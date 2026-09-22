Best Forex market making brokers in South Africa - Main Banner-min

  According to research in South Africa, a market making broker style artificially creates a market for traders to trade in, and in many cases, the broker themselves are the counterpart of a trader’s order. Here is an overview of the 6 Best Forex Market Makers Brokers on offer to traders.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Best forex market making brokers in South Africa
  • Market maker forex brokers with low spreads
  • FSCA-regulated market maker forex brokers
  • Reliable market maker forex brokers for beginners
  • Forex brokers with a market maker execution model
  • Low-cost market maker forex brokers in South Africa

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

6 Best Forex Market Making Brokers

💼Broker📝Sign up💰Pricing Model💻Platforms & Features
🏦 IG👉Open AccountMarket maker with competitive spreadsProprietary platform, MT4, wide CFDs
🐂 BlackBull Markets👉Open AccountCompetitive spreadsMT4, MT5, strong execution
⚡ Pepperstone👉Open AccountLow spreads, deep liquidityMT4, MT5, cTrader
🌐 Global Prime👉Open AccountTight spreads, simple pricingMT4, MT5, fast funding
🔥 Fusion Markets👉Open AccountUltra-low fees and spreadsMT4, MT5, simple structure
📊 EXNESS👉Open AccountMarket maker-style executionMT4, MT5, flexible conditions
 

6 Best Forex Market Making Brokers

  1. ☑️IG -  is a globally trusted, FSCA-regulated market maker.
  2. ☑️BlackBull Markets - provides competitive pricing and reliable platforms.
  3. ☑️Pepperstone delivers deep liquidity, fast execution.
  4. ☑️Global Prime -  focuses on tight spreads with simple funding.
  5. ☑️Fusion Markets -  stands out for ultra-low fees.
  6. ☑️Exness -  offers flexible trading conditions with a market maker-style.

 

1. IG

IG

is a well-established global forex and CFD broker headquartered in the UK, widely recognised as one of the leading market maker brokers. It operates a dealing desk on many of its standard accounts, providing liquidity and executing trades internally rather than routing every order directly to the interbank market. IG is publicly traded and regulated in multiple Tier-1 jurisdictions, including the UK’s FCA and ASIC in Australia, offering a broad range of currency pairs, tight spreads, advanced platforms, and institutional-grade execution capabilities.  

Featured

CategoryIG
⭐ FeaturesAdvanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.6 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions From$0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC)
🔥 BonusN/A
☎️ Customer Support24/5 Phone Email Live Chat
👥 Account TypesStandard DMA (Forex Direct)
📈 Leverage1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA)
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – unlimited use
💰 Spreads0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity)
🚀 BonusNo deposit or welcome bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesZAR USD GBP EUR AUD
📙 EducationIG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions)
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
☎️ South African Telephone+27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office)
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  IG Forex Market Making Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Highly regulated by top authorities and long-standing reputation.Limited payment options and possible inactivity fees.
Very broad range of markets and advanced platforms.Limited leverage for retail traders under some jurisdictions.
 

Is IG a true market-making forex broker?

Yes. IG primarily operates as a market-making broker, setting its own prices and internalising trades. This allows stable spreads, reliable liquidity, and consistent execution, particularly during volatile market conditions and high-impact news events.

 

What type of traders benefit most from IG?

IG is well-suited to beginners, swing traders, and long-term traders who value strong regulation, advanced proprietary platforms, predictable pricing, and access to a wide range of global forex and CFD markets.

 

2. BlackBull Markets

BlackBull Markets is a New Zealand-originated broker that operates primarily as an ECN provider rather than a traditional market maker. It focuses on direct access to liquidity pools with competitive spreads and commission-based pricing structures, offering MT4 and MT5 platforms along with additional services such as VPS and third-party copy trading integrations. BlackBull’s environment is geared toward active and professional traders seeking transparent execution and direct market access.  

Featured

🔍 FeatureBlackBull Markets Review
💰Minimum DepositUSD 0 / 0 ZAR
🎁Sign-Up BonusCurrently none
💸FeesNo deposit/inactivity fees. Withdrawal fees of $5 per request.
📉Spreads & CommissionsStandard: spreads from 0.8 pips, no commission. Prime: 0.1 pips + $6/lot round-trade. Institutional: 0.0 pips + $4/lot
💳Deposit & WithdrawalsMethods: bank wire, card, e-wallets, crypto. Deposits free, credit from minutes to 1–3 business days. Withdrawals processed within 24h; arrival 1–5 days + $5 fee
🖥️PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, plus proprietary BlackBull Trade, CopyTrader
🛡️RegulationFMA (New Zealand) and FSA (Seychelles).
🔐Trust Score 90/100
⏱️Payout ScheduleWithdrawal requests processed within 24 hours funds typically posted in 1–5 business days depending on method
📞Blackbull discord serverNo official Discord server.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  BlackBull Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight ECN-style pricing with access to many trading platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader).Limited top-tier regulation outside New Zealand, restricting some protections.
Wide range of tradable instruments and fast execution.Best Brokers High minimum deposits for advanced account tiers and potential withdrawal fees.
 

Does BlackBull Markets operate as a market maker?

No. BlackBull Markets mainly uses an ECN execution model, routing trades directly to liquidity providers. This structure offers tight spreads and fast execution rather than traditional market-making price control.

 

Who should consider trading with BlackBull Markets?

BlackBull Markets is ideal for active traders, scalpers, and professionals who require institutional-style liquidity, multiple trading platforms, and competitive commission-based pricing rather than fixed spreads.

 

3. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is an Australian forex and CFDs broker known for its ECN/STP-style execution, where client orders are typically routed to external liquidity providers with minimal dealing desk intervention. While not a classic market maker model, Pepperstone’s structure delivers tight spreads and fast execution, supported across multiple platforms including MetaTrader, cTrader, and TradingView, and has garnered industry awards for its service quality and execution performance.  

Featured

🏦 Broker NamePepperstone logo
🌍 Founded2010, Melbourne, Australia
⚖️ RegulationASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), CySEC (Cyprus), CMA (Kenya)
⚙️ Execution TypeECN/DMA
💻 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
💹 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Razor Account)
💵 Commission$3.50 per side per lot
📊 LeverageUp to 1:500
💳 Payment MethodsBank, PayPal, Skrill, UnionPay
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🎓 Education & ToolsSmart Trader Tools, VPS, Autochartist
🛡️ Key StrengthRazor-fast execution, multi-platform support, top-tier regulation
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Licensed in multiple major jurisdictions with strong liquidity and pricing.Only CFD trading available; no direct stock or futures execution.
Offers a broad range of platforms and 1,350+ instruments.Overnight funding fees may apply.
 

Is Pepperstone considered a market-making broker?

Pepperstone is not a traditional market maker. It operates using ECN and STP execution models, sending orders to external liquidity providers to deliver tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal dealing desk intervention.

 

What makes Pepperstone popular among traders?

Pepperstone is popular due to its ultra-fast execution speeds, multiple professional platforms, strong regulation, and competitive pricing, making it suitable for scalpers, algorithmic traders, and high-volume forex traders.

 

4. Global Prime

Global Prime operates as a brokerage platform that emphasises low spreads and deep interbank liquidity, positioning itself closer to a non-dealing desk model typically associated with ECN or STP execution, though it does not primarily function as a classic market maker. The broker offers competitive trading conditions across forex and CFDs with easy funding, broad market access, and a focus on execution quality for scalpers and high-frequency traders.  

Featured

CategoryGlobal Prime CTA Logo
⭐ FeaturesTransparent pricing, fast execution, professional-grade trading
🏛️ RegulationFSCA ASIC FCA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$200 / ZAR 3,600
📊 Average Spreads From0.0 pips (RAW ECN account)
💹 Commissions From$3.5 per 100k traded (standard)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees for most methods
📊 Maximum Leverage1:500
🔥 BonusNone
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat, email
👥 Account TypesStandard Raw ECN Professional
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:500 depending on account
🔘 Products OfferedForex Metals Indices Commodities
👍 Demo / Practice AccountAvailable
💰 SpreadsUltra-low Depending on account type
🚀 BonusNone
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP No ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars Trading guides Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Credit/Debit cards Skrill Neteller
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  Global Prime Forex Market Making Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low spreads and deep interbank liquidity on many account typesExtreme leverage options may increase risk for retail traders.
Supports standard platforms like MT4/MT5 with hedging and scalping allowed.Limited range of share CFDs relative to some competitors.
 

How does Global Prime execute forex trades?

Global Prime focuses on transparent ECN-style execution, offering access to deep liquidity and low spreads. It does not operate as a classic market maker, prioritising execution quality and pricing transparency.

 

Is Global Prime suitable for short-term trading strategies?

Yes. Global Prime is suitable for scalping and algorithmic trading due to fast execution, low-latency infrastructure, hedging support, and minimal trading restrictions across supported platforms.

 

5. Fusion Markets

Fusion Markets is a relatively new retail forex and CFD broker that provides no-dealing desk execution with very low spreads and competitive commissions. While not strictly a market maker in the traditional sense, Fusion’s model offers tight pricing and direct order execution that emulates ECN-style conditions with platforms such as MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, targeting cost-sensitive traders seeking low-cost access to currency markets.  

Featured

CategoryFusion Markets 
⭐ FeaturesLow-cost ECN/STP execution MT4/MT5 Swap-free 37 ms execution Copy trading via Fusion+
🏛️ RegulationASIC VFSC
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)$100 minimum ZAR 1800
📊 Average Spreads FromZero: 0.0 pips Classic: 0.9 pips
💹 Commissions FromZero: $2.25 per side / ZAR 44 Classic: none
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesZero deposit fees Bank withdrawals may incur $20–30 USD in intermediary fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusNo standard bonuses Occasional promos / referral via Fusion+
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Email Phone WhatsApp
👥 Account TypesZero Classic Demo Islamic Pro/MAM via ASIC
🔘 Products Offered90+ Forex pairs Indices Commodities CFDs Crypto
👍 Demo AccountMT4/MT5 with virtual $10k–$50k
💳 Account CurrenciesUSD ZAR EUR GBP AUD JPY SGD SGD
📙 EducationGuides Webinars Market analysis Calculators
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank wire Cards Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto No broker fees
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
📝 Sign-up👉 Open Account
  Fusion Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
ASIC, VFSC and FSA regulation with low deposits and fast account setup.Not regulated by FCA or CySEC; limited localized protections.
Allows scalping, news trading, EA usage and offers copy/MAM trading features.Only CFDs available; product selection limited.
 

Does Fusion Markets act as a market maker?

Fusion Markets primarily uses a no-dealing-desk execution model, offering tight spreads and low commissions. While not a traditional market maker, it provides cost-efficient pricing with minimal broker intervention.

 

What type of trader benefits most from Fusion Markets?

Fusion Markets is best suited to cost-conscious traders who prioritise low spreads, flexible trading strategies, and support for scalping, expert advisors, and high-frequency forex trading.

 

6. Exness

Exness is an international multi-asset broker that generally operates as a non-dealing desk broker, routing orders to external liquidity providers (ECN/STP execution) to deliver tight spreads and deep liquidity rather than acting as a principal counterparty on every trade. Although some third-party sources label segments of Exness as market makers, the prevailing industry classification is that Exness provides direct market access with competitive pricing and high execution quality across MT4/MT5 platforms.  

Featured

🔍 FeaturesExness-logo.png
⚖️ RegulationCBCS, CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSC, FSCA, CMA
🌐 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn.
🇿🇦 FSCA RegulationYes
📊 Trading AccountsStandard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, Zero
📊 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, Exness Terminal Web mobile apps.
💰 Minimum DepositR180 ZAR / $10
🪙 Crypto SupportBitcoin deposits and withdrawals
📊 Trading AssetsOver 200 instruments: forex pairs (100+ pairs), CFDs on stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos.
🇿🇦 ZAR-based AccountYes
🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits AllowedYes
🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African tradersNo
📉 Minimum spread0.0 pips
⭐ Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very low minimum deposits and highly competitive spreadsLimited platforms (MT4/MT5 only) and no passive investment options like PAMM/MAM
Broad global regulation and support for scalping, EAs, and copy trading.US clients are not accepted and educational resources can be basic
 

Is Exness a market-making forex broker?

Exness mainly operates using STP and ECN execution models, although some account types may internalise liquidity. Overall, it focuses on fast execution, deep liquidity, and competitive spreads rather than pure market making.

 

Why is Exness popular with retail traders?

Exness is popular due to low minimum deposits, high leverage options, instant withdrawals, tight spreads, and flexible account structures, making it accessible for beginners and advanced traders alike.

 

Conclusion

Brokers and market makers are two of the most important players in the market, and brokers are usually firms that facilitate the sale of an asset to a buyer or seller, whereas Market makers are typically large investment firms or financial institutions that create liquidity in the market.

 

You might also like:

Best Forex Brokers for Spread BettingBest Forex Brokers in South AfricaBest Investing Apps in South AfricaGuide to Trading Forex – Beginners Guide

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is a market making forex broker?

A market making forex broker sets its own bid and ask prices and acts as the counterparty to client trades. This model allows for fixed spreads, reliable execution, and consistent liquidity, especially during volatile market conditions.  

Are market making brokers safe to trade with?

Market making brokers can be safe when properly regulated by top-tier authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, or FSCA. Strong regulation, segregated client funds, and transparency reduce conflicts of interest and enhance overall trader protection.  

Do market makers trade against clients?

Market makers may internally offset trades, but reputable brokers manage risk using hedging and liquidity providers. Regulated brokers focus on volume and spread revenue rather than client losses, ensuring fair execution and long-term sustainability.  

Why do beginners prefer market making brokers?

Beginners often prefer market making brokers due to fixed or stable spreads, smaller minimum deposits, intuitive platforms, and consistent order execution. These features make trading easier to understand and reduce complexity for new forex traders.  

Are spreads higher with market making brokers?

Spreads can be slightly higher than raw ECN pricing, but they are usually stable and predictable. For many traders, especially beginners and swing traders, consistent spreads are preferable to variable spreads during volatile market periods.  

Can professional traders use market making brokers?

Yes, professional traders often use market making brokers for reliability, advanced platforms, and risk management tools. Many brokers also offer hybrid models, providing market making execution for smaller trades and direct market access for larger volumes.  

How do market making brokers earn money?

Market making brokers primarily earn through spreads rather than commissions. Some also profit from overnight swap fees and inactive accounts, allowing them to offer commission-free trading and simpler pricing structures to retail traders.  

Are market making brokers suitable for scalping?

Some market making brokers allow scalping, but policies vary. Traders should confirm execution speed, spread stability, and scalping restrictions. Brokers with fast infrastructure and transparent policies can be suitable for short-term trading strategies.  

What regulations should a market making broker have?

Top market making brokers are regulated by authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or FSCA. Regulation ensures capital adequacy, segregated funds, negative balance protection, and fair trading practices for retail clients.  

How do market makers compare to ECN brokers?

Market makers offer simplicity, fixed spreads, and consistent execution, while ECN brokers provide raw pricing and variable spreads. The best choice depends on trading style, experience level, and preference for cost predictability versus market-based pricing.  

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