According to research in South Africa, a market making broker style artificially creates a market for traders to trade in, and in many cases, the broker themselves are the counterpart of a trader’s order. Here is an overview of the 6 Best Forex Market Makers Brokers on offer to traders.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best forex market making brokers in South Africa

Market maker forex brokers with low spreads

FSCA-regulated market maker forex brokers

Reliable market maker forex brokers for beginners

Forex brokers with a market maker execution model

Low-cost market maker forex brokers in South Africa

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Market Making Brokers

💼Broker 📝Sign up 💰Pricing Model 💻Platforms & Features 🏦 IG 👉Open Account Market maker with competitive spreads Proprietary platform, MT4, wide CFDs 🐂 BlackBull Markets 👉Open Account Competitive spreads MT4, MT5, strong execution ⚡ Pepperstone 👉Open Account Low spreads, deep liquidity MT4, MT5, cTrader 🌐 Global Prime 👉Open Account Tight spreads, simple pricing MT4, MT5, fast funding 🔥 Fusion Markets 👉Open Account Ultra-low fees and spreads MT4, MT5, simple structure 📊 EXNESS 👉Open Account Market maker-style execution MT4, MT5, flexible conditions

6 Best Forex Market Making Brokers

1. IG

is a well-established global forex and CFD broker headquartered in the UK, widely recognised as one of the leading market maker brokers. It operates a dealing desk on many of its standard accounts, providing liquidity and executing trades internally rather than routing every order directly to the interbank market. IG is publicly traded and regulated in multiple Tier-1 jurisdictions, including the UK’s FCA and ASIC in Australia, offering a broad range of currency pairs, tight spreads, advanced platforms, and institutional-grade execution capabilities.

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Category IG ⭐ Features Advanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.6 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From $0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC) 🔥 Bonus N/A ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Phone Email Live Chat 👥 Account Types Standard DMA (Forex Direct) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA) 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes – unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity) 🚀 Bonus No deposit or welcome bonuses 💵 Account Currencies ZAR USD GBP EUR AUD 📙 Education IG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone +27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Highly regulated by top authorities and long-standing reputation. Limited payment options and possible inactivity fees. Very broad range of markets and advanced platforms. Limited leverage for retail traders under some jurisdictions.

Is IG a true market-making forex broker?

Yes. IG primarily operates as a market-making broker, setting its own prices and internalising trades. This allows stable spreads, reliable liquidity, and consistent execution, particularly during volatile market conditions and high-impact news events.

What type of traders benefit most from IG?

IG is well-suited to beginners, swing traders, and long-term traders who value strong regulation, advanced proprietary platforms, predictable pricing, and access to a wide range of global forex and CFD markets.

2. BlackBull Markets

BlackBull Markets is a New Zealand-originated broker that operates primarily as an ECN provider rather than a traditional market maker. It focuses on direct access to liquidity pools with competitive spreads and commission-based pricing structures, offering MT4 and MT5 platforms along with additional services such as VPS and third-party copy trading integrations. BlackBull’s environment is geared toward active and professional traders seeking transparent execution and direct market access.

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🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit USD 0 / 0 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Currently none 💸Fees No deposit/inactivity fees. Withdrawal fees of $5 per request. 📉Spreads & Commissions Standard: spreads from 0.8 pips, no commission. Prime: 0.1 pips + $6/lot round-trade. Institutional: 0.0 pips + $4/lot 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Methods: bank wire, card, e-wallets, crypto. Deposits free, credit from minutes to 1–3 business days. Withdrawals processed within 24h; arrival 1–5 days + $5 fee 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, plus proprietary BlackBull Trade, CopyTrader 🛡️Regulation FMA (New Zealand) and FSA (Seychelles). 🔐Trust Score 90/100 ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawal requests processed within 24 hours funds typically posted in 1–5 business days depending on method 📞Blackbull discord server No official Discord server. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight ECN-style pricing with access to many trading platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader). Limited top-tier regulation outside New Zealand, restricting some protections. Wide range of tradable instruments and fast execution. Best Brokers High minimum deposits for advanced account tiers and potential withdrawal fees.

Does BlackBull Markets operate as a market maker?

No. BlackBull Markets mainly uses an ECN execution model, routing trades directly to liquidity providers. This structure offers tight spreads and fast execution rather than traditional market-making price control.

Who should consider trading with BlackBull Markets?

BlackBull Markets is ideal for active traders, scalpers, and professionals who require institutional-style liquidity, multiple trading platforms, and competitive commission-based pricing rather than fixed spreads.

3. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is an Australian forex and CFDs broker known for its ECN/STP-style execution, where client orders are typically routed to external liquidity providers with minimal dealing desk intervention. While not a classic market maker model, Pepperstone’s structure delivers tight spreads and fast execution, supported across multiple platforms including MetaTrader, cTrader, and TradingView, and has garnered industry awards for its service quality and execution performance.

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🏦 Broker Name 🌍 Founded 2010, Melbourne, Australia ⚖️ Regulation ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), CySEC (Cyprus), CMA (Kenya) ⚙️ Execution Type ECN/DMA 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💹 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Razor Account) 💵 Commission $3.50 per side per lot 📊 Leverage Up to 1:500 💳 Payment Methods Bank, PayPal, Skrill, UnionPay ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🎓 Education & Tools Smart Trader Tools, VPS, Autochartist 🛡️ Key Strength Razor-fast execution, multi-platform support, top-tier regulation 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Licensed in multiple major jurisdictions with strong liquidity and pricing. Only CFD trading available; no direct stock or futures execution. Offers a broad range of platforms and 1,350+ instruments. Overnight funding fees may apply.

Is Pepperstone considered a market-making broker?

Pepperstone is not a traditional market maker. It operates using ECN and STP execution models, sending orders to external liquidity providers to deliver tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal dealing desk intervention.

What makes Pepperstone popular among traders?

Pepperstone is popular due to its ultra-fast execution speeds, multiple professional platforms, strong regulation, and competitive pricing, making it suitable for scalpers, algorithmic traders, and high-volume forex traders.

4. Global Prime

Global Prime operates as a brokerage platform that emphasises low spreads and deep interbank liquidity, positioning itself closer to a non-dealing desk model typically associated with ECN or STP execution, though it does not primarily function as a classic market maker. The broker offers competitive trading conditions across forex and CFDs with easy funding, broad market access, and a focus on execution quality for scalpers and high-frequency traders.

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Category ⭐ Features Transparent pricing, fast execution, professional-grade trading 🏛️ Regulation FSCA ASIC FCA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $200 / ZAR 3,600 📊 Average Spreads From 0.0 pips (RAW ECN account) 💹 Commissions From $3.5 per 100k traded (standard) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees for most methods 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🔥 Bonus None ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat, email 👥 Account Types Standard Raw ECN Professional 📈 Leverage Flexible up to 1:500 depending on account 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Indices Commodities 👍 Demo / Practice Account Available 💰 Spreads Ultra-low Depending on account type 🚀 Bonus None 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP No ZAR 📙 Education Webinars Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/Debit cards Skrill Neteller 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low spreads and deep interbank liquidity on many account types Extreme leverage options may increase risk for retail traders. Supports standard platforms like MT4/MT5 with hedging and scalping allowed. Limited range of share CFDs relative to some competitors.

How does Global Prime execute forex trades?

Global Prime focuses on transparent ECN-style execution, offering access to deep liquidity and low spreads. It does not operate as a classic market maker, prioritising execution quality and pricing transparency.

Is Global Prime suitable for short-term trading strategies?

Yes. Global Prime is suitable for scalping and algorithmic trading due to fast execution, low-latency infrastructure, hedging support, and minimal trading restrictions across supported platforms.

5. Fusion Markets

Fusion Markets is a relatively new retail forex and CFD broker that provides no-dealing desk execution with very low spreads and competitive commissions. While not strictly a market maker in the traditional sense, Fusion’s model offers tight pricing and direct order execution that emulates ECN-style conditions with platforms such as MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, targeting cost-sensitive traders seeking low-cost access to currency markets.

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Category Fusion Markets ⭐ Features Low-cost ECN/STP execution MT4/MT5 Swap-free 37 ms execution Copy trading via Fusion+ 🏛️ Regulation ASIC VFSC 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 minimum ZAR 1800 📊 Average Spreads From Zero: 0.0 pips Classic: 0.9 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero: $2.25 per side / ZAR 44 Classic: none 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero deposit fees Bank withdrawals may incur $20–30 USD in intermediary fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonuses Occasional promos / referral via Fusion+ ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone WhatsApp 👥 Account Types Zero Classic Demo Islamic Pro/MAM via ASIC 🔘 Products Offered 90+ Forex pairs Indices Commodities CFDs Crypto 👍 Demo Account MT4/MT5 with virtual $10k–$50k 💳 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP AUD JPY SGD SGD 📙 Education Guides Webinars Market analysis Calculators 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank wire Cards Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto No broker fees 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ASIC, VFSC and FSA regulation with low deposits and fast account setup. Not regulated by FCA or CySEC; limited localized protections. Allows scalping, news trading, EA usage and offers copy/MAM trading features. Only CFDs available; product selection limited.

Does Fusion Markets act as a market maker?

Fusion Markets primarily uses a no-dealing-desk execution model, offering tight spreads and low commissions. While not a traditional market maker, it provides cost-efficient pricing with minimal broker intervention.

What type of trader benefits most from Fusion Markets?

Fusion Markets is best suited to cost-conscious traders who prioritise low spreads, flexible trading strategies, and support for scalping, expert advisors, and high-frequency forex trading.

6. Exness

Exness is an international multi-asset broker that generally operates as a non-dealing desk broker, routing orders to external liquidity providers (ECN/STP execution) to deliver tight spreads and deep liquidity rather than acting as a principal counterparty on every trade. Although some third-party sources label segments of Exness as market makers, the prevailing industry classification is that Exness provides direct market access with competitive pricing and high execution quality across MT4/MT5 platforms.

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🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation CBCS, CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSC, FSCA, CMA 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn. 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Yes 📊 Trading Accounts Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, Zero 📊 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, Exness Terminal Web mobile apps. 💰 Minimum Deposit R180 ZAR / $10 🪙 Crypto Support Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals 📊 Trading Assets Over 200 instruments: forex pairs (100+ pairs), CFDs on stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos. 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account Yes 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed Yes 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 0.0 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low minimum deposits and highly competitive spreads Limited platforms (MT4/MT5 only) and no passive investment options like PAMM/MAM Broad global regulation and support for scalping, EAs, and copy trading. US clients are not accepted and educational resources can be basic

Is Exness a market-making forex broker?

Exness mainly operates using STP and ECN execution models, although some account types may internalise liquidity. Overall, it focuses on fast execution, deep liquidity, and competitive spreads rather than pure market making.

Why is Exness popular with retail traders?

Exness is popular due to low minimum deposits, high leverage options, instant withdrawals, tight spreads, and flexible account structures, making it accessible for beginners and advanced traders alike.

Conclusion Brokers and market makers are two of the most important players in the market, and brokers are usually firms that facilitate the sale of an asset to a buyer or seller, whereas Market makers are typically large investment firms or financial institutions that create liquidity in the market.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a market making forex broker?

A market making forex broker sets its own bid and ask prices and acts as the counterparty to client trades. This model allows for fixed spreads, reliable execution, and consistent liquidity, especially during volatile market conditions.

Are market making brokers safe to trade with?

Market making brokers can be safe when properly regulated by top-tier authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, or FSCA. Strong regulation, segregated client funds, and transparency reduce conflicts of interest and enhance overall trader protection.

Do market makers trade against clients?

Market makers may internally offset trades, but reputable brokers manage risk using hedging and liquidity providers. Regulated brokers focus on volume and spread revenue rather than client losses, ensuring fair execution and long-term sustainability.

Why do beginners prefer market making brokers?

Beginners often prefer market making brokers due to fixed or stable spreads, smaller minimum deposits, intuitive platforms, and consistent order execution. These features make trading easier to understand and reduce complexity for new forex traders.

Are spreads higher with market making brokers?

Spreads can be slightly higher than raw ECN pricing, but they are usually stable and predictable. For many traders, especially beginners and swing traders, consistent spreads are preferable to variable spreads during volatile market periods.

Can professional traders use market making brokers?

Yes, professional traders often use market making brokers for reliability, advanced platforms, and risk management tools. Many brokers also offer hybrid models, providing market making execution for smaller trades and direct market access for larger volumes.

How do market making brokers earn money?

Market making brokers primarily earn through spreads rather than commissions. Some also profit from overnight swap fees and inactive accounts, allowing them to offer commission-free trading and simpler pricing structures to retail traders.

Are market making brokers suitable for scalping?

Some market making brokers allow scalping, but policies vary. Traders should confirm execution speed, spread stability, and scalping restrictions. Brokers with fast infrastructure and transparent policies can be suitable for short-term trading strategies.

What regulations should a market making broker have?

Top market making brokers are regulated by authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or FSCA. Regulation ensures capital adequacy, segregated funds, negative balance protection, and fair trading practices for retail clients.

How do market makers compare to ECN brokers?

Market makers offer simplicity, fixed spreads, and consistent execution, while ECN brokers provide raw pricing and variable spreads. The best choice depends on trading style, experience level, and preference for cost predictability versus market-based pricing.