the final execution price can still differ from the displayed quote when liquidity changes or the market moves quickly.

How fast does FP Markets execute Forex orders?

FP Markets reports average execution below 8 milliseconds and a 90% fill rate at the requested price for market orders. These are broker-published figures, and actual execution depends on liquidity, the trading instrument, order size, and prevailing market conditions.

2. FxPro 

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
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FxPro applies market execution across account types, which removes requotes. Market orders receive volume-weighted average price, or VWAP, when liquidity spans several prices. About 91% of FxPro orders receive the requested price or a more favourable price, with positive slippage passed to clients.

FxPro Financial Services Limited holds FSCA authorisation 45052 and CySEC licence 078/07. VWAP accounts for cases where top-price liquidity cannot cover the requested volume.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote executionAcross account types
Execution modelMarket execution
Order pricingVolume-weighted average price (VWAP)
Fill statisticsAbout 91% at the requested price or better
Positive slippagePassed to clients
Negative slippagePossible
LiquidityMultiple price levels may be used
RegulationFSCA 45052; CySEC 078/07
Best suited forTraders comparing execution quality and fill data
Open an AccountOpen Account

FxPro

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
No requotes across account typesExecution prices can still change
Publishes detailed fill statisticsBroker-reported figures are not independent results
Passes positive slippage to tradersNegative slippage remains possible
VWAP execution for larger ordersLarge orders can fill across different price levels
FSCA and CySEC authorisationsTraders must verify their contracting entity

Does FxPro guarantee execution without requotes?

FxPro uses market execution across its account types, removing the traditional requote stage. However, this does not guarantee that every order will fill at the price originally displayed. Orders are executed against available liquidity, and the final price can change during fast-moving markets.

What percentage of FxPro orders receive the requested price?

FxPro reports that approximately 91% of orders are executed at the requested price or a more favourable price. The broker also passes positive slippage to clients. Traders should remember that these statistics reflect the broker's reported execution results and do not guarantee future fills.

3. Tickmill 

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
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Tickmill has a hybrid model that combines a dealer role with STP. Average execution is 0.15 seconds, and trades receive no requotes within that model. Tickmill should not be regarded as a pure ECN broker, but a mix between STP and ECN.

Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 49464. Scalpers and expert adviser traders are accepted, but execution time does not determine final cost without spreads, commission, and slippage.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote executionYes
Execution modelHybrid dealer and STP
Average execution0.15 seconds
ScalpingSupported
Expert advisersSupported
PricingDepends on trading account
SlippagePossible during market movements
RegulationFSCA FSP 49464
Best suited forScalpers and active Forex traders
Open an AccountOpen Account

Tickmill

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
No-requote trade executionNot a pure ECN broker
Supports scalping strategiesHybrid execution includes a dealer role
Expert advisers are acceptedSlippage can affect final trade prices
Published average execution speedTrading costs depend on spreads and commissions
FSCA-authorised South African entityActual speed varies with market conditions

Does Tickmill offer no-requote Forex trading?

Yes. Tickmill provides no-requote execution through its hybrid trading model, which combines dealer involvement with straight-through processing. Traders are not normally presented with a revised price for approval, but their final execution price can still be affected by market conditions.

Is Tickmill suitable for scalping and automated trading?

Tickmill accepts scalping strategies and expert advisers, making it an option for traders who place frequent or automated orders. Its reported average execution time is 0.15 seconds, although traders should also compare spreads, commissions, liquidity, and slippage before selecting an account.

4. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review

IC Markets promotes Raw Spread execution with spreads from 0.0 pips, no requotes, and average execution below 40 milliseconds. The service targets high-volume traders, scalpers, and automated strategies.

IC Markets Global is under Raw Trading Ltd and Seychelles FSA licence SD018, while International Capital Markets Pty Ltd has South African FSP 50715. Traders should verify the company shown in the application before depositing funds.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote executionRaw Spread service
Execution modelMarket execution
Minimum advertised spreadFrom 0.0 pips
Average executionBelow 40 milliseconds
ScalpingSupported
Automated strategiesSuitable for algorithmic trading
CommissionDepends on account conditions
RegulationSeychelles FSA SD018; SA FSP 50715 associated with another group entity
Best suited forRaw-spread and automated traders
Open an AccountOpen Account

IC Markets

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
No requotes on Raw Spread serviceNo-requote conditions are account-specific
Spreads advertised from 0.0 pipsCommission can increase total costs
Fast broker-reported executionExecution speeds are not guaranteed
Suitable for scalping and algorithmsSlippage remains possible
Raw Spread pricing modelSouth African traders must check their contracting entity

Does IC Markets offer Forex trading with no requotes?

Yes. IC Markets advertises no-requote execution on its Raw Spread service. Orders are processed using market execution, which removes the need to accept a revised quote. However, traders may still experience slippage when prices change before an order reaches the market.

Is IC Markets suitable for automated Forex trading?

IC Markets is aimed partly at traders using automated strategies, scalping, and high-volume trading. Its Raw Spread service offers spreads from 0.0 pips and broker-reported execution below 40 milliseconds. Traders should include commission and slippage when calculating the actual cost of automated trades.

5. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone provides market orders without requotes, and slippage can move the fill above or below the requested price. Razor accounts can have Forex spreads from 0.0 pips, with commission charged separately. Market execution removes the requote stage without a guaranteed displayed price.

The Africa service is under Pepperstone Markets Kenya Limited, licensed by Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority under licence 128. Traders who prefer an FSCA authorised entity should factor the regulatory route into the decision.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote executionMarket orders
Execution modelMarket execution
Razor account spreadsFrom 0.0 pips
Razor commissionsCharged separately
Positive slippagePossible
Negative slippagePossible
Execution priceBest available market price
Africa regulationKenya CMA licence 128
Best suited forTraders prioritising market execution and pricing options
Open an AccountOpen Account

Pepperstone

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
No requotes on market ordersFinal execution prices are not guaranteed
Razor spreads from 0.0 pipsRazor commissions apply
Market execution modelPositive and negative slippage possible
Different trading account optionsLiquidity can change during volatility
African regulatory routeIdentified Africa entity is Kenyan-regulated rather than FSCA-authorised

Does Pepperstone provide Forex execution without requotes?

Yes. Pepperstone offers market execution without requotes on market orders. Rather than returning a new price for approval, the order is processed at the available market price. This can result in positive or negative slippage, particularly during news events and periods of high volatility.

Does Pepperstone guarantee zero slippage?

No. Pepperstone does not guarantee zero slippage simply because its market orders avoid requotes. Price movements, available liquidity, and order size can affect the final execution price. Traders should review the execution policy and compare their actual fills against requested prices.

6. Vantage

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC
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Vantage’s Standard STP account sends client positions through its liquidity network without a dealer desk, and the Standard STP account has no requotes. The Standard account does not have any commission fees on most covered products, while Raw ECN charges commission against raw spreads.

Vantage Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 51268. Execution conditions differ by account; traders should compare Standard STP and Raw ECN accounts before choosing an option.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote executionStandard STP account
Execution modelSTP; Raw ECN also available
Standard account commissionNo commission on most covered products
Raw ECN pricingRaw spreads plus commission
Dealer deskStandard STP routes through liquidity network
SlippageDepends on market and available liquidity
Account choiceStandard STP and Raw ECN
RegulationFSCA FSP 51268
Best suited forTraders comparing STP and ECN-style pricing
Open an AccountOpen Account

Vantage

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
No requotes on Standard STPExecution conditions differ across accounts
Choice of STP and Raw ECNRaw ECN commissions apply
Standard account has no commission on most covered productsSpreads and slippage can vary
Uses liquidity network for executionNo guarantee of the originally displayed price
FSCA-authorised South African entityTraders must compare individual account terms

Does Vantage offer Forex trading without requotes?

Yes. Vantage states that its Standard STP account operates without requotes. Orders are routed through its liquidity network rather than requiring a traditional dealer desk to return revised quotes. Traders should still review the execution conditions because order prices can change when market liquidity moves.

What is the difference between Vantage Standard STP and Raw ECN?

The Standard STP account generally offers commission-free trading on most covered products, with trading costs reflected in spreads. Raw ECN provides access to raw spreads with a separate commission. The best option depends on trading frequency, order size, spread conditions, and total execution costs.

7. ThinkMarkets 

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets has automated execution with two risk routes. A trade can pass to a liquidity provider through STP, or ThinkMarkets can act as counterparty.

Its execution framework covers slippage, market gaps, liquidity shortages, and first available price execution. ThinkTrader also supports no-requote execution.

TF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider under FSP 49835 and a licensed OTC derivatives provider. South African traders have a local entity plus detailed execution documentation.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote executionThinkTrader
Execution modelAutomated internal or STP execution
Broker as counterpartyPossible under execution framework
Liquidity providersUsed for STP routing
Slippage policyPositive and negative slippage disclosed
Market gapsCovered in execution documentation
RegulationFSCA FSP 49835
ODP statusLicensed OTC derivatives provider
Best suited forTraders prioritising local regulatory oversight
Open an AccountOpen Account

ThinkMarkets

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
ThinkTrader supports no-requote executionBroker can act as counterparty
Detailed execution policyLiquidity shortages can affect fills
Automated order handlingSlippage and price gaps remain possible
FSCA-authorised South African entityExecution route may differ between trades
Licensed OTC derivatives providerTraders should check platform-specific conditions

Does ThinkMarkets provide no-requote execution?

ThinkMarkets supports no-requote execution through ThinkTrader. Its order handling framework uses automated execution, with trades either passed through to liquidity providers or handled internally. The final execution price can still be affected by slippage, market gaps, and available liquidity.

Is ThinkMarkets regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

Yes. TF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 49835 and is a licensed OTC derivatives provider. Traders should still confirm the legal entity on their account agreement to understand the regulatory protections that apply.

8. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review

XM has a strict zero rejections or requotes policy. Market execution can still expose a trader to spread changes and slippage when the available price moves between order submission and fill.

XM Global Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize under licence 8557558. There is no FSCA licence attached to that entity.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote policyZero requotes advertised
Order rejection policyZero rejections advertised
Execution modelMarket execution
SlippagePossible
SpreadsCan change with market conditions
Fill priceBased on available market price
RegulatorBelize FSC
Licence8557558
Best suited forTraders prioritising a clearly stated execution policy
Open an AccountOpen Account

XM

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Advertises zero requotesSlippage remains possible
Advertises zero rejectionsMarket spreads can widen
Uses market executionDoes not guarantee a specific fill price
Clear execution positioningIdentified entity is regulated offshore
No requote acceptance stageXM Global Limited does not hold an FSCA licence

Does XM really offer zero requotes?

XM advertises a zero-requote policy, meaning traders are not asked to accept a revised quote during normal market execution. However, the available price can change between order submission and execution. A no-requote policy should not be confused with guaranteed execution at the original price.

Can traders experience slippage with XM?

Yes. XM uses market execution, so slippage can occur when prices move or liquidity changes before an order is filled. The final price may differ from the original quote, particularly during market volatility or major economic announcements.

9. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

FXTM applies market execution to Advantage and Advantage Plus accounts, with no requotes when the requested price changes before execution. Orders receive the best available market price, which means positive or negative slippage can occur when liquidity or price changes affect the fill.

Exinity Limited is regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission and is licensed by the FSCA under FSP 50320 as an OTC derivatives provider.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote executionAdvantage and Advantage Plus accounts
Execution modelMarket execution
Fill priceBest available market price
Positive slippagePossible
Negative slippagePossible
Account optionsAdvantage and Advantage Plus
Market liquidityAffects execution prices
RegulationMauritius FSC; FSCA FSP 50320
ODP statusLicensed OTC derivatives provider
Best suited forTraders using Advantage accounts
Open an AccountOpen Account

FXTM

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
No requotes on Advantage accountsNo-requote conditions are account-specific
Market executionSlippage can be positive or negative
Best available price executionDisplayed prices are not guaranteed
Choice of Advantage account typesCosts vary by account
FSCA licence and ODP statusTraders should confirm contracting entity

Does FXTM offer no-requote trading on all accounts?

FXTM identifies market execution without requotes on its Advantage and Advantage Plus accounts. Traders considering other account types should review the relevant execution policy because order handling conditions may differ depending on the account selected.

Can FXTM orders experience negative slippage?

Yes. Market execution means orders are filled at the best available price rather than guaranteeing the original quote. If prices move unfavourably before execution, negative slippage can occur. A favourable price movement can also result in positive slippage.

10. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

Exness shows why no-requote claims require account-specific verification. Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts have market execution, while Zero specifically has no requotes.

Pro has instant execution for most supported instruments, which means a requote can occur after a price change beyond the accepted deviation.

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP 51024. Exness (SC) Ltd also has FSCA authorisation as an OTC derivatives provider. Traders should match the intended account to its execution method before depositing.

Features

FeatureDetails
No-requote executionZero account
Market execution accountsStandard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero
Instant executionPro account for most supported instruments
RequotesPossible on relevant instant-execution orders
SlippageDepends on execution method
Account selectionDetermines order execution conditions
South African entityExness ZA (Pty) Ltd
RegulationFSCA FSP 51024
Best suited forTraders comparing account-specific execution
Open an AccountOpen Account

Exness

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
No-requote Zero accountPro account can experience requotes
Market execution available on several accountsExecution policies vary by account
Choice of account typesSlippage can affect fills
FSCA-authorised South African entityAccount conditions require careful comparison
Different execution optionsNo-requote conditions are not universal

Does Exness offer Forex trading without requotes?

Yes. Exness offers market execution across several account types, with its Zero account specifically identified as providing no requotes. However, its Pro account uses instant execution for most supported instruments, which can result in requotes when prices move outside accepted deviation limits.

Which Exness account is best for avoiding requotes?

The Exness Zero account is the clearest option in this comparison for traders who want an explicitly stated no-requote policy. Other market-execution accounts may also avoid the traditional requote stage, but traders should check the execution method and trading costs before selecting an account.

What can no-requote Forex execution still cost?

Trading without requotes can remove one frustrating part of order execution, but it does not mean every trade is executed at the displayed price or that trading becomes cheaper. Spreads, commissions, slippage, and overnight financing charges can all influence the final cost of a position.

For South African traders, understanding these costs is particularly important when comparing brokers with different execution models. An account with spreads from 0.0 pips may still charge commission, while a commission-free account may include the broker's trading costs in a wider spread.

Trading cost or execution factorWhat it meansWhy it matters
SpreadDifference between the buying and selling priceWider spreads increase the initial cost of a trade
CommissionSeparate fee charged for executing a tradeRaw-spread accounts can charge commission
Negative slippageAn order fills at a worse price than requestedCan increase the cost or loss
Positive slippageAn order fills at a better price than requestedCan improve the final execution price
Overnight swapFinancing charge or credit for holding positions overnightAffects the cost of longer-term positions
Market gapsPrices move between available trading levelsCan produce unexpected execution prices
Partial fillsAn order is executed in smaller portionsDifferent portions may fill at different prices

Consider a trader buying EUR/USD at a displayed price of 1.17000. If the market moves before execution and the order fills at 1.17002, the trader experiences two pips of negative slippage. There was no requote, but the execution price was still less favourable than expected.

The same principle applies in reverse. A market order can receive a better price when liquidity and price movement are favourable. That is why traders should compare actual order fills, not simply whether a broker advertises zero requotes.

How to select a no-requote broker in South Africa

Broker selection should begin with the execution contract and regulatory entity, then move to cost and platform preferences. Five checks can reduce avoidable surprises before you deposit funds, including:

  • Verify the legal company on the account agreement and its current regulatory authorisation.
  • Check the execution method for the exact account type under consideration.
  • Review slippage, rejection, partial fill, and market gap rules in the execution policy document.
  • Compare spread, commission, swap charges, and other trade costs as one cost picture.
  • Examine personal trade records after execution to compare requested prices with actual fill prices.

An FSCA licence attached to a broker group does not automatically place the account under its South African entity. Match the company name and FSP number on the agreement against the FSCA register. Offshore regulation has different complaint routes, client protections, and legal recourse.

Is market execution better than instant execution?

Neither execution method is automatically better for every trader. Market execution removes the traditional requote process because orders are filled at available market prices, but the final price may change. Instant execution attempts to fill an order at the requested price, although traders may receive a requote or rejection when that price is unavailable.

The difference becomes particularly noticeable during major economic announcements, periods of low liquidity, or sudden market movements. Traders using short-term strategies may prefer to avoid requotes, but they should also consider how much slippage occurs during those same conditions.

FeatureMarket executionInstant execution
RequotesNormally no requotesRequotes may occur
Execution priceBest available market priceRequested price, subject to conditions
SlippagePositive or negative slippage possibleDepends on broker and execution policy
Price guaranteeNot guaranteedRequested-price execution may be conditional
Order rejectionStill possiblePossible
Market volatilityFinal price may change quicklyRequested price may become unavailable
Best suited forTraders prioritising market-based order handlingTraders who prefer requested-price control where offered

The execution model should match the trader's strategy rather than simply sounding faster or more reliable. Reviewing real account statements, price differences, and total trading costs provides a more practical way to compare brokers.

Conclusion

The Best Forex Brokers with No Requotes offer trading conditions that remove the need to accept revised prices during relevant order execution. However, that does not eliminate slippage, rejected orders, changing spreads, or the possibility of financial losses. Traders still need to compare how orders are handled and what happens when market prices move unexpectedly.

FP Markets stands out for its published execution statistics and ECN pricing, while FxPro provides detailed information about fill quality and slippage. Tickmill is another option for active traders who want no-requote execution and access to an FSCA-authorised South African entity.

IC Markets and Pepperstone may appeal to traders who prioritise raw spreads and market execution. ThinkMarkets, Vantage, FXTM, XM, and Exness are also worth comparing, particularly when specific account types or regulatory arrangements influence the decision.

Before opening a trading account, check the legal entity, execution policy, total trading costs, and applicable slippage conditions. A broker that does not issue requotes can still execute trades at different prices during volatile markets, so risk management remains essential.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which Forex brokers offer trading without requotes?

Several Forex brokers provide no-requote execution, including FP Markets, FxPro, Tickmill, IC Markets, Pepperstone, Vantage, ThinkMarkets, XM, FXTM, and Exness. However, execution conditions can differ between account types and trading platforms. Traders should confirm whether the no-requote policy applies to their intended account before opening a live trading position.

What does no requotes mean in Forex trading?

No requotes means a broker does not ask traders to accept a revised price when an order is submitted. Instead, orders are generally processed using market execution at the best available price. Although this removes the traditional requote process, it does not guarantee that trades will always be executed at the originally displayed price.

Are no-requote Forex brokers better for beginners?

No-requote brokers can offer straightforward order execution, but they are not automatically better for beginners. New traders also need to consider regulation, educational resources, account costs, leverage, and risk management tools. Understanding how slippage works is particularly important because a trade can still execute at a different price without a requote.

Can I experience slippage with a no-requote Forex broker?

Yes. Slippage occurs when an order is executed at a price different from the one requested. Even brokers offering no requotes can experience positive or negative slippage during volatile markets or periods of limited liquidity. The execution model determines how orders are handled, but it cannot prevent market prices from changing.

Do no-requote Forex brokers offer faster execution?

Some no-requote brokers offer fast execution, but removing requotes does not automatically make every trade faster. Execution speed depends on server infrastructure, liquidity, order size, and market conditions. FP Markets, IC Markets, and Tickmill publish execution statistics, although these figures are not directly comparable because brokers use different measurement methods.

What is the difference between no requotes and zero slippage?

No requotes means traders are not asked to approve a new price before execution. Zero slippage means a trade fills at exactly the requested price. These are different concepts. A broker can execute orders without requotes while still filling them at better or worse prices because of changes in market liquidity.

Are no-requote Forex brokers regulated in South Africa?

Some no-requote Forex brokers operate through FSCA-authorised entities, including FP Markets, Tickmill, Vantage, and ThinkMarkets. Others may provide services through companies regulated in different jurisdictions. South African traders should verify the legal company named in their trading agreement and check the relevant authorisation before depositing funds.

Can I use a no-requote Forex broker for scalping?

Yes. Some no-requote brokers support scalping and automated strategies. Tickmill and IC Markets are examples worth comparing for these trading approaches. However, scalpers should also examine execution speed, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and slippage. Avoiding requotes alone does not guarantee that a short-term trading strategy will be profitable.

Do no-requote Forex brokers charge higher spreads?

Not necessarily. Some no-requote brokers provide raw spreads with separate commissions, while others offer commission-free accounts with wider spreads. Trading costs depend on the broker, account type, instrument, and market conditions. Traders should compare the combined cost of spreads and commissions rather than assuming no-requote execution is more expensive.

How do I choose the best Forex broker with no requotes?

Start by checking whether the broker offers documented no-requote execution on the account you intend to use. Compare spreads, commissions, slippage policies, execution speeds, and regulatory information. South African traders should also verify FSCA authorisation where applicable and review the legal entity responsible for their accounts before depositing money.

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