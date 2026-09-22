How to use the MetaTrader4 app for Android

According to research in South Africa, It is not a new concept, but one that is definitely growing more in popularity. Mobile trading provides traders with access to trading platforms from their smartphones and tablets by using wireless technologies. This provides traders with more freedom and access to fulfill their trading needs instead of having to be confined to use traditional trading methods which depend on using a desktop computer. Mobile trading not only allows for active trading, but traders also have access to their accounts in order for them to manage it, view trading history, and more. More brokers nowadays are making use of mobile applications to ensure that their customers have access to their trading accounts and are able to trade from mobile devices at any time and from anywhere in the world. There are several benefits of mobile trading, one of them is that it makes the stock market more accessible to traders who live in more rural areas, along with traders who may not have access to a desktop. There are a lot more people who have access to smartphones and other mobile devices than there are people who own desktops, and mobile trading makes trading possible even from remote places. The development in technology aimed at especially smartphones and other devices is a massive industry and trading through using smartphones has picked up significantly over the past few years. People have taken to the preference of being able to trade on the go rather than sitting in front of a computer all day and tracking the markets. Needless to say, a lot of people are not able to do this – it is a busy world, and people have busy lives. How safe is it to use Mobile Trading? People who purchase items online, feel safe and secure in doing so and mobile trading is not any different. The safety and security provided will depend not only on the mobile device and its operating system, but also the app developer. Operating systems on mobile devices have some of the tightest security regulations and improvements are constantly being made. App developers also have to stay on top of their game to ensure that security features provided are top-notch. Most mobile applications make use of a two-step authentication process which entails the user having to log into the app either with a user ID and Password, and then they have to use either a unique PIN or one-time password. A lot of mobile apps, with the advancement of mobile technology, also make use of fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and voice recognition – which adds a significant amount of security to mobile devices along with apps. It is imperative for users that they do not store security or login details anywhere on their mobile device. Although the ‘Remember Me’ function on most apps and websites is quite useful, it may compromise security and user details should the mobile device be stolen. It is also useful to use more than one way to unlock mobile devices by using a combination such as patterning technology on the screen along with a fingerprint, or face recognition and a pin. This way the security on the mobile device is layered. The MetaTrader4 App for Android, all you need to know Important information for beginners Beginner traders who have never registered a trading account, used a trading platform on desktop or on mobile devices need to take note that although they can start trading merely from a mobile device, it is better to start with the desktop version of MetaTrader4. This is due to the MetaTrader4 desktop version forming the basis of learning how to trade and it being a lot more descriptive and helpful in terms of learning the terminology and experiencing trading hands-on. The mobile application is by no means difficult to use, but it does require some knowledge of aspects presented on the desktop version to navigate. There are, however, traders who may not have access to a desktop to commence trading there, and thus the purpose of this article is to aid beginner traders in learning to navigate the mobile application and how to make use of the functions available on the MetaTrader4 app. In addition, beginner traders also need to know that an existing trading account is required to be able to trade live on the MetaTrader4 app for android. Otherwise, it is possible to make use of the default demo account provided when installing and opening the MetaTrader4 app for android for the first time. What does the MetaTrader4 Android App offer? The MetaTrader4 app, like the desktop version, offers traders access to the foreign exchange market. The mobile application is designed to be used in addition to the desktop version and both are integrated to work together. Anything that the trader will do on the desktop version will be transferred to the mobile application and vice versa. The MetaTrader4 application is the ultimate modern solution for a variety of traders who impose a number of requirements for mobile application. The user interface on the mobile application is user-friend and the application provide fast performance and the widest range of devices which are supported. Some of the features of the MetaTrader4 mobile application include, but is not limited to:

Access to Forex along with other financial markets

Quotations in real-time on financial instruments

9 timeframes to select from

The ability to open, close and modify both market and pending orders

Trade can be done from the graph

Market execution

Access to automated trading along with Expert Advisors, or EAs

30 technical indicators for analysis

Access to full trading history

Real-time graphs that are interactive along with a zoom in/out option and scroll

Offline mode

Minimum traffic

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How to use the MetaTrader4 app for Android

Download and installation

The trader either needs to be in possession with an existing trading account (demo or live) or they can make use of the demo account provided by MetaTrader 4 when opening the app. Traders can download the MetaTrader4 application on an Android mobile device in three ways:

Directly from the trader’s website under the section on trading platforms. There should be a link provided to download the application that will direct the trader to Google Play. By visiting MetaTrader 4’s website and clicking the download button, which will direct the trader to Google Play. By visiting Google Play on the mobile device, inserting ‘MetaTrader4’ in the search box and looking for the relevant, verified app and proceeding to download it.

Before downloading the application, ensure that it is the correct one by looking at the developer. It should state MetaQuotes Software Corp. When searching ‘MetaTrader4’ on Google Play, it is the very first application (MetaTrader4 Forex Trading) that comes up in the results, although it is always best to ensure that the trader is downloading the correct application. The download size of the application is merely 6.6 MB, so it does not require a lot of memory space on the mobile device and the download completes relatively fast, depending on the internet connection and speed. As soon as the application has been downloaded and installed, it should appear on the home-screen of the mobile device, or in the App drawer – depending on the user’s preferences for installed apps.

Logging into the application

After downloading and installing the application and opening it for the very first time, there is a screen that pops up. The trader will see at the very top of the screen that there is a ‘Get Started’ button which allows the trader to either log into an existing trading account or open a demo account with MetaQuotes. To open a demo account with MetaQuotes, the trader needs to provide the following information:

Personal information such as name, phone number (remember to provide the area code as well) and email address

Account information which includes: The type of account - ranging between Forex-USD, Advanced, Forex-EUR, Forex-CHF, Forex-JPY, and Forex-OTP The leverage – the maximum provided on the demo account is 1:100, with the minimum being 1:5. Deposit – the MetaQuotes deposit option for demo accounts is between 3000 and 500,000,0



As soon as the trader has entered the required information, their demo account information will be shown. They are provided with a login ID number along with a password. To log into an existing account, the trader will have to find their broker from the list provided, enter their login details and password, and the account will be added onto the mobile application for trading to commence.

Navigating the mobile application

The interface of the MetaTrader4 mobile application is extremely user friendly. The application will always open on the ‘Quotes’ tab – as can be seen at the bottom of the screen. At the bottom of the screen is a toolbar which contains five different tabs. For beginners this might seem very confusing as the tabs are merely icons without any name or description. The five tabs on the toolbar are:

Quotes – Where the trader can view their real-time quotations Charts – Where the trader can use understandable and colourful charts to view changes and movement in prices Trade – Which shows the current state of the trade account with the options to open, modify and close orders History – Which contains the history of all performed trades, and News – Which shows all updates on recent news crucial to traders in keeping up to date with what is happening in the various markets. Chat – this function connects traders with others and the MQL5 community.

An important thing to note with the use of the MetaTrader4 mobile application is that it does not make provision for Expert Advisor or Custom Indicators. The ability to subscribe to Trading Signals along with copying them to the trader’s account is not supported with the Android App. These functions can only be used by mobile devices that run Windows as an Operating System, or desktops that use the MetaTrader4 program.

Quotes

Quotes can be arranged in either a simple or an advanced format. Here different financial instruments are shown, with the symbol of the instrument to the left of the screen along with the spread calculation. To the right of the screen the trader will find the Bid/Ask prices along with the high/low for the current day.

Charts

The charts provided on the MetaTrader4 mobile application are clear and functional, which make them ideal for technical analysis. Traders can view charts in 9 different timeframes (by tapping the timeframe tab which is provided in the upper left corner of the screen). Charts on MetaTrader4’s app also support one-click trading and traders can make use of this by selecting the relevant screen symbol provided in the upper right corner of the screen. For traders to scroll through charts, they can merely tap and drag the screen. In addition, the zoom function can also be used by tapping the screen and using the thumb and index finger simultaneously to zoom in/out by drawing the fingers together/apart. In addition, technical indicators and graphical objects can also be added to charts by selecting the relevant icon at the very top of the screen. Provision is also made to use crosshair and to change the currency of the chart based on user preferences.

Trading

When the trader selects the ‘Trade’ tab from the toolbar at the bottom of the screen, the trader’s account will be shown including their balance, equity, and Free Margin. When using a live account, traders can deposit and withdraw funds by selecting the file tab in the upper left corner and selecting the relevant action they wish to perform and following the prompts. With a demo account, there is no option for deposit or withdraw, but from the ‘Trade’ tab, traders can open trades by tapping the ‘+’ function in the top right corner which will bring up the trading terminal. When opening the trading terminal, traders can select their order types by tapping on ‘Instant Execution’ this will provide a list which consists of:

Instant Execution

Buy Limit

Sell Limit

Buy Stop, and

Sell Stop

Should the trader have an active position, they can also modify it by tapping on the relevant position and opt for ‘Modify Position’. By selecting this, the trader can modify the stop-loss order as well as the take-profit level in addition to being able to close the position.

History

When selecting this tab from the toolbar, traders are able to view the history pertaining to positions, orders, and deals. Traders can switch between them by using the top panel. By clicking on the calendar icon in the top right corner, traders can customise the history appearance to what they wish to see, from the current day, the previous week, month, 3 months, and so on.

How to trade using the MetaTrader4 Mobile App

To open an order on the mobile app, the trader can follow the following steps:

Open the ‘Quotes’ tab from the toolbar, if the trader is not yet already on this tab Choose the financial instrument or currency pair Select ‘New Order’ in the context window The trader can then insert the amount of the order along with adjusting the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels along with choosing the type of order from the list. Lastly the trader can select between ‘Sell’ and ‘Buy’ to activate the order.

To modify an order, the trader can select from their list of open orders by tapping and long-pressing on the order. A pop-up will show with options to either close the order, create a new one, modify it or show the chart. The trader can select ‘Modify’ and adjust the Stop Loss and Profit Levels.

Add/remove Trade Instruments

Under the ‘Quotes’ tab in the mobile terminal, quotes for financial instruments are shown in real-time and traders can adjust the way in which quotes are displayed. They can either be displayed in:

Simple – which shows the symbol, Ask and Bid prices, or

Advanced – which indicates the time of the last tick, spread along with High and Low prices

To add a symbol to the ‘Quotes’ tab, the trader can follow the following steps:

Tap ‘+’ which is shown in the top right corner of the screen Select a group of symbols The trader can tap the instrument/s that they wish to add

Once selected, the instruments the trader wishes to view will be displayed in ‘Quotes’ as soon as they press the ‘Back’ button after making their selection. Should a trader wish to delete a symbol from the ‘Quotes’ tab, they can tap the ‘Edit’ icon in the top right corner of the screen, tap the ‘Basket’ icon in the top right corner and select the symbol they wish to delete. After the symbol has been selected, the trader can tap the ‘Basket’ icon once again and once the symbol has been deleted, the trader can tap the ‘Back’ button to return to the ‘Quotes’ tab.

Configuring Charts

In order for the trader to open a chart for any instrument, they must first navigate to the ‘Quotes’ tab, should they not be on it already, tap the instrument and then select ‘Open Chart’ from the window that appears. To change the chart type, the trader can select ‘Menu’ followed by ‘Settings’. The trader can then tap the ‘Current’ chart type and choose between three real-time charts which are Bar, Candlestick and Line. Should the trader wish to change the timeframe in which the chart is presented, they can merely tap on the chart and select any of the nine provided timeframes. To add indicators to the chart, the trader must:

Tap the ‘F’ icon which is present at the upper part of the screen Tap ‘+’ next to the main window Select any of the 30 indicators provided on the MetaTrader4 mobile app As soon as an indicator has been selected, the trader can specify the settings for the selected indicator and then tap ‘Done’ to add the indicator.

Conclusion and Writer’s Opinion

The MetaTrader4 mobile application for Android is amazingly easy to understand and use. The application makes provision for trading and managing the trader’s account on the go and caters for the even the basic of trading needs. Although it may be easier for beginner traders to first get accustomed to the layout and functioning of the desktop version of MetaTrader4, getting to know the mobile app’s layout and the way it works is definitely not rocket science. Once beginner traders get the hang of trading in addition to what they can do on the mobile app and how, it becomes more simplified and they will be able to trade and build up experience in no time at all. It is recommended to keep using a demo account until beginner traders are comfortable with terminologies and the way the trading industry works along with knowing what their objectives, limits and exposure to risk is and what they are willing to risk. The MetaTrader 4 mobile app for Android definitely stands out amidst the mobile applications provided by other platforms as functions and features offered are like that of the desktop version. Although provision is not made for EAs or Trade Signals on the mobile app, other amazing features are included to ensure a unique trading experience when using the mobile app for Android, according to research in South Africa Frequently Asked Questions Can you do forex on your mobile phone? Yes. What does the Metatrader4 Android app offer? Features include, but are not limited to:

Access to Forex along with other financial markets

Quotations in real-time on financial instruments

9 time frames to select from

The ability to open, close and modify both market and pending orders

Trade can be done from the graph

Market execution

Access to automated trading along with Expert Advisors, or EAs

30 technical indicators for analysis

Access to full trading history

Real-time graphs that are interactive along with a zoom in/out option and scroll

Offline mode

Minimum traffic

How do I download the Metatrader 4 app for android?

1. On the traders website – there should be a link to Google Play for download of the app.

2. Click the download button on Metatrader 4 website to direct you to Google Play.

3. Go on Google Play and search by inserting “metatrader 4” and choose the relevant app.

What info about Metatrader 4 app is important for beginner traders?

If you have never used a trading platform before on mobile or desktop, it may be best to start off with the Metatrader 4 desktop version.

How do beginner traders learn to navigate the Metatrader 4 app?

Visit the website of SAShares for a step by step guide on how to use the Metatrader4 app.

https://sashares.co.za/metatrader4-app-for-android/