Investec Ltd. and Investec plc held their AGMs, where all resolutions were approved by the required majorities. Key resolutions included the election of directors, approval of financial statements, dividends, and authority to issue shares and acquire shares. Notably, Nkululeko Sowazi and Louisa Stephens were elected as directors, and dividends for the year ending 31 March 2026 were sanctioned. The AGMs also approved changes to the Memorandum of Incorporation and authorisations for share buybacks and issuance of preference shares. Following the meetings, Investec announced the retirement of Philip Hourquebie and Stephen Koseff, with Henrietta Baldock appointed group chair and Vivek Ahuja as senior independent director.

The Boards of Investec Bank Ltd., Investec Ltd. and Investec plc (together referred to as the Investec Boards) advises that Vanessa Olver, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Investec, has notified the Investec Boards of her intention to assume an executive role outside of the group at the beginning of 2027. Vanessa currently serves as Chair of the Board Risk and Capital Committee and is a member of various Board committees in the group.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

Investec plc and Investec Ltd. calculate capital resources and requirements using the Basel III framework, as implemented in their respective jurisdictions by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority and the South African Prudential Authority. The detailed capital and liquidity disclosures are available on the Investec website in the quarterly Pillar 3 disclosure reports, as required by the relevant regulations.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Investec plc performance charts and historical graph data point to resilient growth, supporting a measured price forecast and a cautious prediction for the session. The price today in rands is R90 per share, with the share code INPPR still on the jse radar for active trading. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the for sale case sits against the cost of entry, while the dividend profile, payout expectations, and preference shares context may appeal to income seekers. If you want to know how to buy online, opening a trading account is the practical first step, especially when data on charts and graph signals remains steady.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Latest available snapshot Share Name & Ticker Investec plc (INPPR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Banking Current Price 90 Market Capitalization 11.83m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 11.12 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Investec plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 90, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 11.83m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting fair valuation on unavailable earnings data Dividend Yield 11.12, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the unchanged recent price move

Investec plc Limited Forecast Insights

With the share price holding at 90 and no immediate price change, short-term direction looks neutral. A firmer trend would likely need stronger banking-sector sentiment, clearer volume confirmation, or a catalyst in earnings and dividend expectations. Absent that, traders may wait for a decisive move in either direction.

FAQ on Investec plc Shares

Q1: What are Investec plc shares?

Answer: Investec plc shares are equity securities in Investec plc on the JSE under share code INPPR. Based on today’s data, they trade at R90, have a market cap of 11.83m, and sit in Financial Services / Banking.

Q2: How can I buy Investec plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Investec plc shares through a JSE-licensed broker or online trading account using the share code INPPR. At the current price per share of R90, the decision should be matched to your budget and trading plan.

Q3: What affects the price of Investec plc shares?

Answer: The price of Investec plc shares is influenced by banking-sector sentiment, market cap at 11.83m, earnings visibility, and dividend expectations. With today’s price unchanged at R90 and no P/E ratio provided, sentiment can matter more in the near term.

Q4: Does Investec plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 11.12, which indicates a dividend is part of the investment case. With the share price at R90 and recent change at 0, income investors may find that yield notable.

Q5: How can I track my Investec plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Investec plc shares and dividend record through your trading account or brokerage platform using share code INPPR. The key data points today are R90 per share, dividend yield 11.12, and recent price change 0.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Investec plc share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the unchanged move at R90, the 11.83m market cap, and the banking sector backdrop. Because the P/E ratio is unavailable, investors may focus on dividend yield 11.12 and market sentiment.

Q7: Is Investec plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Investec plc is a good buy depends on your aim. The data points to R90, a dividend yield of 11.12, and a small market cap of 11.83m, which may suit income-focused investors more than aggressive growth seekers.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Investec plc shares today?

Answer: Buying today can make sense if you want dividend exposure and are comfortable with a share priced at R90 and unchanged on the day. With no live trading volume provided, patience may help confirm momentum before purchase.

Q9: How much does one Investec plc share cost?

Answer: One Investec plc share costs R90 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, while the stock also shows a dividend yield of 11.12 and a market cap of 11.83m.

Q10: How to sell Investec plc shares?

Answer: To sell Investec plc shares, log in to your trading account, search for INPPR, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With today’s price at R90 and no change recorded, execution will depend on market demand.

How to Buy Investec plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, two-factor authentication.

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Investec plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Investec plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.