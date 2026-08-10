MTrading is an international Forex and CFD broker offering access to currencies, metals, energy CFDs, indices, stocks and synthetic indices through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and mobile platforms. The entry point is low, with a listed minimum deposit of USD 10, and traders can also use copy trading, Expert Advisors and three main live accounts: M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra.

For South African traders, though, the platform and $10 deposit are only part of the picture. MTrading is not currently confirmed as FSCA-regulated, so the more important questions are which legal entity holds your account, whether South African payment methods are available, what happens when rand is converted into the account currency, and what protection applies if something goes wrong.

Quick answer: MTrading may suit South African traders who specifically want MT4 or MT5, copy trading, a low $10 minimum deposit, and access to very high leverage on qualifying positions. The trade-off is regulatory protection. MTrading is not currently confirmed as FSCA-regulated, so check the contracting entity, account currency, ZAR funding options and withdrawal routes before depositing.

Is MTrading regulated for South African traders?

MTrading is not currently confirmed as FSCA-regulated for South African traders. The website identifies ServiceComsvg LLC, registration number 1593 LLC 2021, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. That confirms a company registration. It should not be presented as a Saint Vincent Forex licence, and it is not equivalent to authorisation from South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

There is also an entity detail worth checking before funding an account. MTrading's trading Terms name ServiceComsvg LLC as the contracting party, but those Terms refer to an address in Charlestown, Nevis, while the website footer gives a registered address in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

MTrading is also listed as an active member of the Financial Commission, although the current membership certificate names Finvest Solutions Limited. That does not prove there is a problem, but it does make one question especially important: which legal company is actually holding your trading account, and does the Financial Commission protection apply to that exact entity?

The Financial Commission provides an independent dispute-resolution process and can offer compensation of up to €20,000 per complaint where its rules apply. That can be useful if a qualifying dispute develops. It is still not the same thing as FSCA supervision, statutory deposit protection or insurance against normal trading losses.

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Can South African traders open an account with MTrading?

South Africa does not appear on MTrading's current restricted-country list, so South African residents appear able to apply. Opening an account is still subject to the broker's onboarding, eligibility and KYC requirements.

Before putting money into the account, check four things inside the client area: the legal entity named in your agreement, the payment methods available specifically to South African clients, the account base currency and the cost of converting rand into that currency.

MTrading does not clearly advertise a dedicated ZAR trading account on its main account page. That matters because a R5,000 deposit does not necessarily arrive in the trading account as the equivalent of R5,000 in usable trading capital. Currency conversion and payment-provider charges can reduce the amount before the first position is opened.

MTrading Quick Facts Details Broker Name MTrading Contracting Party Named in Terms ServiceComsvg LLC Website Corporate Registration ServiceComsvg LLC, registration number 1593 LLC 2021, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines FSCA Regulation Not confirmed Financial Commission MTrading is currently listed as an active member; confirm that the membership applies to the entity holding your account Account Types M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra Minimum Deposit $10 on all three main account types Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader Mobile Trading Apple and Android Markets Forex, metals, energy CFDs, cash indices, stock CFDs and synthetic indices Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:8888 on eligible instruments and exposure tiers; lower limits apply elsewhere Copy Trading Available for Masters and Subscribers Inactivity Fee $100 per month per inactive trading account and wallet after one year without qualifying activity, according to current Terms ZAR Account Not clearly confirmed on the main account page

MTrading Trust Score

We give MTrading a suggested trust score of 72 out of 100. This is an editorial assessment, not an official regulatory score.

MTrading gets credit for supporting MT4 and MT5, publishing detailed account specifications, keeping the listed minimum deposit at $10 and participating in the Financial Commission framework. What holds the score back is more important: no confirmed FSCA authorisation for the contracting entity serving South African traders, an offshore corporate structure, unusually high leverage on qualifying positions and legal-entity details that deserve clarification before a substantial deposit is made.

MTrading may suit: traders comfortable with an offshore broker who specifically want MetaTrader, Expert Advisors, copy trading, a low entry deposit and flexible leverage. Think twice if: FSCA oversight is a priority, you want a confirmed ZAR account, you prefer conservative leverage limits, or you tend to leave unused trading accounts open for long periods.

Trust Factor MTrading Suggested Trust Score 72 out of 100 FSCA Regulation Not confirmed Corporate Registration Offshore company registration; not the same as a forex regulatory licence Financial Commission Active MTrading member listing with compensation of up to €20,000 per complaint under Commission rules Platform Offering Good, with MT4, MT5, WebTrader and mobile access Minimum Deposit Low at $10 Trading Risk Very high if maximum leverage is used aggressively Non-Trading Cost Risk $100 monthly inactivity fee after the qualifying inactivity period Main Trust Caution Confirm the legal entity, protection structure and withdrawal rules before funding

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons $10 minimum deposit on all three main account types No confirmed FSCA authorisation for South African clients MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are both available Company registration should not be confused with forex regulation Three account structures to choose from $100 monthly inactivity fee is expensive Copy trading for Masters and Subscribers Leverage can reach extreme levels on eligible instruments Financial Commission dispute process available under its rules ZAR account support is not clearly advertised Forex, metals, energies, indices, stock CFDs and synthetic indices Bonus terms need to be read properly before accepting credit M.Points rewards eligible trading activity The legal entity should be checked during registration

Overview

MTrading is an international Forex and CFD broker offering MT4, MT5, WebTrader and mobile trading.

The main live accounts are M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra, with a currently listed minimum deposit of $10 on all three.

Available markets include currencies, spot metal CFDs, energy CFDs, cash indices, stock CFDs and synthetic indices.

Pricing differs noticeably between the three accounts, particularly when comparing spread-only M.Premium with commission-based M.Pro.

Copy trading, Expert Advisors, deposit promotions and the M.Points programme are also available.

Maximum leverage can reach 1:8888 on selected instruments and lower exposure tiers. It does not apply across every market or position size.

South Africa is not currently shown on the restricted-country list, but account currencies and local payment methods should still be confirmed during registration.

How we reviewed MTrading

Our assessment puts regulation, legal entities, trading costs, account terms, withdrawals and client protection ahead of bonuses or marketing claims. Those are the areas that can make the biggest difference once real money is involved.

The review uses MTrading's published account information, legal documentation, margin schedules and other broker material, with independent protection and regulatory claims considered separately. Where the available information does not give a clear South Africa-specific answer, we say that rather than filling the gap with an assumption.

Is MTrading a good broker for South African traders?

MTrading can make sense for experienced South African traders who deliberately want MetaTrader, Expert Advisor support, copy trading, a low starting deposit and a choice between spread-only and commission pricing.

The compromise is regulation. If you specifically want an FSCA-authorised broker relationship, MTrading is unlikely to be the first option worth comparing. Traders who are comfortable using an offshore broker should pay close attention to the legal entity, account-protection wording, inactivity rules, currency conversion and withdrawal conditions before funding.

Is MTrading regulated in South Africa?

No FSCA licence is currently confirmed for the MTrading entity named in its trading Terms. Offshore company registration and Financial Commission membership are separate arrangements and should not be described as equivalent to direct FSCA authorisation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: SVG Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Forex and CFD trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Currency pairs, metals, energy CFDs, cash indices, stock CFDs and synthetic indices.

Three main live accounts with spread-only and commission-based pricing options.

Expert Advisor support for automated MetaTrader strategies.

WebTrader and mobile trading for browser and on-the-go account access.

Copy trading through Master and Subscriber accounts.

Deposit promotions and the M.Points loyalty programme, subject to the applicable terms.

Feature MTrading Offering Forex Trading 28 currency instruments listed across the main account specifications Metals 2 spot metal CFDs listed Energies 3 spot energy CFDs listed Indices 7 cash indices listed Stock CFDs 70+ listed Synthetic Indices 6 listed Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader Mobile Trading Apple and Android Automated Trading Expert Advisors supported Copy Trading Master and Subscriber options Loyalty Programme M.Points for eligible trading activity

MTrading Promotions and M.Points

MTrading currently advertises a deposit bonus of up to 200% on eligible deposits. The amount credited depends on the specific promotion, account conditions and applicable bonus rules.

The important point is that promotional credit should not be treated like normal cash sitting in the account. A bonus may increase the equity figure displayed on the platform without making the full amount freely withdrawable. Read the trading-volume requirements, withdrawal restrictions and cancellation conditions before accepting any promotion.

M.Points is MTrading's loyalty programme for eligible trading activity, with accumulated points exchangeable for listed rewards. It is a useful extra if you already plan to use the broker. It should not be the reason you choose one. Regulation, trading costs, withdrawal reliability and account terms carry far more weight.

How does MTrading Copy Trading work?

MTrading's copy-trading structure connects Masters, who provide trading strategies, with Subscribers who choose which Masters they want to follow.

Return should never be the only number used when selecting a strategy. Look at maximum drawdown, how long the trading history has existed, the strategy's fee structure, risk per trade and the amount of capital required. An 80% return accompanied by a 65% drawdown tells a very different story from a lower return produced with far tighter risk control.

Copy trading can remove the need to place every position manually. It does not remove market risk, and it does not guarantee that a Master's previous performance will continue.

MTrading Customer Reviews

Customer-review scores can be useful, but they change over time and should not be treated as a substitute for checking regulation, account terms and withdrawals yourself. For that reason, a live star rating should always be published with the review platform, number of reviews and date checked rather than copied onto a broker page and left there indefinitely.

When reading current MTrading customer feedback, focus on repeated patterns. One angry review does not prove a broker is unsafe, just as one enthusiastic five-star review does not prove it is reliable.

Give more weight to reviews from customers who have completed withdrawals.

Check recent feedback first because payment methods, support quality and account conditions can change.

Separate normal trading losses from genuine complaints about execution, verification, withdrawals or account administration.

Pay attention to repeated comments about the same issue rather than isolated complaints.

Check whether bonus-related disputes involve terms that were disclosed before the promotion was accepted.

Use public reviews as supporting evidence, not as proof of regulatory safety.

If a current external rating is added to this page, it should be refreshed during each review update and supported by the platform name, review count and date checked.

Review Area What South African Traders Should Check Withdrawals Processing time, method restrictions, fees and verification requirements Deposits Local payment availability, account currency and conversion costs Inactivity Whether traders understood the $100 monthly inactivity charge Bonus Terms Volume requirements and any conditions attached to promotional credit Copy Trading Drawdown, Master fees, track record and minimum allocation Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader and mobile stability Support How well support handles an actual account or withdrawal problem

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: SVG Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Editorial Rating Comment Regulation Moderate to Low Financial Commission membership gives traders another complaint route, but FSCA authorisation is not confirmed South Africa Fit Moderate South Africans appear eligible, but ZAR support and local regulatory protection are limited or unclear Trading Platforms Good MT4, MT5, WebTrader, mobile and Expert Advisors are all supported Account Types Good Three pricing structures give traders a useful amount of choice Minimum Deposit Good $10 on the main account types Non-Trading Fees Below Average The $100 monthly inactivity charge is one of the biggest negatives Risk Level High Maximum leverage is extremely high on eligible products and exposure tiers

MTrading Safety and Security

MTrading provides several client-protection and dispute features, but South African traders should not treat them as a substitute for FSCA regulation.

The broker refers to Financial Commission membership, execution verification and negative balance protection. Those features are useful, but the legal wording deserves attention because the available MTrading documents do not all appear to describe the protection position in exactly the same way.

MTrading is currently listed as an active Financial Commission member.

The Financial Commission compensation mechanism can cover up to €20,000 per complaint where its rules and decision process apply.

The compensation mechanism is designed for qualifying disputes. It is not insurance against trading losses.

MTrading separately advertises negative balance protection.

The general trading Terms also contain wording stating that losses can exceed deposits and additional funds may be required.

That difference should be clarified for the exact account and legal entity before relying on negative balance protection.

No FSCA authorisation is currently confirmed for the contracting entity named in the broker's Terms.

How does MTrading protect client accounts?

MTrading points to Financial Commission membership, negative balance protection and execution verification as part of its client-protection framework.

The document that matters most is still the legal agreement attached to the actual account being opened. Financial Commission membership can provide a route for certain disputes, but it does not place the broker under South African regulatory supervision.

Is MTrading safe for South African traders?

MTrading has identifiable corporate entities, published trading terms and an external dispute mechanism, so it should not be placed in the same category as an anonymous trading website with no visible legal structure. At the same time, FSCA authorisation for the contracting entity serving the account is not currently confirmed.

That means traders need to do more due diligence themselves. Confirm the legal entity, withdrawal conditions, inactivity fee and account-protection rules before depositing. Keep leverage under control as well. At a maximum of 1:8888 on qualifying exposure tiers, even a small position-sizing mistake can become expensive very quickly.

Safety Area MTrading Contracting Party ServiceComsvg LLC is named in the current trading Terms Website Registration ServiceComsvg LLC, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, registration number 1593 LLC 2021 FSCA Regulation Not confirmed Financial Commission MTrading currently listed as an active member Compensation Mechanism Up to €20,000 per complaint subject to Financial Commission rules Negative Balance Protection Advertised by MTrading; check the wider wording in the Terms as well Execution Verification Verify My Trade is referenced by the broker Main Risk No confirmed FSCA supervision and potentially extreme leverage

MTrading at a Glance

Broker Detail MTrading Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Regulated in South Africa Not confirmed Account Types M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra Minimum Deposit $10 Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader Spreads From 1 pip on M.Premium, 0 pips on M.Pro and 10 pips on M.Ultra Commission No commission on M.Premium and M.Ultra; $4 per 1.0 lot on M.Pro Maximum Leverage Up to 1:8888 on eligible instruments and exposure tiers Stop Out 20% on the main account specifications Inactivity Fee $100 per month after one year of qualifying inactivity, per inactive account and wallet ZAR Account Not clearly confirmed

MTrading Account Types

MTrading offers three main trading accounts: M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra. All three currently list the same $10 minimum deposit, so the choice is less about which account is cheapest to open and more about how trading costs are charged and what type of execution setup you want.

M.Premium uses spread-only pricing.

M.Pro advertises tighter starting spreads but adds a separate commission.

M.Ultra is positioned around faster execution, although its published starting spread is considerably wider.

All three support market execution, MT4, MT5, mobile trading and Expert Advisors.

Account Type Minimum Deposit Spreads Commission Platform Best For M.Premium $10 From 1 pip No commission MetaTrader 4/5 Traders who prefer simple spread-based pricing M.Pro $10 From 0 pips $4 per 1.0 lot MetaTrader 4/5 Active traders who compare total spread-plus-commission cost M.Ultra $10 From 10 pips No commission MetaTrader 4/5 Traders specifically looking at the broker's faster-execution account

For a deeper breakdown, see our MTrading account types comparison.

M.Premium Account

M.Premium is the simplest of the three accounts from a pricing perspective. The minimum deposit is $10, advertised spreads start from 1 pip and there is no separate headline trading commission.

28 currency instruments

2 spot metal CFDs

3 spot energy CFDs

7 cash indices

70+ stock CFDs

6 synthetic indices

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Market execution and Expert Advisor support

Spread-only pricing is easier to follow because there is no second commission figure to add to each position. That does not automatically make M.Premium the cheapest account. Compare the actual spread on EUR/USD, XAU/USD or whichever instruments you trade most often before choosing.

M.Pro Account

M.Pro is aimed at traders looking for tighter quoted spreads. The minimum deposit remains $10, advertised spreads start from 0 pips and the listed commission is $4 per 1.0 lot.

This is the account where the all-in cost matters. A starting spread of 0 pips does not mean every trade will execute at a zero spread, and the commission still has to be included when comparing M.Pro with M.Premium or another broker.

M.Ultra Account

M.Ultra is marketed around faster execution. It also has a $10 minimum deposit and no separate headline commission, but its advertised spread starts from 10 pips.

That is a substantial difference compared with M.Premium and M.Pro. Before choosing M.Ultra because of the execution positioning, check the live contract specifications and actual pricing on the instruments you plan to trade.

Account Feature M.Premium M.Pro M.Ultra Minimum Deposit $10 $10 $10 Forex Instruments 28 28 28 Spot Metal CFDs 2 2 2 Spot Energy CFDs 3 3 3 Cash Indices 7 7 7 Stock CFDs 70+ 70+ 70+ Synthetic Indices 6 6 6 Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:8888 where instrument and exposure tier permit Up to 1:8888 where instrument and exposure tier permit Up to 1:8888 where instrument and exposure tier permit Spreads From 1 pip From 0 pips From 10 pips Commission No $4 per 1.0 lot No Execution Market Execution Market Execution Market Execution Maximum Open and Pending Orders 200 200 200 Stop Out 20% 20% 20% Trading Platform MT4/MT5 MT4/MT5 MT4/MT5 Mobile Trading Apple and Android Apple and Android Apple and Android Expert Advisors Yes Yes Yes

What types of accounts does MTrading offer?

MTrading offers M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra. M.Premium uses spread-only pricing from 1 pip. M.Pro advertises spreads from 0 pips and charges $4 per 1.0 lot. M.Ultra advertises spreads from 10 pips with no separate headline commission. All three currently list a $10 minimum deposit.

Which MTrading account is best for beginners?

M.Premium is probably the easiest of the three for a newer trader to understand because there is no separate headline commission to calculate and the minimum deposit is only $10.

That does not make leveraged CFD trading low risk. The minimum required to open the account tells you almost nothing about how much you should actually deposit or risk. Position size, stop placement and leverage still determine how quickly losses can build.

How to Open an MTrading Account

Step 1 – Register for an Account

Go to MTrading and choose the registration option.

Enter the requested personal and contact details.

Select South Africa as your country of residence where required.

Before accepting the account agreement, check which legal entity is named as the contracting company.

Step 2 – Complete Your Profile

Complete your profile inside the MTrading Traders Room.

Provide the requested financial and trading-experience information.

Answer suitability and risk questions accurately.

Confirm the account currency before moving to the deposit stage.

Step 3 – Verify Your Account

Complete the required KYC checks.

Upload valid proof of identity and proof of address where requested.

Make sure your documents use the same name and personal details as the trading account.

Finish verification before you need to withdraw rather than discovering a missing requirement when money is already in the account.

Step 4 – Choose an Account Type

Consider M.Premium if straightforward spread-only pricing is your priority.

Compare M.Pro if tighter spreads matter and you are comfortable including commission in the total cost.

Check M.Ultra's much wider advertised starting spread before choosing it for the faster-execution positioning.

Open the live contract specifications for the instruments you actually intend to trade.

Step 5 – Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Select one of the payment methods available to your verified profile.

Check the payment currency, processing time and provider charges before sending money.

If you are depositing rand, confirm whether the funds will be converted into another account currency.

Install MT4 or MT5, or use the browser-based platform.

Set leverage according to your own risk plan rather than automatically selecting the highest level the broker permits.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do Register Create your MTrading profile Check Entity Read the legal entity and terms shown during onboarding Complete Profile Provide the requested personal, financial and trading-experience information Verify Complete identity and address checks where required Select Account Choose M.Premium, M.Pro or M.Ultra Choose Platform Select MT4, MT5 or a web/mobile option Deposit Funds Fund from the listed $10 minimum using an available method Start Trading Use sensible leverage, position sizing and risk limits

Traders who want to practise first can also read our MTrading demo account guide.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: SVG Start Trading Read Review

MTrading Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Trading costs look competitive on some MTrading accounts, but the fee that stands out most is the $100 monthly inactivity charge.

Under the current Terms, an account can be classified as inactive after one year without qualifying activity. The stated charge is then $100 per month for each separate inactive trading account and wallet. That is much more than a token administration fee and can become expensive if several dormant accounts or wallets are left open.

M.Premium: advertised spreads from 1 pip with no separate headline commission.

M.Pro: advertised spreads from 0 pips plus $4 commission per 1.0 lot.

M.Ultra: advertised spreads from 10 pips with no separate headline commission.

Minimum deposit: $10 on all three main accounts.

Other potential costs include swaps, currency conversion and instrument-specific charges.

The Terms also contain provisions relating to accounts inactive for at least three years, so dormant accounts should not simply be forgotten.

Fee Type M.Premium M.Pro M.Ultra Minimum Deposit $10 $10 $10 Spreads From 1 pip From 0 pips From 10 pips Commission No headline commission $4 per 1.0 lot No headline commission Execution Market Execution Market Execution Market Execution Stop Out 20% 20% 20% Inactivity Fee $100/month after the qualifying inactivity period $100/month after the qualifying inactivity period $100/month after the qualifying inactivity period Possible Extra Costs Swaps, conversion and payment-provider costs can apply Swaps, conversion and payment-provider costs can apply Swaps, conversion and payment-provider costs can apply

See our dedicated MTrading fees and spreads guide for a more detailed cost breakdown.

What are the trading fees at MTrading?

MTrading uses different pricing structures across its accounts. M.Premium starts from 1 pip with no separate headline commission. M.Pro starts from 0 pips and charges $4 per 1.0 lot. M.Ultra starts from 10 pips with no separate headline commission.

The word "from" matters. It refers to the minimum advertised spread, not the spread you are guaranteed on every trade. Actual spreads can widen around major news, rollover, thin liquidity, and volatile market conditions.

Does MTrading charge an inactivity fee?

Yes. According to the current Terms, MTrading can charge $100 per month for each inactive trading account and wallet after one year without qualifying activity.

Deposits, withdrawals, and opening or closing positions count as activity under the stated definition. Automatically processed items such as swaps and commissions do not.

What is the minimum deposit at MTrading?

The minimum deposit is currently $10 on M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra.

That makes the account easy to open, but South African traders should not focus on the $10 figure alone. Account currency and conversion costs may have a bigger practical effect. If a rand deposit has to be converted into USD or another currency, that conversion becomes part of the real cost of funding the account.

More detail is available in our MTrading minimum deposit guide.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: SVG Start Trading Read Review

MTrading Trading Platforms

MTrading supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and mobile trading. For experienced retail traders, that is a familiar setup and means there is no need to learn a completely proprietary platform before getting started.

MT4 remains practical for Forex-focused traders and people already using MT4 Expert Advisors.

MT5 is the stronger option for traders who want the newer MetaTrader environment and broader multi-asset functionality.

WebTrader provides browser access without requiring a full desktop installation.

Mobile trading is useful for monitoring positions, adjusting stops and managing an account away from the main trading setup.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 has been around for a long time, and that is part of its appeal. A large ecosystem of indicators, scripts and Expert Advisors has been built around it, while many Forex traders already know the platform well.

If your trading system depends on a particular MT4 indicator, script or EA, there may be little reason to move purely because MT5 is newer.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 is the more capable platform overall, particularly for traders who want a broader multi-asset environment. It provides additional order functionality and analytical tools while continuing to support automated trading.

For somebody starting without an existing MT4 setup, MT5 will usually be the more future-facing choice unless a specific indicator or Expert Advisor requires MT4.

WebTrader

WebTrader is useful when you need to monitor or manage an account from a browser without installing the desktop trading platform.

The convenience is useful, but basic security still matters. Avoid logging into a live trading account from public computers, shared devices, or unsecured networks.

Mobile Trading

MTrading supports mobile trading on Apple and Android devices. Mobile access is practical for checking positions, changing stops, and responding to market moves when you are away from your main screen.

A phone is less convenient for detailed multi-timeframe chart analysis, but it works well as a trade-management tool.

Platform Best For Main Features MetaTrader 4 Forex traders and existing EA users Charts, indicators, automated trading and familiar Forex tools MetaTrader 5 Multi-asset CFD traders More order functionality, broader analysis tools and automated trading WebTrader Browser access Trading without installing the full desktop terminal Mobile Trading Monitoring and trade management away from a desk Apple and Android access Expert Advisors Automated strategy users EA support through the MetaTrader ecosystem

Compare the options in our MTrading trading platforms guide.

Which trading platforms does MTrading offer?

MTrading currently offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and mobile access for Apple and Android devices. Expert Advisors are supported through MetaTrader for traders using automated strategies.

Is MT4 or MT5 better for MTrading traders?

MT4 still makes sense if your trading is mainly Forex-focused and you already use MT4 indicators, scripts, or Expert Advisors. MT5 is the better fit for traders who want the newer platform and broader multi-asset functionality.

The better choice depends more on the tools and strategy you use than on whether you consider yourself a beginner or experienced trader.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: SVG Start Trading Read Review

MTrading Deposit and Withdrawal

Deposits and withdrawals are managed through the MTrading Traders Room.

The available payment methods can depend on the client's location, so South African traders should not assume every payment logo on the global website will appear in their account.

Check the options available inside your own verified profile before funding, particularly if you intend to use a South African bank card, local banking route, e-wallet or crypto payment method.

Complete account verification early. Discovering an outstanding KYC requirement only when you want to withdraw creates an avoidable delay.

Payment Area What South African Traders Should Check Deposit Methods Use the methods actually shown inside your Traders Room Minimum Deposit $10 on the three listed main accounts Account Currency Confirm before sending funds ZAR Support Not clearly confirmed as a main account currency Currency Conversion Check the exchange rate and provider charge when depositing rand into another currency Withdrawal Methods Check the permitted route before making the original deposit Verification Complete KYC early to avoid unnecessary withdrawal delays Processing Times Depend on the selected method and provider Bonus Conditions Read the promotion terms before accepting bonus credit

How can I deposit funds into my MTrading account?

Log in to the Traders Room and choose one of the funding methods available to your profile. Before confirming the payment, check the currency, provider fee, exchange rate, and minimum transaction amount.

For South Africans depositing rand into a non-ZAR account, the conversion deserves particular attention. A poor exchange rate or additional provider fee quietly increases the real cost of funding the account.

How are withdrawals processed at MTrading?

Withdrawal requests are submitted through the Traders Room and depend on the account's verification status and available payment routes.

Check the withdrawal route before making the first deposit rather than waiting until you want your money back. This becomes even more important if you accept a bonus or fund through a method with refund or withdrawal restrictions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: SVG Start Trading Read Review

MTrading Leverage

MTrading advertises leverage of up to 1:8888, but that figure does not apply to every instrument, every position size, or every market condition.

The broker uses dynamic margin tiers. In practical terms, smaller exposure can qualify for higher leverage, while larger exposure is moved onto lower leverage bands.

That distinction matters. Simply saying "MTrading offers 1:8888 leverage" without explaining where and when it applies gives traders an incomplete picture.

Asset Class Current Maximum Shown Important Qualification Gold and Silver Up to 1:8888 Maximum applies only to the lowest listed exposure tier; leverage drops as exposure increases FX Majors Up to 1:8888 Maximum applies to the lowest exposure tier FX Minors and Exotics Up to 1:1000 Reduced in higher exposure tiers Cash Indices Up to 1:500 Lower leverage applies at larger exposure Synthetic Indices Varies by synthetic instrument Fixed leverage differs between products Energies Up to 1:100 Falls at higher exposure levels Major Cryptocurrencies Up to 1:100 Lower leverage applies as exposure rises Stock CFDs and ETFs Up to 1:50 Reduced in higher exposure tiers

MTrading also states that leverage on newly opened positions can temporarily be reduced to 1:200 when an account would normally qualify for a higher level. This can happen around major economic announcements, unusually volatile periods, session closes, and weekends.

For a beginner, the maximum leverage figure is not the number that should drive the trade. The more useful question is how much of the account you are willing to lose if the stop is hit.

If a trader risks 1% of a R20,000 account, the planned maximum loss is R200. Whether the platform technically allows 1:100, 1:500 or 1:8888 leverage does not change that R200 risk rule. Higher leverage simply makes it possible to take far more exposure than the account can sensibly absorb.

Is 1:8888 leverage available on every MTrading trade?

No. Available leverage depends on the asset class and the size of the exposure. The 1:8888 maximum is limited to selected instruments and lower exposure tiers. Indices, energies, cryptocurrencies and stock CFDs begin from lower maximum levels.

MTrading vs Headway vs Hantec Markets – A Comparison

Feature MTrading Headway Hantec Markets Best Known For Low deposit, MT4/MT5, copy trading, promotions and very high tiered leverage Low-entry accounts, MT4/MT5 and a South African FSCA-authorised entity MT4/MT5, mobile/web platforms and social/copy-trading options Minimum Deposit $10 From $1 on Cent; $10 Standard; $100 Pro From $10 Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader and mobile MT4 and MT5 MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile and Hantec WebTrader Regulation Highlight No confirmed FSCA authorisation; Financial Commission membership listed JAROCEL PTY LTD states FSCA authorisation under licence 52108 FCA and Mauritius FSC entities are listed by Hantec ZAR Account Not clearly confirmed ZAR is listed for Standard and Pro accounts Check current regional account options Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:8888 on eligible tiers Up to unlimited, subject to eligibility and conditions Up to 1:500 on the referenced global offering Main South African Consideration Low entry cost, but an offshore regulatory structure Stronger local regulatory connection through its FSCA-authorised entity Established platform range, but the account entity still needs to be checked

MTrading is aggressive on entry requirements, platform choice and maximum leverage. Headway has the clearer local-regulation angle for South Africans through its stated FSCA-authorised entity.

The better option therefore depends on what you are trying to optimise. A trader who places local regulatory oversight near the top of the list may give that far more weight than access to extreme leverage. Someone who is comfortable with offshore broker risk and cares more about MetaTrader access, low entry requirements and flexible trading conditions may find MTrading more competitive.

Choose MTrading if: you specifically want MT4/MT5, Expert Advisors, copy trading, a $10 entry point and very flexible leverage. Consider Headway if: the stated FSCA-authorised entity is a stronger priority for your South African broker comparison. Compare Hantec Markets if: its account structure, regulation and trading conditions better match the instruments and protection level you want.

MTrading Research

MTrading publishes market news, analysis and educational material on its website. Traders also have access to the charting, indicators and analytical tools built into MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Market news can help traders follow scheduled and unexpected developments.

Broker analysis can provide another market view, but it should not replace an independent trading plan.

MetaTrader includes widely used technical indicators and charting tools.

Copy-trading statistics can help compare Masters, but past performance does not predict future results.

Research should be treated as information for decision-making rather than personal financial advice.

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MTrading Awards

MTrading lists industry awards and recognitions on its website. We do not give significant weight to awards when assessing whether a broker is suitable for South African traders because an award does not tell you how the broker handles withdrawals, which entity holds the account or what regulatory protection applies.

If awards are displayed on this page, each one should be supported by the exact award title, awarding organisation and year. Awards that cannot be independently identified should not be used as evidence of safety or reliability.

Sources and fact-checking

This review was checked against MTrading's published account specifications, Terms and Conditions, margin requirements, restricted-country information and payment material. Financial Commission membership and regulatory information relevant to the broker's offshore structure were considered separately rather than treating company registration, dispute membership and financial regulation as interchangeable.

Broker information changes. Leverage levels, fees, legal entities, payment methods, promotions and regional eligibility can all be updated. These details should therefore be checked again each time the page receives a substantive editorial refresh.

Where a South Africa-specific answer could not be confirmed from the available material, the review states that clearly instead of presenting an assumption as fact.

Conclusion MTrading offers a lot of trading functionality for a broker with a $10 starting deposit. Traders get MT4, MT5, three account structures, Expert Advisor support, copy trading, several CFD markets, promotional programmes and access to very high leverage on qualifying exposure tiers. For South African traders, those features should still come after the regulatory question. No FSCA authorisation is currently confirmed for the contracting entity named in MTrading's Terms. Financial Commission membership adds an external dispute route and, where its rules apply, a compensation mechanism of up to €20,000 per complaint. That is useful, but it should not be described as the equivalent of FSCA supervision. The $100 monthly inactivity fee is another condition worth taking seriously. It is high enough to matter for traders who open several accounts, use them for a while and then leave them dormant. MTrading is therefore better suited to traders who understand the additional due diligence that comes with an offshore broker and specifically want MetaTrader, low entry requirements, copy trading or flexible leverage. If direct South African regulatory oversight is one of your main requirements, compare FSCA-authorised alternatives before opening the account.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading on margin involves a high level of risk and is not suitable for every investor.

Leverage can increase losses just as quickly as it can increase profits.

The maximum leverage offered by a broker should never be treated as the level a trader ought to use.

This page provides general broker information and research. It is not personal financial, investment or tax advice.

Regulatory status, fees, legal entities, account terms, promotions and payment methods can change.

South African traders should confirm the company holding their account, current FSCA status, payment options, account currency and withdrawal conditions before depositing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MTrading?

MTrading is an international Forex and CFD broker offering MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, copy trading and access to currencies, metals, energies, indices, stock CFDs and synthetic indices. Its three main live accounts are M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra, with a currently listed minimum deposit of $10.

Is MTrading regulated in South Africa?

MTrading is not currently confirmed as FSCA-regulated for South African traders. The website identifies ServiceComsvg LLC through an offshore corporate registration, while MTrading also participates in the Financial Commission dispute-resolution framework. Neither arrangement should be confused with direct FSCA authorisation.

Can South Africans open an MTrading account?

South Africa is not currently shown on MTrading's restricted-country list, so residents appear able to apply. Approval still depends on MTrading's onboarding and KYC requirements. Before depositing, confirm the legal entity, available payment methods, and account currency.

Does MTrading offer a ZAR account?

A dedicated ZAR trading-account currency is not clearly confirmed on MTrading's main account page. Check the available base currencies during registration. If rand must be converted into USD or another currency, the exchange rate and provider charges will affect the amount that reaches the trading account.

What account types does MTrading offer?

MTrading offers M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra. M.Premium uses spread-only pricing from 1 pip. M.Pro advertises spreads from 0 pips and charges $4 per lot. M.Ultra advertises spreads from 10 pips with no separate headline commission. All three currently list a $10 minimum deposit.

What is the minimum deposit at MTrading?

The minimum deposit is currently $10 for M.Premium, M.Pro and M.Ultra. That is a low entry requirement, but it should not determine how much you actually fund. The deposit should fit your position sizing, risk plan and maximum acceptable loss.

Which trading platforms does MTrading offer?

MTrading offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and mobile trading. MT4 remains popular with Forex traders and existing Expert Advisor users, while MT5 provides the newer multi-asset environment. Automated trading is supported through the MetaTrader ecosystem.

Does MTrading offer copy trading?

Yes. MTrading offers copy trading through Master and Subscriber accounts. Subscribers choose which strategies to follow, while Masters provide the trading strategy under the applicable copy-trading structure.

Returns should not be considered on their own. Check drawdown, fees, strategy age and risk before allocating capital.

What leverage does MTrading offer?

MTrading advertises leverage of up to 1:8888, but the maximum only applies to selected instruments and lower exposure tiers. Other asset classes have lower limits, and leverage can also be reduced as exposure increases or during specified volatile periods.

Does MTrading charge commission?

M.Premium and M.Ultra do not list a separate headline trading commission. M.Pro charges $4 per 1.0 lot and advertises spreads from 0 pips.

The full trading cost matters more than the commission figure on its own. A commission-based account can still be cheaper than a spread-only account when the underlying spread is sufficiently tighter.

Does MTrading charge an inactivity fee?

Yes. Current Terms state that after one year without qualifying activity, a $100 monthly inactivity fee can be charged to each separate inactive trading account and wallet. The Terms also contain provisions relating to longer-term dormant accounts.

Is MTrading's Financial Commission protection the same as FSCA regulation?

No. The Financial Commission operates an independent dispute-resolution framework with a compensation mechanism under its rules. FSCA authorisation involves regulatory supervision under South African financial-services law. The two should not be treated as interchangeable.

Is MTrading good for beginners?

The $10 minimum deposit, M.Premium account and MetaTrader access make the broker relatively easy to get started with. The bigger concern is what happens after the account is opened. MTrading offers extremely high leverage and operates through an offshore structure.

A beginner should consider starting with a demo account, use substantially less leverage than the maximum available, and understand position sizing before risking meaningful capital.