South Africans with a Nedbank account have four crypto platforms with direct support for both ZAR deposits and ZAR withdrawals via local bank rails: Luno, VALR, AltCoinTrader, and AFRIDAX. Each provider also holds a South African financial services authorisation relevant to crypto asset services.

“Crypto broker” does not refer to one specific type of provider. The four options below are South African crypto platforms or exchanges, and each has a different transaction model.

An FSP licence confirms financial services authorisation; it does not guarantee profit, uninterrupted service, or protection from crypto price loss.

The main differences lie in the deposit route, transfer time, withdrawal fee, and account verification rules. A Nedbank client who wants the best crypto brokers for EFTs in South Africa should compare those points before coin or interface preferences, since bank settlement can affect how soon ZAR becomes available.

Standard EFTs can take longer than direct bank payment routes, and withdrawal time also differs by provider. Correct account details, a bank account in your own name, and the right payment reference reduce avoidable delays.

What is the best crypto broker with Nedbank?

Luno ranks as the strongest all-round option for Nedbank clients in this comparison because it supports more than one confirmed deposit route. Customers can use a standard EFT or Stitch, while normal and express ZAR withdrawals are available. VALR, AltCoinTrader, and AFRIDAX remain useful alternatives depending on whether lower fees, RTC withdrawals, or a direct Nedbank beneficiary route matter more.

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Are crypto brokers with Nedbank deposits safe?

The four platforms covered here have South African financial services authorisation relevant to crypto asset services and support verified local bank payments. That gives customers clearer regulatory and identity controls, but it does not remove crypto market risk. Prices can move sharply, transactions can be delayed, and an FSP licence does not guarantee profits or protect investors from normal crypto losses.

Comparison of Nedbank-compatible crypto brokers

Nedbank clients can deposit ZAR with each platform below and withdraw ZAR back to a Nedbank account. Fees and transfer windows differ, which can affect the final cost and the time between a bank payment and an available crypto balance.

Broker FSCA/FSP status Nedbank deposit route Deposit time Nedbank withdrawal route Withdrawal time ZAR fees Suitable for Luno FSP 53314 EFT or Stitch EFT up to 2 business days; Stitch up to 5 minutes Normal or express Normal up to 2 business days; express same day EFT free; Stitch 1.4%; Nedbank express R20 More than one bank payment route VALR FSP 53308 EFT Other-bank EFT can take up to 48 business hours Regular or RTC Regular up to 2 business days; RTC under eligible conditions EFT free; first 30 regular withdrawals monthly free; RTC R30 Low EFT cost and RTC payouts AltCoinTrader FSP 53614 Direct deposit to its Nedbank account Exact Nedbank ETA is not guaranteed Standard or higher fee Standard transfers to another bank can take up to 72 hours Deposit 0.5%, capped at R95; standard withdrawal R16 + 0.5%, capped at R95 Direct Nedbank beneficiary route AFRIDAX FSP 54234 EFT to Standard Bank Depends on bank settlement EFT to verified Nedbank account Within 1 business day EFT deposit free; standard withdrawal R15 Low published ZAR bank fees

Luno has the widest choice of confirmed Nedbank deposit routes in the group, while VALR pairs free EFT deposits with an optional RTC withdrawal route. AltCoinTrader offers a direct deposit destination at Nedbank, and AFRIDAX has a low published standard withdrawal fee.

How the four brokers were verified

A platform qualified for the article when evidence confirmed a legitimate South African financial services entity, a Nedbank-compatible ZAR deposit route, a path back to a Nedbank account, current fee or transfer information, and identity controls for bank payments.

Regulatory status: The provider has a current South African FSP licence relevant to crypto services.

The provider has a current South African FSP licence relevant to crypto services. Deposit route: Nedbank can send ZAR through a documented local bank payment route.

Nedbank can send ZAR through a documented local bank payment route. Withdrawal route: ZAR can return to a Nedbank account after a crypto sale.

ZAR can return to a Nedbank account after a crypto sale. Payment details: Fees, transfer windows, or both have direct documentary support.

Fees, transfer windows, or both have direct documentary support. Account control: Bank details and identity checks reduce third-party payment risk.

4 Best Crypto Brokers with Nedbank (2026)

Luno – Best for more than one Nedbank deposit route. VALR – Best for free EFT deposits and RTC withdrawals. AltCoinTrader – Best for a direct Nedbank deposit destination. AFRIDAX – Best for low published ZAR bank fees.

1. Luno

Luno (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider under FSP 53314. Nedbank clients can send a standard EFT to a Luno ZAR wallet, and Luno can be selected from Nedbank’s beneficiary directory. A standard bank transfer from a bank other than Standard Bank can take up to two business days.

Nedbank also qualifies for Luno deposits through Stitch. A Stitch deposit can reflect within five minutes, costs 1.4%, and has a R100,000 per-deposit limit. Standard EFT deposits have no Luno deposit fee, with possible Nedbank charges under the client’s bank package.

ZAR withdrawals can follow the normal route or the express route. Normal withdrawals are not subject to an internal Luno fee and can take up to two business days. Nedbank is an RTC participant for express withdrawals, with a R20 fee.

Express requests below R250,000 can reach the bank account on the same day, subject to bank-side delays. Luno needs a bank account in the account holder’s name.

Features

Feature Luno South African status FSP 53314 Nedbank deposit methods Standard EFT or Stitch Standard EFT deposit fee No Luno fee Stitch deposit fee 1.4% Stitch deposit time Up to 5 minutes Withdrawal options Normal or express Nedbank express fee R20

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons More than one confirmed Nedbank deposit route Stitch carries a 1.4% fee Standard EFT has no Luno deposit fee Normal EFT transfers can take up to two business days Nedbank qualifies for express withdrawals Express withdrawals carry a R20 fee Stitch deposits can reflect within five minutes Bank-side delays can still affect arrival time

Why is Luno a strong choice for Nedbank customers?

Luno gives Nedbank customers more choice over how they fund an account. A standard EFT is available when keeping platform deposit costs low matters most, while Stitch provides a faster direct bank payment option. Nedbank customers can also choose between normal withdrawals and an RTC-based express route when cashing out ZAR.

Can I make an express withdrawal from Luno to Nedbank?

Yes. Nedbank participates in the RTC network used for Luno express withdrawals. Eligible requests below R250,000 can reach the bank account on the same day, although bank-side delays can still occur. The express route carries a R20 fee, while normal withdrawals have no internal Luno withdrawal fee.

2. VALR

VALR Proprietary Limited holds FSP 53308 with the FSCA, and its South African operation is registered as an accountable institution with the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Nedbank EFT deposits are supported, with Nedbank-specific proof of payment guidance available if a transfer requires manual review.

A ZAR EFT deposit has no VALR fee or minimum deposit amount. A transfer from a bank other than Standard Bank can take up to 48 business hours to reflect.

The unique VR reference is important because the reference links the bank payment to the correct VALR account, and a wrong reference can cause a delay.

Nedbank participates in the RTC network for VALR withdrawals. Regular ZAR withdrawals can take up to two business days, while the optional RTC route can reach Nedbank within a much shorter bank transfer window under the applicable conditions.

VALR charges R30 for the RTC option. The first 30 regular ZAR withdrawals per month have no VALR fee, after which the fee is R8.50. The linked bank account must be in your own name.

Features

Feature VALR South African status FSP 53308 Nedbank deposit route ZAR EFT EFT deposit fee No VALR fee Minimum EFT deposit No minimum amount Withdrawal methods Regular or RTC RTC fee R30 Regular withdrawal fee First 30 monthly free; R8.50 thereafter

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No VALR fee on ZAR EFT deposits Other-bank EFTs can take up to 48 business hours No minimum EFT deposit amount Wrong VR references can delay allocation Nedbank participates in the RTC withdrawal network RTC withdrawals cost R30 First 30 regular ZAR withdrawals monthly have no VALR fee Regular withdrawals can take up to two business days

Why is VALR suitable for Nedbank customers who withdraw regularly?

VALR combines free ZAR EFT deposits with two withdrawal routes. Nedbank customers can use normal withdrawals when cost matters more than speed, while the RTC option provides a faster bank transfer route under the applicable conditions. The first 30 regular ZAR withdrawals each month also have no VALR fee.

What happens if I enter the wrong VALR reference?

The unique VR reference links a Nedbank payment to the correct VALR account. If that reference is incorrect, allocation can be delayed and the transfer may need manual review. VALR provides Nedbank-specific proof of payment guidance for situations where a deposit has not been allocated automatically.

3. AltCoinTrader

AltCoin Trader (Pty) Ltd is an authorised FSP under licence 53614. Nedbank clients have a distinctive deposit route because the platform provides a Nedbank account as one of its ZAR deposit destinations, alongside a Standard Bank account and Capitec Pay.

A ZAR bank deposit requires the unique nine-digit AltCoinTrader reference without extra text before or after the reference.

The deposit fee is 0.5%, capped at R95. AltCoinTrader does not provide a universal settlement promise for Nedbank-to-Nedbank deposits, which is important when you require a precise arrival time.

Nedbank South Africa is an approved withdrawal bank. A standard ZAR withdrawal costs R16 plus 0.5%, with the percentage element capped at R95. Standard withdrawals to a bank other than the bank from which AltCoinTrader sends funds can take up to 72 hours.

A higher-fee ZAR withdrawal route costs an extra R60 below R100,000, or R140 above R100,000. Requests below R250,000 enter transfer batches every 5–15 minutes, and bank fraud checks can delay receipt. A withdrawal account must match the account holder’s name.

Features

Feature AltCoinTrader South African status FSP 53614 Nedbank deposit route Direct deposit to AltCoinTrader’s Nedbank account Deposit reference Unique nine-digit reference Deposit fee 0.5%, capped at R95 Standard withdrawal fee R16 + 0.5%, percentage capped at R95 Higher-fee withdrawal route Extra R60 below R100,000 or R140 above R100,000 Approved withdrawal bank Nedbank South Africa

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Direct Nedbank deposit destination Deposits carry a 0.5% fee Nedbank South Africa is an approved withdrawal bank Exact Nedbank deposit arrival time is not guaranteed Standard and higher-fee withdrawal routes available Standard withdrawals can take up to 72 hours in some cases Direct local ZAR banking route A precise nine-digit payment reference is required

Why does AltCoinTrader stand out for Nedbank deposits?

AltCoinTrader is different from the other platforms in this comparison because it provides a Nedbank account as one of its ZAR deposit destinations. That gives Nedbank clients a direct beneficiary route rather than requiring every payment to move to another South African bank first.

How important is the AltCoinTrader payment reference?

The reference is essential. A ZAR bank deposit must include the unique nine-digit AltCoinTrader reference without additional text before or after it. That reference is used to allocate the incoming payment to the correct account, so an incorrect reference can create avoidable processing problems.

4. AFRIDAX

AFRIDAX (Pty) Ltd is an authorised FSP and crypto asset service provider under FSP 54234. Nedbank clients can send a local EFT to the platform’s Standard Bank ZAR account, with a unique reference for allocation. ZAR EFT deposits are not subject to an AFRIDAX fee.

The deposit route is a normal interbank EFT, which means the arrival time depends on bank settlement instead of a guaranteed platform timetable.

The terms also warn that third-party financial institutions can affect fiat deposit time. A correct reference is essential because an absent reference can require manual allocation.

After a crypto sale into ZAR, a verified Nedbank account can receive the cash-out. Standard ZAR withdrawals cost R15, while the platform indicates a window of one business day for ZAR withdrawals.

Account verification requires a South African ID document or passport, a liveness selfie, and recent proof of address. The combination is suitable for readers who prefer a direct EFT route with low bank-related platform fees.

Features

Feature AFRIDAX South African status FSP 54234 Nedbank deposit route EFT to Standard Bank EFT deposit fee No AFRIDAX fee Nedbank withdrawal EFT to verified Nedbank account Standard withdrawal fee R15 Withdrawal window Within 1 business day Verification SA ID or passport, liveness selfie, and recent proof of address

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons No AFRIDAX fee on ZAR EFT deposits Deposit arrival depends on normal bank settlement R15 standard ZAR withdrawal fee Third-party institutions can affect deposit time ZAR can be withdrawn to a verified Nedbank account An incorrect or missing reference can require manual allocation South African FSP and crypto asset service provider No guaranteed deposit timetable

Why is AFRIDAX suitable for cost-conscious Nedbank customers?

AFRIDAX has relatively simple published ZAR banking costs. It does not charge an AFRIDAX fee for ZAR EFT deposits, while a standard ZAR withdrawal costs R15. That can appeal to Nedbank customers who are comfortable using a normal interbank EFT and do not need an instant deposit route.

How quickly can AFRIDAX send ZAR back to Nedbank?

AFRIDAX indicates a window of one business day for ZAR withdrawals. Once crypto has been sold into ZAR, the funds can be sent to a verified Nedbank account. The actual transfer remains subject to bank processing and account verification requirements.

Nedbank deposit times, withdrawal times, and verification problems

Most transfer problems fall into four categories: A payment reference does not match, bank settlement has not finished, a withdrawal falls outside the relevant transfer window, or the bank account does not match the crypto account holder’s identity.

Issue Likely cause What to check When to contact support EFT deposit has not reflected Reference error or bank settlement Beneficiary, reference, and elapsed business time After the provider’s stated wait period Direct bank deposit has failed Bank authorisation or payment-session error Nedbank app approval and payment status After one fresh attempt Withdrawal is delayed Transfer window, RTC rule, or fraud review Method, amount, and request time After the stated arrival window Bank account is rejected Name mismatch or account restriction Legal name and bank details Once details are verified as correct

A normal EFT and an API-based bank payment are not identical. Standard EFT settlement follows bank transfer cycles, while a service such as Stitch can connect a Nedbank payment through a direct bank API. RTC withdrawals follow another route.

Account reviews can delay either route when fraud, identity, or payment-reference checks require extra verification.

Which Nedbank-compatible crypto broker is suitable for you?

The right choice depends on how you expect to transfer ZAR between Nedbank and the crypto platform, plus the fee structure you accept.

Luno is suitable for clients who want standard EFT plus a direct Stitch deposit option.

is suitable for clients who want standard EFT plus a direct Stitch deposit option. VALR is suitable for clients who prioritise free EFT deposits and optional RTC withdrawals.

is suitable for clients who prioritise free EFT deposits and optional RTC withdrawals. AltCoinTrader is suitable for clients who prefer a direct Nedbank deposit destination.

is suitable for clients who prefer a direct Nedbank deposit destination. AFRIDAX is suitable for clients who prioritise a low standard ZAR withdrawal fee.

Fees can change, and bank transfer times are not guaranteed when a bank or compliance review delays a transaction. Check the amount, route, fee, and bank account details before you transfer ZAR.

Final verdict

Luno offers the broadest confirmed choice of Nedbank deposit methods in the group, while VALR is a suitable option for a client who wants free EFT deposits and an optional RTC cash-out.

AltCoinTrader has a direct Nedbank deposit destination, and AFRIDAX pairs free EFT deposits with a R15 standard ZAR withdrawal fee.

Before money leaves your bank account, confirm the beneficiary, reference, fee, expected transfer window, and bank account name. Crypto assets can lose substantial or total capital, and the material in our guide is general information and not personal financial advice.

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Frequently asked questions

Can I deposit to a crypto platform from my Nedbank account?

Yes. Luno, VALR, AltCoinTrader, and AFRIDAX have confirmed local ZAR deposit routes compatible with Nedbank. Luno also supports a direct bank payment route via Stitch, while AltCoinTrader provides a Nedbank account as a deposit destination.

Can I withdraw crypto sale proceeds directly to Nedbank?

Yes, after the crypto has been sold for ZAR, where the platform requires a fiat conversion. Luno, VALR, AltCoinTrader, and AFRIDAX support ZAR cash-out to eligible Nedbank accounts, subject to account verification and each provider’s transfer rules.

Why can a Nedbank deposit or withdrawal be delayed?

Common causes include a wrong payment reference, bank settlement windows, weekends or national holidays, fraud checks, account detail errors, and identity review. The relevant provider’s stated wait period should pass before a routine delay becomes a support case.

Can I deposit from someone else’s Nedbank account?

Generally, no. Luno and VALR require deposits from a local bank account in the customer’s own name, while AltCoinTrader and AFRIDAX also apply identity and account controls to cash movement. Third-party payments can cause rejection, reversal, or compliance review.

Is Nedbank Direct EFT the same as a normal EFT?

Nedbank Direct EFT is different from a standard bank transfer. It relies on a direct Nedbank API through a payment provider such as Stitch, with approval inside the Nedbank app. A normal EFT follows standard bank transfer settlement and reference rules.

Which crypto broker is best for Nedbank customers?

Luno ranks first in this comparison because Nedbank customers can choose between standard EFT and Stitch deposits, while both normal and express withdrawal routes are available. VALR may suit frequent withdrawals, AltCoinTrader provides a direct Nedbank deposit destination, and AFRIDAX has a low published standard ZAR withdrawal fee.

Can I buy Bitcoin using my Nedbank account?

Yes. A Nedbank account can fund supported South African crypto platforms using routes such as standard EFT or a direct bank payment service. Once the ZAR deposit has been allocated to the account, it can be used for supported crypto purchases. The exact process, fee, and settlement time depend on the platform.

Which Nedbank crypto deposit method is fastest?

Among the routes described in this comparison, Luno’s Stitch deposit can reflect within five minutes. Standard EFT payments generally take longer because they follow normal bank settlement processes. A faster payment route can also carry an additional fee, so speed should be compared with the final transfer cost.

Which platform has free ZAR deposits from Nedbank?

Luno states that its standard EFT deposits have no Luno deposit fee, VALR charges no fee on ZAR EFT deposits, and AFRIDAX does not charge an AFRIDAX fee on ZAR EFT deposits. Bank charges under the customer’s own Nedbank package may still apply depending on the payment method.

Can I use a Nedbank account belonging to another person?

Generally, no. Crypto platforms use account ownership and identity checks to reduce third-party payment risk. Luno and VALR require bank accounts in the customer’s own name, while AltCoinTrader and AFRIDAX also apply account and identity controls. A mismatch can cause rejection, reversal, or compliance review.