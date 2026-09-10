IQCent is built mainly for binary options and short-term speculative trading, although you can also trade forex, crypto, stocks, indices and commodities. One feature that immediately stands out is the minimum trade size of just $0.01. That gives traders a lot of control over how much they put into an individual position. But don't confuse a tiny trade size with a low-risk product. With binary options, you can still lose 100% of the amount committed to the trade when it expires out of the money.

For South African traders, regulation is the bigger issue. We could not verify an IQCent licence with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The UK Financial Conduct Authority also issued an unauthorised-firm warning for IQCent in June 2025. For us, that puts IQCent in a very different risk category from a broker operating under an FSCA, FCA, ASIC or similarly recognised licence.

IQCent does not use MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Trading is done through its own browser-based platform, with copy trading, demo access and several account tiers available. Some of the deposit levels, account perks and promotional terms have changed over time, so I would check the live account conditions before sending any money.

Quick answer: IQCent may appeal to South African traders looking for binary options, forex, crypto and other short-term trading products through a simple web-based platform, with trades starting from as little as USD 0.01. However, IQCent is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated and does not offer the same regulatory protection as a locally licensed broker, so South Africans should first check their eligibility, the latest account and withdrawal conditions, any bonus turnover requirements, and which payment methods are supported from South Africa.

Is IQCent regulated for South African traders?

We could not confirm FSCA authorisation for IQCent when this review was updated. This distinction matters. A broker accepting registrations from South Africa does not automatically mean it is licensed or supervised by the FSCA.

There is another regulatory issue worth knowing about. On 26 June 2025, the UK Financial Conduct Authority published an unauthorised-firm warning for IQCent. According to the warning, IQCent may have been providing or promoting financial products or services in the UK without FCA permission. The notice was updated on 27 June 2025.

That FCA warning applies to the UK. It is not an FSCA enforcement action, and we would not present it as one. Still, when I assess a broker's trust profile, a public warning from a regulator such as the FCA carries weight.

When you trade through a broker without recognised regulatory supervision, you generally have fewer independent protections if something goes wrong. That becomes particularly important when the dispute involves withdrawals, bonus conditions, frozen accounts or the way a trade was handled.

Before depositing with IQCent, I would want to know exactly which legal entity is taking the account, where that company is based, what licence applies, if any, and where a client can take a complaint if the broker does not resolve it.

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Can South African traders open an account with IQCent?

South Africans may be able to register with IQCent, depending on its current country restrictions and onboarding rules.

Again, access and regulation are two different things. Being allowed to open an account from South Africa does not mean that account falls under FSCA supervision.

Before opening an IQCent account, I would check:

Whether South African residents are currently accepted

Which legal entity will hold the account

Whether that entity has a financial-services licence

The current minimum deposit

Any bonus and turnover conditions

The withdrawal rules

Available deposit and withdrawal methods

Possible currency-conversion charges

Whether binary options fit your actual risk tolerance

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IQCent Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Trades can start from $0.01 No recognised financial regulation confirmed Forex, crypto, stocks and commodities available No confirmed FSCA licence Binary options available Binary options carry very high risk Browser-based platform No MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 Demo trading available Account terms can vary by promotion and region Copy trading available Higher tiers require much larger deposits Several account tiers Bonus conditions may affect withdrawals Crypto funding may be available Crypto payments can be difficult or impossible to reverse Very small individual position sizes Limited regulatory investor protection

Overview

IQCent is an online trading platform aimed mainly at binary options and short-term speculation. It also gives traders access to markets linked to currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities, shares and indices.

One unusual feature is the $0.01 minimum trade size . That can be useful if you want precise control over the amount committed to each trade rather than being forced into a larger minimum position.

. That can be useful if you want precise control over the amount committed to each trade rather than being forced into a larger minimum position. Trading is done through IQCent's own web platform rather than MetaTrader. Charts, market selection, order controls and account management are all handled from the browser.

The broker has also promoted copy trading, trading contests and account-level benefits for more active or higher-deposit clients.

What is IQCent mainly used for?

Most traders will use IQCent for short-term speculation. With its binary-style contracts, you choose an asset, decide how much money to put on the trade and predict whether the price will finish above or below a set level when the contract expires.

The mechanic is simple. The risk is not.

What markets does IQCent offer?

Depending on what is currently available on the platform, IQCent provides access to:

Forex

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

Stock indices

Commodities

Binary and digital-style contracts

CFD-style products where available

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IQCent at a Glance

Feature IQCent Review Finding Best known for Binary options and short-term speculative trading South African regulation No confirmed FSCA authorisation FCA status FCA unauthorised-firm warning published in June 2025 Trading platform Proprietary web-based platform MetaTrader 4 / 5 No Minimum trade size From $0.01 Demo trading Promoted; access conditions can vary Copy trading Available Main concern Lack of recognised regulatory oversight and binary-options risk Open an Account

Open Account

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Featured Offering

IQCent does not behave like a conventional MT4 or MT5 forex broker. The trading experience is built around quick browser access, short-duration trades and unusually small position sizes.

Account tiers can come with different support levels, withdrawal priorities, rollover allowances and other perks. I would be careful about attaching too much value to a deposit bonus, though. A bonus can come with turnover requirements, and those conditions matter when you eventually want to withdraw your money.

Feature IQCent Broker Type Online binary options and CFD trading platform Recognised Regulation Not confirmed FSCA Regulated No confirmed FSCA licence Minimum Trade From $0.01 Account Tiers Bronze, Silver, Gold and VIP Demo Account Yes Trading Platform Proprietary web platform MetaTrader 4 No MetaTrader 5 No Copy Trading Yes Forex Yes Cryptocurrencies Yes Stocks Yes Commodities Yes

IQCent Customer Reviews

User feedback on IQCent is mixed. I would be careful about drawing conclusions from a few five-star reviews or a handful of angry complaints.

Positive comments tend to mention the simple interface, tiny trade sizes and access to short-duration markets. Complaints more often focus on regulation, withdrawals, bonus conditions and the risks attached to binary options.

When I read broker reviews, I look for patterns. One delayed withdrawal does not necessarily tell you much. Repeated complaints about the same issue across different traders deserve more attention.

Regulatory status, legal documentation and the actual withdrawal terms matter more than a star rating.

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IQCent Safety and Security

IQCent uses identity verification as part of its account and withdrawal process.

You may be asked for a government-issued ID, proof of address and additional payment documentation before a withdrawal is approved. If the broker needs to verify the method originally used to fund the account, further documents may also be required.

Safety Feature IQCent Recognised Financial Regulation Not confirmed FSCA Regulation No confirmed licence KYC Verification Yes Identity Verification for Withdrawals Yes Proof of Address May be requested Original Funding Method Rules Can apply Risk Disclosure Available Bonus Conditions May apply

Does IQCent require identity verification?

Yes. IQCent can ask you to verify your identity before releasing a withdrawal. Depending on how the account was funded and your account history, that may include a government-issued ID and proof of residential address.

Why does regulation matter with IQCent?

Because regulation gives traders somewhere independent to go when a serious dispute cannot be resolved directly with the broker. Proper regulation can also impose rules around conduct, financial reporting and, depending on the jurisdiction, treatment of client money.

Since we could not confirm recognised regulatory supervision for IQCent, I would treat that as an additional layer of risk before depositing.

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IQCent Account Types

IQCent uses four main account tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold and VIP. As you move up the tiers, the required deposit generally increases and additional account benefits are added.

The problem is that published deposit figures are not completely consistent across current sources, particularly for the Bronze account. I would therefore treat any advertised deposit threshold, payout boost or bonus percentage as provisional until you see it on the live IQCent registration screen and in the current account terms.

Feature Bronze Silver Gold VIP Reported Starting Deposit Published figures vary; verify live Around $1,000 commonly reported Around $5,000 commonly reported Around $50,000 commonly reported Support Level Standard Priority Priority Priority Withdrawal Priority Standard Faster Faster Highest Payout Enhancement Standard May include enhancement May include enhancement Highest reported enhancement Demo Account Available Available Available Available Minimum Trade From $0.01 From $0.01 From $0.01 From $0.01 Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Important: IQCent has changed account thresholds and promotional benefits over time. The Bronze minimum is a good example because different sources currently report different figures. I would not deposit based on an old review, screenshot or promotion. Check the live number first.

Bronze Account

Bronze is IQCent's entry-level live account. It gives you access to the core platform without requiring the much larger deposits associated with Silver, Gold or VIP.

You still get access to the basic trading interface, small trade sizes and standard support.

If somebody is determined to test IQCent with real money, Bronze is the more conservative place to start compared with putting thousands of dollars into a higher tier simply to unlock extra perks.

Silver Account

Silver sits one level above Bronze and usually requires a much larger deposit.

Reported benefits include priority support, quicker withdrawal handling, additional rollover allowances and other account perks.

Those extras may be useful, but they need to justify the extra capital you are placing with the broker. A faster support queue is not a good reason on its own to increase your deposit substantially.

Gold Account

Gold is aimed at higher-value clients and comes with more account-level benefits than Bronze or Silver.

Current comparisons commonly associate it with quicker withdrawals, priority service and additional trading benefits.

At this deposit level, I would pay even more attention to counterparty risk and regulation. Putting $5,000 with a broker is a very different decision from testing a platform with a small amount.

VIP Account

VIP is the highest IQCent tier and has been associated with a deposit requirement of around $50,000.

It comes with the highest level of reported account perks and withdrawal priority.

That is a serious amount of capital. Given IQCent's regulatory profile, I would want very strong answers about the legal entity, withdrawal rights and applicable oversight before even considering a deposit of that size.

IQCent Demo Account

IQCent offers demo trading, and I would use it before putting real money into the platform.

The demo gives you a chance to understand the interface, practise choosing assets and get used to expiry times, trade amounts and order controls.

Demo trading is never a perfect copy of live trading. There is no real emotional pressure when the money isn't yours, and that changes decision-making. Still, it is a much better place to learn the platform than a funded account.

What account types does IQCent offer?

IQCent offers Bronze, Silver, Gold and VIP accounts. The main differences are the amount deposited, support priority, withdrawal handling and additional account benefits. Exact terms can change, so check the current account page before funding.

Which IQCent account is best for beginners?

Bronze is the lowest live tier and makes more sense than depositing heavily just to reach Silver, Gold or VIP. For a beginner, though, I would start with the demo account. Binary options can move from a few small losing trades to a meaningful drawdown very quickly.

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How to Open an IQCent Account

Opening an IQCent account is done online. The registration itself is straightforward, but the important part is what you check before you deposit.

Step 1 – Open the IQCent Registration Page

Go to IQCent and choose the option to open an account.

Double-check that you are on the correct website before entering personal details or payment information.

Step 2 – Complete Your Personal Details

Enter the information requested on the registration form, usually including:

Full name

Email address

Telephone number

Country of residence

Password

Any other requested registration details

Use accurate information. If your account details do not match your ID documents, you can create unnecessary problems when you later try to verify the account or withdraw money.

Step 3 – Read the Account Terms

Before depositing, read the client agreement, withdrawal rules, KYC policy, bonus terms and risk disclosure.

I would not skip this with IQCent. When a broker does not have recognised regulatory supervision, the contract between you and the company becomes even more important.

Step 4 – Choose Your Funding Level

Decide how much you actually want to deposit.

Your deposit can determine the account tier and benefits you receive. Don't increase the amount simply to qualify for a better-looking tier. Check the current thresholds and decide whether the additional capital exposure makes sense.

Step 5 – Deposit Funds

Choose one of the payment methods offered to your account.

Depending on your location, this can include cards, cryptocurrency and other payment services.

If a bonus appears during the deposit process, read the turnover conditions before accepting it. A large percentage bonus can look attractive on the deposit screen and become much less attractive when you read what has to happen before the related funds can be withdrawn.

Step 6 – Complete Verification When Required

IQCent may ask for proof of identity, proof of address or funding-method verification, especially when you request a withdrawal.

Have valid KYC documents available and make sure the details on the account match those documents.

Step 7 – Use the Demo First

If you have not traded on IQCent before, spend some time on the demo platform before placing a live trade.

Learn where the expiry setting is. Check the trade amount twice. Understand exactly what happens if the contract finishes out of the money. With very short-term products, basic platform mistakes can become real losses almost immediately.

Step 8 – Start Trading

Once the account is funded, choose a market, set the amount and review the contract carefully before submitting the trade.

The $0.01 minimum can make each trade look harmless. The real risk comes when traders place dozens or hundreds of short-term positions because each one feels small. Those losses add up.

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IQCent Fees and Trading Costs

IQCent's costs depend on what you trade.

Binary options do not work like a normal EUR/USD trade where you mainly think in terms of spread, commission and swap. Instead, the potential payout is set in advance. If the prediction is wrong, you can lose the amount committed to the contract.

CFD-style products can involve spreads, overnight financing and other instrument-specific charges.

Cost IQCent Account Registration No standard registration fee advertised Minimum Trade From $0.01 Binary Option Cost Built into contract payout structure CFD Spreads Depend on instrument and market conditions Overnight Financing Can apply to applicable positions Withdrawal Costs Can depend on method and account conditions Crypto Network Fees Can apply Bonus Turnover Requirement May apply if a bonus is accepted

Does IQCent charge trading fees?

It depends on the product. Binary options use a payout structure, while CFD-style positions can have spreads and financing costs. Always look at the terms for the actual instrument you are trading rather than assuming one fee model applies across the platform.

Are IQCent bonuses free money?

No. I would never treat a broker bonus as free cash. Bonuses can come with turnover requirements or other conditions that affect withdrawals. Read the bonus agreement first. If the conditions are not clear, don't accept it.

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IQCent Trading Platforms

IQCent trades through a proprietary web platform. There is no MT4 or MT5.

The platform is designed for quick order entry. You select the market, choose the trade amount, look at the chart and place the order from the same screen.

Platform Availability Best For IQCent Web Platform Yes Browser-based trading Mobile Browser Trading Yes Trading from smartphones and tablets Android App / APK Availability may depend on region Mobile access MetaTrader 4 No Not supported MetaTrader 5 No Not supported Copy Trading Yes Following other traders Open an Account Open Account Open Account

IQCent Web Trading Platform

The main platform runs in your browser, so there is no desktop terminal to install.

The chart, market selector, trade amount and order controls are all kept together. That makes the learning curve relatively short.

If you're used to MT4 or MT5, though, you may find the platform quite basic. Traders who rely on custom indicators, Expert Advisors or a highly configurable charting setup are unlikely to get the same flexibility here.

IQCent Mobile Trading

You can also access IQCent from a mobile device and manage trades away from your desktop.

That is convenient, but short-expiry trading on a small screen deserves extra care. One wrong tap on direction, amount or expiry can be expensive, and there may be very little time to correct the mistake.

IQCent Copy Trading

IQCent's copy-trading feature lets you follow selected traders and mirror their activity.

Don't read too much into a trader's historical win rate. A strong recent record does not tell you how the strategy will behave in different volatility conditions, and it does not tell you how much risk sits behind those returns.

Does IQCent Offer MetaTrader?

No. IQCent does not provide MT4 or MT5 as its main trading environment.

If your setup depends on EAs, custom MetaTrader indicators or the wider MT4/MT5 ecosystem, IQCent is probably the wrong platform for you.

Which trading platform does IQCent use?

IQCent uses its own browser-based platform. Market selection, charts, order placement and account management are handled directly through that interface.

Can I trade IQCent from my phone?

Yes. Mobile access is available on supported devices. The exact browser or app options can vary by region, so check what is currently offered for your device.

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IQCent Deposits and Withdrawals

IQCent supports several deposit and withdrawal methods, although availability depends on your location and account.

Reported methods include bank cards, cryptocurrencies and selected electronic-payment services.

Payment Method Deposit Withdrawal Visa / Mastercard May be available May be available Bitcoin Yes, where supported Yes, where supported Ethereum May be available May be available Other Cryptocurrencies May be available May be available E-wallets Availability varies Availability varies Bank Transfer Availability varies Availability varies Open an Account Open Account Open Account

How do IQCent withdrawals work?

Where possible, IQCent may require you to withdraw using the same route that was used to fund the account. KYC can also be required before the money is released.

The platform has advertised quick withdrawal processing, but that does not mean every withdrawal lands immediately. Verification, your payment method, your account tier and the third-party payment processor can all affect the final timing.

What is the minimum IQCent withdrawal?

Recent information has put the minimum withdrawal at around $20. I would still confirm that number inside the live account before relying on it because payment rules do change.

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IQCent Binary Options Trading

Binary options are one of IQCent's main products.

The basic trade is easy to understand. You predict whether an asset will finish above or below a specified level at expiry. Get it right and you receive the stated payout. Get it wrong and you can lose the full amount placed on that contract.

That's exactly why binary options are so risky. The interface may look simple, but the payoff structure is unforgiving, especially when traders use very short expiries and place one trade after another.

Are binary options risky?

Yes. A losing binary option can wipe out 100% of the amount placed on that individual contract, sometimes within minutes.

Binary options have also been restricted or prohibited for retail traders in several major regulated markets. That should tell you something about how regulators view the product.

Why are binary options restricted in major markets?

Regulators have focused heavily on the all-or-nothing payout structure and poor outcomes experienced by many retail traders.

The FCA permanently banned the sale, marketing and distribution of binary options to UK retail consumers from 2 April 2019. Australia also bans binary options for retail clients, with ASIC's intervention extended until 1 October 2031. European jurisdictions continue to impose restrictions through national product-intervention rules.

Those restrictions do not automatically determine what a South African resident can access online. They do give useful context. A $0.01 minimum trade and a high advertised payout do not make the product conservative.

IQCent Markets

IQCent gives traders access to several market categories through the same proprietary platform.

Market Available Forex Yes Cryptocurrencies Yes Stocks Yes Indices Yes Commodities Yes Binary Options Yes CFD Products Available on supported markets

IQCent Copy Trading

IQCent lets clients follow selected traders and copy their activity.

That can reduce the amount of manual trade selection you need to do, but it does not reduce the underlying market risk.

I would also look beyond the headline win rate of anybody you plan to copy. You want to understand position sizing, losing streaks, drawdowns and how the strategy behaves when market conditions change. A trader who won 80% of trades over one short period can still lose money very quickly if the payoff structure and risk per trade are poor.

IQCent Research

IQCent's research tools are fairly limited compared with what you get from a large, well-established multi-asset broker.

The platform gives you the charts and basic market information needed to place short-term trades, while additional ideas and educational material may be available through the site or client area.

If your trading process depends on detailed macro research, earnings analysis, institutional commentary or deeper fundamental data, you will probably need external sources.

IQCent Education

Educational material includes platform guidance, tutorials and other account-level resources.

The demo account is probably the most useful learning tool because IQCent works quite differently from MetaTrader.

Before switching to real money, make sure you understand expiry times, payout percentages and exactly how much of each position is at risk. Those mechanics matter more than memorising where the buy and sell buttons are.

Is IQCent Good for Beginners?

IQCent is easy to access, and the $0.01 minimum trade size can look ideal for a beginner. The interface is also less intimidating than many professional trading terminals.

But easy-to-use software does not make the product itself safe.

Binary options, short expiries, changing promotional conditions and the lack of confirmed recognised regulation make IQCent a difficult platform for me to recommend to inexperienced traders.

If you're still evaluating it, use the demo first. I certainly would not deposit more money simply to unlock a higher account tier.

Is IQCent Good for Experienced Traders?

Experienced short-term traders may like the tiny position sizes, fast browser interface and copy-trading functionality.

Experienced forex traders who rely on MT4, MT5, Expert Advisors, custom indicators or stronger regulatory protection will probably find the setup restrictive.

IQCent Customer Support

IQCent provides support through its online service, with higher account tiers potentially receiving faster or higher-priority assistance.

If you use the broker, keep copies of any important conversations involving deposits, verification, bonuses or withdrawals. This is basic account management with any broker, but I consider it particularly important when the regulatory protections are limited.

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IQCent vs Regulated Forex Brokers

Feature IQCent Typical Regulated Forex Broker Recognised Regulation Not confirmed Usually FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA or similar Binary Options Yes Usually not offered to retail clients Minimum Trade From $0.01 Usually based on lot size MetaTrader No Often available Proprietary Platform Yes Depends on broker Copy Trading Yes Often available Investor Protection Limited regulatory protection Depends on regulator and jurisdiction

Conclusion

IQCent has a few features I can see short-term traders liking: trades from $0.01, a simple browser platform, copy trading and access to several markets. The problem is that regulation matters more to me than any of those features.

For South African clients, we could not confirm FSCA authorisation. There is also the FCA's June 2025 unauthorised-firm warning. Neither point proves that every trader using IQCent will have a bad experience. They do mean I would assess the broker very differently from one operating under a recognised financial-services licence.

The binary-options side also needs to be understood properly. A $0.01 minimum sounds harmless, but the contract still has an all-or-nothing payout. Place enough short-expiry trades and a series of small losses can turn into a sizeable drawdown much faster than people expect.

If strong regulation, formal complaint channels and investor protections are high on your list, I would compare FSCA-authorised or similarly regulated brokers first.

If you still want to use IQCent, verify the legal entity, current account terms, bonus rules, withdrawal requirements and deposit thresholds before sending money. And keep the amount you fund in proportion to the regulatory risk you are taking.

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Disclaimer

Binary options, CFDs and other speculative products can result in substantial financial losses.

A losing binary option can cost you the entire amount placed on that contract. With very short expiries, multiple losses can accumulate quickly.

We could not confirm that IQCent is regulated by a recognised financial authority. Traders may therefore have fewer regulatory protections and dispute-resolution options than they would with a regulated broker.

Before opening an account, verify IQCent's current legal entity, regulatory status, withdrawal rules, bonus conditions and availability in your country.

Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IQCent?

IQCent is an online trading platform mainly associated with binary options and short-term speculation. It also offers access to forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and commodities through its own browser platform rather than MT4 or MT5.

Is IQCent regulated?

We could not confirm recognised financial-authority regulation for IQCent when this review was updated. The UK FCA also published an unauthorised-firm warning for IQCent in June 2025. Before depositing, check which legal entity would hold your account and what regulatory protection applies in your country.

Is IQCent regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

We did not find confirmed FSCA authorisation for IQCent at the time of review. The fact that a South African trader may be able to access the website does not mean the broker is locally regulated. Use the FSCA's own FSP search to verify any claim of South African authorisation.

Does the FCA warn about IQCent?

Yes. The FCA published an unauthorised-firm warning for IQCent on 26 June 2025 and updated it the following day. The regulator stated that the firm may have been providing or promoting financial services or products in the UK without permission.

What is the minimum IQCent trade?

IQCent advertises trade sizes from $0.01. That's unusually small, but it does not change the payoff risk. If a binary contract loses, you can still lose the full amount placed on that trade.

What is the IQCent minimum deposit?

Published minimum-deposit figures are inconsistent, particularly for the Bronze account. Check the live IQCent registration screen before funding. I would not rely on an old screenshot, promotion or third-party review for this number.

Does IQCent have a demo account?

Yes, IQCent promotes demo trading, although access conditions can vary. The demo is useful for learning the interface and understanding expiry settings before real money is involved. Just remember that profitable demo results tell you very little about how you will perform once real money and real emotions enter the equation.

Does IQCent support MT4 or MT5?

No. IQCent uses its own browser-based platform. If you need MetaTrader Expert Advisors, custom MT4 or MT5 indicators or the wider MetaTrader ecosystem, you will need another broker.

How long do IQCent withdrawals take?

IQCent has promoted fast withdrawal processing, but the real timing depends on KYC, payment method, account tier and external payment processors. If verification is incomplete, expect that to add time.

Is IQCent good for beginners?

The software is relatively easy to understand and the $0.01 minimum trade looks beginner-friendly. The products are another story. Binary options are high-risk, and IQCent does not offer the same confirmed regulatory protection as an FSCA-authorised or similarly regulated broker.