Investec Ltd. and Investec plc held their AGMs, where all resolutions were approved by the required majorities. Key resolutions included the election of directors, approval of financial statements, dividends, and authority to issue shares and acquire shares. Notably, Nkululeko Sowazi and Louisa Stephens were elected as directors, and dividends for the year ending 31 March 2026 were sanctioned. The AGMs also approved changes to the Memorandum of Incorporation and authorisations for share buybacks and issuance of preference shares. Following the meetings, Investec announced the retirement of Philip Hourquebie and Stephen Koseff, with Henrietta Baldock appointed group chair and Vivek Ahuja as senior independent director.

The Boards of Investec Bank Ltd., Investec Ltd. and Investec plc (together referred to as the Investec Boards) advises that Vanessa Olver, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Investec, has notified the Investec Boards of her intention to assume an executive role outside of the group at the beginning of 2027. Vanessa currently serves as Chair of the Board Risk and Capital Committee and is a member of various Board committees in the group.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

Investec plc and Investec Ltd. calculate capital resources and requirements using the Basel III framework, as implemented in their respective jurisdictions by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority and the South African Prudential Authority. The detailed capital and liquidity disclosures are available on the Investec website in the quarterly Pillar 3 disclosure reports, as required by the relevant regulations.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Investec plc price forecast signals measured stability as charts and graph signals reflect steady growth, while the price today in rands is R141.31. On current data, the buy or sell decision hinges on dividend support, payout strength, and whether preference shares remain part of the mix for income planning. Investors checking for sale opportunities can compare cost against the share code INP, assess how to buy online, and use a trading account for active trading and long-term prediction analysis.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:47:32 Share Name & Ticker Investec plc (INP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Banking Current Price R141.31 Market Capitalization R97.58bn P/E Ratio 8.25 Dividend Yield 6.19% Trading Volume (Live Data) 23 369 Recent Price Change R0.81

Investec plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R141.31, higher by R0.81 from the previous close Market Cap R97.58bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 8.25, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 6.19%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest trading volume and price move

Investec plc Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks broadly balanced. A sustained hold above R141 may support further upside, especially if banking sentiment and broader JSE financials stay constructive. A slide back through that level would weaken momentum and could invite short-term profit taking.

FAQ on Investec plc Shares

Q1: What are Investec plc shares?

Answer: Investec plc shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed financials and banking group. At R141.31 per share, the company carries a market capitalization of R97.58bn and trades on the JSE under ticker INP, reflecting established scale and liquidity.

Q2: How can I buy Investec plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Investec plc shares through a JSE-approved online trading account using the share code INP. With the current price at R141.31, investors can place a purchase order, monitor the market, and trade according to their risk tolerance and strategy.

Q3: What affects the price of Investec plc shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by banking sector sentiment, volume, valuation, and dividend expectations. For Investec plc, the current P/E of 8.25, market cap of R97.58bn, and recent change of R0.81 help frame today’s trading conditions on the JSE.

Q4: Does Investec plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Investec plc pays a dividend, and the current dividend yield is 6.19%. At R141.31 per share, that yield can matter for income-focused investors who want a trade-off between price movement and regular cash returns from a financially established JSE-listed share.

Q5: How can I track my Investec plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Investec plc shares through your trading account and watch the INP price today at R141.31. Dividend updates, market cap, volume of 23 369, and the latest change of R0.81 can all be monitored on your platform or JSE data feed.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Investec plc share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of R141.31, the modest gain of R0.81, the 23 369 trading volume, and the 8.25 P/E ratio. As a financials and banking share, sentiment around earnings and dividends also shapes movement on the JSE.

Q7: Is Investec plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Investec plc may suit investors seeking a banking share with a market cap of R97.58bn, a P/E of 8.25, and a dividend yield of 6.19%. At R141.31, the data suggests a reasonably priced share, but suitability depends on portfolio goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Investec plc shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, buying could appeal to investors who value dividend income and moderate valuation, with the share priced at R141.31 and a recent gain of R0.81. The decision should still reflect personal risk limits and existing banking exposure.

Q9: How much does one Investec plc share cost?

Answer: One Investec plc share costs R141.31 today. That price per share sits alongside a P/E ratio of 8.25, a dividend yield of 6.19%, and market value of R97.58bn, giving investors a clear snapshot of current JSE pricing.

Q10: How to sell Investec plc shares?

Answer: To sell Investec plc shares, log in to your trading account, search INP, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. With volume at 23 369 and the current price at R141.31, active traders can manage exits efficiently.

How to Buy Investec plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in the shares you want in your portfolio.

Investec plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Investec plc's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.