12 years forex trading | FSCA financial educator

Louis Schoeman is an independent forex trading educator based in Johannesburg. He has been trading since 2012 and has reviewed 100+ brokers. His focus is helping South African traders make informed decisions about regulated brokers.

Credentials 12+ years trading experience

FSCA-compliant financial education

Personal broker testing methodology

Independent (not affiliated with any broker)

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