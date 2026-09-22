IronFX islamic account - Main Banner-min

  An IronFX Islamic Account is offered, trading on 4 trading account levels: Standard, Premium, Live Zero Fixed Spread, and VIP. IronFX offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IronFX Islamic Account - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️IronFX Islamic Account
  3. ☑️How to Open an IronFX Islamic Account – A Step-by-Step Guide
  4. ☑️IronFX At a Glance
  5. ☑️Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

Islamic Account Overview

 

  • IronFX is a market-leading forex and CFD service provider known for its global presence and robust trading infrastructure.
  • The broker offers access to 10 powerful trading platforms, including the widely used MetaTrader 4, catering to both desktop and mobile users.
  • Traders can choose from more than 300 tradable instruments across multiple asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, metals, and cryptocurrencies.
  • IronFX is committed to delivering a seamless and efficient trading experience with competitive spreads, flexible account types, and fast execution speeds.

 

IronFX Islamic Account

IronFX Islamic Account

 

  • IronFX offers Islamic Account trading on 4 trading account levels: Standard, Premium, Live Zero Fixed Spread, and VIP.
  •  IronFX offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

 

🔎 Account🥇 Standard🥈 Premium🥉 VIP🏅 Live Zero Fixed Spread
📉 Minimum Lot Size0.010.010.010.01
🔁 SpreadFloating from 1.6 Fixed to 2Floating from 1.4 Fixed to 1.8Floating from 1.2 Fixed to 1.6Fixed to 0
💵 CommissionNoNoNoYes
📊 Flexible Leverage Up to100010001000500
⛔ Stop out20%20%20%50%
☪️ Islamic Account OptionYesYesYesYes
👥 Dedicated Account Manager24/524/524/524/5
🤝 Dealing Department Transaction HotlineYesYesYesYes
 

How to Open an IronFX Islamic Account – A Step-by-Step Guide

 

Step 1:  Start the IronFX Account Registration.

  • In order to start the IronFX Islamic Account registration, the applicant can click on the green “Register” button located at the top of the IronFX webpage.

  How to Open an IronFX Islamic Account – A Step 1  

Step 2:  Complete the IronFX Account Registration.

  • In order for the account application to be completed, the applicant will be required to complete a simple online registration form.

  How to Open an IronFX Islamic Account – A Step 2  

Step 3: Request an Islamic Account

  • After registration, request an Islamic Account

 

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 
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IronFX At a Glance

📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff200
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No (private company)
🛡️RegulationRegulated by FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA)
🌎Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa (also Australia until 2021)
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesUK clients covered by FSCS; no equivalent in South Africa
➕AccountsLive (Fixed, Floating), STP, ECN, Zero-Spread, Premium, VIP, Demo
💳Institutional AccountsYes supports IBs, institutional via STP/ECN
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes. includes fund and managed options
📇Minor account currenciesSupports multiple currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.)
💰Minimum DepositUSD 100
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeDeposit: 1–3 business days; Withdrawal: 1–5 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeDepends on method
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips (ECN accounts)
💸CommissionsCommission-free on most account types some ECN may incur fees
💱Number of base currencies supportedMultiple (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.) – exact count not specified
🚀Swap FeesApplies per rollover in MT4 – variable by instrument (standard CFD model)
📈LeverageUp to 1:500 (SA), 1:30 (EU/UK), 1:1000 in Bermuda entity
📏Margin requirementsVariable dependent on asset class; detailed via account T&Cs
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, swap-free (Islamic) accounts available
💻Demo AccountYes, unlimited MT4 demos (Floating and STP/ECN)
⌛Order Execution TimeMarket execution via MT4; VPS offered for low latency
📆VPS HostingYes, free VPS for live traders
🧾CFDs-Total Offered310–500 instruments across forex, metals, indices, commodities, shares, futures
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes (numerous global indices)
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes (metals, energy, agriculturals)
📜CFD SharesYes (stock CFDs)
💳Deposit OptionsBank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller) — varies by region
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank wire, cards, e-wallets method dependent fees
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • IronFX has received mixed reviews from customers. Some users appreciate the wide range of trading instruments and account types, as well as the competitive spreads offered by the platform.
  • However, many traders have raised concerns about withdrawal delays and poor customer service.
  • Complaints often highlight difficulties in resolving account issues and inconsistent communication from support staff.

 

🔎 BrokerIronFX CTA logo
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 USD
🆓 Demo AccountYes
🔁 Spreads from0.8 Pips
4️⃣ MetaTrader 4Yes
📌 Regulation and LicensesCySEC, FCA, ASIC
⏰ Support Hours24/5
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, IronFX Web, TradeCopier
💻 Account TypesStandard, Premium, VIP, Live Zero Fixed Spread
🪙 Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, BTC, PLN, CZK
📉 Leverage1:1000
💷 Currency Pairs85+
💶 Inactivity FeeYes
📊 ScalpingYes
💹 HedgingYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Users consistently give 5/5 marks for platform usability, pricing, customer support, and features5 / 5
Forex Peace Army logo
Limited recent reviews, but older posts (2013–2014) show perfect 5/5 across multiple categories5 / 5
Sitejabber logo
Overall score of 4.1/5 based on 67 reviews; this indicates generally positive experiences4.1 / 5
google logo
Not enough accessible aggregate data; individual sentiments range from positive to critical.N/A
HelloPeter logo
No comprehensive summary found; few scattered mentions without ratings.N/A
TrustPilot Logo
485 reviews with 41% 5-star, 13% 4-star, 4% 3-star, 1% 2-star, and 41% 1-star – a polarized distribution2.7 / 5 approx.
 

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌ Cons
Well-RegulatedHigh Withdrawal Fee
MetaTrader 4, IronFX’s own platform, and third-party solutionsDoes not offer cTrader or MetaTrader 5
Leverage of 1:1000Currency conversion fees apply
IronFX AcademyInactivity fee
Several Account TypesMixed reviews from customers
 

Conclusion

Overall, IronFX can be summarised as a trustworthy and well-established broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees.

 

You might also like:

IronFX ReviewIronFX Sign-Up BonusIronFX Minimum DepositIronFX Account TypesIronFX Demo Account

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is an Islamic account at IronFX?

An Islamic account at IronFX is a swap-free trading account designed for Muslim traders. It complies with Sharia law by eliminating overnight interest (swap) charges on positions held open, ensuring ethical and interest-free trading conditions.  

How does the IronFX Islamic account work?

The Islamic account functions like a standard trading account but without swap fees. Instead, IronFX may apply administrative charges after a certain holding period, ensuring compliance while maintaining competitive trading conditions across forex, commodities, and indices markets.  

Who can open an IronFX Islamic account?

Any trader can request an Islamic account, but it is primarily intended for clients who follow Sharia principles. IronFX may require verification or justification before approving the swap-free status to ensure it is used appropriately.  

Are there additional fees on IronFX Islamic accounts?

While swap fees are removed, IronFX may charge a fixed administrative fee if positions are held for extended periods. This fee structure ensures fairness while maintaining compliance with Islamic finance principles.  

What instruments can be traded on an IronFX Islamic account?

Traders can access a wide range of instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, and sometimes cryptocurrencies. The account provides similar market access as standard accounts but with swap-free conditions.  

Does the IronFX Islamic account affect spreads or commissions?

Spreads and commissions generally remain similar to standard account types. However, certain conditions may vary slightly depending on market instruments and account structure, so traders should review specific terms before trading.  

How do I convert my IronFX account to an Islamic account?

To convert an existing account, traders must contact IronFX customer support and request swap-free status. Approval is subject to eligibility criteria, and the broker may review the account before applying Islamic conditions.  

 Is leverage available on IronFX Islamic accounts?

Yes, leverage is available on Islamic accounts, similar to standard accounts. Traders can use leverage to control larger positions, but they should manage risk carefully, as higher leverage increases both potential profits and losses.  

Can I hold positions long-term on an IronFX Islamic account?

Yes, positions can be held long-term without swap charges. However, administrative fees may apply after a specific duration, so traders should consider holding costs when planning longer-term strategies.  

Is the IronFX Islamic account suitable for beginners?

Yes, it is suitable for beginners who require Sharia-compliant trading conditions. The account offers similar features to standard accounts, making it accessible while ensuring compliance with Islamic financial principles.  

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