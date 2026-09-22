Overall this HFTrading review
conducted in South Africa
shows that HFTrading is a trustworthy broker and has an overall rating of 8 out of 10. HFTrading offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1:500 with a minimum deposit amount of $250/R4 000 and is regulated by ASIC and FMA
.
HFTrading at a glance
|🔍 Broker's Name
|HFTrading
|📍 Headquartered
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|📅 Year Founded
|2019
|⚖️ Regulating Authorities
|ASIC, FMA
|🌐 Countries accepted for trade
|HFTrading accepts clients from Australia and New Zealand
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|📊 Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|📊 Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|1:500 for the Platinum Account
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$250/R4 000
|💳 Deposit Options
|Credit Card, Neteller, Skrill, Wire Transfer
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Credit Card, Neteller, Skrill, Wire Transfer
|💻 Platform Types
|Mobile Trading
MT4 for Windows and iOS.
Web Trader
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad.
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
|👨💼 Languages supported on Website
|English
|👥 Customer Support Languages
|English
|📆 Customer Service Hours
|Monday to Friday, 00:02 to 13:00 GMT
|👉 Open account
|👉 Click Here
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|🥉
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|4
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|5
|
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|6
|
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|7
|
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|8
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|9
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|10
|
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
HFTrading Review – 19 Key Point Quick Overview Revealed (2026):
- HFTrading Overview
- HFTrading Safety and Security
- HFTrading Pros and cons
- HFTrading Leverage
- HFTrading Accounts
- HFTrading Market instruments
- HFTrading Fees
- HFTrading Deposit and withdrawal
- HFTrading Trading platforms
- How to open an account with HFTrading
- HFTrading Customer support
- HFTrading Education
- HFTrading Research
- HFTrading Awards
- HFTrading vs Hankotrade vs GKFX Prime – A Comparison
- HFTrading Current Popularity Trend
- Conclusion
- Disclaimer
- Frequently asked questions
HFTrading Overview
According to research in South Africa
HFTRADING is a forex broker company in New Zealand. HFTrading is an innovative online financial service provider launched in 2019 and offers trading via user-friendly platforms on global financial instruments including Forex, Cryptos, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, CFDs and more.
HFTrading is operated by CTRL Investments Limited which is New Zealand based and is regulated by the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).
The broker was previously known as MahiFX but was rebranded and since has won multiple accolades. The broker offers commission-free trade by means of Silver, Gold and Platinum Account accounts, with Islamic swap-free trading options on each account type.
Users can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform for desktop, web and mobile. The broker provides educational resources through articles, video, courses, eBooks and tutorials and market research options through an economic calendar and earnings season calendar. HFTrading accepts clients from Australia and New Zealand.
HFTrading Safety and Security
One of the best benchmarks to measure the safety of a broker like HFTRADING, is to establish which regulating authorities are watchdogs over its actions.
HFTrading is a licensed and regulated CFD broker in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) with AFSL number 414198 and in New Zealand by the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA), with FSPR number FSP197465.
HFTrading uses sophisticated technology to ensure that data and funds are secure, including firewalls, encryption, and SSL protection. Client funds are stored in segregated accounts with top-tier banking institutions.
HFTrading Pros and cons
|✔️ Pros
|❌ Cons
|ASIC and FMA regulated
|Trader research and analysis limited.
|Commission-free trading available.
|US traders not accepted
|MetaTrader 4
|350+ asset classes available
HFTrading Leverage
Leverage is a facility that enables you to get a much larger exposure to the market you are trading than the amount you deposited to open the trade. Leveraged products, such as forex trading
, magnify your potential profit - but also increase your potential loss.
Leverage amount is expressed as a ratio, for instance 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1. Assuming that you have $1,000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate 500:1.
Margin is the amount of collateral to cover any credit risks that may arise during your trading operations. It is expressed as the percentage of position size (e.g. 5% or 1%), and you have to have funds in your trading account to ensure sufficient margin.
For example, on a 1% margin a position of $1,000,000 will require a deposit of $10,000. The margin level in a trading account needs to be equal or more than 100% to be able to open new trades, otherwise your trading account will be fully hedged. HFTRADING offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1: 500 – on the Platinum Account.
HFTrading Accounts
A forex account at HFTRADING is a trading account that you will hold and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading on currencies.
Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against Islamic faith.
Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker company differs depending on the country in which it operates and the regulation authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.
HFTRADING offers the following types of accounts:
Silver Account
The Silver Account will suit novice traders. The account offers 700+ assets; 0.07 minimum spreads and 1:30 maximum leverage.
Gold account
This account has advanced features like 0.05 min spreads; 1:400/1:500 max leverage; hedging and swap discounts of 25% on this account.
Platinum account
The Platinum Account is for pro-level traders and offers advantages like a personal manager or heightened leverage (1:400 / 1:500 maximum leverage) or swap discounts of up to 50%.
Islamic Accounts
All three account types offer opening an alternative Islamic account.
HFTrading Market instruments
The most popular market instruments available from most brokers for trading include:
Forex
Forex trading describes the currency exchange market which refers to the global, decentralised marketplace where individuals, companies and financial institutions exchange currencies for one another at floating rates.
Commodities
Commodity markets offer many investment opportunities for traders. Soft commodities have been traded for centuries and plays a major role in portfolio diversification and risk management. Investing in contract-based tradable goods is a reliable way to mitigate risk during times of economic uncertainty.
Indices
Equity, or stock indices, are actual stock market indexes which measure the value of a specific section of a stock market. They can represent a specific stock market or a specific set of the largest companies of a nation.
Precious metals
The trading of gold and other precious metals, along with crude oil, copper or petroleum, are hard commodities that play a major role in the commodities market and are contract-based tradable goods.
Energy
The typical feature of energy prices is high volatility due to the influence of political and environmental factors, supply and demand, extreme weather conditions and global economic growth.
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin (BTC) is the digital currency with the largest market capitalisation.
Litecoin (LTC) is similar to Bitcoin but differs in terms of scalability
Ripple (RPL) is popular among big banks with the Ripple network a next generation real-time gross settlement system.
Ethereum (ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and allows developers to create smart contracts on a platform.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was created by the Bitcoin hard fork in 2017 as a new version of the blockchain with different rules.
HFTRADING offers the following of the above:
Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin and altcoins)
Commodities (Metals like Palladium, Platinum, Gold and Silver included)
Forex (major, minor and exotic pairs)
Shares - the most popular stocks like Netflix, Apple, Amazon or Tesla are available with no additional commissions.
Indices – access to 17 indices from all around the world and have the chance to trade the short or the long side of a position.
Cryptocurrencies
HFTrading Fees
Cost depends on different factors, like spread and margins, and HFTRADING clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence. The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the ask rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.
Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position and the leverage applied to your trading account.
HFTRADING charges no account maintenance fees or deposit or withdrawal fees. While trading is commission-free, spreads and swaps are payable. Silver accounts have spreads from 1.8, Gold accounts have spreads from 1.8, and Platinum accounts spreads from 1.8.
HFTrading Deposit and withdrawal
Accounts usually requires a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can usually be done with the same ways, but sometimes differ. In the case of HFTRADING the minimum deposit amount to open an account with HFTrading is $250, which can be paid via bank transfer, credit or debit card, VPay, Skrill, or Neteller.
Card and e-wallet deposits are usually instant, whilst bank transfers can take between two to five business days, depending on your bank.
HFTrading Trading platforms
The forex trading platform provided by HFTRADING to its clients is in essence the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms.
A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes. The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.
HFTRADING provides the following:
Mobile Trading: Available in Google Play and Apple Store.
MT4: Available for Windows and iOS.
Web Trader: Only requires a browser and a safe and stable internet connection.
How to open an account with HFTrading
Similarly to a bank, to register a forex trading account with HFTRADING for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow HFTRADING to ascertain that your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.
HFTrading Customer support
Potential traders need to make sure the broker company they chose will offer sufficient support whenever they need it. In the case of HFTRADING customers can reach the support team by means of Telephone, Live chat and Email. Visitors can also contact the broker via an Online Feedback form.
HFTrading Education
Before starting to trade, potential clients of HFTRADING should avail themselves of all possible information and trading skills needed to be successful in the world of forex and commodity trading.
HFTrading does offer a trader education section with videos on demand, eBooks, courses and tutorials, all covering a topics for beginner and advanced traders. The broker also provides access to a large range of eBooks that cover different topics such as market analysis and trading psychology.
HFTrading Research
To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much as possible research about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitable as possible.
With HFTRADING they have access to market research through an economic calendar and earnings season calendar.
HFTrading Awards
Being an awarded company instils extra confidence by traders. HFTrading has accumulated the following awards during its years of service to traders:
Best Forex Broker in Australia two years running (in both 2019 and 2026) in the Forex Awards.
In the A to Z Markets Forex Awards 2026 the broker was named the Best CFD Broker in Australia.
At the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2026, the broker won Best Forex/CFD Broker for Australia.
At the Global Banking & Finance Awards in 2026, the broker secured the award for Best Commodities Broker in Australasia for 2026.
HFTrading vs Hankotrade vs GKFX Prime – A Comparison
|🔎 Broker
|🥇 HFTrading
|🥈 Hankotrade
|🥉 GKFX Prime
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$250/R4 000
|$10/R160
|$1/R16
|📝 Sign-Up Bonus
|–
|☑️ Yes
|☑️ Yes
|➕ Max. Leverage
|1:400
|1:500
|1:400
|💵 Currency Pairs
|–
|50+
|-
|🚀 Open an Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
HFTrading Current Popularity Trend
As According to Google Trends, here is an overview of how frequently the search term – “HFTrading ” is entered into Google’s search engine over a given period of time.
Conclusion
HFTRADING offers commission-free trading accounts, each with different features such as a bigger discount on swap fees. Users can trade on more than 350 asset classes on the popular MetaTrader 4 trading platform for desktop, web and mobile.
The broker’s education section offers a large number of videos and eBooks covering a wide range of different and relevant topics.
HFTrading is operated by CTRL Investments Limited, a New Zealand based company which is regulated by the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA), as well as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).
Disclaimer
HFTRADING warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Before deciding to trade with HFTRADING, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.
HFTRADING warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable, hence HFTRADING cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa
.
Frequently asked questions
TRADING ENVIRONMENT
How many instruments can I trade with HFTrading?
You can trade several different instruments which include the following:
Which platforms are supported by HFTrading?
- Currencies,
- Commodities,
- Indices,
- Stocks,
- Crypto
HFTrading provides the following popular trading platforms:
Does HFTrading offer leverage?
- Mobile Trading
- MT4 for Windows and iOS.
- Web Trader
Yes, HFTrading offers a maximum leverage of up to 1: 500
What spreads can I expect with HFTrading?
Silver accounts have spreads from 1.8, Gold accounts have spreads from 1.8, and Platinum accounts spreads from 1.8.
Does HFTrading charge commission?
No.
Is HFTrading regulated and by whom?
HFTrading is regulated by ASIC and FMA.
Is HFTrading a recommended forex trading broker for experts and beginners?
HFTrading offers a good trading environment for most types of traders, from beginners to more experienced ones.
What is the overall rating out of 10 for HFTrading?
8/10
ACCOUNTS
What is the difference between a demo and live trading account?
A demo account as is offered by broker companies like HFTrading is usually funded with virtual money and gives a prospective customer the opportunity to experiment with the company’s trading platforms and its features.
Does HFTrading offer a demo account?
Yes
How long is the demo account valid?
The demo account can be used as long as needed
Which live trading accounts does HFTrading offer?
What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account?
- Silver Account
- Gold account
- Platinum account
- Islamic Accounts on all the above options
USD and more
DEPOSITS AND WITHDRAWALS
What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with HFTrading?
$ 250
How do you make a deposit and withdraw money with HFTrading?
HFTrading offers the following deposit and withdrawal methods:
Does HFTrading charge withdrawal fees?
- Credit Card,
- Neteller,
- Skrill,
- Wire Transfer
No, but fees from financial institutions may be applicable and more information about applicable costs can be obtained from the company’s customer service team.
How long does it take to make a withdrawal?
Card and e-wallet deposits are usually instant, whilst bank transfers can take between two to five business days, depending on your bank.