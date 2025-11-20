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Investec plc JSE: INPPR
R90 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
90
Prev close
90
Day range
90 - 90
Volume
52-wk range
89 – 90
Market cap
11.83m
P/E Ratio
&ndash;
EPS (ZARc)
&ndash;
Dividend Yield
11.12%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap11.83m
EPS&ndash;
P/E ratio&ndash;
Div. yield11.12%
DPSn/a (cps)
Issued shares131 447
52-week range
R 89 R 90
R90
Price overview
Open90
Previous close90
Day range90 - 90
Volume
52-week range89 – 90
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio&ndash;
EPS&ndash;
Dividendn/a (cps)
Dividend yield11.12%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 20 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 5.1189384 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2025, LDT 25 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 5.1189384 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2025, Pay 12 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 21 May 2026
  • Final Div 4.8885959 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2026, LDT 18 Aug 2026
  • Final Div 4.8885959 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2026, Pay 26 Aug 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 20 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 5.1189384 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2026, LDT 25 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 5.1189384 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2026, Pay 12 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 21 May
  • 6 Aug 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 4.8885959 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2027, LDT 18 Aug 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 4.8885959 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2027, Pay 26 Aug 2027
Financial results
GBP million Mar 26 Mar 25R
Total Income 2 250.90 2 154.80
Attributable Income 655.40 622.90
Market Cap (ZARm) 109 961.70 97 436.90
EPS (ZARc) 1 793 1 695
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1 700 1 690
DPS (ZARc) 867.21 863.91
Latest SENS announcements
  • Investec plc - quarterly disclosures June 2026
    2026-08-28 12:01:40
    Investec plc and Investec Ltd. calculate capital resources and requirements using the Basel III framework, as implemented in their respective jurisdictions by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority and the South African Prudential Authority. The detailed capital and liquidity disclosures are available on the Investec website in the quarterly Pillar 3 disclosure reports, as required by the relevant regulations.
  • Investec plc - The Investec plc and Investec Limit
    2026-08-27 12:00:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Investec plc - future board changes
    2026-08-20 09:13:52
    The Boards of Investec Bank Ltd., Investec Ltd. and Investec plc (together referred to as the Investec Boards) advises that Vanessa Olver, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Investec, has notified the Investec Boards of her intention to assume an executive role outside of the group at the beginning of 2027. Vanessa currently serves as Chair of the Board Risk and Capital Committee and is a member of various Board committees in the group.
  • Investec plc - Investec Limited Non-Redeemable, No
    2026-08-12 14:00:00
    The company has released general information of its share buyback.
  • Investec plc - AGM results and board changes
    2026-08-06 17:06:48
    Investec Ltd. and Investec plc held their AGMs, where all resolutions were approved by the required majorities. Key resolutions included the election of directors, approval of financial statements, dividends, and authority to issue shares and acquire shares. Notably, Nkululeko Sowazi and Louisa Stephens were elected as directors, and dividends for the year ending 31 March 2026 were sanctioned. The AGMs also approved changes to the Memorandum of Incorporation and authorisations for share buybacks and issuance of preference shares. Following the meetings, Investec announced the retirement of Philip Hourquebie and Stephen Koseff, with Henrietta Baldock appointed group chair and Vivek Ahuja as senior independent director.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
STANBANK-P (SBPP) R 96.15 +0.68%
INVLTDPREF (INPR) R 94.01 +0.01%
DSY B PREF (DSBP) R 131.50 -0.57%
GRINDROD PREF (GNDP) R 111.09 +0.03%
NTC PREF (NTCP) R 94.00 -0.52%
INVPREF (INPP) R 145.00 +3.5%
INVPREFR (INPPR) R 90.00 +1.12%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Investec plc performance charts and historical graph data point to resilient growth, supporting a measured price forecast and a cautious prediction for the session. The price today in rands is R90 per share, with the share code INPPR still on the jse radar for active trading. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the for sale case sits against the cost of entry, while the dividend profile, payout expectations, and preference shares context may appeal to income seekers. If you want to know how to buy online, opening a trading account is the practical first step, especially when data on charts and graph signals remains steady.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00Latest available snapshot
Share Name & TickerInvestec plc (INPPR)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancial Services / Banking
Current Price90
Market Capitalization11.83m
P/E Ratio
Dividend Yield11.12
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0

Investec plc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price90, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
Market Cap11.83m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio–, suggesting fair valuation on unavailable earnings data
Dividend Yield11.12, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the unchanged recent price move

Investec plc Limited Forecast Insights

With the share price holding at 90 and no immediate price change, short-term direction looks neutral. A firmer trend would likely need stronger banking-sector sentiment, clearer volume confirmation, or a catalyst in earnings and dividend expectations. Absent that, traders may wait for a decisive move in either direction.

FAQ on Investec plc Shares

Q1: What are Investec plc shares?
Answer: Investec plc shares are equity securities in Investec plc on the JSE under share code INPPR. Based on today’s data, they trade at R90, have a market cap of 11.83m, and sit in Financial Services / Banking.

Q2: How can I buy Investec plc shares?
Answer: You can buy Investec plc shares through a JSE-licensed broker or online trading account using the share code INPPR. At the current price per share of R90, the decision should be matched to your budget and trading plan.

Q3: What affects the price of Investec plc shares?
Answer: The price of Investec plc shares is influenced by banking-sector sentiment, market cap at 11.83m, earnings visibility, and dividend expectations. With today’s price unchanged at R90 and no P/E ratio provided, sentiment can matter more in the near term.

Q4: Does Investec plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 11.12, which indicates a dividend is part of the investment case. With the share price at R90 and recent change at 0, income investors may find that yield notable.

Q5: How can I track my Investec plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track your Investec plc shares and dividend record through your trading account or brokerage platform using share code INPPR. The key data points today are R90 per share, dividend yield 11.12, and recent price change 0.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Investec plc share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the unchanged move at R90, the 11.83m market cap, and the banking sector backdrop. Because the P/E ratio is unavailable, investors may focus on dividend yield 11.12 and market sentiment.

Q7: Is Investec plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether Investec plc is a good buy depends on your aim. The data points to R90, a dividend yield of 11.12, and a small market cap of 11.83m, which may suit income-focused investors more than aggressive growth seekers.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Investec plc shares today?
Answer: Buying today can make sense if you want dividend exposure and are comfortable with a share priced at R90 and unchanged on the day. With no live trading volume provided, patience may help confirm momentum before purchase.

Q9: How much does one Investec plc share cost?
Answer: One Investec plc share costs R90 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, while the stock also shows a dividend yield of 11.12 and a market cap of 11.83m.

Q10: How to sell Investec plc shares?
Answer: To sell Investec plc shares, log in to your trading account, search for INPPR, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With today’s price at R90 and no change recorded, execution will depend on market demand.

How to Buy Investec plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, two-factor authentication.

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Investec plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Investec plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

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