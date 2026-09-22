Overall Maybank Kim Eng Securities can be described as a trustworthy broker and has an overall rating of 7 out of 10. Maybank Kim Eng Securities offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1:50 with no minimum deposit amount required to open an account and is regulated by MAS
.
Maybank at a glance
|Broker's Name
|Maybank Kim Eng Securities
|📍 Headquartered
|Singapore
|📅 Year Founded
|1960
|⚖️ Regulating Authorities
|MAS
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Not indicated
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|📊 Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|📊 Managed Accounts
|No
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|1:50
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0
|💳 Deposit Options
|Bill Payment Service via Internet banking through banks in Singapore, Cheque, Cash, Telegraphic Transfer
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Bank transfer
|💻 Platform Types
|Currenex
|📱 OS Compatibility
| Microsoft Windows, Android, iPhone, iPad, Web, Desktop
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|OTC and Spot Forex
|👨💼 Languages supported on Website
|English
|👥 Customer Support Languages
|English
|📆 Customer Service Hours
|24/7
|👉 Open account
|👉 Click Here
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|🥉
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|4
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|5
|
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|6
|
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|7
|
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|8
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|9
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|10
|
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
Maybank Review – 17 Key Point Quick Overview Revealed (2026):
- Maybank Overview
- Maybank Safety and Security
- Maybank Pros and cons
- Maybank Leverage
- Maybank Accounts
- Maybank Market instruments
- Maybank Fees
- Maybank Deposit and withdrawal
- Maybank Trading platforms
- How to open an account with Maybank
- Maybank Customer support
- Maybank Education
- Maybank Research
- Maybank vs Keytrade Bank vs IFGM – A Comparison
- Conclusion
- Disclaimer
- Frequently asked questions
Maybank Overview
According to research in South Africa,
Maybank Kim Eng Securities is an English company founded in 1960 with headquarters in Singapore. Maybank Kim Eng Securities, trading as Maybank Kim Eng Singapore, and previously known as Kim Eng Holdings, was the first stockbroker to be listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1990.
The broker operate on a Straight-Through Processing (STP) model based on best bid or offer prices where clients’ trades are passed through directly without any intervention by a dealing desk.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities is the fully wholly owned investment banking subsidiary of the Maybank Group, which is the largest company by market capitalisation on the Malaysian Bourse (Bursa Malaysia).
Maybank Safety and Security
Maybank Kim Eng Securities is registered and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and includes a registration for Leveraged Foreign Exchange Trading.
Through this regulation client funds are kept in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, as MAS has complete authority over the companies to impose fines and revoke licenses, if it finds any violations.
Maybank Pros and cons
|✔️ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by MAS
|No MT4 platform
|Provide research tools
|No educational tools
|No eWallets funding
|Not many trading instruments
Maybank Leverage
Leverage enables a trader to get a much larger exposure to the market the person is trading than the amount deposited to open the trade. Leveraged products, such as forex trading
, magnify a trader’s potential profit - but also increase the potential loss.
Leverage is expressed as a ratio, for instance 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1. Assuming that you have $1 000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate 500:1.
Margin is the collateral to cover any credit risks that may arise during trading operations. It is expressed as the percentage of position size (e.g. 5% or 1%), and you need to have enough funds in your trading account to ensure sufficient margin.
For example, on a 1% margin a position of $1,000,000 will require a deposit of $10,000. The margin level in a trading account needs to be equal or more than 100% to be able to open new trades, otherwise your trading account will be fully hedged. At Maybank Kim Eng Securities the leverage ratio is 1:50.
Maybank Accounts
Maybank Kim Eng Securities offers the following types of accounts:
KE Trade Cash Account
KE CFD Account
Maybank Kim Eng Securities Account
KE Trade Prefunded Account
KE Trade Margin Financing Account
Clients also have the option to open a free demo account with a balance of $100 000 virtual money. It can be used for a period of 30 days.
Maybank Market instruments
The most popular market instruments available from most brokers for trading include:
Forex
:
Forex trading describes the currency exchange market which refers to the global, decentralised marketplace where individuals, companies and financial institutions exchange currencies for one another at floating rates.
Commodities
:
Commodity markets offer many investment opportunities for traders. Soft commodities have been traded for centuries and plays a major role in portfolio diversification and risk management. Investing in contract-based tradable goods is a reliable way to mitigate risk during times of economic uncertainty.
Indices
:
Equity, or stock indices, are actual stock market indexes which measure the value of a specific section of a stock market. They can represent a specific stock market or a specific set of the largest companies of a nation.
Precious metals
:
The trading of gold and other precious metals, along with crude oil, copper or petroleum, are hard commodities that play a major role in the commodities market and are contract-based tradable goods.
Energy
:
The typical feature of energy prices is high volatility due to the influence of political and environmental factors, supply and demand, extreme weather conditions and global economic growth.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities offers trading in the following:
Over-the-counter Market (OTC)
Spot forex.
An OTC market is not channelized via any centralized exchange. Investors trade into the OTC market by buying and selling one currency against another on prices quoted by market makers.
Maybank Fees
Cost and fees depend on different factors, like spread and margins, and Maybank Kim Eng Securities clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.
The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the ask rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.
Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position and the leverage applied to your trading account.
Spreads range from 1.9 pips for EUR/USD to 3.5 pips for USD/CHF although the spreads may widen during major news releases, which is a usual occurrence. No deposit or withdrawal fees are charged by Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Neither does it charge commission.
Maybank Deposit and withdrawal
Accounts usually requires a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can usually be done with the same ways, but sometimes differ. In the case of Maybank Kim Eng Securities no minimum deposit is required, but clients need to have enough free equity in the account to trade 1 micro lot (1 000 units).
The following methods can be used to fund accounts and to execute withdrawals:
Bill Payment Service via Internet banking through banks in Singapore
Cheque
Cash payments at any of the customer service centres
Telegraphic Transfer (TT)
Cheque deposits take two days to clear with foreign cheques taking up to a month. However, Internet banking and cash deposits will be processed immediately. The broker does not allow third party withdrawals. Deposits into a trading account can be made in the following currencies, SGD or USD.
Incoming or outgoing funds in currencies other than your account base currency will be converted based on prevailing bank rates.
Maybank Trading platforms
The forex trading platform provided by Maybank Kim Eng Securities to its clients is the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms. A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes. The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.
Trading with Maybank Kim Eng Securities is done through the Maybank Kim Eng Securities SG platform which is the White-label platform of Currenex. Currenex is a market-leading technology provider and provides stable access performance levels during volatile market conditions.
The platform is available for desktop, the web, smartphones and tablets and offered in English.
The platform come installed with advanced charting tools and can be configured to view single or multiple charts. Top forex news and currency alerts also stream through the platform to equip the trader with the information needed to make prompt decisions and manage currency exposures.
How to open an account with Maybank
Similarly to a bank, to register a forex trading account with Maybank Kim Eng Securities for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow Maybank Kim Eng Securities to verify your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.
Applications to open an account can be done online, by mail or going into a customer service centre and applying in person. If you want to open an account for a corporation the required documentation is described in detail on the website.
Maybank Customer support
Potential traders need to make sure the broker company they chose will offer sufficient support whenever they need it. Customers are served in English and the team can reach the support team in real time by phone or email.
Maybank Education
Before starting to trade, potential clients of Maybank Kim Eng Securities should avail themselves of all possible information and trading skills needed to be successful in the world of forex and commodity trading.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities only provides a FAQ section. No other educational tools are available.
Maybank Research
To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much as possible research about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitable as possible.
With Maybank Kim Eng Securities, customers have access to research reports issued by Maybank, covering different aspects of the FX market by clicking on the Insights Link on the website.
In addition, the broker provide access to top FX news stories and currency alerts essential to capitalise quickly on trading opportunities. There is also an Economic Calendar with an overview of upcoming events and data releases.
Maybank vs Keytrade Bank vs IFGM – A Comparison
|🔎 Broker
|🥇 Maybank
|🥈 Keytrade Bank
|🥉 IFGM
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0
|$1/R16
|$200/R3 200
|📝 Sign-Up Bonus
|–
|–
|–
|➕ Max. Leverage
|1:50
|1:100
|1:500
|💵 Currency Pairs
|–
|160
|28
|🚀 Open an Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Conclusion
Maybank Kim Eng Securities is part of the Maybank Kim Eng Group, which is a leading brokerage and investment bank in ASEAN. The broker is regulated by MAS and keeps client funds in separate accounts.
It has access to global markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, US, Shanghai-Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia. It offers the Currenex platforms which has also proven itself as a user-friendly and reliable platform with all the add-ons and multiple trading devices it can be utilised from.
The broker does not give much attention to educational tools but does provide research tools that is of value to the more advanced trader.
Disclaimer
All financial or investment instruments or products involve the risk of loss and may not be suitable for many members of the public. You shall be responsible to evaluate the quality, adequacy, completeness, most current and usefulness of all services, content, advice, opinions and other information obtained or accessible through the broker’s website.
Further you should seek professional advice at all times and obtain independent verification of the materials and information provided herein prior to making any investment, business or commercial decision based on any such materials or information, according to research in South Africa
.
Frequently asked questions
How many instruments can I trade with Maybank Kim Eng Securities?
Maybank Kim Eng Securities offer trading in OTC and Spot Forex instruments
Does Maybank Kim Eng Securities offer leverage?
Yes, Maybank Kim Eng Securities offers a maximum leverage of 1:50
What spreads can I expect with Maybank Kim Eng Securities?
Spreads starting from 1.9 pips
Does Maybank Kim Eng Securities charge commission?
No, Maybank Kim Eng Securities does not charge commission
Is Maybank Kim Eng Securities regulated?
Yes, Maybank Kim Eng Securities is regulated by the MAS
Is Maybank Kim Eng Securities a recommended forex trading broker for experts and beginners?
Maybank Kim Eng Securities might be more focussed on the advanced trader.
What is the difference between a demo and live trading account?
A demo account is offered by broker companies and funded with virtual money that enables a prospective customer to experiment with the company’s trading platforms and its features, before setting up a real account funded with the customers actual money.