Overall MEX Exchange is a trustworthy and low-risk broker with a high overall rating of 9 out of 10. MEX Exchange is authorized and regulated by ASIC and offers leverage up to 1:500.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

MEX Exchange at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name MEX Exchange 📍 Headquartered Sydney, Australia 📅 Year Founded 2012 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities ASIC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United Stated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💳 Deposit Options Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, BankWire, China UnionPay 💳 Withdrawal Options vVisa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, BankWire, China UnionPay 💻 Platform Types MT4 📱 OS Compatibility PC, web, smartphones 📈 Tradable assets offered (CFD), Forex, and Metals 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 👉 Open a account 👉 Open Account

MEX Exchange Review – 20 Key Point Quick Overview

MEX Exchange Overview

According to research in South Africa, MEX Exchange is an established financial trading firm in Australia since 2012 and became one of the most regarded industry institutions. MEX Exchange offers its customers trading access through advanced trading platforms on a range of instruments including Forex, Metals, Stocks, and CFDs. MEX Exchange is part of a global group, MultiBank with offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, Vienna, Frankfurt, Madrid, Cyprus, and MEXFintech in Hong Kong. It has MEX Group Worldwide offices in Hong Kong, MEX Asset Management (Austria) GmbH, Beijing, Tianjin, Hangzhou, and Ho Chi Minh City. MEX exchange also delivers vast trading opportunities with tight pricing and powerful conditions. It boasts a wide product offering and unparalleled customer support. MEX Exchange is the standout choice when it comes to choosing your financial services provider.

MEX Exchange Safe or Scam

MEX Exchange is an Australian financial service firm that obliges fully to Australia’s laws and regulations. Australia strictly regulates its financial firms and obliges to high capitalization along with clients’ protection ensuring market integrity and healthy competition. The task of control over financial firms is performed by the authority ASIC, a world-leading regulator. With MEX Exchange also being a part of the MultiBank Exchange Group is a bonus, as the group is a global financial investment group heavily regulated by world-recognized authorities across reputable jurisdictions. As for the ASIC regulations, MEX Exchange maintains the settled international rules for the money management and operation of the traders’ accounts with the highest protection level. That involves segregation of the client accounts from the company funds, making it unreachable to the firm, and also applying security of transactions. The set of rules makes your investment secure by the country's legislation, securing your interests and providing transparency overall trading process.

MEX Exchange Leverage

MEX Exchange permits high leverage ratios up to 1:500 for retail traders. Obtained leverage also depends on the instrument you trade, as well as defined by the level of trader, thus professionals access higher levels once confirming its status. However, it is always necessary to learn how to use leverage smartly, as many world regulators already dramatically decreased allowed leverage levels with the purpose to protect clients.

MEX Exchange Accounts

MEX Exchange offers the trader two account types designed to suit your style of trading. This includes a Classic account with a spread-only basis and an ECN Account with a commission charge per trade. Both of these platforms operate powerful execution based on STP bridges the MEX Exchange group develops.

Classic Account

ECN Account

🌐 Account Classic account ECN Account 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 $0 💻 Platform Types Trading Platform: Meta Trader 4 Trading Platform: Meta Trader 4 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 500:1 👍 Demo Account Yes Yes 💰 Spreads As low as 0.5 Pips As low as 0.0 Pips 📈 Commission $0 $7 💻 Platform Types Meta Trader 4 Meta Trader 4 👉 Open a account 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here

MEX Exchange Market Instruments

MEX Exchange offers trading in Contract For Difference (CFD), Forex, and Metals CFD For those who would like an alternative to trading futures online, MEX offers flexible online trading options with Contracts for Differences (CFDs). No Exchange fees. MEX provides traders access to online CFD trading on all major products from US, European, and Asia/Pacific exchanges. Attractive margin requirements. Easily manage positions across multiple currencies using a single account. Forex MEX gives you the opportunity to trade Forex (FX) on the International Forex Market, through its ECN Trading Platforms. Tightest spreads in the market EA’s Automatic Dealing Desk, with no human intervention Leverage starting up to 1:500 MAMM & PAMM 36+ Currency pairs available that include majors, minors, and exotics Metals The Metals offered include, gold, silver, platinum, copper, aluminum, and others. 24-hour Instant and Stable Nano-Second Execution Tight spreads averaging 25 cents on Gold 24-hour trading from 5 p.m. EST Sunday until 5 p.m. EST Friday Leverage up to 1:250 Volatile markets present many trading opportunities in rising and falling markets The first company to ever offer market depth on Bullion

MEX Exchange Fees

MEX Exchange spread is specified by the account type you use. The Standard account with all costs included in the spread, features spreads from 0.5 pips with no other costs, which is a good option for easy calculation. If you prefer to use the ECN account, you will get raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips but with a commission charge of $7/R105. Additional costs that may be added to your positions are MEX Exchange swaps or overnight fees that are charged in case a position is held longer than a day. Swaps are calculated by each instrument individually and may be checked directly from the platform.

MEX Exchange Deposit and Withdrawal

MEX Exchange offers a selection of instant, simple, and secure payment options for deposits and withdrawals while all transactions are done through a Client Portal. You may choose the desired base currency so money transfers will not incur additional conversion fees.

💳 Neteller 💳 Skrill 💳 China UnionPay 💳 Wire or Bank transfer 💳Debit 💳 Credit card

MEX Exchange Trading Platforms

MEX Exchange requires no deposit to start. This means, you may define the amount you want to start with, as a minimum is 0$ for Standard orAccounts. Withdrawals are processed by completing the online form on the webpage. MEX Exchange does not charge any internal fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, payments to and from international banking institutions may attract intermediary transfer fees and/or conversion fees from either party which is independent of MEX Exchange. The broker encourages clients to use ourfor Deposits as it provides instant card funding.

Mex Exchange offers you trading through the MetaTrader4 technology platform that is also enabled through a partial fill with bridge technology. Though MetaTrader4 is a well-known platform among world traders, MEX Exchange enhanced software with an additional add-on and numerous features maximizing its capabilities for successful trading. MT4 offers trading in Forex, Metal, and CFDs with ECN technology that MEX Exchange developed transforming it into an unparalleled stability platform suitable for professionals and beginners. The platform itself is known under the name MEX NexGen MT4 which is an online based platform with all instruments and comprehensive analysis. The platform fully supports APIs, Algos, no restricted EAs, and access through PAMM accounts. MEX Exchange NexGen This offers additional institutional quality MT4 tools over and above those provided in the underlying trading platform. This includes advanced trade execution and management, decision assistance, sophisticated alarms, and messaging broadcasting facilities, plus news and market data. MT4 Platform This offers to trade in Forex (FX), Metals, and CFDs utilizing MEX’s State of the art ECN technology coupled with the MT4 Trading Systems. It in turn allows MEX Exchange to perform with unparalleled stability, reliability, and tight 5 two-way figure pricing. Mobile Trading MT4 MEX Exchange provides you the opportunity to trade anywhere, anytime with its MT4 APP. It has:

➡️ Full MT4 Account Functionality ➡️ Real-time interactive charts ➡️ Manage your positions ➡️ Real time pricing & Execution ➡️ Place Buy/Sell Orders

How to Open a Mex Exchange Account

MT4 Multiterminal software allows traders to manage several live or demo accounts at the same time. MEX Account Manager (MAM) proved itself a more advanced technological solution used mostly by professional money managers. In comparison to the MT4 MEX terminal (PAMM), MAM software offers greater functionality and allocation methods. MEX Account Manager (MAM) software is specifically designed for professional traders and money managers to enable effective trading and management of multiple accounts from a single interface. Offering a user-friendly interface, advanced technologies, and sophisticated features MAM proves itself one of the best solutions in account management.FIX (Financial Information Exchange) API (application programming interface) is an electronic communications protocol for financial information exchange. FIX API is designed to work anonymously and traders who use a proprietary system can make full use of it without any risks that their strategy might become public.

The MEX Exchange review is simple and easy. Step 1 – Complete the online application You have the choice of opening a demo account before a live account. All Live and funded clients are entitled to a Non-Expiring Demo Account for strategy backtesting. Navigate to the demo account registration portal by clicking the link on the broker’s homepage. Step 2 – Upload further information Fill out the online registration form with your personal details. This will include your full name, email address, contact number, and country of residence. Select the live account type for which you would like to create a demo version. Traders can choose between the Standard, Pro, and ECN Accounts. Step 3 – Verify your account

Click ‘register’ to submit your application.

MEX Exchange Customer Support

MEX Exchange gives 24/5 support through live chat, emails, and telephone.

MEX Exchange Education

MEX Exchange provides educational material performed by a partnership with Lepus Proprietary Trading, a famous Forex educator. It also provides additional developed opportunities for Money Managers through PAMM or MAM accounts and various institutional programs. Lepus offers various comprehensive educational content modules, video tutorials, and webcasts all produced first-hand by a professional trader with 20 years of experience. It provides information and video tutorials on MetaTrader4 to help you get started and has MEX Blog to further assist the trader.

MEX Exchange Research

MEX Exchange offers various research engines to assist the trader with trade information on hand. Autochartist is a powerful search engine that continuously scans markets, and automatically recognizes trade set-ups based on support and resistance levels. Once an opportunity has been identified traders are informed. At the Trading Community Tab, you will find short how-to videos to find out how to become familiar with and personalize your Autochartist environment. Bookmark the online user manual for quick reference and find useful links to e-books and resources like which instruments your broker covers. Autochartist also has a risk calculator that allows traders to calculate position sizes that are appropriate for the amount of money they wish to risk on a trade. Traders can take control of the trading day and create an environment suited to your needs and trading style with these products: Automated Technical Analysis Performance Statistics Volatility Analysis Stay updated on market movements and high-impact economic news events through Messaging & Alerts MEX Exchange also provides an Economic Calendar. DupliTrade provides clients with an advanced auto-execution mirror system, where clients can automate their trading on Forex, Indices, and Commodities, by duplicating the trades of strategy providers. MEX Exchange AWARDS There is as yet no indication of any awards received by this broker

MEX Exchange Current Popularity Trend

As According to Google Trends, here is an overview of how frequently the search term – “MEX Exchange” is entered into Google’s search engine over a given period of time.

MEX Exchange vs Etoro vs XM Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 🥇MEX Exchange 🥈 eToro 🥉 XM 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 $1000 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No ☑️ Yes ☑️ Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:500 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs - 47 57 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here

MEX Exchange Customer Reviews –TrustPilot

Tyson and the Team at MEX have been…

Tyson and the Team at MEX have been very helpful in setting up my forex account and trading platform. They delivered excellent customer service and were very helpful.

Tyson has been excellent in providing…

Tyson has been excellent in providing informative, personable, and useful assistance in regard to our company's requirements. We look forward to working closely with Tyson and Mex.

Professional Broker

from the beginning they had answered all my doubts very cordially and professionally! Thanks!

MEX Exchange Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons 1. Wide range of markets 1. High deposit to open an account 2. Variety of trading tools 2. High leverage 3. Good educational support 4. Lower spreads 5. Good customer support

Conclusion

Overall, MEX Exchange might be a good option to consider for both beginning and professional traders. MEX Exchange Maximum leverage is 1:500. Mex Exchange offers you trading through the MetaTrader4 technology platform

Disclaimer

MEX Exchange’s website is published and owned by MEX Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 155 084 058), holder of Australian Financial Services Licence number 416279. This license authorizes the licensee to carry on a financial services business in Australia, limited to providing the financial services covered by the license. MEX Australia Pty Ltd is not licensed or authorized to provide financial services in any other country or jurisdiction. The financial products offered by MEX Australia Pty Ltd may not be able to be sold in some jurisdictions. The information on its website site is of a general nature. It provides general advice only and does not consider your objectives, financial situation, or needs. Before acting on any advice, you should consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to your objectives, financial situation, and needs, consult your own professional advisors, and obtain a copy of and read the Product Disclosure Statement. Dealing with foreign exchange contracts and our other over-the-counter derivative products carries significant risk. You may lose all your initial investment and you may also incur losses that exceed your initial investment, According to research in South Africa. You might also like: MEX Exchange Account Types Overview You might also like: MEX Exchange Demo Account – Step by Step You might also like: MEX Exchange Fees and Spreads You might also like: MEX Exchange Minimum Deposit You might also like: MEX Exchange Sign-up Bonus

Risk Management

Mex Exchange is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. To manage risk, the following measures can be taken:

Diversification: Diversifying your portfolio across multiple cryptocurrencies can help reduce the overall risk. Trading limits: Setting trading limits on the platform can help prevent impulsive trades and minimize losses. Stop-loss orders: Placing stop-loss orders can help automatically sell a cryptocurrency if its price drops to a certain level, minimizing potential losses. Cold storage: Storing cryptocurrencies in cold storage (offline) can help prevent hacking and theft. Staying informed: Staying up-to-date with the latest news and developments in the crypto market can help make informed trading decisions.

Note: Cryptocurrency trading involves a high level of risk and can result in significant losses. It is important to thoroughly research and understand the risks before investing in cryptocurrencies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MEX Exchange Overall Review Rating?

MEX Exchange's overall rating is 9/10

What is the minimum deposit to start trading on MEX Exchange?

The minimum deposit is $200.

Is MEX Exchange safe and secure?

Yes, The task of control over financial firms is performed by the authority ASIC, a world-leading regulator.

Does MEX Exchange offer a demo account?

Yes, MEX Exchange has a demo account.

Is MEX Exchange legitimate?

Yes, it is relegated by ASIC.