Here we explore the 5 best JSE trading apps for SA shares for investors in South Africa. This enhanced consistency across mobile and desktop give investors a more coordinated experience in terms of notifications, watchlists, and updates.
5 Best JSE Trading apps (Updated 2026*)
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SA Shares
SA Shares is the leading platform for trading JSE shares in South Africa. Financial news in South Africa is the primary emphasis of SA Shares, a media group that operates in the financial sector. The SA Shares team places a primary emphasis on creating investment information that is objective and of high quality across a variety of channels, such as the internet, television, and newsletters, as well as through the platform’s many event activations. Platform users do not have to pay anything at all to access any of the information that SA Shares provides The team of ten journalists works tirelessly to bring users the most recent and important breaking news each and every time. The SA Shares app is completely free to download and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. This comprehensive mobile app gives access to invaluable information on shares performances on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is the best place to receive regular updates on trading brokers, daily signals, the JSE Top 40, the JSE All Share Index, and the Top 100 JSE listed firms.
EasyEquities
EasyEquities (EE), which is a subsidiary of Purple Group Limited (PPE) listed on the JSE, is an online platform that makes it possible for anybody to purchase stocks in the brands and businesses that they admire. Wealth can be increased by novice and experienced investors alike for as little as R5, $10, or for any amount the investor has available to invest (and with no monthly brokerage costs). As an approved provider of financial services, EasyEquities places a significant emphasis on the complete satisfaction of its clientele. The team’s objective is to earn a reputation as a reputable and well-known provider of financial services. Using the Easy Equities app, users can invest in shares, ETFs, Retirement Annuities Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA), and Unit Trusts, all low-cost and easily accessible in the trading app. To trade on the Easy Equities app, users can register on the EE platform in just a few easy steps and will have access to all the JSE listed companies with comprehensive information about each share to allow users to make informed investment decisions.
Sharenet
You will have access to local and global financial news, as well as market statistics, and will be able to keep track of your portfolios if you use the Sharenet Trading app. Whether you need to track or monitor your portfolio and receive regular updates on the latest financial news, the Sharenet Trading application provides you with on-the-go functionality to track and follow the latest market trends. This can be useful whether you need to track or monitor your portfolio or stay up to date with the latest financial news. The Sharenet app can be downloaded for free and is available for android and for mac. Sharenet Securities was rated a SA Top-5 broker in the Intellidex 2017 annual awards, and it provides investors with a proprietary trading platform that is both user-friendly and cutting edge. Investors can use this platform to trade JSE-listed equities. Since 2018, customers can also trade overseas stocks and benefit from managed share portfolios. A wide variety of data, research and technical analysis tools are available for traders and investors to select from. MySharenet is the company's entry-level value-packed data subscription, while Sharenet Analytics provides premium users with access to what is perhaps the most effective and forward-thinking research and analysis resource available anywhere in the world.
PSG
Users are able to monitor real-time news and pricing from the financial markets, place trade orders, and keep tabs on their portfolios and holdings directly from their iPhones and iPads with the help of the PSG app. This app cannot be used without a legitimate PSG Wealth license. Users can read the news that is relevant to their preferred JSE company as well as news that is connected to the market (depending on the news stream provided by your supplier). You can choose to read only the headlines on your device or download the stories in PDF format to read them all, and you can also bring up a list of all orders connected to your PSG Wealth login. The app, which is available for pc, mobile, or as a mobile web app, allows you to directly make and amend orders in a protected environment within the app. You can also view the current holdings in your trading account, including any open positions and a summary of your portfolio's information.
Sharedata
The research database on South African listed shares that is kept up to date by ProfileData is known under its brand name, ShareDataTM. ShareDataTM is committed to providing its clientele with a centralized location from which they may get the detailed information regarding listed companies. The research team working on the Profile endeavors to collect all of the pertinent information that can be found about each listed organization. This information can range from address details to complete financial data. Coverage extends to every company that is listed on the JSE, ZAR X, and 4AX. There is the availability of time-series data for each and every listed security wherever it is suitable. As such, ShareData Online is the premier destination for research on South African listed shares for anyone interested in the stock market for the JSE. Users are provided with a user-friendly app called Sharedata Profile Mobile, which allows them to view important information taken from the Sharedata website on their mobile devices. The Markets tab is the default region, and it has a variety of subtabs that each contains the most recent facts regarding price and value. To view price and value charts for a variety of time periods, you can click on any instrument inside a tab. SE Sector is a list of firms that are listed on the JSE, together with their respective share prices. If you select one of them, you will be able to examine the information regarding the share organized under the following headings:
- Latest
- Chart
- Info
- Calendar
- SENS
- Financials
ConclusionThe proliferation of investment applications has coincided with the shift in user preferences, which has resulted in an increasing number of consumers choosing to do the majority of their financial management on mobile devices like tablets and smartphones. Platforms for stock trading and Robo-advisors have embraced this transformation by placing a greater emphasis on the user experiences provided by their mobile apps. This enhanced consistency across mobile and desktop gives investors a more coordinated experience in terms of notifications, watchlists, and updates. Additionally, the convenience with which you can manage your money and track your investment goals has been improved as a result of this improvement. Here, we explore the 5 Best JSE apps for investors in South Africa.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the JSE have trading apps?Yes, there are a number of excellent share platforms that provide comprehensive apps on which JSE shares can be viewed and traded. The best of these apps include SA Shares, Easy Equities, Sharenet, PSG, and Sharedata.
What are the advantages of JSE trading apps?Advantages of JSE trading apps are: Staying up to date with the latest market and economic news and pricing is easy. The barrier of entry is low (on some apps you can start trading with as little as $5). JSE trading apps make it simple for you to invest without feeling overwhelmed by choices and decisions. The commissions for JSE trading apps accounts are low.
What are the disadvantages of JSE apps?JSE trading apps do not consider your financial situation such as tax situation, debt, other investments etc. It makes it easy to invest with a credit card which is a very bad idea financially speaking. The app may also provide you with a false sense of confidence when trading.
Will a JSE app provide me timeously with price alerts?Yes, with the JSE shares trading app you will be getting price alerts every time, on-time. Price alerts typically come the way that you get your news notifications. Example: If you are waiting to buy Vodacom shares when they hit a certain price, simply set a pricing alert for that amount. You will then receive the price alert once the shares hit that amount.
Which JSE shares trading app is the best in South Africa?The best shares trading app for sourcing the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on all the leading JSE shares and stocks is provided by SA Shares.
Will a JSE trading app provide me with comprehensive info on shares performances?Yes, the SA Shares JSE Trading App will provide you with comprehensive info on shares performance. With this app you will receive updates on a regular basis regarding daily signals, trading brokers, the JSE All Share Index, the JSE Top 40 and the Top 100 JSE listed firm
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