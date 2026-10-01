In order to help you choose the best shares in 2026, SAShares compiled this useful video-guide to assist you in determining your investment goals and finding the best shares to grow your wealth going forward. Choose your quick section of our how to pick shares below.

Here are our Handpicked How to Pick Shares Revealed:

Investors in 2026 are provided with a wealth of shares to choose from, and with tens of thousands of options available it can be difficult to know which to pick. Rather than spending hours poring over the balance sheets of a multitude of companies, the best way to choose the right shares for your portfolio involves determining how you wish to invest.

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How to pick shares

Define your investment goals

In order to choose the right share for your investment goals, it is important to define the type of portfolio you wish to create at the outset. Whether it be garnering net capital appreciation, or growing wealth towards your retirement, determining these goals will help you outline your portfolio and decide accordingly.

Identify your investment profile

It is useful to understand what type of investor you wish to be, as this will help you to outline an investment path going forward and choose shares that align with this profile. Are you focused on wealth preservation? Then low risk investments in blue-chip shares might be the best option for you. Are you hoping for capital appreciation? Focus on companies that are logging some of their best growth trends, with strong financial forecasts over the next few years. Are you an income-orientated investor? In this case you may prefer focusing on dividends, and therefore you should look for companies that have a solid, but slow growth trend, in order to enjoy regular flourishing dividend payouts over the long term.

Diversify your portfolio

Diversifying your portfolio will allow you to spread your risk while enjoying growth in a variety of different areas. Deciding how to diversify your portfolio involves monitoring market trends regularly to see which companies are growing at a rate that suits your investment profile. It is also important to analyse the market demand behind a share, and which companies are the most likely to prosper as a result of these spikes in demand. Using the above analysis, you can begin to explore the different companies whose shares are listed on an exchange you’re interested in, like the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Equipped with sound market analysis, you’ll be able to identify a company whose shares best suit your investment strategy.

Picking the best South African shares in 2026

South Africa’s status as an emerging market has seen great room for investment potential, and several companies have provided a strong performance in 2026. South African shares are broadly more affordable while there is a wide selection of different options to offer adequate diversification to your portfolio. As an example, investors looking for capital appreciation might find Tesla shares to be a great choice, as its share price continues to skyrocket, while those looking for wealth preservation might prefer Gold Fields as a safe haven investment not often rocked by market volatility. All in all, identifying your investment goals, understanding your investment profile, and conducting comprehensive market research will allow you to pick the best shares for your portfolio in 2026. Make use of the SAShares platform to assist you in determining your investment goals and finding the best shares to grow your wealth going forward.