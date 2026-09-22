An IronFX Islamic Account is offered, trading on 4 trading account levels: Standard, Premium, Live Zero Fixed Spread, and VIP. IronFX offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IronFX Islamic Account - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

IronFX is a market-leading forex and CFD service provider known for its global presence and robust trading infrastructure.

The broker offers access to 10 powerful trading platforms, including the widely used MetaTrader 4, catering to both desktop and mobile users.

Traders can choose from more than 300 tradable instruments across multiple asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, metals, and cryptocurrencies.

IronFX is committed to delivering a seamless and efficient trading experience with competitive spreads, flexible account types, and fast execution speeds.

IronFX Islamic Account

IronFX offers Islamic Account trading on 4 trading account levels: Standard, Premium, Live Zero Fixed Spread, and VIP.

offers trading on 4 trading account levels: Standard, Premium, Live Zero Fixed Spread, and VIP. IronFX offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

🔎 Account 🥇 Standard 🥈 Premium 🥉 VIP 🏅 Live Zero Fixed Spread 📉 Minimum Lot Size 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 🔁 Spread Floating from 1.6 Fixed to 2 Floating from 1.4 Fixed to 1.8 Floating from 1.2 Fixed to 1.6 Fixed to 0 💵 Commission No No No Yes 📊 Flexible Leverage Up to 1000 1000 1000 500 ⛔ Stop out 20% 20% 20% 50% ☪️ Islamic Account Option Yes Yes Yes Yes 👥 Dedicated Account Manager 24/5 24/5 24/5 24/5 🤝 Dealing Department Transaction Hotline Yes Yes Yes Yes

How to Open an IronFX Islamic Account – A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Start the IronFX Account Registration.

In order to start the IronFX Islamic Account registration, the applicant can click on the green “Register” button located at the top of the IronFX webpage.

Step 2: Complete the IronFX Account Registration.

In order for the account application to be completed, the applicant will be required to complete a simple online registration form.

Step 3: Request an Islamic Account

After registration, request an Islamic Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IronFX At a Glance

📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 200 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 1 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No (private company) 🛡️Regulation Regulated by FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA) 🌎Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, South Africa (also Australia until 2021) 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes UK clients covered by FSCS; no equivalent in South Africa ➕Accounts Live (Fixed, Floating), STP, ECN, Zero-Spread, Premium, VIP, Demo 💳Institutional Accounts Yes supports IBs, institutional via STP/ECN 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes. includes fund and managed options 📇Minor account currencies Supports multiple currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) 💰Minimum Deposit USD 100 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposit: 1–3 business days; Withdrawal: 1–5 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Depends on method 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips (ECN accounts) 💸Commissions Commission-free on most account types some ECN may incur fees 💱Number of base currencies supported Multiple (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.) – exact count not specified 🚀Swap Fees Applies per rollover in MT4 – variable by instrument (standard CFD model) 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 (SA), 1:30 (EU/UK), 1:1000 in Bermuda entity 📏Margin requirements Variable dependent on asset class; detailed via account T&Cs ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, swap-free (Islamic) accounts available 💻Demo Account Yes, unlimited MT4 demos (Floating and STP/ECN) ⌛Order Execution Time Market execution via MT4; VPS offered for low latency 📆VPS Hosting Yes, free VPS for live traders 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 310–500 instruments across forex, metals, indices, commodities, shares, futures 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes (numerous global indices) ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes (metals, energy, agriculturals) 📜CFD Shares Yes (stock CFDs) 💳Deposit Options Bank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller) — varies by region 💵Withdrawal Options Bank wire, cards, e-wallets method dependent fees 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

IronFX has received mixed reviews from customers. Some users appreciate the wide range of trading instruments and account types, as well as the competitive spreads offered by the platform.

However, many traders have raised concerns about withdrawal delays and poor customer service.

Complaints often highlight difficulties in resolving account issues and inconsistent communication from support staff.

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD 🆓 Demo Account Yes 🔁 Spreads from 0.8 Pips 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Yes 📌 Regulation and Licenses CySEC, FCA, ASIC ⏰ Support Hours 24/5 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, IronFX Web, TradeCopier 💻 Account Types Standard, Premium, VIP, Live Zero Fixed Spread 🪙 Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, BTC, PLN, CZK 📉 Leverage 1:1000 💷 Currency Pairs 85+ 💶 Inactivity Fee Yes 📊 Scalping Yes 💹 Hedging Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users consistently give 5/5 marks for platform usability, pricing, customer support, and features 5 / 5 Limited recent reviews, but older posts (2013–2014) show perfect 5/5 across multiple categories 5 / 5 Overall score of 4.1/5 based on 67 reviews; this indicates generally positive experiences 4.1 / 5 Not enough accessible aggregate data; individual sentiments range from positive to critical. N/A No comprehensive summary found; few scattered mentions without ratings. N/A 485 reviews with 41% 5-star, 13% 4-star, 4% 3-star, 1% 2-star, and 41% 1-star – a polarized distribution 2.7 / 5 approx.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Well-Regulated High Withdrawal Fee MetaTrader 4, IronFX’s own platform, and third-party solutions Does not offer cTrader or MetaTrader 5 Leverage of 1:1000 Currency conversion fees apply IronFX Academy Inactivity fee Several Account Types Mixed reviews from customers

Conclusion Overall, IronFX can be summarised as a trustworthy and well-established broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Islamic account at IronFX?

An Islamic account at IronFX is a swap-free trading account designed for Muslim traders. It complies with Sharia law by eliminating overnight interest (swap) charges on positions held open, ensuring ethical and interest-free trading conditions.

How does the IronFX Islamic account work?

The Islamic account functions like a standard trading account but without swap fees. Instead, IronFX may apply administrative charges after a certain holding period, ensuring compliance while maintaining competitive trading conditions across forex, commodities, and indices markets.

Who can open an IronFX Islamic account?

Any trader can request an Islamic account, but it is primarily intended for clients who follow Sharia principles. IronFX may require verification or justification before approving the swap-free status to ensure it is used appropriately.

Are there additional fees on IronFX Islamic accounts?

While swap fees are removed, IronFX may charge a fixed administrative fee if positions are held for extended periods. This fee structure ensures fairness while maintaining compliance with Islamic finance principles.

What instruments can be traded on an IronFX Islamic account?

Traders can access a wide range of instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, and sometimes cryptocurrencies. The account provides similar market access as standard accounts but with swap-free conditions.

Does the IronFX Islamic account affect spreads or commissions?

Spreads and commissions generally remain similar to standard account types. However, certain conditions may vary slightly depending on market instruments and account structure, so traders should review specific terms before trading.

How do I convert my IronFX account to an Islamic account?

To convert an existing account, traders must contact IronFX customer support and request swap-free status. Approval is subject to eligibility criteria, and the broker may review the account before applying Islamic conditions.

Is leverage available on IronFX Islamic accounts?

Yes, leverage is available on Islamic accounts, similar to standard accounts. Traders can use leverage to control larger positions, but they should manage risk carefully, as higher leverage increases both potential profits and losses.

Can I hold positions long-term on an IronFX Islamic account?

Yes, positions can be held long-term without swap charges. However, administrative fees may apply after a specific duration, so traders should consider holding costs when planning longer-term strategies.

Is the IronFX Islamic account suitable for beginners?

Yes, it is suitable for beginners who require Sharia-compliant trading conditions. The account offers similar features to standard accounts, making it accessible while ensuring compliance with Islamic financial principles.