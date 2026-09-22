5 Best JSE Trading apps (Updated 2026*)

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

SA Shares

Here we explore the. This enhanced consistency across mobile and desktop give investors a more coordinated experience in terms of notifications, watchlists, and updates.

EasyEquities

SA Shares is the leading platform for trading JSE shares in South Africa. Financial news in South Africa is the primary emphasis of SA Shares, a media group that operates in the financial sector. The SA Shares team places a primary emphasis on creating investment information that is objective and of high quality across a variety of channels, such as the internet, television, and newsletters, as well as through the platform’s many event activations. Platform users do not have to pay anything at all to access any of the information that SA Shares provides The team of ten journalists works tirelessly to bring users the most recent and important breaking news each and every time. The SA Shares app is completely free to download and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. This comprehensive mobile app gives access to invaluable information on shares performances on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is the best place to receive regular updates on trading brokers, daily signals, the JSE Top 40 , the JSE All Share Index , and the Top 100 JSE listed firms.

Sharenet

EasyEquities (EE), which is a subsidiary of Purple Group Limited (PPE) listed on the JSE, is an online platform that makes it possible for anybody to purchase stocks in the brands and businesses that they admire. Wealth can be increased by novice and experienced investors alike for as little as R5, $10, or for any amount the investor has available to invest (and with no monthly brokerage costs). As an approved provider of financial services, EasyEquities places a significant emphasis on the complete satisfaction of its clientele. The team’s objective is to earn a reputation as a reputable and well-known provider of financial services. Using the Easy Equities app, users can invest in shares , ETFs, Retirement Annuities Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA), and Unit Trusts, all low-cost and easily accessible in the trading app. To trade on the Easy Equities app, users can register on the EE platform in just a few easy steps and will have access to all the JSE listed companies with comprehensive information about each share to allow users to make informed investment decisions.

PSG

You will have access to local and global financial news, as well as market statistics, and will be able to keep track of your portfolios if you use the Sharenet Trading app. Whether you need to track or monitor your portfolio and receive regular updates on the latest financial news, the Sharenet Trading application provides you with on-the-go functionality to track and follow the latest market trends. This can be useful whether you need to track or monitor your portfolio or stay up to date with the latest financial news. The Sharenet app can be downloaded for free and is available for android and for mac. Sharenet Securities was rated a SA Top-5 broker in the Intellidex 2017 annual awards, and it provides investors with a proprietary trading platform that is both user-friendly and cutting edge. Investors can use this platform to trade JSE-listed equities. Since 2018, customers can also trade overseas stocks and benefit from managed share portfolios. A wide variety of data, research and technical analysis tools are available for traders and investors to select from. MySharenet is the company's entry-level value-packed data subscription, while Sharenet Analytics provides premium users with access to what is perhaps the most effective and forward-thinking research and analysis resource available anywhere in the world.

Sharedata

Users are able to monitor real-time news and pricing from the financial markets, place trade orders, and keep tabs on their portfolios and holdings directly from their iPhones and iPads with the help of the PSG app. This app cannot be used without a legitimate PSG Wealth license. Users can read the news that is relevant to their preferred JSE company as well as news that is connected to the market (depending on the news stream provided by your supplier). You can choose to read only the headlines on your device or download the stories in PDF format to read them all, and you can also bring up a list of all orders connected to your PSG Wealth login. The app, which is available for pc, mobile, or as a mobile web app, allows you to directly make and amend orders in a protected environment within the app. You can also view the current holdings in your trading account, including any open positions and a summary of your portfolio's information.

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