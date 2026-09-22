Overall KGI Securities seems to offer variable spreads starting at 1 pip
for the most popular forex pair EUR/USD. KGI Securities provide four trading platforms
, namely KGI Futures, KGI CQG, KGI TT, and KGI Stellar. KGI Securities has an overall rating of 7/10.
KGI at a glance
|Broker's Name
|KGI Securities
|📍 Headquartered
|Singapore
|📅 Year Founded
|1984
|⚖️ Regulating Authorities
|MAS
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|📊 Institutional Accounts
|No
|📊 Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|1:50
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10 000/R160 000
|💳 Deposit Options
|Cheque, cash and telegraphic wire
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Not indicated
|💻 Platform Types
|KGI Futures, KGI CQG, KGI TT, KGI Stellar
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Mac, desktop, Android, iPhone, iPad, Web
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|Futures, securities, margin financing, commodities, options, forex, fixed income
|👨💼 Languages supported on Website
|English and Chinese
|👥 Customer Support Languages
|English and Chinese
|📆 Customer Service Hours
|Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00
|👉 Open account
|👉 Click Here
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|🥉
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|4
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|5
|
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|6
|
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|7
|
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|8
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|9
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|10
|
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
KGI Review – 12 Key Point Quick Overview Revealed (2026):
- KGI Overview
- KGI Safety and Security
- KGI Pros and cons
- KGI Leverage
- KGI Accounts
- KGI Market instruments
- KGI Fees
- KGI Deposit and withdrawal
- KGI Trading platforms
- Conclusion
- Disclaimer
- Frequently asked questions
KGI Overview
According to research in South Africa,
KGI Securities is an English company founded in 1984 with headquarters in Singapore.
The company started out as a joint venture between Ong Commodities Pte. Ltd and the First National Bank of Chicago (FNBC) under the name of Ong First Chicago Futures Pte. Ltd. It amalgamated with KGI Securities Co Ltd in 2013.
Since 2017, KGI Securities Co. Ltd. that represented Taiwan’s operations in Singapore, namely KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and KGI Futures (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., amalgamated into a single entity with KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. as the operating entity.
Today, KGI Securities Co. Ltd. is the wholly owned securities division of TWSE-listed China Development Financial Holding Corporation (CDFH).
Products and services offered by KGI Securities include dealing in securities, margin financing, futures, commodities, options, leveraged FX trading and fixed income.
KGI Safety and Security
KGI Securities is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and holds a Capital Markets Services Licence (CMS).
In addition, it is also a member of SGX-ST Securities Trading, SGX-DT Derivatives Trading, SGX-DC Derivatives Clearing and CDP Securities Clearing, as well as a Member of ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear Singapore and an Associate Member of the Rubber Market of Tokyo Commodity Exchange.
Clients’ funds are kept in a separate trust account and according to section 104A of the SFA, clients’ monies and assets cannot be used for payment of the CMS license holder’s debts.
KGI Pros and cons
|✔️ Pros
| ❌ Cons
|Regulated by MAS
|No MT4 platform
|Research and education tools provided
|No eWallets payments
|Competitive spreads
KGI Leverage
Leverage enables a trader to get a much larger exposure to the market the person is trading than the amount deposited to open the trade. Leveraged products, such as forex trading
, magnify a trader’s potential profit - but also increase the potential loss.
Leverage is expressed as a ratio, for instance 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1. Assuming that you have $1 000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate 500:1.
Margin is the collateral to cover any credit risks that may arise during trading operations. It is expressed as the percentage of position size (e.g. 5% or 1%), and you need to have enough funds in your trading account to ensure sufficient margin.
For example, on a 1% margin a position of $1,000,000 will require a deposit of $10,000. The margin level in a trading account needs to be equal or more than 100% to be able to open new trades, otherwise your trading account will be fully hedged.
At KGI Securities the leverage ratio is 1:50.
KGI Accounts
KGI Securities offers the following types of accounts:
Individual Account
Joint Account
Corporate Account
Clients also have the option to register for a free demo account which can be used to trade on any of the platforms on offer in a risk-free environment.
KGI Market instruments
The most popular market instruments available from most brokers for trading include:
Forex
:
Forex trading describes the currency exchange market which refers to the global, decentralised marketplace where individuals, companies and financial institutions exchange currencies for one another at floating rates.
Commodities
:
Commodity markets offer many investment opportunities for traders. Soft commodities have been traded for centuries and plays a major role in portfolio diversification and risk management. Investing in contract-based tradable goods is a reliable way to mitigate risk during times of economic uncertainty.
Indices
:
Equity, or stock indices, are actual stock market indexes which measure the value of a specific section of a stock market. They can represent a specific stock market or a specific set of the largest companies of a nation.
Precious metals
:
The trading of gold and other precious metals, along with crude oil, copper or petroleum, are hard commodities that play a major role in the commodities market and are contract-based tradable goods.
Energy
:
The typical feature of energy prices is high volatility due to the influence of political and environmental factors, supply and demand, extreme weather conditions and global economic growth.
KGI Securities offers the following of the above:
Futures
Securities
Margin financing
Commodities
Options
Forex
Fixed income
KGI Fees
Cost and fees depend on different factors, like spread and margins, and KGI Securities clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence. The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the ask rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.
Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position and the leverage applied to your trading account.
KGI Securities seems to offer variable spreads starting at 1 pip for the most popular forex pair EUR/USD. There is no indication on the website whether KGI Securities charge fees for deposits or withdrawals. It does charge commission but again it is not clear how much and the FAQ section only states it may differ between the various products and exchanges.
KGI Deposit and withdrawal
Accounts usually requires a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can usually be done with the same ways, but sometimes differ. In the case of KGI Securities a minimum deposit of $10 000 is required with the opening of all three account types.
The following methods can be used to fund accounts:
v
Cheques
Cashiers order and cash deposits
Telegraphic wires
It is not clear which methods can be used to make withdrawals. It does indicate that withdrawal requests received before 11:00, Singapore time will be processed the same day. If not received by 11:00 it will be processed the next day. Withdrawal request in another currencies but SGD and USD, it will be processed within 1 – 2 business days.
Deposits into a trading account can be made in the SGD and USD currencies.
KGI Trading platforms
The forex trading platform provided by KGI Securities to its clients is the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms.
A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes. The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.
KGI Securities provide four trading platforms, namely KGI Futures, KGI CQG, KGI TT, and KGI Stellar. All the platforms can be utilized on desktop computers and mobile devices, including Android and iPhone, iPads and tablets and are offered in English and Chinese.
KGI Futures is the most popular futures trading platform and offers the basic functionalities of a trading application. It is fast and powerful and provides global connectivity from a single screen and is easy to deploy and use.
The KGI CQG trading platform is a high-performance market data and electronic trading application. Traders can view market activity, place orders as well as track orders and positions. KGI CQG is provided in partnership with CQG, Inc.
The KGI TT trading platform developed by Trading Technologies, has superior speed, stability and accuracy. It is designed for professional traders and incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.
KGI Stellar provides cutting edge multi asset class trading solutions with a fully customizable and user-friendly front end, combined with industry leading performance and stability.
Conclusion
KGI Securities is authorized and regulated by MAS and keeps client funds in separate account. This ensure safety for client funds. The broker targets the retail investors in Singapore and offers fairly attractive trading conditions in a variety of market instruments through competitive spreads on various platforms.
It offers not only educational tools to assist the first time broker, but also provide research tools for the advanced trader.
Disclaimer
KGI Securities give no warranty and accept no liability for any loss arising from your acting based on this information. You may wish to seek advice from a financial adviser before making a commitment to buy/sell the product. If you choose not to do so, you should consider whether the product is suitable for you.
Trading involves a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. You should ensure that you understand the risk involved. Potential traders should first acquaint themselves with all these associated risks and seek advice from an independent financial advisor, according to research in South Africa
.
Frequently asked questions
TRADING ENVIRONMENT
How many instruments can I trade with KGI Securities?
KGI Securities offer trading in futures, securities, margin financing, commodities, options, forex, fixed income
Which platforms are supported by KGI Securities?
Does KGI Securities offer leverage?
- KGI Futures
- KGI CQG
- KGI TT
- KGI Stellar
Yes, KGI Securities offers a maximum leverage of 1:50
What spreads can I expect with KGI Securities?
Variable spreads starting from 1 pip
Does KGI Securities charge commission?
Yes, commission you pay will differ between the various products and exchanges you use
Is KGI Securities regulated?
Yes, KGI Securities is regulated by the MAS
Is KGI Securities a recommended forex trading broker for experts and beginners?
Yes, it offers a decent trading environment for both beginner and advanced traders.
What is the overall rating out of 10 for KGI Securities?
7/10
ACCOUNTS
What is the difference between a demo and live trading account?
A demo account is offered by broker companies and funded with virtual money that enables a prospective customer to experiment with the company’s trading platforms and its features, before setting up a real account funded with the customers actual money.
Does KGI Securities offer a demo account?
Yes
How long is the demo account valid?
It is not clear for how long the demo account can be used
Which live trading accounts does KGI Securities offer?
What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account?
- Individual Account
- Joint Account
- Corporate Account
SGD and USD
DEPOSITS AND WITHDRAWALS
What is the minimum deposit for KGI Securities?
$10 000
How do you make a deposit and withdrawal with KGI Securities?
KGI Securities offers the following deposit methods:
- Cheque
- Cash
- Telegraphic wire
It is not clear how withdrawals are made
Does KGI Securities charge withdrawal fees?
No, but fees from financial institution may apply
How long does it take to make a withdrawal?
Withdrawals is processed immediately if received before 11:00. Alternatively, it takes between 1 to 2 business days.