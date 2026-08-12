LYNX is an Amsterdam-based investment firm and introducing broker that gives eligible investors access to global markets through Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited (IBIE). The product range is broad: shares, ETFs, options, futures, bonds, currencies, funds, structured products and other instruments, depending on your account permissions and where you live.

Quick answer: LYNX may be an option for South African traders who want access to international stocks, ETFs, options, futures, bonds and currency conversion through LYNX+ and Interactive Brokers’ infrastructure. However, LYNX is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated, and South Africans should first check whether they are eligible to open an account, whether the account is carried through Interactive Brokers Ireland, what currency-conversion and international transfer fees apply, and whether withdrawals are supported from South Africa.

Is LYNX regulated for South African traders?

LYNX B.V. is a Dutch investment firm. The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) lists LYNX B.V. as authorised to receive and transmit investment orders. LYNX also states that it is supervised in the Netherlands by the AFM and De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

The back-end brokerage infrastructure comes from Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited. IBIE handles areas such as custody, clearing, settlement and execution infrastructure and is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. It is also a member of the Irish Investor Compensation Scheme.

For a South African investor, the distinction matters. European regulation does not make LYNX an FSCA-regulated broker. We could not confirm an FSCA licence for LYNX B.V. when we checked. Unless the FSCA register and your client documents show otherwise, you should treat this as a foreign brokerage relationship rather than a locally regulated South African account.

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Can South African traders open an account with LYNX?

At the moment, South African residents should not assume the answer is yes.

LYNX's public account-opening selector lists Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland. South Africa is not included.

That does not prove that every South African application will be declined, but it does tell us that South Africa is not part of the standard public onboarding route.

Before sending KYC documents or transferring funds, I would ask LYNX five things in writing: whether South African residents are accepted, which LYNX legal entity would serve the account, which onboarding portal should be used, which base currencies are available, and whether withdrawals can be sent back to a South African bank account.

If they cannot answer those points clearly, there are brokers with a much more straightforward South African onboarding process.

LYNX Quick Facts Details Broker Name LYNX Legal Entity Reviewed LYNX B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands Broker Model Investment firm and introducing broker Carrying Broker Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited (IBIE) LYNX Regulation AFM licence; LYNX states supervision by AFM and DNB IBIE Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, reference C423427 FSCA Regulation Not confirmed for LYNX B.V. in this review South Africa Availability South Africa is not listed on LYNX's public account-opening country selector Account Types Cash Account and Margin Account Minimum Account Value EUR 0 for Cash; EUR 2,000 minimum account value for Margin access Platforms LYNX+, Trader Workstation, LYNX Trading App and Client Portal Paper Trading Available to existing LYNX clients; supported on TWS and the LYNX Trading App, not LYNX+ Markets More than 150 markets are referenced by LYNX, with access depending on permissions and region Best For Experienced investors who want broad international market access and advanced trading tools Main South Africa Limitation Resident eligibility is not clearly supported through the public LYNX onboarding flow

LYNX Trust Score

Trust Factor LYNX Suggested Trust Score 86 out of 100 Regulation & Safety Strong European regulation, but no confirmed FSCA authorisation for LYNX B.V. Fund Security Client cash and financial instruments are described as segregated through IBIE infrastructure Pricing & Transparency Fees are disclosed, although actual costs depend on the regional LYNX branch, exchange and product Trading Experience Strong choice of platforms, including LYNX+, TWS and mobile trading Customer Support Regional service model; South African onboarding and support are not clearly established Main Trust Caution South African account eligibility remains the biggest practical question

How we calculate the LYNX Trust Score

The 86/100 score is our editorial rating. It is not a score issued by LYNX or a regulator.

We look at regulation, how client assets are handled, fee transparency, the quality of the trading setup and how easy it is for the target investor to get support. LYNX scores well on its Dutch regulatory structure, the IBIE relationship and its trading technology. Where it loses ground for this review is South Africa: there is no confirmed FSCA relationship and no normal South African onboarding route visible on the public site.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons LYNX B.V. appears in the AFM investment-firm register South Africa is not listed on the public LYNX account-opening selector Interactive Brokers Ireland provides custody, clearing and settlement infrastructure FSCA authorisation for LYNX B.V. was not confirmed in this review Access to more than 150 markets and a wide product range, subject to permissions Costs vary by branch, exchange, market data and product, so comparing fees takes some work Choice between the simpler LYNX+ platform and the much deeper Trader Workstation TWS takes time to learn if you have only used basic trading apps Clear separation between Cash and Margin account structures Margin can magnify losses and may result in losses beyond the capital initially committed Paper trading is available to existing clients on TWS and mobile You need a live LYNX relationship before opening the standard paper account One withdrawal per calendar month is stated as free before local additional-withdrawal charges Banking and FX costs can still make international transfers expensive

Overview

LYNX has been operating as a European online broker since 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam.

LYNX B.V. receives and transmits client orders. Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited provides the carrying-broker infrastructure for clearing, settlement and custody.

Depending on your location and permissions, the product range includes shares, ETFs, options, futures, bonds, currencies, funds, structured products and other instruments.

The two main account structures are Cash and Margin.

Trading is available through LYNX+, Trader Workstation and the LYNX Trading App. Account administration is handled through Client Portal.

Existing clients can use paper trading through Trader Workstation and the mobile app.

If you live in South Africa, verify account eligibility first. South Africa does not currently appear on LYNX's public country list.

Is LYNX a good broker for South African traders?

As a trading setup, there is a lot to like. You get deep global market access, a serious desktop platform and the Interactive Brokers infrastructure behind the account.

But for a South African investor, all of that comes second to one basic question: can you open the account?

South Africa is not listed in LYNX's public onboarding selector, so I would not put LYNX at the top of a South African broker shortlist until the company confirms eligibility in writing. If you specifically want the Interactive Brokers infrastructure, it is also worth comparing direct IBKR access because South Africa appears on Interactive Brokers' available-country list.

Is LYNX regulated in South Africa?

We could not confirm LYNX B.V. as an FSCA-authorised financial services provider.

LYNX sits under Dutch supervision, while IBIE is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Those are meaningful regulatory relationships, but they are not the same as holding an account with an FSCA-regulated South African broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: AFM, BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

International market access through Interactive Brokers Ireland's infrastructure.

LYNX references access to more than 150 markets, although the exact list depends on your location, account and trading permissions.

Shares, ETFs and currency conversion are enabled by default according to LYNX's permissions guidance. More complex products need additional approval.

Options, futures, short selling and margin borrowing require the right account type and suitability approval.

LYNX+ covers browser-based order entry, portfolio monitoring, market views and watchlists.

Trader Workstation includes tools such as OptionTrader, ChartTrader, Risk Navigator, Probability Lab and API access.

The LYNX Trading App handles mobile portfolio monitoring and order entry.

Two-factor authentication is used for account access and sensitive actions.

Feature LYNX Offering Shares Global stock-market access depending on region, exchange and permissions ETFs ETF access across supported exchanges Options Available subject to account type, knowledge, experience and trading permissions Futures Available through the appropriate Margin Account permissions Forex / Currency Currency conversion and, where permitted, forex trading functionality Bonds and Funds Available where supported by the selected market and account permissions Structured Products / CFDs Availability depends on regional rules, account permissions and suitability requirements Platforms LYNX+, Trader Workstation and LYNX Trading App API TWS API is available for clients who need external or programmatic integrations Paper Trading Available to existing clients through TWS and the LYNX Trading App Account Types Cash Account and Margin Account Custody and Clearing Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited infrastructure Best Use Case Active and experienced investors who want international markets and advanced tools

LYNX Customer Reviews

I would not put too much weight on one headline review score here.

Customer reviews can tell you useful things about slow verification, support response times, platform problems, or unexpected costs. The catch is that LYNX operates through regional service teams. A German or Dutch client's experience may tell you very little about what a South African resident would face.

For this broker, I would look at reviews for patterns rather than star ratings.

Check recent comments about account approval, KYC, support response times and platform reliability.

See which platform the reviewer actually used. LYNX+ and TWS are very different experiences.

Look closely at comments about commissions, exchange fees, live data, currency conversion and margin interest. Those costs matter more than the advertised headline rate.

For South African readers, the most useful evidence would be a verified South African client confirming which LYNX entity opened the account. We did not find enough primary evidence to assume standard South African onboarding is available.

Review Area What South African Traders Should Check Eligibility Whether LYNX currently accepts South African residents Legal Entity Which LYNX and Interactive Brokers entity would hold and service the account Account Opening Country portal, identity documents, tax information and approval requirements Platform Experience LYNX+, Trader Workstation and mobile-app usability Fees Commissions, exchange charges, real-time data, margin interest and currency conversion Withdrawals Whether withdrawals can be sent to a South African bank account and in which currencies Support Whether a regional service desk supports South African residents

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: AFM, BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Editorial Ratings

Category Rating Comment Regulation Very Good Dutch investment-firm regulation plus regulated IBIE carrying-broker infrastructure South Africa Fit Limited South Africa is not listed in the public LYNX account-opening selector Trading Platforms Excellent LYNX+, TWS and mobile cover both straightforward investing and advanced trading workflows Product Range Excellent Broad international and multi-asset access, subject to permissions Pricing Transparency Good Fee schedules are detailed, but the actual tariff depends on the regional LYNX branch and product Beginner Friendliness Average LYNX+ is manageable, but TWS, derivatives and margin are better suited to experienced investors Overall Good A capable European broker, but South African eligibility needs to be confirmed first

LYNX Safety and Security

LYNX B.V. appears in the AFM register as a Dutch investment firm authorised to receive and transmit orders.

LYNX says it is supervised by the AFM and DNB.

Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited acts as carrying broker and provides clearing, settlement and custody services.

IBIE is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland under reference C423427.

LYNX says client cash and financial instruments held through IBIE are segregated from the broker's own assets.

IBIE is a member of the Irish Investor Compensation Scheme.

LYNX also states that it participates in the Dutch Investor Compensation Scheme for relevant claims against LYNX itself.

None of these arrangements covers a bad trade, a falling market or losses caused by leverage.

How does LYNX protect client funds?

LYNX uses Interactive Brokers Ireland as the carrying broker. According to LYNX, client cash and financial instruments are kept separate from IBIE's own assets, including assets held with external financial institutions.

That segregation matters if the broker fails because client property is treated separately from the firm's ordinary assets. It does not protect the value of your portfolio. If you buy a share at EUR 50 and it trades down to EUR 35, segregation does not reimburse the EUR 15 loss. The same applies to leveraged positions.

What investor compensation may apply?

LYNX says accounts held through IBIE fall under the Irish Investor Compensation Scheme. In qualifying cases where an investment firm cannot return client assets, the scheme can cover 90% of an eligible loss up to EUR 20,000.

LYNX also says it participates in the Dutch Investor Compensation Scheme, which can provide up to EUR 20,000 per client for qualifying claims against LYNX.

These schemes are there for specific firm-failure situations. They are not insurance against trading losses.

LYNX at a Glance

Broker Detail LYNX Broker Type European investment firm and introducing broker Head Office Amsterdam, Netherlands Established 2006 Execution / Custody Infrastructure Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited Regulation AFM; LYNX states supervision by AFM and DNB IBIE Regulator Central Bank of Ireland FSCA-Regulated Not confirmed for LYNX B.V. South Africa Availability Not listed in LYNX's public account-opening country selector Account Types Cash and Margin Platforms LYNX+, Trader Workstation, LYNX Trading App and Client Portal Paper Trading Available for existing clients through TWS and the mobile app Products Shares, ETFs, options, futures, bonds, currencies, funds and other instruments subject to permissions and region Best For Experienced international investors who want advanced tools and multi-market access

LYNX Account Types

LYNX keeps the account structure fairly simple: Cash or Margin.

One number is easy to misread here. The EUR 2,000 attached to the Margin Account is not a EUR 2,000 minimum deposit for every LYNX customer. The Cash Account has a stated minimum account value of EUR 0. The EUR 2,000 level applies to margin functionality, along with the broker's other suitability requirements.

Cash Account: minimum age 18, stated minimum account value EUR 0.

Margin Account: minimum age 21, stated minimum account value EUR 2,000.

Cash Accounts do not provide margin borrowing and cannot be used for short selling.

Margin Accounts can support short selling, futures, more flexible option strategies and margin borrowing, subject to approval.

LYNX can assess your knowledge, trading experience, financial circumstances and investment objectives before giving access to higher-risk products.

Account Type Minimum Account Value Minimum Age Best For Cash Account EUR 0 18 years Investors who want to trade without borrowing on margin Margin Account EUR 2,000 21 years Experienced traders who need margin, short selling, futures and advanced options permissions

Cash Account

The Cash Account is the cleaner setup if you do not want to borrow against the portfolio.

LYNX lists stocks, ETFs, options, certificates, and currency exchange among the products or functions that may be used in a Cash Account, subject to permissions.

There is no short selling or margin credit.

You may need to wait for trade settlement before reusing certain sale proceeds.

If you are buying an asset in another currency, you generally need the required currency available or convert it into it first.

You remove borrowing risk, but you still carry the normal market risk of whatever you buy.

Margin Account

The Margin Account is built for traders who already understand leverage and have a higher risk tolerance.

LYNX lists a minimum age of 21 and a minimum account value of EUR 2,000 for margin access.

Depending on permissions, it can provide access to stocks, ETFs, options, warrants, certificates, futures and forex.

Short selling, wider options strategies and margin credit may be available.

Margin requirements are not fixed. They vary by instrument and can change while you are holding a position.

If your account falls below the required margin level, positions can be liquidated.

Borrowed money also carries interest, and leveraged losses can exceed the capital you originally committed.

Account Feature Cash Account Margin Account Minimum Account Value EUR 0 EUR 2,000 Minimum Age 18 years 21 years Stocks and ETFs Available Available Options Limited by cash-account rules and permissions Broader strategies may be available, subject to permissions Futures Not part of the normal Cash Account product set Available subject to permissions Currency Currency exchange available Currency and forex functionality available subject to permissions Short Selling No Yes, subject to permissions and borrow availability Margin Credit No Yes, subject to conditions and interest costs Liquidation Risk No margin liquidation from borrowing Positions can be liquidated if margin requirements are not maintained

What types of accounts does LYNX offer?

There are two: Cash and Margin.

Cash is the simpler setup. No margin borrowing and no short selling. Margin gives experienced traders access to more flexibility, including leverage and a broader range of strategies, but approval is not automatic. LYNX can look at your experience, finances, and knowledge before enabling certain products.

What is the LYNX minimum deposit?

LYNX lists a minimum account value of EUR 0 for Cash and EUR 2,000 for Margin.

The EUR 2,000 figure is often the one people focus on, but it should not be described as a blanket minimum deposit. It relates to margin functionality.

If you live in South Africa, I would not convert rand or arrange an international wire until LYNX has first confirmed that your residency is accepted.

How to Open a LYNX Account

Step 1 - Check Country Eligibility

Start on LYNX's official account-country page.

Check whether your legal country of residence is supported.

As of 11 August 2026, the public selector lists Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland.

South Africa is not listed. Contact LYNX before starting an application.

Step 2 - Start the Application

If LYNX confirms that you are eligible, use the regional website they direct you to.

Enter your personal information, tax residence and identification details.

Choose the account structure offered to you and check which legal entities appear in the client agreements.

Stick to official LYNX websites. Do not upload identity documents through links sent by unknown third parties.

Step 3 - Complete Financial and Trading Information

Provide accurate information about your income, assets, objectives, experience, and product knowledge.

Permissions for complex products are assessed separately.

Margin has additional requirements, including age and minimum account value.

Do not overstate your experience just to unlock leverage or derivatives. If you do not understand the product well enough to pass the suitability questions honestly, you probably should not be trading it with real money yet.

Step 4 - Verify Your Identity

Provide the requested identity, address, and tax-residency documents.

Companies and other legal entities may need extra corporate records, beneficial-owner details and an LEI where applicable.

Make sure your name and address match the application and funding bank account.

Small inconsistencies in KYC paperwork are one of the easiest ways to slow an account application down.

Step 5 - Fund the Account and Choose a Platform

Once approved, create the deposit notification in Client Portal before sending the bank transfer.

Fund from a bank account held in the same name as the LYNX account.

Use LYNX+ if you want a cleaner browser-based setup. Use Trader Workstation if you need deeper order, options and risk tools. Use the mobile app when you need access away from your desk.

Before placing the first trade, check commissions, exchange fees, market-data subscriptions, FX conversion charges and margin interest where applicable.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do Check Eligibility Confirm that LYNX supports your country of legal residence Confirm Entity Identify the LYNX and Interactive Brokers entity shown in your agreements Select Region Use the correct official regional LYNX website Complete Application Provide personal, tax, financial and trading-experience information Choose Account Type Select Cash or Margin where eligible Verify Identity Upload the requested identity and address documents Fund Account Create a deposit notification and transfer from an account in your name Select Platform Use LYNX+, Trader Workstation or the LYNX Trading App

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: AFM, BaFin Start Trading Read Review

LYNX Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

There is no useful single-number answer to the question, "How expensive is LYNX?"

The actual cost depends on the regional LYNX branch, instrument, exchange, order size, market-data package, currency, and whether you use borrowed funds. That is why taking a commission from one European LYNX website and presenting it as a South African fee would be misleading, especially while South African account eligibility is still unclear.

Your total trading cost can include commissions, exchange fees, clearing charges, real-time data, margin interest, currency conversion and banking costs.

Where an exchange allows it, LYNX generally displays delayed data by default, typically around 15 minutes.

Live exchange data may be free or paid depending on the market and package.

LYNX states that you need at least USD 200 or the equivalent in account equity to subscribe to real-time market data.

Once activated, a market-data subscription is generally billed for the full calendar month.

LYNX states that one withdrawal per calendar month is free. Further withdrawals use the applicable local tariff.

If you borrow through a Margin Account or run a negative cash balance, debit interest applies.

For a South African investor, FX and international banking charges can easily matter as much as the headline dealing commission.

Fee Type What to Check Stock Commissions Regional LYNX pricing schedule, exchange and order size ETF Commissions Trading commission, exchange costs and fund-level charges Options Commissions Per-contract commission, exchange charges and multi-leg costs Futures Commissions Per-contract commission, exchange and clearing charges Forex / Currency Costs Spread or conversion pricing, commission where applicable and settlement rules Market Data Delayed data by default where supported; real-time packages may cost extra Real-Time Data Eligibility LYNX states a minimum equity of USD 200 or equivalent to subscribe Margin Interest Interest charged on borrowed funds or negative cash balances Currency Conversion Cost and exchange-rate risk when converting ZAR to a supported account or trading currency Withdrawals One withdrawal per calendar month is stated as free; further withdrawals use the local tariff Bank Charges Sending-bank, intermediary-bank and receiving-bank costs can apply to international transfers

What are the trading fees at LYNX?

Fees depend on what you trade and which LYNX branch holds your relationship.

I would compare brokers using the full cost of the trades you actually expect to place. A cheap share commission does not mean much if you are paying separately for options contracts, market data, FX conversion, margin interest and international transfers.

Does LYNX charge market-data fees?

Potentially, yes.

LYNX says delayed quotes are normally available by default where supported by the exchange, generally with around a 15-minute delay. Live data is supplied through exchange-specific subscriptions, some of which carry monthly charges.

LYNX also states that you need at least USD 200 or equivalent in account equity before subscribing to real-time data.

Does LYNX charge withdrawal fees?

LYNX states that one withdrawal per calendar month is free. Additional withdrawals are charged according to the tariff of the regional LYNX branch.

For an international client, "free withdrawal" needs a bit of context. LYNX may charge nothing for that first withdrawal, while an intermediary bank, receiving bank, or FX conversion still costs you money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: AFM, BaFin Start Trading Read Review

LYNX Trading Platforms

The platform choice is one of LYNX's stronger points.

LYNX+ handles the simpler end of the job: browser-based investing, orders and portfolio monitoring. Trader Workstation sits at the other end. It is the platform I would look at for options, futures, multi-market trading, advanced orders or deeper risk analysis. The mobile app covers trading away from the desk, while Client Portal handles the administrative side of the account.

LYNX+ runs in the browser and is easier to get used to than TWS.

Trader Workstation is the advanced desktop platform and supports professional trading tools and API connectivity.

The LYNX Trading App is available for iPhone and Android.

Client Portal handles settings, statements, deposits, withdrawals, permissions, and other account administration.

Existing clients can use paper trading on TWS and the mobile app.

LYNX+

LYNX+ is the browser-based trading platform.

It covers portfolio views, open orders, executions, watchlists, and product search.

It is the better starting point if you do not need the full TWS workspace.

The standard LYNX paper-trading account does not work in LYNX+.

Trader Workstation

Trader Workstation is the advanced desktop setup offered through LYNX.

Tools highlighted by LYNX include ChartTrader, OptionTrader, Risk Navigator and Probability Lab.

TWS is well suited to options, futures, multi-market portfolios and advanced order management.

It runs on Windows, macOS and Linux.

The TWS API can connect external or custom trading applications, subject to account and technical requirements.

TWS is powerful, but I would not describe it as beginner-friendly. If you have only used a mobile investment app, the number of windows, order settings, and data fields can feel excessive at first. Once you know what you are looking for, that same depth becomes the reason to use it.

LYNX Trading App

The mobile app is available on iPhone and Android.

You can monitor markets, check the portfolio and place orders.

Existing clients can also access the paper account from the app.

Mobile execution is convenient, but leverage does not become less risky because the trade was placed from a phone.

Client Portal

Client Portal is where you deal with statements, settings, permissions, deposits and withdrawals.

Account-type changes are requested there.

Market-data subscriptions and paper-trading settings are also managed through the portal.

Two-factor authentication is used for account access and sensitive actions.

Paper Trading Account

Existing LYNX clients can request a paper account. It is useful if you want to learn TWS, test order types, or run through a strategy before committing real capital.

The standard paper account works in Trader Workstation and the LYNX Trading App. It does not work in LYNX+. Eligible users can also share an active real-time market-data subscription with the paper account.

Platform Best For Main Features LYNX+ Web-based investors Browser access, watchlists, portfolio monitoring, product search and order entry Trader Workstation Advanced traders ChartTrader, OptionTrader, Risk Navigator, Probability Lab, advanced orders and API access LYNX Trading App Mobile traders Market monitoring, order entry, portfolio access and paper-trading login Client Portal Account management Settings, reports, payments, permissions, account-type changes and administration Paper Trading Strategy and platform practice Available to existing clients on TWS and the LYNX Trading App

Which trading platforms does LYNX offer?

LYNX gives you three trading interfaces: LYNX+, Trader Workstation and the mobile app. Client Portal handles account administration.

LYNX+ is the easier browser-based choice. TWS is where the serious tools sit. Existing live-account clients can also request paper trading for TWS and mobile.

Is Trader Workstation available through LYNX?

Yes. TWS is one of the main reasons an experienced trader might look at LYNX in the first place.

It gives you detailed charting, advanced order controls, options tools, risk analytics and API access. If you only buy a handful of long-term ETFs each year, most of that functionality is probably unnecessary. If you trade options, futures or multiple markets, it becomes much more useful.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: AFM, BaFin Start Trading Read Review

LYNX Deposit and Withdrawal

LYNX mainly uses bank transfers, with the transfer instructions generated through Client Portal.

For a South African investor, this part deserves more attention than it usually gets. International funding can involve your local bank, an intermediary bank, the receiving bank, and an FX conversion. A cheap trade can become less cheap once you include the cost of moving money in and out.

Do not arrange any of that until LYNX has confirmed that your South African residency is accepted.

Create a deposit notification in Client Portal before transferring funds.

The funding bank account should be in the same name as the LYNX trading account.

A new funding bank account may need additional verification, including a recent bank statement.

SEPA is relevant to eligible EEA payments. A South African bank transfer would normally be an international wire.

Withdrawals go to verified bank accounts in the client's name.

Two-factor authentication is used when confirming withdrawals.

LYNX states that one withdrawal per calendar month is free, with additional withdrawals charged according to the applicable tariff.

Payment Area What South African Traders Should Check Eligibility Whether a South African resident may open and fund a LYNX account Funding Method Which international bank-transfer route LYNX would accept Deposit Notification Create the notification and use the exact transfer instructions shown in Client Portal Bank-Account Ownership The sending and receiving bank account should be verified in the client's name Base Currency Which base currency is available for the specific account ZAR Conversion Whether ZAR can be sent directly or must be converted before or during the transfer Withdrawal Route Whether funds can be withdrawn to a South African bank account LYNX Withdrawal Fee One withdrawal per calendar month is stated as free; additional withdrawals use the regional tariff International Fees Sending-bank, intermediary-bank, receiving-bank and FX costs may apply

How can I deposit funds into my LYNX account?

Once the account is approved, create a deposit notification in Client Portal and follow the banking instructions shown for your account and currency. The sending account should be in your own name.

South African residents should first get confirmation that they are eligible and ask LYNX which international funding route applies before sending anything.

How are withdrawals processed at LYNX?

Withdrawals are sent to a verified bank account held in the client's name. LYNX states that the first withdrawal in a calendar month is free, while later withdrawals may carry a regional fee.

South African investors should also check SWIFT routing, supported currencies, intermediary charges and any fee their local bank applies when receiving the money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:40 🏦 Regulators: AFM, BaFin Start Trading Read Review

LYNX Margin and Leverage

LYNX margin does not work like the simple "1:30" or "1:500" leverage number you often see on retail forex accounts.

This is a multi-asset brokerage setup. Margin depends on what you hold, the risk of those positions, your portfolio, account value, and the requirements applied by the exchange and carrying broker. Those requirements can change.

You need a Margin Account and the relevant product permissions.

LYNX lists a minimum age of 21 and a minimum account value of EUR 2,000 for margin functionality.

Initial and maintenance margin vary by instrument.

Margin Accounts may support short selling, futures, option strategies, and margin borrowing.

Borrowed funds carry debit interest.

If excess liquidity drops too far, positions may be liquidated automatically.

Leveraged losses can exceed the amount initially invested.

Margin Area Why It Matters Minimum Account Value LYNX lists EUR 2,000 for Margin Account functionality Minimum Age LYNX lists 21 years for a Margin Account Initial Margin Collateral required to open a position; varies by instrument and risk Maintenance Margin Minimum equity required to keep positions open Short Selling Available subject to permissions, borrow availability and margin rules Options Strategies Broader strategies can be available on Margin Accounts Futures Trading Available subject to Margin Account permissions and contract requirements Margin Interest Borrowed funds or negative cash balances create interest costs Liquidation Risk Positions may be closed automatically if margin requirements are not maintained

LYNX vs Interactive Brokers vs DEGIRO - A Comparison

LYNX and Interactive Brokers are closely linked because IBIE provides the carrying-broker infrastructure behind LYNX accounts, but they are still separate services.

With LYNX, you get the LYNX service layer, branding and regional pricing. With a direct Interactive Brokers account, you deal with IBKR's own onboarding, pricing and account structure. DEGIRO takes a different approach and is generally aimed at a simpler European retail investing experience.

Feature LYNX Interactive Brokers DEGIRO Best For European investors who want IB infrastructure with LYNX service and platforms Global investors who want direct access to IBKR's account structure, tools and pricing Retail investors who want a simpler European web/mobile investing experience Broker Model Investment firm / introducing broker using IBIE as carrying broker Global brokerage group with direct client accounts through its affiliates European investment platform operated within the flatexDEGIRO group Platforms LYNX+, TWS, LYNX Trading App TWS, Client Portal and IBKR mobile/web platforms DEGIRO web and mobile platforms Account Structure Cash and Margin Multiple client structures with Cash and Margin availability depending on eligibility Basic plus legacy Active, Trader and Day Trader profiles; new activation of margin profiles is restricted Advanced Derivatives Options and futures subject to permissions Broad derivatives access subject to permissions and jurisdiction Options and futures are restricted to qualifying legacy profiles according to current DEGIRO guidance South Africa Availability South Africa is not listed on LYNX's public account-opening selector South Africa appears on IBKR's official available-countries list South African onboarding was not confirmed in this review; verify current country availability directly FSCA Protection Not confirmed for LYNX B.V. Entity-dependent; verify the entity assigned to a South African account Not confirmed as an FSCA-regulated South African broker in this review Main Trade-Off Strong tools and service, but South African access is unclear Direct global availability and deep tools, but the platform can be complex Simpler investing experience, with more limited access to advanced margin/derivatives for new profiles

LYNX Research

LYNX+ includes watchlists, product information, market views, and curated market content.

Trader Workstation provides much deeper technical and portfolio tools.

OptionTrader is useful for options analysis and position management.

ChartTrader allows chart-based analysis and order entry.

Risk Navigator and Probability Lab are aimed at more experienced traders managing portfolio and options risk.

Live exchange data may require a paid subscription. Otherwise, delayed data may be shown.

I would treat broker research as one input into the process, not as a trading signal. The decision and risk still sit with you.

Does LYNX provide a demo account?

LYNX uses a paper-trading setup rather than a stand-alone demo that anyone can open before becoming a client.

Existing LYNX clients can request a paper account for Trader Workstation and the LYNX Trading App. LYNX+ does not support the normal paper-trading login.

For South African traders, that creates an obvious catch: you normally need the live LYNX relationship first, so the paper account does not get around the unresolved residency question.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

LYNX Awards

We have not used awards to support the trust score.

LYNX refers to Trader Workstation as an award-winning platform, but TWS technology comes from the Interactive Brokers ecosystem. An award for the platform does not automatically tell you anything about LYNX's South African onboarding, support or pricing.

If we add a LYNX award to this page in future, it should include the awarding organisation, category and year. An undated "award-winning broker" label is not useful evidence on its own.

How We Reviewed LYNX

We focused on the things I would want to know before sending money to a foreign broker: who the legal entity is, who regulates it, whether South African residents can actually open an account, how client assets are held, what the real costs are, which platforms are available and how deposits, withdrawals and leverage work.

Where possible, we used first-party and regulatory sources rather than affiliate reviews. When a rule depends on your LYNX branch, account permissions or legal entity, we have said so rather than treating one European condition as if it applies everywhere.

Review Area What We Checked Regulation AFM register, LYNX regulatory disclosures and IBIE regulatory status South Africa Eligibility LYNX public account-opening country selector and FSCA public verification tools Safety Carrying-broker relationship, asset segregation and investor-compensation disclosures Accounts Cash and Margin rules, age requirements and minimum account values Costs Market-data rules, withdrawal policy and region-specific pricing limitations Platforms LYNX+, Trader Workstation, Trading App, Client Portal, API and paper trading Payments Deposit notifications, bank-account verification and withdrawal process Limitations No live LYNX account was opened or funded for this review, and South African onboarding was not independently completed

Sources Checked

Conclusion LYNX has the structure of a serious European investment broker. You get broad international market access, LYNX+, Trader Workstation, mobile trading, Cash and Margin accounts, and the Interactive Brokers Ireland infrastructure behind the account. For an eligible European investor, that is a strong package. For a South African investor, I would hold off on comparing commissions or opening forms until LYNX answers the residency question. South Africa is not listed on the current public account-opening selector, and we could not confirm FSCA authorisation for LYNX B.V. If LYNX confirms in writing that you can open an account, the next things I would compare are the total cost of funding and trading, the complexity of the platform, and whether LYNX's service layer gives you enough extra value to justify using it instead of going directly through a globally available broker such as Interactive Brokers.

Disclaimer

Investing involves risk. Prices can move against you, and you can lose money.

Margin, options, futures and short selling carry substantially more risk than straightforward cash investing and may result in losses greater than the amount initially invested.

Investor compensation schemes do not reimburse normal trading losses.

Dutch or Irish regulation should not be treated as the same thing as FSCA authorisation.

This page is general information, not personal financial, legal, tax or investment advice.

Broker licences, account eligibility, fees, permissions and banking arrangements can change. Check the current terms and exact legal entity before opening or funding an account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is LYNX?

LYNX is a Dutch investment firm and introducing broker. It uses Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited as its carrying broker and gives eligible investors access to international markets through LYNX+, Trader Workstation and the LYNX Trading App.

The available instruments include shares, ETFs, options, futures, bonds, currencies, funds and other products, depending on your location and permissions.

Is LYNX regulated?

Yes. Lynx B.V. appears in the Dutch AFM investment-firm register, and LYNX says it is supervised by the AFM and DNB. Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited, the carrying broker, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

That regulatory structure helps with operational and conduct oversight. It does not protect you from losing money on a trade.

Is LYNX regulated in South Africa?

We could not confirm FSCA authorisation for LYNX B.V.

South African investors should therefore not assume that local FSCA-compliant or protection routes apply. Check the exact entity on your client agreement and verify that entity independently before sending funds.

Can South Africans open a LYNX account?

South Africa is not shown on LYNX's public account-opening country selector as of 2026.

If you live in South Africa, contact LYNX before applying and ask whether your residency is accepted, which portal to use, which legal entity will serve the account, and whether deposits and withdrawals to a South African bank are supported.

What account types does LYNX offer?

LYNX offers Cash and Margin accounts.

The Cash Account has a stated minimum account value of EUR 0 and does not include margin borrowing or short selling. The Margin Account has a minimum age requirement of 21, with LYNX listing EUR 2,000 as the minimum account value for margin functionality.

What is the LYNX minimum deposit?

The official account guidance lists EUR 0 as the minimum account value for Cash and EUR 2,000 for Margin functionality.

The EUR 2,000 figure is not a universal minimum deposit across every LYNX account.

Which LYNX account is best for beginners?

The Cash Account is the safer starting structure because it removes margin borrowing and short selling.

Even then, LYNX offers a lot more than a basic investment app. New investors should understand settlement, FX conversion, order types and trading permissions before moving into derivatives or leverage.

Which trading platforms does LYNX offer?

LYNX offers LYNX+, Trader Workstation and the LYNX Trading App. Client Portal handles settings and account administration.

LYNX+ is the easier browser platform. TWS is the more advanced desktop choice for charting, derivatives, risk tools, and complex orders.

Does LYNX offer a demo account?

LYNX offers paper trading to existing live-account clients.

The paper account works with Trader Workstation and the LYNX Trading App, but not LYNX+. It is useful for learning the platform and testing strategies without real capital, although you normally need an existing live LYNX relationship first.

Does LYNX offer Trader Workstation?

Yes. Trader Workstation is LYNX's main advanced desktop platform.

It includes charting, options tools, risk analytics, advanced orders, and API connectivity. It is a very capable platform, but it is more than most occasional buy-and-hold investors need.

What can I trade with LYNX?

Depending on your account and permissions, LYNX provides access to shares, ETFs, options, futures, bonds, currencies, funds and other instruments.

Access to complex or leveraged products is not automatic and may require additional approval.

How much investor compensation applies to LYNX accounts?

LYNX states that accounts held through Interactive Brokers Ireland may fall under the Irish Investor Compensation Scheme, which can cover 90% of an eligible loss up to EUR 20,000 in qualifying circumstances.

LYNX also refers to participation in the Dutch Investor Compensation Scheme for qualifying claims against LYNX. Neither scheme reimburses ordinary investment or trading losses.

Does LYNX charge withdrawal fees?

LYNX says one withdrawal per calendar month is free. Additional withdrawals are charged under the relevant regional tariff.

International bank and FX charges can still apply even when LYNX itself does not charge for the withdrawal.

Is LYNX the same as Interactive Brokers?

No. LYNX is a separate investment firm and introducing broker. Interactive Brokers Ireland provides the carrying-broker infrastructure behind LYNX accounts.

The relationship means the two share important technology and infrastructure, including Trader Workstation, but pricing, onboarding, support and the legal client relationship are different.

Is LYNX good for beginners?

It can work for a careful beginner using a Cash Account and LYNX+, but I would say the broker is better suited to investors who expect to use global markets and more advanced tools.

TWS, options, futures, and margin all add complexity. For a South African beginner, there is another issue to solve first: standard LYNX account eligibility is not currently clear.